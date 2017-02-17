Image 1 of 22 Alexander Kristoff on the podium, getting photobombed by one of the dignitaries (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 22 Stefan Denifl wears the jersey of most aggressive rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 22 Alexander Kristoff took back his lead in the points competition (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 22 Ben Hermans remains in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 22 Alexander Kristoff after his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 22 The leading group crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 22 Alexander Kristoff wins stage 4 of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 22 AG2R La Mondiale did a lot of work (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 22 A happy Katusha team after Alexander Kristoff's win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 22 Rui Costa and Mathias Frank go on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 22 Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 22 Jakob Fuglsang has a shot off the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 22 A strong group goes off the front in the latter part of stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 22 Jokob Fuglsang is marked by Stefan Kung (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 22 Alexander Kristoff calm and collected in the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 22 Romain Bardet in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 22 The peloton heads through town (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 22 The multi-coloured spectacle of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 22 A tired Bob Jungels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 22 Ben Hermans still in the red jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 22 BMC Racing leads the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 22 Mathias Frank attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) survived the high pace and multiple climbs of the fourth stage of the Tour of Oman to take the sprint victory. He finished just ahead of Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing).

The stage was marked by various breaks, and a group of the top favourites which formed near the end looked to make the win out amongst themselves. But parts of the splintered peloton were able to catch them on the tricky finale, leaving the way open for the sprinters.

Ben Hermans (BMC Racing) easily defended his overall lead by finishing in the first group, extending his lead to five seconds over Rui Costa (UAE Abu Dhabi).

Five ranked climbs spiked the route today, with three closing laps of a circuit course including the Bousher al Amerate ascent each time. The short, 118km, stage got off to a fast start, with a group of nine riders getting away early.

Tanel Kangert (Astana), Axel Domont (AG2R), Stefan Küng (BMC), Anass Ait El Abdia (UAE Abu Dhabi), Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors), Stefan Denifl (Aqua Blue Sport), Mike Teunissen (Sunweb), Fabien Douby (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), and Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) sped through the first intermediate sprint and the first two early climbs. Jungels took both the sprint and the first climb, with Denifl claiming the second one.

A flat 30km section then beckoned, and the group went into it with a 1:45 lead. They were not working well together, and the gap settled in at about 1:30. That gap held on the first climb of the final mountain, with Denifl once again first at the top, while the gap grew to nearly two minutes on the descent.

That was the high point, however, as the field turned on the speed. Jungles, Teunissen and Eason were dropped on the second ascent and the field moved up on the remaining six riders. With 20km to go, a reduced peloton of about 70 riders was within a minute of the lead group.

Küng was the first to feel the pressure and attack out of the break group on the final climb. AG2R La Mondiale turned up the heat and led the capture of the remaining escapees, with the peloton shedding riders constantly under the blistering pace.

New attacks followed immediately on the climb, with AG2R’s Romain Bardet among them. A 15-man group topped the climb for the final time, and race leader Hermans took the full complement of points as they did. The high-powered group included Bardet, Fabio Aru, Jakob Fuglsang, Mathias Frank and Costa.

The speed on the final climb was enough to totally shred the remaining field, leaving the outcome of the stage to those in front. On the descent, attack followed attack amongst the favourites. Despite the power up front, a large group was able to catch the leaders on the run to the line, bringing about a bunch sprint, with Kristoff once again proving to have the best legs and taking his second win of the race.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 2:50:29 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 5 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 7 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 11 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 16 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 17 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 19 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 21 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 22 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 24 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 25 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 26 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 27 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 29 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 31 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 32 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 33 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 34 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 35 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 36 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 38 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 39 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 40 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 41 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 42 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 43 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 44 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 45 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 46 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 47 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 48 Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:00:25 49 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:27 50 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:57 51 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 52 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:58 53 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:15 54 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:01:35 55 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 56 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:40 57 John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:18 58 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:02:49 59 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 60 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:29 61 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 62 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 63 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 64 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 65 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 66 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 67 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:05:26 68 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 69 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 70 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 71 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 72 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 73 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 74 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 75 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 76 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 77 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 78 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 79 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 80 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 81 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:10 82 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 83 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 85 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 86 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 87 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 88 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 89 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:08:17 90 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 91 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 92 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina 93 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 94 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 95 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 96 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 97 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 98 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 99 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 100 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 101 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 102 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 103 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 104 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina 105 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 106 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 107 Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 108 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 110 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 111 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 112 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 113 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 114 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 115 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 116 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:27 117 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:04 118 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 119 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 120 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 121 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 123 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 124 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb 125 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 126 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 127 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 128 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 129 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 130 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 131 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:11:32 132 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 133 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 134 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:12:52 135 Julian Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini 136 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 137 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 138 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 139 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 140 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina

Sprint 1 - Al Jissah - 27.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 3 pts 2 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 3 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 1

KOM 1 - Bousher Al Amerat - 104.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 2 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 2 - Ministry of Tourism - 118.0 KM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 15 pts 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 7 5 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 6 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 5 7 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 8 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 9 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 10 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2:50:29 2 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 6 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 8 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 9 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:01:35 11 John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:18 12 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:49 13 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:29 14 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 16 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 17 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:05:26 18 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 19 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 20 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 21 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 22 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 23 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:10 24 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 25 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 26 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:17 27 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 28 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 30 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 31 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 32 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 35 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:27 36 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:10:04 37 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 38 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:11:32 39 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:12:52

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Dimension Data 8:31:27 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Quick - Step Floors 4 AG2R La Mondiale 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Bahrain - Merida 7 Team Katusha Alpecin 8 UnitedHealthcare 9 UAE Abu Dhabi 0:00:25 10 Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:40 11 Ccc Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:54 12 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:29 13 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:05:26 14 Team Sunweb 0:05:38 15 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:07:44 16 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:58 17 Wilier Triestina 0:09:55 18 WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:11:06

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13:50:41 2 Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:00:05 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:13 4 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:21 5 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:22 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:23 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:24 8 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 9 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 11 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 14 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:33 15 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:44 16 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:46 17 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 18 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:52 19 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:53 20 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:56 21 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 22 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:02 23 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:05 24 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:06 25 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:15 26 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:19 27 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 0:01:20 28 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:22 29 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:30 30 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:34 31 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:19 32 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:21 33 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:02:28 34 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:34 35 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:02:37 36 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 0:03:20 37 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:32 38 John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:49 39 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:25 40 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:55 41 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:47 42 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:48 43 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:28 44 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:33 45 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:37 46 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:08 47 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:07:09 48 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:07:36 49 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:39 50 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:07:53 51 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:08:10 52 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:34 53 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:08:43 54 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:46 55 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:12 56 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:14 57 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:29 58 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:09:52 59 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:10:03 60 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:10:07 61 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:10:32 62 Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:11:06 63 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:11:43 64 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:44 65 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:56 66 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:00 67 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:06 68 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:12:34 69 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:12:36 70 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 71 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:09 72 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:13 73 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:13:19 74 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:13:22 75 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:24 76 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:13:52 77 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:13:57 78 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:14:10 79 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:43 80 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:46 81 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:15:52 82 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:16:05 83 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:16:08 84 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:16:17 85 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 86 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:34 87 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:17:00 88 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:22 89 Julian Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:17:26 90 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina 0:17:28 91 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:03 92 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:18:18 93 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:18:23 94 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:18:34 95 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:18:50 96 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:18:59 97 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:19:38 98 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:20:22 99 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:20:31 100 Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:20:44 101 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 102 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:57 103 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:20:58 104 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:07 105 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:21:08 106 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:21:24 107 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:38 108 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:22:03 109 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 110 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:22:31 111 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:22:38 112 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:22:58 113 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:23:03 114 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 115 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 116 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:23:16 117 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:23:17 118 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:21 119 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:28 120 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:23:35 121 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:23:52 122 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:23:54 123 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:17 124 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:24:45 125 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:25:12 126 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:25:16 127 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:25:20 128 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:25:34 129 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:26:01 130 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:26:02 131 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:27:09 132 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:27:38 133 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:27:45 134 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:28:03 135 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 0:30:14 136 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:31:36 137 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:46 138 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:35:07 139 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:35:38 140 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:38:37

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 32 pts 2 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27 3 Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 24 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 21 5 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 17 6 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 15 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 15 8 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 13 9 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 12 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 11 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 10 12 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 9 13 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 7 14 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 16 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 17 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 6 18 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 19 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 20 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 21 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 22 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 4 23 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 4 24 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 25 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 3 26 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 27 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 28 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 29 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 30 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 31 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 32 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 33 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 2 34 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 2 35 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 1 36 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 1 37 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 1 38 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 39 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina 1 40 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 41 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data -5

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 13:51:02 2 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:03 3 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 4 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:12 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 6 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:44 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:45 8 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:02:16 9 John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:28 10 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:27 11 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:07 12 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:12 13 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:25 14 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:08:51 15 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:08 16 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:09:31 17 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:09:42 18 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:10:11 19 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:35 20 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:39 21 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:45 22 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:12:15 23 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:12:52 24 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:03 25 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:22 26 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:15:31 27 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:15:56 28 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:18:13 29 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:18:38 30 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:23 31 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:20:47 32 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:17 33 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:22:17 34 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:22:37 35 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:22:42 36 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:24:24 37 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:24:51 38 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:27:24 39 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:31:15