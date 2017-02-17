Trending

Tour of Oman: Kristoff victorious on stage 4

Katusha rider fights back to take second stage win

Image 1 of 22

Alexander Kristoff on the podium, getting photobombed by one of the dignitaries

Alexander Kristoff on the podium, getting photobombed by one of the dignitaries
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 22

Stefan Denifl wears the jersey of most aggressive rider

Stefan Denifl wears the jersey of most aggressive rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 22

Alexander Kristoff took back his lead in the points competition

Alexander Kristoff took back his lead in the points competition
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 22

Ben Hermans remains in the leader's jersey

Ben Hermans remains in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 22

Alexander Kristoff after his victory

Alexander Kristoff after his victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 22

The leading group crosses the line

The leading group crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 22

Alexander Kristoff wins stage 4 of the Tour of Oman

Alexander Kristoff wins stage 4 of the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 22

AG2R La Mondiale did a lot of work

AG2R La Mondiale did a lot of work
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 22

A happy Katusha team after Alexander Kristoff's win

A happy Katusha team after Alexander Kristoff's win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 22

Rui Costa and Mathias Frank go on the attack

Rui Costa and Mathias Frank go on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 22

Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale)

Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 22

Jakob Fuglsang has a shot off the front

Jakob Fuglsang has a shot off the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 22

A strong group goes off the front in the latter part of stage 4

A strong group goes off the front in the latter part of stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 22

Jokob Fuglsang is marked by Stefan Kung

Jokob Fuglsang is marked by Stefan Kung
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 22

Alexander Kristoff calm and collected in the sprint

Alexander Kristoff calm and collected in the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 22

Romain Bardet in the peloton

Romain Bardet in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 22

The peloton heads through town

The peloton heads through town
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 22

The multi-coloured spectacle of the peloton

The multi-coloured spectacle of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 22

A tired Bob Jungels

A tired Bob Jungels
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 22

Ben Hermans still in the red jersey

Ben Hermans still in the red jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 22

BMC Racing leads the peloton

BMC Racing leads the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 22

Mathias Frank attacks

Mathias Frank attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) survived the high pace and multiple climbs of the fourth stage of the Tour of Oman to take the sprint victory. He finished just ahead of Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing).

The stage was marked by various breaks, and a group of the top favourites which formed near the end looked to make the win out amongst themselves. But parts of the splintered peloton were able to catch them on the tricky finale, leaving the way open for the sprinters.

Ben Hermans (BMC Racing) easily defended his overall lead by finishing in the first group, extending his lead to five seconds over Rui Costa (UAE Abu Dhabi).

Five ranked climbs spiked the route today, with three closing laps of a circuit course including the Bousher al Amerate ascent each time. The short, 118km, stage got off to a fast start, with a group of nine riders getting away early.

Tanel Kangert (Astana), Axel Domont (AG2R), Stefan Küng (BMC), Anass Ait El Abdia (UAE Abu Dhabi), Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors), Stefan Denifl (Aqua Blue Sport), Mike Teunissen (Sunweb), Fabien Douby (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), and Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) sped through the first intermediate sprint and the first two early climbs. Jungels took both the sprint and the first climb, with Denifl claiming the second one.

A flat 30km section then beckoned, and the group went into it with a 1:45 lead. They were not working well together, and the gap settled in at about 1:30. That gap held on the first climb of the final mountain, with Denifl once again first at the top, while the gap grew to nearly two minutes on the descent.

That was the high point, however, as the field turned on the speed. Jungles, Teunissen and Eason were dropped on the second ascent and the field moved up on the remaining six riders. With 20km to go, a reduced peloton of about 70 riders was within a minute of the lead group.

Küng was the first to feel the pressure and attack out of the break group on the final climb. AG2R La Mondiale turned up the heat and led the capture of the remaining escapees, with the peloton shedding riders constantly under the blistering pace.

New attacks followed immediately on the climb, with AG2R’s Romain Bardet among them. A 15-man group topped the climb for the final time, and race leader Hermans took the full complement of points as they did. The high-powered group included Bardet, Fabio Aru, Jakob Fuglsang, Mathias Frank and Costa.

The speed on the final climb was enough to totally shred the remaining field, leaving the outcome of the stage to those in front. On the descent, attack followed attack amongst the favourites. Despite the power up front, a large group was able to catch the leaders on the run to the line, bringing about a bunch sprint, with Kristoff once again proving to have the best legs and taking his second win of the race.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin2:50:29
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
5Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
7Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
9Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
10Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
11Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
12Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
13Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
16Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
17Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
18Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
20Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
21Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
22Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
23Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
24Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
25Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
26Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
27Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
29Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
30Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
31Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
32Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
33Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
34David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
35Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
36Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
38Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
39Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
40Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
41Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
42Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
43Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
44Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
45Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
46Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
47Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
48Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:00:25
49Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:27
50Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:57
51Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
52Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:58
53Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:15
54Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:01:35
55Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
56Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:40
57John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:18
58Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:02:49
59Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
60Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:29
61Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
62Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
63Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
64Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
65Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
66Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
67Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:05:26
68Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
69Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
70Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
71Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
72Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
73Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
74Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
75Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
76Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
77Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
78Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
79Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
80Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
81Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:10
82Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
83Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
84Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
85Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
87Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
88Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
89Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:08:17
90Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
91Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
92Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
93Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
94Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
95Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
96Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
97Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
98Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
99Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
100Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
101Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
102Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
103Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
104Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
105Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
106Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
107Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
108Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
109Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
110Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
111Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
112Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
113Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
114Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
115Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
116Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:27
117Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:04
118Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
119Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
120Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
121Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
122Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
123Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
124Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
125Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
126Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
127Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
128Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
129Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
130Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
131Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:11:32
132Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
133Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
134Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:12:52
135Julian Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
136Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
137Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
138Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
139Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
140Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFJakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina

Sprint 1 - Al Jissah - 27.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors3pts
2Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb2
3Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team1

KOM 1 - Bousher Al Amerat - 104.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team3pts
2David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors2
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 2 - Ministry of Tourism - 118.0 KM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin15pts
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida12
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data7
5Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi6
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data5
7Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
8Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
9Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
10Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise2:50:29
2Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
4Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
5Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
6Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
8Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
9Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
10Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:01:35
11John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:18
12Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:49
13Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:29
14Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
15Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
16Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
17Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:05:26
18Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
19Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
20Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
21Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
22Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
23Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:10
24Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
25Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:17
27Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
28Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
29Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
31Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
32Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
34Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
35Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:27
36Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:10:04
37Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
38Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:11:32
39Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:12:52

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Dimension Data8:31:27
2BMC Racing Team
3Quick - Step Floors
4AG2R La Mondiale
5Astana Pro Team
6Bahrain - Merida
7Team Katusha Alpecin
8UnitedHealthcare
9UAE Abu Dhabi0:00:25
10Aqua Blue Sport0:01:40
11Ccc Sprandi Polkowice0:01:54
12Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:29
13Nippo - Vini Fantini0:05:26
14Team Sunweb0:05:38
15Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:07:44
16Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:58
17Wilier Triestina0:09:55
18WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:11:06

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team13:50:41
2Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:00:05
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:13
4Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:21
5David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:00:22
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:23
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:24
8Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
9Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
11Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
12Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
13Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
14Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:33
15Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:44
16Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:46
17Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
18Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:52
19Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:53
20Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:56
21Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
22Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:02
23Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:05
24Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:06
25Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:15
26Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:19
27Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina0:01:20
28Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:22
29Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:30
30Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:34
31Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:19
32Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:21
33Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:02:28
34Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:34
35Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:02:37
36Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:03:20
37Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:32
38John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:49
39Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:04:25
40Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:55
41Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:47
42Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:48
43Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:28
44Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:33
45Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:37
46Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:07:08
47Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:09
48Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:07:36
49Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:07:39
50Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:07:53
51Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:08:10
52Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:34
53Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:08:43
54Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:46
55Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:09:12
56Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:09:14
57Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:29
58Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:09:52
59Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:10:03
60Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:10:07
61Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:10:32
62Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:11:06
63Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:11:43
64Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:44
65Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:56
66Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:12:00
67Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:06
68Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:12:34
69Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:12:36
70Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
71Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:09
72Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:13
73Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:13:19
74Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:13:22
75Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:24
76Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:13:52
77Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:13:57
78Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:14:10
79Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:43
80Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:14:46
81Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:15:52
82Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:05
83Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:16:08
84Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:16:17
85Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
86Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:34
87Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:17:00
88Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:22
89Julian Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:17:26
90Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina0:17:28
91Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:03
92Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb0:18:18
93Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:18:23
94Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:18:34
95Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:18:50
96Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:18:59
97Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:19:38
98Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:20:22
99Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:20:31
100Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:20:44
101Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
102Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:57
103Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:20:58
104Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:21:07
105Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:21:08
106Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:21:24
107Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:38
108Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:22:03
109Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
110Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:22:31
111Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:22:38
112Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:22:58
113Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:23:03
114Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
115Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
116Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:23:16
117Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:23:17
118Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:21
119Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:28
120Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:23:35
121Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:23:52
122Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:23:54
123Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:17
124Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:24:45
125Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:25:12
126Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:25:16
127Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:25:20
128Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:25:34
129Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:26:01
130Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:26:02
131Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:27:09
132Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:27:38
133Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:27:45
134Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:28:03
135Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida0:30:14
136Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:31:36
137Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:33:46
138Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:35:07
139Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:35:38
140Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:38:37

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin32pts
2Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team27
3Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi24
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida21
5Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data17
6Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb15
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team15
8Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data13
9David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors12
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
11Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data10
12Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport9
13Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors7
14Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
15Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
16Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
17Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi6
18Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
19Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
20Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
21Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
22Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect4
23Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina4
24Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
25Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors3
26Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
27Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
28Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
29Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
30Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
31Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb2
32Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
33Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport2
34Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi2
35Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data1
36Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport1
37Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team1
38Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
39Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina1
40Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
41Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data-5

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data13:51:02
2Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:03
3Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
4Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:12
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
6Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:44
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:45
8Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:02:16
9John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:28
10Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:27
11Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:07
12Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:12
13Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:25
14Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:08:51
15Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:08
16Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:09:31
17Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:09:42
18Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:10:11
19Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:35
20Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:11:39
21Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:45
22Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:12:15
23Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:12:52
24Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:03
25Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:22
26Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:15:31
27Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:15:56
28Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:18:13
29Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:18:38
30Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:23
31Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:20:47
32Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:17
33Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:22:17
34Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:22:37
35Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:22:42
36Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:24:24
37Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:24:51
38Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:27:24
39Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:31:15

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Dimension Data41:33:30
2Astana Pro Team0:00:04
3BMC Racing Team0:00:40
4AG2R La Mondiale0:00:45
5Quick - Step Floors0:01:01
6Bahrain - Merida0:02:35
7Aqua Blue Sport0:04:18
8Team Katusha Alpecin0:06:22
9UAE Abu Dhabi0:06:26
10UnitedHealthcare0:06:55
11CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:43
12Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:21
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:01
14Nippo - Vini Fantini0:14:08
15Team Sunweb0:15:38
16Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:16:03
17Wilier Triestina0:18:05
18WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:22:06

