Tour of Oman: Kristoff victorious on stage 4
Katusha rider fights back to take second stage win
Stage 4: Yiti - Ministry of Tourism
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) survived the high pace and multiple climbs of the fourth stage of the Tour of Oman to take the sprint victory. He finished just ahead of Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing).
The stage was marked by various breaks, and a group of the top favourites which formed near the end looked to make the win out amongst themselves. But parts of the splintered peloton were able to catch them on the tricky finale, leaving the way open for the sprinters.
Ben Hermans (BMC Racing) easily defended his overall lead by finishing in the first group, extending his lead to five seconds over Rui Costa (UAE Abu Dhabi).
Five ranked climbs spiked the route today, with three closing laps of a circuit course including the Bousher al Amerate ascent each time. The short, 118km, stage got off to a fast start, with a group of nine riders getting away early.
Tanel Kangert (Astana), Axel Domont (AG2R), Stefan Küng (BMC), Anass Ait El Abdia (UAE Abu Dhabi), Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors), Stefan Denifl (Aqua Blue Sport), Mike Teunissen (Sunweb), Fabien Douby (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), and Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) sped through the first intermediate sprint and the first two early climbs. Jungels took both the sprint and the first climb, with Denifl claiming the second one.
A flat 30km section then beckoned, and the group went into it with a 1:45 lead. They were not working well together, and the gap settled in at about 1:30. That gap held on the first climb of the final mountain, with Denifl once again first at the top, while the gap grew to nearly two minutes on the descent.
That was the high point, however, as the field turned on the speed. Jungles, Teunissen and Eason were dropped on the second ascent and the field moved up on the remaining six riders. With 20km to go, a reduced peloton of about 70 riders was within a minute of the lead group.
Küng was the first to feel the pressure and attack out of the break group on the final climb. AG2R La Mondiale turned up the heat and led the capture of the remaining escapees, with the peloton shedding riders constantly under the blistering pace.
New attacks followed immediately on the climb, with AG2R’s Romain Bardet among them. A 15-man group topped the climb for the final time, and race leader Hermans took the full complement of points as they did. The high-powered group included Bardet, Fabio Aru, Jakob Fuglsang, Mathias Frank and Costa.
The speed on the final climb was enough to totally shred the remaining field, leaving the outcome of the stage to those in front. On the descent, attack followed attack amongst the favourites. Despite the power up front, a large group was able to catch the leaders on the run to the line, bringing about a bunch sprint, with Kristoff once again proving to have the best legs and taking his second win of the race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:50:29
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|5
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|7
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|11
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|16
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|21
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|22
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|26
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|27
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|29
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|31
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|32
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|36
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|38
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|39
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|40
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|41
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|42
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|43
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|44
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|47
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|48
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:00:25
|49
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:27
|50
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:57
|51
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|52
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:58
|53
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:15
|54
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:01:35
|55
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:40
|57
|John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:18
|58
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:02:49
|59
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|60
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:29
|61
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|62
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|63
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|64
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|66
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|67
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:05:26
|68
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|69
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|70
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|71
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|72
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|73
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|74
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|76
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|77
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|78
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|79
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|80
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|81
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:10
|82
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|83
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|85
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|87
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|88
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|89
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:08:17
|90
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|91
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|92
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
|93
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|94
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|95
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|96
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|97
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|98
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|99
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|100
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|101
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|102
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|103
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|104
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|105
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|106
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|107
|Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|108
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|110
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|111
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|112
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|113
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|114
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|116
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:27
|117
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:04
|118
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|119
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|121
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|123
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|124
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|125
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|126
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|127
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|128
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|129
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|130
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|131
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:11:32
|132
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|133
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|134
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:52
|135
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|136
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|137
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|138
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|139
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|140
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|pts
|2
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|3
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|pts
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|7
|5
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|6
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|5
|7
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|8
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|9
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|10
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2:50:29
|2
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|6
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|8
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|9
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:01:35
|11
|John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:18
|12
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:49
|13
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:29
|14
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|16
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|17
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:05:26
|18
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|19
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|20
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|22
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:10
|24
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|25
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:17
|27
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|28
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|31
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|32
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|35
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:27
|36
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:10:04
|37
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|38
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:11:32
|39
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:12:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Dimension Data
|8:31:27
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Quick - Step Floors
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Bahrain - Merida
|7
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|8
|UnitedHealthcare
|9
|UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:00:25
|10
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:40
|11
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:54
|12
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:29
|13
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:05:26
|14
|Team Sunweb
|0:05:38
|15
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:07:44
|16
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:58
|17
|Wilier Triestina
|0:09:55
|18
|WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:11:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13:50:41
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:00:05
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:21
|5
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:22
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:23
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:24
|8
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|11
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:33
|15
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:44
|16
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:46
|17
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|18
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:52
|19
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:53
|20
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:56
|21
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|22
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:02
|23
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:05
|24
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:06
|25
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:15
|26
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:19
|27
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|0:01:20
|28
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:22
|29
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:30
|30
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:34
|31
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:19
|32
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:21
|33
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:28
|34
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:34
|35
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:02:37
|36
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:20
|37
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:32
|38
|John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:49
|39
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:25
|40
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:55
|41
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:47
|42
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:48
|43
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:28
|44
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:33
|45
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:37
|46
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:08
|47
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:07:09
|48
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:07:36
|49
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:39
|50
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:07:53
|51
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:08:10
|52
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:34
|53
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:08:43
|54
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:46
|55
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:09:12
|56
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:14
|57
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:29
|58
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:09:52
|59
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:10:03
|60
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:07
|61
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:10:32
|62
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:11:06
|63
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:11:43
|64
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:44
|65
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:56
|66
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:00
|67
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:06
|68
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:12:34
|69
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:12:36
|70
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|71
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:09
|72
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:13
|73
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:13:19
|74
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:13:22
|75
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:24
|76
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:13:52
|77
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:13:57
|78
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:14:10
|79
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:14:43
|80
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:46
|81
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:15:52
|82
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:16:05
|83
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:16:08
|84
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:16:17
|85
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|86
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:34
|87
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:17:00
|88
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:22
|89
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:17:26
|90
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
|0:17:28
|91
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:03
|92
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:18:18
|93
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:18:23
|94
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:18:34
|95
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:18:50
|96
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:18:59
|97
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:19:38
|98
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:20:22
|99
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:20:31
|100
|Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:20:44
|101
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|102
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:57
|103
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:20:58
|104
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:21:07
|105
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:21:08
|106
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:21:24
|107
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:38
|108
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:22:03
|109
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|110
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:22:31
|111
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:22:38
|112
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:22:58
|113
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:23:03
|114
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|115
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|116
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:23:16
|117
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:23:17
|118
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:21
|119
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:28
|120
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:23:35
|121
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:23:52
|122
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:23:54
|123
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:17
|124
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:45
|125
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:25:12
|126
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:25:16
|127
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:25:20
|128
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:25:34
|129
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:26:01
|130
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:02
|131
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:27:09
|132
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:27:38
|133
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:27:45
|134
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:28:03
|135
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|0:30:14
|136
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:31:36
|137
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:33:46
|138
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:35:07
|139
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:35:38
|140
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:38:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|pts
|2
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|24
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|5
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|17
|6
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|15
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15
|8
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|13
|9
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|11
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|10
|12
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|9
|13
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|14
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|16
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|17
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|6
|18
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|19
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|20
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|21
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|22
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|4
|23
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|4
|24
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|25
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|26
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|27
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|28
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|29
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|30
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|31
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|32
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|33
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|34
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|2
|35
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|1
|36
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|37
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|1
|38
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|39
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|1
|40
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|41
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|13:51:02
|2
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:03
|3
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|4
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:12
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|6
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:44
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:45
|8
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:02:16
|9
|John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:28
|10
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:27
|11
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:07
|12
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:12
|13
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:25
|14
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:08:51
|15
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:08
|16
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:09:31
|17
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:09:42
|18
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:10:11
|19
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:35
|20
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:39
|21
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:45
|22
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:12:15
|23
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:12:52
|24
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:03
|25
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:14:22
|26
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:15:31
|27
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:15:56
|28
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:18:13
|29
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:18:38
|30
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:23
|31
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:20:47
|32
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:17
|33
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:22:17
|34
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:22:37
|35
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:22:42
|36
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:24
|37
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:24:51
|38
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:27:24
|39
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:31:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Dimension Data
|41:33:30
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:04
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:40
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:45
|5
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:01:01
|6
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:02:35
|7
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:04:18
|8
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:06:22
|9
|UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:06:26
|10
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:06:55
|11
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:43
|12
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:21
|13
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:01
|14
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:14:08
|15
|Team Sunweb
|0:15:38
|16
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:16:03
|17
|Wilier Triestina
|0:18:05
|18
|WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:22:06
