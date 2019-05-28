Trending

Double victory for Bol in Tour of Norway

Sunweb sprinter takes stage, first leader's jersey over Grosu, Kristoff

V for victory: a happy Cees Bol (Team Sunweb) after winning stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb3:55:12
2Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
4Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
6Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
7Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
9Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
12Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
13Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
14Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
15Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
16Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
18Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
19Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
21Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
22Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
23Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
24Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
26Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
27Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
28Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
29Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
30August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
31Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
32Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
33Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
34Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
35Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
36Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
37Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
38Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
39Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
40Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
41Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
42Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
43Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
44Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
45Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
46Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
47Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
48Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
49Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
50Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
52Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
53Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
54Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
55Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
56Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
57Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
58Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:00:07
59Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
60Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
61Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
62Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
63Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
64Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
65Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
66Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
67James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
68Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
69Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
70Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
71Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
72Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
73Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
74Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
75Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
76Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
77Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
78Fritjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
79Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
80Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
81Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
82Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
83Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
84Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
85Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
86Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
87Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
88Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
89Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
90Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
91Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
92Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:20
93Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
94Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop
95Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:00:21
96Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
97Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
98Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:24
99Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:28
100Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:29
101Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
102Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
103Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
104Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:00:33
105Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
106Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:45
107Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:01:20
108Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:01:31
109Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
110Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:07
111Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:13
112Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
113Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
114Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:02:14
115Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
116Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
117Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:07
118Maxime Daniel (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:03:40
119Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:07
120Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:10:53
121Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
122Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:17:11
DNFMaurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
DNFNick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles

Sprint 1 - Klepp, km 30.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fritjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway3pts
2Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles2
3Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team1

Sprint 2- Vikeså, km 105.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fritjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway3pts
2Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles2
3Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb15pts
2Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM14
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates13
4Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
5Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos11
6Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First10
7Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop9
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy8
9Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
11Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo5
12Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
13Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates3
14Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott2
15Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 1 - Kverneland, km 38.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fritjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway4pts
2Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop3
3Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team2
4Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles1

Mountain 2 - Gloppedalsura, km 83.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fritjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway4pts
2Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop3
3Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team2
4Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal11:45:36
2Team Sunweb
3Team Coop
4Israel Cycling Academy
5Uae Team Emirates
6Mitchelton - Scott
7Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
8Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Team Ineos
10Astana Pro Team
11Team Jumbo - Visma
12Uno - X Norwegian Development Team
13Delko Marseille Provence0:00:07
14Ef Education First
15Deceuninck - Quick - Step
16Joker Fuel Of Norway
17Team Arkea - Samsic
18Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
19Team Dimension Data0:00:14
20Trek - Segafredo
21Roompot - Charles

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb3:55:02
2Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:04
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:06
4Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop0:00:09
5Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:10
6Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
7Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
8Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
9Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
10Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
13Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
14Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
15Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
16Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
17Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
19Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
20Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
22Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
23Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
24Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
25Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
27Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
28Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
29Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
30Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
31August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
32Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
33Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
34Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
35Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
36Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
37Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
38Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
39Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
40Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
41Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
42Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
43Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
44Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
45Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
46Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
47Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
48Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
49Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
50Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
51Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
52Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
53Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
54Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
55Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
56Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
57Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
58Fritjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:00:11
59Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:00:13
60Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:00:16
61Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:00:17
62Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
63Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
64Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
65Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
66Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
67Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
68Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
69Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
70James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
71Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
72Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
73Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
74Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
75Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
76Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
77Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
78Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
79Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
80Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
81Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
83Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
84Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
85Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
86Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
87Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
88Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
89Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
90Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
91Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
92Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
93Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
94Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
95Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
96Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
97Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop
98Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:00:31
99Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
100Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
101Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:34
102Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:38
103Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:39
104Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
105Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
106Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
107Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:00:43
108Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
109Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:55
110Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:01:30
111Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:01:41
112Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
113Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:23
114Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
115Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
116Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:02:24
117Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
118Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
119Maxime Daniel (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:03:50
120Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:11:03
121Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
122Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:17:41

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb15pts
2Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM14
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates13
4Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
5Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos11
6Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First10
7Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop9
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy8
9Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
10Fritjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway6
11Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
12Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo5
13Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
14Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles4
15Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates3
16Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott2
17Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop1
18Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
19Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team1
20Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy-3

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fritjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway8pts
2Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop6
3Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team4
4Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles2
5Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy-1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop3:55:11
2Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos0:00:01
3Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
5Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
6Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
8Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
9Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
11Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
12Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
13Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
14Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
15Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:08
16Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
18Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
19Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
20Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
21Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
22Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
23Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
24Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
25Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:21
26Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop
27Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:29
28Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:00:30
29Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:10:54

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal11:45:36
2Team Sunweb
3Team Coop
4Israel Cycling Academy
5Uae Team Emirates
6Mitchelton - Scott
7Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
8Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Team Ineos
10Astana Pro Team
11Team Jumbo - Visma
12Uno - X Norwegian Development Team
13Delko Marseille Provence0:00:07
14Ef Education First
15Deceuninck - Quick - Step
16Joker Fuel Of Norway
17Team Arkea - Samsic
18Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
19Team Dimension Data0:00:14
20Trek - Segafredo
21Roompot - Charles

