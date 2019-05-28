Double victory for Bol in Tour of Norway
Sunweb sprinter takes stage, first leader's jersey over Grosu, Kristoff
Stage 1: Stavanger - Egersund
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3:55:12
|2
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|6
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|7
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|9
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|19
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|21
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|22
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|23
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|24
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|26
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|27
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|29
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|30
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|31
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|32
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|33
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|34
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|35
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|36
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|37
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|39
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|40
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|41
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|42
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|43
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|44
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|45
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|46
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|47
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|48
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|49
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|52
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|53
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|54
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|55
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|56
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|57
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|58
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:00:07
|59
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|60
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|61
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|63
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|64
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|65
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
|66
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|67
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|68
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|69
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|70
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|71
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|72
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|73
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|74
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|75
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|76
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|78
|Fritjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|79
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|80
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|82
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|83
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|84
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|85
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|86
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|87
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|88
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|89
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|90
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|91
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:20
|93
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|94
|Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop
|95
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|96
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|97
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|98
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:24
|99
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:28
|100
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:29
|101
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|102
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|103
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|104
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:33
|105
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|106
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:45
|107
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|108
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:31
|109
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|110
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:07
|111
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:13
|112
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|113
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|114
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:02:14
|115
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|116
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|117
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:07
|118
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:03:40
|119
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:07
|120
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10:53
|121
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|122
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:17:11
|DNF
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|DNF
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fritjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|3
|pts
|2
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|2
|3
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fritjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|3
|pts
|2
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|2
|3
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15
|pts
|2
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|14
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|4
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|5
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|11
|6
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|10
|7
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|9
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|9
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|11
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|12
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|13
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|14
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|15
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fritjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|4
|pts
|2
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|3
|3
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|2
|4
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fritjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|4
|pts
|2
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|3
|3
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|2
|4
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|11:45:36
|2
|Team Sunweb
|3
|Team Coop
|4
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|Uae Team Emirates
|6
|Mitchelton - Scott
|7
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|8
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Team Ineos
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|Team Jumbo - Visma
|12
|Uno - X Norwegian Development Team
|13
|Delko Marseille Provence
|0:00:07
|14
|Ef Education First
|15
|Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|16
|Joker Fuel Of Norway
|17
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|18
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|19
|Team Dimension Data
|0:00:14
|20
|Trek - Segafredo
|21
|Roompot - Charles
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3:55:02
|2
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:04
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:06
|4
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|0:00:09
|5
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:10
|6
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|7
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|8
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|9
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|20
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|22
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|23
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|24
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|25
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|27
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|28
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|30
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|31
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|32
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|33
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|34
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|35
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|36
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|37
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|38
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|40
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|41
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|42
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|43
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|44
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|45
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|46
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|47
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|48
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|49
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|50
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|53
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|54
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|55
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|56
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|57
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|58
|Fritjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:00:11
|59
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:13
|60
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:00:16
|61
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:00:17
|62
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|63
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|64
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|66
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|67
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|68
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
|69
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|70
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|71
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|72
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|73
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|74
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|75
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|77
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|78
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|80
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|81
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|83
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|84
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|85
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|86
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|87
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|88
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|89
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|90
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|91
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|93
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|94
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|95
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|96
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|97
|Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop
|98
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|99
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|100
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|101
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:34
|102
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:38
|103
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:39
|104
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|105
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|106
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|107
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:43
|108
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|109
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:55
|110
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|111
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:41
|112
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|113
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:23
|114
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|115
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|116
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:02:24
|117
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|118
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|119
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:03:50
|120
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:03
|121
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|122
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:17:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15
|pts
|2
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|14
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|4
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|5
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|11
|6
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|10
|7
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|9
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|9
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|10
|Fritjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|6
|11
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|12
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|13
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|14
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|4
|15
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|16
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|17
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|1
|18
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|19
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|1
|20
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|-3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fritjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|8
|pts
|2
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|6
|3
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|4
|4
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|2
|5
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|-1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|3:55:11
|2
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|0:00:01
|3
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|8
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|9
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|11
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|13
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|15
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:08
|16
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|18
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|20
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|21
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|22
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|23
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|24
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:21
|26
|Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop
|27
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:29
|28
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:00:30
|29
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|11:45:36
|2
|Team Sunweb
|3
|Team Coop
|4
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|Uae Team Emirates
|6
|Mitchelton - Scott
|7
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|8
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Team Ineos
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|Team Jumbo - Visma
|12
|Uno - X Norwegian Development Team
|13
|Delko Marseille Provence
|0:00:07
|14
|Ef Education First
|15
|Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|16
|Joker Fuel Of Norway
|17
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|18
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|19
|Team Dimension Data
|0:00:14
|20
|Trek - Segafredo
|21
|Roompot - Charles
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy