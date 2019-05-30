Trending

Tour of Norway: Boasson Hagen wins stage 3

Dimension Data rider takes over race lead with solo victory

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) attacks at Scheldeprijs

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data4:25:47
2Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:02
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:03
4Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
5Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
6Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
7Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
9Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
10Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
11Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
14Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
15Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
16Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
18Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
19Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
21Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
22Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
23Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
24Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
25Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
26Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
27Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
28Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
29August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
30Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
31Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
32Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
33Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
34Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
35Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
36Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
37Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
38Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
39Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
41Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
42Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
43Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
44Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
45Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
46Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
47Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
48Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
49Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
50Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
51Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
52Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
53Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
54Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
55Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
56Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
57Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
58Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
59Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
60Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
61Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:19
62Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:00:34
63Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:00:59
64Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
65Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
66Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:01:18
67Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
68Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
69Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
70Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
71Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
73Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
74Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
75Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
76Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
77Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
78Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
79Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:01:24
80Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:01:30
81Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
82Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:01:38
83Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
84Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:52
85Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:46
86Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:00:03
87Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:02
88Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:04:22
89Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:25
90Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:59
91Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:05:11
92Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
93Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
94Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
95Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
96Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:39
97Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
98Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
99Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:06:11
100Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
101Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
102Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:06:29
103Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:07:48
104James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:08:17
105Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
106Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop0:08:28
107Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop
108Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
109Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
110Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
111Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
112Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
113Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
114Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:10:31
115Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:54

Sprint 1 km. 80 - Evje
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway3pts
2Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
3Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop1

Sprint 2 km. 128 - Vennesla
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway3pts
2Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
3Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data15pts
2Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb14
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates13
4Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb12
5Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo11
6Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
7Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott9
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy8
9Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos7
10Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb6
11Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
12Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
13Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
14Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First2
15Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop1

Mountain 1, km. 16.4 - Kleivtjønn
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway6pts
2Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
3Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop4
4Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team3
5Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team2
6Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 2, km. 93.8 - Haugebakkmyrane
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4pts
2Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway3
3Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop2
4Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb13:17:29
2Lotto Soudal0:00:01
3Team Ineos
4Ef Education First
5Israel Cycling Academy
6Deceuninck - Quick - Step
7Uae Team Emirates
8Astana Pro Team
9Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Mitchelton - Scott
11Team Coop
12Team Jumbo - Visma
13Uno - X Norwegian Development Team
14Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
15Team Dimension Data0:01:19
16Trek - Segafredo0:01:28
17Roompot - Charles0:02:31
18Delko Marseille Provence
19Team Arkea - Samsic0:04:20
20Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:05:09
21Joker Fuel Of Norway0:07:36

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data12:30:03
2Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:07
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:09
4Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:10
5Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos0:00:11
6Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:00:12
7Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:14
8Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
9Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:16
10Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
11Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:00:17
12Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
13Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
15Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
16Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
19Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
20Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
22Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
23Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
24Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
26Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
27Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
28Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
29Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
30Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
31Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
32Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
33Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
34Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
35Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
36Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
37Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
38Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
39Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
40Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
41Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:00:18
42Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:00:23
43Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:24
44Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
45Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
46Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
47Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
48Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
49Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
50Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
51Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
52Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
53Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
54Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
55Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
56Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
57Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
58Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
59Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
60Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:00:48
61Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:01:11
62Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop0:01:13
63Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
64Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:22
65Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:26
66Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:01:32
67Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:01:35
68Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos0:01:39
69Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
70Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
71Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
72Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:01:45
73Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:01:51
74Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
75Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:01:59
76Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:02:10
77Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:11
78Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:12
79Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:27
80Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
81Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:42
82Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:03:50
83Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:16
84Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:39
85Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:04:43
86Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:00
87Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:22
88Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:32
89Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:06:35
90Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
91Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:23
92Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:07:28
93Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:56
94Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:08:09
95Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos0:08:42
96Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop0:08:49
97Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:09:09
98Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop0:09:20
99James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:09:40
100Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:09:52
101Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:10:03
102Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:14
103Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:10:23
104Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:10:32
105Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:10:45
106Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:11:09
107Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:15
108Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:12:28
109Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:15:38
110Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic0:16:40
111Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:55
112Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:20:59
113Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:21:43
114Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:22:54
115Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:32:59

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates38pts
2Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb35
3Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos32
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data28
5Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo27
6Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy25
7Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM24
8Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal21
9Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep19
10Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott16
11Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb14
12Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop10
13Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First10
14Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
15Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
16Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway6
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
18Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb6
19Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles6
20Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic5
21Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First5
22Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
23Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles4
24Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
25Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma3
26Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team3
27Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos3
28Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
29Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates3
30Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy2
31Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott2
32Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First2
33Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop2
34Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1
35Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop1
36Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
37Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
38Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team1
39Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy-3

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team12pts
2Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway9
3Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway9
4Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team9
5Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles8
6Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team7
7Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop6
8Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop6
9Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma3
10Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2
11Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1
12Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
13Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop1
14Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy-1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb12:30:13
2Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos0:00:01
3Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:06
4Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
5Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:07
6Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
8Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
9Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
10Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
11Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:14
12Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
13Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
14Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
15Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
16Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:12
17Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:01:29
18Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:01:35
19Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:17
20Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:29
21Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:07:18
22Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop0:08:39
23Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop0:09:10
24James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:09:30
25Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:09:53
26Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:05
27Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic0:16:30
28Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:20:49

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb37:30:59
2Lotto Soudal0:00:01
3Israel Cycling Academy
4Team Ineos
5Team Coop
6Uae Team Emirates
7Mitchelton - Scott
8Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Astana Pro Team
10Uno - X Norwegian Development Team
11Team Jumbo - Visma
12Ef Education First0:00:08
13Deceuninck - Quick - Step
14Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
15Team Dimension Data0:01:33
16Trek - Segafredo0:01:42
17Delko Marseille Provence0:02:38
18Roompot - Charles0:02:45
19Team Arkea - Samsic0:04:27
20Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:05:09
21Joker Fuel Of Norway0:07:43
