Tour of Norway: Boasson Hagen wins stage 3
Dimension Data rider takes over race lead with solo victory
Stage 3: Lyngdal - Kristiansand
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|4:25:47
|2
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:02
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:03
|4
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|9
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|10
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|11
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|15
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|16
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
|18
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|19
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|21
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|22
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|23
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|24
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|25
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|26
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|29
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|30
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|31
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|32
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|34
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|35
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|36
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|37
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|38
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|39
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|42
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|43
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|44
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|45
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|46
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|47
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|48
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|49
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|51
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|52
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|53
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|54
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|55
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|56
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|57
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|58
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|60
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|61
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:19
|62
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|63
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:00:59
|64
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|65
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|66
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:01:18
|67
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|68
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|69
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|70
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|71
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|74
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|76
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|77
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|78
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|79
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:01:24
|80
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:01:30
|81
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|82
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:01:38
|83
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|84
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:52
|85
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:46
|86
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|87
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:02
|88
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:04:22
|89
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:25
|90
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:59
|91
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:05:11
|92
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|95
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|96
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:39
|97
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|98
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|99
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:06:11
|100
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|101
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|102
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:29
|103
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:07:48
|104
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:08:17
|105
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|106
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|0:08:28
|107
|Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop
|108
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|109
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|110
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|111
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|112
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|113
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|114
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:10:31
|115
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|3
|pts
|2
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|3
|pts
|2
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|15
|pts
|2
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|4
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|12
|5
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|6
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|7
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|9
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|7
|10
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|6
|11
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|12
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|13
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|14
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|2
|15
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|6
|pts
|2
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|3
|Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop
|4
|4
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|3
|5
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|2
|6
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|3
|3
|Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop
|2
|4
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|13:17:29
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:01
|3
|Team Ineos
|4
|Ef Education First
|5
|Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|7
|Uae Team Emirates
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Mitchelton - Scott
|11
|Team Coop
|12
|Team Jumbo - Visma
|13
|Uno - X Norwegian Development Team
|14
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|15
|Team Dimension Data
|0:01:19
|16
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:28
|17
|Roompot - Charles
|0:02:31
|18
|Delko Marseille Provence
|19
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:04:20
|20
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:05:09
|21
|Joker Fuel Of Norway
|0:07:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|12:30:03
|2
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:07
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:09
|4
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:10
|5
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|0:00:11
|6
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:00:12
|7
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:14
|8
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|9
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:16
|10
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|11
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:17
|12
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|13
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|16
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|19
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|20
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|22
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|23
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|24
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|26
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|27
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|30
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|31
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|33
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|34
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|35
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|38
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|39
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|40
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|41
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:00:18
|42
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:00:23
|43
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:24
|44
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
|45
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|46
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|48
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|49
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|50
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|51
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|52
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|53
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|54
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|57
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|58
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|59
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|60
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|61
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|0:01:11
|62
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|0:01:13
|63
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|64
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:22
|65
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:26
|66
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:01:32
|67
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:01:35
|68
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|0:01:39
|69
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|70
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|71
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|72
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:01:45
|73
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:51
|74
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|75
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:01:59
|76
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|77
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:11
|78
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:12
|79
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:27
|80
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:42
|82
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:50
|83
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:16
|84
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:39
|85
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:04:43
|86
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:00
|87
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:22
|88
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:32
|89
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:06:35
|90
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:23
|92
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:07:28
|93
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:56
|94
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:08:09
|95
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:08:42
|96
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|0:08:49
|97
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:09
|98
|Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop
|0:09:20
|99
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:09:40
|100
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:09:52
|101
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:10:03
|102
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:14
|103
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:23
|104
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:10:32
|105
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:10:45
|106
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:11:09
|107
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:15
|108
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:12:28
|109
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:15:38
|110
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|0:16:40
|111
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:55
|112
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:20:59
|113
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:21:43
|114
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:22:54
|115
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:32:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|38
|pts
|2
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|35
|3
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|32
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|28
|5
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|6
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|25
|7
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|24
|8
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|9
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|19
|10
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|11
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14
|12
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|10
|13
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|10
|14
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|15
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|16
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|6
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|18
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|6
|19
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|6
|20
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|5
|21
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|5
|22
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|23
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|4
|24
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|25
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|26
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|3
|27
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|3
|28
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|29
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|30
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|31
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|32
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|2
|33
|Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop
|2
|34
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|35
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|1
|36
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|37
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|38
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|1
|39
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|-3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|9
|3
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|9
|4
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|9
|5
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|8
|6
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|7
|7
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|6
|8
|Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop
|6
|9
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|10
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2
|11
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|12
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|13
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|1
|14
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|-1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|12:30:13
|2
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|0:00:01
|3
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:06
|4
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|5
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:07
|6
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|8
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|11
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:14
|12
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|13
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|14
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|15
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:12
|17
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:01:29
|18
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:01:35
|19
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:17
|20
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:29
|21
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:07:18
|22
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|0:08:39
|23
|Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop
|0:09:10
|24
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:09:30
|25
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:53
|26
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:05
|27
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|0:16:30
|28
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:20:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|37:30:59
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:01
|3
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|Team Ineos
|5
|Team Coop
|6
|Uae Team Emirates
|7
|Mitchelton - Scott
|8
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|Uno - X Norwegian Development Team
|11
|Team Jumbo - Visma
|12
|Ef Education First
|0:00:08
|13
|Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|14
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|15
|Team Dimension Data
|0:01:33
|16
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:42
|17
|Delko Marseille Provence
|0:02:38
|18
|Roompot - Charles
|0:02:45
|19
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:04:27
|20
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:05:09
|21
|Joker Fuel Of Norway
|0:07:43
