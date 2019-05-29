Tour of Norway: Hodeg wins stage 2
Bol keeps race lead in second sprint stage
Stage 2: Kvinesdal - Mandal
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:09:18
|2
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|11
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|12
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|14
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|15
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|18
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|19
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|21
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|24
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|26
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|28
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|29
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
|30
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|31
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|32
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|36
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|37
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|38
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|39
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|40
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|41
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|42
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|43
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|45
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|46
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|47
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|48
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|49
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|50
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|51
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|52
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|53
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|54
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|55
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|56
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|57
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|58
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|59
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|60
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|61
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|62
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|63
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|65
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|66
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|67
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|68
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|69
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|70
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|71
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|72
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|73
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|74
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|75
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|76
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|77
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|78
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|79
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|80
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|81
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|83
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|84
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:27
|85
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:32
|86
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:33
|87
|Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop
|88
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|89
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|90
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|91
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|0:00:47
|92
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:48
|93
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|94
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:01:02
|95
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:03
|96
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|97
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|98
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|99
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:31
|101
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|102
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:02:53
|103
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:46
|104
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|105
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:49
|106
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|107
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:06:56
|108
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|109
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|110
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|111
|Fritjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:07:01
|112
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:06
|113
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|0:10:15
|114
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|115
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:12:10
|116
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|117
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:15:43
|118
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:22:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|3
|pts
|2
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|2
|3
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|pts
|2
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2
|3
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|pts
|2
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|14
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|13
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|5
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|6
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|9
|8
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|9
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|10
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|6
|11
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|5
|12
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|13
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|3
|14
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|15
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|3
|3
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|2
|4
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|6
|pts
|2
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|5
|3
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|4
|4
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|5
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2
|6
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|12:27:54
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|Team Ineos
|5
|Uae Team Emirates
|6
|Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|7
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|8
|Uno - X Norwegian Development Team
|9
|Ef Education First
|10
|Delko Marseille Provence
|11
|Mitchelton - Scott
|12
|Team Dimension Data
|13
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Team Coop
|15
|Trek - Segafredo
|16
|Team Jumbo - Visma
|17
|Roompot - Charles
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|19
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|20
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|21
|Joker Fuel Of Norway
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8:04:20
|2
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|0:00:04
|4
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:00:05
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:06
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|8
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:07
|9
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|10
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:09
|11
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|12
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:10
|13
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|16
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|20
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|21
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|22
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|23
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|25
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|26
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|27
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|30
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|31
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|32
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|33
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|35
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|36
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|37
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|38
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|41
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|42
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|44
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|45
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|46
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|47
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|48
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|49
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|50
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|51
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:13
|52
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:00:16
|53
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
|0:00:17
|54
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|55
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|56
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|57
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|58
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|59
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|61
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|62
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|63
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|64
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|65
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|67
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|68
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|69
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|70
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|72
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|73
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|74
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|75
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|76
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|78
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|79
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|80
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|81
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|82
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|83
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|84
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:43
|85
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:49
|86
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:50
|87
|Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop
|88
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|89
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|0:01:04
|90
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:05
|91
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:01:13
|93
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:01:19
|94
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:01:20
|95
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|96
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|97
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|99
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:08
|100
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:41
|101
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:03:56
|102
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:54
|103
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:59
|104
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:05:17
|105
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:09
|106
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:07:06
|107
|Fritjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:07:12
|108
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:13
|109
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|110
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|111
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:20
|112
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:23
|113
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|0:10:25
|114
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:12:27
|115
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:14:33
|116
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:16:00
|117
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:23:04
|118
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:27:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|25
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|3
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|24
|4
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|23
|5
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|19
|6
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|17
|7
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|8
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|13
|10
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|10
|11
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|9
|12
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|13
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|14
|Fritjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|6
|15
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|6
|16
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|17
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|5
|18
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|5
|19
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|4
|20
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|21
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|3
|22
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|3
|23
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|24
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|25
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|26
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|27
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|1
|28
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|29
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|30
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|1
|31
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|-3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|9
|pts
|2
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|9
|3
|Fritjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|8
|4
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|8
|5
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|6
|6
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|4
|7
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|8
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2
|9
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|10
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|1
|11
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|-1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8:04:20
|2
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|0:00:04
|3
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:09
|4
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|5
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:10
|6
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|8
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|11
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:17
|14
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|16
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|17
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|18
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|19
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|20
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|21
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|22
|Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop
|0:00:50
|23
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:05
|24
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:01:13
|25
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:01:19
|26
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:13
|27
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|0:10:25
|28
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:12:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|24:13:30
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|Team Coop
|5
|Team Ineos
|6
|Uae Team Emirates
|7
|Mitchelton - Scott
|8
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|9
|Uno - X Norwegian Development Team
|10
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|Team Jumbo - Visma
|13
|Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:00:07
|14
|Ef Education First
|15
|Delko Marseille Provence
|16
|Joker Fuel Of Norway
|17
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|18
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|19
|Team Dimension Data
|0:00:14
|20
|Trek - Segafredo
|21
|Roompot - Charles
