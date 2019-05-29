Trending

Tour of Norway: Hodeg wins stage 2

Bol keeps race lead in second sprint stage

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep4:09:18
2Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
5Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
6Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
8Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
9Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
10Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
11Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
12Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
14Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
15Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
17Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
18Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
19Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
21Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
23Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
24Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
26Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
27Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
28Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
29Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
30Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
31Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
32Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
34Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
35Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
36Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
37Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
38August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
39Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
40Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
41Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
42Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
43Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
44Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
45Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
46Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
47Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
48Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
49Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
50Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
51Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
52Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
53Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
54Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
55Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
56Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
57Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
58Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
59Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
60Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
61Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
62Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
63Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
64Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
65Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
66Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
67Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
68Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
69Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
70Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
71Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
72Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
73Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
74Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
75Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
76Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
77Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
78Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
79Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
80Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
81Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
83Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
84Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:00:27
85Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:32
86Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:33
87Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop
88Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
89Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
90Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
91Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:00:47
92Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:48
93Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
94James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:01:02
95Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:03
96Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
97Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
98Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
99Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
100Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:31
101Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
102Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:02:53
103Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:46
104Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
105Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:49
106Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
107Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:06:56
108Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
109Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
110Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
111Fritjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:07:01
112Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:06
113Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic0:10:15
114Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
115Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:12:10
116Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
117Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:15:43
118Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:22:47

Sprint 1 - Farsund,km 39.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic3pts
2Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team2
3Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1

Sprint 2 - Lyngdal,km 88.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma3pts
2Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2
3Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep15pts
2Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos14
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data13
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates12
5Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo11
6Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM10
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy9
8Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb8
9Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott7
10Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles6
11Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First5
12Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
13Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos3
14Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy2
15Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 1 - Ravneheia,km 28.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team4pts
2Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway3
3Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles2
4Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1

Mountain 2 - Ballestad,km 94.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway6pts
2Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team5
3Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles4
4Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma3
5Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2
6Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb12:27:54
2Lotto Soudal
3Israel Cycling Academy
4Team Ineos
5Uae Team Emirates
6Deceuninck - Quick - Step
7Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
8Uno - X Norwegian Development Team
9Ef Education First
10Delko Marseille Provence
11Mitchelton - Scott
12Team Dimension Data
13Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Team Coop
15Trek - Segafredo
16Team Jumbo - Visma
17Roompot - Charles
18Astana Pro Team
19Team Arkea - Samsic
20Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
21Joker Fuel Of Norway

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb8:04:20
2Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos0:00:04
4Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
5Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:00:05
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:06
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
8Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:07
9Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
10Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:09
11Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
12Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:10
13Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
14Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
16Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
17Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
20Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
21Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
22Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
23Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
25Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
26Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
27Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
28Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
29Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
30Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
31Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
32August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
33Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
35Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
36Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
37Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
38Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
39Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
41Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
42Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
43Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
44Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
45Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
46Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
47Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
48Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
49Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
50Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
51Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:00:13
52Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:00:16
53Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic0:00:17
54Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
55Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
56Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
57Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
58Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
59Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
60Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
61Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
62Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
63Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
64Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
65Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
66Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
67Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
68Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
69Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
70Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
71Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
72Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
73Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
74Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
75Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
76Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
77Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
78Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
79Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
80Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
81Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
82Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
83Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
84Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:43
85Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:49
86Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:50
87Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop
88Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
89Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:01:04
90Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:05
91Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
92Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:01:13
93James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:01:19
94Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:01:20
95Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
96Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
97Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:02:03
99Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:02:08
100Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:41
101Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:03:56
102Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:54
103Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:59
104Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:05:17
105Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:09
106Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:07:06
107Fritjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:07:12
108Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:13
109Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
110Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
111Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:09:20
112Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:23
113Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic0:10:25
114Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:12:27
115Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:14:33
116Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:16:00
117Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:23:04
118Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:27:56

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos25pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates25
3Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM24
4Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb23
5Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep19
6Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy17
7Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo16
8Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data13
10Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First10
11Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop9
12Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott7
13Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
14Fritjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway6
15Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles6
16Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
17Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic5
18Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First5
19Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles4
20Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma3
21Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team3
22Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos3
23Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates3
24Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy2
25Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott2
26Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1
27Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop1
28Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
29Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
30Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team1
31Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy-3

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway9pts
2Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team9
3Fritjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway8
4Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles8
5Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop6
6Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team4
7Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma3
8Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2
9Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1
10Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop1
11Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy-1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep8:04:20
2Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos0:00:04
3Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:09
4Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
5Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:10
6Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
8Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
9Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
10Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
11Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
12Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
13Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:17
14Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
15Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
16Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
17Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
18Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
19Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
20Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
21Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
22Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop0:00:50
23Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:05
24Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:01:13
25James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:01:19
26Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:13
27Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic0:10:25
28Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:12:27

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb24:13:30
2Lotto Soudal
3Israel Cycling Academy
4Team Coop
5Team Ineos
6Uae Team Emirates
7Mitchelton - Scott
8Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
9Uno - X Norwegian Development Team
10Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Astana Pro Team
12Team Jumbo - Visma
13Deceuninck - Quick - Step0:00:07
14Ef Education First
15Delko Marseille Provence
16Joker Fuel Of Norway
17Team Arkea - Samsic
18Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
19Team Dimension Data0:00:14
20Trek - Segafredo
21Roompot - Charles

Latest on Cyclingnews