Kristoff wins Tour of Norway stage 5
Norwegian takes race lead from Boasson Hagen
Stage 5: Skien - Drammen
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3:39:44
|2
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|5
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|7
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|11
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|12
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|13
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|17
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|18
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
|20
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|21
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|26
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|27
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|28
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|30
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|32
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|33
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|34
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|35
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|36
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|38
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|40
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|43
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|44
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|45
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|46
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|48
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|49
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|50
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|51
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|52
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|54
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|55
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|57
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|58
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|59
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|60
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|61
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|62
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|63
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:22
|64
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:37
|65
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|0:00:39
|66
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:50
|67
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|68
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:01:08
|69
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:16
|70
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|71
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|0:01:59
|72
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|0:02:00
|73
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:04:05
|74
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:52
|75
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:01
|76
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|77
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:25
|78
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:17
|79
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|80
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|83
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|84
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|85
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|86
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:13:40
|87
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|88
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|89
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|90
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|91
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|92
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|93
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|94
|Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop
|95
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|96
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|97
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|98
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|99
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|101
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:14:55
|102
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|103
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|104
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|pts
|2
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|2
|3
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|3
|pts
|2
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|pts
|2
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14
|3
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|13
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|12
|5
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|6
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|10
|7
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|8
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|9
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|10
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|11
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|12
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|13
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|14
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|15
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|6
|pts
|2
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|5
|3
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|5
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|6
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|10
|pts
|2
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|3
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|8
|4
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|5
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|6
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|10:59:12
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|4
|Mitchelton - Scott
|5
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Team Sunweb
|7
|Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|Uno - X Norwegian Development Team
|9
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|10
|Team Ineos
|11
|Uae Team Emirates
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Trek - Segafredo
|14
|Ef Education First
|15
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|16
|Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:04:52
|17
|Team Dimension Data
|0:05:13
|18
|Roompot - Charles
|0:20:56
|19
|Team Coop
|0:27:20
|20
|Joker Fuel Of Norway
|0:28:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|21:17:22
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:01
|3
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:02
|4
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|0:00:09
|5
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:00:11
|7
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:12
|8
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|9
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:00:14
|11
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:16
|12
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|14
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|15
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:17
|16
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|0:00:18
|17
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:19
|18
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|23
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|24
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|25
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|26
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|28
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|30
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|32
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|33
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|34
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:00:20
|36
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:00:25
|37
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
|0:00:26
|38
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|39
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|41
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|42
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|43
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|44
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|46
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:42
|47
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:01:57
|48
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:40
|49
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:41
|50
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:04:45
|51
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:05:30
|52
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|0:06:01
|53
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:13
|54
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|0:07:13
|55
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|56
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:07:20
|57
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:26
|58
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:35
|59
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:07:44
|60
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:07:55
|61
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:08:09
|62
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:12
|63
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:08:21
|64
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:08:33
|65
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|0:08:57
|66
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:02
|67
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:29
|68
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|0:10:35
|69
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:11:24
|70
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:18
|71
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:13:42
|72
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|0:13:59
|73
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:14:32
|74
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:14:37
|75
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:52
|76
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16:04
|77
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|0:16:20
|78
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:16:25
|79
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:39
|80
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:16:41
|81
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:45
|82
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:21:10
|83
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|0:21:49
|84
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:23:24
|85
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:23:29
|87
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:24:15
|88
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:30
|89
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:24:43
|90
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:25:27
|91
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:11
|92
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:16
|93
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:28:31
|94
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:28:40
|95
|Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop
|0:29:56
|96
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:31:50
|97
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|0:33:20
|98
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:34:34
|99
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:35:40
|100
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:36:00
|101
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|0:37:22
|102
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:43:30
|103
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:45:39
|104
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:58:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|64
|pts
|2
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|49
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|42
|4
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|42
|5
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|42
|6
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|33
|7
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|8
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|9
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|10
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|23
|11
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|20
|12
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|13
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|14
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|16
|15
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14
|16
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|13
|17
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|11
|18
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|10
|19
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|10
|20
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|21
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|22
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|9
|23
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|24
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|8
|25
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|8
|26
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|27
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|6
|28
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|6
|29
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|5
|30
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|31
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|32
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|33
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|4
|34
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|35
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|36
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|37
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|38
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|39
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|40
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|41
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|2
|42
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|2
|43
|Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop
|2
|44
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|1
|45
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|1
|46
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|47
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|48
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|-3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|14
|pts
|2
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|13
|3
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|10
|4
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|9
|5
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|9
|6
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|9
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|9
|8
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|9
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|10
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|8
|11
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|7
|12
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|13
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|7
|14
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|15
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|6
|16
|Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop
|6
|17
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|18
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|5
|19
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|3
|20
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|21
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2
|22
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|23
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|24
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|1
|25
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|1
|26
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|-1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|21:17:24
|2
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|0:00:07
|3
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:10
|4
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:00:14
|5
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|0:00:16
|6
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:17
|7
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|9
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|10
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:40
|11
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:39
|12
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:07:18
|13
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:24
|14
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:33
|15
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:07:53
|16
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:10
|17
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:08:31
|18
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:16
|19
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:14:35
|20
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:16:39
|21
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:21:08
|22
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:14
|23
|Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop
|0:29:54
|24
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:31:48
|25
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|0:33:18
|26
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:34:32
|27
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|0:37:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|63:52:56
|2
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|Uno - X Norwegian Development Team
|4
|Mitchelton - Scott
|5
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:06
|6
|Team Ineos
|0:00:07
|7
|Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:00:14
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:18
|9
|Uae Team Emirates
|0:02:28
|10
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:04:09
|11
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:04:33
|12
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:01
|13
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|14
|Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:07:20
|15
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:07:34
|16
|Ef Education First
|0:09:29
|17
|Team Dimension Data
|0:16:07
|18
|Team Coop
|0:29:48
|19
|Roompot - Charles
|0:37:41
|20
|Joker Fuel Of Norway
|0:38:45
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Ellingworth: The easy option would be not signing Mark Cavendish'This is ballsy and if Mark doesn't succeed it won't be for not trying' says Bahrain Merida boss
