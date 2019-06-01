Trending

Kristoff wins Tour of Norway stage 5

Norwegian takes race lead from Boasson Hagen

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) wins Gent-Wevelgem

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3:39:44
2Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
5Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
6Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
7Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
8Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
10Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
11Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
12August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
13Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
14Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
17Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
18Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
20Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
21Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
22Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
23Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
25Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
26Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
27Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
28Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
29Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
30Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
32Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
33Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
34Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
35Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
36Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
37Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
38Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
39Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
40Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
41Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
42Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
43Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
44Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
45Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
46Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
47Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
48Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
49Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
50Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
51Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
52Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
53Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
54Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
55Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
56Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
57Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
58Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
59Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
60Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
61Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
62Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
63Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:22
64Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:37
65Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:00:39
66Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:50
67Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:01:01
68Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:01:08
69Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:16
70Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:01:38
71Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First0:01:59
72Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos0:02:00
73Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:04:05
74Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:52
75Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:06:01
76Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
77Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:06:25
78Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:07:17
79Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
80Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
81Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
82Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
83Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
84Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
85Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
86Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:13:40
87Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
88Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
89Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
90Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
91Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
92Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
93Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
94Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop
95Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
96Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
97Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
98Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
99Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
100Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
101Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:14:55
102Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
103Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
104Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles

Sprint1 - km 40.4 - Lunde
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy3pts
2Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team2
3Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 2 - km 118 - Kongsberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb3pts
2Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates15pts
2Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep14
3Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos13
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data12
5Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep11
6Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First10
7Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo9
8Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
9Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott7
10Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy6
11Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb5
12August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy4
13Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
14Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
15Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Mountain 1 - km 74.6 - Reshjemheia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb6pts
2Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team5
3Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy3
5Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
6Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team1

Mountain 2 - km 96.8 - Meheia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb10pts
2Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep9
3Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal8
4Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
5Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy6
6Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team5

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck - Quick - Step10:59:12
2Lotto Soudal
3Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
4Mitchelton - Scott
5Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Team Sunweb
7Israel Cycling Academy
8Uno - X Norwegian Development Team
9Team Arkea - Samsic
10Team Ineos
11Uae Team Emirates
12Astana Pro Team
13Trek - Segafredo
14Ef Education First
15Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
16Team Jumbo - Visma0:04:52
17Team Dimension Data0:05:13
18Roompot - Charles0:20:56
19Team Coop0:27:20
20Joker Fuel Of Norway0:28:35

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates21:17:22
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:01
3Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:02
4Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos0:00:09
5Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
6Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:00:11
7Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:12
8Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
9Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:00:14
11Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:16
12Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
14Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
15Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:17
16Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop0:00:18
17Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:19
18Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
19Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
20Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
23Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
24Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
25August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
26Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
27Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
28Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
29Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
30Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
31Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
32Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
33Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
34Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
35Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:00:20
36Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:00:25
37Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic0:00:26
38Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
39Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
40Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
41Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
42Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
43Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
44Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
45Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
46Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:42
47Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos0:01:57
48Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:02:40
49Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:41
50Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:04:45
51Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:05:30
52Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First0:06:01
53Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:06:13
54Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First0:07:13
55Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
56Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:07:20
57Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:26
58Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:07:35
59Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:07:44
60Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:07:55
61Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:08:09
62Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:08:12
63Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:08:21
64Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:08:33
65Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:08:57
66Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:09:02
67Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:29
68Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos0:10:35
69Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:11:24
70Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:18
71Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:13:42
72Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop0:13:59
73Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:14:32
74Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data0:14:37
75Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:52
76Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:16:04
77Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop0:16:20
78Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:16:25
79Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:39
80Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:16:41
81Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:20:45
82Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:21:10
83Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop0:21:49
84Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:23:24
85Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
86Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:23:29
87Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:24:15
88Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:24:30
89Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:24:43
90Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:25:27
91Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:27:11
92Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:16
93Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:28:31
94Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:28:40
95Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop0:29:56
96Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:31:50
97Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop0:33:20
98Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:34:34
99Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:35:40
100Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:36:00
101Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic0:37:22
102Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:43:30
103Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:45:39
104Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:58:45

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates64pts
2Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos49
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data42
4Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb42
5Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy42
6Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep33
7Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal29
8Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo27
9Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott23
10Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep23
11Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First20
12Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott17
13Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
14Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team16
15Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb14
16Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team13
17Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy11
18Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos10
19Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop10
20Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
21Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
22Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb9
23Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo9
24Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team8
25Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First8
26Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
27Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway6
28Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles6
29Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic5
30Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
31August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy4
32Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
33Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles4
34Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
35Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma3
36Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
37Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates3
38Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma2
39Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy2
40Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
41Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team2
42Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First2
43Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop2
44Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop1
45Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team1
46Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1
47Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
48Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy-3

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles14pts
2Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team13
3Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb10
4Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway9
5Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway9
6Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team9
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy9
8Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep9
9Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
10Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal8
11Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team7
12Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy7
13Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team7
14Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma7
15Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop6
16Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop6
17Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
18Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team5
19Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team3
20Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott2
21Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2
22Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
23Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1
24Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First1
25Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop1
26Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy-1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott21:17:24
2Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos0:00:07
3Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:10
4Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:00:14
5Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop0:00:16
6Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:17
7Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
9Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
10Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:40
11Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:39
12Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:07:18
13Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:24
14Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:07:33
15Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:07:53
16Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:08:10
17Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:08:31
18Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:16
19Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data0:14:35
20Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:16:39
21Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:21:08
22Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:14
23Andre Sotberg (Nor) Team Coop0:29:54
24Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:31:48
25Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop0:33:18
26Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:34:32
27Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic0:37:20

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal63:52:56
2Israel Cycling Academy
3Uno - X Norwegian Development Team
4Mitchelton - Scott
5Team Sunweb0:00:06
6Team Ineos0:00:07
7Deceuninck - Quick - Step0:00:14
8Astana Pro Team0:00:18
9Uae Team Emirates0:02:28
10Trek - Segafredo0:04:09
11Team Arkea - Samsic0:04:33
12Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:01
13Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
14Team Jumbo - Visma0:07:20
15Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:07:34
16Ef Education First0:09:29
17Team Dimension Data0:16:07
18Team Coop0:29:48
19Roompot - Charles0:37:41
20Joker Fuel Of Norway0:38:45

