Kristoff wins overall Tour of Norway

Halvorsen victorious in final stage

Alexander Kristoff leads the points competition

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos4:02:40
2Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
4Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
6Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
7Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
8Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
9August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
10Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
11Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
13Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
14Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
15Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
16Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
17Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
19Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
22Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
23Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
24Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
25Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
26Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
27Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
28Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
29Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
30Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
31Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
32Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
33Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
34Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
35Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
36Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
37Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
38Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
39Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
42Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
43Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
44Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
45Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:10
46Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
47Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
48Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
49Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
50Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:00:19
51Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:01:46
52Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:44
53Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
54Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
55Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
56Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
57Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:08
58Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
59Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
60Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:05:09
61Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:11
62Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop0:05:37
63Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
64Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
65Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
66Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
67Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
68Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
69Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
70Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
71Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
72Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
73Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:42
74Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:44
75Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
76Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
77Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
78Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
79Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
80Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
81Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
82Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:06:01
83Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:09:00
84Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
85Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
86Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data0:09:02
87Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:10:42
88Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop0:13:39

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team2
3Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team2
3Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos15pts
2Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb14
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates13
4Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott12
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos11
6Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
7Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo9
8Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb8
9August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy7
10Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott6
11Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data4
13Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop3
14Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic2
15Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles6pts
2Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team5
3Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
4Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma3
5Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop2
6Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb9
3Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
4Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma7
5Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates6
6Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb12:08:00
2Mitchelton - Scott
3Team Ineos
4Israel Cycling Academy
5Lotto Soudal
6Uno - X Norwegian Development Team
7Astana Pro Team0:00:10
8Team Arkea - Samsic0:00:19
9Uae Team Emirates0:01:46
10Deceuninck - Quick - Step0:03:44
11Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
13Ef Education First0:05:09
14Team Coop0:05:37
15Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:05:47
16Trek - Segafredo0:10:45
17Team Jumbo - Visma0:11:19
18Team Dimension Data0:11:38

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates25:19:58
2Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos0:00:03
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:05
4Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:06
5Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:07
6Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:00:15
7Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:16
8Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
9Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:00:17
11Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:00:18
12Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:00:19
13Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:20
14Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
16Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
17Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:21
18Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop0:00:22
19Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:23
20Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
21Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
23Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
24Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
25August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
26Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
27Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
28Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
29Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
30Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
31Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
32Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
33Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:00:24
34Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:00:29
35Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic0:00:30
36Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
37Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
38Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
39Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos0:00:40
40Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:44
41Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:46
42Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos0:02:11
43Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:07
44Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:04:14
45Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:45
46Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:05:08
47Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:06:07
48Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:06:10
49Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:07:24
50Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:07:49
51Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:08:13
52Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:08:35
53Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:09:23
54Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos0:10:39
55Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:11:01
56Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:11:11
57Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First0:11:49
58Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:11:54
59Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:12:21
60Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:12:41
61Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First0:13:01
62Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:13:26
63Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:13:43
64Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:14:00
65Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:14:10
66Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:14:43
67Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop0:16:24
68Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:17:05
69Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:30
70Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:40
71Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:20:20
72Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:21:52
73Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:22:06
74Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:20
75Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:22:46
76Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data0:23:43
77Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:29:05
78Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:42
79Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:30:03
80Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:30:21
81Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:32:23
82Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:33:47
83Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop0:35:32
84Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:37:31
85Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop0:39:01
86Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:40:22
87Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic0:43:03
88Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:54:43

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates77pts
2Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos64
3Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb56
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data46
5Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy42
6Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo36
7Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott35
8Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep33
9Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep33
10Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal29
11Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott23
12Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb22
13Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos21
14Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First20
15Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team17
16Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
17Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team13
18Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy11
19August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy11
20Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
21Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
22Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb9
23Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo9
24Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team8
25Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First8
26Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal6
27Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway6
28Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic5
29Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
30Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
31Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team4
32Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
33Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles4
34Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
35Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma3
36Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
37Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates3
38Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop3
39Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma2
40Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic2
41Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma2
42Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy2
43Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team2
44Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
45Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First2
46Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop1
47Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team1
48Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1
49Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles20pts
2Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb19
3Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
4Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team13
5Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep13
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
7Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway9
8Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team9
9Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal9
10Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy9
11Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team7
12Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy7
13Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma7
14Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team7
15Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma7
16Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop6
17Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates6
18Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team5
19Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
20Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
21Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team5
22Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma3
23Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team3
24Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott2
25Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2
26Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
27Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop2
28Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1
29Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First1
30Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop1
31Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy-1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos25:20:01
2Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:03
3Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:13
4Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:00:17
5Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop0:00:19
6Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:20
7Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
9Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:41
10Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:43
11Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:42
12Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:07:21
13Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:07:46
14Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:12:18
15Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:12:38
16Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:13:40
17Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:13:57
18Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:27
19Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:22:43
20Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data0:23:40
21Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:37:28
22Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop0:38:58
23Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:40:19
24Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic0:43:00

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal76:00:56
2Israel Cycling Academy
3Mitchelton - Scott
4Uno - X Norwegian Development Team
5Team Sunweb0:00:06
6Team Ineos0:00:07
7Astana Pro Team0:00:28
8Deceuninck - Quick - Step0:03:58
9Uae Team Emirates0:04:14
10Team Arkea - Samsic0:04:52
11Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:45
12Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:11:18
13Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:12:48
14Ef Education First0:14:38
15Trek - Segafredo0:14:54
16Team Jumbo - Visma0:18:39
17Team Dimension Data0:27:45
18Team Coop0:35:25

