Kristoff wins overall Tour of Norway
Halvorsen victorious in final stage
Stage 6: Gran - Honefoss
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|4:02:40
|2
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|6
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|13
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|14
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
|15
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|16
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|17
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|19
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|22
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|23
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|25
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|26
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|27
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|29
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|30
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|31
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|32
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|33
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|34
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|35
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|36
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|37
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|38
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|39
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|43
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|45
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:10
|46
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|47
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|49
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|50
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:00:19
|51
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:46
|52
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:44
|53
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|54
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|55
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|56
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|57
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:08
|58
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|0:05:09
|61
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:11
|62
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|0:05:37
|63
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|64
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|65
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|66
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|67
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|68
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|71
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|72
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:42
|74
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:44
|75
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|76
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|77
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|78
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|79
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|80
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|81
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|82
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:06:01
|83
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:09:00
|84
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|85
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|86
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:09:02
|87
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:42
|88
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|0:13:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|2
|3
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|2
|3
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|15
|pts
|2
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|11
|6
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|7
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|8
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|9
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|10
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|11
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|4
|13
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|3
|14
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
|2
|15
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|6
|pts
|2
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|5
|3
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|4
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|5
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|2
|6
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|9
|3
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|4
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|5
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|6
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|12:08:00
|2
|Mitchelton - Scott
|3
|Team Ineos
|4
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|Uno - X Norwegian Development Team
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:10
|8
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:00:19
|9
|Uae Team Emirates
|0:01:46
|10
|Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:03:44
|11
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|13
|Ef Education First
|0:05:09
|14
|Team Coop
|0:05:37
|15
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:05:47
|16
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10:45
|17
|Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:11:19
|18
|Team Dimension Data
|0:11:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|25:19:58
|2
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|0:00:03
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:05
|4
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:06
|5
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:07
|6
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:00:15
|7
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:16
|8
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|9
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:17
|11
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:00:18
|12
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:00:19
|13
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:20
|14
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|16
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|17
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:21
|18
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|0:00:22
|19
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:23
|20
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|23
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|24
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|26
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|27
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|30
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|31
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:00:24
|34
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:00:29
|35
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
|0:00:30
|36
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|37
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|39
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:00:40
|40
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:44
|41
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:46
|42
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:02:11
|43
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:07
|44
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:14
|45
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:45
|46
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:05:08
|47
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:07
|48
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:10
|49
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:07:24
|50
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:49
|51
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:08:13
|52
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:08:35
|53
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:09:23
|54
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|0:10:39
|55
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:11:01
|56
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:11:11
|57
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|0:11:49
|58
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:54
|59
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:12:21
|60
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:12:41
|61
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|0:13:01
|62
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:26
|63
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:43
|64
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:14:00
|65
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|0:14:10
|66
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14:43
|67
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|0:16:24
|68
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:17:05
|69
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:30
|70
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:40
|71
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:20:20
|72
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:21:52
|73
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:22:06
|74
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:20
|75
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:22:46
|76
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:23:43
|77
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:29:05
|78
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:42
|79
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:30:03
|80
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:30:21
|81
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:23
|82
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:33:47
|83
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|0:35:32
|84
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:37:31
|85
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|0:39:01
|86
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:40:22
|87
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|0:43:03
|88
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:54:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|77
|pts
|2
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|64
|3
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|56
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|46
|5
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|42
|6
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|7
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|35
|8
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|33
|9
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|33
|10
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|11
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|12
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|22
|13
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|21
|14
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|20
|15
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|17
|16
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|17
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|13
|18
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|11
|19
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|11
|20
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|21
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|22
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|9
|23
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|24
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|8
|25
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|8
|26
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|6
|27
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|6
|28
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|5
|29
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|30
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|31
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|4
|32
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|33
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|4
|34
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|35
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|36
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|37
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|38
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|3
|39
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|40
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
|2
|41
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|42
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|43
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|2
|44
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|45
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|2
|46
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|1
|47
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|1
|48
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|49
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|20
|pts
|2
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|19
|3
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|4
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|13
|5
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|6
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|7
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|9
|8
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|9
|9
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|9
|10
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|9
|11
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|7
|12
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|13
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|14
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|7
|15
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|16
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|6
|17
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|18
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|5
|19
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|20
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|21
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|5
|22
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|23
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|3
|24
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|25
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2
|26
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|27
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|2
|28
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|29
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|1
|30
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|1
|31
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|-1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|25:20:01
|2
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:03
|3
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:13
|4
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:00:17
|5
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|0:00:19
|6
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:20
|7
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|9
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:41
|10
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:43
|11
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:42
|12
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:07:21
|13
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:46
|14
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:12:18
|15
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:12:38
|16
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:40
|17
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:57
|18
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:27
|19
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:22:43
|20
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:23:40
|21
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:37:28
|22
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|0:38:58
|23
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:40:19
|24
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|0:43:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|76:00:56
|2
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|Mitchelton - Scott
|4
|Uno - X Norwegian Development Team
|5
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:06
|6
|Team Ineos
|0:00:07
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|8
|Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:03:58
|9
|Uae Team Emirates
|0:04:14
|10
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:04:52
|11
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:45
|12
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:11:18
|13
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:12:48
|14
|Ef Education First
|0:14:38
|15
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:14:54
|16
|Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:18:39
|17
|Team Dimension Data
|0:27:45
|18
|Team Coop
|0:35:25
