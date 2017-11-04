Trending

Tour of Hainan: Zanotti wins stage 8

Mosca retains overall lead ahead of final stage

Image 1 of 7

Marco Zanotti (Monkey Town) wins stage 8 of the Tour of Hainan.

Marco Zanotti (Monkey Town) wins stage 8 of the Tour of Hainan.
(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)
Image 2 of 7

Marco Zanotti won stage 8 of the Tour of Hainan ahead of Marco Maronese and Emils Liepins.

Marco Zanotti won stage 8 of the Tour of Hainan ahead of Marco Maronese and Emils Liepins.
(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)
Image 3 of 7

Thirsty work. Marco Maronese, stage winner Marco Zanotti and Emils Liepins after stage 8 of the Tour of Hainan.

Thirsty work. Marco Maronese, stage winner Marco Zanotti and Emils Liepins after stage 8 of the Tour of Hainan.
(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)
Image 4 of 7

Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Triestina) in yellow at the Tour of Hainan.

Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Triestina) in yellow at the Tour of Hainan.
(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)
Image 5 of 7

Marco Zanotti (Monkey Town) celebrates on the podium with Marco Maronese and Emils Liepins.

Marco Zanotti (Monkey Town) celebrates on the podium with Marco Maronese and Emils Liepins.
(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)
Image 6 of 7

Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Triestina) leads the Tour of Hainan into the final stage.

Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Triestina) leads the Tour of Hainan into the final stage.
(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)
Image 7 of 7

Marco Zanotti (Monkey Town) on the podium with Marco Maronese and Emils Liepins.

Marco Zanotti (Monkey Town) on the podium with Marco Maronese and Emils Liepins.
(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)

Marco Zanotti (Monkey Town) won stage 8 of the Tour of Hainan from a reduced peloton, taking full advantage of the absence of Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) and Martin Laas (Delko Marseille), who were unable to overcome the day's first difficulty.

It was a tight finish, with Zanotti squeezing out Marco Maronese (Bardiani CSF) and Emils Liepins (Delko Marseille), while Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina) placed 7th on the stage to retain the lead with one day to go in the 12th Tour of Hainan.

"I came to Hainan without racing for three months but I trained well the mountains," Zanotti explained. "I'm not a sprinter like a few years ago anymore but in a smaller peloton like today, I can still have a say. Nowadays, there are sprinters like Mareczko who is almost unbeatable here, but on a harder course, I can still play my cards. I hadn't won a race for two years. I came close on several occasions but finally, I managed to unlock myself."

The first category climb out of Wuzhishan put several sprinters in difficulty in the early morning after the queen stage. Second and third on stage 7, Benjamin Prades (Ukyo) and Marc De Maar (Hengxiang) were among the most motivated attackers. Mosca felt the fatigue but the Wilier Triestina team kept him focused to bring him back in the main group. Zanotti won the KOM prize after 12 kilometres ahead of Patrick Schelling (Vorarlberg), Sam Crome (IsoWhey Sports-Swisswellness), De Maar and Prades, which was a strong indication of what was going to follow.

36 riders gathered at the front after 36 kilometres when Schelling opened a solo attack. At kilometre 55, he missed a move by Serghey Tvetcov (Jelly Belly), Andriy Vasylyuk (Kolss), Martin Schäppi (Switzerland) and best Asian rider Liu Jianpeng (Hengxiang), but he was prompt in rejoining the quartet before the KOM prize at km 126, which he duly won. Jai Hindley (Mitchelton-Scott) bridged the gap by himself to make it a front group of six riders. Tvetcov rode away 30km before the end. Schelling made it across but the duo was reined in with 6km to go.

Mosca commented: "I have to say a big thank you to my team, especially [Luca] Raggio, [Ilya] Koshevoy and a great [Alex] Turrin who have guided me since km 0. In the first hill, I was a bit in trouble. I didn't feel good. They brought me back and then, with the help of Bardiani who was interested to set up the sprint for Maronese, we managed to catch the breakaway that worried us a lot at some point."

Delko Marseille led the sprint for Liepins in Lingshui. "I thought I was going to win but there was some headwind in the last one hundred metres," the Latvian explained. "Two guys [Zanotti and Maronese] took my wheel and passed me within the last ten metres. I got a very good lead out, I sprinted well but I launched a bit too early due to this headwind. I'm not happy with this third place."

Winning the stage meant moving up to third place overall for Zanotti who is only seven seconds down on Mosca in the overall ranking before the conclusive stage. "I think it'll be very difficult to win GC," the Monkey Town rider said. "I expect a full bunch sprint finish tomorrow and there are stronger sprinters than me but I have to try because it's a great opportunity."

A tired Mareczko is thus forced to go for a sixth stage victory on Sunday to prevent Zanotti, his training partner from Brescia, from depriving Mosca, his teammate from Wilier Triestina, of the overall win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team4:57:47
2Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
3Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
4Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
5Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
6Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
7Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
8Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
9Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
10Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
11Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
12Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
13Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
14Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
15Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
16Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
17Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
18Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
19Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
20Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland
21Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
22Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
23Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
24Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
25Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
26Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
27Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
28Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
29Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
30Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
31Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
32Mingrun Chen (Chn)
33Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
34Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team
35Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
36Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
37Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
38Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
39Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland
40Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
41Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:00:07
42Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
43Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:09
44Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:10
45Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:00:18
46Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo0:16:18
47Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
48Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
49Martin Lavrič (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto0:21:55
50Yadong Wang (Chn)
51Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
52Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
53Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
54Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
55Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
56Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
57Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
58Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
59Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
60Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
61Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
62Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
63Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
64Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
65Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:24
66Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
67Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
68Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
69Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
70Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
71Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
72Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
73Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team
74Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
75Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
76Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland
77Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
78Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team
79Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
80Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo
81Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
82Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
83Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo
84Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
85Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
86Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Rts - Monton Racing Team
87Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
88Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
89Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
90Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
91Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
92Meng Yan (Chn)
93Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
94Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:26:50
95Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFTimothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
DNFMehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFFuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
DNFGerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFMarc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFBenjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
DNFTianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
DNSMiras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
DNSWeijie Hou (Chn)
DNSMaxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
DNSDaniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team
DNSBieken Nazaerbieke (Chn)

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team16pts
2Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
3Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga13
4Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team12
5Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg11
6Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia10
7Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis9
8Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness8
9Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo7
10Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott6
10Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team6
12Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team5
12Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland5
14Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg4
15Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo3
15Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
15Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland3
18Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
19Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg1
19Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Mountain points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg19pts
2Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team10
3Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team9
4Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team7
5Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland6
6Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness5
6Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
8Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team3
9Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo2
10Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia33:10:10
2Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo0:00:03
3Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team0:00:07
4Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:08
5Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
6Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga0:00:14
7Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:15
8Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:17
9Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg0:00:20
10Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
11Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:00:21
12Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
13Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
14Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
15Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
16Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
17Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:25
18Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland0:00:52
19Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:00:57
20Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:01:30
21Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:01:42
22Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:01:52
23Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:54
24Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg0:01:55
25Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:02:04
26Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:02:46
27Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
28Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:06
29Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland0:03:10
30Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
31Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:17
32Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:03:42
33Mingrun Chen (Chn)0:03:52
34Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team0:05:10
35Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:05:48
36Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:42
37Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg0:07:52
38Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
39Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team
40Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:07:57
41Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland0:08:27
42Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:09:13
43Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:13:21
44Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team0:14:35
45Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:17:45
46Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:19:20
47Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo0:20:43
48Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:23:26
49Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg0:24:34
50Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:05
51Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
52Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:25:37
53Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:45
54Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:26:57
55Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:27:21
56Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo0:27:25
57Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:27:28
58Yadong Wang (Chn)0:28:38
59Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:34
60Meng Yan (Chn)
61Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:29:43
62Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:30:07
63Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team0:31:52
64Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto0:32:24
65Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:32:37
66Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott0:32:51
67Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland0:34:07
68Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:34:14
69Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:34:16
70Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland
71Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:34:40
72Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team0:36:16
73Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:36:28
74Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:36:30
75Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:37:02
76Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:37:32
77Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg0:37:55
78Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:39:03
79Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:39:09
80Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
81Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
82Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:39:20
83Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:40:02
84Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:40:30
85Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:40:53
86Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:40:59
87Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
88Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:41:08
89Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:41:40
90Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:42:27
91Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:47:38
92Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:50:08
93Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team0:54:17
94Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Rts - Monton Racing Team0:56:22
95Martin Lavrič (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto0:57:34

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia95pts
2Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM83
3Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo59
4Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF53
5Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga52
6Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland51
7Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team49
8Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team49
9Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team42
10Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF31
11Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg27
12Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia26
13Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team20
14Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo18
15Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk18
16Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness17
17Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg17
18Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
19Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis15
20Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM14
21Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia13
22Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team13
23Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team12
24Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo12
25Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis12
26Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
27Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team11
28Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM11
29Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg11
30Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team10
31Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg10
32Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team10
33Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team10
34Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team9
35Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott9
36Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team9
37Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness8
38Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia8
39Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland7
40Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team7
41Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
42Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team5
43Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team5
44Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg4
45Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland3
46Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team3
47Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
48Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland2
49Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
50Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team2
51Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team1
52Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team1
53Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team-7
54Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team-7

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness27pts
2Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team22
3Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg21
4Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo18
5Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team10
6Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia9
7Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team9
8Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team9
9Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team8
10Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team7
11Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland6
12Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
13Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
14Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo3
15Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
16Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team2
17Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga1
18Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Latest on Cyclingnews