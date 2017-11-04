Image 1 of 7 Marco Zanotti (Monkey Town) wins stage 8 of the Tour of Hainan. (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 2 of 7 Marco Zanotti won stage 8 of the Tour of Hainan ahead of Marco Maronese and Emils Liepins. (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 3 of 7 Thirsty work. Marco Maronese, stage winner Marco Zanotti and Emils Liepins after stage 8 of the Tour of Hainan. (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 4 of 7 Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Triestina) in yellow at the Tour of Hainan. (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 5 of 7 Marco Zanotti (Monkey Town) celebrates on the podium with Marco Maronese and Emils Liepins. (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 6 of 7 Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Triestina) leads the Tour of Hainan into the final stage. (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 7 of 7 Marco Zanotti (Monkey Town) on the podium with Marco Maronese and Emils Liepins. (Image credit: Tour of Hainan)

Marco Zanotti (Monkey Town) won stage 8 of the Tour of Hainan from a reduced peloton, taking full advantage of the absence of Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) and Martin Laas (Delko Marseille), who were unable to overcome the day's first difficulty.

It was a tight finish, with Zanotti squeezing out Marco Maronese (Bardiani CSF) and Emils Liepins (Delko Marseille), while Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina) placed 7th on the stage to retain the lead with one day to go in the 12th Tour of Hainan.

"I came to Hainan without racing for three months but I trained well the mountains," Zanotti explained. "I'm not a sprinter like a few years ago anymore but in a smaller peloton like today, I can still have a say. Nowadays, there are sprinters like Mareczko who is almost unbeatable here, but on a harder course, I can still play my cards. I hadn't won a race for two years. I came close on several occasions but finally, I managed to unlock myself."

The first category climb out of Wuzhishan put several sprinters in difficulty in the early morning after the queen stage. Second and third on stage 7, Benjamin Prades (Ukyo) and Marc De Maar (Hengxiang) were among the most motivated attackers. Mosca felt the fatigue but the Wilier Triestina team kept him focused to bring him back in the main group. Zanotti won the KOM prize after 12 kilometres ahead of Patrick Schelling (Vorarlberg), Sam Crome (IsoWhey Sports-Swisswellness), De Maar and Prades, which was a strong indication of what was going to follow.

36 riders gathered at the front after 36 kilometres when Schelling opened a solo attack. At kilometre 55, he missed a move by Serghey Tvetcov (Jelly Belly), Andriy Vasylyuk (Kolss), Martin Schäppi (Switzerland) and best Asian rider Liu Jianpeng (Hengxiang), but he was prompt in rejoining the quartet before the KOM prize at km 126, which he duly won. Jai Hindley (Mitchelton-Scott) bridged the gap by himself to make it a front group of six riders. Tvetcov rode away 30km before the end. Schelling made it across but the duo was reined in with 6km to go.

Mosca commented: "I have to say a big thank you to my team, especially [Luca] Raggio, [Ilya] Koshevoy and a great [Alex] Turrin who have guided me since km 0. In the first hill, I was a bit in trouble. I didn't feel good. They brought me back and then, with the help of Bardiani who was interested to set up the sprint for Maronese, we managed to catch the breakaway that worried us a lot at some point."

Delko Marseille led the sprint for Liepins in Lingshui. "I thought I was going to win but there was some headwind in the last one hundred metres," the Latvian explained. "Two guys [Zanotti and Maronese] took my wheel and passed me within the last ten metres. I got a very good lead out, I sprinted well but I launched a bit too early due to this headwind. I'm not happy with this third place."

Winning the stage meant moving up to third place overall for Zanotti who is only seven seconds down on Mosca in the overall ranking before the conclusive stage. "I think it'll be very difficult to win GC," the Monkey Town rider said. "I expect a full bunch sprint finish tomorrow and there are stronger sprinters than me but I have to try because it's a great opportunity."

A tired Mareczko is thus forced to go for a sixth stage victory on Sunday to prevent Zanotti, his training partner from Brescia, from depriving Mosca, his teammate from Wilier Triestina, of the overall win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 4:57:47 2 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga 4 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 5 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 6 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 7 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 9 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo 10 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 11 Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland 12 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 13 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 14 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 15 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 17 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 18 Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 19 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland 20 Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland 21 Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 22 Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team 23 Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland 24 Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 25 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 26 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 27 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 28 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 29 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 30 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 31 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 32 Mingrun Chen (Chn) 33 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 34 Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team 35 Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 36 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 37 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 38 Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 39 Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland 40 Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 41 Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 0:00:07 42 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 43 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:09 44 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:10 45 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 0:00:18 46 Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo 0:16:18 47 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 48 Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 49 Martin Lavrič (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto 0:21:55 50 Yadong Wang (Chn) 51 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 52 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 53 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 54 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 55 Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 56 Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 57 Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg 58 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo 59 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 60 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 61 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 62 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 63 Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 64 Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 65 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:24 66 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 67 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 68 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 69 Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 70 Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 71 Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 72 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 73 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team 74 Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland 75 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 76 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland 77 Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 78 Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team 79 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 80 Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo 81 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 82 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 83 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo 84 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 85 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 86 Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Rts - Monton Racing Team 87 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 88 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 89 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 90 Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 91 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 92 Meng Yan (Chn) 93 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 94 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:26:50 95 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team DNF Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto DNF Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott DNF Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team DNF Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto DNF Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team DNS Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team DNS Weijie Hou (Chn) DNS Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team DNS Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team DNS Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn)

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 16 pts 2 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 3 Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga 13 4 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 12 5 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 11 6 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 10 7 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 9 8 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 8 9 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo 7 10 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 6 10 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 6 12 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 12 Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland 5 14 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 4 15 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 3 15 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 15 Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland 3 18 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 19 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 1 19 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Mountain points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 19 pts 2 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 10 3 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 9 4 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 7 5 Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland 6 6 Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 5 6 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 8 Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 9 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 2 10 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 33:10:10 2 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 0:00:03 3 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:00:07 4 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 0:00:08 5 Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team 6 Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga 0:00:14 7 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:00:15 8 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 0:00:17 9 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 0:00:20 10 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo 11 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 0:00:21 12 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland 13 Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland 14 Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 15 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 16 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 17 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:25 18 Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:52 19 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:00:57 20 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 0:01:30 21 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 0:01:42 22 Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:01:52 23 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:54 24 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 0:01:55 25 Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 0:02:04 26 Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 0:02:46 27 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 28 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:06 29 Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland 0:03:10 30 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 31 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:17 32 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:03:42 33 Mingrun Chen (Chn) 0:03:52 34 Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 0:05:10 35 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:05:48 36 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:42 37 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 0:07:52 38 Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 39 Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team 40 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:07:57 41 Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland 0:08:27 42 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:09:13 43 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:13:21 44 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 0:14:35 45 Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 0:17:45 46 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 0:19:20 47 Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo 0:20:43 48 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:23:26 49 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 0:24:34 50 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:05 51 Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 52 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:25:37 53 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:45 54 Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:26:57 55 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:27:21 56 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo 0:27:25 57 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:27:28 58 Yadong Wang (Chn) 0:28:38 59 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:34 60 Meng Yan (Chn) 61 Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 0:29:43 62 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:30:07 63 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 0:31:52 64 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 0:32:24 65 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:32:37 66 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 0:32:51 67 Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland 0:34:07 68 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:34:14 69 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:34:16 70 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland 71 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:34:40 72 Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team 0:36:16 73 Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:36:28 74 Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:36:30 75 Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:37:02 76 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:37:32 77 Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg 0:37:55 78 Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:39:03 79 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:39:09 80 Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 81 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 82 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:39:20 83 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:40:02 84 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:40:30 85 Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:40:53 86 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:40:59 87 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 88 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:41:08 89 Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:41:40 90 Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:42:27 91 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:47:38 92 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:50:08 93 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team 0:54:17 94 Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Rts - Monton Racing Team 0:56:22 95 Martin Lavrič (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto 0:57:34

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 95 pts 2 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 83 3 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo 59 4 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 53 5 Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga 52 6 Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland 51 7 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 49 8 Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 49 9 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 42 10 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 31 11 Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg 27 12 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 26 13 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 20 14 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 18 15 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 18 16 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 17 17 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 17 18 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 19 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 20 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 14 21 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 13 22 Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team 13 23 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 12 24 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo 12 25 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 26 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 27 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 11 28 Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 11 29 Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 11 30 Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 10 31 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 10 32 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 10 33 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team 10 34 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 9 35 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 9 36 Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 9 37 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 8 38 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 8 39 Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland 7 40 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 7 41 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 42 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 5 43 Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 5 44 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 4 45 Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland 3 46 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 3 47 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 48 Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland 2 49 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 50 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 2 51 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 1 52 Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 1 53 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team -7 54 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team -7