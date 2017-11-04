Tour of Hainan: Zanotti wins stage 8
Mosca retains overall lead ahead of final stage
Stage 8: Wuzhishan-Qiongzhong - Lingshui
Marco Zanotti (Monkey Town) won stage 8 of the Tour of Hainan from a reduced peloton, taking full advantage of the absence of Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) and Martin Laas (Delko Marseille), who were unable to overcome the day's first difficulty.
It was a tight finish, with Zanotti squeezing out Marco Maronese (Bardiani CSF) and Emils Liepins (Delko Marseille), while Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina) placed 7th on the stage to retain the lead with one day to go in the 12th Tour of Hainan.
"I came to Hainan without racing for three months but I trained well the mountains," Zanotti explained. "I'm not a sprinter like a few years ago anymore but in a smaller peloton like today, I can still have a say. Nowadays, there are sprinters like Mareczko who is almost unbeatable here, but on a harder course, I can still play my cards. I hadn't won a race for two years. I came close on several occasions but finally, I managed to unlock myself."
The first category climb out of Wuzhishan put several sprinters in difficulty in the early morning after the queen stage. Second and third on stage 7, Benjamin Prades (Ukyo) and Marc De Maar (Hengxiang) were among the most motivated attackers. Mosca felt the fatigue but the Wilier Triestina team kept him focused to bring him back in the main group. Zanotti won the KOM prize after 12 kilometres ahead of Patrick Schelling (Vorarlberg), Sam Crome (IsoWhey Sports-Swisswellness), De Maar and Prades, which was a strong indication of what was going to follow.
36 riders gathered at the front after 36 kilometres when Schelling opened a solo attack. At kilometre 55, he missed a move by Serghey Tvetcov (Jelly Belly), Andriy Vasylyuk (Kolss), Martin Schäppi (Switzerland) and best Asian rider Liu Jianpeng (Hengxiang), but he was prompt in rejoining the quartet before the KOM prize at km 126, which he duly won. Jai Hindley (Mitchelton-Scott) bridged the gap by himself to make it a front group of six riders. Tvetcov rode away 30km before the end. Schelling made it across but the duo was reined in with 6km to go.
Mosca commented: "I have to say a big thank you to my team, especially [Luca] Raggio, [Ilya] Koshevoy and a great [Alex] Turrin who have guided me since km 0. In the first hill, I was a bit in trouble. I didn't feel good. They brought me back and then, with the help of Bardiani who was interested to set up the sprint for Maronese, we managed to catch the breakaway that worried us a lot at some point."
Delko Marseille led the sprint for Liepins in Lingshui. "I thought I was going to win but there was some headwind in the last one hundred metres," the Latvian explained. "Two guys [Zanotti and Maronese] took my wheel and passed me within the last ten metres. I got a very good lead out, I sprinted well but I launched a bit too early due to this headwind. I'm not happy with this third place."
Winning the stage meant moving up to third place overall for Zanotti who is only seven seconds down on Mosca in the overall ranking before the conclusive stage. "I think it'll be very difficult to win GC," the Monkey Town rider said. "I expect a full bunch sprint finish tomorrow and there are stronger sprinters than me but I have to try because it's a great opportunity."
A tired Mareczko is thus forced to go for a sixth stage victory on Sunday to prevent Zanotti, his training partner from Brescia, from depriving Mosca, his teammate from Wilier Triestina, of the overall win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|4:57:47
|2
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|4
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|5
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|6
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|7
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|8
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|9
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
|10
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|11
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
|12
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|13
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|14
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|15
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|18
|Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|19
|Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
|20
|Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland
|21
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|22
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|23
|Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
|24
|Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|25
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|26
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|27
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|28
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|29
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|30
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|31
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|32
|Mingrun Chen (Chn)
|33
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|34
|Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|35
|Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|36
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|37
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|38
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|39
|Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland
|40
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|41
|Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:00:07
|42
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|43
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:09
|44
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:10
|45
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:00:18
|46
|Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo
|0:16:18
|47
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|48
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|49
|Martin Lavrič (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:21:55
|50
|Yadong Wang (Chn)
|51
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|52
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|53
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|54
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|55
|Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|56
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|57
|Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
|58
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|59
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|60
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|61
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|62
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|63
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|64
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|65
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:24
|66
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|67
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|68
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|69
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|70
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|71
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|72
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|73
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|74
|Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
|75
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|76
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland
|77
|Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|78
|Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team
|79
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|80
|Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|81
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|82
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|83
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|84
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|85
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|86
|Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|87
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|88
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|89
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|90
|Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|91
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|92
|Meng Yan (Chn)
|93
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:50
|95
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|DNF
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|DNF
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|DNF
|Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|DNS
|Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|DNS
|Weijie Hou (Chn)
|DNS
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|DNS
|Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|DNS
|Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|3
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|13
|4
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|11
|6
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|10
|7
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|9
|8
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|8
|9
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
|7
|10
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|6
|10
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|6
|12
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
|5
|14
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|4
|15
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|3
|15
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|15
|Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland
|3
|18
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|19
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|19
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|19
|pts
|2
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|10
|3
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|9
|4
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland
|6
|6
|Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|5
|6
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|8
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|2
|10
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|33:10:10
|2
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|0:00:03
|3
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|6
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|0:00:14
|7
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|8
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|9
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|0:00:20
|10
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
|11
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:00:21
|12
|Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
|13
|Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
|14
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|15
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|16
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|17
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:25
|18
|Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:52
|19
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:00:57
|20
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|21
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:01:42
|22
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:01:52
|23
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:54
|24
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|0:01:55
|25
|Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:02:04
|26
|Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|27
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|28
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:06
|29
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:10
|30
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|31
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:17
|32
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:42
|33
|Mingrun Chen (Chn)
|0:03:52
|34
|Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|0:05:10
|35
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:05:48
|36
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:42
|37
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|0:07:52
|38
|Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|39
|Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|40
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:07:57
|41
|Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland
|0:08:27
|42
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:09:13
|43
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:13:21
|44
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|0:14:35
|45
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:17:45
|46
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:19:20
|47
|Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo
|0:20:43
|48
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:23:26
|49
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|0:24:34
|50
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:25:05
|51
|Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|52
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:25:37
|53
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:45
|54
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:26:57
|55
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:27:21
|56
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|0:27:25
|57
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:27:28
|58
|Yadong Wang (Chn)
|0:28:38
|59
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:34
|60
|Meng Yan (Chn)
|61
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:29:43
|62
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:30:07
|63
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|0:31:52
|64
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:32:24
|65
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:37
|66
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|0:32:51
|67
|Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
|0:34:07
|68
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:34:14
|69
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:34:16
|70
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland
|71
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:34:40
|72
|Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team
|0:36:16
|73
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:36:28
|74
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:36:30
|75
|Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|0:37:02
|76
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:37:32
|77
|Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
|0:37:55
|78
|Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:39:03
|79
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:09
|80
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|81
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|82
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:39:20
|83
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:40:02
|84
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:40:30
|85
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:40:53
|86
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:40:59
|87
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|88
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:41:08
|89
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:41:40
|90
|Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:42:27
|91
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|0:47:38
|92
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:08
|93
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|0:54:17
|94
|Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|0:56:22
|95
|Martin Lavrič (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:57:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|95
|pts
|2
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|83
|3
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|59
|4
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|53
|5
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|52
|6
|Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
|51
|7
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|49
|8
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|49
|9
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|42
|10
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|31
|11
|Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
|27
|12
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|26
|13
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|20
|14
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|18
|15
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|18
|16
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|17
|17
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|17
|18
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|19
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|20
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|14
|21
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|13
|22
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|13
|23
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|12
|24
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
|12
|25
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12
|26
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|27
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|11
|28
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|11
|29
|Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|11
|30
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|10
|31
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|10
|32
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|10
|33
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|10
|34
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|9
|35
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|9
|36
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|9
|37
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|8
|38
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|8
|39
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
|7
|40
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|7
|41
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|42
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|5
|43
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|5
|44
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|4
|45
|Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland
|3
|46
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|3
|47
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|48
|Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
|2
|49
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|50
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|2
|51
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|1
|52
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|1
|53
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|-7
|54
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|-7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|27
|pts
|2
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|22
|3
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|21
|4
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|18
|5
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|10
|6
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|9
|7
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|9
|8
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|9
|9
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|8
|10
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|7
|11
|Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland
|6
|12
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|13
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|14
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
|3
|15
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|16
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|2
|17
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|1
|18
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
