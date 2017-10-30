Trending

Tour of Hainan: Mareczko strikes again to win stage 3

Italian sprinter beats Aberasturi and Giacoppo

Image 1 of 6

Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) wins stage 3 of the Tour of Hainan

Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) wins stage 3 of the Tour of Hainan
(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)
Image 2 of 6

Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) in the leader's yellow jersey at the Tour of Hainan

Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) in the leader's yellow jersey at the Tour of Hainan
(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)
Image 3 of 6

Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) celebrates another sprint victory

Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) celebrates another sprint victory
(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)
Image 4 of 6

Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) won stage 3 of the Tour of Hainan

Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) won stage 3 of the Tour of Hainan
(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)
Image 5 of 6

Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) success is recognised by his rivals

Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) success is recognised by his rivals
(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)
Image 6 of 6

Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) congratulates his rivals

Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) congratulates his rivals
(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)

Jakub Mareczko of Wilier Triestina took his second stage victory at the Tour of Hainan and extended his lead in the overall classification on Jon Aberasturi (Ukyo) to 11 seconds, while Australian team IsoWhey Sports-Swisswellness made the podium again, this time with Anthony Giacoppo. It was Italian sprinter's second consecutive stage win.

"We're only one third into the Tour of Hainan but I feel that we've already used up a lot of energy," Mareczko said after his win in Chengmai.

"It wasn't a very easy stage. It took us less than three and half hours to cover 155km. There was a lot of wind and the course was always up and down."

Races are often shaped by a breakaway before a chase and the final bunch sprint but the Wilier Triestina team faced a series of attacks during the stage.

Sergey Grechyn (Hainan Jilun), Stefan Bakker (Monkey Town), Ma Guangtong (Hengxiang) and Alexis Cartier (H&R Block) made the first move but it was caught after 18 kilometres. Steven Cuesta (Hainan) and Liu Jiangpeng (Hengxiang) went clear before the first intermediate sprint at km 31, where Marco Zanotti (Monkey Town) gave a strong indication that he was racing for the overall classification rather than stages victories this time.

Liu moved into the lead of the Best Asian rider classification as he won that sprint.

"This is my sixth Tour of Hainan but my first time on the honor roll because in the past, my teammates Wang Meiyin, Ma Guangtong and Zhao Jingbiao were always taking those prizes and I worked for them," the Chinese rider declared.

"But I'm very happy that Wang joined a WorldTour team [Bahrain-Merida] and I hope he succeeds at that level. I also wish Zhao a prompt recovery after his crash."

After 60km of racing Joe Cooper (IsoWhey Sports-Swisswellness), Mykhaylo Kononenko (Kolss), Benjamin Hill (Attaque Gusto), Cartier and Ma again opened a gap. Kolss chased them down ahead of the only KOM prize of the day at km 105. Hill tried to contest it from the bunch but Benjamin Prades (Ukyo) won it, with Buts third.

"I had tired legs," Hill explained. "I didn't quite hang on to it. I came second. It puts me on equal points but I don't have the jersey. So maybe I'll try again tomorrow."

Emil Liepins (Delko Marseille), Luke Mudgway (RTS-Monton), Marc De Maar (Hengxiang), Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly) and Zanotti made another break with 50km to go. Liepins and Zanotti were in theory Mareczko's rivals for the sprint but they had little hopes of beating him, so they chose another way to try to win the stage. Liepins, Mudgway and Cheyne were the last attackers caught with six kilometres to go.

"Like yesterday, my teammates kept the breakaways under control," Mareczko explained.

"In the finale, with Bardiani and Ukyo, we put the peloton in one lane. [Eugert] Zhupa took me up to the front again and I managed to sprint on the front so that nobody could beat me. Compared to yesterday, I used a different tactic. I waited for longer to open my sprint because of the head wind and the terrain that was slightly uphill before the flat section where I chose to accelerate.

"We'll see day by day what our rivals want to do. We have the leader's jersey and we'll try to defend it and get as many bunch sprint finishes as possible."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia3:28:11
2Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
3Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
4Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
5Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
6Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team
7Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
8Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
9Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
10Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
11Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
12Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
13Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
14Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
15Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
16Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
17Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland
18Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
19Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
20Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
21Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
22Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
23Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
24Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
25Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
26Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
27Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
28Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
29Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
30Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
31Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
32Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
33Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
34Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team
35Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
36Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Rts - Monton Racing Team
37Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
38Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
39Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
40Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
41Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
42Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
43Weijie Hou (Chn) China
44Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
45Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team
46Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
47Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) China
48Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
49Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
50Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
51Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
52Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
53Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
54Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland
55Sun Xiaolong (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
56Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
57Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
58Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
59Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
60Xin Wang (Chn) China
61Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
62Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
63Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
64Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
65Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
66Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo
67Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
68Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
69Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
70Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto
71Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
72Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo
73Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
74Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
75Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
76Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
77Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
78Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
79Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
80Yadong Wang (Chn) China
81Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
82Mingrun Chen (Chn) China
83Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
84Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
85Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
86Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
87Antonio Jose Alarcon Gonzalez (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
88Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
89Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
90Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
91Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
92Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
93Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
94Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team
95Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
96Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
97Meng Yan (Chn) China
98Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
99Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
100Xiang Yuan Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
101Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
102Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
103Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
104Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
105Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
106Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
107Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
108Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
109Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland0:00:12
110Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team0:00:14
111Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:00:25
112Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:00:39
113Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:00:42
114Luke Mudgway (NZl) Rts - Monton Racing Team0:01:11
115Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:01:15
116Islam Usmanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team0:01:38
117Chaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott0:01:41
118Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:01:49
119Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:01:55
120Alder Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto0:02:06
121Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:02:27
DNFMauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team
DNFHaiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
DNFZhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia16pts
2Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo14
3Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness13
4Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team12
5Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness11
6Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team10
7Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm9
8Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team8
9Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland7
10Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg6
11Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team5
11Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga5
11Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk5
11Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness5
15Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg4
16Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team3
16Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis3
16Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto3
16Luke Mudgway (NZl) Rts - Monton Racing Team3
20Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team2
20Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team2
22Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland1
22Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team1

Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo3pts
2Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto2
3Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team1

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia10:46:58
2Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo0:00:11
3Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm0:00:19
4Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:00:21
5Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
6Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland0:00:23
7Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
8Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
9Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
10Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg0:00:24
11Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
12Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
13Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
14Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team0:00:25
15Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
16Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
17Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:27
18Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
19Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
20Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team
21Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
22Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
23Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
24Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland
25Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
26Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
27Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
28Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
29Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
30Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
31Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
32Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
33Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
34Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
35Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
36Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
37Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
38Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
39Weijie Hou (Chn) China
40Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
41Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
42Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team
43Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
44Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
45Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Rts - Monton Racing Team
46Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
47Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
48Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) China
49Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
50Sun Xiaolong (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
51Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
52Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
53Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland
54Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
55Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
56Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
57Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
58Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
59Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
60Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
61Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
62Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
63Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
64Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
65Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
66Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
67Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
68Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
69Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
70Xin Wang (Chn) China
71Antonio Jose Alarcon Gonzalez (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
72Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
73Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
74Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
75Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
76Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto
77Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
78Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
79Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
80Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
81Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
82Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
83Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
84Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team
85Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
86Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
87Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
88Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
89Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
90Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
91Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
92Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
93Yadong Wang (Chn) China
94Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
95Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
96Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team
97Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
98Meng Yan (Chn) China
99Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:00:39
100Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland
101Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:01:09
102Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:01:32
103Luke Mudgway (NZl) Rts - Monton Racing Team0:01:36
104Mingrun Chen (Chn) China0:02:20
105Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
106Alder Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto0:02:33
107Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:03:43
108Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo0:03:55
109Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott0:05:35
110Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:07:16
111Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:07:55
112Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:08:31
113Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:09:43
114Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team0:09:51
115Chaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott0:11:18
116Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto0:11:21
117Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:11:52
118Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:12:12
119Islam Usmanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team0:12:59
120Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:13:11
121Xiang Yuan Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:13:42

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia47pts
2Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm36
3Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland32
4Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo30
5Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness30
6Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team24
7Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team19
8Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga17
9Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
10Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness13
11Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team13
12Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm11
13Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team10
14Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg10
15Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team10
16Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk10
17Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto9
18Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
19Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg8
20Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm8
21Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia8
22Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
23Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk7
24Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team6
25Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg6
26Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team5
27Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness5
28Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team3
29Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
30Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott3
31Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis3
32Luke Mudgway (NZl) Rts - Monton Racing Team3
33Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team2
34Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team2
35Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo3pts
2Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto2
3Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team1

