Image 1 of 6 Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) wins stage 3 of the Tour of Hainan (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 2 of 6 Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) in the leader's yellow jersey at the Tour of Hainan (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 3 of 6 Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) celebrates another sprint victory (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 4 of 6 Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) won stage 3 of the Tour of Hainan (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 5 of 6 Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) success is recognised by his rivals (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 6 of 6 Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) congratulates his rivals (Image credit: Tour of Hainan)

Jakub Mareczko of Wilier Triestina took his second stage victory at the Tour of Hainan and extended his lead in the overall classification on Jon Aberasturi (Ukyo) to 11 seconds, while Australian team IsoWhey Sports-Swisswellness made the podium again, this time with Anthony Giacoppo. It was Italian sprinter's second consecutive stage win.

"We're only one third into the Tour of Hainan but I feel that we've already used up a lot of energy," Mareczko said after his win in Chengmai.

"It wasn't a very easy stage. It took us less than three and half hours to cover 155km. There was a lot of wind and the course was always up and down."

Races are often shaped by a breakaway before a chase and the final bunch sprint but the Wilier Triestina team faced a series of attacks during the stage.

Sergey Grechyn (Hainan Jilun), Stefan Bakker (Monkey Town), Ma Guangtong (Hengxiang) and Alexis Cartier (H&R Block) made the first move but it was caught after 18 kilometres. Steven Cuesta (Hainan) and Liu Jiangpeng (Hengxiang) went clear before the first intermediate sprint at km 31, where Marco Zanotti (Monkey Town) gave a strong indication that he was racing for the overall classification rather than stages victories this time.

Liu moved into the lead of the Best Asian rider classification as he won that sprint.

"This is my sixth Tour of Hainan but my first time on the honor roll because in the past, my teammates Wang Meiyin, Ma Guangtong and Zhao Jingbiao were always taking those prizes and I worked for them," the Chinese rider declared.

"But I'm very happy that Wang joined a WorldTour team [Bahrain-Merida] and I hope he succeeds at that level. I also wish Zhao a prompt recovery after his crash."

After 60km of racing Joe Cooper (IsoWhey Sports-Swisswellness), Mykhaylo Kononenko (Kolss), Benjamin Hill (Attaque Gusto), Cartier and Ma again opened a gap. Kolss chased them down ahead of the only KOM prize of the day at km 105. Hill tried to contest it from the bunch but Benjamin Prades (Ukyo) won it, with Buts third.

"I had tired legs," Hill explained. "I didn't quite hang on to it. I came second. It puts me on equal points but I don't have the jersey. So maybe I'll try again tomorrow."

Emil Liepins (Delko Marseille), Luke Mudgway (RTS-Monton), Marc De Maar (Hengxiang), Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly) and Zanotti made another break with 50km to go. Liepins and Zanotti were in theory Mareczko's rivals for the sprint but they had little hopes of beating him, so they chose another way to try to win the stage. Liepins, Mudgway and Cheyne were the last attackers caught with six kilometres to go.

"Like yesterday, my teammates kept the breakaways under control," Mareczko explained.

"In the finale, with Bardiani and Ukyo, we put the peloton in one lane. [Eugert] Zhupa took me up to the front again and I managed to sprint on the front so that nobody could beat me. Compared to yesterday, I used a different tactic. I waited for longer to open my sprint because of the head wind and the terrain that was slightly uphill before the flat section where I chose to accelerate.

"We'll see day by day what our rivals want to do. We have the leader's jersey and we'll try to defend it and get as many bunch sprint finishes as possible."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 3:28:11 2 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 4 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 5 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 6 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team 7 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm 8 Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 9 Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland 10 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 11 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 12 Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 13 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 14 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 15 Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland 16 Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 17 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland 18 Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 19 Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland 20 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 21 Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg 22 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 23 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 24 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 25 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 26 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 27 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 28 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 29 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 30 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 31 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 32 Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 33 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 34 Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team 35 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland 36 Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Rts - Monton Racing Team 37 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 38 Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm 39 Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 40 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 41 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 42 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 43 Weijie Hou (Chn) China 44 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 45 Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team 46 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 47 Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) China 48 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 49 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 50 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 51 Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 52 Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 53 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 54 Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland 55 Sun Xiaolong (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 56 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 57 Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 58 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo 59 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm 60 Xin Wang (Chn) China 61 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 62 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 63 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 64 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm 65 Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 66 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo 67 Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 68 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 69 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 70 Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto 71 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 72 Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo 73 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 74 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 75 Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 76 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 77 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 78 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 79 Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 80 Yadong Wang (Chn) China 81 Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team 82 Mingrun Chen (Chn) China 83 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 84 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 85 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 86 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 87 Antonio Jose Alarcon Gonzalez (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 88 Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 89 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 90 Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 91 Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 92 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 93 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm 94 Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team 95 Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga 96 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 97 Meng Yan (Chn) China 98 Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 99 Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 100 Xiang Yuan Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 101 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 102 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 103 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 104 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 105 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 106 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 107 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 108 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 109 Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:12 110 Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 0:00:14 111 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 0:00:25 112 Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:00:39 113 Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:00:42 114 Luke Mudgway (NZl) Rts - Monton Racing Team 0:01:11 115 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:01:15 116 Islam Usmanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 0:01:38 117 Chaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 0:01:41 118 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:01:49 119 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:01:55 120 Alder Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto 0:02:06 121 Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:02:27 DNF Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team DNF Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team DNF Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 16 pts 2 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo 14 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 13 4 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 12 5 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 11 6 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team 10 7 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm 9 8 Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 8 9 Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland 7 10 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 6 11 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 11 Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga 5 11 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 5 11 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 5 15 Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 4 16 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 3 16 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 3 16 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 3 16 Luke Mudgway (NZl) Rts - Monton Racing Team 3 20 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 2 20 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 2 22 Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland 1 22 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 1

Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 3 pts 2 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 2 3 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 1

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 10:46:58 2 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo 0:00:11 3 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm 0:00:19 4 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:00:21 5 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 6 Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:23 7 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 8 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 9 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 10 Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg 0:00:24 11 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 12 Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga 13 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 14 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 0:00:25 15 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 17 Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 0:00:27 18 Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 19 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team 21 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 22 Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm 23 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 24 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland 25 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 26 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 27 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 28 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 29 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 30 Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 31 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 32 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 33 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 34 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 35 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 36 Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 37 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 38 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 39 Weijie Hou (Chn) China 40 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland 41 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 42 Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team 43 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 44 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 45 Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Rts - Monton Racing Team 46 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm 47 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 48 Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) China 49 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 50 Sun Xiaolong (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 51 Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland 52 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 53 Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland 54 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 55 Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 56 Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland 57 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 58 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 59 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 60 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 61 Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 62 Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 63 Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 64 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 65 Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 66 Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 67 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm 68 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 69 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 70 Xin Wang (Chn) China 71 Antonio Jose Alarcon Gonzalez (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 72 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 73 Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 74 Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 75 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo 76 Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto 77 Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 78 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 79 Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 80 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 81 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 82 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm 83 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 84 Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team 85 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 86 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 87 Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team 88 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 89 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 90 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 91 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 92 Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 93 Yadong Wang (Chn) China 94 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 95 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 96 Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team 97 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 98 Meng Yan (Chn) China 99 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:00:39 100 Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland 101 Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:01:09 102 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 0:01:32 103 Luke Mudgway (NZl) Rts - Monton Racing Team 0:01:36 104 Mingrun Chen (Chn) China 0:02:20 105 Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 106 Alder Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto 0:02:33 107 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:03:43 108 Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo 0:03:55 109 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 0:05:35 110 Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:07:16 111 Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:07:55 112 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:08:31 113 Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:09:43 114 Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 0:09:51 115 Chaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 0:11:18 116 Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 0:11:21 117 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:11:52 118 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:12:12 119 Islam Usmanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 0:12:59 120 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:13:11 121 Xiang Yuan Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:13:42

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 47 pts 2 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm 36 3 Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland 32 4 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo 30 5 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 30 6 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 24 7 Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 19 8 Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga 17 9 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 10 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 13 11 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 13 12 Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm 11 13 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 10 14 Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg 10 15 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team 10 16 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 10 17 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 9 18 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 19 Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 8 20 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm 8 21 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 8 22 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 23 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 7 24 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 6 25 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 6 26 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 27 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 5 28 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 3 29 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 30 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 3 31 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 3 32 Luke Mudgway (NZl) Rts - Monton Racing Team 3 33 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 2 34 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 2 35 Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland 1