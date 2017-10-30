Tour of Hainan: Mareczko strikes again to win stage 3
Italian sprinter beats Aberasturi and Giacoppo
Stage 3: Haikou - Chengmai
Jakub Mareczko of Wilier Triestina took his second stage victory at the Tour of Hainan and extended his lead in the overall classification on Jon Aberasturi (Ukyo) to 11 seconds, while Australian team IsoWhey Sports-Swisswellness made the podium again, this time with Anthony Giacoppo. It was Italian sprinter's second consecutive stage win.
"We're only one third into the Tour of Hainan but I feel that we've already used up a lot of energy," Mareczko said after his win in Chengmai.
"It wasn't a very easy stage. It took us less than three and half hours to cover 155km. There was a lot of wind and the course was always up and down."
Races are often shaped by a breakaway before a chase and the final bunch sprint but the Wilier Triestina team faced a series of attacks during the stage.
Sergey Grechyn (Hainan Jilun), Stefan Bakker (Monkey Town), Ma Guangtong (Hengxiang) and Alexis Cartier (H&R Block) made the first move but it was caught after 18 kilometres. Steven Cuesta (Hainan) and Liu Jiangpeng (Hengxiang) went clear before the first intermediate sprint at km 31, where Marco Zanotti (Monkey Town) gave a strong indication that he was racing for the overall classification rather than stages victories this time.
Liu moved into the lead of the Best Asian rider classification as he won that sprint.
"This is my sixth Tour of Hainan but my first time on the honor roll because in the past, my teammates Wang Meiyin, Ma Guangtong and Zhao Jingbiao were always taking those prizes and I worked for them," the Chinese rider declared.
"But I'm very happy that Wang joined a WorldTour team [Bahrain-Merida] and I hope he succeeds at that level. I also wish Zhao a prompt recovery after his crash."
After 60km of racing Joe Cooper (IsoWhey Sports-Swisswellness), Mykhaylo Kononenko (Kolss), Benjamin Hill (Attaque Gusto), Cartier and Ma again opened a gap. Kolss chased them down ahead of the only KOM prize of the day at km 105. Hill tried to contest it from the bunch but Benjamin Prades (Ukyo) won it, with Buts third.
"I had tired legs," Hill explained. "I didn't quite hang on to it. I came second. It puts me on equal points but I don't have the jersey. So maybe I'll try again tomorrow."
Emil Liepins (Delko Marseille), Luke Mudgway (RTS-Monton), Marc De Maar (Hengxiang), Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly) and Zanotti made another break with 50km to go. Liepins and Zanotti were in theory Mareczko's rivals for the sprint but they had little hopes of beating him, so they chose another way to try to win the stage. Liepins, Mudgway and Cheyne were the last attackers caught with six kilometres to go.
"Like yesterday, my teammates kept the breakaways under control," Mareczko explained.
"In the finale, with Bardiani and Ukyo, we put the peloton in one lane. [Eugert] Zhupa took me up to the front again and I managed to sprint on the front so that nobody could beat me. Compared to yesterday, I used a different tactic. I waited for longer to open my sprint because of the head wind and the terrain that was slightly uphill before the flat section where I chose to accelerate.
"We'll see day by day what our rivals want to do. We have the leader's jersey and we'll try to defend it and get as many bunch sprint finishes as possible."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|3:28:11
|2
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|4
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|6
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|7
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|8
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|9
|Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
|10
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|11
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|12
|Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|13
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|14
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|15
|Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
|16
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|17
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland
|18
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|19
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
|20
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|21
|Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
|22
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|23
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|24
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|25
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|26
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|27
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|28
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|29
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|31
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|32
|Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|33
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|34
|Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|35
|Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
|36
|Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|37
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|38
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|39
|Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|40
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|41
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|42
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|43
|Weijie Hou (Chn) China
|44
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|45
|Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|46
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|47
|Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) China
|48
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|49
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|50
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|51
|Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|52
|Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|53
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland
|55
|Sun Xiaolong (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|56
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|57
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|58
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
|59
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|60
|Xin Wang (Chn) China
|61
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|62
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|63
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|64
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|65
|Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|66
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|67
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|68
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|69
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|70
|Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto
|71
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|72
|Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo
|73
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|75
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|76
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|77
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|78
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|79
|Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|80
|Yadong Wang (Chn) China
|81
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|82
|Mingrun Chen (Chn) China
|83
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|84
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|85
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|86
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|87
|Antonio Jose Alarcon Gonzalez (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|88
|Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|89
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|90
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|91
|Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|92
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|93
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|94
|Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team
|95
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|96
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|97
|Meng Yan (Chn) China
|98
|Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|99
|Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|100
|Xiang Yuan Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|101
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|102
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|103
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|104
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|105
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|106
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|107
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|108
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|109
|Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:12
|110
|Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|111
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:00:25
|112
|Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|0:00:39
|113
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:00:42
|114
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|0:01:11
|115
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:01:15
|116
|Islam Usmanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|117
|Chaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|0:01:41
|118
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|119
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|120
|Alder Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:02:06
|121
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:02:27
|DNF
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|DNF
|Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|DNF
|Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|16
|pts
|2
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|14
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|13
|4
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|11
|6
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|10
|7
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|9
|8
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
|7
|10
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|6
|11
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|11
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|5
|11
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|11
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|5
|15
|Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|4
|16
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|3
|16
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|3
|16
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|3
|16
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|3
|20
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|2
|22
|Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
|1
|22
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|3
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|2
|3
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|10:46:58
|2
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|0:00:11
|3
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|0:00:19
|4
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:00:21
|5
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|6
|Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:23
|7
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|8
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|9
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|10
|Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
|0:00:24
|11
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|12
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|13
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|14
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|15
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|17
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|18
|Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|19
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|21
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|22
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|23
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|24
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland
|25
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|26
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|27
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|29
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|30
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|31
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|32
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|33
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|34
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|35
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|36
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|37
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|39
|Weijie Hou (Chn) China
|40
|Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
|41
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|42
|Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|43
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|44
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|45
|Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|46
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|47
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|48
|Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) China
|49
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|50
|Sun Xiaolong (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|51
|Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
|52
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|53
|Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland
|54
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|56
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
|57
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|58
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|59
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|60
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|61
|Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|62
|Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|63
|Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|64
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|66
|Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|67
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|68
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|69
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|70
|Xin Wang (Chn) China
|71
|Antonio Jose Alarcon Gonzalez (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|72
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|73
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|74
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|75
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
|76
|Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto
|77
|Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|78
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|79
|Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|80
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|81
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|82
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|83
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|84
|Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|85
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|86
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|87
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|88
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|89
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|90
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|91
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|92
|Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|93
|Yadong Wang (Chn) China
|94
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|95
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|96
|Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team
|97
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|98
|Meng Yan (Chn) China
|99
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:00:39
|100
|Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland
|101
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:01:09
|102
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:01:32
|103
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|0:01:36
|104
|Mingrun Chen (Chn) China
|0:02:20
|105
|Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|106
|Alder Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:02:33
|107
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:03:43
|108
|Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo
|0:03:55
|109
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|0:05:35
|110
|Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:07:16
|111
|Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|0:07:55
|112
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:08:31
|113
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:09:43
|114
|Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|0:09:51
|115
|Chaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|0:11:18
|116
|Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:11:21
|117
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:52
|118
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|0:12:12
|119
|Islam Usmanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|0:12:59
|120
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:13:11
|121
|Xiang Yuan Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:13:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|47
|pts
|2
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|36
|3
|Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
|32
|4
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|30
|5
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|30
|6
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|24
|7
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|19
|8
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|17
|9
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|10
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|13
|11
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|13
|12
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|11
|13
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|10
|14
|Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
|10
|15
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|10
|16
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|10
|17
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|9
|18
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|19
|Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|8
|20
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|8
|21
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|8
|22
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|23
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|7
|24
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|6
|25
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|6
|26
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|27
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|5
|28
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|3
|29
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|30
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|3
|31
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|3
|32
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|3
|33
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|2
|34
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|2
|35
|Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|3
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|2
|3
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|1
