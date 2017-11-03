Tour of Hainan: Mosca continues Wilier Triestina success
Italian beats Prades and De Maar to take race lead
Stage 7: Sanya-Baoting - Wuzhishan
Italy's Jacopo Mosca delivered a surprise victory in the queen stage of the 12th Tour of Hainan, continuing the winning streak of the Wilier Triestina team after five stage wins by Jakub Mareczko. Mosca also moved into the lead with a three-second advantage over Benjamin Prades (Ukyo) and eight seconds over Mykhaylo Kononenko (Kolss) and Marc De Maar (Hengxiang).
Related Articles
"It's unbelievable," Mosca reacted in Wuzhishan. "I've never been used to raising my hands up in the air. Even in the amateur ranks I wasn't often a winner. To win a race in my first pro year is really beautiful. It's an unexpected victory but a very nice one. This morning, we started with Kuba [Mareczko] in the leader's jersey. We had two weapons, either help him to hold onto the yellow jersey or sneak into the breakaways and make the best of it, which is what I've done eventually."
19 riders composed a breakaway group after ten kilometers, including Enrico Barbin (Bardiani CSF), Martin Laas (Delko Marseille), Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block), Luke Mudgway (RTS-Monton), Sam Crome (IsoWhey Sports-Swisswellness), Vitaly Buts, Oleksandr Polivoda and Andriy Bratashchuk (Kolss), Rob Stannard (Mitchelton-Scott), Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly), Meiler and Der Zsolt (Vorarlberg), Jon Aberasturi and Prades (Ukyo), Radoslav Konstantinov (Hainan Jilun), Rick van Breda and Sven van Luijk (Monkey Town), Dylan Page (Swiss national team) and Mosca.
Crome won the battle against polka dot jersey wearer Buts for the KOM competition as he crested three summits out of four in first position. "Being down to four riders, we knew it would be hard for GC so we targeted something else and we got the KOM jersey," Crome explained. Polivoda was focused on the intermediate sprints. The maximum time gap was four minutes after 40km.
Wilier Triestina led the peloton most of the time but keeping a gap of two minutes, it was unclear whether they wanted to bring the breakaway back or not. The answer came with 20km to go when race leader Mareczko went to his team car behind the peloton to bring bottles for his teammates. "I did it because every day they have worked for me," Mareczko commented.
"Today, it was no longer necessary to keep the race under control, as we had Mosca at the front and we were pretty sure he could do well since we realized in the past few days that he's in a great form with the way he could help me. I wasn't able to hold the pace in the last climb so I let it go and I saved energy for the last two days."
It all came down to the last climb whose summit was 12km before the finishing line in Wuzhishan. Crome attacked with Prades. Barbin, Mosca and Polivoda reacted. Prades and Mosca forged on while Marc De Maar (Hengxiang) attacked solo from the peloton and made it across. The Dutchman attacked with 2km to go and again with 500 metres to go but didn't manage to drop his two rivals. "I knew I wasn't going to win the sprint," he admitted. Mosca did. He had more resources as it wasn't up to him to pull in the front group at the difference of the Spaniards from Ukyo.
"I'm sad because I've had many second places this year," Prades said. "I won the Tour de Taiwan but I really wanted the win here. I was racing for the stage win more than for the GC today. I don't think there are many options to take the yellow jersey. Wilier are very strong."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|4:16:55
|2
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|3
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:00:09
|5
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|0:00:11
|6
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|7
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|8
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|9
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|10
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|11
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|12
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
|13
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|15
|Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
|16
|Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|17
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|18
|Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
|19
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|20
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|21
|Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn)
|22
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:15
|23
|Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:42
|24
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:47
|25
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|26
|Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo
|27
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|28
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|29
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|30
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|31
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:34
|32
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:01:45
|33
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|34
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|35
|Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:01:47
|36
|Mingrun Chen (Chn)
|0:01:49
|37
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|0:02:29
|38
|Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|39
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|40
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:54
|41
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:00
|42
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|43
|Meng Yan (Chn)
|44
|Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|45
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|46
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|47
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|48
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|49
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|50
|Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|51
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
|52
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|53
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|55
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|0:05:00
|56
|Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|57
|Yadong Wang (Chn)
|0:05:38
|58
|Weijie Hou (Chn)
|59
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|60
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|61
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|62
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:05:50
|64
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:42
|65
|Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
|66
|Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|67
|Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland
|68
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|69
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|70
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|71
|Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|72
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland
|73
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|74
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|75
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|76
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|77
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:09:03
|78
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|0:09:19
|79
|Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team
|0:09:42
|80
|Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:10:36
|81
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:35
|82
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|83
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|84
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|85
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|86
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:14:25
|87
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|88
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|89
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|90
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|91
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|92
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|93
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|94
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|95
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|96
|Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
|0:15:53
|97
|Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|98
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|0:27:43
|99
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|101
|Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|0:29:48
|102
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|103
|Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|0:30:27
|104
|Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:35:29
|105
|Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto
|106
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|107
|Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:37:48
|DNF
|Chaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|DNF
|Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|DNF
|Alder Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto
|DNF
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|DNF
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DSQ
|Xin Wang (Chn)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|28:12:23
|2
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|0:00:03
|3
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:00:17
|6
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|0:00:18
|7
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|8
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
|0:00:20
|9
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:21
|10
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|11
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|12
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|13
|Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
|14
|Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn)
|15
|Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|16
|Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
|17
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|18
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|19
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|20
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:25
|21
|Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:52
|22
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:00:57
|23
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:04
|25
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:01:24
|26
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|27
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|28
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:01:31
|29
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:44
|30
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:01:49
|31
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:01:52
|32
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|0:01:55
|33
|Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:01:57
|34
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|0:02:39
|35
|Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|36
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|37
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|38
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:06
|39
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:10
|40
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
|41
|Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|42
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|43
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|44
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|45
|Meng Yan (Chn)
|46
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:03:42
|47
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|48
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Mingrun Chen (Chn)
|0:03:52
|50
|Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo
|0:04:25
|51
|Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|0:05:10
|52
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|0:05:28
|53
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|0:05:30
|54
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:47
|55
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:05:48
|56
|Weijie Hou (Chn)
|57
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:06:00
|58
|Yadong Wang (Chn)
|0:06:43
|59
|Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
|0:07:43
|60
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:07:48
|61
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|62
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:07:50
|63
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|64
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:52
|65
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland
|66
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|67
|Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|68
|Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|69
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:12
|70
|Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland
|0:08:29
|71
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:09:13
|72
|Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team
|0:09:52
|73
|Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|0:10:38
|74
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|0:10:56
|75
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:11:08
|76
|Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:12:39
|77
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:45
|78
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|79
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|80
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|81
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|0:13:21
|82
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:13:38
|83
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:14:06
|84
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:14:29
|85
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:14:33
|86
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|0:14:35
|87
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|88
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|89
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|90
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|0:14:44
|91
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:15:16
|92
|Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
|0:16:00
|93
|Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:16:03
|94
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:17:25
|95
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|0:21:14
|96
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:18
|97
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:26:57
|98
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:53
|99
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|100
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:06
|101
|Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|0:29:58
|102
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|103
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:35:39
|104
|Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|105
|Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto
|106
|Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|0:40:01
|107
|Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:45:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|95
|pts
|2
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|83
|3
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|59
|4
|Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
|51
|5
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|49
|6
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|39
|7
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|39
|8
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|39
|9
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|33
|10
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|31
|11
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|30
|12
|Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
|27
|13
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|19
|14
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|18
|15
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|18
|16
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|17
|17
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|16
|18
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|15
|19
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|15
|20
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|21
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|22
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|14
|23
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|13
|24
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|13
|25
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|12
|26
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|27
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|11
|28
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|11
|29
|Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|11
|30
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|10
|31
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|10
|32
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|10
|33
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|9
|34
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|9
|35
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|8
|36
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|7
|37
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|6
|38
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|5
|39
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|5
|40
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
|5
|41
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|3
|42
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|3
|43
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|3
|44
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|45
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|46
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|47
|Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
|2
|48
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
|2
|49
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|2
|50
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|1
|51
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|1
|52
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|-7
|53
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|-7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|22
|pts
|2
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|22
|3
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|16
|4
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|9
|5
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|9
|6
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|9
|7
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|9
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
|3
|10
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|11
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|2
|12
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|2
|13
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
-
Colnago goes off-road with new G3X gravel bikeG3X is the Italian brand's first foray into the gravel market
-
Harry Tanfield signs for AG2R La MondialeBrit moves to French team after neo-pro season at folding Katusha-Alpecin
-
Cannondale launches 11.3kg SuperSix EVO Neo road e-bikeNew Cannondale e-bike blends SuperSix EVO design cues with a 250w motor to create an all-new performance road e-bike
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy