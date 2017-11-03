Image 1 of 7 Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 2 of 7 Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina) celebrates his win (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 3 of 7 The Tour of Hainan stage 7 podium (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 4 of 7 The stage 7 podium in Tour of Hainan (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 5 of 7 Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina) atop the podium (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 6 of 7 Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina) (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 7 of 7 Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina) wins (Image credit: Tour of Hainan)

Italy's Jacopo Mosca delivered a surprise victory in the queen stage of the 12th Tour of Hainan, continuing the winning streak of the Wilier Triestina team after five stage wins by Jakub Mareczko. Mosca also moved into the lead with a three-second advantage over Benjamin Prades (Ukyo) and eight seconds over Mykhaylo Kononenko (Kolss) and Marc De Maar (Hengxiang).

"It's unbelievable," Mosca reacted in Wuzhishan. "I've never been used to raising my hands up in the air. Even in the amateur ranks I wasn't often a winner. To win a race in my first pro year is really beautiful. It's an unexpected victory but a very nice one. This morning, we started with Kuba [Mareczko] in the leader's jersey. We had two weapons, either help him to hold onto the yellow jersey or sneak into the breakaways and make the best of it, which is what I've done eventually."

19 riders composed a breakaway group after ten kilometers, including Enrico Barbin (Bardiani CSF), Martin Laas (Delko Marseille), Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block), Luke Mudgway (RTS-Monton), Sam Crome (IsoWhey Sports-Swisswellness), Vitaly Buts, Oleksandr Polivoda and Andriy Bratashchuk (Kolss), Rob Stannard (Mitchelton-Scott), Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly), Meiler and Der Zsolt (Vorarlberg), Jon Aberasturi and Prades (Ukyo), Radoslav Konstantinov (Hainan Jilun), Rick van Breda and Sven van Luijk (Monkey Town), Dylan Page (Swiss national team) and Mosca.

Crome won the battle against polka dot jersey wearer Buts for the KOM competition as he crested three summits out of four in first position. "Being down to four riders, we knew it would be hard for GC so we targeted something else and we got the KOM jersey," Crome explained. Polivoda was focused on the intermediate sprints. The maximum time gap was four minutes after 40km.

Wilier Triestina led the peloton most of the time but keeping a gap of two minutes, it was unclear whether they wanted to bring the breakaway back or not. The answer came with 20km to go when race leader Mareczko went to his team car behind the peloton to bring bottles for his teammates. "I did it because every day they have worked for me," Mareczko commented.

"Today, it was no longer necessary to keep the race under control, as we had Mosca at the front and we were pretty sure he could do well since we realized in the past few days that he's in a great form with the way he could help me. I wasn't able to hold the pace in the last climb so I let it go and I saved energy for the last two days."

It all came down to the last climb whose summit was 12km before the finishing line in Wuzhishan. Crome attacked with Prades. Barbin, Mosca and Polivoda reacted. Prades and Mosca forged on while Marc De Maar (Hengxiang) attacked solo from the peloton and made it across. The Dutchman attacked with 2km to go and again with 500 metres to go but didn't manage to drop his two rivals. "I knew I wasn't going to win the sprint," he admitted. Mosca did. He had more resources as it wasn't up to him to pull in the front group at the difference of the Spaniards from Ukyo.

"I'm sad because I've had many second places this year," Prades said. "I won the Tour de Taiwan but I really wanted the win here. I was racing for the stage win more than for the GC today. I don't think there are many options to take the yellow jersey. Wilier are very strong."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 4:16:55 2 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 3 Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:00:02 4 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 0:00:09 5 Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga 0:00:11 6 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 7 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 8 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 9 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 10 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 11 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 12 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo 13 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 15 Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland 16 Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team 17 Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 18 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland 19 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 20 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 21 Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) 22 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:15 23 Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:42 24 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:47 25 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 26 Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo 27 Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 0:01:23 28 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 29 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 30 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 31 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:34 32 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:01:45 33 Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 34 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 35 Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 0:01:47 36 Mingrun Chen (Chn) 0:01:49 37 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 0:02:29 38 Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 0:02:36 39 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 40 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:02:54 41 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:00 42 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 43 Meng Yan (Chn) 44 Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 45 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 46 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 47 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 48 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 49 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 50 Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo 51 Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland 52 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:03:32 53 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 54 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 55 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 0:05:00 56 Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 57 Yadong Wang (Chn) 0:05:38 58 Weijie Hou (Chn) 59 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 60 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 61 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo 62 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 63 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 0:05:50 64 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:42 65 Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland 66 Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team 67 Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland 68 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 69 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 70 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 71 Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 72 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland 73 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 74 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 75 Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 76 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 77 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:09:03 78 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:09:19 79 Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team 0:09:42 80 Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:10:36 81 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:12:35 82 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 83 Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 84 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 85 Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 86 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:14:25 87 Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina 88 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 89 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 90 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 91 Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 92 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 93 Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 94 Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 95 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 96 Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg 0:15:53 97 Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 98 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team 0:27:43 99 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 100 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 101 Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Rts - Monton Racing Team 0:29:48 102 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 103 Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 0:30:27 104 Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:35:29 105 Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto 106 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 107 Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:37:48 DNF Chaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott DNF Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto DNF Alder Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto DNF Luke Mudgway (NZl) Rts - Monton Racing Team DNF Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF DSQ Xin Wang (Chn)

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 28:12:23 2 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 0:00:03 3 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 0:00:08 4 Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:00:17 6 Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga 0:00:18 7 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 8 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo 0:00:20 9 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:21 10 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 11 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 12 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 13 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland 14 Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) 15 Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team 16 Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland 17 Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 18 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 19 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 20 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:25 21 Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:52 22 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:00:57 23 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:04 25 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 0:01:24 26 Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 0:01:27 27 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 0:01:30 28 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:01:31 29 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:44 30 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:01:49 31 Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:01:52 32 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 0:01:55 33 Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 0:01:57 34 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 0:02:39 35 Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 0:02:46 36 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 37 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 0:03:02 38 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:06 39 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:10 40 Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland 41 Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 42 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 43 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 44 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 45 Meng Yan (Chn) 46 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:03:42 47 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 48 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 49 Mingrun Chen (Chn) 0:03:52 50 Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo 0:04:25 51 Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 0:05:10 52 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 0:05:28 53 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo 0:05:30 54 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:05:47 55 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:05:48 56 Weijie Hou (Chn) 57 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 0:06:00 58 Yadong Wang (Chn) 0:06:43 59 Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland 0:07:43 60 Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 0:07:48 61 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 62 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:07:50 63 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 64 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:52 65 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland 66 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 67 Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 68 Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team 69 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:12 70 Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland 0:08:29 71 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:09:13 72 Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team 0:09:52 73 Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:10:38 74 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 0:10:56 75 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:11:08 76 Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:12:39 77 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:12:45 78 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 79 Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 80 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 81 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 0:13:21 82 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:13:38 83 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:14:06 84 Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:14:29 85 Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:14:33 86 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 0:14:35 87 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 88 Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 89 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 90 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 0:14:44 91 Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:15:16 92 Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg 0:16:00 93 Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:16:03 94 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:17:25 95 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:21:14 96 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:23:18 97 Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:26:57 98 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:27:53 99 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team 100 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:06 101 Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Rts - Monton Racing Team 0:29:58 102 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 103 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:35:39 104 Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 105 Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto 106 Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 0:40:01 107 Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:45:31

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 95 pts 2 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 83 3 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo 59 4 Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland 51 5 Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 49 6 Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga 39 7 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 39 8 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 39 9 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 33 10 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 31 11 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 30 12 Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg 27 13 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 19 14 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 18 15 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 18 16 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 17 17 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 16 18 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 15 19 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 15 20 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 21 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 22 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 14 23 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 13 24 Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team 13 25 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 12 26 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 27 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 11 28 Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 11 29 Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 11 30 Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 10 31 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 10 32 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team 10 33 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 9 34 Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 9 35 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 8 36 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 7 37 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 6 38 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 5 39 Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 5 40 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo 5 41 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 3 42 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 3 43 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 3 44 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 45 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 46 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 47 Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland 2 48 Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland 2 49 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 2 50 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 1 51 Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 1 52 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team -7 53 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team -7