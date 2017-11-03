Trending

Tour of Hainan: Mosca continues Wilier Triestina success

Italian beats Prades and De Maar to take race lead

Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina) in the leader's jersey

Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina) celebrates his win

The Tour of Hainan stage 7 podium

The stage 7 podium in Tour of Hainan

Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina) atop the podium

Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina)

Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina) wins

Italy's Jacopo Mosca delivered a surprise victory in the queen stage of the 12th Tour of Hainan, continuing the winning streak of the Wilier Triestina team after five stage wins by Jakub Mareczko. Mosca also moved into the lead with a three-second advantage over Benjamin Prades (Ukyo) and eight seconds over Mykhaylo Kononenko (Kolss) and Marc De Maar (Hengxiang).

"It's unbelievable," Mosca reacted in Wuzhishan. "I've never been used to raising my hands up in the air. Even in the amateur ranks I wasn't often a winner. To win a race in my first pro year is really beautiful. It's an unexpected victory but a very nice one. This morning, we started with Kuba [Mareczko] in the leader's jersey. We had two weapons, either help him to hold onto the yellow jersey or sneak into the breakaways and make the best of it, which is what I've done eventually."

19 riders composed a breakaway group after ten kilometers, including Enrico Barbin (Bardiani CSF), Martin Laas (Delko Marseille), Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block), Luke Mudgway (RTS-Monton), Sam Crome (IsoWhey Sports-Swisswellness), Vitaly Buts, Oleksandr Polivoda and Andriy Bratashchuk (Kolss), Rob Stannard (Mitchelton-Scott), Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly), Meiler and Der Zsolt (Vorarlberg), Jon Aberasturi and Prades (Ukyo), Radoslav Konstantinov (Hainan Jilun), Rick van Breda and Sven van Luijk (Monkey Town), Dylan Page (Swiss national team) and Mosca.

Crome won the battle against polka dot jersey wearer Buts for the KOM competition as he crested three summits out of four in first position. "Being down to four riders, we knew it would be hard for GC so we targeted something else and we got the KOM jersey," Crome explained. Polivoda was focused on the intermediate sprints. The maximum time gap was four minutes after 40km.

Wilier Triestina led the peloton most of the time but keeping a gap of two minutes, it was unclear whether they wanted to bring the breakaway back or not. The answer came with 20km to go when race leader Mareczko went to his team car behind the peloton to bring bottles for his teammates. "I did it because every day they have worked for me," Mareczko commented.

"Today, it was no longer necessary to keep the race under control, as we had Mosca at the front and we were pretty sure he could do well since we realized in the past few days that he's in a great form with the way he could help me. I wasn't able to hold the pace in the last climb so I let it go and I saved energy for the last two days."

It all came down to the last climb whose summit was 12km before the finishing line in Wuzhishan. Crome attacked with Prades. Barbin, Mosca and Polivoda reacted. Prades and Mosca forged on while Marc De Maar (Hengxiang) attacked solo from the peloton and made it across. The Dutchman attacked with 2km to go and again with 500 metres to go but didn't manage to drop his two rivals. "I knew I wasn't going to win the sprint," he admitted. Mosca did. He had more resources as it wasn't up to him to pull in the front group at the difference of the Spaniards from Ukyo.

"I'm sad because I've had many second places this year," Prades said. "I won the Tour de Taiwan but I really wanted the win here. I was racing for the stage win more than for the GC today. I don't think there are many options to take the yellow jersey. Wilier are very strong."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina4:16:55
2Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
3Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:02
4Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:00:09
5Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga0:00:11
6Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
7Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
8Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
9Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
10Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
11Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
12Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
13Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
14Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
15Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
16Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team
17Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
18Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
19Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
20Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
21Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn)
22Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:15
23Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland0:00:42
24Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:47
25Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
26Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo
27Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:01:23
28Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
29Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
30Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
31Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:34
32Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:01:45
33Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
34Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
35Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:01:47
36Mingrun Chen (Chn)0:01:49
37Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg0:02:29
38Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:02:36
39Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
40Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:02:54
41Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:00
42Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
43Meng Yan (Chn)
44Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
45Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
46Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
47Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
48Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
49Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
50Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo
51Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
52Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:03:32
53Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
54Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
55Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team0:05:00
56Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
57Yadong Wang (Chn)0:05:38
58Weijie Hou (Chn)
59Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
60Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
61Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
62Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
63Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto0:05:50
64Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:42
65Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
66Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team
67Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland
68Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
69Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
70Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
71Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
72Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland
73Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
74Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
75Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
76Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
77Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:09:03
78Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:09:19
79Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team0:09:42
80Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:10:36
81Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:12:35
82Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
83Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
84Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
85Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
86Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:14:25
87Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina
88Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
89Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
90Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
91Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
92Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
93Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
94Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
95Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
96Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg0:15:53
97Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
98Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team0:27:43
99Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
100Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
101Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Rts - Monton Racing Team0:29:48
102Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
103Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team0:30:27
104Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:35:29
105Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto
106Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
107Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:37:48
DNFChaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
DNFShao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
DNFAlder Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto
DNFLuke Mudgway (NZl) Rts - Monton Racing Team
DNFAlessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DSQXin Wang (Chn)

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina28:12:23
2Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo0:00:03
3Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:08
4Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
5Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team0:00:17
6Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga0:00:18
7Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
8Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo0:00:20
9Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:21
10Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
11Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
12Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
13Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
14Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn)
15Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team
16Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
17Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
18Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
19Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
20Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:25
21Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland0:00:52
22Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:00:57
23Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
24Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:04
25Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:01:24
26Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:01:27
27Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:01:30
28Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:01:31
29Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:44
30Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:01:49
31Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:01:52
32Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg0:01:55
33Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:01:57
34Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg0:02:39
35Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:02:46
36Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
37Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:03:02
38Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:06
39Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:10
40Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
41Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
42Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
43Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
44Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
45Meng Yan (Chn)
46Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:03:42
47Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
48Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
49Mingrun Chen (Chn)0:03:52
50Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo0:04:25
51Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team0:05:10
52Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team0:05:28
53Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo0:05:30
54Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:05:47
55Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:05:48
56Weijie Hou (Chn)
57Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto0:06:00
58Yadong Wang (Chn)0:06:43
59Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland0:07:43
60Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:07:48
61Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
62Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:07:50
63Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
64Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:52
65Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland
66Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
67Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
68Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team
69Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:12
70Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland0:08:29
71Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:09:13
72Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team0:09:52
73Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:10:38
74Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott0:10:56
75Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:08
76Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:12:39
77Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:12:45
78Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
79Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
80Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
81Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina0:13:21
82Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:13:38
83Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:14:06
84Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:14:29
85Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:14:33
86Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team0:14:35
87Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
88Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
89Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
90Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina0:14:44
91Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:15:16
92Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg0:16:00
93Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:16:03
94Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:17:25
95Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:21:14
96Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:23:18
97Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:26:57
98Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:27:53
99Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team
100Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:06
101Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Rts - Monton Racing Team0:29:58
102Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
103Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:35:39
104Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
105Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto
106Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team0:40:01
107Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:45:31

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina95pts
2Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM83
3Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo59
4Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland51
5Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team49
6Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga39
7Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF39
8Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team39
9Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team33
10Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF31
11Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team30
12Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg27
13Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk19
14Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto18
15Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk18
16Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness17
17Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina16
18Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team15
19Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo15
20Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
21Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis15
22Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM14
23Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina13
24Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team13
25Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team12
26Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
27Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team11
28Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM11
29Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg11
30Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team10
31Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team10
32Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team10
33Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg9
34Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team9
35Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina8
36Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team7
37Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg6
38Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team5
39Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team5
40Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo5
41Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team3
42Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team3
43Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott3
44Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
45Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
46Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
47Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland2
48Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland2
49Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team2
50Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team1
51Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team1
52Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team-7
53Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team-7

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness22pts
2Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team22
3Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo16
4Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto9
5Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina9
6Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team9
7Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team5
8Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
9Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo3
10Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
11Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg2
12Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team2
13Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga1

 

