Mosca seals overall victory at Tour of Hainan

Joseph Cooper wins final stage

Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina) in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)
Jacopo Mosca won the 2017 Tour of Hainan.

(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)
Jacopo Mosca on the final podium of the 2017 Tour of Hainan.

(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)
Joe Cooper held off Emils Liepins and Andriy Kulyk to win the final stage of the Tour of Hainan.

(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)
Joe Cooper celebrates on the podium at the Tour of Hainan.

(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)
Jacopo Mosca celebrates overall victory at the Tour of Hainan.

(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)
Joe Cooper won the final stage of the Tour of Hainan.

(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)
The peloton on the final stage of the Tour of Hainan.

(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)

New Zealand national champion Joe Cooper of IsoWhey Sports-Swisswellness fended off the whole peloton for the last 12 kilometres to claim the final stage of the Tour of Hainan ahead of Emils Liepins (Delko Marseille) and Andriy Kulyk (Kolss). Neo-pro Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina) took his first-ever stage race overall victory despite losing the support of five-time stage winner Jakub Mareczko, who sustained a flat tyre with 10 kilometres to go.

"I still can't believe that I've won the Tour of Hainan," Mosca said. "I have to thank all my teammates because today again they've been fabulous. It's a great emotion. It'll take some time for me to realise what happened. Going for the time bonuses, [Marco] Zanotti and [Mykhaylo] Kononenko made me sweat until the very end."

Cooper's solo rush in the last twelve kilometers led him to stage victory, but the Kiwi had already been away by himself in the early part of the race, which happened to be a very competitive one in windy circumstances on the south part of China's paradisiacal island.

As Mirko Maestri and Paolo Simion (Bardiani CSF), Jure Rupnik (H&R Block), Reid McClure (Novo Nordisk), Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Triestina), Oleksandr Prevar (Kolss), Steven Cuesta (Hainan Jilun), Lukas Spengler (Switzerland), Ivar Slik (Monkey Town), Rodrigo Araque (Ukyo), Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly) and Gian Friesecke (Vorarlberg) got caught at km 35, Cooper rode away from the bunch to win the KOM prizes on the two category 3 climbs shortly afterwards, while his teammate Sam Crome came second on each occasion to secure the polka dot jersey.

Cooper got reeled in after 60 kilometres, but went again with Alexis Cartier (H&R Block), Rob Stannard (Mitchelton-Scott) and Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly). As a crucial intermediate sprint was looming at km 91, the quartet got pulled back and GC contenders Liepins, Kononenko and Zanotti sprinted in that order to snap up three, two and one bonus seconds, respectively.

Cartier, Cuesta and Gordian Banzer (Switzerland) then went on the move, rejoined by Simion, Michael Sheehan (Jelly Belly) and Reinier Honig (Vorarlberg). Wilier led the peloton and the breakaway only enjoyed a 35-second lead with 55km to go. Attacking machine Cartier went alone with 45km to go. Cartier and Sheehan led with 15km to go but as they got reeled in, Cooper escaped 12km before the end.

Mosca closely watched an attack by Marc De Maar (Hengxiang), but Mareczko's puncture 10km before the end disturbed the plans of Wilier Triestina and their opponents. "We've been unlucky because had he been able to sprint, we could have relied on him to take the time bonuses," Mosca commented. "But luckily, one rider went solo and collected the ten seconds of the win that were precious. He made a very strong action."

"We didn't really want a bunch kick because we didn't have any sprinter in our team today," Cooper explained. "We sort of invented a solo breakaway that was about twelve k long. I managed to hold on and avoid the bunch kick. We got the job done." Kolss was trying to set up Kononenko for the sprint but they lost him in the last corner, so Kulyk went for it and came third.

Second placed Emils Liepins declared: "I'm not as disappointed as yesterday for missing out on the stage win because the time bonus for second place puts me third in GC. I think it's very good because the Tour of Hainan also features a mountain stage and I'm a sprinter. It means I've had a good race overall. I'm happy with that. We thought we were going to catch the breakaway rider but this guy [Cooper] was very fast. I was just a little bit too late to pass him. I want to thank the team. They did a really good job to help me get this result. I hope it'll help me find a team for next year."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness3:31:16
2Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga0:00:01
3Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
4Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
5Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
6Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
7Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland
8Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team
9Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
10Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
11Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
12Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
13Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
14Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
15Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
16Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
17Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
18Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
19Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Rts - Monton Racing Team
20Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
21Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
22Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
23Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
24Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
25Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
26Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
27Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
28Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
29Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland
30Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
31Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
32Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
33Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
34Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
35Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
36Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
37Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
38Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
39Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
40Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
41Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland
42Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
43Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
44Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
45Martin Lavrič (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto
46Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
47Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
48Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
49Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
50Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland0:00:11
51Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:14
52Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
53Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:19
54Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:29
55Mingrun Chen (Chn)0:00:35
56Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
57Yadong Wang (Chn)
58Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
59Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
60Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
61Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:00
62Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:01:03
63Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team0:01:21
64Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
65Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:02:07
66Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team0:02:13
67Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
68Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
69Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
70Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
71Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
72Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
73Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
74Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
75Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
76Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
77Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
78Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
79Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
80Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
81Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
82Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo
83Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
84Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
85Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:24
86Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:03:51
87Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:06:05
88Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:07:55
89Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
90Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
91Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFTanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo
DNFEiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo
DNFAbdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team
DNFMeng Yan (Chn)

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness21pts
2Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga19
3Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team13
3Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland13
5Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team12
6Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team10
7Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland9
8Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team8
9Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo7
10Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
11Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg5
12Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg4
13Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia3
13Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
13Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team3
16Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
17Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness1

Mountain points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness10pts
2Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness6
3Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team5
4Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg4
5Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg1
5Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team1
5Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo1

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia36:41:27
2Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo0:00:03
3Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga0:00:05
4Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team0:00:06
5Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
6Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:08
7Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:15
8Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg0:00:20
9Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
10Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:00:21
11Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
12Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
13Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
14Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
15Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
16Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:25
17Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:30
18Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland0:00:52
19Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:00:57
20Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:01:28
21Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:01:52
22Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:54
23Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg0:01:55
24Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:02:04
25Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:06
26Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland0:03:20
27Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
28Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:28
29Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:03:42
30Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
31Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:16
32Mingrun Chen (Chn)0:04:26
33Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:04:58
34Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:05:48
35Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team0:06:30
36Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg0:07:52
37Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
38Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:07:57
39Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland0:08:27
40Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:09:13
41Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:52
42Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team0:10:04
43Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team0:14:48
44Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:18:19
45Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:21:15
46Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:21:32
47Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo0:22:55
48Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:23:26
49Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:05
50Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:25:37
51Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:45
52Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg0:26:46
53Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team0:27:17
54Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo0:27:25
55Yadong Wang (Chn)0:29:12
56Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:29:39
57Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:29:51
58Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:30:07
59Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk0:30:08
60Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott0:33:25
61Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:33:39
62Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team0:34:04
63Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland0:34:06
64Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:34:16
65Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland
66Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto0:34:36
67Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:34:51
68Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:35:15
69Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:36:26
70Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:36:52
71Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:36:56
72Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg0:37:55
73Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:38:42
74Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:39:09
75Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:39:44
76Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:40:30
77Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:41:08
78Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:41:15
79Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk0:41:21
80Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:41:32
81Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:42:19
82Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:42:27
83Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:43:05
84Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:43:19
85Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:43:46
86Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:46:06
87Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:48:53
88Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:52:20
89Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team0:54:17
90Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Rts - Monton Racing Team0:56:22
91Martin Lavrič (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto0:57:34

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia95pts
2Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM83
3Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga71
4Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo66
5Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland64
6Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team62
7Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team61
8Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF56
9Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team45
10Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness38
11Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg31
12Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF31
13Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia26
14Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF22
15Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team20
16Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo18
17Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk18
18Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team18
19Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg17
20Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia16
21Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg16
22Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team15
23Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis15
24Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
25Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM14
26Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team13
27Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team12
28Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo12
29Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis12
30Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team11
31Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM11
32Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team10
33Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg10
34Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team10
35Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team9
36Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness9
37Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott9
38Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland9
39Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team9
40Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia8
41Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland7
42Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team7
43Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
44Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team5
45Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg4
46Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland3
47Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team3
48Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
49Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland2
50Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
51Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team2
52Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team1
53Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team1
54Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team-7
55Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team-7

