Mosca seals overall victory at Tour of Hainan
Joseph Cooper wins final stage
Stage 9: Lingshui - Wanning Xinglong
New Zealand national champion Joe Cooper of IsoWhey Sports-Swisswellness fended off the whole peloton for the last 12 kilometres to claim the final stage of the Tour of Hainan ahead of Emils Liepins (Delko Marseille) and Andriy Kulyk (Kolss). Neo-pro Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina) took his first-ever stage race overall victory despite losing the support of five-time stage winner Jakub Mareczko, who sustained a flat tyre with 10 kilometres to go.
"I still can't believe that I've won the Tour of Hainan," Mosca said. "I have to thank all my teammates because today again they've been fabulous. It's a great emotion. It'll take some time for me to realise what happened. Going for the time bonuses, [Marco] Zanotti and [Mykhaylo] Kononenko made me sweat until the very end."
Cooper's solo rush in the last twelve kilometers led him to stage victory, but the Kiwi had already been away by himself in the early part of the race, which happened to be a very competitive one in windy circumstances on the south part of China's paradisiacal island.
As Mirko Maestri and Paolo Simion (Bardiani CSF), Jure Rupnik (H&R Block), Reid McClure (Novo Nordisk), Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Triestina), Oleksandr Prevar (Kolss), Steven Cuesta (Hainan Jilun), Lukas Spengler (Switzerland), Ivar Slik (Monkey Town), Rodrigo Araque (Ukyo), Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly) and Gian Friesecke (Vorarlberg) got caught at km 35, Cooper rode away from the bunch to win the KOM prizes on the two category 3 climbs shortly afterwards, while his teammate Sam Crome came second on each occasion to secure the polka dot jersey.
Cooper got reeled in after 60 kilometres, but went again with Alexis Cartier (H&R Block), Rob Stannard (Mitchelton-Scott) and Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly). As a crucial intermediate sprint was looming at km 91, the quartet got pulled back and GC contenders Liepins, Kononenko and Zanotti sprinted in that order to snap up three, two and one bonus seconds, respectively.
Cartier, Cuesta and Gordian Banzer (Switzerland) then went on the move, rejoined by Simion, Michael Sheehan (Jelly Belly) and Reinier Honig (Vorarlberg). Wilier led the peloton and the breakaway only enjoyed a 35-second lead with 55km to go. Attacking machine Cartier went alone with 45km to go. Cartier and Sheehan led with 15km to go but as they got reeled in, Cooper escaped 12km before the end.
Mosca closely watched an attack by Marc De Maar (Hengxiang), but Mareczko's puncture 10km before the end disturbed the plans of Wilier Triestina and their opponents. "We've been unlucky because had he been able to sprint, we could have relied on him to take the time bonuses," Mosca commented. "But luckily, one rider went solo and collected the ten seconds of the win that were precious. He made a very strong action."
"We didn't really want a bunch kick because we didn't have any sprinter in our team today," Cooper explained. "We sort of invented a solo breakaway that was about twelve k long. I managed to hold on and avoid the bunch kick. We got the job done." Kolss was trying to set up Kononenko for the sprint but they lost him in the last corner, so Kulyk went for it and came third.
Second placed Emils Liepins declared: "I'm not as disappointed as yesterday for missing out on the stage win because the time bonus for second place puts me third in GC. I think it's very good because the Tour of Hainan also features a mountain stage and I'm a sprinter. It means I've had a good race overall. I'm happy with that. We thought we were going to catch the breakaway rider but this guy [Cooper] was very fast. I was just a little bit too late to pass him. I want to thank the team. They did a really good job to help me get this result. I hope it'll help me find a team for next year."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|3:31:16
|2
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|0:00:01
|3
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|4
|Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
|5
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|6
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|7
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland
|8
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|9
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|10
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|12
|Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
|13
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|14
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|16
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|19
|Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|20
|Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
|21
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|22
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|23
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|24
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|25
|Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|26
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|27
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|29
|Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland
|30
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|31
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|32
|Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
|33
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|34
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|35
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|36
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|37
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|38
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|39
|Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|40
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|41
|Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland
|42
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|43
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|44
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
|45
|Martin Lavrič (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto
|46
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|47
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|48
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|49
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|50
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:11
|51
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|52
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|53
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:19
|54
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:29
|55
|Mingrun Chen (Chn)
|0:00:35
|56
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|57
|Yadong Wang (Chn)
|58
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|59
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|60
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|61
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:00
|62
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|63
|Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|64
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|65
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:02:07
|66
|Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|0:02:13
|67
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|68
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|69
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|71
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|72
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|73
|Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|74
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|75
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|76
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|77
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|78
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|79
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|80
|Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|81
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|82
|Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo
|83
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|84
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|85
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:24
|86
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|87
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:06:05
|88
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:07:55
|89
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|90
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|91
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|DNF
|Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|DNF
|Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team
|DNF
|Meng Yan (Chn)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|21
|pts
|2
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|19
|3
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|13
|3
|Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
|13
|5
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|12
|6
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|10
|7
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland
|9
|8
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|8
|9
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|7
|10
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|11
|Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|5
|12
|Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
|4
|13
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|3
|13
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|13
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|3
|16
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|17
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|10
|pts
|2
|Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|6
|3
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|4
|5
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|5
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|1
|5
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|36:41:27
|2
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|0:00:03
|3
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|0:00:05
|4
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|6
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|7
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|8
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|0:00:20
|9
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
|10
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:00:21
|11
|Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
|12
|Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
|13
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|14
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|15
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|16
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:25
|17
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|18
|Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:52
|19
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:00:57
|20
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:01:28
|21
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:01:52
|22
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:54
|23
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|0:01:55
|24
|Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:02:04
|25
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:06
|26
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:20
|27
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|28
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:28
|29
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:42
|30
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|31
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:16
|32
|Mingrun Chen (Chn)
|0:04:26
|33
|Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:04:58
|34
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:05:48
|35
|Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|0:06:30
|36
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|0:07:52
|37
|Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|38
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:07:57
|39
|Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland
|0:08:27
|40
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:09:13
|41
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:52
|42
|Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|0:10:04
|43
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|0:14:48
|44
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:18:19
|45
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:21:15
|46
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:21:32
|47
|Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo
|0:22:55
|48
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:23:26
|49
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:25:05
|50
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:25:37
|51
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:45
|52
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|0:26:46
|53
|Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|0:27:17
|54
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|0:27:25
|55
|Yadong Wang (Chn)
|0:29:12
|56
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:29:39
|57
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:29:51
|58
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:30:07
|59
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:30:08
|60
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|0:33:25
|61
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:39
|62
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|0:34:04
|63
|Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
|0:34:06
|64
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:34:16
|65
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland
|66
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:34:36
|67
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:34:51
|68
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:35:15
|69
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:36:26
|70
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:36:52
|71
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:36:56
|72
|Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
|0:37:55
|73
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:38:42
|74
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:09
|75
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:39:44
|76
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:40:30
|77
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:41:08
|78
|Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:41:15
|79
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:41:21
|80
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:41:32
|81
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:42:19
|82
|Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:42:27
|83
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:43:05
|84
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:43:19
|85
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:43:46
|86
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:46:06
|87
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:48:53
|88
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:52:20
|89
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|0:54:17
|90
|Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|0:56:22
|91
|Martin Lavrič (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:57:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|95
|pts
|2
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|83
|3
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|71
|4
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|66
|5
|Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
|64
|6
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|62
|7
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|61
|8
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|56
|9
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|45
|10
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|38
|11
|Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
|31
|12
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|31
|13
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|26
|14
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|22
|15
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|20
|16
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|18
|17
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|18
|18
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|18
|19
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|17
|20
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|16
|21
|Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|16
|22
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|15
|23
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|24
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|25
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|14
|26
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|13
|27
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|12
|28
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
|12
|29
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12
|30
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|11
|31
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|11
|32
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|10
|33
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|10
|34
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|10
|35
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|9
|36
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|9
|37
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|9
|38
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland
|9
|39
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|9
|40
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|8
|41
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
|7
|42
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|7
|43
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|44
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|5
|45
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|4
|46
|Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland
|3
|47
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|3
|48
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|49
|Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
|2
|50
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|51
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|2
|52
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|1
|53
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|1
|54
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|-7
|55
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|-7
