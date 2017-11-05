Image 1 of 8 Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 2 of 8 Jacopo Mosca won the 2017 Tour of Hainan. (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 3 of 8 Jacopo Mosca on the final podium of the 2017 Tour of Hainan. (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 4 of 8 Joe Cooper held off Emils Liepins and Andriy Kulyk to win the final stage of the Tour of Hainan. (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 5 of 8 Joe Cooper celebrates on the podium at the Tour of Hainan. (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 6 of 8 Jacopo Mosca celebrates overall victory at the Tour of Hainan. (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 7 of 8 Joe Cooper won the final stage of the Tour of Hainan. (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 8 of 8 The peloton on the final stage of the Tour of Hainan. (Image credit: Tour of Hainan)

New Zealand national champion Joe Cooper of IsoWhey Sports-Swisswellness fended off the whole peloton for the last 12 kilometres to claim the final stage of the Tour of Hainan ahead of Emils Liepins (Delko Marseille) and Andriy Kulyk (Kolss). Neo-pro Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina) took his first-ever stage race overall victory despite losing the support of five-time stage winner Jakub Mareczko, who sustained a flat tyre with 10 kilometres to go.

"I still can't believe that I've won the Tour of Hainan," Mosca said. "I have to thank all my teammates because today again they've been fabulous. It's a great emotion. It'll take some time for me to realise what happened. Going for the time bonuses, [Marco] Zanotti and [Mykhaylo] Kononenko made me sweat until the very end."

Cooper's solo rush in the last twelve kilometers led him to stage victory, but the Kiwi had already been away by himself in the early part of the race, which happened to be a very competitive one in windy circumstances on the south part of China's paradisiacal island.

As Mirko Maestri and Paolo Simion (Bardiani CSF), Jure Rupnik (H&R Block), Reid McClure (Novo Nordisk), Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Triestina), Oleksandr Prevar (Kolss), Steven Cuesta (Hainan Jilun), Lukas Spengler (Switzerland), Ivar Slik (Monkey Town), Rodrigo Araque (Ukyo), Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly) and Gian Friesecke (Vorarlberg) got caught at km 35, Cooper rode away from the bunch to win the KOM prizes on the two category 3 climbs shortly afterwards, while his teammate Sam Crome came second on each occasion to secure the polka dot jersey.

Cooper got reeled in after 60 kilometres, but went again with Alexis Cartier (H&R Block), Rob Stannard (Mitchelton-Scott) and Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly). As a crucial intermediate sprint was looming at km 91, the quartet got pulled back and GC contenders Liepins, Kononenko and Zanotti sprinted in that order to snap up three, two and one bonus seconds, respectively.

Cartier, Cuesta and Gordian Banzer (Switzerland) then went on the move, rejoined by Simion, Michael Sheehan (Jelly Belly) and Reinier Honig (Vorarlberg). Wilier led the peloton and the breakaway only enjoyed a 35-second lead with 55km to go. Attacking machine Cartier went alone with 45km to go. Cartier and Sheehan led with 15km to go but as they got reeled in, Cooper escaped 12km before the end.

Mosca closely watched an attack by Marc De Maar (Hengxiang), but Mareczko's puncture 10km before the end disturbed the plans of Wilier Triestina and their opponents. "We've been unlucky because had he been able to sprint, we could have relied on him to take the time bonuses," Mosca commented. "But luckily, one rider went solo and collected the ten seconds of the win that were precious. He made a very strong action."

"We didn't really want a bunch kick because we didn't have any sprinter in our team today," Cooper explained. "We sort of invented a solo breakaway that was about twelve k long. I managed to hold on and avoid the bunch kick. We got the job done." Kolss was trying to set up Kononenko for the sprint but they lost him in the last corner, so Kulyk went for it and came third.

Second placed Emils Liepins declared: "I'm not as disappointed as yesterday for missing out on the stage win because the time bonus for second place puts me third in GC. I think it's very good because the Tour of Hainan also features a mountain stage and I'm a sprinter. It means I've had a good race overall. I'm happy with that. We thought we were going to catch the breakaway rider but this guy [Cooper] was very fast. I was just a little bit too late to pass him. I want to thank the team. They did a really good job to help me get this result. I hope it'll help me find a team for next year."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 3:31:16 2 Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga 0:00:01 3 Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 4 Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland 5 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 6 Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 7 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland 8 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team 9 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo 10 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 12 Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg 13 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 14 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 16 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 17 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 19 Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Rts - Monton Racing Team 20 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland 21 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 22 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 23 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 24 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 25 Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 26 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 27 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 28 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 29 Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland 30 Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team 31 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 32 Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland 33 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 34 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 35 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 36 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 37 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 38 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 39 Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 40 Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 41 Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland 42 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 43 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 44 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo 45 Martin Lavrič (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto 46 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 47 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 48 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 49 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 50 Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:11 51 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 0:00:14 52 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 53 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:19 54 Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:29 55 Mingrun Chen (Chn) 0:00:35 56 Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 57 Yadong Wang (Chn) 58 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 59 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 60 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 61 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:00 62 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:01:03 63 Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 0:01:21 64 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 65 Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:02:07 66 Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team 0:02:13 67 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 68 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 69 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 70 Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 71 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 72 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 73 Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 74 Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 75 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 76 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 77 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 78 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 79 Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 80 Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 81 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 82 Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo 83 Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 84 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 85 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:24 86 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:03:51 87 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:06:05 88 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:07:55 89 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 90 Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 91 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo DNF Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo DNF Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team DNF Meng Yan (Chn)

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 21 pts 2 Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga 19 3 Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 13 3 Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland 13 5 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 12 6 Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 10 7 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland 9 8 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team 8 9 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo 7 10 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 11 Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 5 12 Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg 4 13 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 3 13 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 13 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 3 16 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 17 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 1

Mountain points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 10 pts 2 Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 6 3 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 5 4 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 4 5 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 1 5 Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team 1 5 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 1

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 36:41:27 2 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 0:00:03 3 Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga 0:00:05 4 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:00:06 5 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 6 Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:00:08 7 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:00:15 8 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 0:00:20 9 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo 10 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 0:00:21 11 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland 12 Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland 13 Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 14 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 15 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 16 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:25 17 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 0:00:30 18 Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:52 19 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:00:57 20 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 0:01:28 21 Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:01:52 22 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:54 23 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 0:01:55 24 Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 0:02:04 25 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:06 26 Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland 0:03:20 27 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 28 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:28 29 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:03:42 30 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 31 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:16 32 Mingrun Chen (Chn) 0:04:26 33 Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 0:04:58 34 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:05:48 35 Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 0:06:30 36 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 0:07:52 37 Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 38 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:07:57 39 Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland 0:08:27 40 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:09:13 41 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:52 42 Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team 0:10:04 43 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 0:14:48 44 Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 0:18:19 45 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:21:15 46 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 0:21:32 47 Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo 0:22:55 48 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:23:26 49 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:05 50 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:25:37 51 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:45 52 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 0:26:46 53 Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 0:27:17 54 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo 0:27:25 55 Yadong Wang (Chn) 0:29:12 56 Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 0:29:39 57 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:29:51 58 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:30:07 59 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:30:08 60 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 0:33:25 61 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:33:39 62 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 0:34:04 63 Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland 0:34:06 64 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:34:16 65 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland 66 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 0:34:36 67 Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:34:51 68 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:35:15 69 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:36:26 70 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:36:52 71 Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:36:56 72 Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg 0:37:55 73 Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:38:42 74 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:39:09 75 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:39:44 76 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:40:30 77 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:41:08 78 Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:41:15 79 Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 0:41:21 80 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:41:32 81 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:42:19 82 Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:42:27 83 Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:43:05 84 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:43:19 85 Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:43:46 86 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:46:06 87 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:48:53 88 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:52:20 89 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team 0:54:17 90 Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Rts - Monton Racing Team 0:56:22 91 Martin Lavrič (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto 0:57:34

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 95 pts 2 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 83 3 Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga 71 4 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo 66 5 Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland 64 6 Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 62 7 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 61 8 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 56 9 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 45 10 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 38 11 Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg 31 12 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 31 13 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 26 14 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 15 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 20 16 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 18 17 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 18 18 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team 18 19 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 17 20 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 16 21 Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 16 22 Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 15 23 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 24 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 25 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 14 26 Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team 13 27 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 12 28 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo 12 29 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 30 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 11 31 Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 11 32 Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 10 33 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 10 34 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 10 35 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 9 36 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 9 37 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 9 38 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland 9 39 Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 9 40 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 8 41 Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland 7 42 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 7 43 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 44 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 5 45 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 4 46 Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland 3 47 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 3 48 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 49 Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland 2 50 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 51 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 2 52 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 1 53 Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 1 54 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team -7 55 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team -7