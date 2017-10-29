Trending

Tour of Hainan: Mareczko claims stage 2 victory

Italian takes race lead from Aberasturi

Image 1 of 8

Jakub Mareczko wins stage of the Tour of Hainan

(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)
Image 2 of 8

The jersey wearers await the start of the stage

(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)
Image 3 of 8

The back of the peloton

(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)
Image 4 of 8

There were plenty of breakaway attempts

(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)
Image 5 of 8

There was some lovely scenery along the route

(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)
Image 6 of 8

The peloton strings out in one long line

(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)
Image 7 of 8

Wilier Triestina controls the peloton

(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)
Image 8 of 8

Jakub Mareczko sits in the peloton

(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)

Beaten by Jon Aberasturi in the first sprint finish at the Tour of Hainan, Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) got everything right on day two as he out-sprinted the rest of the field at the end of the longest stage in the 12th edition of China's tropical island's event. Martin Laas (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) took second with Switzerland's Dylan Page rounding out the podium.

Mareczko's victory was enough to put him into the race lead, ahead of Aberasturi who finished 21st on the day.

"Today we've felt the heat and the length of the stage," Mareczko reacted. "We wanted to control the race, so we put Luca Raggio at the front of the peloton. In the finale, all my teammates worked hard to catch the breakaway. It hasn't been easy, and we arrived a bit cooked. Luckily [Eugert] Zhupa took me to the front at the right moment. I launched my sprint from far out because I didn't want to risk to getting stuck in the traffic. I'm happy with the win and the yellow jersey but let's hope it's only the first victory at the Tour of Hainan."

Mareczko came third in the day's first intermediate sprint, behind Ukraine's Mikhaylo Kononenko (Kolss) and Estonia's Martin Laas who positioned himself as Delko Marseille's sprinter for the day as the French team has another option with Latvia's Emil Liepins. After 42km of racing, a breakaway finally took shape with King of the Mountains Vitaly Buts (Kolss), Benjamin Hill (Attaque Team Gusto), Ivar Slik (Monkey Town), Ma Guangtong (Hengxiang) and Lukas Meiler (Vorarlberg). A lone chaser for a while, Alexis Cartier (H&R Block) was unable to bridge the gap. The maximum lead of the quintet was 6:20 at kilometre 108.

"Some of the riders in the front group stopped their effort after the intermediate sprint," Meiler explained. "I'm happy because all I could get from this breakaway is the most combative rider prize and I got it." He forged on with Slik, but the duo was reeled in with 84km to go.

Some 75km before the end, another group, comprising Rick Van Breda (Monkey Town), Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly) and Fabian Lienhard (Vorarlberg), rode away. They built a maximum gap of 3:30 with 39km to go. Van Breda was first to be swallowed by the peloton led by riders from Wilier Triestina, Kolss and IsoWhey Sports-Swisswellness. Cheyne insisted on his own in the last 10 kilometres but was caught under the flamme rouge.

"I came to the Tour of Hainan with the hope of getting good results because I'm a sprinter and this race means five or six opportunities to try and win a stage," Laas said after the stage. "Second is a good result. But I think I'm able to beat Mareczko in a sprint. I'll have other chances to challenge him."

Third-placed Page, the Caja Rural rider racing for the Swiss national team, echoed Laas' thoughts. "Third is a good result, but I have to finish this season the best I can. I feel good. I already got two top 10s last week in a WorldTour race [the Tour of Guangxi -ed]. I came here with ambitions and a good team at a good level but accessible for me. After 230km, the legs don't respond as well as we want but it wasn't too bad. With more than 80 racing days in my legs this year, I probably have an advantage over most of the riders here."

Taking his ninth victory of the year, Mareczko equalled his compatriot Elia Viviani, who is the most successful Italian pro of the 2017 season so far. However, with seven stages remaining, the five-time stage winner in the Tour of Taihu Lake might as well challenge Marcel Kittel and Fernando Gaviria who top the world's tally with 14 wins.  

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia5:28:24
2Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
3Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
4Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
5Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
6Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
7Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
8Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
9Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
11Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
13Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
14Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
15Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
16Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
17Weijie Hou (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
18Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) RTS - Monton Racing Team
20Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland
21Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
22Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
23Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
24Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
25Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
26Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
27Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
28Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
29Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
30Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
31Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
32Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
33Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
34Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
35Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
36Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
37Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
38Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
39Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
40Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
41Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team
42Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
43Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
44Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
45Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
46Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
47Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
48Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
49Sun Xiaolong (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
50Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
51Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
52Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
53Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
54Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
55Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
56Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
57Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
58Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
59Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
60Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
61Antonio Jose Alarcon Gonzalez (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
62Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
63Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
64Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
65Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland
66Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland
67Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
68Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
69Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
70Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
71Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
72Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
73Paolo Lunardon (Ita) RTS - Monton Racing Team
74Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
75Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
76Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
77Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
78Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
79Mingrun Chen (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
80Alder Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto
81Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
82Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto
83Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
84Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
85Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
86Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
87Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
88Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team
89Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
90Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
91Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
92Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
93Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
94Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team
95Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
96Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
97Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
98Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
99Yadong Wang (Chn) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team
100Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
101Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
102Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
103Luke Mudgway (NZl) RTS - Monton Racing Team
104Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
105Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia5:28:36
106Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness5:29:07
107Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team5:30:26
108Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg5:28:24
109Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis5:31:40
110Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo5:31:52
111Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team5:32:40
112Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott5:32:53
113Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team5:35:13
114Chaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
115Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
116Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
117Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo
118Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
119Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
120Xiang Yuan Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team5:39:18
121Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
122Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team
123Islam Usmanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
124Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo5:40:09
DNFSuguru Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo
DNFAkramjon Sunnatov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team
DNFDostonbek Ollamov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM17pts
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia17
3Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland13
4Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team12
5Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team11
6Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM10
6Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team10
8Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
9Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM8
10Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
11Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness6
11Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto6
13Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team5
13Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
15Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team4
16Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott3
17Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg2
17Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team2
19Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga1

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia7:18:57
2Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo7:19:04
3Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM7:19:06
4Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team7:19:08
5Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland7:19:10
6Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
7Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
8Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg7:19:11
9Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
10Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF7:19:12
11Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
12Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team7:19:13
13Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF7:19:14
14Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
15Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
16Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
17Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
18Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
19Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
20Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
21Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
22Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
23Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) RTS - Monton Racing Team
24Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
25Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
26Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
27Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
28Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
29Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
30Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland
31Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
32Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
33Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
34Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
35Weijie Hou (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
36Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
37Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
38Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
39Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
40Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
41Sun Xiaolong (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
42Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
43Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team
44Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
45Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
46Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
47Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
48Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
49Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
50Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland
51Paolo Lunardon (Ita) RTS - Monton Racing Team
52Alder Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto
53Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
54Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
55Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
56Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
57Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
58Antonio Jose Alarcon Gonzalez (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
59Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
60Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
61Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
62Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
63Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
64Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
65Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
66Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
67Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
68Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
69Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
70Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
71Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
72Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
73Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
74Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
75Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
76Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
77Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto
78Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
79Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
80Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
81Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
82Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland
83Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
84Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
85Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
86Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
87Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
88Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
89Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
90Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
91Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
92Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
93Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
94Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
95Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
96Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
97Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
98Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team
99Yadong Wang (Chn) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team
100Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team
101Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
102Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
103Luke Mudgway (NZl) RTS - Monton Racing Team
104Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia7:19:26
105Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness7:19:57
106Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team7:21:07
107Mingrun Chen (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
108Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis7:22:30
109Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo7:22:42
110Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott7:24:22
111Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia7:26:03
112Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
113Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
114Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo
115Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team7:26:29
116Chaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott7:28:24
117Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
118Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team7:28:50
119Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team7:30:03
120Islam Usmanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team7:30:08
121Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team
122Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
123Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo7:30:59
124Xiang Yuan Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team7:32:29

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia31pts
2Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM27
3Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland25
4Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness19
5Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo16
6Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
7Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga12
8Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team12
9Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team11
10Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM11
11Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team11
12Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team10
13Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg10
14Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
15Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM8
16Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia8
17Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
18Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk7
19Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto6
20Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team5
21Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk5
22Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg4
23Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
24Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott3
25Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team2

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team3pts
2Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto2
3Benjamin Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo1

