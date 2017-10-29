Tour of Hainan: Mareczko claims stage 2 victory
Italian takes race lead from Aberasturi
Stage 2: Wanning Xinglong-Qionghai - Ding'an-Wenchang-Haikou
Beaten by Jon Aberasturi in the first sprint finish at the Tour of Hainan, Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) got everything right on day two as he out-sprinted the rest of the field at the end of the longest stage in the 12th edition of China's tropical island's event. Martin Laas (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) took second with Switzerland's Dylan Page rounding out the podium.
Mareczko's victory was enough to put him into the race lead, ahead of Aberasturi who finished 21st on the day.
"Today we've felt the heat and the length of the stage," Mareczko reacted. "We wanted to control the race, so we put Luca Raggio at the front of the peloton. In the finale, all my teammates worked hard to catch the breakaway. It hasn't been easy, and we arrived a bit cooked. Luckily [Eugert] Zhupa took me to the front at the right moment. I launched my sprint from far out because I didn't want to risk to getting stuck in the traffic. I'm happy with the win and the yellow jersey but let's hope it's only the first victory at the Tour of Hainan."
Mareczko came third in the day's first intermediate sprint, behind Ukraine's Mikhaylo Kononenko (Kolss) and Estonia's Martin Laas who positioned himself as Delko Marseille's sprinter for the day as the French team has another option with Latvia's Emil Liepins. After 42km of racing, a breakaway finally took shape with King of the Mountains Vitaly Buts (Kolss), Benjamin Hill (Attaque Team Gusto), Ivar Slik (Monkey Town), Ma Guangtong (Hengxiang) and Lukas Meiler (Vorarlberg). A lone chaser for a while, Alexis Cartier (H&R Block) was unable to bridge the gap. The maximum lead of the quintet was 6:20 at kilometre 108.
"Some of the riders in the front group stopped their effort after the intermediate sprint," Meiler explained. "I'm happy because all I could get from this breakaway is the most combative rider prize and I got it." He forged on with Slik, but the duo was reeled in with 84km to go.
Some 75km before the end, another group, comprising Rick Van Breda (Monkey Town), Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly) and Fabian Lienhard (Vorarlberg), rode away. They built a maximum gap of 3:30 with 39km to go. Van Breda was first to be swallowed by the peloton led by riders from Wilier Triestina, Kolss and IsoWhey Sports-Swisswellness. Cheyne insisted on his own in the last 10 kilometres but was caught under the flamme rouge.
"I came to the Tour of Hainan with the hope of getting good results because I'm a sprinter and this race means five or six opportunities to try and win a stage," Laas said after the stage. "Second is a good result. But I think I'm able to beat Mareczko in a sprint. I'll have other chances to challenge him."
Third-placed Page, the Caja Rural rider racing for the Swiss national team, echoed Laas' thoughts. "Third is a good result, but I have to finish this season the best I can. I feel good. I already got two top 10s last week in a WorldTour race [the Tour of Guangxi -ed]. I came here with ambitions and a good team at a good level but accessible for me. After 230km, the legs don't respond as well as we want but it wasn't too bad. With more than 80 racing days in my legs this year, I probably have an advantage over most of the riders here."
Taking his ninth victory of the year, Mareczko equalled his compatriot Elia Viviani, who is the most successful Italian pro of the 2017 season so far. However, with seven stages remaining, the five-time stage winner in the Tour of Taihu Lake might as well challenge Marcel Kittel and Fernando Gaviria who top the world's tally with 14 wins.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|5:28:24
|2
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
|4
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|6
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|11
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|13
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|14
|Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
|15
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|16
|Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|17
|Weijie Hou (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|18
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|20
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland
|21
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|22
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|23
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|24
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|25
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|26
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|27
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|28
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|29
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|30
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|32
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|33
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|34
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|35
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|36
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|37
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|38
|Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|39
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|40
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
|41
|Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|42
|Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|43
|Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|44
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|45
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|46
|Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|47
|Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
|48
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|49
|Sun Xiaolong (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|50
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|51
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|52
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|53
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|55
|Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|56
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|57
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|58
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|59
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|60
|Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|61
|Antonio Jose Alarcon Gonzalez (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|62
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|63
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|64
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|65
|Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland
|66
|Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland
|67
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|68
|Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|69
|Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
|70
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|71
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|73
|Paolo Lunardon (Ita) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|74
|Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|75
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|76
|Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|77
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|78
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|79
|Mingrun Chen (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|80
|Alder Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto
|81
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|82
|Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto
|83
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|84
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|85
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|86
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|87
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|88
|Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|89
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
|90
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|91
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|92
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|93
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|94
|Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team
|95
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|96
|Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|97
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|98
|Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|99
|Yadong Wang (Chn) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team
|100
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|101
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|102
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|103
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|104
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|105
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|5:28:36
|106
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|5:29:07
|107
|Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|5:30:26
|108
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|5:28:24
|109
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|5:31:40
|110
|Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo
|5:31:52
|111
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|5:32:40
|112
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|5:32:53
|113
|Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|5:35:13
|114
|Chaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|115
|Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|116
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|117
|Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|118
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|119
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|120
|Xiang Yuan Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|5:39:18
|121
|Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|122
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|123
|Islam Usmanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|124
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|5:40:09
|DNF
|Suguru Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|DNF
|Akramjon Sunnatov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dostonbek Ollamov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|17
|pts
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|17
|3
|Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
|13
|4
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|6
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|10
|8
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|9
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|10
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|11
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|6
|11
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|6
|13
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|5
|13
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|15
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|4
|16
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|3
|17
|Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
|2
|17
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|2
|19
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|7:18:57
|2
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|7:19:04
|3
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7:19:06
|4
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|7:19:08
|5
|Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
|7:19:10
|6
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|7
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|8
|Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
|7:19:11
|9
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|10
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7:19:12
|11
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|12
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|7:19:13
|13
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7:19:14
|14
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|15
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|16
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|17
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|19
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|20
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|21
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|22
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|23
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|24
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|25
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|26
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|28
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|29
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|30
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland
|31
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|32
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|33
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|34
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|35
|Weijie Hou (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|36
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|37
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|38
|Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|39
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|40
|Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
|41
|Sun Xiaolong (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|42
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|43
|Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|44
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|45
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|46
|Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|47
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|48
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|49
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|50
|Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland
|51
|Paolo Lunardon (Ita) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|52
|Alder Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto
|53
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|56
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|58
|Antonio Jose Alarcon Gonzalez (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|59
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|60
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|61
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|62
|Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|63
|Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|64
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|65
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|66
|Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|67
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|68
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|69
|Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
|70
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|71
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
|72
|Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|73
|Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|74
|Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|75
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|76
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|77
|Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto
|78
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|79
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|80
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|81
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|82
|Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland
|83
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|84
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
|85
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|86
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|87
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|88
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|89
|Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|90
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|91
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|92
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|93
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|94
|Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|95
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|96
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|97
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|98
|Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team
|99
|Yadong Wang (Chn) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team
|100
|Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|101
|Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|102
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|103
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|104
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|7:19:26
|105
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|7:19:57
|106
|Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|7:21:07
|107
|Mingrun Chen (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|108
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|7:22:30
|109
|Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo
|7:22:42
|110
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|7:24:22
|111
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|7:26:03
|112
|Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|113
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|114
|Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|115
|Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|7:26:29
|116
|Chaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|7:28:24
|117
|Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|118
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|7:28:50
|119
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|7:30:03
|120
|Islam Usmanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|7:30:08
|121
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|122
|Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|123
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|7:30:59
|124
|Xiang Yuan Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|7:32:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|31
|pts
|2
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|27
|3
|Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
|25
|4
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|19
|5
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|16
|6
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|7
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|12
|8
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|11
|10
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|11
|11
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|11
|12
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|10
|13
|Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
|10
|14
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|15
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|16
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|8
|17
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|18
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|7
|19
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|6
|20
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|5
|21
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|22
|Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|4
|23
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|24
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|3
|25
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|2
|3
|Benjamin Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|1
