Image 1 of 8 Jakub Mareczko wins stage of the Tour of Hainan (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 2 of 8 The jersey wearers await the start of the stage (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 3 of 8 The back of the peloton (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 4 of 8 There were plenty of breakaway attempts (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 5 of 8 There was some lovely scenery along the route (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 6 of 8 The peloton strings out in one long line (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 7 of 8 Wilier Triestina controls the peloton (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 8 of 8 Jakub Mareczko sits in the peloton (Image credit: Tour of Hainan)

Beaten by Jon Aberasturi in the first sprint finish at the Tour of Hainan, Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) got everything right on day two as he out-sprinted the rest of the field at the end of the longest stage in the 12th edition of China's tropical island's event. Martin Laas (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) took second with Switzerland's Dylan Page rounding out the podium.

Mareczko's victory was enough to put him into the race lead, ahead of Aberasturi who finished 21st on the day.

"Today we've felt the heat and the length of the stage," Mareczko reacted. "We wanted to control the race, so we put Luca Raggio at the front of the peloton. In the finale, all my teammates worked hard to catch the breakaway. It hasn't been easy, and we arrived a bit cooked. Luckily [Eugert] Zhupa took me to the front at the right moment. I launched my sprint from far out because I didn't want to risk to getting stuck in the traffic. I'm happy with the win and the yellow jersey but let's hope it's only the first victory at the Tour of Hainan."

Mareczko came third in the day's first intermediate sprint, behind Ukraine's Mikhaylo Kononenko (Kolss) and Estonia's Martin Laas who positioned himself as Delko Marseille's sprinter for the day as the French team has another option with Latvia's Emil Liepins. After 42km of racing, a breakaway finally took shape with King of the Mountains Vitaly Buts (Kolss), Benjamin Hill (Attaque Team Gusto), Ivar Slik (Monkey Town), Ma Guangtong (Hengxiang) and Lukas Meiler (Vorarlberg). A lone chaser for a while, Alexis Cartier (H&R Block) was unable to bridge the gap. The maximum lead of the quintet was 6:20 at kilometre 108.

"Some of the riders in the front group stopped their effort after the intermediate sprint," Meiler explained. "I'm happy because all I could get from this breakaway is the most combative rider prize and I got it." He forged on with Slik, but the duo was reeled in with 84km to go.

Some 75km before the end, another group, comprising Rick Van Breda (Monkey Town), Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly) and Fabian Lienhard (Vorarlberg), rode away. They built a maximum gap of 3:30 with 39km to go. Van Breda was first to be swallowed by the peloton led by riders from Wilier Triestina, Kolss and IsoWhey Sports-Swisswellness. Cheyne insisted on his own in the last 10 kilometres but was caught under the flamme rouge.

"I came to the Tour of Hainan with the hope of getting good results because I'm a sprinter and this race means five or six opportunities to try and win a stage," Laas said after the stage. "Second is a good result. But I think I'm able to beat Mareczko in a sprint. I'll have other chances to challenge him."

Third-placed Page, the Caja Rural rider racing for the Swiss national team, echoed Laas' thoughts. "Third is a good result, but I have to finish this season the best I can. I feel good. I already got two top 10s last week in a WorldTour race [the Tour of Guangxi -ed]. I came here with ambitions and a good team at a good level but accessible for me. After 230km, the legs don't respond as well as we want but it wasn't too bad. With more than 80 racing days in my legs this year, I probably have an advantage over most of the riders here."

Taking his ninth victory of the year, Mareczko equalled his compatriot Elia Viviani, who is the most successful Italian pro of the 2017 season so far. However, with seven stages remaining, the five-time stage winner in the Tour of Taihu Lake might as well challenge Marcel Kittel and Fernando Gaviria who top the world's tally with 14 wins.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 5:28:24 2 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland 4 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 5 Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 6 Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 7 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 9 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 11 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 13 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 14 Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg 15 Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga 16 Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 17 Weijie Hou (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 18 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) RTS - Monton Racing Team 20 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland 21 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo 22 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 23 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 24 Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 25 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 26 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 27 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 28 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 29 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 30 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 31 Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 32 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 33 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 34 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 35 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 36 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 37 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 38 Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 39 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 40 Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland 41 Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team 42 Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 43 Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 44 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 45 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 46 Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 47 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland 48 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 49 Sun Xiaolong (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 50 Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 51 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 52 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 53 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 54 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 55 Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 56 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 57 Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 58 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 59 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 60 Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 61 Antonio Jose Alarcon Gonzalez (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 62 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 63 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 64 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 65 Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland 66 Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland 67 Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 68 Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 69 Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland 70 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 71 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 72 Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 73 Paolo Lunardon (Ita) RTS - Monton Racing Team 74 Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 75 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 76 Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 77 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 78 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 79 Mingrun Chen (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 80 Alder Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto 81 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 82 Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto 83 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 84 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 85 Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 86 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 87 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 88 Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team 89 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo 90 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 91 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 92 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 93 Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team 94 Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team 95 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 96 Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 97 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 98 Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 99 Yadong Wang (Chn) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team 100 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 101 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 102 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 103 Luke Mudgway (NZl) RTS - Monton Racing Team 104 Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 105 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 5:28:36 106 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 5:29:07 107 Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 5:30:26 108 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 5:28:24 109 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 5:31:40 110 Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo 5:31:52 111 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 5:32:40 112 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 5:32:53 113 Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 5:35:13 114 Chaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 115 Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 116 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 117 Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo 118 Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 119 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 120 Xiang Yuan Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 5:39:18 121 Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 122 Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team 123 Islam Usmanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 124 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo 5:40:09 DNF Suguru Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo DNF Akramjon Sunnatov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team DNF Dostonbek Ollamov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 17 pts 1 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 17 3 Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland 13 4 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 12 5 Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 11 6 Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 10 6 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 10 8 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 9 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 10 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 11 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 6 11 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 6 13 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 5 13 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 15 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 4 16 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 3 17 Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg 2 17 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 2 19 Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga 1

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 7:18:57 2 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo 7:19:04 3 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 7:19:06 4 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 7:19:08 5 Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland 7:19:10 6 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 7 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 8 Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg 7:19:11 9 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 10 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7:19:12 11 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 12 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 7:19:13 13 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7:19:14 14 Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga 15 Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 16 Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 17 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 19 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 20 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 21 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 22 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 23 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) RTS - Monton Racing Team 24 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 25 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 26 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 27 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 28 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 29 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 30 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland 31 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 32 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 33 Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 34 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 35 Weijie Hou (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 36 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 37 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 38 Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 39 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 40 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland 41 Sun Xiaolong (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 42 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 43 Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team 44 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 45 Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 46 Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 47 Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 48 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 49 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 50 Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland 51 Paolo Lunardon (Ita) RTS - Monton Racing Team 52 Alder Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto 53 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 54 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 55 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 56 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 57 Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 58 Antonio Jose Alarcon Gonzalez (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 59 Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 60 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 61 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 62 Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 63 Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 64 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 65 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 66 Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 67 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 68 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 69 Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland 70 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 71 Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland 72 Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 73 Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 74 Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 75 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 76 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 77 Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto 78 Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 79 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 80 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 81 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 82 Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland 83 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 84 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo 85 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 86 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 87 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 88 Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team 89 Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 90 Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 91 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 92 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 93 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 94 Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 95 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 96 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 97 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 98 Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team 99 Yadong Wang (Chn) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team 100 Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team 101 Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 102 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 103 Luke Mudgway (NZl) RTS - Monton Racing Team 104 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 7:19:26 105 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 7:19:57 106 Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 7:21:07 107 Mingrun Chen (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 108 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 7:22:30 109 Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo 7:22:42 110 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 7:24:22 111 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 7:26:03 112 Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 113 Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 114 Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo 115 Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 7:26:29 116 Chaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 7:28:24 117 Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 118 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 7:28:50 119 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 7:30:03 120 Islam Usmanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 7:30:08 121 Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team 122 Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 123 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo 7:30:59 124 Xiang Yuan Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 7:32:29

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 31 pts 2 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 27 3 Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland 25 4 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 19 5 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo 16 6 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 7 Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga 12 8 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 12 9 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 11 10 Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 11 11 Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 11 12 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 10 13 Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg 10 14 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 15 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 16 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 8 17 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 18 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 7 19 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 6 20 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 5 21 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 5 22 Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 4 23 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 24 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 3 25 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 2