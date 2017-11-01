Trending

Tour of Hainan: Four straight wins for Mareczko

Italian continues winning streak and extends overall lead

Jakub Mareczko wins yet another stage at the Tour of Hainan

(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)
Jakub Mareczko on the top step of the podium once again

(Image credit: Jean Francois Quenet)

Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) won his fourth consecutive stage at the Tour of Hainan. It wasn't a standard one as the peloton rode a roaring pace from start to finish, despite the headwind in the final 50 kilometres.

Martin Laas (Delko Marseille) finished runner-up once again while Andriy Kulyk (Kolss) made the podium for the first time after the last three breakaway riders were reeled in after the flamme rouge.

"I have never before ridden a stage so flat out with no time to relax or breathe properly," Mareczko told Cyclingnews in Changjiang. "I think all riders are tired and happy to know that we're now in the second half of the Tour of Hainan. We rode really fast today. We arrived 20 minutes ahead of the fastest schedule.

"In the last kilometre, we still weren't sure of closing down the breakaway. We managed to catch them in the last few metres only. We weren't expecting it would be so hard. The wind has made today's race very hard for everyone, including my teammates. At some point, there was a breakaway of 47 riders, so we've had to give everything to put it back together. We really struggled with the headwind to catch the last three escapees."

The bunch was on fire right after the flag dropped. Alexis Cartier (H&R Block), Oleksander Polivoda (Kolss) and Ivar Slik (Monkey Town) led the first attack. A total of 47 riders, including the whole Kolss team, runner-up Martin Laas (Delko Marseille) and Best Asian rider Liu Jianpeng (Hengxiang) rode away after 25 kilometres. Mareczko was in the second part of the bunch, forcing his Wilier Triestina team to mount a chase while his teammate Eugert Zhupa, who was at the front won the intermediate sprint at kilometre 32, ahead of Anthony Giacoppo (IsoWhey Sports-Swisswellness). Giacoppo would later be disqualified due to drafting behind his team car for too long after a crash.

The peloton was back together after 44km of a very aggressive racing, and 50 kilometres were covered in less than an hour as the attacks kept flying. Benjamin Hill (Attaque Gusto) took the KOM ahead of Vitaly Buts (Kolss), who nevertheless retained the lead.

Tour of Japan winner Oscar Pujol (Ukyo) made his GC ambitions clear as he came third behind Slik and Alfonso Castillo (Jelly Belly) in the second intermediate sprint. Attacks kept going on with Andrii Bratashchuk (Kolss), Dimitri Bussard (Swiss national team) and Zhang Zheng (Hengxiang) riding away from a 21-man leading group at km 90. But 10 kilometres further down the road, it was another big group of 22 riders on the offensive.

As fatigue was obvious in the bunch with constants attacks, Pujol found the way to escape with 40km to go along with Lukas Sprengler (Swiss national team) and Fabian Lienhard (Vorarlberg) and Cartier. Their maximum lead was one minute 33km away from Changjiang. Cartier was swallowed by the bunch within 10km to go. The Wilier Triestina team struggled to bring it back together, and they only caught the leading trio 500 metres before the line. "It was our idea to make it a really hard day," said Sprengler. "The Wilier team was tired and the battle between us at the front and them leading the peloton was a hard one until the very end. Unfortunately, we didn't have enough power left to pull till the finish line."

Delko Marseille tried to take the command before the sprint but Mareczko remained in control to claim his fourth straight stage victory ahead of Laas.

"I was suffering all day because the peloton was going so fast," said Laas. "I had big pains in my legs and after 10 kilometres I looked back and I could see that we were 40-something guys at the front. I was a little bit surprised that the peloton was broken. We had a 40-seconds gap. It was a funny and hard race today."

Mareczko indicated that such a hard day of racing wouldn't be without consequences in the coming stages, especially on the seventh day, but he's got another opportunity before that with stage 6 finishing in Sanya where he claimed his first pro victory two years ago.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia3:35:07
2Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
3Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
4Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
5Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
6Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
7Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
8Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
9Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
10Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
11Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
12Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
13Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
14Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
15Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
16Paolo Lunardon (Ita) RTS - Monton Racing Team
17Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
18Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
19Luke Mudgway (NZl) RTS - Monton Racing Team
20Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
21Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
22Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
23Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
24Weijie Hou (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
25Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
26Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
27Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
28Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
29Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
30Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
31Alder Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto
32Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
33Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
34Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team
35Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
36Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
37Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
38Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
39Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
40Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
41Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
42Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland
43Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
44Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
45Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
46Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
47Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto
48Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
49Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
50Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
51Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
52Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
53Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
54Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
55Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
56Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
57Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
58Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
59Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
60Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
61Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
62Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
63Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
64Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
65Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
66Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
67Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
68Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
69Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
70Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
71Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
72Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
73Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo
74Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
75Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
76Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
77Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team
78Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
79Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
80Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo
81Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
82Mingrun Chen (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
83Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
84Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
85Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
86Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
87Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) RTS - Monton Racing Team
88Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
89Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
90Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
91Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
92Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team
93Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
94Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
95Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
96Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
97Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
98Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
99Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
100Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland
101Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland
102Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
103Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo
104Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:15
105Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:18
106Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:20
107Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:00:44
108Yadong Wang (Chn) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team0:00:55
109Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:01:35
110Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:02:08
111Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:04:10
112Chaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott0:05:30
113Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto0:07:56
114Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:18:27
DNFXiang Yuan Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
DNFIslam Usmanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
DNFChien Chou Chen (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
DNFAntonio Jose Alarcon Gonzalez (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
DNSGuangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
DSQAnthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia16pts
2Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM14
3Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team13
4Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team12
4Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
6Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
7Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis10
8Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk8
9Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team7
10Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo6
11Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg5
11Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia5
11Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team5
11Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team5
15Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg4
16Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg3
16Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis3
16Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness3
19Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team2
20Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo1
20Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo1
20Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team1
20Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team1
24Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team-10

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto3pts
2Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team2
3Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness1

General Classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia18:46:08
2Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:24
3Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo0:00:31
4Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:40
5Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland0:00:41
6Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
7Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:43
8Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
9Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
11Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg0:00:44
12Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
13Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
14Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
15Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
16Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
17Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:00:45
18Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
19Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
20Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
21Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
22Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:47
23Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
24Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
25Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
26Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
27Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
28Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
29Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
30Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
31Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
32Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) RTS - Monton Racing Team
33Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
34Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
35Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
36Weijie Hou (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
37Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
38Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
39Paolo Lunardon (Ita) RTS - Monton Racing Team
40Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
41Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
42Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
43Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
44Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
45Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team
46Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
47Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
48Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
49Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland
50Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland
51Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
52Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
53Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
54Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
55Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
56Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
57Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
58Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
59Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
60Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto
61Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
62Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
63Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
64Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
65Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
66Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
67Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
68Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
69Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
70Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
71Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
72Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
73Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
74Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
75Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
76Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
77Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
78Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team
79Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
80Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
81Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
82Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
83Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
84Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team
85Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
86Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
87Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
88Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:00:56
89Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland0:00:59
90Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:02
91Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team0:01:05
92Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
93Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:07
94Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:01:29
95Yadong Wang (Chn) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team0:01:42
96Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:01:52
97Luke Mudgway (NZl) RTS - Monton Racing Team0:01:56
98Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:02:40
99Mingrun Chen (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
100Alder Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto0:02:53
101Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:04:03
102Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo0:04:15
103Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott0:05:55
104Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:08:15
105Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:08:20
106Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto0:08:43
107Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team0:10:11
108Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:10:59
109Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:12:32
110Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:12:44
111Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:13:31
112Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:18:06
113Chaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott0:18:33
114Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:19:10

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia79pts
2Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM69
3Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo44
4Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team41
5Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team36
6Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland35
7Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF30
8Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness30
9Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga28
10Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF26
11Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg22
12Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team17
13Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk16
14Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
15Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk15
16Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis15
17Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia13
18Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto12
19Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team11
20Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg11
21Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM11
22Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) RTS - Monton Racing Team10
23Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
24Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM8
25Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team7
26Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team6
27Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg6
28Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team5
29Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team5
30Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team5
31Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team5
32Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness5
33Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team4
34Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg4
35Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis3
36Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis3
37Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott3
38Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis3
39Luke Mudgway (NZl) RTS - Monton Racing Team3
40Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team2
41Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland2
42Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team1
43Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo1
44Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo1
45Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team1
46Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland1
47Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team-7

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team9pts
2Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto9
3Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo5
4Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness1

