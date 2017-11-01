Image 1 of 2 Jakub Mareczko wins yet another stage at the Tour of Hainan (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 2 of 2 Jakub Mareczko on the top step of the podium once again (Image credit: Jean Francois Quenet)

Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) won his fourth consecutive stage at the Tour of Hainan. It wasn't a standard one as the peloton rode a roaring pace from start to finish, despite the headwind in the final 50 kilometres.

Martin Laas (Delko Marseille) finished runner-up once again while Andriy Kulyk (Kolss) made the podium for the first time after the last three breakaway riders were reeled in after the flamme rouge.

"I have never before ridden a stage so flat out with no time to relax or breathe properly," Mareczko told Cyclingnews in Changjiang. "I think all riders are tired and happy to know that we're now in the second half of the Tour of Hainan. We rode really fast today. We arrived 20 minutes ahead of the fastest schedule.

"In the last kilometre, we still weren't sure of closing down the breakaway. We managed to catch them in the last few metres only. We weren't expecting it would be so hard. The wind has made today's race very hard for everyone, including my teammates. At some point, there was a breakaway of 47 riders, so we've had to give everything to put it back together. We really struggled with the headwind to catch the last three escapees."

The bunch was on fire right after the flag dropped. Alexis Cartier (H&R Block), Oleksander Polivoda (Kolss) and Ivar Slik (Monkey Town) led the first attack. A total of 47 riders, including the whole Kolss team, runner-up Martin Laas (Delko Marseille) and Best Asian rider Liu Jianpeng (Hengxiang) rode away after 25 kilometres. Mareczko was in the second part of the bunch, forcing his Wilier Triestina team to mount a chase while his teammate Eugert Zhupa, who was at the front won the intermediate sprint at kilometre 32, ahead of Anthony Giacoppo (IsoWhey Sports-Swisswellness). Giacoppo would later be disqualified due to drafting behind his team car for too long after a crash.

The peloton was back together after 44km of a very aggressive racing, and 50 kilometres were covered in less than an hour as the attacks kept flying. Benjamin Hill (Attaque Gusto) took the KOM ahead of Vitaly Buts (Kolss), who nevertheless retained the lead.

Tour of Japan winner Oscar Pujol (Ukyo) made his GC ambitions clear as he came third behind Slik and Alfonso Castillo (Jelly Belly) in the second intermediate sprint. Attacks kept going on with Andrii Bratashchuk (Kolss), Dimitri Bussard (Swiss national team) and Zhang Zheng (Hengxiang) riding away from a 21-man leading group at km 90. But 10 kilometres further down the road, it was another big group of 22 riders on the offensive.

As fatigue was obvious in the bunch with constants attacks, Pujol found the way to escape with 40km to go along with Lukas Sprengler (Swiss national team) and Fabian Lienhard (Vorarlberg) and Cartier. Their maximum lead was one minute 33km away from Changjiang. Cartier was swallowed by the bunch within 10km to go. The Wilier Triestina team struggled to bring it back together, and they only caught the leading trio 500 metres before the line. "It was our idea to make it a really hard day," said Sprengler. "The Wilier team was tired and the battle between us at the front and them leading the peloton was a hard one until the very end. Unfortunately, we didn't have enough power left to pull till the finish line."

Delko Marseille tried to take the command before the sprint but Mareczko remained in control to claim his fourth straight stage victory ahead of Laas.

"I was suffering all day because the peloton was going so fast," said Laas. "I had big pains in my legs and after 10 kilometres I looked back and I could see that we were 40-something guys at the front. I was a little bit surprised that the peloton was broken. We had a 40-seconds gap. It was a funny and hard race today."

Mareczko indicated that such a hard day of racing wouldn't be without consequences in the coming stages, especially on the seventh day, but he's got another opportunity before that with stage 6 finishing in Sanya where he claimed his first pro victory two years ago.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 3:35:07 2 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 4 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 5 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 7 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 9 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 10 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo 11 Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg 12 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 13 Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 14 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 15 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 16 Paolo Lunardon (Ita) RTS - Monton Racing Team 17 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 19 Luke Mudgway (NZl) RTS - Monton Racing Team 20 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 21 Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland 22 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 23 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 24 Weijie Hou (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 25 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 26 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 27 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 28 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 29 Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 30 Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 31 Alder Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto 32 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 33 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 34 Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team 35 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 36 Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 37 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 38 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 39 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 40 Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 41 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland 42 Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland 43 Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 44 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 45 Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 46 Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 47 Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto 48 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 49 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 50 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 51 Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 52 Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland 53 Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 54 Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 55 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 56 Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 57 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 58 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 59 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 60 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 61 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 62 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo 63 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 64 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 65 Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 66 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 67 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 68 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 69 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 70 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 71 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 72 Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland 73 Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo 74 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 75 Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team 76 Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 77 Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team 78 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 79 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 80 Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo 81 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 82 Mingrun Chen (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 83 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 84 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 85 Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga 86 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 87 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) RTS - Monton Racing Team 88 Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 89 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 90 Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 91 Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 92 Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team 93 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 94 Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 95 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 96 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 97 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 98 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 99 Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 100 Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland 101 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland 102 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 103 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo 104 Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:15 105 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:18 106 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:20 107 Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:00:44 108 Yadong Wang (Chn) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team 0:00:55 109 Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:01:35 110 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:02:08 111 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:04:10 112 Chaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 0:05:30 113 Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 0:07:56 114 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 0:18:27 DNF Xiang Yuan Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team DNF Islam Usmanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team DNF Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto DNF Antonio Jose Alarcon Gonzalez (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team DNS Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team DSQ Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 16 pts 2 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 14 3 Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 13 4 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 12 4 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 6 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 7 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 10 8 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 8 9 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 7 10 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo 6 11 Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg 5 11 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 5 11 Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 5 11 Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 5 15 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 4 16 Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 3 16 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 3 16 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 3 19 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 2 20 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 1 20 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo 1 20 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 1 20 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 1 24 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team -10

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 3 pts 2 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 2 3 Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 1

General Classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 18:46:08 2 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:24 3 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo 0:00:31 4 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 0:00:40 5 Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:41 6 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 7 Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 0:00:43 8 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 9 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 11 Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg 0:00:44 12 Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 13 Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga 14 Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 15 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 16 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 17 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:00:45 18 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 19 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 20 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 21 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo 22 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:47 23 Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 24 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 25 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 26 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 27 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 28 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 29 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 30 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 31 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 32 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) RTS - Monton Racing Team 33 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 34 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 35 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 36 Weijie Hou (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 37 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 38 Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 39 Paolo Lunardon (Ita) RTS - Monton Racing Team 40 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 41 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 42 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 43 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 44 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland 45 Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team 46 Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 47 Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland 48 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 49 Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland 50 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland 51 Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 52 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 53 Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 54 Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland 55 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 56 Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 57 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 58 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 59 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 60 Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto 61 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 62 Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 63 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 64 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 65 Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 66 Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 67 Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 68 Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 69 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 70 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 71 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 72 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 73 Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 74 Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 75 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 76 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 77 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 78 Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team 79 Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team 80 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 81 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 82 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 83 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 84 Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team 85 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 86 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 87 Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 88 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:00:56 89 Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:59 90 Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:02 91 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 0:01:05 92 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 93 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:07 94 Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:01:29 95 Yadong Wang (Chn) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team 0:01:42 96 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 0:01:52 97 Luke Mudgway (NZl) RTS - Monton Racing Team 0:01:56 98 Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:02:40 99 Mingrun Chen (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 100 Alder Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto 0:02:53 101 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:04:03 102 Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo 0:04:15 103 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 0:05:55 104 Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:08:15 105 Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:08:20 106 Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 0:08:43 107 Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 0:10:11 108 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:10:59 109 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:12:32 110 Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:12:44 111 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:13:31 112 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:18:06 113 Chaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 0:18:33 114 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 0:19:10

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 79 pts 2 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 69 3 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo 44 4 Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 41 5 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 36 6 Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland 35 7 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 30 8 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 30 9 Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga 28 10 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 26 11 Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg 22 12 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 17 13 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 16 14 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 15 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 15 16 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 15 17 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 13 18 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 12 19 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 11 20 Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 11 21 Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 11 22 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) RTS - Monton Racing Team 10 23 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 24 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 25 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 7 26 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 6 27 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 6 28 Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 5 29 Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 5 30 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 5 31 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 32 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 5 33 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 4 34 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 4 35 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 3 36 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 3 37 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 3 38 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 3 39 Luke Mudgway (NZl) RTS - Monton Racing Team 3 40 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 2 41 Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland 2 42 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 1 43 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 1 44 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo 1 45 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 1 46 Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland 1 47 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team -7