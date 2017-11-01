Tour of Hainan: Four straight wins for Mareczko
Italian continues winning streak and extends overall lead
Stage 5: Danzhou - Changjiang
Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) won his fourth consecutive stage at the Tour of Hainan. It wasn't a standard one as the peloton rode a roaring pace from start to finish, despite the headwind in the final 50 kilometres.
Martin Laas (Delko Marseille) finished runner-up once again while Andriy Kulyk (Kolss) made the podium for the first time after the last three breakaway riders were reeled in after the flamme rouge.
"I have never before ridden a stage so flat out with no time to relax or breathe properly," Mareczko told Cyclingnews in Changjiang. "I think all riders are tired and happy to know that we're now in the second half of the Tour of Hainan. We rode really fast today. We arrived 20 minutes ahead of the fastest schedule.
"In the last kilometre, we still weren't sure of closing down the breakaway. We managed to catch them in the last few metres only. We weren't expecting it would be so hard. The wind has made today's race very hard for everyone, including my teammates. At some point, there was a breakaway of 47 riders, so we've had to give everything to put it back together. We really struggled with the headwind to catch the last three escapees."
The bunch was on fire right after the flag dropped. Alexis Cartier (H&R Block), Oleksander Polivoda (Kolss) and Ivar Slik (Monkey Town) led the first attack. A total of 47 riders, including the whole Kolss team, runner-up Martin Laas (Delko Marseille) and Best Asian rider Liu Jianpeng (Hengxiang) rode away after 25 kilometres. Mareczko was in the second part of the bunch, forcing his Wilier Triestina team to mount a chase while his teammate Eugert Zhupa, who was at the front won the intermediate sprint at kilometre 32, ahead of Anthony Giacoppo (IsoWhey Sports-Swisswellness). Giacoppo would later be disqualified due to drafting behind his team car for too long after a crash.
The peloton was back together after 44km of a very aggressive racing, and 50 kilometres were covered in less than an hour as the attacks kept flying. Benjamin Hill (Attaque Gusto) took the KOM ahead of Vitaly Buts (Kolss), who nevertheless retained the lead.
Tour of Japan winner Oscar Pujol (Ukyo) made his GC ambitions clear as he came third behind Slik and Alfonso Castillo (Jelly Belly) in the second intermediate sprint. Attacks kept going on with Andrii Bratashchuk (Kolss), Dimitri Bussard (Swiss national team) and Zhang Zheng (Hengxiang) riding away from a 21-man leading group at km 90. But 10 kilometres further down the road, it was another big group of 22 riders on the offensive.
As fatigue was obvious in the bunch with constants attacks, Pujol found the way to escape with 40km to go along with Lukas Sprengler (Swiss national team) and Fabian Lienhard (Vorarlberg) and Cartier. Their maximum lead was one minute 33km away from Changjiang. Cartier was swallowed by the bunch within 10km to go. The Wilier Triestina team struggled to bring it back together, and they only caught the leading trio 500 metres before the line. "It was our idea to make it a really hard day," said Sprengler. "The Wilier team was tired and the battle between us at the front and them leading the peloton was a hard one until the very end. Unfortunately, we didn't have enough power left to pull till the finish line."
Delko Marseille tried to take the command before the sprint but Mareczko remained in control to claim his fourth straight stage victory ahead of Laas.
"I was suffering all day because the peloton was going so fast," said Laas. "I had big pains in my legs and after 10 kilometres I looked back and I could see that we were 40-something guys at the front. I was a little bit surprised that the peloton was broken. We had a 40-seconds gap. It was a funny and hard race today."
Mareczko indicated that such a hard day of racing wouldn't be without consequences in the coming stages, especially on the seventh day, but he's got another opportunity before that with stage 6 finishing in Sanya where he claimed his first pro victory two years ago.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|3:35:07
|2
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|4
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|7
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|9
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|11
|Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
|12
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|13
|Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|14
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|15
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|16
|Paolo Lunardon (Ita) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|17
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|19
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|20
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|21
|Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
|22
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|23
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|24
|Weijie Hou (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|25
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|26
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|27
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|28
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|29
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|30
|Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|31
|Alder Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto
|32
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|33
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|34
|Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|35
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|37
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|38
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|39
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|40
|Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|41
|Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
|42
|Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland
|43
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|44
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|45
|Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|46
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|47
|Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto
|48
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|49
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|50
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|51
|Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|52
|Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
|53
|Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|54
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|55
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|56
|Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|57
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|58
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|59
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|60
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|61
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|62
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
|63
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|65
|Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|66
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|67
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|68
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|69
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|70
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|71
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|72
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
|73
|Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|74
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|75
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|76
|Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|77
|Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|78
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|79
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|80
|Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo
|81
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|82
|Mingrun Chen (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|83
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|84
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|85
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|86
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|87
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|88
|Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|89
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|90
|Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|91
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|92
|Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team
|93
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|94
|Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|95
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|96
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|97
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|98
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|99
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|100
|Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland
|101
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland
|102
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|103
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|104
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:15
|105
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:18
|106
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:20
|107
|Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|108
|Yadong Wang (Chn) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|109
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:01:35
|110
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:02:08
|111
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:10
|112
|Chaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|0:05:30
|113
|Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:07:56
|114
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:18:27
|DNF
|Xiang Yuan Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|DNF
|Islam Usmanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|DNF
|Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|DNF
|Antonio Jose Alarcon Gonzalez (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|DNS
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|DSQ
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|16
|pts
|2
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|14
|3
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|12
|4
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|6
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|7
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|10
|8
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|9
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|6
|11
|Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
|5
|11
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|5
|11
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|5
|11
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|5
|15
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|4
|16
|Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|3
|16
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|3
|16
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|3
|19
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|2
|20
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|1
|20
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
|1
|20
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|1
|20
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|1
|24
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|-10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|3
|pts
|2
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|18:46:08
|2
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:24
|3
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|0:00:31
|4
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|5
|Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:41
|6
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|7
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|8
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|9
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|11
|Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
|0:00:44
|12
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|13
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|14
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|15
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|16
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|17
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:00:45
|18
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|19
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|20
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|21
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
|22
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:47
|23
|Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|24
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|25
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|26
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|27
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|28
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|30
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|31
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|32
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|33
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|34
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|35
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Weijie Hou (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|37
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|38
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|39
|Paolo Lunardon (Ita) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|40
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|41
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|42
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|43
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|44
|Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
|45
|Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|46
|Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|47
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
|48
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|49
|Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland
|50
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland
|51
|Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|52
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|53
|Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|54
|Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
|55
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|56
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|57
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|58
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|59
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|60
|Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto
|61
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|62
|Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|63
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|64
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|66
|Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|67
|Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|68
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|69
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|70
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|71
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|72
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|73
|Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|74
|Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|75
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|76
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|77
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|78
|Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|79
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|80
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|81
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|82
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|83
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|84
|Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team
|85
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|86
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|87
|Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|88
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:00:56
|89
|Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:59
|90
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:02
|91
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|92
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|93
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:07
|94
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:01:29
|95
|Yadong Wang (Chn) Beijing Xds - Innova Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|96
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:01:52
|97
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|0:01:56
|98
|Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|99
|Mingrun Chen (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|100
|Alder Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:02:53
|101
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:04:03
|102
|Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo
|0:04:15
|103
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|0:05:55
|104
|Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|0:08:15
|105
|Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:08:20
|106
|Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:08:43
|107
|Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|0:10:11
|108
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:10:59
|109
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|0:12:32
|110
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:12:44
|111
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:13:31
|112
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:06
|113
|Chaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|0:18:33
|114
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:19:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|79
|pts
|2
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|69
|3
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|44
|4
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|41
|5
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|36
|6
|Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
|35
|7
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|30
|8
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|30
|9
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|28
|10
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|26
|11
|Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
|22
|12
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|17
|13
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|16
|14
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|15
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|15
|16
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|15
|17
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|13
|18
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|12
|19
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|11
|20
|Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|11
|21
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|11
|22
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|10
|23
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|24
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|25
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|7
|26
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|6
|27
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|6
|28
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|5
|29
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|5
|30
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|5
|31
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|32
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|5
|33
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|4
|34
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|4
|35
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|3
|36
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|3
|37
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|3
|38
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|3
|39
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|3
|40
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|2
|41
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
|2
|42
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|1
|43
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|1
|44
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
|1
|45
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|1
|46
|Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
|1
|47
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|-7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|9
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|9
|3
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|5
|4
|Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|1
