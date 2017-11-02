Tour of Hainan: Mareczko strikes again
Italian beats Laas and Maronese on longest stage
Stage 6: Changjiang-Dongfang - Ledong-Sanya
Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) has struck again at the Tour of Hainan in China, using his fast, low-tuck sprinting style inspired by Caleb Ewan to hit the line first in Sanya after 219km of racing on rolling roads. The Italian again beat Martin Laas (Delko Marseille Provence), with Marco Maronese (Bardiani-CSF) third.
The victory makes him the most successful pro rider in 2017 along with Quick-Step Floors stars Marcel Kittel and Fernando Gaviria, all of them having won 14 races. Mareczko remains the overall race leader but the riders face the all-important mountain stage to Wuzhistan on Friday.
"I knew the finish in Sanya very well because I won here two years ago," Mareczko told Cyclingnews in the southern city known for being the holiday destination of China's Paradisiacal island. "It's nice to win here again. In the meantime, I've won races in different parts of the world but mostly in China where I've found flat courses that suit me. I'm happy to reach the same number of victories as Gaviria and Kittel, but their wins are at a higher level than mine.
"Being in a smaller team to theirs, I take part in smaller races too [except for the Giro d'Italia] but it's an encouraging achievement for me and my team, considering that we're trying to improve also for more demanding races."
Stage 6 was much slower affair than the preceding one. Alexis Cartier (H&R Block) attacked from the gun, followed by Mykhaylo Kononenko (Kolss) and Joris Blokker (Monkey Town). Paolo Simion (Bardiani CSF) tried to bridge the gap but didn't make it. It wasn't a fast and crazy first beginning this time as just 40.8km were covered in the first hour of racing. But the Wilier Triestina team was pacing the bunch at around four minutes behind the leading trio. Kononenko won all three intermediate sprints and returned to the peloton after the third one at kilometre 129.
"We think he and other guys from our team can do well in the overall ranking," said King of the Mountain Vitaly Buts of Ukrainian outfit Kolss. Cartier dropped Blokker off to continue solo with 32 kilometres to go while a counter attack was formed by Joab Schneiter (Swiss national team), Gian Friesecke (Vorarlberg) and Xue Fuwen (Mitchelton-Scott).
"Had I stayed in the bunch, I would have been bored," said Cartier, a French Canadian from Montreal who has been on the offensive every single day since the beginning of the Tour of Hainan. "I also need to race aggressively to have a chance of winning. I'll never win a sprint or an uphill finish. I believed the breakaway could work today because of the Wilier Triestina riders being tired and the change of direction of wind on the course. With a tailwind at the end, we had a few more chances than usual. I thought I could win until 10km to go."
Cartier, Schneiter and Friesecke were reeled in with 3.5km to go and Delko Marseille seized command of the peloton in the last 2km. "The previous days I took Mareczko's wheel or somebody else's but today we planned to go with our own train," runner up Laas explained. "I thought the way to beat was maybe to launch the sprint in first position but we missed one guy and we went a little bit early so it was too long. Also, today, I actually didn't have the legs to beat Mareczko. He sprinted so fast that I didn't even consider challenging him in the last few metres anymore."
Mareczko was almost out of energy at the time of raising his hands up in the air. "Tomorrow it'll be a hard stage and I'm getting tired because I've been racing hard for three weeks," he said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|5:08:43
|2
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|5
|Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
|6
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|7
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|8
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|9
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|10
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|11
|Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
|12
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|13
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|15
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|17
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|18
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|20
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|21
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|22
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|23
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|25
|Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|26
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|27
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|28
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|29
|Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|30
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|31
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|32
|Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|33
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|34
|Paolo Lunardon (Ita) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|35
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|36
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|37
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|39
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|40
|Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|41
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|42
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|43
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|44
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|45
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|46
|Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|47
|Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
|48
|Weijie Hou (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|49
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|50
|Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|51
|Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|52
|Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|53
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|54
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|55
|Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
|56
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|58
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|59
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|60
|Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland
|61
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|62
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|63
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|64
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|65
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|66
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|67
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|68
|Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto
|69
|Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|70
|Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|71
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|72
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|73
|Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|74
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|75
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|76
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|77
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|78
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
|79
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland
|80
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|81
|Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo
|82
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|83
|Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|84
|Mingrun Chen (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|85
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|86
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|87
|Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|88
|Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|89
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
|90
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|91
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|92
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|93
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|94
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|95
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|96
|Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing XDS - Innova Cycling Team
|97
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|98
|Yadong Wang (Chn) Beijing XDS - Innova Cycling Team
|99
|Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|100
|Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|101
|Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|102
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|103
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|104
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:00:25
|105
|Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland
|106
|Chaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|107
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|108
|Alder Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:00:29
|109
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:13
|110
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|111
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:33
|112
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:01:36
|113
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|DNS
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|16
|pts
|2
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|15
|3
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|14
|4
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|5
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|12
|6
|Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
|11
|7
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|10
|8
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|9
|8
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|9
|10
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|8
|11
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|7
|12
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|6
|13
|Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
|5
|14
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|4
|15
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|3
|15
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|3
|17
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|18
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|23:54:41
|2
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:28
|3
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|0:00:41
|4
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|5
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|6
|Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:51
|7
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|8
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|9
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|10
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|12
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
|0:00:54
|14
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|15
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|16
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|17
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|18
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|19
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:55
|20
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|21
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|22
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|23
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
|24
|Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:00:57
|25
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|26
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|27
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|29
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|30
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|31
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|32
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|33
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|34
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|35
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|37
|Weijie Hou (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|38
|Paolo Lunardon (Ita) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|39
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|40
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|41
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|42
|Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
|43
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|44
|Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|45
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|46
|Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|47
|Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|48
|Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland
|49
|Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|50
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|51
|Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
|52
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland
|53
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|54
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
|55
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|56
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|57
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|58
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|59
|Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|60
|Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto
|61
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|63
|Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|64
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|65
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|66
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|67
|Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|68
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|69
|Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|70
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|71
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|72
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|73
|Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|74
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|75
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|76
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|77
|Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|78
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|79
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|80
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|81
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|82
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|83
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|84
|Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing XDS - Innova Cycling Team
|85
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|86
|Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|87
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:01:06
|88
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|89
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:17
|90
|Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:34
|91
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:01:39
|92
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:40
|93
|Yadong Wang (Chn) Beijing XDS - Innova Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|94
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:02:02
|95
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|0:02:06
|96
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:10
|97
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:45
|98
|Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|99
|Mingrun Chen (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|100
|Alder Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:03:32
|101
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:13
|102
|Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo
|0:04:25
|103
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|0:06:05
|104
|Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|0:08:25
|105
|Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:08:30
|106
|Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:08:53
|107
|Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|0:10:21
|108
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|0:12:42
|109
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:12:45
|110
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:13:19
|111
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:15:12
|112
|Chaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|0:19:08
|113
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|95
|pts
|2
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|83
|3
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|56
|4
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|49
|5
|Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
|46
|6
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|39
|7
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|39
|8
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|31
|9
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|28
|10
|Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
|27
|11
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|26
|12
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|21
|13
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|19
|14
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|18
|15
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|18
|16
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|17
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|18
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|13
|19
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|11
|20
|Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|11
|21
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|11
|22
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|11
|23
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|10
|24
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|10
|25
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|9
|26
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|27
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|28
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|7
|29
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|6
|30
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|5
|31
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|5
|32
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|5
|33
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|34
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|5
|35
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|4
|36
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|37
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|38
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|3
|39
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|40
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|3
|41
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|3
|42
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|2
|43
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
|2
|44
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|1
|45
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|1
|46
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
|1
|47
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|1
|48
|Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
|1
|49
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|-7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|9
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|9
|3
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|5
|4
|Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|1
