Trending

Tour of Hainan: Mareczko strikes again

Italian beats Laas and Maronese on longest stage

Image 1 of 3

It was a lovely day out on stage 6

It was a lovely day out on stage 6
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 3

Jakub Mareczko winning yet another stage in China

Jakub Mareczko winning yet another stage in China
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 3

The top three on stage 6 of the Tour of Hainan

The top three on stage 6 of the Tour of Hainan
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) has struck again at the Tour of Hainan in China, using his fast, low-tuck sprinting style inspired by Caleb Ewan to hit the line first in Sanya after 219km of racing on rolling roads. The Italian again beat Martin Laas (Delko Marseille Provence), with Marco Maronese (Bardiani-CSF) third.

Related Articles

Mareczko extends with Wilier Triestina ahead of Tour of Hainan season finale

Tour of Hainan: Hat-trick for Mareczko

Tour of Hainan: Four straight wins for Mareczko

The victory makes him the most successful pro rider in 2017 along with Quick-Step Floors stars Marcel Kittel and Fernando Gaviria, all of them having won 14 races. Mareczko remains the overall race leader but the riders face the all-important mountain stage to Wuzhistan on Friday.

"I knew the finish in Sanya very well because I won here two years ago," Mareczko told Cyclingnews in the southern city known for being the holiday destination of China's Paradisiacal island. "It's nice to win here again. In the meantime, I've won races in different parts of the world but mostly in China where I've found flat courses that suit me. I'm happy to reach the same number of victories as Gaviria and Kittel, but their wins are at a higher level than mine.

"Being in a smaller team to theirs, I take part in smaller races too [except for the Giro d'Italia] but it's an encouraging achievement for me and my team, considering that we're trying to improve also for more demanding races."

Stage 6 was much slower affair than the preceding one. Alexis Cartier (H&R Block) attacked from the gun, followed by Mykhaylo Kononenko (Kolss) and Joris Blokker (Monkey Town). Paolo Simion (Bardiani CSF) tried to bridge the gap but didn't make it. It wasn't a fast and crazy first beginning this time as just 40.8km were covered in the first hour of racing. But the Wilier Triestina team was pacing the bunch at around four minutes behind the leading trio. Kononenko won all three intermediate sprints and returned to the peloton after the third one at kilometre 129.

"We think he and other guys from our team can do well in the overall ranking," said King of the Mountain Vitaly Buts of Ukrainian outfit Kolss. Cartier dropped Blokker off to continue solo with 32 kilometres to go while a counter attack was formed by Joab Schneiter (Swiss national team), Gian Friesecke (Vorarlberg) and Xue Fuwen (Mitchelton-Scott).

"Had I stayed in the bunch, I would have been bored," said Cartier, a French Canadian from Montreal who has been on the offensive every single day since the beginning of the Tour of Hainan. "I also need to race aggressively to have a chance of winning. I'll never win a sprint or an uphill finish. I believed the breakaway could work today because of the Wilier Triestina riders being tired and the change of direction of wind on the course. With a tailwind at the end, we had a few more chances than usual. I thought I could win until 10km to go."

Cartier, Schneiter and Friesecke were reeled in with 3.5km to go and Delko Marseille seized command of the peloton in the last 2km. "The previous days I took Mareczko's wheel or somebody else's but today we planned to go with our own train," runner up Laas explained. "I thought the way to beat was maybe to launch the sprint in first position but we missed one guy and we went a little bit early so it was too long. Also, today, I actually didn't have the legs to beat Mareczko. He sprinted so fast that I didn't even consider challenging him in the last few metres anymore."

Mareczko was almost out of energy at the time of raising his hands up in the air. "Tomorrow it'll be a hard stage and I'm getting tired because I've been racing hard for three weeks," he said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia5:08:43
2Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
3Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
4Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
5Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
6Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
7Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
8Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
9Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
10Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
11Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
12Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
13Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
14Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
15Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
16Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
17Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
18Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
20Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
21Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
22Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
23Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
24Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
25Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
26Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
27Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
28Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
29Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
30Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
31Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
32Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
33Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
34Paolo Lunardon (Ita) RTS - Monton Racing Team
35Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
36Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
37Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
38Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
39Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
40Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
41Luke Mudgway (NZl) RTS - Monton Racing Team
42Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
43Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
44Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
45Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
46Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
47Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
48Weijie Hou (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
49Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
50Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
51Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
52Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
53Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo
54Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
55Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
56Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
57Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
58Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
59Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
60Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland
61Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
62Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
63Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
64Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
65Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
66Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
67Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
68Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto
69Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
70Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
71Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
72Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
73Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team
74Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
75Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) RTS - Monton Racing Team
76Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
77Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
78Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
79Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland
80Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
81Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo
82Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
83Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team
84Mingrun Chen (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
85Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
86Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
87Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
88Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo
89Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
90Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
91Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
92Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
93Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
94Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
95Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
96Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing XDS - Innova Cycling Team
97Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
98Yadong Wang (Chn) Beijing XDS - Innova Cycling Team
99Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
100Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
101Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
102Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
103Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
104Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:00:25
105Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland
106Chaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
107Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
108Alder Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto0:00:29
109Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:13
110Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:01:31
111Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:33
112Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:01:36
113Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:02:38
DNSMichael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia16pts
2Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team15
3Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM14
4Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF13
5Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo12
6Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland11
7Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team10
8Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team9
8Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team9
10Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team8
11Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team7
12Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto6
13Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg5
14Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk4
15Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team3
15Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team3
17Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk2
18Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

General Classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia23:54:41
2Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:28
3Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo0:00:41
4Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:44
5Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:50
6Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland0:00:51
7Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
8Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
9Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:53
10Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
11Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
12Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
13Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg0:00:54
14Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
15Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
16Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
17Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
18Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
19Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:55
20Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
21Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:56
22Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
23Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
24Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:00:57
25Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
26Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
27Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
28Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
29Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
30Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
31Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
32Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
33Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
34Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
35Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
36Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
37Weijie Hou (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
38Paolo Lunardon (Ita) RTS - Monton Racing Team
39Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
40Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) RTS - Monton Racing Team
41Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
42Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
43Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
44Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
45Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
46Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
47Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team
48Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland
49Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
50Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
51Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
52Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland
53Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
54Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
55Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
56Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
57Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
58Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
59Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
60Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto
61Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
62Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
63Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
64Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
65Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
66Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
67Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
68Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
69Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
70Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
71Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
72Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
73Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
74Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
75Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
76Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
77Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team
78Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
79Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
80Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
81Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
82Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
83Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
84Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing XDS - Innova Cycling Team
85Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
86Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
87Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:01:06
88Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team0:01:15
89Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:17
90Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland0:01:34
91Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:01:39
92Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:40
93Yadong Wang (Chn) Beijing XDS - Innova Cycling Team0:01:52
94Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:02:02
95Luke Mudgway (NZl) RTS - Monton Racing Team0:02:06
96Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:10
97Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:45
98Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:02:50
99Mingrun Chen (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
100Alder Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto0:03:32
101Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:13
102Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo0:04:25
103Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott0:06:05
104Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:08:25
105Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:08:30
106Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto0:08:53
107Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team0:10:21
108Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:12:42
109Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:12:45
110Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:13:19
111Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:15:12
112Chaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott0:19:08
113Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:20:51

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia95pts
2Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM83
3Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo56
4Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team49
5Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland46
6Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF39
7Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team39
8Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF31
9Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga28
10Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg27
11Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team26
12Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team21
13Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk19
14Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto18
15Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk18
16Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
17Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis15
18Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia13
19Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team11
20Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg11
21Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team11
22Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM11
23Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) RTS - Monton Racing Team10
24Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team10
25Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team9
26Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
27Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM8
28Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team7
29Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg6
30Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team5
31Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team5
32Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team5
33Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team5
34Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness5
35Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg4
36Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
37Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
38Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott3
39Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
40Luke Mudgway (NZl) RTS - Monton Racing Team3
41Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team3
42Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team2
43Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland2
44Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team1
45Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo1
46Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo1
47Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team1
48Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland1
49Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team-7

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team9pts
2Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto9
3Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo5
4Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness1

Latest on Cyclingnews