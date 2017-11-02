Image 1 of 3 It was a lovely day out on stage 6 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 3 Jakub Mareczko winning yet another stage in China (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 3 The top three on stage 6 of the Tour of Hainan (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) has struck again at the Tour of Hainan in China, using his fast, low-tuck sprinting style inspired by Caleb Ewan to hit the line first in Sanya after 219km of racing on rolling roads. The Italian again beat Martin Laas (Delko Marseille Provence), with Marco Maronese (Bardiani-CSF) third.

The victory makes him the most successful pro rider in 2017 along with Quick-Step Floors stars Marcel Kittel and Fernando Gaviria, all of them having won 14 races. Mareczko remains the overall race leader but the riders face the all-important mountain stage to Wuzhistan on Friday.

"I knew the finish in Sanya very well because I won here two years ago," Mareczko told Cyclingnews in the southern city known for being the holiday destination of China's Paradisiacal island. "It's nice to win here again. In the meantime, I've won races in different parts of the world but mostly in China where I've found flat courses that suit me. I'm happy to reach the same number of victories as Gaviria and Kittel, but their wins are at a higher level than mine.

"Being in a smaller team to theirs, I take part in smaller races too [except for the Giro d'Italia] but it's an encouraging achievement for me and my team, considering that we're trying to improve also for more demanding races."

Stage 6 was much slower affair than the preceding one. Alexis Cartier (H&R Block) attacked from the gun, followed by Mykhaylo Kononenko (Kolss) and Joris Blokker (Monkey Town). Paolo Simion (Bardiani CSF) tried to bridge the gap but didn't make it. It wasn't a fast and crazy first beginning this time as just 40.8km were covered in the first hour of racing. But the Wilier Triestina team was pacing the bunch at around four minutes behind the leading trio. Kononenko won all three intermediate sprints and returned to the peloton after the third one at kilometre 129.

"We think he and other guys from our team can do well in the overall ranking," said King of the Mountain Vitaly Buts of Ukrainian outfit Kolss. Cartier dropped Blokker off to continue solo with 32 kilometres to go while a counter attack was formed by Joab Schneiter (Swiss national team), Gian Friesecke (Vorarlberg) and Xue Fuwen (Mitchelton-Scott).

"Had I stayed in the bunch, I would have been bored," said Cartier, a French Canadian from Montreal who has been on the offensive every single day since the beginning of the Tour of Hainan. "I also need to race aggressively to have a chance of winning. I'll never win a sprint or an uphill finish. I believed the breakaway could work today because of the Wilier Triestina riders being tired and the change of direction of wind on the course. With a tailwind at the end, we had a few more chances than usual. I thought I could win until 10km to go."

Cartier, Schneiter and Friesecke were reeled in with 3.5km to go and Delko Marseille seized command of the peloton in the last 2km. "The previous days I took Mareczko's wheel or somebody else's but today we planned to go with our own train," runner up Laas explained. "I thought the way to beat was maybe to launch the sprint in first position but we missed one guy and we went a little bit early so it was too long. Also, today, I actually didn't have the legs to beat Mareczko. He sprinted so fast that I didn't even consider challenging him in the last few metres anymore."

Mareczko was almost out of energy at the time of raising his hands up in the air. "Tomorrow it'll be a hard stage and I'm getting tired because I've been racing hard for three weeks," he said.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 5:08:43 2 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo 5 Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland 6 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 7 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 8 Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 9 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 10 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 11 Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg 12 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 13 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 14 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 15 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 17 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 18 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 20 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 21 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 22 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 23 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 24 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 25 Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 26 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 27 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 28 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 29 Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 30 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 31 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 32 Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 33 Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 34 Paolo Lunardon (Ita) RTS - Monton Racing Team 35 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 36 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 37 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 38 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 39 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 40 Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 41 Luke Mudgway (NZl) RTS - Monton Racing Team 42 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 43 Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 44 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 45 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 46 Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 47 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland 48 Weijie Hou (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 49 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 50 Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 51 Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 52 Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 53 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo 54 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 55 Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland 56 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 57 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 58 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 59 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 60 Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland 61 Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 62 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 63 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 64 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 65 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 66 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 67 Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 68 Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto 69 Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 70 Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 71 Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 72 Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 73 Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team 74 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 75 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) RTS - Monton Racing Team 76 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 77 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 78 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo 79 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland 80 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 81 Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo 82 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 83 Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team 84 Mingrun Chen (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 85 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 86 Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga 87 Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 88 Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo 89 Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland 90 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 91 Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 92 Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team 93 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 94 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 95 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 96 Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing XDS - Innova Cycling Team 97 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 98 Yadong Wang (Chn) Beijing XDS - Innova Cycling Team 99 Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 100 Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 101 Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 102 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 103 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 104 Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:00:25 105 Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland 106 Chaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 107 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 108 Alder Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto 0:00:29 109 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:13 110 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:01:31 111 Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:33 112 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:01:36 113 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:02:38 DNS Michael Freiberg (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 16 pts 2 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 15 3 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 14 4 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 5 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo 12 6 Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland 11 7 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 10 8 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 9 8 Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 9 10 Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 8 11 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 7 12 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 6 13 Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg 5 14 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 4 15 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 3 15 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 3 17 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 2 18 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

General Classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 23:54:41 2 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:28 3 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo 0:00:41 4 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 0:00:44 5 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 0:00:50 6 Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:51 7 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 8 Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 9 Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 0:00:53 10 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 12 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg 0:00:54 14 Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 15 Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 16 Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga 17 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 18 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 19 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:55 20 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 21 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:00:56 22 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 23 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo 24 Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:00:57 25 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 26 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 27 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 28 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 29 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 30 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 31 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 32 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 33 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 34 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 35 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 36 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 37 Weijie Hou (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 38 Paolo Lunardon (Ita) RTS - Monton Racing Team 39 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 40 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) RTS - Monton Racing Team 41 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 42 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland 43 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 44 Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 45 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 46 Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 47 Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Keyi Look Cycling Team 48 Justin Paroz (Swi) Switzerland 49 Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 50 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 51 Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland 52 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland 53 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 54 Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland 55 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 56 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 57 Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 58 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 59 Sam Crome (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 60 Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto 61 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 62 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 63 Jason Lea (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 64 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 65 Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 66 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 67 Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 68 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 69 Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 70 Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 71 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 72 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 73 Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 74 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 75 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 76 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 77 Cristian Andres Peña Meneses (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team 78 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 79 Marc De Maar (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team 80 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 81 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 82 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 83 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 84 Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) Beijing XDS - Innova Cycling Team 85 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 86 Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 87 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:01:06 88 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 0:01:15 89 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:17 90 Martin Schäppi (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:34 91 Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:01:39 92 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:40 93 Yadong Wang (Chn) Beijing XDS - Innova Cycling Team 0:01:52 94 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 0:02:02 95 Luke Mudgway (NZl) RTS - Monton Racing Team 0:02:06 96 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:10 97 Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:45 98 Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:02:50 99 Mingrun Chen (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 100 Alder Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto 0:03:32 101 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:13 102 Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo 0:04:25 103 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 0:06:05 104 Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:08:25 105 Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:08:30 106 Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 0:08:53 107 Miras Torekhanov (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 0:10:21 108 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:12:42 109 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:12:45 110 Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:13:19 111 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:15:12 112 Chaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 0:19:08 113 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:20:51

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 95 pts 2 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 83 3 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo 56 4 Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 49 5 Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland 46 6 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 39 7 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 39 8 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 31 9 Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga 28 10 Zsolt Dér (Hun) Team Vorarlberg 27 11 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 26 12 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 21 13 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 19 14 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 18 15 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 18 16 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 17 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 18 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 13 19 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 11 20 Martin Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 11 21 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 11 22 Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 11 23 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) RTS - Monton Racing Team 10 24 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 10 25 Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 9 26 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 27 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 28 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 7 29 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 6 30 Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 5 31 Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 5 32 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 5 33 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 34 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 5 35 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 4 36 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 37 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 38 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 3 39 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 40 Luke Mudgway (NZl) RTS - Monton Racing Team 3 41 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 3 42 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 2 43 Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland 2 44 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 1 45 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 1 46 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo 1 47 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 1 48 Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland 1 49 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team -7