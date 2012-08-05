Trending

Walker forced to fight to secure comeback overall victory

Fantastic four for Davison as Budget rider sprints to final stage win

Image 1 of 7

Will Walker (Drapac) 2012 Tour of Gippsland winner

Will Walker (Drapac) 2012 Tour of Gippsland winner
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 7

Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)

Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 7

The peloton awaits the start of the final stage at the Tour of Gippsland.

The peloton awaits the start of the final stage at the Tour of Gippsland.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 7

Tour of Gippsland leader Will Walker (Drapac) on the start line for the final stage.

Tour of Gippsland leader Will Walker (Drapac) on the start line for the final stage.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 7

Will Walker (Drapac) defended his leader's jersey on the final stage to win the 2012 Tour of Gippsland.

Will Walker (Drapac) defended his leader's jersey on the final stage to win the 2012 Tour of Gippsland.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 7

Luke Davison (Budget Forkllifts) wins Stage 9 of the Tour of Gippsland with Ryan MacAnally (right) in second place

Luke Davison (Budget Forkllifts) wins Stage 9 of the Tour of Gippsland with Ryan MacAnally (right) in second place
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 7

Will Walker (Drapac) sprays the champagne following his victory at the Tour of Gippsland

Will Walker (Drapac) sprays the champagne following his victory at the Tour of Gippsland
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Will Walker (Drapac) has completed a fairytale return to racing, taking out the 2012 Tour of Gippsland with a determined showing in the final stage criterium in Paynesville. 

Related Articles

Walker back to winning ways in first round of Scody Cup

There, Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) took stage honours, his fourth win for the tour.

Walker held a 14-second lead heading into Sunday’s ninth and final stage with sprint bonuses proving a target for his general classification rivals. Walker, 26, took maximum points on three of the laps to maintain a buffer on Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) and Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) who threw everything at the former national road champion.

Returning to racing at the Mersey Valley Tour in April after a premature retirement which began three-and-a-half years ago due to tachycardia, Walker rocketed up the Gippsland general classification order on Saturday, winning Stage 8. Following the victory, he explained how grateful he was to be given the opportunity to ride with Australian Continental outfit, Drapac Professional Cycling.

"Six months ago I thought I would never race again," he admitted. "Michael Drapac has shown a lot of faith in me to get me back to 100 per cent health.

Walker took small steps at first when embarking on his competitive return, and the experience proved challenging.

"I really got belted in a few local races," he said. "Then I went to Italy and really trained hard.

"I killed myself to make sure I'd be strong enough to get back."

Securing victory in Drapac's return to the Australian National Road Series for the season after the squad took on Asia and Europe, he said is just the icing on the cake.

"All the local teams are fantastically strong," he said. "I would've been happy to just get in the top 10 and just stay on my bike."

Walker showed he was up for today's challenge by taking out the opening intermediate sprint but the Search2Retain outfit, which had Van Der Ploeg in third overall and chasing a 15-second deficit, signalled they were just as hungry winning the second intermediate sprint on lap eight. Van Der Ploeg's efforts were not enough as he eventually dropped back to fourth on GC.

Over the next six sprint laps, Hill and Pat Shaw (Genesys) who was fourth overall at the start of the day and 24-seconds in arrears, were relentless in their bid for time bonuses and ate away at Walker's advantage.

Hill later admitted that his raids were as much about preservation with racing on the flat not really his strong-suit.

"I was trying to hold onto second place [in the GC] and I managed to do that," the Canberra-based rider said.

Walker resisted the attacks however, and his win on the ninth of 16 sprints earned him 13 seconds of breathing space and cemented his eventual general classification victory.

Continuing his solid performance during the tour's previous three days, Josh Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing) earned the title of the stage's most aggressive rider, and the extra two points enough to take out the classification ahead of Drapac's Darren Lapthorne.

Davison meanwhile, might just be the form sprinter of the NRS at the moment and sits at the top of the Scody Cup ladder with Walker.

"Coming into this, I didn't know whether I'd be contending for top 10," Davison said. "You thrive on the confidence when the wins back up."

Walker's win in this the first of five category-1 event on the NRS calendar, is enough for him to become the new series leader, overtaking Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts) who tok out the opening three events of the season.

The NRS continues later this month with the Tour of the Great South Coast, a nine-stage race run from August 15-19.

 

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)1:00:33
2Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
4William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
5Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
6Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
7Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
8Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
9Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)
10Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
11Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
12Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
13Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
14James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
15Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
16James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL)
17Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
18Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
19Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
20Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
21George Tansley (SASI)
22William Bowman (Lakes Oil)
23Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
24Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
25Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
26Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling)
27Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
28Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
29Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
30Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
31Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
32Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
33Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
34Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
35Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda)
36Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
37James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
38Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
39Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
40Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
41Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
42Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
43Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team)
44Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
45Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
46Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team)
47Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)
48Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
49William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
50Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder)
51Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)
52Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
53Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
54James Boal (John West Cycling)
55Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
56Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
57Fraser Northey (SASI)
58Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
59Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
60Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
61Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
62Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda)
63Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)
64Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont)
65Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
66Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
67Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
68Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
69Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
70Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
71Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse)
72Karl Evans (SASI)
73Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)
74Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont)
75David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
76Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
77Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
78Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
79Sam Crome (SASI)
80Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
81Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
82Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
83Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)
84Andrew Roe (SASI)
85Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
86Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
87Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team)
88Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
89Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)
90Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)
91Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
92Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
93Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
94Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
95Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse)
96Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL)
97Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
98Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
99Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
100Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL)0:00:23
101Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
102Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:28
103Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)0:00:54
104Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse)0:01:00
105Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL)0:01:01
106Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)0:01:30
107Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing)
108Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
109Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:03:00
110Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
111Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
112Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)
113Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
114Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)0:04:30
115Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
116Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
117James Butler (John West Cycling)
118Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder)
119Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda)
120Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
121Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
122Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
123Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
124James Stretch (Team Downunder)
125Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia)
126Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
127Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
128Nick Woods (Team Downunder)
129Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:06:00
130Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
131Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
132Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil)
133Jacob Restall (Team Downunder)0:07:30
134Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
135Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:09:00
136William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse)
137Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont)
138Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL)
139Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
140Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL)
DNFTrent Morey (Plan B Racing)
DNSAlistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3pts
2Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)2
3Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)1

Lap 10 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Lap 14 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Lap 16 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3pts
2William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 18 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)1

Lap 20 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3pts
2Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)1

Lap 22 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 24 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)2
3Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 26 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Lap 28 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)1

Lap 30 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)1

Lap 32 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)3pts
2Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Lap 34 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3pts
2Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2
3Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Lap 36 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2
3Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2pts

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)11:20:40
2Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:00:20
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:24
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)0:00:25
5Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:44
6Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:57
7Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)0:01:03
8Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:04
9Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)0:01:08
10Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:01:17
11Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:01:18
12James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:01:19
13Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:01:24
14Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:25
15Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)0:01:31
16Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:33
17Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:01:49
18Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:02
19Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:02:03
20William Bowman (Lakes Oil)0:02:14
21Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
22Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)0:02:16
23Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)0:02:18
24Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:02:22
25Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
26Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)0:02:26
27Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)0:02:27
28Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)0:02:34
29Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:02:42
30Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)0:02:49
31Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)0:02:51
32Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:59
33Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont)0:03:07
34Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)0:03:22
35Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
36Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)0:03:26
37Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)0:03:35
38Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:04:52
39Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)0:05:09
40David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:06:06
41Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:06:24
42Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)0:06:56
43Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda)0:06:59
44Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder)
45Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:07:01
46Cal Britten (Search2Retain)0:07:16
47Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:07:51
48Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:08:31
49Andrew Roe (SASI)0:08:46
50Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:09:01
51Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:09:19
52Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:10:05
53Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:10:14
54Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)0:11:01
55Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:11:50
56Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)0:11:53
57Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:12:14
58Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:12:24
59James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL)0:12:48
60Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:12:52
61Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)0:13:04
62Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda)0:14:53
63Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:15:05
64Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:15:07
65Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:15:37
66Sam Crome (SASI)0:16:32
67Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse)0:17:02
68Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:17:48
69Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)
70Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:18:56
71Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)0:19:29
72James Boal (John West Cycling)0:19:52
73Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)0:19:56
74Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)0:20:42
75Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:21:34
76Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL)0:22:14
77Karl Evans (SASI)0:22:40
78Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)0:23:27
79William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)0:23:56
80Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)0:24:33
81Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:24:57
82Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:25:23
83Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)0:25:53
84Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)0:26:41
85Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)0:26:48
86Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)0:26:53
87Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda)0:27:04
88Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL)0:27:23
89Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:27:35
90Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team)0:28:13
91Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)0:28:33
92Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse)0:28:35
93Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)0:29:53
94Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)0:30:20
95Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:31:08
96Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)0:33:03
97Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team)0:33:25
98Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)0:33:34
99Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL)0:33:39
100James Stretch (Team Downunder)0:33:48
101Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:34:19
102Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:35:09
103Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont)0:36:19
104George Tansley (SASI)0:38:01
105Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)0:38:13
106Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)0:39:12
107Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing)0:39:52
108Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)0:40:37
109Jacob Restall (Team Downunder)0:41:24
110Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)0:42:22
111Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)0:42:31
112James Butler (John West Cycling)0:42:50
113Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)0:42:51
114Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team)0:44:58
115Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia)0:45:36
116Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:46:02
117Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)0:46:35
118Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)0:48:18
119Nick Woods (Team Downunder)0:48:47
120Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:49:26
121Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)0:51:11
122Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont)0:52:44
123Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)0:52:55
124James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)0:53:14
125Fraser Northey (SASI)0:54:22
126Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)1:00:11
127Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil)1:02:06
128Tom Donald (Search2Retain)1:04:50
129Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1:04:57
130Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)1:07:47
131Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse)1:08:40
132Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling)1:10:34
133Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek)1:11:22
134Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)1:12:20
135Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)1:15:19
136Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL)1:18:00
137Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL)1:28:17
138William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse)1:37:40
139Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder)1:42:13
140Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)2:03:04

SP AusNet Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)45pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)42
3William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)39
4Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)30
5Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)28
6Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)26
7Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)25
8Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)23
9Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)21
10Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)20
11Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)15
12Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)14
13Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)11
14Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)10
15Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)9
16Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)9
17Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)9
18Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
19Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)7
20Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)6
21James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)6
22Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)5
23Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)4
24Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)4
25Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)4
26Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)4
27Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)4
28Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)4
29Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
30Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
31Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)4
32Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)4
33Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)4
34Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)3
35Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)3
36Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)3
37Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
38Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)3
39Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)3
40Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)3
41Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)3
42Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)3
43Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)3
44Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)3
45Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)2
46Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)1
47Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)1
48William Bowman (Lakes Oil)1
49Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
50Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)1
51Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
52Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)1
53Fraser Northey (SASI)1
54Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)1
DNFCaleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)3

Credit Collect Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)34pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)33
3Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)27
4Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)21
5William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)20
6Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)18
7Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)15
8Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)13
9Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)13
10Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)12
11Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)10
12Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)10
13Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)9
14Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)9
15Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)8
16Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)7
17Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)5
18Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3
19Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)3
20Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)2
21Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)2
22Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)1

Hotondo Homes King of the Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)21pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)14
3Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)10
4Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)6
5James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)5
6Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)5
7William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
8Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)4
9Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)3
10Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)2
11Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2
12Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)1
13Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Crossco Most Aggressive Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)6pts
2Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
4Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
5Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2
6Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)2

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling34:05:42
2Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team0:00:51
3Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:57
4Search2Retain0:01:37
5Team Budget Forklifts0:02:10
6Lakes Oil0:02:14
7Hot Cycles New Zealand0:03:30
8Team Polygon Australia0:05:25
9Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore0:05:31
10Team Jayco-Honey Shotz0:06:00
11Team Downunder0:07:59
12GPM Wilson Racing0:10:45
13SASI0:14:42
14St George Skoda0:14:50
15Jayco - VIS0:17:56
16Suzuki / Trek0:25:37
17Plan B Racing0:33:49
18Thiess Degrémont0:39:22
19African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:46:45
20John West Cycling0:48:05
21Bairnsdale RSL0:49:54
22Bunnings Warehouse1:39:55
23Parramatta Race Team1:42:54
24Seight Custom Cycling Wear2:04:04

Scody Cup Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)74pts
2William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)74
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)72
4Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)55
5Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)53
6Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)41
7Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)38
8Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)35
9Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)35
10Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)33
11Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)32
12Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)30
13Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)29
14Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)28
15Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)27
16Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)25
17Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)20
18Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)20
19Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)18
20Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)17
21Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)15
22Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)15
23Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)14
24Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)13
25Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)13
26James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)13
27Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)11
28Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)9
29Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
30Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)8
31Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)7
32Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)7
33Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)7
34Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)6
35Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)6
36Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)6
37Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)6
38Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)5
39Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)5
40Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)5
41Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)5
42Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)5
43Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)5
44Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)5
45Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)5
46Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)5
47Karl Evans (SASI)5
48Andrew Roe (SASI)5
49Fraser Northey (SASI)5
50George Tansley (SASI)5
51Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)5
52Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)5
53Cal Britten (Search2Retain)5
54Tom Donald (Search2Retain)5
55Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)5
56Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)5
57Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)5
58Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)5
59Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)5
60Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)5
61Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder)5
62James Stretch (Team Downunder)5
63Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)5
64Nick Woods (Team Downunder)5
65Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder)5
66Jacob Restall (Team Downunder)5
67James Boal (John West Cycling)5
68Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)5
69Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling)5
70James Butler (John West Cycling)5
71Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)5
72Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)5
73William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)5
74Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)5
75Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)5
76Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)5
77Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek)5
78Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)5
79Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
80Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
81Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda)5
82Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda)5
83Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)5
84Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda)5
85Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)5
86David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)5
87Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)5
88Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team)5
89Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team)5
90Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team)5
91Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)5
92Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)5
93James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)5
94Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)5
95Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)5
96Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)5
97Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)5
98Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia)5
99Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)5
100Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)5
101Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)5
102Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)5
103Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)5
104Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)5
105Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)5
106Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)5
107Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)5
108Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)5
109Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)5
110Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand)5
111Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand)5
112Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)5
113Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)5
114Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand)5
115Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)5
116Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)5
117Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)5
118Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)5
119Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil)5
120William Bowman (Lakes Oil)5
121Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL)5
122James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL)5
123Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL)5
124Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL)5
125Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse)5
126Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse)5
127William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse)5
128Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse)5
129Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont)5
130Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)5
131Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont)5
132Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont)5
133Sam Crome (SASI)5
134Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)5
135Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing)5
136Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)5
137Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)5
138Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)5
139Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL)5
140Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL)5
141Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2
142Phil Mundy (SASI)2
143Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)2
144Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)2
145Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)2
146Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)2
147Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)2
148Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing)2
149Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)2
150James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)2
151Jamie Nightingale (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)2
152Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)2
153Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)2
154Tyler Spurrell (Croydon Cycleworks)2
155Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing)2
156Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing)2
157Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing)2
158Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)2
159Calum Middleton (Bunnings Warehouse)2
160Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)2
161Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)2
162Dale Scarfe (GPM Wilson Racing)2

Latest on Cyclingnews