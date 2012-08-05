Image 1 of 7 Will Walker (Drapac) 2012 Tour of Gippsland winner (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 7 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 7 The peloton awaits the start of the final stage at the Tour of Gippsland. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 7 Tour of Gippsland leader Will Walker (Drapac) on the start line for the final stage. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 7 Will Walker (Drapac) defended his leader's jersey on the final stage to win the 2012 Tour of Gippsland. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 7 Luke Davison (Budget Forkllifts) wins Stage 9 of the Tour of Gippsland with Ryan MacAnally (right) in second place (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 7 Will Walker (Drapac) sprays the champagne following his victory at the Tour of Gippsland (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Will Walker (Drapac) has completed a fairytale return to racing, taking out the 2012 Tour of Gippsland with a determined showing in the final stage criterium in Paynesville.

Related Articles Walker back to winning ways in first round of Scody Cup

There, Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) took stage honours, his fourth win for the tour.

Walker held a 14-second lead heading into Sunday’s ninth and final stage with sprint bonuses proving a target for his general classification rivals. Walker, 26, took maximum points on three of the laps to maintain a buffer on Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) and Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) who threw everything at the former national road champion.

Returning to racing at the Mersey Valley Tour in April after a premature retirement which began three-and-a-half years ago due to tachycardia, Walker rocketed up the Gippsland general classification order on Saturday, winning Stage 8. Following the victory, he explained how grateful he was to be given the opportunity to ride with Australian Continental outfit, Drapac Professional Cycling.

"Six months ago I thought I would never race again," he admitted. "Michael Drapac has shown a lot of faith in me to get me back to 100 per cent health.





Walker took small steps at first when embarking on his competitive return, and the experience proved challenging.

"I really got belted in a few local races," he said. "Then I went to Italy and really trained hard.

"I killed myself to make sure I'd be strong enough to get back."

Securing victory in Drapac's return to the Australian National Road Series for the season after the squad took on Asia and Europe, he said is just the icing on the cake.

"All the local teams are fantastically strong," he said. "I would've been happy to just get in the top 10 and just stay on my bike."

Walker showed he was up for today's challenge by taking out the opening intermediate sprint but the Search2Retain outfit, which had Van Der Ploeg in third overall and chasing a 15-second deficit, signalled they were just as hungry winning the second intermediate sprint on lap eight. Van Der Ploeg's efforts were not enough as he eventually dropped back to fourth on GC.

Over the next six sprint laps, Hill and Pat Shaw (Genesys) who was fourth overall at the start of the day and 24-seconds in arrears, were relentless in their bid for time bonuses and ate away at Walker's advantage.

Hill later admitted that his raids were as much about preservation with racing on the flat not really his strong-suit.

"I was trying to hold onto second place [in the GC] and I managed to do that," the Canberra-based rider said.

Walker resisted the attacks however, and his win on the ninth of 16 sprints earned him 13 seconds of breathing space and cemented his eventual general classification victory.

Continuing his solid performance during the tour's previous three days, Josh Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing) earned the title of the stage's most aggressive rider, and the extra two points enough to take out the classification ahead of Drapac's Darren Lapthorne.

Davison meanwhile, might just be the form sprinter of the NRS at the moment and sits at the top of the Scody Cup ladder with Walker.

"Coming into this, I didn't know whether I'd be contending for top 10," Davison said. "You thrive on the confidence when the wins back up."

Walker's win in this the first of five category-1 event on the NRS calendar, is enough for him to become the new series leader, overtaking Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts) who tok out the opening three events of the season.

The NRS continues later this month with the Tour of the Great South Coast, a nine-stage race run from August 15-19.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 1:00:33 2 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 6 Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 7 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 8 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 9 Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing) 10 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 11 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 12 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 13 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 14 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 15 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 16 James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL) 17 Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 18 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 19 Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 20 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 21 George Tansley (SASI) 22 William Bowman (Lakes Oil) 23 Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 24 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 25 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 26 Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling) 27 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 28 Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 29 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 30 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 31 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 32 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 33 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 34 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 35 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda) 36 Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 37 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 38 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 39 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 40 Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 41 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 42 Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 43 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team) 44 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 45 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 46 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team) 47 Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) 48 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 49 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 50 Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder) 51 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks) 52 Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 53 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 54 James Boal (John West Cycling) 55 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 56 Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 57 Fraser Northey (SASI) 58 Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS) 59 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 60 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 61 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 62 Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda) 63 Geoff Straub (Team Downunder) 64 Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont) 65 Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS) 66 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 67 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 68 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 69 Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 70 Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS) 71 Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse) 72 Karl Evans (SASI) 73 Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing) 74 Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont) 75 David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 76 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 77 Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont) 78 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 79 Sam Crome (SASI) 80 Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 81 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 82 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 83 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda) 84 Andrew Roe (SASI) 85 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 86 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 87 Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team) 88 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 89 Brock Roberts (John West Cycling) 90 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda) 91 Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 92 Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 93 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 94 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 95 Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse) 96 Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL) 97 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 98 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 99 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 100 Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:00:23 101 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 102 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:28 103 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 0:00:54 104 Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:01:00 105 Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:01:01 106 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:01:30 107 Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing) 108 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 109 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:03:00 110 Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 111 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 112 Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team) 113 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 114 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek) 0:04:30 115 Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 116 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 117 James Butler (John West Cycling) 118 Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder) 119 Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda) 120 Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 121 Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 122 Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 123 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 124 James Stretch (Team Downunder) 125 Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia) 126 Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts) 127 Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 128 Nick Woods (Team Downunder) 129 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:06:00 130 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 131 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 132 Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil) 133 Jacob Restall (Team Downunder) 0:07:30 134 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 135 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:09:00 136 William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse) 137 Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont) 138 Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL) 139 Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 140 Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL) DNF Trent Morey (Plan B Racing) DNS Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 6 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 pts 2 Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS) 2 3 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 1

Lap 10 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 1

Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Lap 14 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Lap 16 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 pts 2 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 18 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS) 1

Lap 20 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 pts 2 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 1

Lap 22 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 24 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 2 3 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 26 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Lap 28 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) 1

Lap 30 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS) 1

Lap 32 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Lap 34 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 pts 2 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 3 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Lap 36 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 3 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 pts

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 11:20:40 2 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:00:20 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:24 4 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 0:00:25 5 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:44 6 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:57 7 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 0:01:03 8 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:04 9 Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) 0:01:08 10 Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:01:17 11 Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:01:18 12 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:01:19 13 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:01:24 14 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:25 15 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 0:01:31 16 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:33 17 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:01:49 18 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:02:02 19 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:02:03 20 William Bowman (Lakes Oil) 0:02:14 21 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 22 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:02:16 23 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 0:02:18 24 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:02:22 25 Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 26 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 0:02:26 27 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 0:02:27 28 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 0:02:34 29 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:02:42 30 Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS) 0:02:49 31 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda) 0:02:51 32 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:02:59 33 Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont) 0:03:07 34 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 0:03:22 35 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 36 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:03:26 37 Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont) 0:03:35 38 Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:04:52 39 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 0:05:09 40 David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:06:06 41 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:06:24 42 Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS) 0:06:56 43 Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda) 0:06:59 44 Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder) 45 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:07:01 46 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 0:07:16 47 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:07:51 48 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:08:31 49 Andrew Roe (SASI) 0:08:46 50 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:09:01 51 Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:09:19 52 Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:10:05 53 Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:10:14 54 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:11:01 55 Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:11:50 56 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 0:11:53 57 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:12:14 58 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:12:24 59 James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:12:48 60 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:12:52 61 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:13:04 62 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda) 0:14:53 63 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:15:05 64 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:15:07 65 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:15:37 66 Sam Crome (SASI) 0:16:32 67 Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:17:02 68 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:17:48 69 Brock Roberts (John West Cycling) 70 Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:18:56 71 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 0:19:29 72 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:19:52 73 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 0:19:56 74 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 0:20:42 75 Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:21:34 76 Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:22:14 77 Karl Evans (SASI) 0:22:40 78 Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:23:27 79 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 0:23:56 80 Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS) 0:24:33 81 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:24:57 82 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:25:23 83 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda) 0:25:53 84 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 0:26:41 85 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:26:48 86 Geoff Straub (Team Downunder) 0:26:53 87 Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda) 0:27:04 88 Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:27:23 89 Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:27:35 90 Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team) 0:28:13 91 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek) 0:28:33 92 Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:28:35 93 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:29:53 94 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 0:30:20 95 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:31:08 96 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 0:33:03 97 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team) 0:33:25 98 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 0:33:34 99 Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:33:39 100 James Stretch (Team Downunder) 0:33:48 101 Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:34:19 102 Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:35:09 103 Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont) 0:36:19 104 George Tansley (SASI) 0:38:01 105 Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 0:38:13 106 Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing) 0:39:12 107 Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:39:52 108 Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 0:40:37 109 Jacob Restall (Team Downunder) 0:41:24 110 Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing) 0:42:22 111 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 0:42:31 112 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:42:50 113 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 0:42:51 114 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team) 0:44:58 115 Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia) 0:45:36 116 Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:46:02 117 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:46:35 118 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 0:48:18 119 Nick Woods (Team Downunder) 0:48:47 120 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:49:26 121 Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 0:51:11 122 Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont) 0:52:44 123 Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 0:52:55 124 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 0:53:14 125 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:54:22 126 Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 1:00:11 127 Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil) 1:02:06 128 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 1:04:50 129 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 1:04:57 130 Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 1:07:47 131 Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse) 1:08:40 132 Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling) 1:10:34 133 Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 1:11:22 134 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 1:12:20 135 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 1:15:19 136 Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL) 1:18:00 137 Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL) 1:28:17 138 William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse) 1:37:40 139 Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder) 1:42:13 140 Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team) 2:03:04

SP AusNet Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 45 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 42 3 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 39 4 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 30 5 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 28 6 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 26 7 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 25 8 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 23 9 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 21 10 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 20 11 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 15 12 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 14 13 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 11 14 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 15 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 16 Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) 9 17 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 9 18 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 19 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 7 20 Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 6 21 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 6 22 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 23 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 4 24 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 4 25 Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 4 26 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 4 27 Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing) 4 28 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 4 29 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 30 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 31 Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 32 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 33 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 34 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 35 Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 3 36 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 3 37 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 38 Geoff Straub (Team Downunder) 3 39 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 3 40 Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont) 3 41 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 3 42 Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS) 3 43 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 3 44 Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS) 3 45 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 2 46 Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 1 47 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 1 48 William Bowman (Lakes Oil) 1 49 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 50 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 1 51 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 52 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 1 53 Fraser Northey (SASI) 1 54 Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 1 DNF Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 3

Credit Collect Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 34 pts 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 33 3 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 27 4 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 21 5 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 20 6 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 7 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 15 8 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 13 9 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 10 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 12 11 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 10 12 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 10 13 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 14 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 9 15 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 8 16 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 7 17 Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 5 18 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 19 Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) 3 20 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 2 21 Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing) 2 22 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 1

Hotondo Homes King of the Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 21 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 14 3 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 10 4 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 5 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 5 6 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 7 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 8 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 4 9 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 3 10 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 2 11 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 12 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 1 13 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Crossco Most Aggressive Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 6 pts 2 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 4 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 5 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 6 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling 34:05:42 2 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 0:00:51 3 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:57 4 Search2Retain 0:01:37 5 Team Budget Forklifts 0:02:10 6 Lakes Oil 0:02:14 7 Hot Cycles New Zealand 0:03:30 8 Team Polygon Australia 0:05:25 9 Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore 0:05:31 10 Team Jayco-Honey Shotz 0:06:00 11 Team Downunder 0:07:59 12 GPM Wilson Racing 0:10:45 13 SASI 0:14:42 14 St George Skoda 0:14:50 15 Jayco - VIS 0:17:56 16 Suzuki / Trek 0:25:37 17 Plan B Racing 0:33:49 18 Thiess Degrémont 0:39:22 19 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:46:45 20 John West Cycling 0:48:05 21 Bairnsdale RSL 0:49:54 22 Bunnings Warehouse 1:39:55 23 Parramatta Race Team 1:42:54 24 Seight Custom Cycling Wear 2:04:04