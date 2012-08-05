Walker forced to fight to secure comeback overall victory
Fantastic four for Davison as Budget rider sprints to final stage win
Stage 9: Paynesville -
Will Walker (Drapac) has completed a fairytale return to racing, taking out the 2012 Tour of Gippsland with a determined showing in the final stage criterium in Paynesville.
There, Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) took stage honours, his fourth win for the tour.
Walker held a 14-second lead heading into Sunday’s ninth and final stage with sprint bonuses proving a target for his general classification rivals. Walker, 26, took maximum points on three of the laps to maintain a buffer on Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) and Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) who threw everything at the former national road champion.
Returning to racing at the Mersey Valley Tour in April after a premature retirement which began three-and-a-half years ago due to tachycardia, Walker rocketed up the Gippsland general classification order on Saturday, winning Stage 8. Following the victory, he explained how grateful he was to be given the opportunity to ride with Australian Continental outfit, Drapac Professional Cycling.
"Six months ago I thought I would never race again," he admitted. "Michael Drapac has shown a lot of faith in me to get me back to 100 per cent health.
Walker took small steps at first when embarking on his competitive return, and the experience proved challenging.
"I really got belted in a few local races," he said. "Then I went to Italy and really trained hard.
"I killed myself to make sure I'd be strong enough to get back."
Securing victory in Drapac's return to the Australian National Road Series for the season after the squad took on Asia and Europe, he said is just the icing on the cake.
"All the local teams are fantastically strong," he said. "I would've been happy to just get in the top 10 and just stay on my bike."
Walker showed he was up for today's challenge by taking out the opening intermediate sprint but the Search2Retain outfit, which had Van Der Ploeg in third overall and chasing a 15-second deficit, signalled they were just as hungry winning the second intermediate sprint on lap eight. Van Der Ploeg's efforts were not enough as he eventually dropped back to fourth on GC.
Over the next six sprint laps, Hill and Pat Shaw (Genesys) who was fourth overall at the start of the day and 24-seconds in arrears, were relentless in their bid for time bonuses and ate away at Walker's advantage.
Hill later admitted that his raids were as much about preservation with racing on the flat not really his strong-suit.
"I was trying to hold onto second place [in the GC] and I managed to do that," the Canberra-based rider said.
Walker resisted the attacks however, and his win on the ninth of 16 sprints earned him 13 seconds of breathing space and cemented his eventual general classification victory.
Continuing his solid performance during the tour's previous three days, Josh Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing) earned the title of the stage's most aggressive rider, and the extra two points enough to take out the classification ahead of Drapac's Darren Lapthorne.
Davison meanwhile, might just be the form sprinter of the NRS at the moment and sits at the top of the Scody Cup ladder with Walker.
"Coming into this, I didn't know whether I'd be contending for top 10," Davison said. "You thrive on the confidence when the wins back up."
Walker's win in this the first of five category-1 event on the NRS calendar, is enough for him to become the new series leader, overtaking Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts) who tok out the opening three events of the season.
The NRS continues later this month with the Tour of the Great South Coast, a nine-stage race run from August 15-19.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1:00:33
|2
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|4
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|5
|Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
|6
|Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|7
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|8
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|9
|Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)
|10
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|11
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|12
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|13
|Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|14
|James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
|15
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|16
|James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL)
|17
|Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|18
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|19
|Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|20
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|21
|George Tansley (SASI)
|22
|William Bowman (Lakes Oil)
|23
|Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|24
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|25
|Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
|26
|Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling)
|27
|Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|28
|Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|29
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|30
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|31
|Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
|32
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|33
|Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
|34
|Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
|35
|Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda)
|36
|Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|37
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|38
|Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|39
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|40
|Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|41
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|42
|Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|43
|Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team)
|44
|Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
|45
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|46
|Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team)
|47
|Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)
|48
|Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
|49
|William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|50
|Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder)
|51
|Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)
|52
|Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|53
|Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
|54
|James Boal (John West Cycling)
|55
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|56
|Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|57
|Fraser Northey (SASI)
|58
|Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
|59
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|60
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|61
|Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|62
|Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda)
|63
|Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)
|64
|Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont)
|65
|Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
|66
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|67
|Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
|68
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
|69
|Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|70
|Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
|71
|Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse)
|72
|Karl Evans (SASI)
|73
|Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)
|74
|Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont)
|75
|David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|76
|Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|77
|Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
|78
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
|79
|Sam Crome (SASI)
|80
|Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|81
|Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
|82
|Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|83
|Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)
|84
|Andrew Roe (SASI)
|85
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|86
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|87
|Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team)
|88
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
|89
|Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)
|90
|Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)
|91
|Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|92
|Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
|93
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
|94
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|95
|Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse)
|96
|Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL)
|97
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|98
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|99
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|100
|Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:00:23
|101
|Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
|102
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:28
|103
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|0:00:54
|104
|Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse)
|0:01:00
|105
|Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:01:01
|106
|Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:01:30
|107
|Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing)
|108
|Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
|109
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:03:00
|110
|Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|111
|Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
|112
|Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)
|113
|Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
|114
|Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:04:30
|115
|Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|116
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|117
|James Butler (John West Cycling)
|118
|Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder)
|119
|Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda)
|120
|Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|121
|Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|122
|Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|123
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|124
|James Stretch (Team Downunder)
|125
|Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia)
|126
|Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
|127
|Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|128
|Nick Woods (Team Downunder)
|129
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:06:00
|130
|Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
|131
|Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|132
|Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil)
|133
|Jacob Restall (Team Downunder)
|0:07:30
|134
|Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|135
|Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:09:00
|136
|William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse)
|137
|Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont)
|138
|Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL)
|139
|Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|140
|Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL)
|DNF
|Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)
|DNS
|Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|2
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|3
|pts
|2
|Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
|2
|3
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|2
|3
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|3
|pts
|2
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|2
|3
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|2
|3
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|2
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|11:20:40
|2
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:20
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:24
|4
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|0:00:25
|5
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:44
|6
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:57
|7
|Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:01:03
|8
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:04
|9
|Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)
|0:01:08
|10
|Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:01:17
|11
|Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:01:18
|12
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:01:19
|13
|Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:01:24
|14
|Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:25
|15
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|0:01:31
|16
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:01:33
|17
|Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|0:01:49
|18
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:02:02
|19
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|0:02:03
|20
|William Bowman (Lakes Oil)
|0:02:14
|21
|Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|22
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:02:16
|23
|Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
|0:02:18
|24
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:02:22
|25
|Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|26
|Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:02:26
|27
|Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
|0:02:27
|28
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:02:34
|29
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:02:42
|30
|Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
|0:02:49
|31
|Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)
|0:02:51
|32
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:02:59
|33
|Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont)
|0:03:07
|34
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|0:03:22
|35
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|36
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:03:26
|37
|Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
|0:03:35
|38
|Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|0:04:52
|39
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|0:05:09
|40
|David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|0:06:06
|41
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|0:06:24
|42
|Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
|0:06:56
|43
|Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda)
|0:06:59
|44
|Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder)
|45
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:07:01
|46
|Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
|0:07:16
|47
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:07:51
|48
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:08:31
|49
|Andrew Roe (SASI)
|0:08:46
|50
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:09:01
|51
|Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:09:19
|52
|Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:10:05
|53
|Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:10:14
|54
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:11:01
|55
|Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:11:50
|56
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|0:11:53
|57
|Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|0:12:14
|58
|Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:12:24
|59
|James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:12:48
|60
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:12:52
|61
|Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:13:04
|62
|Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda)
|0:14:53
|63
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:15:05
|64
|Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:15:07
|65
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:15:37
|66
|Sam Crome (SASI)
|0:16:32
|67
|Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse)
|0:17:02
|68
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:17:48
|69
|Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)
|70
|Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:18:56
|71
|Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:19:29
|72
|James Boal (John West Cycling)
|0:19:52
|73
|Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:19:56
|74
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|0:20:42
|75
|Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:21:34
|76
|Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:22:14
|77
|Karl Evans (SASI)
|0:22:40
|78
|Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:23:27
|79
|William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:23:56
|80
|Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
|0:24:33
|81
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:24:57
|82
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:25:23
|83
|Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)
|0:25:53
|84
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
|0:26:41
|85
|Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:26:48
|86
|Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)
|0:26:53
|87
|Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda)
|0:27:04
|88
|Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:27:23
|89
|Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:27:35
|90
|Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team)
|0:28:13
|91
|Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:28:33
|92
|Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse)
|0:28:35
|93
|Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)
|0:29:53
|94
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:30:20
|95
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:31:08
|96
|Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
|0:33:03
|97
|Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team)
|0:33:25
|98
|Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:33:34
|99
|Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:33:39
|100
|James Stretch (Team Downunder)
|0:33:48
|101
|Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:34:19
|102
|Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:35:09
|103
|Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont)
|0:36:19
|104
|George Tansley (SASI)
|0:38:01
|105
|Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|0:38:13
|106
|Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)
|0:39:12
|107
|Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:39:52
|108
|Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|0:40:37
|109
|Jacob Restall (Team Downunder)
|0:41:24
|110
|Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)
|0:42:22
|111
|Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
|0:42:31
|112
|James Butler (John West Cycling)
|0:42:50
|113
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
|0:42:51
|114
|Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team)
|0:44:58
|115
|Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:45:36
|116
|Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:46:02
|117
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:46:35
|118
|Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:48:18
|119
|Nick Woods (Team Downunder)
|0:48:47
|120
|Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:49:26
|121
|Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|0:51:11
|122
|Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont)
|0:52:44
|123
|Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:52:55
|124
|James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
|0:53:14
|125
|Fraser Northey (SASI)
|0:54:22
|126
|Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|1:00:11
|127
|Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil)
|1:02:06
|128
|Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
|1:04:50
|129
|Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|1:04:57
|130
|Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|1:07:47
|131
|Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse)
|1:08:40
|132
|Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling)
|1:10:34
|133
|Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|1:11:22
|134
|Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
|1:12:20
|135
|Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
|1:15:19
|136
|Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL)
|1:18:00
|137
|Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL)
|1:28:17
|138
|William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse)
|1:37:40
|139
|Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder)
|1:42:13
|140
|Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)
|2:03:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|45
|pts
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|42
|3
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|39
|4
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|30
|5
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|28
|6
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|26
|7
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|25
|8
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|23
|9
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|21
|10
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|20
|11
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|15
|12
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|14
|13
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|11
|14
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|10
|15
|Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
|9
|16
|Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)
|9
|17
|Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|9
|18
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|7
|19
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|7
|20
|Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|6
|21
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|6
|22
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|5
|23
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|4
|24
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|4
|25
|Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|4
|26
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|4
|27
|Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)
|4
|28
|Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|4
|29
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|30
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|31
|Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
|4
|32
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|4
|33
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|4
|34
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|3
|35
|Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|3
|36
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|3
|37
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|38
|Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)
|3
|39
|Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
|3
|40
|Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
|3
|41
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|3
|42
|Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
|3
|43
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|3
|44
|Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
|3
|45
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|2
|46
|Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|1
|47
|Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|48
|William Bowman (Lakes Oil)
|1
|49
|Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|50
|Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
|1
|51
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|52
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
|1
|53
|Fraser Northey (SASI)
|1
|54
|Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|1
|DNF
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|34
|pts
|2
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|33
|3
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|27
|4
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|21
|5
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|20
|6
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|18
|7
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|15
|8
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|13
|9
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|13
|10
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|12
|11
|Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|10
|12
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|10
|13
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|9
|14
|Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
|9
|15
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|8
|16
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|7
|17
|Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|5
|18
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|19
|Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)
|3
|20
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|2
|21
|Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)
|2
|22
|Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|21
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|14
|3
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|10
|4
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|6
|5
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|5
|6
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|5
|7
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|8
|Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
|4
|9
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|3
|10
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|2
|11
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|2
|12
|Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|1
|13
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|6
|pts
|2
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|4
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|5
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|2
|6
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling
|34:05:42
|2
|Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|3
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:57
|4
|Search2Retain
|0:01:37
|5
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:02:10
|6
|Lakes Oil
|0:02:14
|7
|Hot Cycles New Zealand
|0:03:30
|8
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:05:25
|9
|Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore
|0:05:31
|10
|Team Jayco-Honey Shotz
|0:06:00
|11
|Team Downunder
|0:07:59
|12
|GPM Wilson Racing
|0:10:45
|13
|SASI
|0:14:42
|14
|St George Skoda
|0:14:50
|15
|Jayco - VIS
|0:17:56
|16
|Suzuki / Trek
|0:25:37
|17
|Plan B Racing
|0:33:49
|18
|Thiess Degrémont
|0:39:22
|19
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:46:45
|20
|John West Cycling
|0:48:05
|21
|Bairnsdale RSL
|0:49:54
|22
|Bunnings Warehouse
|1:39:55
|23
|Parramatta Race Team
|1:42:54
|24
|Seight Custom Cycling Wear
|2:04:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|74
|pts
|2
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|74
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|72
|4
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|55
|5
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|53
|6
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|41
|7
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|38
|8
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|35
|9
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|35
|10
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|33
|11
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|32
|12
|Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
|30
|13
|Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|29
|14
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|28
|15
|Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)
|27
|16
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|25
|17
|Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|20
|18
|Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
|20
|19
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|18
|20
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|17
|21
|Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|15
|22
|Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|15
|23
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|14
|24
|Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|13
|25
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|13
|26
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|13
|27
|Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|11
|28
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|9
|29
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|8
|30
|Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
|8
|31
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|7
|32
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|7
|33
|Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)
|7
|34
|Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
|6
|35
|Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|6
|36
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|6
|37
|Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
|6
|38
|Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
|5
|39
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|5
|40
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|5
|41
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|5
|42
|Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|5
|43
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|5
|44
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|5
|45
|Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|5
|46
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|5
|47
|Karl Evans (SASI)
|5
|48
|Andrew Roe (SASI)
|5
|49
|Fraser Northey (SASI)
|5
|50
|George Tansley (SASI)
|5
|51
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
|5
|52
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|5
|53
|Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
|5
|54
|Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
|5
|55
|Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|5
|56
|Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|5
|57
|Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|5
|58
|Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|5
|59
|Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|5
|60
|Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
|5
|61
|Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder)
|5
|62
|James Stretch (Team Downunder)
|5
|63
|Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)
|5
|64
|Nick Woods (Team Downunder)
|5
|65
|Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder)
|5
|66
|Jacob Restall (Team Downunder)
|5
|67
|James Boal (John West Cycling)
|5
|68
|Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)
|5
|69
|Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling)
|5
|70
|James Butler (John West Cycling)
|5
|71
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
|5
|72
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
|5
|73
|William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|5
|74
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
|5
|75
|Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
|5
|76
|Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
|5
|77
|Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|5
|78
|Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)
|5
|79
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|5
|80
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|5
|81
|Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda)
|5
|82
|Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda)
|5
|83
|Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)
|5
|84
|Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda)
|5
|85
|Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)
|5
|86
|David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|5
|87
|Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|5
|88
|Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team)
|5
|89
|Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team)
|5
|90
|Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team)
|5
|91
|Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)
|5
|92
|Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
|5
|93
|James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
|5
|94
|Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)
|5
|95
|Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
|5
|96
|Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
|5
|97
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|5
|98
|Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia)
|5
|99
|Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
|5
|100
|Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
|5
|101
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|5
|102
|Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|5
|103
|Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|5
|104
|Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|5
|105
|Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
|5
|106
|Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
|5
|107
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|5
|108
|Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
|5
|109
|Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|5
|110
|Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|5
|111
|Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|5
|112
|Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|5
|113
|Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|5
|114
|Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|5
|115
|Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)
|5
|116
|Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|5
|117
|Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|5
|118
|Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|5
|119
|Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil)
|5
|120
|William Bowman (Lakes Oil)
|5
|121
|Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL)
|5
|122
|James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL)
|5
|123
|Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL)
|5
|124
|Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL)
|5
|125
|Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse)
|5
|126
|Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse)
|5
|127
|William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse)
|5
|128
|Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse)
|5
|129
|Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont)
|5
|130
|Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
|5
|131
|Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont)
|5
|132
|Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont)
|5
|133
|Sam Crome (SASI)
|5
|134
|Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
|5
|135
|Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing)
|5
|136
|Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
|5
|137
|Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
|5
|138
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|5
|139
|Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL)
|5
|140
|Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL)
|5
|141
|Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|2
|142
|Phil Mundy (SASI)
|2
|143
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|2
|144
|Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|2
|145
|Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|2
|146
|Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|2
|147
|Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|2
|148
|Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing)
|2
|149
|Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)
|2
|150
|James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|2
|151
|Jamie Nightingale (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|2
|152
|Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|2
|153
|Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
|2
|154
|Tyler Spurrell (Croydon Cycleworks)
|2
|155
|Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing)
|2
|156
|Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing)
|2
|157
|Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing)
|2
|158
|Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|2
|159
|Calum Middleton (Bunnings Warehouse)
|2
|160
|Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|2
|161
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|2
|162
|Dale Scarfe (GPM Wilson Racing)
|2
