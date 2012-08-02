Image 1 of 6 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) salutes as he wins Stage 3 of the Tour of Gippsland in Moe (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 6 GPM Wilson Racing's Josh Taylor keeps his nose in front of Genesys' Pat Shaw (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 6 Will Walker (Drapac) during Stage 3 in Moe (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 6 Tour of Gippsland leader after two stages, Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 6 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) leans into a corner in Moe (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 6 Anthony Giacoppo only got to wear his national champion's jersey on day 1. He held the overall leader's jersey on stages 2-4. (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com)

Crafty Genesys Wealth Advisers' rider, Anthony Giacoppo won Stage 3 of the Tour of Gippsland on Thursday.

The Australian Criterium Champion took out the morning stage in Moe in a bunch sprint from Canberra young-gun Ed Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) and Drapac's Malcolm Rudolf.

The peloton was cheered on by local school children as they negotiated a fast and furious 30 laps of a 1.4 kilometre circuit.

Giacoppo's victory earned him top spot on the general classification, taking over the yellow jersey from Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts), who finished in the second bunch, seven seconds behind the West Australian.

Wearing his grand and gold bands, and needing five seconds to catch Davison, Giacoppo featured in four of the 11 intermediate sprints, collecting valuable time bonuses. His rival meanwhile, took maximum points on two of the intermediates with leaving the overall lead hanging in the balance in the finish line.

Giacoppo lead a group of 25 riders to the finish line, with two distinct splits left to chase. The win is the 26-year-old's eighth for the season, his second in the Australian National Road Series after taking out Stage 2 of the North Western Tour - his first appearance on home soil since a highly successful stint in Asia with Genesys where he won stages at the Tour of Kumano, Borneo and Taiwan.

Racing continues this afternoon with Stage 4, a 54.5km taxing run between Morwell and Yinnar featuring three sprints and three climbs.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1:00:03 2 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 3 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 5 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 6 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 7 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 9 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 10 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 11 William Bowman (Lakes Oil) 12 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 13 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 14 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 15 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 16 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 17 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 18 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 19 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 20 Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts) 21 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 22 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 23 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 24 Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 25 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 26 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:07 27 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 28 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 29 Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 30 Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 31 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 32 Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 33 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 34 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 35 Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS) 36 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 37 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 38 David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 39 Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont) 40 Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 41 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 42 Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS) 43 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 44 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 45 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 46 James Boal (John West Cycling) 47 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 48 Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder) 49 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 50 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 51 Brock Roberts (John West Cycling) 52 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 53 Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing) 54 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 55 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 56 Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 57 Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 58 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda) 59 Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing) 60 Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda) 61 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 62 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 63 Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 64 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks) 65 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 66 Karl Evans (SASI) 67 James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL) 68 Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 69 Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) 70 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 71 Andrew Roe (SASI) 72 Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 73 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 74 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 75 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 76 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 77 Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 78 Fraser Northey (SASI) 79 Geoff Straub (Team Downunder) 80 George Tansley (SASI) 81 Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 82 Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 83 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 84 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 85 Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL) 86 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 87 Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont) 88 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda) 89 Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 90 Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:00:19 91 Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:00:21 92 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 93 Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 94 Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 95 Phil Mundy (SASI) 96 Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing) 97 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 98 Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team) 99 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 100 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:24 101 Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:01:10 102 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:02:06 103 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:02:10 104 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 105 Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing) 0:04:20 106 Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing) 107 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team) 108 Sam Crome (SASI) 109 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 110 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 111 Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL) 112 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 113 Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 114 Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont) 115 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team) 116 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 117 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 118 William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse) 119 James Butler (John West Cycling) 120 Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia) 121 Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL) 122 Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda) 123 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda) 124 Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS) 125 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 126 Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 127 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 128 Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling) 129 Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing) 130 Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL) 131 Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil) 132 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek) 0:06:30 133 Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 134 Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 135 Calum Middleton (Bunnings Warehouse) 136 Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 137 Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks) 138 Jacob Restall (Team Downunder) 139 Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 140 Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 141 Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder) 142 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 143 Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont) 144 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 145 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 146 Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 147 Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 148 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:08:40 149 Trent Morey (Plan B Racing) 150 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 151 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 152 Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 153 James Stretch (Team Downunder) 154 Nick Woods (Team Downunder) 155 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 156 Jamie Nightingale (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 157 Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team) 158 Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:10:50 159 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 160 Tyler Spurrell (Croydon Cycleworks) 161 Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing) 0:13:00 162 Dale Scarfe (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:21:40

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 6 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 2 3 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 1

Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 3 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 1

Lap 10 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 1

Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 14 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Lap 16 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 pts 2 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 18 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 1

Lap 20 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 2 3 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 22 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 3 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 24 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 26 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 pts

General classification after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3:17:59 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:14 3 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:16 4 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:19 5 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:00:24 6 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 0:00:25 7 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 8 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:26 9 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:00:30 10 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 11 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:31 12 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:00:33 13 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 14 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 15 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 16 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:34 17 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 18 Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:35 19 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 20 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:36 21 Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 22 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 23 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:00:37 24 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 25 William Bowman (Lakes Oil) 26 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 27 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 28 Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 29 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 30 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:38 31 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 32 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:40 33 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 34 Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 35 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 0:00:41 36 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 37 Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:00:43 38 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 39 Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont) 40 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:00:44 41 Geoff Straub (Team Downunder) 42 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 43 Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 44 Andrew Roe (SASI) 45 Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL) 46 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 47 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 48 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 49 Brock Roberts (John West Cycling) 50 Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) 51 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 52 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 53 Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 54 Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 55 Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 56 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 57 Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda) 58 Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing) 59 Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 60 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 61 David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 62 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 63 Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 64 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 65 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 66 Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder) 67 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 68 Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS) 69 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 70 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 0:00:55 71 Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:00:58 72 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 73 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda) 0:01:01 74 Karl Evans (SASI) 75 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 76 George Tansley (SASI) 77 James Boal (John West Cycling) 78 Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont) 79 Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 80 Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 81 Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS) 82 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 83 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:01:04 84 Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:01:15 85 Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse) 86 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:17 87 Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team) 0:01:18 88 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:01:42 89 James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL) 90 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 0:02:19 91 Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:02:24 92 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:02:26 93 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:02:47 94 Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:02:48 95 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:04:16 96 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:04:50 97 Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:04:57 98 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 99 Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing) 100 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 101 Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont) 0:05:14 102 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 103 James Butler (John West Cycling) 104 Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS) 105 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team) 106 Sam Crome (SASI) 0:05:34 107 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team) 0:05:37 108 Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:05:42 109 Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:05:47 110 William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:05:55 111 Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:06:06 112 Phil Mundy (SASI) 0:06:14 113 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 0:06:32 114 Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:06:52 115 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda) 0:07:00 116 Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 0:07:07 117 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:07:09 118 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 0:07:24 119 Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 120 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 121 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek) 122 Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder) 0:07:27 123 Jacob Restall (Team Downunder) 0:07:44 124 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 0:07:52 125 Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing) 0:07:55 126 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:08:03 127 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda) 0:08:38 128 Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing) 129 Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing) 0:08:52 130 Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil) 0:09:18 131 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 0:09:34 132 Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 133 James Stretch (Team Downunder) 134 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 0:09:37 135 Nick Woods (Team Downunder) 0:10:15 136 Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont) 0:10:25 137 Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda) 0:10:33 138 Tyler Spurrell (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:11:44 139 Trent Morey (Plan B Racing) 0:11:55 140 Calum Middleton (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:12:23 141 Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:12:56 142 Jamie Nightingale (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:14:33 143 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 0:14:37 144 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:14:58 145 Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:15:01 146 Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 147 Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:15:21 148 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 149 Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia) 0:15:29 150 Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:16:32 151 Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 0:17:39 152 Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling) 0:18:32 153 Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:18:40 154 Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing) 0:20:45 155 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:21:36 156 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:22:54 157 Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:24:57 158 Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team) 0:25:53 159 Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 0:28:38 160 Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing) 0:29:25 161 Dale Scarfe (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:43:48

SP AusNet Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 21 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 20 3 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 18 4 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 12 5 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 10 6 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 10 7 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 10 8 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 9 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 7 10 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 11 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 6 12 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 6 13 Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 4 14 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 4 15 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 16 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 17 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 18 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 19 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 3 20 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 3 21 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 22 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 23 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 24 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 3 25 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 2 26 Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 27 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 28 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 2 29 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 30 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 1 31 Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 1 32 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 33 Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont) 1 34 Fraser Northey (SASI) 1 35 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Credit Collect Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 18 pts 2 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 12 3 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 12 4 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 10 5 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 9 6 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 7 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 8 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 7 9 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 10 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 11 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 12 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 13 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 3 14 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 3 15 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 16 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 1

Crossco Most Aggressive Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 pts 2 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 9:55:48 2 Drapac Professional Cycling 3 GPM Wilson Racing 4 Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:07 5 Team Downunder 6 Team Jayco-Honey Shotz 7 RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling 8 Hot Cycles New Zealand 9 Lakes Oil 10 Search2Retain 0:00:14 11 Team Polygon Australia 12 Suzuki / Trek 0:00:21 13 Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore 0:00:31 14 SASI 15 Jayco - VIS 0:00:38 16 Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team 17 Plan B Racing 0:00:49 18 St George Skoda 0:02:21 19 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:02:55 20 Bunnings Warehouse 0:03:22 21 Thiess Degrémont 0:05:08 22 John West Cycling 23 Bairnsdale RSL 0:06:08 24 Parramatta Race Team 0:10:18 25 Croydon Cycleworks 0:26:36 26 Seight Custom Cycling Wear 0:27:41 27 Legzzz Racing 0:57:11