Australian Criterium Champion Giacoppo strikes in Moe

Genesys rider new leader on GC

Image 1 of 6

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) salutes as he wins Stage 3 of the Tour of Gippsland in Moe

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) salutes as he wins Stage 3 of the Tour of Gippsland in Moe
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 6

GPM Wilson Racing's Josh Taylor keeps his nose in front of Genesys' Pat Shaw

GPM Wilson Racing's Josh Taylor keeps his nose in front of Genesys' Pat Shaw
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 6

Will Walker (Drapac) during Stage 3 in Moe

Will Walker (Drapac) during Stage 3 in Moe
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 6

Tour of Gippsland leader after two stages, Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts)

Tour of Gippsland leader after two stages, Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 6

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) leans into a corner in Moe

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) leans into a corner in Moe
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 6

Anthony Giacoppo only got to wear his national champion's jersey on day 1. He held the overall leader's jersey on stages 2-4.

Anthony Giacoppo only got to wear his national champion's jersey on day 1. He held the overall leader's jersey on stages 2-4.
(Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com)

Crafty Genesys Wealth Advisers' rider, Anthony Giacoppo won Stage 3 of the Tour of Gippsland on Thursday.

The Australian Criterium Champion took out the morning stage in Moe in a bunch sprint from Canberra young-gun Ed Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) and Drapac's Malcolm Rudolf.

The peloton was cheered on by local school children as they negotiated a fast and furious 30 laps of a 1.4 kilometre circuit.

Giacoppo's victory earned him top spot on the general classification, taking over the yellow jersey from Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts), who finished in the second bunch, seven seconds behind the West Australian.

Wearing his grand and gold bands, and needing five seconds to catch Davison, Giacoppo featured in four of the 11 intermediate sprints, collecting valuable time bonuses. His rival meanwhile, took maximum points on two of the intermediates with leaving the overall lead hanging in the balance in the finish line.

Giacoppo lead a group of 25 riders to the finish line, with two distinct splits left to chase. The win is the 26-year-old's eighth for the season, his second in the Australian National Road Series after taking out Stage 2 of the North Western Tour - his first appearance on home soil since a highly successful stint in Asia with Genesys where he won stages at the Tour of Kumano, Borneo and Taiwan.

Racing continues this afternoon with Stage 4, a 54.5km taxing run between Morwell and Yinnar featuring three sprints and three climbs.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1:00:03
2Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
3Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
4Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
5Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
6Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
7William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
8Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
9Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
10Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
11William Bowman (Lakes Oil)
12Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
13Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
14Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
15Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
16Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
17Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
18Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
19Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
20Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
21Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
22Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
23Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
24Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
25Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
26Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:07
27Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
28Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
29Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
30Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
31Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
32Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
33Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
34Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
35Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
36James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
37Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
38David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
39Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
40Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
41Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
42Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
43Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
44Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
45Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
46James Boal (John West Cycling)
47Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
48Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder)
49Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
50Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
51Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)
52Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
53Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing)
54Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
55Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
56Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
57Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
58Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda)
59Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing)
60Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda)
61Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
62Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
63Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
64Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)
65Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
66Karl Evans (SASI)
67James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL)
68Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
69Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)
70Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
71Andrew Roe (SASI)
72Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
73Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
74Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
75Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
76Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
77Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
78Fraser Northey (SASI)
79Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)
80George Tansley (SASI)
81Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
82Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
83Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
84Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
85Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL)
86Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
87Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont)
88Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)
89Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
90Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse)0:00:19
91Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse)0:00:21
92Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
93Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
94Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
95Phil Mundy (SASI)
96Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing)
97Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
98Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team)
99Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
100Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:24
101Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse)0:01:10
102Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:02:06
103Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:02:10
104Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
105Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)0:04:20
106Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)
107Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team)
108Sam Crome (SASI)
109Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
110Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
111Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL)
112Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
113Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
114Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont)
115Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team)
116Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
117Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
118William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse)
119James Butler (John West Cycling)
120Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia)
121Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL)
122Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda)
123Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)
124Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
125James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
126Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
127Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
128Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling)
129Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing)
130Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL)
131Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil)
132Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)0:06:30
133Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
134Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
135Calum Middleton (Bunnings Warehouse)
136Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
137Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
138Jacob Restall (Team Downunder)
139Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
140Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
141Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder)
142Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
143Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont)
144Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
145Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
146Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
147Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
148Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:08:40
149Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)
150Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
151Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
152Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
153James Stretch (Team Downunder)
154Nick Woods (Team Downunder)
155William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
156Jamie Nightingale (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
157Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)
158Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL)0:10:50
159James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
160Tyler Spurrell (Croydon Cycleworks)
161Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing)0:13:00
162Dale Scarfe (GPM Wilson Racing)0:21:40

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)2
3Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)3pts
2Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)1

Lap 10 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 14 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Lap 16 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3pts
2Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 18 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)1

Lap 20 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)2
3Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 22 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2
3Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 24 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 26 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2pts

General classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3:17:59
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:14
3William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:16
4Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:19
5Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:00:24
6Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)0:00:25
7Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
8Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:26
9Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:00:30
10Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
11Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:31
12Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:00:33
13Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
14Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
15Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
16Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:34
17Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
18Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:35
19Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
20Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:36
21Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
22Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
23Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:00:37
24Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
25William Bowman (Lakes Oil)
26Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
27Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
28Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
29Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
30Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:38
31Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
32Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:40
33Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
34Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
35Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)0:00:41
36James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
37Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:00:43
38Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
39Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
40Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:00:44
41Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)
42Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
43Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
44Andrew Roe (SASI)
45Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL)
46Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
47Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
48Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
49Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)
50Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)
51Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
52Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
53Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
54Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
55Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
56Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
57Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda)
58Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing)
59Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
60Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
61David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
62Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
63Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
64Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
65Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
66Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder)
67Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
68Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
69Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
70Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)0:00:55
71Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:00:58
72Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
73Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)0:01:01
74Karl Evans (SASI)
75Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
76George Tansley (SASI)
77James Boal (John West Cycling)
78Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont)
79Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
80Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
81Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
82Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
83Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)0:01:04
84Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:01:15
85Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse)
86Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:17
87Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team)0:01:18
88Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)0:01:42
89James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL)
90Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)0:02:19
91Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse)0:02:24
92Fraser Northey (SASI)0:02:26
93Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)0:02:47
94Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse)0:02:48
95Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:04:16
96Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:04:50
97Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:04:57
98Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
99Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)
100Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
101Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont)0:05:14
102Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
103James Butler (John West Cycling)
104Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
105Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team)
106Sam Crome (SASI)0:05:34
107Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team)0:05:37
108Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL)0:05:42
109Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:05:47
110William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse)0:05:55
111Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL)0:06:06
112Phil Mundy (SASI)0:06:14
113Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)0:06:32
114Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:06:52
115Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)0:07:00
116Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)0:07:07
117Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:07:09
118Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)0:07:24
119Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
120Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
121Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)
122Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder)0:07:27
123Jacob Restall (Team Downunder)0:07:44
124Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)0:07:52
125Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)0:07:55
126Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:08:03
127Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda)0:08:38
128Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing)
129Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing)0:08:52
130Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil)0:09:18
131Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)0:09:34
132Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
133James Stretch (Team Downunder)
134William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)0:09:37
135Nick Woods (Team Downunder)0:10:15
136Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont)0:10:25
137Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda)0:10:33
138Tyler Spurrell (Croydon Cycleworks)0:11:44
139Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)0:11:55
140Calum Middleton (Bunnings Warehouse)0:12:23
141Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:12:56
142Jamie Nightingale (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:14:33
143James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)0:14:37
144Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:14:58
145Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)0:15:01
146Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
147Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:15:21
148Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
149Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia)0:15:29
150Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:16:32
151Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)0:17:39
152Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling)0:18:32
153Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL)0:18:40
154Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing)0:20:45
155James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:21:36
156Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)0:22:54
157Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL)0:24:57
158Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)0:25:53
159Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek)0:28:38
160Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing)0:29:25
161Dale Scarfe (GPM Wilson Racing)0:43:48

SP AusNet Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)21pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)20
3Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)18
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)12
5Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)10
6Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)10
7Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)10
8Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
9Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)7
10Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
11Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)6
12Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)6
13Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)4
14Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)4
15Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)4
16Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
17Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)4
18Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)3
19Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)3
20Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)3
21Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3
22Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)3
23James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3
24Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)3
25Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)2
26Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)2
27Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)2
28Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)2
29Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
30Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)1
31Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)1
32Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
33Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)1
34Fraser Northey (SASI)1
35Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Credit Collect Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)18pts
2Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)12
3Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)12
4Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)10
5Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)9
6Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)9
7Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
8Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)7
9Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)5
10William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
11Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)4
12Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3
13Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)3
14Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)3
15Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
16Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)1

Crossco Most Aggressive Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2pts
2Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team9:55:48
2Drapac Professional Cycling
3GPM Wilson Racing
4Team Budget Forklifts0:00:07
5Team Downunder
6Team Jayco-Honey Shotz
7RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling
8Hot Cycles New Zealand
9Lakes Oil
10Search2Retain0:00:14
11Team Polygon Australia
12Suzuki / Trek0:00:21
13Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore0:00:31
14SASI
15Jayco - VIS0:00:38
16Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team
17Plan B Racing0:00:49
18St George Skoda0:02:21
19African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:02:55
20Bunnings Warehouse0:03:22
21Thiess Degrémont0:05:08
22John West Cycling
23Bairnsdale RSL0:06:08
24Parramatta Race Team0:10:18
25Croydon Cycleworks0:26:36
26Seight Custom Cycling Wear0:27:41
27Legzzz Racing0:57:11

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)25pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)22
3Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)22
4Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)18
5Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)14
6Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)14
7Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)11
8Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)11
9Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)10
10Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)10

Latest on Cyclingnews