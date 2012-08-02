Australian Criterium Champion Giacoppo strikes in Moe
Genesys rider new leader on GC
Stage 3: Moe -
Crafty Genesys Wealth Advisers' rider, Anthony Giacoppo won Stage 3 of the Tour of Gippsland on Thursday.
The Australian Criterium Champion took out the morning stage in Moe in a bunch sprint from Canberra young-gun Ed Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) and Drapac's Malcolm Rudolf.
The peloton was cheered on by local school children as they negotiated a fast and furious 30 laps of a 1.4 kilometre circuit.
Giacoppo's victory earned him top spot on the general classification, taking over the yellow jersey from Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts), who finished in the second bunch, seven seconds behind the West Australian.
Wearing his grand and gold bands, and needing five seconds to catch Davison, Giacoppo featured in four of the 11 intermediate sprints, collecting valuable time bonuses. His rival meanwhile, took maximum points on two of the intermediates with leaving the overall lead hanging in the balance in the finish line.
Giacoppo lead a group of 25 riders to the finish line, with two distinct splits left to chase. The win is the 26-year-old's eighth for the season, his second in the Australian National Road Series after taking out Stage 2 of the North Western Tour - his first appearance on home soil since a highly successful stint in Asia with Genesys where he won stages at the Tour of Kumano, Borneo and Taiwan.
Racing continues this afternoon with Stage 4, a 54.5km taxing run between Morwell and Yinnar featuring three sprints and three climbs.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1:00:03
|2
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|3
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|5
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|6
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|7
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|8
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|9
|Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
|10
|Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|11
|William Bowman (Lakes Oil)
|12
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|13
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|14
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|15
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|16
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|17
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|18
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|19
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|20
|Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
|21
|Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
|22
|Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|23
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|24
|Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|25
|Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
|26
|Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:07
|27
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|28
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|29
|Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|30
|Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|31
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|32
|Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|33
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|34
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|35
|Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
|36
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|37
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|38
|David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|39
|Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
|40
|Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|41
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|42
|Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
|43
|Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|44
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|45
|Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|46
|James Boal (John West Cycling)
|47
|Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
|48
|Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder)
|49
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|50
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|51
|Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)
|52
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|53
|Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing)
|54
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|55
|Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
|56
|Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|57
|Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|58
|Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda)
|59
|Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing)
|60
|Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda)
|61
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|62
|Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|63
|Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|64
|Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)
|65
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|66
|Karl Evans (SASI)
|67
|James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL)
|68
|Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|69
|Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)
|70
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
|71
|Andrew Roe (SASI)
|72
|Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|73
|Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
|74
|Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
|75
|Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|76
|Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|77
|Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|78
|Fraser Northey (SASI)
|79
|Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)
|80
|George Tansley (SASI)
|81
|Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|82
|Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|83
|Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|84
|Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
|85
|Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL)
|86
|Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
|87
|Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont)
|88
|Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)
|89
|Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
|90
|Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse)
|0:00:19
|91
|Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse)
|0:00:21
|92
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|93
|Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|94
|Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|95
|Phil Mundy (SASI)
|96
|Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing)
|97
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|98
|Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team)
|99
|Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
|100
|Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:00:24
|101
|Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse)
|0:01:10
|102
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:02:06
|103
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:02:10
|104
|Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|105
|Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)
|0:04:20
|106
|Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)
|107
|Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team)
|108
|Sam Crome (SASI)
|109
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
|110
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
|111
|Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL)
|112
|Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
|113
|Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|114
|Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont)
|115
|Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team)
|116
|Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
|117
|Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|118
|William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse)
|119
|James Butler (John West Cycling)
|120
|Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia)
|121
|Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL)
|122
|Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda)
|123
|Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)
|124
|Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
|125
|James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
|126
|Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|127
|Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
|128
|Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling)
|129
|Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing)
|130
|Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL)
|131
|Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil)
|132
|Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:06:30
|133
|Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|134
|Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|135
|Calum Middleton (Bunnings Warehouse)
|136
|Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|137
|Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
|138
|Jacob Restall (Team Downunder)
|139
|Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|140
|Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|141
|Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder)
|142
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|143
|Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont)
|144
|Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
|145
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|146
|Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|147
|Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|148
|Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:08:40
|149
|Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)
|150
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
|151
|Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
|152
|Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|153
|James Stretch (Team Downunder)
|154
|Nick Woods (Team Downunder)
|155
|William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|156
|Jamie Nightingale (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|157
|Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)
|158
|Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:10:50
|159
|James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|160
|Tyler Spurrell (Croydon Cycleworks)
|161
|Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing)
|0:13:00
|162
|Dale Scarfe (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:21:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|2
|3
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|3
|pts
|2
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|3
|pts
|2
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|2
|3
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|2
|3
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3:17:59
|2
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:14
|3
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:16
|4
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:19
|5
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|0:00:24
|6
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|0:00:25
|7
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|8
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:26
|9
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:30
|10
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|11
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:31
|12
|Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:00:33
|13
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|14
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|15
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|16
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:00:34
|17
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|18
|Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:35
|19
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|20
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:36
|21
|Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|22
|Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
|23
|Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|0:00:37
|24
|Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
|25
|William Bowman (Lakes Oil)
|26
|Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
|27
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|28
|Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|29
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|30
|Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:38
|31
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|32
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:40
|33
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|34
|Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|35
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|0:00:41
|36
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|37
|Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:00:43
|38
|Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|39
|Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
|40
|Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|0:00:44
|41
|Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)
|42
|Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|43
|Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
|44
|Andrew Roe (SASI)
|45
|Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL)
|46
|Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
|47
|Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|48
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
|49
|Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)
|50
|Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)
|51
|Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
|52
|Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
|53
|Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|54
|Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|55
|Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|56
|Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
|57
|Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda)
|58
|Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing)
|59
|Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|60
|Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|61
|David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|62
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|63
|Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|64
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|65
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|66
|Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder)
|67
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|68
|Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
|69
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|70
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|0:00:55
|71
|Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:00:58
|72
|Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
|73
|Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)
|0:01:01
|74
|Karl Evans (SASI)
|75
|Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|76
|George Tansley (SASI)
|77
|James Boal (John West Cycling)
|78
|Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont)
|79
|Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|80
|Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|81
|Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
|82
|Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
|83
|Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:01:04
|84
|Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:01:15
|85
|Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse)
|86
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:01:17
|87
|Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team)
|0:01:18
|88
|Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)
|0:01:42
|89
|James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL)
|90
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|0:02:19
|91
|Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse)
|0:02:24
|92
|Fraser Northey (SASI)
|0:02:26
|93
|Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:02:47
|94
|Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse)
|0:02:48
|95
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:04:16
|96
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:04:50
|97
|Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:04:57
|98
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
|99
|Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)
|100
|Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|101
|Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont)
|0:05:14
|102
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
|103
|James Butler (John West Cycling)
|104
|Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
|105
|Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team)
|106
|Sam Crome (SASI)
|0:05:34
|107
|Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team)
|0:05:37
|108
|Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:05:42
|109
|Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|0:05:47
|110
|William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse)
|0:05:55
|111
|Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:06:06
|112
|Phil Mundy (SASI)
|0:06:14
|113
|Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
|0:06:32
|114
|Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|0:06:52
|115
|Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)
|0:07:00
|116
|Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|0:07:07
|117
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:07:09
|118
|Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:07:24
|119
|Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|120
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|121
|Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)
|122
|Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder)
|0:07:27
|123
|Jacob Restall (Team Downunder)
|0:07:44
|124
|Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:07:52
|125
|Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)
|0:07:55
|126
|Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:08:03
|127
|Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda)
|0:08:38
|128
|Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing)
|129
|Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing)
|0:08:52
|130
|Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil)
|0:09:18
|131
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
|0:09:34
|132
|Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|133
|James Stretch (Team Downunder)
|134
|William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:09:37
|135
|Nick Woods (Team Downunder)
|0:10:15
|136
|Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont)
|0:10:25
|137
|Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda)
|0:10:33
|138
|Tyler Spurrell (Croydon Cycleworks)
|0:11:44
|139
|Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)
|0:11:55
|140
|Calum Middleton (Bunnings Warehouse)
|0:12:23
|141
|Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:12:56
|142
|Jamie Nightingale (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:14:33
|143
|James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
|0:14:37
|144
|Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:14:58
|145
|Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
|0:15:01
|146
|Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|147
|Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:15:21
|148
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|149
|Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:15:29
|150
|Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:16:32
|151
|Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|0:17:39
|152
|Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling)
|0:18:32
|153
|Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:18:40
|154
|Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing)
|0:20:45
|155
|James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:21:36
|156
|Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:22:54
|157
|Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:24:57
|158
|Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)
|0:25:53
|159
|Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:28:38
|160
|Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing)
|0:29:25
|161
|Dale Scarfe (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:43:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|21
|pts
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|20
|3
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|18
|4
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|12
|5
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|10
|6
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|10
|7
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|10
|8
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|8
|9
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|7
|10
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|7
|11
|Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
|6
|12
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|6
|13
|Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|4
|14
|Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|4
|15
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|4
|16
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|17
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|4
|18
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|19
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|3
|20
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|3
|21
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|22
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|3
|23
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|24
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|3
|25
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|2
|26
|Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|27
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|2
|28
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|2
|29
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|30
|Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
|1
|31
|Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|1
|32
|Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|33
|Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
|1
|34
|Fraser Northey (SASI)
|1
|35
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|18
|pts
|2
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|12
|3
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|12
|4
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|10
|5
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|9
|6
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|9
|7
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|8
|8
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|7
|9
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|5
|10
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|11
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|4
|12
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|13
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|3
|14
|Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
|3
|15
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|16
|Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|pts
|2
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team
|9:55:48
|2
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|GPM Wilson Racing
|4
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:07
|5
|Team Downunder
|6
|Team Jayco-Honey Shotz
|7
|RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling
|8
|Hot Cycles New Zealand
|9
|Lakes Oil
|10
|Search2Retain
|0:00:14
|11
|Team Polygon Australia
|12
|Suzuki / Trek
|0:00:21
|13
|Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore
|0:00:31
|14
|SASI
|15
|Jayco - VIS
|0:00:38
|16
|Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team
|17
|Plan B Racing
|0:00:49
|18
|St George Skoda
|0:02:21
|19
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|20
|Bunnings Warehouse
|0:03:22
|21
|Thiess Degrémont
|0:05:08
|22
|John West Cycling
|23
|Bairnsdale RSL
|0:06:08
|24
|Parramatta Race Team
|0:10:18
|25
|Croydon Cycleworks
|0:26:36
|26
|Seight Custom Cycling Wear
|0:27:41
|27
|Legzzz Racing
|0:57:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|25
|pts
|2
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|22
|3
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|22
|4
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|18
|5
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|14
|6
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|14
|7
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|11
|8
|Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|11
|9
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|10
|10
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|10
