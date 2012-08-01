Image 1 of 7 Luke Davison made it two wins from two (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 7 Luke Davison puts in a turn of speed. (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 3 of 7 The peloton make their way around the Phillip Island GP track (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 7 Team Budget Forklifts take a turn at the top of the course (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 7 Lachlan Norris goes on the attack (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 7 The bunch spint at the climax of stage two (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 7 The peloton speeds along the Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) won his second stage of the 2012 Tour of Gippsland on Wednesday, taking out a bunch sprint on Stage 2 held on the world-renowned Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit, revered by some of the fastest men on two and four wheels.

It was a breakthrough day for the 22-year-old as he claimed his first two career Australian National Road Series stage victories following a number of close calls last season. The results were also something of a revelation, with Davison returning to racing following a horror face-plant during a recent training ride which left him with a fractured eye-socket.

"Having those three weeks off, I questioned what I was doing and where I wanted to be in two or three years," he said.

"I've come back mentally refreshed."

Davison pipped Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) and Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) to hold a five second general classification lead at the end of the first day of racing over Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team).

Impressively, Drapac's Will Walker in his Australian National Road Series comeback event from tachycardia sits third on GC, 11 seconds in arrears of Davison. Walker wears the SP AusNet sprint leader jersey heading into Stage 3.

"It's good to be back," Walker said.

The peloton got underway for the 15 laps of a 4.45 kilometre loop starting on pit lane heading straight towards Bass Straight looping into Siberia, before a series of right-hand bends into the rise to Lukey Heights, and another right-hand corner to negotiate before the steady downhill run to the start-finish line.

The conditions may have been calm for the riders but the racing was anything but with plenty of attacks on the opening lap. A group of seven riders unsuccessfully attempted to force a gap early, and Malcolm Rudolph earned a small advantage. Heading into the fourth lap, the peloton was back together. With bonuses up for grabs every lap, every chance to stay away was swiftly nullified by all-too-willing chasers. Lachlan Norris (Drapac) and Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) made a run for it with three laps remaining only to be brought to heel a lap later. Norris' efforts earned him the most aggressive rider prize for the stage.

It was no surprise when a group of 126 riders swarmed to the finish line after 66.75kms, Davison just getting the better of his younger rival, 19-year-old Beckinsale, a former runner up at the 2010 Australian U19 Criterium Championships. It was another solid result for Beckinsale's season, having finished second in the prologue individual time trial at the Tour of Thailand in April.

The Tour of Gippsland continues on Thursday with a a Moe criterium before a taxing Morwell to Yinnar road race, which features three hill climbs.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 1:25:50 2 Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 3 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 4 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 5 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 6 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 7 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 10 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 11 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 12 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 13 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 14 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 15 Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing) 16 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 17 Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder) 18 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 19 Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 20 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 21 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 22 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 23 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 24 Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 25 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 26 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 27 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 28 Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS) 29 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 30 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 31 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 32 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team) 33 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 34 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 35 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda) 36 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 37 Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 38 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 39 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 40 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 41 Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing) 42 Fraser Northey (SASI) 43 Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS) 44 Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda) 45 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 46 Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 47 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 48 Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 49 Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 50 James Stretch (Team Downunder) 51 Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont) 52 James Butler (John West Cycling) 53 James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL) 54 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 55 Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 56 David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 57 Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 58 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 59 Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 60 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 61 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 62 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 63 Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing) 64 Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts) 65 Tyler Spurrell (Croydon Cycleworks) 66 Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia) 67 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks) 68 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 69 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 70 William Bowman (Lakes Oil) 71 Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS) 72 Calum Middleton (Bunnings Warehouse) 73 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 74 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 75 Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont) 76 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 77 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 78 George Tansley (SASI) 79 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 80 Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 81 Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 82 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 83 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 84 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 85 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 86 Brock Roberts (John West Cycling) 87 Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 88 Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 89 Phil Mundy (SASI) 90 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 91 Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse) 92 Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) 93 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek) 94 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 95 Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing) 96 Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont) 97 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 98 Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 99 Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse) 100 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 101 William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse) 102 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 103 Jamie Nightingale (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 104 Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL) 105 Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 106 Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing) 107 Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks) 108 Nick Woods (Team Downunder) 109 Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 110 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 111 Andrew Roe (SASI) 112 Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 113 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 114 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team) 115 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 116 Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL) 117 Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 118 Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 119 Trent Morey (Plan B Racing) 120 James Boal (John West Cycling) 121 Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing) 122 Geoff Straub (Team Downunder) 123 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 124 Karl Evans (SASI) 125 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda) 126 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 127 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda) 0:00:20 128 Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda) 129 Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL) 130 Jacob Restall (Team Downunder) 131 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 132 Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder) 133 Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team) 134 Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing) 135 Sam Crome (SASI) 136 Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 137 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 138 Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL) 139 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 140 Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 141 Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse) 142 Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling) 0:00:25 143 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 144 Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:00:33 145 Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 146 Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL) 147 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 148 Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team) 0:00:48 149 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:01:46 150 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 151 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 152 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 0:01:49 153 Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont) 0:02:38 154 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 155 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 156 Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil) 157 Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 158 Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 0:05:43 159 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 160 Dale Scarfe (GPM Wilson Racing)

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 2 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 3 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 2 3 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 1

Lap 4 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 1

Lap 5 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Lap 6 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 pts 2 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Lap 7 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 2 3 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 1

Lap 9 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 1

Lap 10 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 1

Lap 11 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 1

Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 2 3 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 13 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 2 3 Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont) 1

Lap 14 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Fraser Northey (SASI) 1

Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 pts

General classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 2:18:09 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:05 3 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:11 4 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:13 5 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:14 6 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 7 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:00:15 8 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:16 9 Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 10 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 0:00:17 11 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:19 12 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:20 13 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 14 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 15 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 16 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 17 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 18 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:21 19 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 20 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 21 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 22 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 23 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:22 24 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 25 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 26 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 27 Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:00:23 28 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 29 Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont) 30 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 31 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:24 32 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 33 Geoff Straub (Team Downunder) 34 Andrew Roe (SASI) 35 Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL) 36 Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 37 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 38 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 39 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 40 Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 41 Brock Roberts (John West Cycling) 42 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 43 Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 44 Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) 45 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 46 Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 47 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 48 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 49 Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts) 50 Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing) 51 William Bowman (Lakes Oil) 52 Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 53 Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 54 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 55 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 56 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 57 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 58 Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda) 59 Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 60 Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing) 61 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 62 David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 63 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 64 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 65 Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 66 Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder) 67 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 68 Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 69 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 70 Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS) 71 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 72 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 73 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 74 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 75 Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 76 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 77 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 0:00:41 78 Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 79 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda) 80 Karl Evans (SASI) 81 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 82 Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 83 Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont) 84 James Boal (John West Cycling) 85 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek) 86 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 87 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 88 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 89 Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse) 90 George Tansley (SASI) 91 Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 92 Tyler Spurrell (Croydon Cycleworks) 93 James Butler (John West Cycling) 94 Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 95 Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont) 96 Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 97 Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS) 98 James Stretch (Team Downunder) 99 Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS) 100 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team) 101 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 102 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:44 103 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 104 Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder) 105 Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team) 106 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:58 107 Sam Crome (SASI) 0:01:01 108 Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse) 109 Jacob Restall (Team Downunder) 110 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team) 0:01:04 111 Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:01:09 112 Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:01:14 113 Nick Woods (Team Downunder) 0:01:22 114 William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse) 115 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks) 116 James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL) 117 Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:01:33 118 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 0:01:59 119 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:02:06 120 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:02:10 121 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 122 Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:02:16 123 Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:02:19 124 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda) 0:02:27 125 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:02:31 126 Trent Morey (Plan B Racing) 0:03:02 127 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 0:03:19 128 Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing) 0:03:22 129 Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont) 0:03:42 130 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 131 Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:04:37 132 Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil) 0:04:45 133 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:04:46 134 Jamie Nightingale (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:05:40 135 Phil Mundy (SASI) 136 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 137 Calum Middleton (Bunnings Warehouse) 138 Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda) 0:06:00 139 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:06:05 140 Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:06:13 141 Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing) 0:08:18 142 Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks) 143 Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 144 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda) 145 Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing) 146 Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:08:38 147 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 148 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 0:10:04 149 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:10:33 150 Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia) 0:10:56 151 Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 152 Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:13:54 153 Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling) 0:13:59 154 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:14:01 155 Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:14:07 156 Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing) 0:16:12 157 Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing) 158 Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 159 Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team) 0:17:00 160 Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 0:21:55 161 Dale Scarfe (GPM Wilson Racing)

SP AusNet Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 12 3 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 10 4 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 10 5 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 8 6 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 7 7 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 8 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 5 9 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 10 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 11 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 4 12 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 4 13 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 14 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 15 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 16 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 3 17 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 18 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 3 19 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 20 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 21 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 22 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 23 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 2 24 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 25 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 1 26 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 1 27 Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 1 28 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 29 Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont) 1 30 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 1 31 Fraser Northey (SASI) 1 32 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Credit Collect Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 10 pts 2 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 8 4 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 7 5 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 6 6 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 5 7 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 8 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 3 9 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 10 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 1

Crossco Most Aggressive Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 pts 2 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Budget Forklifts 6:55:39 2 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 3 Drapac Professional Cycling 4 Team Downunder 5 Team Jayco-Honey Shotz 6 Search2Retain 7 Hot Cycles New Zealand 8 RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling 9 Plan B Racing 10 GPM Wilson Racing 11 Lakes Oil 12 Suzuki / Trek 13 Team Polygon Australia 14 Jayco - VIS 0:00:17 15 Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore 16 Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team 17 SASI 18 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 19 Thiess Degrémont 0:00:34 20 John West Cycling 21 Parramatta Race Team 0:01:17 22 Bunnings Warehouse 0:01:32 23 Bairnsdale RSL 0:01:34 24 St George Skoda 0:02:00 25 Seight Custom Cycling Wear 0:08:11 26 Croydon Cycleworks 0:09:09 27 Legzzz Racing 0:39:30