Trending

Davison speeds to victory on iconic grand prix circuit

Budget Forklifts retains overall lead heading into Stage 3

Image 1 of 7

Luke Davison made it two wins from two

Luke Davison made it two wins from two
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 7

Luke Davison puts in a turn of speed.

Luke Davison puts in a turn of speed.
(Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com)
Image 3 of 7

The peloton make their way around the Phillip Island GP track

The peloton make their way around the Phillip Island GP track
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 7

Team Budget Forklifts take a turn at the top of the course

Team Budget Forklifts take a turn at the top of the course
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 7

Lachlan Norris goes on the attack

Lachlan Norris goes on the attack
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 7

The bunch spint at the climax of stage two

The bunch spint at the climax of stage two
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 7

The peloton speeds along the Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit

The peloton speeds along the Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) won his second stage of the 2012 Tour of Gippsland on Wednesday, taking out a bunch sprint on Stage 2 held on the world-renowned Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit, revered by some of the fastest men on two and four wheels.

Related Articles

Davison satisfied with dual stage victories at Tour of Gippsland

It was a breakthrough day for the 22-year-old as he claimed his first two career Australian National Road Series stage victories following a number of close calls last season. The results were also something of a revelation, with Davison returning to racing following a horror face-plant during a recent training ride which left him with a fractured eye-socket.

"Having those three weeks off, I questioned what I was doing and where I wanted to be in two or three years," he said.

"I've come back mentally refreshed."

Davison pipped Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) and Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) to hold a five second general classification lead at the end of the first day of racing over Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team).

Impressively, Drapac's Will Walker in his Australian National Road Series comeback event from tachycardia sits third on GC, 11 seconds in arrears of Davison. Walker wears the SP AusNet sprint leader jersey heading into Stage 3.

"It's good to be back," Walker said.

The peloton got underway for the 15 laps of a 4.45 kilometre loop starting on pit lane heading straight towards Bass Straight looping into Siberia, before a series of right-hand bends into the rise to Lukey Heights, and another right-hand corner to negotiate before the steady downhill run to the start-finish line.

The conditions may have been calm for the riders but the racing was anything but with plenty of attacks on the opening lap. A group of seven riders unsuccessfully attempted to force a gap early, and Malcolm Rudolph earned a small advantage. Heading into the fourth lap, the peloton was back together. With bonuses up for grabs every lap, every chance to stay away was swiftly nullified by all-too-willing chasers. Lachlan Norris (Drapac) and Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) made a run for it with three laps remaining only to be brought to heel a lap later. Norris' efforts earned him the most aggressive rider prize for the stage.

It was no surprise when a group of 126 riders swarmed to the finish line after 66.75kms, Davison just getting the better of his younger rival, 19-year-old Beckinsale, a former runner up at the 2010 Australian U19 Criterium Championships. It was another solid result for Beckinsale's season, having finished second in the prologue individual time trial at the Tour of Thailand in April.

The Tour of Gippsland continues on Thursday with a a Moe criterium before a taxing Morwell to Yinnar road race, which features three hill climbs.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)1:25:50
2Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
3Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
4Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
5Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
6Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
7Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
8Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
9Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
10Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
11Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
12Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
13Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
14Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
15Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing)
16Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
17Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder)
18Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
19Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
20Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
21William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
22Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
23Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
24Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
25Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
26Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
27Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
28Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
29Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
30Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
31Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
32Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team)
33Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
34Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
35Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda)
36Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
37Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
38Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
39Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
40Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
41Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)
42Fraser Northey (SASI)
43Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
44Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda)
45Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
46Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
47Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
48Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
49Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
50James Stretch (Team Downunder)
51Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
52James Butler (John West Cycling)
53James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL)
54Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
55Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
56David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
57Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
58Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
59Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
60James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
61Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
62Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
63Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing)
64Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
65Tyler Spurrell (Croydon Cycleworks)
66Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia)
67Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)
68Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
69Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
70William Bowman (Lakes Oil)
71Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
72Calum Middleton (Bunnings Warehouse)
73Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
74Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
75Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont)
76Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
77Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
78George Tansley (SASI)
79Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
80Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
81Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
82Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
83Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
84Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
85Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
86Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)
87Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
88Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
89Phil Mundy (SASI)
90Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
91Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse)
92Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)
93Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)
94Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
95Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing)
96Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont)
97Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
98Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
99Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse)
100Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
101William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse)
102Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
103Jamie Nightingale (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
104Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL)
105Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
106Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing)
107Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
108Nick Woods (Team Downunder)
109Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
110Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
111Andrew Roe (SASI)
112Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
113Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
114Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team)
115Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
116Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL)
117Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
118Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
119Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)
120James Boal (John West Cycling)
121Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing)
122Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)
123Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
124Karl Evans (SASI)
125Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)
126Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
127Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)0:00:20
128Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda)
129Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL)
130Jacob Restall (Team Downunder)
131Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
132Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder)
133Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team)
134Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)
135Sam Crome (SASI)
136Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
137William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
138Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL)
139Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
140Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
141Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse)
142Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling)0:00:25
143Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
144Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:00:33
145Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
146Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL)
147Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
148Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)0:00:48
149Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:01:46
150Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
151James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
152Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)0:01:49
153Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont)0:02:38
154Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
155Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
156Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil)
157Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
158Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek)0:05:43
159Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
160Dale Scarfe (GPM Wilson Racing)

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 2 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 3 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)2
3Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)1

Lap 4 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)1

Lap 5 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3pts
2Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Lap 7 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)2
3Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)1

Lap 9 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)1

Lap 10 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)1

Lap 11 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)2
3William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 13 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)2
3Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)1

Lap 14 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Fraser Northey (SASI)1

Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)2pts

General classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)2:18:09
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:05
3William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:11
4Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:13
5Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:14
6Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
7Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:00:15
8Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:16
9Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
10Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)0:00:17
11Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:19
12Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:20
13Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
14Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
15Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
16Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
17Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
18Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:21
19Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
20James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
21Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
22Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
23Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:22
24Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
25Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
26Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
27Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:00:23
28Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
29Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
30Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
31Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:24
32Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
33Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)
34Andrew Roe (SASI)
35Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL)
36Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
37Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
38Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
39Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
40Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
41Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)
42Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
43Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
44Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)
45Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
46Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
47Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
48Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
49Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
50Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)
51William Bowman (Lakes Oil)
52Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
53Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
54Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
55Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
56Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
57Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
58Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda)
59Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
60Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing)
61Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
62David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
63Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
64Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
65Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
66Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder)
67Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
68Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
69Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
70Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
71Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
72Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
73Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
74Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
75Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
76Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
77Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)0:00:41
78Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
79Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)
80Karl Evans (SASI)
81Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
82Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
83Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont)
84James Boal (John West Cycling)
85Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)
86Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
87Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
88Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
89Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse)
90George Tansley (SASI)
91Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
92Tyler Spurrell (Croydon Cycleworks)
93James Butler (John West Cycling)
94Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
95Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont)
96Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
97Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
98James Stretch (Team Downunder)
99Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
100Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team)
101Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
102Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:44
103William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
104Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder)
105Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team)
106Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:58
107Sam Crome (SASI)0:01:01
108Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse)
109Jacob Restall (Team Downunder)
110Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team)0:01:04
111Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL)0:01:09
112Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:01:14
113Nick Woods (Team Downunder)0:01:22
114William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse)
115Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)
116James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL)
117Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL)0:01:33
118Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)0:01:59
119Fraser Northey (SASI)0:02:06
120Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)0:02:10
121Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
122Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse)0:02:16
123Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:02:19
124Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)0:02:27
125Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:02:31
126Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)0:03:02
127Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)0:03:19
128Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)0:03:22
129Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont)0:03:42
130Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
131Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:04:37
132Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil)0:04:45
133Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:04:46
134Jamie Nightingale (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:05:40
135Phil Mundy (SASI)
136Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
137Calum Middleton (Bunnings Warehouse)
138Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda)0:06:00
139Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:06:05
140Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:06:13
141Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing)0:08:18
142Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
143Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
144Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda)
145Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing)
146Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:08:38
147Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
148James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)0:10:04
149James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:10:33
150Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia)0:10:56
151Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
152Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL)0:13:54
153Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling)0:13:59
154Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)0:14:01
155Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL)0:14:07
156Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing)0:16:12
157Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing)
158Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
159Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)0:17:00
160Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek)0:21:55
161Dale Scarfe (GPM Wilson Racing)

SP AusNet Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)13pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)12
3Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)10
4Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)10
5Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)8
6Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)7
7Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)6
8Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)5
9Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)4
10Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
11Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)4
12Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)4
13Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)4
14Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)3
15Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)3
16Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)3
17James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3
18Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)3
19Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)2
20Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
21Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2
22Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
23Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)2
24Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
25Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)1
26Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)1
27Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)1
28Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
29Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)1
30Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)1
31Fraser Northey (SASI)1
32Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Credit Collect Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)10pts
2Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)9
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)8
4Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)7
5Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)6
6Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)5
7Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)4
8Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)3
9Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
10Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)1

Crossco Most Aggressive Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)2pts
2Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Budget Forklifts6:55:39
2Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team
3Drapac Professional Cycling
4Team Downunder
5Team Jayco-Honey Shotz
6Search2Retain
7Hot Cycles New Zealand
8RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling
9Plan B Racing
10GPM Wilson Racing
11Lakes Oil
12Suzuki / Trek
13Team Polygon Australia
14Jayco - VIS0:00:17
15Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore
16Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team
17SASI
18African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
19Thiess Degrémont0:00:34
20John West Cycling
21Parramatta Race Team0:01:17
22Bunnings Warehouse0:01:32
23Bairnsdale RSL0:01:34
24St George Skoda0:02:00
25Seight Custom Cycling Wear0:08:11
26Croydon Cycleworks0:09:09
27Legzzz Racing0:39:30

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)22pts
2Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)16
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)15
4Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)14
5Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)11
6Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)11
7Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)10
8Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)9
9Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)7
10Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)6

 

Latest on Cyclingnews