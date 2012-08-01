Davison speeds to victory on iconic grand prix circuit
Budget Forklifts retains overall lead heading into Stage 3
Stage 2: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit -
Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) won his second stage of the 2012 Tour of Gippsland on Wednesday, taking out a bunch sprint on Stage 2 held on the world-renowned Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit, revered by some of the fastest men on two and four wheels.
It was a breakthrough day for the 22-year-old as he claimed his first two career Australian National Road Series stage victories following a number of close calls last season. The results were also something of a revelation, with Davison returning to racing following a horror face-plant during a recent training ride which left him with a fractured eye-socket.
"Having those three weeks off, I questioned what I was doing and where I wanted to be in two or three years," he said.
"I've come back mentally refreshed."
Davison pipped Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) and Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) to hold a five second general classification lead at the end of the first day of racing over Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team).
Impressively, Drapac's Will Walker in his Australian National Road Series comeback event from tachycardia sits third on GC, 11 seconds in arrears of Davison. Walker wears the SP AusNet sprint leader jersey heading into Stage 3.
"It's good to be back," Walker said.
The peloton got underway for the 15 laps of a 4.45 kilometre loop starting on pit lane heading straight towards Bass Straight looping into Siberia, before a series of right-hand bends into the rise to Lukey Heights, and another right-hand corner to negotiate before the steady downhill run to the start-finish line.
The conditions may have been calm for the riders but the racing was anything but with plenty of attacks on the opening lap. A group of seven riders unsuccessfully attempted to force a gap early, and Malcolm Rudolph earned a small advantage. Heading into the fourth lap, the peloton was back together. With bonuses up for grabs every lap, every chance to stay away was swiftly nullified by all-too-willing chasers. Lachlan Norris (Drapac) and Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) made a run for it with three laps remaining only to be brought to heel a lap later. Norris' efforts earned him the most aggressive rider prize for the stage.
It was no surprise when a group of 126 riders swarmed to the finish line after 66.75kms, Davison just getting the better of his younger rival, 19-year-old Beckinsale, a former runner up at the 2010 Australian U19 Criterium Championships. It was another solid result for Beckinsale's season, having finished second in the prologue individual time trial at the Tour of Thailand in April.
The Tour of Gippsland continues on Thursday with a a Moe criterium before a taxing Morwell to Yinnar road race, which features three hill climbs.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1:25:50
|2
|Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|3
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|4
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|5
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|6
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|7
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|8
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|9
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|10
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|11
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|12
|Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
|13
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|14
|Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
|15
|Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing)
|16
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|17
|Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder)
|18
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|19
|Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|20
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|21
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|22
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|23
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|24
|Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|25
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|26
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|27
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|28
|Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
|29
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|30
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|31
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|32
|Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team)
|33
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|34
|Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|35
|Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda)
|36
|Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|37
|Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|38
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|39
|Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
|40
|Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
|41
|Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)
|42
|Fraser Northey (SASI)
|43
|Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
|44
|Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda)
|45
|Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|46
|Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|47
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|48
|Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|49
|Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|50
|James Stretch (Team Downunder)
|51
|Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
|52
|James Butler (John West Cycling)
|53
|James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL)
|54
|Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
|55
|Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|56
|David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|57
|Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|58
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|59
|Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|60
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|61
|Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|62
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|63
|Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing)
|64
|Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
|65
|Tyler Spurrell (Croydon Cycleworks)
|66
|Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia)
|67
|Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)
|68
|Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
|69
|Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
|70
|William Bowman (Lakes Oil)
|71
|Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
|72
|Calum Middleton (Bunnings Warehouse)
|73
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|74
|Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
|75
|Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont)
|76
|Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|77
|Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
|78
|George Tansley (SASI)
|79
|Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|80
|Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|81
|Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|82
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
|83
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
|84
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|85
|Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
|86
|Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)
|87
|Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|88
|Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|89
|Phil Mundy (SASI)
|90
|Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|91
|Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse)
|92
|Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)
|93
|Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)
|94
|Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|95
|Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing)
|96
|Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont)
|97
|Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|98
|Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|99
|Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse)
|100
|Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
|101
|William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse)
|102
|Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|103
|Jamie Nightingale (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|104
|Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL)
|105
|Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|106
|Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing)
|107
|Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
|108
|Nick Woods (Team Downunder)
|109
|Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|110
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
|111
|Andrew Roe (SASI)
|112
|Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|113
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|114
|Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team)
|115
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
|116
|Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL)
|117
|Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|118
|Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
|119
|Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)
|120
|James Boal (John West Cycling)
|121
|Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing)
|122
|Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)
|123
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|124
|Karl Evans (SASI)
|125
|Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)
|126
|Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
|127
|Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)
|0:00:20
|128
|Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda)
|129
|Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL)
|130
|Jacob Restall (Team Downunder)
|131
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|132
|Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder)
|133
|Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team)
|134
|Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)
|135
|Sam Crome (SASI)
|136
|Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|137
|William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|138
|Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL)
|139
|Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
|140
|Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|141
|Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse)
|142
|Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling)
|0:00:25
|143
|Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|144
|Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|0:00:33
|145
|Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|146
|Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL)
|147
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|148
|Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)
|0:00:48
|149
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:01:46
|150
|Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
|151
|James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
|152
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|0:01:49
|153
|Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont)
|0:02:38
|154
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|155
|Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
|156
|Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil)
|157
|Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|158
|Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:05:43
|159
|Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
|160
|Dale Scarfe (GPM Wilson Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|2
|3
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|2
|3
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|2
|3
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|2
|3
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|2
|3
|Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Fraser Northey (SASI)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2:18:09
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:05
|3
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:11
|4
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:13
|5
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:14
|6
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|7
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|0:00:15
|8
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:16
|9
|Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|10
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|0:00:17
|11
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:19
|12
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:20
|13
|Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|14
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|15
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|16
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|17
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|18
|Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:21
|19
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|20
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|21
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|22
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|23
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:00:22
|24
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|25
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|26
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|27
|Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:00:23
|28
|Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|29
|Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
|30
|Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
|31
|Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:24
|32
|Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|33
|Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)
|34
|Andrew Roe (SASI)
|35
|Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL)
|36
|Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
|37
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
|38
|Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
|39
|Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|40
|Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|41
|Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)
|42
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
|43
|Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|44
|Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)
|45
|Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
|46
|Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|47
|Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
|48
|Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
|49
|Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
|50
|Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)
|51
|William Bowman (Lakes Oil)
|52
|Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|53
|Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|54
|Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|55
|Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
|56
|Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
|57
|Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|58
|Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda)
|59
|Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|60
|Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing)
|61
|Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
|62
|David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|63
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|64
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|65
|Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|66
|Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder)
|67
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|68
|Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|69
|Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|70
|Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
|71
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|72
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|73
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|74
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|75
|Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|76
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|77
|Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:00:41
|78
|Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|79
|Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)
|80
|Karl Evans (SASI)
|81
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
|82
|Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|83
|Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont)
|84
|James Boal (John West Cycling)
|85
|Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)
|86
|Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|87
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
|88
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|89
|Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse)
|90
|George Tansley (SASI)
|91
|Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|92
|Tyler Spurrell (Croydon Cycleworks)
|93
|James Butler (John West Cycling)
|94
|Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|95
|Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont)
|96
|Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|97
|Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
|98
|James Stretch (Team Downunder)
|99
|Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
|100
|Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team)
|101
|Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
|102
|Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:00:44
|103
|William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|104
|Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder)
|105
|Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team)
|106
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:58
|107
|Sam Crome (SASI)
|0:01:01
|108
|Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse)
|109
|Jacob Restall (Team Downunder)
|110
|Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team)
|0:01:04
|111
|Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:01:09
|112
|Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|0:01:14
|113
|Nick Woods (Team Downunder)
|0:01:22
|114
|William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse)
|115
|Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)
|116
|James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL)
|117
|Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:01:33
|118
|Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
|0:01:59
|119
|Fraser Northey (SASI)
|0:02:06
|120
|Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:02:10
|121
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|122
|Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse)
|0:02:16
|123
|Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|0:02:19
|124
|Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)
|0:02:27
|125
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:02:31
|126
|Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)
|0:03:02
|127
|Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:03:19
|128
|Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)
|0:03:22
|129
|Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont)
|0:03:42
|130
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|131
|Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:04:37
|132
|Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil)
|0:04:45
|133
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:04:46
|134
|Jamie Nightingale (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:05:40
|135
|Phil Mundy (SASI)
|136
|Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|137
|Calum Middleton (Bunnings Warehouse)
|138
|Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda)
|0:06:00
|139
|Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:06:05
|140
|Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:06:13
|141
|Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing)
|0:08:18
|142
|Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
|143
|Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|144
|Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda)
|145
|Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing)
|146
|Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:08:38
|147
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|148
|James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
|0:10:04
|149
|James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:10:33
|150
|Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:10:56
|151
|Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|152
|Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:13:54
|153
|Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling)
|0:13:59
|154
|Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:14:01
|155
|Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:14:07
|156
|Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing)
|0:16:12
|157
|Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing)
|158
|Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|159
|Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)
|0:17:00
|160
|Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:21:55
|161
|Dale Scarfe (GPM Wilson Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|13
|pts
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|12
|3
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|10
|4
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|10
|5
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|8
|6
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|7
|7
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|6
|8
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|5
|9
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|4
|10
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|11
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|4
|12
|Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|4
|13
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|4
|14
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|15
|Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|16
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|3
|17
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|18
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|3
|19
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|2
|20
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|21
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|2
|22
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|23
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|2
|24
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|25
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|1
|26
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|1
|27
|Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|1
|28
|Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|29
|Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
|1
|30
|Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
|1
|31
|Fraser Northey (SASI)
|1
|32
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|10
|pts
|2
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|9
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|8
|4
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|7
|5
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|6
|6
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|5
|7
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|4
|8
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|3
|9
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|10
|Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|pts
|2
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Budget Forklifts
|6:55:39
|2
|Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team
|3
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|Team Downunder
|5
|Team Jayco-Honey Shotz
|6
|Search2Retain
|7
|Hot Cycles New Zealand
|8
|RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling
|9
|Plan B Racing
|10
|GPM Wilson Racing
|11
|Lakes Oil
|12
|Suzuki / Trek
|13
|Team Polygon Australia
|14
|Jayco - VIS
|0:00:17
|15
|Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore
|16
|Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team
|17
|SASI
|18
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|19
|Thiess Degrémont
|0:00:34
|20
|John West Cycling
|21
|Parramatta Race Team
|0:01:17
|22
|Bunnings Warehouse
|0:01:32
|23
|Bairnsdale RSL
|0:01:34
|24
|St George Skoda
|0:02:00
|25
|Seight Custom Cycling Wear
|0:08:11
|26
|Croydon Cycleworks
|0:09:09
|27
|Legzzz Racing
|0:39:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|22
|pts
|2
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|16
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|15
|4
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|14
|5
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|11
|6
|Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|11
|7
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|10
|8
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|9
|9
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|7
|10
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|6
