Nineteen-year-old Beckinsale takes tough win in Maffra
Giacoppo's GC lead cut to three seconds
Stage 6: Maffra - Dargo
The youth squad of Eclipse Pro Cycling, Jayco-Honey Shotz continues to impress with Jack Beckinsale outwitting his more experienced rivals to win Stage 6 of the Tour of Gippsland on Friday. The win backed up his second placing on Stage 2 on Wednesday.
Will Walker (Drapac) earned his team another podium in second after Mal Rudolph won the morning stage, and took third earlier in Moe. Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) meanwhile sprinted to third position in the dash for the line collecting his fourth podium of the National Road Series this season.
"I've got two seconds and one third but to get my first stage win, I'm pretty happy," said Beckinsale. "Our whole team's pretty young - the oldest is turning 20 this year.
"We're racing against guys who we look up to and a few of them have gone overseas for pro races, so it's good to race against them."
The Sydney-based rider knew that Stage 6 would be a test of wills so was prepared to bide his time and wait to strike
.
"On the last road stage yesterday, I got dropped on the second climb,” he said. “I went pretty hard on the first KOM and tried my guts out.
"Today I tried to conserve."
In the battle for the general classification, Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) clawed back five seconds on leader Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) on both an intermediate sprint and hill climb, with just three seconds now separating the pair heading into tomorrow's seventh stage.
Stage 6 is the Tour of Gippsland's longest at 102km featuring two tough climbs from the mid-way point once the riders hit the Mitchell River National Park.
There was several attempts at forming a breakaway in the first 40km, but due to the tour's format and the high stakes that ensue, no one was allowed a gap of any great distance.
With 30km left to race, Darren Lapthorne took his chances in a solo escape which at its peak, was around 100m on the field which split under the pressure of the race. He was ultimately caught with four kilometres remaining.
"I was feeling pretty good and I know these roads because I've trained a lot here before," he said.
"I gave it a shot but I knew they were getting closer."
Lapthorne has been in scintilating form in the lead up to race so it was no surprise to see him taking his chances. His efforts on Friday afternoon earned him the title of most aggressive rider for the stage.
"But we're probably riding for Will Walker now to try and get him up in the GC," Lapthorne admitted.
The Tour of Gippsland continues on Saturday with a morning 33km criterium in Bairnsdale followed by a 69.3 km road race between Lakes Entrance and Metung.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|2:30:03
|2
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|4
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|5
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|6
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|7
|Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
|8
|Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|9
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|10
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|11
|Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|12
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|13
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|14
|Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder)
|15
|Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|16
|Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)
|17
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|18
|Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
|19
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|20
|Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|21
|Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
|22
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|23
|Andrew Roe (SASI)
|24
|Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont)
|25
|Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda)
|26
|Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda)
|27
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
|28
|Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|29
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|30
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|31
|Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
|32
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|33
|William Bowman (Lakes Oil)
|34
|Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|35
|Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
|36
|Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
|37
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|38
|Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
|39
|Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|40
|Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|41
|Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)
|42
|Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
|43
|Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
|44
|Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|45
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|46
|Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda)
|47
|Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|48
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|49
|Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|50
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|51
|Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|52
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|53
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:08
|54
|Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)
|0:00:41
|55
|David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|0:00:47
|56
|Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|0:00:52
|57
|Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|58
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|59
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:01:00
|60
|Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
|0:01:04
|61
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:01:06
|62
|Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:01:32
|63
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|64
|Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:06:06
|65
|Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)
|66
|Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:06:31
|67
|Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
|68
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|69
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|70
|Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)
|71
|James Stretch (Team Downunder)
|72
|Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|73
|Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|74
|Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
|75
|Sam Crome (SASI)
|76
|Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL)
|77
|Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|78
|Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|79
|James Boal (John West Cycling)
|80
|James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL)
|81
|Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse)
|82
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|83
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|84
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|85
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|86
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|87
|William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|88
|Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|89
|Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)
|90
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
|91
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:06:41
|92
|Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:07:00
|93
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|94
|Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:07:14
|95
|Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:08:34
|96
|Jacob Restall (Team Downunder)
|0:09:20
|97
|Karl Evans (SASI)
|0:13:11
|98
|Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)
|0:14:33
|99
|Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse)
|100
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|101
|Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team)
|102
|Nick Woods (Team Downunder)
|103
|Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|104
|Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|105
|Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil)
|106
|Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont)
|107
|Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL)
|108
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|109
|Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|110
|Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|111
|Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
|112
|Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing)
|113
|Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|114
|Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
|115
|Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team)
|116
|Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)
|117
|Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia)
|118
|James Butler (John West Cycling)
|119
|Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
|120
|Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
|121
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
|122
|Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|123
|Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|124
|Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont)
|125
|Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:22:21
|126
|Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|127
|James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
|128
|Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling)
|129
|Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse)
|130
|Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|131
|Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
|132
|Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
|133
|Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team)
|134
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
|135
|Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing)
|136
|Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
|137
|Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)
|138
|Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
|139
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|140
|Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL)
|141
|Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)
|142
|Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:22:57
|143
|George Tansley (SASI)
|0:23:50
|144
|Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:25:19
|145
|Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing)
|0:32:39
|146
|Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing)
|0:33:54
|147
|Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder)
|0:36:07
|148
|Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:36:54
|149
|Fraser Northey (SASI)
|0:40:10
|150
|William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse)
|151
|Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)
|DNF
|Phil Mundy (SASI)
|DNF
|Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing)
|DNS
|Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
|DNS
|Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)
|3
|pts
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|2
|3
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)
|3
|pts
|2
|Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)
|2
|3
|Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|3
|pts
|2
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|3
|pts
|2
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|2
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|2
|3
|Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|2
|3
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
|2
|3
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|3
|pts
|2
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|2
|3
|Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|7:54:43
|2
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:03
|3
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:17
|4
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|0:00:23
|5
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:25
|6
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|0:00:27
|7
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:00:29
|8
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:34
|9
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:36
|10
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|11
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:38
|12
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:40
|13
|Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
|0:00:45
|14
|Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:00:47
|15
|William Bowman (Lakes Oil)
|0:00:48
|16
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:49
|17
|Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
|18
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|19
|Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:50
|20
|Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
|0:00:52
|21
|Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|22
|Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:00:55
|23
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|24
|Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|25
|Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)
|0:00:57
|26
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|27
|Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:58
|28
|Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|29
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:00:59
|30
|Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|31
|Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
|32
|Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|33
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|34
|Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda)
|35
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|36
|Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|37
|Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder)
|38
|Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
|39
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|40
|Andrew Roe (SASI)
|0:01:13
|41
|Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)
|0:01:16
|42
|Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|43
|Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
|44
|Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
|45
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:01:29
|46
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:01:32
|47
|Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont)
|48
|Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:01:46
|49
|Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
|0:02:00
|50
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:02:12
|51
|Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|0:03:26
|52
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|0:03:42
|53
|Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:04:14
|54
|David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|0:04:31
|55
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:07:00
|56
|Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:07:18
|57
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:07:26
|58
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:07:32
|59
|Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:08:10
|60
|Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda)
|0:08:53
|61
|Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|0:09:20
|62
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:09:25
|63
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:09:45
|64
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:09:47
|65
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:09:58
|66
|Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:10:04
|67
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|0:10:12
|68
|Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)
|0:10:15
|69
|Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|70
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|71
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|0:10:26
|72
|Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
|0:10:29
|73
|James Boal (John West Cycling)
|0:10:46
|74
|Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse)
|0:11:02
|75
|James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:11:13
|76
|Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda)
|0:13:28
|77
|Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:13:40
|78
|Karl Evans (SASI)
|0:14:41
|79
|Sam Crome (SASI)
|0:15:05
|80
|Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:15:23
|81
|Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:15:31
|82
|William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:16:23
|83
|Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:16:30
|84
|Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:16:33
|85
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:16:34
|86
|Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)
|0:16:47
|87
|Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:16:56
|88
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
|0:17:35
|89
|Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:17:39
|90
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:18:12
|91
|Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)
|0:18:14
|92
|Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|0:18:17
|93
|Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL)
|94
|Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:18:29
|95
|Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:18:53
|96
|Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team)
|0:19:07
|97
|James Stretch (Team Downunder)
|0:20:12
|98
|Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)
|0:21:56
|99
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:22:40
|100
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:22:47
|101
|Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
|0:22:59
|102
|Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:23:22
|103
|Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:24:28
|104
|Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|0:24:34
|105
|Jacob Restall (Team Downunder)
|0:24:48
|106
|Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:25:13
|107
|Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:26:03
|108
|Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse)
|0:26:38
|109
|Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:26:55
|110
|Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|0:27:01
|111
|Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont)
|0:27:13
|112
|Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:27:43
|113
|Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)
|0:28:18
|114
|Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|0:28:31
|115
|Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|0:28:41
|116
|Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team)
|0:28:58
|117
|James Butler (John West Cycling)
|0:29:14
|118
|Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing)
|0:30:15
|119
|George Tansley (SASI)
|0:32:01
|120
|Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|0:32:48
|121
|Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)
|0:33:16
|122
|Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil)
|123
|Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
|0:33:25
|124
|Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:33:33
|125
|Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont)
|0:34:38
|126
|Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)
|0:34:58
|127
|Nick Woods (Team Downunder)
|0:35:11
|128
|Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:36:28
|129
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
|0:36:51
|130
|Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:36:56
|131
|Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team)
|0:37:25
|132
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:37:29
|133
|Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
|0:38:31
|134
|Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:39:12
|135
|Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:39:58
|136
|Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:40:52
|137
|Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:41:27
|138
|Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse)
|0:41:41
|139
|James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
|0:44:08
|140
|Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing)
|0:44:47
|141
|Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:48:08
|142
|Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:49:51
|143
|Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling)
|0:50:04
|144
|Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:51:44
|145
|Fraser Northey (SASI)
|0:52:21
|146
|Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:57:34
|147
|William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse)
|1:01:11
|148
|Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
|1:07:56
|149
|Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder)
|1:10:10
|150
|Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing)
|1:31:31
|151
|Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)
|1:32:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|25
|pts
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|25
|3
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|23
|4
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|21
|5
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|18
|6
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|12
|7
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|12
|8
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|11
|9
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|10
|10
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|10
|11
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|10
|12
|Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
|9
|13
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|9
|14
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|8
|15
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|7
|16
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|6
|17
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|5
|18
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|5
|19
|Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|4
|20
|Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|4
|21
|Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)
|4
|22
|Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|4
|23
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|24
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|4
|25
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|4
|26
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|3
|27
|Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|3
|28
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|3
|29
|Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)
|3
|30
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|31
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|3
|32
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|3
|33
|Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
|3
|34
|Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
|3
|35
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|3
|36
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|3
|37
|Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)
|2
|38
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|2
|39
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|40
|Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|41
|Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
|2
|42
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|1
|43
|Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|44
|Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|1
|45
|Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
|1
|46
|Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|47
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|48
|Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|1
|49
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
|1
|50
|Fraser Northey (SASI)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|19
|pts
|2
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|19
|3
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|18
|4
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|18
|5
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|15
|6
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|13
|7
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|12
|8
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|11
|9
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|9
|10
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|8
|11
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|7
|12
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|5
|13
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|4
|14
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|15
|Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
|3
|16
|Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|15
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|7
|3
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|6
|4
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|6
|5
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|5
|6
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|7
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|3
|8
|Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
|3
|9
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|10
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|2
|11
|Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|1
|12
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|4
|pts
|2
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|2
|4
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|5
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team
|23:46:37
|2
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:03
|4
|Lakes Oil
|0:00:07
|5
|RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|6
|Team Downunder
|7
|Hot Cycles New Zealand
|0:00:15
|8
|Search2Retain
|0:00:18
|9
|St George Skoda
|0:02:29
|10
|Team Jayco-Honey Shotz
|0:02:56
|11
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:03:07
|12
|Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore
|0:03:20
|13
|GPM Wilson Racing
|0:05:57
|14
|Jayco - VIS
|0:10:02
|15
|SASI
|0:11:01
|16
|Suzuki / Trek
|0:15:26
|17
|Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team
|0:21:41
|18
|Plan B Racing
|0:22:55
|19
|Thiess Degrémont
|0:28:20
|20
|John West Cycling
|0:30:33
|21
|Bairnsdale RSL
|0:32:31
|22
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:36:20
|23
|Bunnings Warehouse
|1:06:16
|24
|Seight Custom Cycling Wear
|1:19:40
|25
|Parramatta Race Team
|1:23:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|37
|pts
|2
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|36
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|34
|4
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|30
|5
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|25
|6
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|25
|7
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|23
|8
|Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|21
|9
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|18
|10
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
