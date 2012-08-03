Trending

Nineteen-year-old Beckinsale takes tough win in Maffra

Giacoppo's GC lead cut to three seconds

Image 1 of 6

Jack Beckinsale (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 2nd from the left sprint for the win on Stage 6 at the Tour of Gippsland

Jack Beckinsale (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 2nd from the left sprint for the win on Stage 6 at the Tour of Gippsland
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 6

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys), race leader with three stages remaining at the Tour of Gippsland

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys), race leader with three stages remaining at the Tour of Gippsland
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 6

The peloton rides to one of the three KOMs on Stage 6

The peloton rides to one of the three KOMs on Stage 6
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 6

Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) on the descent as he tries to extend his gap

Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) on the descent as he tries to extend his gap
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 6

Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) is about to get caught after a solo break

Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) is about to get caught after a solo break
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 6

The peloton stretches out en-route to Dargo

The peloton stretches out en-route to Dargo
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

The youth squad of Eclipse Pro Cycling, Jayco-Honey Shotz continues to impress with Jack Beckinsale outwitting his more experienced rivals to win Stage 6 of the Tour of Gippsland on Friday. The win backed up his second placing on Stage 2 on Wednesday.

Will Walker (Drapac) earned his team another podium in second after Mal Rudolph won the morning stage, and took third earlier in Moe. Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) meanwhile sprinted to third position in the dash for the line collecting his fourth podium of the National Road Series this season.

"I've got two seconds and one third but to get my first stage win, I'm pretty happy," said Beckinsale. "Our whole team's pretty young - the oldest is turning 20 this year.

"We're racing against guys who we look up to and a few of them have gone overseas for pro races, so it's good to race against them."

The Sydney-based rider knew that Stage 6 would be a test of wills so was prepared to bide his time and wait to strike
.
"On the last road stage yesterday, I got dropped on the second climb,” he said. “I went pretty hard on the first KOM and tried my guts out.

"Today I tried to conserve."

In the battle for the general classification, Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) clawed back five seconds on leader Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) on both an intermediate sprint and hill climb, with just three seconds now separating the pair heading into tomorrow's seventh stage.

Stage 6 is the Tour of Gippsland's longest at 102km featuring two tough climbs from the mid-way point once the riders hit the Mitchell River National Park.

There was several attempts at forming a breakaway in the first 40km, but due to the tour's format and the high stakes that ensue, no one was allowed a gap of any great distance.

With 30km left to race, Darren Lapthorne took his chances in a solo escape which at its peak, was around 100m on the field which split under the pressure of the race. He was ultimately caught with four kilometres remaining.

"I was feeling pretty good and I know these roads because I've trained a lot here before," he said.

"I gave it a shot but I knew they were getting closer."

Lapthorne has been in scintilating form in the lead up to race so it was no surprise to see him taking his chances. His efforts on Friday afternoon earned him the title of most aggressive rider for the stage.

"But we're probably riding for Will Walker now to try and get him up in the GC," Lapthorne admitted.

The Tour of Gippsland continues on Saturday with a morning 33km criterium in Bairnsdale followed by a 69.3 km road race between Lakes Entrance and Metung.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)2:30:03
2William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
3Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
4Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
5Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
6Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
7Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
8Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
9Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
10Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
11Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
12Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
13Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
14Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder)
15Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
16Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)
17Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
18Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
19Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
20Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
21Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
22Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
23Andrew Roe (SASI)
24Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont)
25Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda)
26Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda)
27Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
28Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
29James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
30Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
31Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
32Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
33William Bowman (Lakes Oil)
34Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
35Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
36Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
37Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
38Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
39Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
40Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
41Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)
42Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
43Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
44Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
45Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
46Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda)
47Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
48Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
49Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
50Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
51Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
52Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
53Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:08
54Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)0:00:41
55David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:00:47
56Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:00:52
57Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
58Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
59Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:01:00
60Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)0:01:04
61Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:01:06
62Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)0:01:32
63Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
64Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek)0:06:06
65Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)
66Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:06:31
67Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
68Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
69Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
70Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)
71James Stretch (Team Downunder)
72Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
73Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
74Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
75Sam Crome (SASI)
76Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL)
77Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
78Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
79James Boal (John West Cycling)
80James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL)
81Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse)
82Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
83Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
84Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
85Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
86Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
87William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
88Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
89Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)
90Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
91Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)0:06:41
92Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:07:00
93Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
94Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL)0:07:14
95Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL)0:08:34
96Jacob Restall (Team Downunder)0:09:20
97Karl Evans (SASI)0:13:11
98Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)0:14:33
99Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse)
100Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
101Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team)
102Nick Woods (Team Downunder)
103Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
104Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
105Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil)
106Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont)
107Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL)
108Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
109Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
110Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
111Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
112Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing)
113Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
114Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
115Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team)
116Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)
117Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia)
118James Butler (John West Cycling)
119Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
120Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
121Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
122Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
123Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
124Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont)
125Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:22:21
126Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
127James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
128Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling)
129Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse)
130Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
131Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
132Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
133Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team)
134Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
135Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing)
136Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
137Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)
138Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
139Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
140Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL)
141Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)
142Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)0:22:57
143George Tansley (SASI)0:23:50
144Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:25:19
145Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing)0:32:39
146Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing)0:33:54
147Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder)0:36:07
148Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)0:36:54
149Fraser Northey (SASI)0:40:10
150William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse)
151Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)
DNFPhil Mundy (SASI)
DNFCru Halliday (Legzzz Racing)
DNSStephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
DNSWade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)

Intermediate Sprints - m10 Avon Ridge Winery Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)2
3Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)1

m22 Avon Hotel Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)3pts
2Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)2
3Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)1

m45 Emu Hill Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

m61 House Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3pts
2Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

m64 Castleburn Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)2
3Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)1

m70 Wonnangatta Shop Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)1

Hill Climbs - m50 Yellow and Black Crest Sign HC4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2
3Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

m56 Steep Bush Track HC3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3pts
2Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)2
3Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)1

m63 Pretty Boy Hill HC4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)1

m75 Dargo Town Sign HC4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)3pts
2Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2
3Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)1

Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)2pts

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)7:54:43
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:03
3William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:17
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)0:00:23
5Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:00:25
6Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:00:27
7Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:00:29
8Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:00:34
9Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:36
10Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
11Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:38
12Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:40
13Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)0:00:45
14Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:00:47
15William Bowman (Lakes Oil)0:00:48
16James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:00:49
17Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
18Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
19Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:50
20Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)0:00:52
21Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
22Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:00:55
23Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
24Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
25Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)0:00:57
26Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
27Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:58
28Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
29Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)0:00:59
30Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
31Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
32Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
33Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
34Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda)
35Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
36Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
37Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder)
38Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
39Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
40Andrew Roe (SASI)0:01:13
41Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)0:01:16
42Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
43Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
44Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
45Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:01:29
46Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:32
47Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont)
48Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:01:46
49Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)0:02:00
50Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)0:02:12
51Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:03:26
52Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)0:03:42
53Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:04:14
54David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:04:31
55Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:07:00
56Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)0:07:18
57Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:07:26
58Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:07:32
59Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:08:10
60Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda)0:08:53
61Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:09:20
62Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:09:25
63Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:09:45
64Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)0:09:47
65Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:09:58
66Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)0:10:04
67Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)0:10:12
68Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)0:10:15
69Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
70Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
71Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)0:10:26
72Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)0:10:29
73James Boal (John West Cycling)0:10:46
74Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse)0:11:02
75James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL)0:11:13
76Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda)0:13:28
77Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL)0:13:40
78Karl Evans (SASI)0:14:41
79Sam Crome (SASI)0:15:05
80Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)0:15:23
81Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:15:31
82William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)0:16:23
83Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)0:16:30
84Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:16:33
85Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:16:34
86Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)0:16:47
87Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:16:56
88Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)0:17:35
89Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)0:17:39
90Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:18:12
91Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)0:18:14
92Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:18:17
93Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL)
94Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:18:29
95Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)0:18:53
96Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team)0:19:07
97James Stretch (Team Downunder)0:20:12
98Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)0:21:56
99Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:22:40
100Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)0:22:47
101Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)0:22:59
102Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL)0:23:22
103Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)0:24:28
104Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)0:24:34
105Jacob Restall (Team Downunder)0:24:48
106Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:25:13
107Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:26:03
108Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse)0:26:38
109Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)0:26:55
110Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)0:27:01
111Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont)0:27:13
112Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing)0:27:43
113Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)0:28:18
114Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:28:31
115Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:28:41
116Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team)0:28:58
117James Butler (John West Cycling)0:29:14
118Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing)0:30:15
119George Tansley (SASI)0:32:01
120Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)0:32:48
121Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)0:33:16
122Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil)
123Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)0:33:25
124Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia)0:33:33
125Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont)0:34:38
126Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)0:34:58
127Nick Woods (Team Downunder)0:35:11
128Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:36:28
129Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)0:36:51
130Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:36:56
131Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team)0:37:25
132Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)0:37:29
133Tom Donald (Search2Retain)0:38:31
134Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)0:39:12
135Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:39:58
136Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek)0:40:52
137Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL)0:41:27
138Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse)0:41:41
139James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)0:44:08
140Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing)0:44:47
141Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:48:08
142Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:49:51
143Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling)0:50:04
144Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL)0:51:44
145Fraser Northey (SASI)0:52:21
146Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)0:57:34
147William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse)1:01:11
148Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)1:07:56
149Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder)1:10:10
150Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing)1:31:31
151Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)1:32:31

SP AusNet Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)25pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)25
3Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)23
4William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)21
5Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)18
6Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)12
7Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)12
8Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)11
9Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)10
10Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)10
11Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)10
12Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)9
13Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)9
14Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
15Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
16Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)6
17Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)5
18James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)5
19Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)4
20Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)4
21Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)4
22Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)4
23Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
24Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)4
25Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)4
26Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)3
27Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)3
28Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)3
29Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)3
30Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
31Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)3
32Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)3
33Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)3
34Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)3
35Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)3
36Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)3
37Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)2
38Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)2
39Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
40Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)2
41Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)2
42Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)1
43Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)1
44Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)1
45Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)1
46Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
47Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
48Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)1
49Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)1
50Fraser Northey (SASI)1

Credit Collect Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)19pts
2Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)19
3Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)18
4Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)18
5Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)15
6Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)13
7Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)12
8Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)11
9Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)9
10Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)8
11William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
12Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)5
13Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)4
14Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3
15Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)3
16Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)1

Hotondo Homes King of the Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)15pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)7
3Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)6
4Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)6
5James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)5
6Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)3
7Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)3
8Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)3
9William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
10Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)2
11Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)1
12Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Crossco Most Aggressive Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)4pts
2Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2
4Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
5Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)2

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team23:46:37
2Drapac Professional Cycling
3Team Budget Forklifts0:00:03
4Lakes Oil0:00:07
5RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling0:00:11
6Team Downunder
7Hot Cycles New Zealand0:00:15
8Search2Retain0:00:18
9St George Skoda0:02:29
10Team Jayco-Honey Shotz0:02:56
11Team Polygon Australia0:03:07
12Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore0:03:20
13GPM Wilson Racing0:05:57
14Jayco - VIS0:10:02
15SASI0:11:01
16Suzuki / Trek0:15:26
17Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team0:21:41
18Plan B Racing0:22:55
19Thiess Degrémont0:28:20
20John West Cycling0:30:33
21Bairnsdale RSL0:32:31
22African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:36:20
23Bunnings Warehouse1:06:16
24Seight Custom Cycling Wear1:19:40
25Parramatta Race Team1:23:02

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)37pts
2Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)36
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)34
4Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)30
5Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)25
6Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)25
7Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)23
8Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)21
9Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)18
10William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)18

 

Latest on Cyclingnews