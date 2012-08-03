Image 1 of 6 Jack Beckinsale (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 2nd from the left sprint for the win on Stage 6 at the Tour of Gippsland (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 6 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys), race leader with three stages remaining at the Tour of Gippsland (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 6 The peloton rides to one of the three KOMs on Stage 6 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 6 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) on the descent as he tries to extend his gap (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 6 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) is about to get caught after a solo break (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 6 The peloton stretches out en-route to Dargo (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

The youth squad of Eclipse Pro Cycling, Jayco-Honey Shotz continues to impress with Jack Beckinsale outwitting his more experienced rivals to win Stage 6 of the Tour of Gippsland on Friday. The win backed up his second placing on Stage 2 on Wednesday.

Will Walker (Drapac) earned his team another podium in second after Mal Rudolph won the morning stage, and took third earlier in Moe. Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) meanwhile sprinted to third position in the dash for the line collecting his fourth podium of the National Road Series this season.

"I've got two seconds and one third but to get my first stage win, I'm pretty happy," said Beckinsale. "Our whole team's pretty young - the oldest is turning 20 this year.

"We're racing against guys who we look up to and a few of them have gone overseas for pro races, so it's good to race against them."

The Sydney-based rider knew that Stage 6 would be a test of wills so was prepared to bide his time and wait to strike

"On the last road stage yesterday, I got dropped on the second climb,” he said. “I went pretty hard on the first KOM and tried my guts out.

"Today I tried to conserve."

In the battle for the general classification, Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) clawed back five seconds on leader Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) on both an intermediate sprint and hill climb, with just three seconds now separating the pair heading into tomorrow's seventh stage.

Stage 6 is the Tour of Gippsland's longest at 102km featuring two tough climbs from the mid-way point once the riders hit the Mitchell River National Park.

There was several attempts at forming a breakaway in the first 40km, but due to the tour's format and the high stakes that ensue, no one was allowed a gap of any great distance.

With 30km left to race, Darren Lapthorne took his chances in a solo escape which at its peak, was around 100m on the field which split under the pressure of the race. He was ultimately caught with four kilometres remaining.

"I was feeling pretty good and I know these roads because I've trained a lot here before," he said.

"I gave it a shot but I knew they were getting closer."

Lapthorne has been in scintilating form in the lead up to race so it was no surprise to see him taking his chances. His efforts on Friday afternoon earned him the title of most aggressive rider for the stage.

"But we're probably riding for Will Walker now to try and get him up in the GC," Lapthorne admitted.

The Tour of Gippsland continues on Saturday with a morning 33km criterium in Bairnsdale followed by a 69.3 km road race between Lakes Entrance and Metung.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 2:30:03 2 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 4 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 5 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 6 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 7 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 8 Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 9 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 10 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 11 Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 12 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 13 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 14 Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder) 15 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 16 Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) 17 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 18 Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS) 19 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 20 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 21 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 22 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 23 Andrew Roe (SASI) 24 Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont) 25 Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda) 26 Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda) 27 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 28 Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 29 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 30 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 31 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 32 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 33 William Bowman (Lakes Oil) 34 Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 35 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 36 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 37 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 38 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 39 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 40 Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 41 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda) 42 Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS) 43 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 44 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 45 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 46 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda) 47 Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 48 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 49 Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 50 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 51 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 52 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 53 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:08 54 Trent Morey (Plan B Racing) 0:00:41 55 David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:00:47 56 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:00:52 57 Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 58 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 59 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:01:00 60 Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont) 0:01:04 61 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:01:06 62 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:01:32 63 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 64 Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 0:06:06 65 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek) 66 Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:06:31 67 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 68 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 69 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 70 Brock Roberts (John West Cycling) 71 James Stretch (Team Downunder) 72 Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 73 Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 74 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 75 Sam Crome (SASI) 76 Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL) 77 Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 78 Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 79 James Boal (John West Cycling) 80 James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL) 81 Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse) 82 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 83 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 84 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 85 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 86 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 87 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 88 Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 89 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda) 90 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 91 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:06:41 92 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:07:00 93 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 94 Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:07:14 95 Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:08:34 96 Jacob Restall (Team Downunder) 0:09:20 97 Karl Evans (SASI) 0:13:11 98 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:14:33 99 Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse) 100 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 101 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team) 102 Nick Woods (Team Downunder) 103 Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 104 Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 105 Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil) 106 Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont) 107 Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL) 108 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 109 Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 110 Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 111 Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS) 112 Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing) 113 Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 114 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 115 Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team) 116 Geoff Straub (Team Downunder) 117 Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia) 118 James Butler (John West Cycling) 119 Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts) 120 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 121 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 122 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 123 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 124 Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont) 125 Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:22:21 126 Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 127 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 128 Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling) 129 Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse) 130 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 131 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 132 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 133 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team) 134 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 135 Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing) 136 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 137 Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing) 138 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 139 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 140 Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL) 141 Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing) 142 Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 0:22:57 143 George Tansley (SASI) 0:23:50 144 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:25:19 145 Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing) 0:32:39 146 Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing) 0:33:54 147 Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder) 0:36:07 148 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 0:36:54 149 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:40:10 150 William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse) 151 Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team) DNF Phil Mundy (SASI) DNF Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing) DNS Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks) DNS Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)

Intermediate Sprints - m10 Avon Ridge Winery Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing) 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 2 3 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 1

m22 Avon Hotel Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoff Straub (Team Downunder) 3 pts 2 Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) 2 3 Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing) 1

m45 Emu Hill Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 pts 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

m61 House Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 pts 2 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

m64 Castleburn Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 2 3 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

m70 Wonnangatta Shop Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 1

Hill Climbs - m50 Yellow and Black Crest Sign HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 3 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

m56 Steep Bush Track HC3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 pts 2 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 2 3 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 1

m63 Pretty Boy Hill HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 1

m75 Dargo Town Sign HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 3 pts 2 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 3 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 1

Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 pts

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 7:54:43 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:03 3 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:17 4 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 0:00:23 5 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:00:25 6 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:00:27 7 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:00:29 8 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:00:34 9 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:36 10 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 11 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:38 12 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:40 13 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 0:00:45 14 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:00:47 15 William Bowman (Lakes Oil) 0:00:48 16 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:00:49 17 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 18 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 19 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:50 20 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 0:00:52 21 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 22 Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:00:55 23 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 24 Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 25 Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) 0:00:57 26 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 27 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:58 28 Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 29 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 0:00:59 30 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 31 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 32 Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 33 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 34 Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda) 35 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 36 Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 37 Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder) 38 Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS) 39 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 40 Andrew Roe (SASI) 0:01:13 41 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda) 0:01:16 42 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 43 Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS) 44 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 45 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:01:29 46 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:32 47 Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont) 48 Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:01:46 49 Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont) 0:02:00 50 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:02:12 51 Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:03:26 52 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 0:03:42 53 Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:04:14 54 David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:04:31 55 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:07:00 56 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:07:18 57 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:07:26 58 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:07:32 59 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:08:10 60 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda) 0:08:53 61 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:09:20 62 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:09:25 63 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:09:45 64 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:09:47 65 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:09:58 66 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 0:10:04 67 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 0:10:12 68 Brock Roberts (John West Cycling) 0:10:15 69 Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 70 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 71 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 0:10:26 72 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 0:10:29 73 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:10:46 74 Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:11:02 75 James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:11:13 76 Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda) 0:13:28 77 Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:13:40 78 Karl Evans (SASI) 0:14:41 79 Sam Crome (SASI) 0:15:05 80 Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:15:23 81 Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:15:31 82 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 0:16:23 83 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek) 0:16:30 84 Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:16:33 85 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:16:34 86 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda) 0:16:47 87 Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:16:56 88 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 0:17:35 89 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 0:17:39 90 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:18:12 91 Geoff Straub (Team Downunder) 0:18:14 92 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:18:17 93 Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL) 94 Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:18:29 95 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:18:53 96 Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team) 0:19:07 97 James Stretch (Team Downunder) 0:20:12 98 Trent Morey (Plan B Racing) 0:21:56 99 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:22:40 100 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 0:22:47 101 Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS) 0:22:59 102 Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:23:22 103 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 0:24:28 104 Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 0:24:34 105 Jacob Restall (Team Downunder) 0:24:48 106 Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:25:13 107 Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:26:03 108 Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:26:38 109 Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 0:26:55 110 Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 0:27:01 111 Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont) 0:27:13 112 Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:27:43 113 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:28:18 114 Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:28:31 115 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:28:41 116 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team) 0:28:58 117 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:29:14 118 Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing) 0:30:15 119 George Tansley (SASI) 0:32:01 120 Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 0:32:48 121 Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing) 0:33:16 122 Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil) 123 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 0:33:25 124 Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia) 0:33:33 125 Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont) 0:34:38 126 Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing) 0:34:58 127 Nick Woods (Team Downunder) 0:35:11 128 Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:36:28 129 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 0:36:51 130 Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:36:56 131 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team) 0:37:25 132 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:37:29 133 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 0:38:31 134 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 0:39:12 135 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:39:58 136 Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 0:40:52 137 Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:41:27 138 Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:41:41 139 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 0:44:08 140 Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing) 0:44:47 141 Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:48:08 142 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:49:51 143 Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling) 0:50:04 144 Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:51:44 145 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:52:21 146 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:57:34 147 William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse) 1:01:11 148 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 1:07:56 149 Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder) 1:10:10 150 Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing) 1:31:31 151 Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team) 1:32:31

SP AusNet Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 25 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 25 3 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 23 4 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 21 5 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 18 6 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 12 7 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 12 8 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 11 9 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 10 10 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 10 11 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 10 12 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 13 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 9 14 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 15 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 16 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 17 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 18 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 5 19 Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 4 20 Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 4 21 Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing) 4 22 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 4 23 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 24 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 25 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 26 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 27 Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 3 28 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 3 29 Geoff Straub (Team Downunder) 3 30 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 31 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 3 32 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 3 33 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 3 34 Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont) 3 35 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 36 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 3 37 Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) 2 38 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 2 39 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 40 Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 41 Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS) 2 42 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 1 43 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 1 44 Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 1 45 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 1 46 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 47 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 48 Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 1 49 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 1 50 Fraser Northey (SASI) 1

Credit Collect Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 19 pts 2 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 19 3 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 4 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 18 5 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 15 6 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 7 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 12 8 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 11 9 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 9 10 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 8 11 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 12 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 5 13 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 14 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 15 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 3 16 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 1

Hotondo Homes King of the Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 15 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 7 3 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 4 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 6 5 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 5 6 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 7 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 3 8 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 3 9 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 10 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 2 11 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 1 12 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Crossco Most Aggressive Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 4 pts 2 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 4 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 5 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 23:46:37 2 Drapac Professional Cycling 3 Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:03 4 Lakes Oil 0:00:07 5 RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling 0:00:11 6 Team Downunder 7 Hot Cycles New Zealand 0:00:15 8 Search2Retain 0:00:18 9 St George Skoda 0:02:29 10 Team Jayco-Honey Shotz 0:02:56 11 Team Polygon Australia 0:03:07 12 Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore 0:03:20 13 GPM Wilson Racing 0:05:57 14 Jayco - VIS 0:10:02 15 SASI 0:11:01 16 Suzuki / Trek 0:15:26 17 Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team 0:21:41 18 Plan B Racing 0:22:55 19 Thiess Degrémont 0:28:20 20 John West Cycling 0:30:33 21 Bairnsdale RSL 0:32:31 22 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:36:20 23 Bunnings Warehouse 1:06:16 24 Seight Custom Cycling Wear 1:19:40 25 Parramatta Race Team 1:23:02