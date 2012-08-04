Trending

Kerby out-sprints Lapthorne to win Bairnsdale criterium

Giacoppo extends overall lead on Davison

Image 1 of 5

Race leader Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) leads into a corner on the precarious roads

Race leader Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) leads into a corner on the precarious roads
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 5

Jordan Kerby (Jayco - Honey Shotz) gets the Stage 7 win at the Tour of Gippsland

Jordan Kerby (Jayco - Honey Shotz) gets the Stage 7 win at the Tour of Gippsland
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 5

Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) front, and Jordan Kerby (Jayco - Honey Shotz) get away from the peloton

Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) front, and Jordan Kerby (Jayco - Honey Shotz) get away from the peloton
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 5

Stage 7 of the Tour of Gippsland about to get underway

Stage 7 of the Tour of Gippsland about to get underway
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 5

The Stage 7 podiium: Darren Lapthorne (Drapac), Jordan Kerby (Jayco-Honey Shotz) and Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts)

The Stage 7 podiium: Darren Lapthorne (Drapac), Jordan Kerby (Jayco-Honey Shotz) and Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Jordan Kerby (Jayco-Honey Shotz) has won this third Australian National Road Series stage of the season, taking out the Stage 7 Bairnsdale criterium at The Tour of Gippsland.

Kerby, 19, had the pace to overcome his more experienced rival at the finish, with former Australian Road Champion Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) second in the dual for the line.

"I knew Lapthorne would be honest and give me everything he had and he did," Kerby said.

"I just had enough to hold him off."

General classification contender, Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) was third, 11 seconds in arrears, with yellow jersey Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) hot on his tail.

Earlier this season, Kerby riding as part of the Australian national team, won the Prologue at the Tour of Thailand before taking out the first stage at the Mersey Valley Tour in Tasmania, the first event on the NRS calendar, and then the Prologue of the North Western Tour.

A tight contest for general classification lead to a hot pace in the 30-lap criterium with the bunch reduced to a maximum of 50 riers by the halfway mark of the 33km event.

With 10-laps to go, Lapthorne and Kerby moved away from the field. A crash delayed the bunch,  with many sitting out the lap and the escapees were able to extend their lead to 10 seconds. The carnage would hinder their progress as they attempted to avoid the clean-up on following laps and after some initial frustration, Kerby and Lapthorne extended their lead to 16 seconds on the bunch.

The chase group took some time back on the final two laps, with the Genesys and Budget Forklifts teams keen to limit the damage in the battle for overall. Lapthorne made up 17 seconds, moving into third on GC and could prove dangerous with a road stage left to race on Saturday afternoon.

The Tour of Gippsland continues with Stage 8, a 69.3km road race between Lakes Entrance and Metung over a rolling parcours.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:46:59
2Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
3Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:11
4Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
5William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
6Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
7Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
8Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)
9Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
10Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
11Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
12Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
13William Bowman (Lakes Oil)
14Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
15Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
16Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
17Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
18Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
19James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
20Sam Crome (SASI)
21Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
22Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
23Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
24Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:00:17
25Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
26Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
27Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
28Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
29Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont)0:00:19
30Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
31Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
32Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
33Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
34Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
35James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL)
36Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)
37Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
38Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
39Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
40Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
41Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)
42Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)
43David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
44Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
45Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
46Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
47Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:00:27
48Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse)0:00:41
49Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:00:42
50Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
51Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
52Fraser Northey (SASI)0:00:45
53Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling)0:00:51
54Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)0:01:01
55Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:27
56Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)0:01:30
57Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
58Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:11
59Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
60Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
61Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
62Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
63Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
64Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)0:01:38
65Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
66Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
67Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)0:03:11
68Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil)
69Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team)
70Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
71Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)0:04:44
72Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
73Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
74George Tansley (SASI)
75Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda)
76Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
77Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse)
78Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
79Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
80Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda)
81Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
82Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder)
83Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)
84Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia)0:06:17
85William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
86Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
87Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
88Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)
89Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)
90Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
91Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL)
92Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
93Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team)
94Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
95Karl Evans (SASI)
96Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
97Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
98Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
99Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
100Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse)
101Andrew Roe (SASI)
102Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
103Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
104Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
105Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL)0:07:50
106Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
107Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
108Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
109Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
110Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
111Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
112William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse)
113Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont)
114Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
115James Boal (John West Cycling)
116Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL)
117Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)
118Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
119Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
120Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
121Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
122James Stretch (Team Downunder)
123James Butler (John West Cycling)
124Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
125Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team)
126Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing)
127Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)
128Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)
129Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL)
130Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda)
131Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)
132Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL)
133Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
134Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder)
135Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
136Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
137Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
138Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont)
139Nick Woods (Team Downunder)
140Jacob Restall (Team Downunder)
141Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
142Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
143James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
144Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
145Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
146Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing)0:09:23

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)2
3William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)1

Lap 10 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)2
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 14 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)3pts
2Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)1

Lap 16 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3pts
2Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)2
3William Bowman (Lakes Oil)1

Lap 18 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Lap 20 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)2
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Lap 22 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)2
3James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)1

Lap 24 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)2
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Lap 26 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)2
3Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)2pts

General classification after Stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)8:41:39
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:06
3Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:23
4William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:25
5Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)0:00:29
6Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:00:36
7Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:00:38
8Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:00:39
9Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:00:41
10Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:49
11Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:00:50
12Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:52
13William Bowman (Lakes Oil)0:01:01
14Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
15James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:01:02
16Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)0:01:03
17Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
18Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)0:01:07
19Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)0:01:08
20Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:01:09
21Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:12
22Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
23Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:01:13
24Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
25Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)0:01:14
26Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)0:01:17
27Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:01:19
28Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
29Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:20
30Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)0:01:21
31Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:01:29
32Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)0:01:36
33Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)0:01:38
34Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:46
35Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont)0:01:54
36Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:02:14
37Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)0:02:22
38Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)0:02:26
39Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:03:40
40Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)0:03:56
41Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:04:04
42Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)0:04:13
43David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:04:53
44Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda)0:05:46
45Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
46Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder)
47Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
48Cal Britten (Search2Retain)0:06:03
49Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:06:54
50Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:07:20
51Andrew Roe (SASI)0:07:33
52Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:07:48
53Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:08:06
54Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:08:32
55Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)0:08:51
56Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:08:52
57Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:09:01
58Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)0:09:56
59Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:10:37
60Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)0:10:40
61Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:11:01
62James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL)0:11:35
63Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:11:39
64Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda)0:13:40
65Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:13:52
66Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:14:32
67Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)0:14:59
68Sam Crome (SASI)0:15:19
69Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:15:45
70Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse)0:15:49
71Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:15:51
72Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)0:16:24
73Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)0:16:35
74Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:16:55
75Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)0:16:56
76Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:17:41
77Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)0:18:08
78Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)0:18:22
79James Boal (John West Cycling)0:18:39
80Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)0:18:43
81Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL)0:20:00
82Karl Evans (SASI)0:21:01
83Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda)0:21:21
84William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)0:22:43
85Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)0:22:50
86Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:22:54
87Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)0:23:01
88Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)0:23:21
89Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:24:10
90Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)0:24:40
91Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)0:25:13
92Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)0:25:28
93Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:26:05
94Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL)0:26:10
95Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:26:22
96Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team)0:27:00
97Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse)0:27:22
98James Stretch (Team Downunder)0:28:05
99Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)0:28:40
100Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)0:29:07
101Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)0:29:49
102Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL)0:31:15
103Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team)0:32:12
104Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)0:32:21
105Jacob Restall (Team Downunder)0:32:41
106Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:33:06
107Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)0:33:15
108Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:33:56
109Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)0:34:00
110Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)0:34:54
111Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont)0:35:06
112Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)0:35:20
113Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:36:24
114Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil)0:36:30
115Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:36:34
116George Tansley (SASI)0:36:48
117James Butler (John West Cycling)0:37:07
118Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing)0:37:09
119Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing)0:38:08
120Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia)0:39:53
121Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)0:40:41
122Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:40:43
123Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)0:41:09
124Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)0:41:18
125Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)0:41:38
126Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont)0:42:31
127Nick Woods (Team Downunder)0:43:04
128Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team)0:43:45
129Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:44:21
130Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:44:49
131Tom Donald (Search2Retain)0:44:51
132Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)0:45:22
133Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)0:47:05
134Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek)0:47:12
135Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse)0:48:01
136Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL)0:49:20
137Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling)0:50:58
138James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)0:52:01
139Fraser Northey (SASI)0:53:09
140Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:54:28
141Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:57:44
142Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL)0:59:37
143Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)1:05:27
144William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse)1:09:04
145Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)1:09:37
146Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder)1:18:03
147Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)1:40:24

SP AusNet Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)35pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)33
3William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)25
4Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)23
5Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)23
6Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)18
7Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)15
8Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)12
9Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)12
10Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)11
11Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)11
12Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)10
13Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)9
14Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)9
15Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)9
16Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)9
17Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
18Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)7
19Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)6
20James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)6
21Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)5
22Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)5
23Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)4
24Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)4
25Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)4
26Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
27Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)4
28Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)4
29Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)3
30Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)3
31Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)3
32Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)3
33Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
34Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)3
35Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)3
36Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)3
37Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)3
38Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)3
39Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)2
40Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
41Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)2
42Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)2
43William Bowman (Lakes Oil)1
44Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)1
45Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)1
46Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)1
47Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
48Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)1
49Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
50Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)1
51Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)1
52Fraser Northey (SASI)1

Credit Collect Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)26pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)23
3Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)21
4Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)18
5Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)18
6William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
7Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)13
8Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)13
9Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)12
10Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)11
11Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)10
12Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)10
13Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)9
14Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)8
15Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)4
16Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3
17Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)3
18Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)3
19Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)1
20Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)1

Hotondo Homes King of the Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)15pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)7
3Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)6
4Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)6
5James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)5
6Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)3
7Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)3
8Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)3
9William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
10Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)2
11Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)1
12Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Crossco Most Aggressive Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)4pts
2Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)4
3Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
4Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2
5Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Professional Cycling26:07:56
2Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team0:00:11
3Team Budget Forklifts0:00:22
4Lakes Oil0:00:26
5RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling0:00:28
6Hot Cycles New Zealand0:00:34
7Search2Retain0:00:45
8Team Jayco-Honey Shotz0:03:04
9Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore0:03:43
10Team Downunder0:05:03
11GPM Wilson Racing0:07:27
12Team Polygon Australia0:07:45
13SASI0:11:46
14St George Skoda0:11:54
15Jayco - VIS0:15:00
16Suzuki / Trek0:22:41
17Plan B Racing0:30:53
18Thiess Degrémont0:36:26
19African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:37:49
20John West Cycling0:45:09
21Bairnsdale RSL0:46:35
22Bunnings Warehouse1:17:36
23Parramatta Race Team1:39:58
24Seight Custom Cycling Wear1:44:21

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)45pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)41
3Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)38
4Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)35
5Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)29
6Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)25
7William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)24
8Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)23
9Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)21
10Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)18

 

