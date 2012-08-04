Image 1 of 5 Race leader Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) leads into a corner on the precarious roads (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 5 Jordan Kerby (Jayco - Honey Shotz) gets the Stage 7 win at the Tour of Gippsland (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 5 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) front, and Jordan Kerby (Jayco - Honey Shotz) get away from the peloton (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 5 Stage 7 of the Tour of Gippsland about to get underway (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 5 The Stage 7 podiium: Darren Lapthorne (Drapac), Jordan Kerby (Jayco-Honey Shotz) and Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Jordan Kerby (Jayco-Honey Shotz) has won this third Australian National Road Series stage of the season, taking out the Stage 7 Bairnsdale criterium at The Tour of Gippsland.

Kerby, 19, had the pace to overcome his more experienced rival at the finish, with former Australian Road Champion Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) second in the dual for the line.

"I knew Lapthorne would be honest and give me everything he had and he did," Kerby said.

"I just had enough to hold him off."

General classification contender, Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) was third, 11 seconds in arrears, with yellow jersey Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) hot on his tail.

Earlier this season, Kerby riding as part of the Australian national team, won the Prologue at the Tour of Thailand before taking out the first stage at the Mersey Valley Tour in Tasmania, the first event on the NRS calendar, and then the Prologue of the North Western Tour.

A tight contest for general classification lead to a hot pace in the 30-lap criterium with the bunch reduced to a maximum of 50 riers by the halfway mark of the 33km event.

With 10-laps to go, Lapthorne and Kerby moved away from the field. A crash delayed the bunch, with many sitting out the lap and the escapees were able to extend their lead to 10 seconds. The carnage would hinder their progress as they attempted to avoid the clean-up on following laps and after some initial frustration, Kerby and Lapthorne extended their lead to 16 seconds on the bunch.

The chase group took some time back on the final two laps, with the Genesys and Budget Forklifts teams keen to limit the damage in the battle for overall. Lapthorne made up 17 seconds, moving into third on GC and could prove dangerous with a road stage left to race on Saturday afternoon.

The Tour of Gippsland continues with Stage 8, a 69.3km road race between Lakes Entrance and Metung over a rolling parcours.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:46:59 2 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:11 4 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 5 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 7 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 8 Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) 9 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 10 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 11 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 12 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 13 William Bowman (Lakes Oil) 14 Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 15 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 16 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 17 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 19 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 20 Sam Crome (SASI) 21 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 22 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 23 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 24 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:00:17 25 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 26 Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS) 27 Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 28 Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 29 Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont) 0:00:19 30 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 31 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 32 Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont) 33 Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS) 34 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 35 James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL) 36 Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing) 37 Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 38 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 39 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 40 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 41 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda) 42 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks) 43 David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 44 Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 45 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 46 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 47 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:00:27 48 Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:00:41 49 Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:00:42 50 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 51 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 52 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:00:45 53 Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling) 0:00:51 54 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 0:01:01 55 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:27 56 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:01:30 57 Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts) 58 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:11 59 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 60 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 61 Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 62 Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 63 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 64 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 0:01:38 65 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 66 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 67 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 0:03:11 68 Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil) 69 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team) 70 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 71 Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS) 0:04:44 72 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 73 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 74 George Tansley (SASI) 75 Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda) 76 Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 77 Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse) 78 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 79 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 80 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda) 81 Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 82 Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder) 83 Geoff Straub (Team Downunder) 84 Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia) 0:06:17 85 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 86 Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 87 Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 88 Brock Roberts (John West Cycling) 89 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek) 90 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 91 Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL) 92 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 93 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team) 94 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 95 Karl Evans (SASI) 96 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 97 Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 98 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 99 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 100 Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse) 101 Andrew Roe (SASI) 102 Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 103 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 104 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 105 Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:07:50 106 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 107 Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 108 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 109 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 110 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 111 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 112 William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse) 113 Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont) 114 Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 115 James Boal (John West Cycling) 116 Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL) 117 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda) 118 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 119 Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 120 Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 121 Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 122 James Stretch (Team Downunder) 123 James Butler (John West Cycling) 124 Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 125 Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team) 126 Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing) 127 Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing) 128 Trent Morey (Plan B Racing) 129 Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL) 130 Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda) 131 Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team) 132 Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL) 133 Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 134 Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder) 135 Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 136 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 137 Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 138 Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont) 139 Nick Woods (Team Downunder) 140 Jacob Restall (Team Downunder) 141 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 142 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 143 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 144 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 145 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 146 Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:09:23

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 6 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 2 3 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 1

Lap 10 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 1

Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) 2 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 14 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 3 pts 2 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) 1

Lap 16 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 pts 2 Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 2 3 William Bowman (Lakes Oil) 1

Lap 18 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 pts 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Lap 20 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 2 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Lap 22 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 2 3 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 1

Lap 24 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 2 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Lap 26 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 2 3 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 pts

General classification after Stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 8:41:39 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:06 3 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:23 4 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:25 5 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 0:00:29 6 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:00:36 7 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:00:38 8 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:00:39 9 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:00:41 10 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:49 11 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:00:50 12 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:52 13 William Bowman (Lakes Oil) 0:01:01 14 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 15 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:01:02 16 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 0:01:03 17 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 18 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 0:01:07 19 Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) 0:01:08 20 Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:01:09 21 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:12 22 Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 23 Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:01:13 24 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 25 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 0:01:14 26 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 0:01:17 27 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:01:19 28 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 29 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:20 30 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 0:01:21 31 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:01:29 32 Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS) 0:01:36 33 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda) 0:01:38 34 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:46 35 Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont) 0:01:54 36 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:02:14 37 Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont) 0:02:22 38 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:02:26 39 Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:03:40 40 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 0:03:56 41 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:04:04 42 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 0:04:13 43 David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:04:53 44 Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda) 0:05:46 45 Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 46 Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder) 47 Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS) 48 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 0:06:03 49 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:06:54 50 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:07:20 51 Andrew Roe (SASI) 0:07:33 52 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:07:48 53 Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:08:06 54 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:08:32 55 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:08:51 56 Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:08:52 57 Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:09:01 58 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:09:56 59 Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:10:37 60 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 0:10:40 61 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:11:01 62 James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:11:35 63 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:11:39 64 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda) 0:13:40 65 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:13:52 66 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:14:32 67 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 0:14:59 68 Sam Crome (SASI) 0:15:19 69 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:15:45 70 Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:15:49 71 Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:15:51 72 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 0:16:24 73 Brock Roberts (John West Cycling) 0:16:35 74 Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:16:55 75 Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:16:56 76 Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:17:41 77 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:18:08 78 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 0:18:22 79 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:18:39 80 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 0:18:43 81 Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:20:00 82 Karl Evans (SASI) 0:21:01 83 Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda) 0:21:21 84 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 0:22:43 85 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek) 0:22:50 86 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:22:54 87 Geoff Straub (Team Downunder) 0:23:01 88 Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS) 0:23:21 89 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:24:10 90 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda) 0:24:40 91 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:25:13 92 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 0:25:28 93 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:26:05 94 Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:26:10 95 Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:26:22 96 Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team) 0:27:00 97 Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:27:22 98 James Stretch (Team Downunder) 0:28:05 99 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:28:40 100 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 0:29:07 101 Trent Morey (Plan B Racing) 0:29:49 102 Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:31:15 103 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team) 0:32:12 104 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 0:32:21 105 Jacob Restall (Team Downunder) 0:32:41 106 Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:33:06 107 Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 0:33:15 108 Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:33:56 109 Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 0:34:00 110 Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 0:34:54 111 Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont) 0:35:06 112 Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing) 0:35:20 113 Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:36:24 114 Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil) 0:36:30 115 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:36:34 116 George Tansley (SASI) 0:36:48 117 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:37:07 118 Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:37:09 119 Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing) 0:38:08 120 Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia) 0:39:53 121 Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 0:40:41 122 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:40:43 123 Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing) 0:41:09 124 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 0:41:18 125 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 0:41:38 126 Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont) 0:42:31 127 Nick Woods (Team Downunder) 0:43:04 128 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team) 0:43:45 129 Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:44:21 130 Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:44:49 131 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 0:44:51 132 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:45:22 133 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 0:47:05 134 Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 0:47:12 135 Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:48:01 136 Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:49:20 137 Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling) 0:50:58 138 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 0:52:01 139 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:53:09 140 Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:54:28 141 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:57:44 142 Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:59:37 143 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 1:05:27 144 William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse) 1:09:04 145 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 1:09:37 146 Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder) 1:18:03 147 Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team) 1:40:24

SP AusNet Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 35 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 33 3 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 25 4 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 23 5 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 23 6 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 7 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 15 8 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 12 9 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 12 10 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 11 11 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 11 12 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 10 13 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 14 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 9 15 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 16 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 9 17 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 18 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 7 19 Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 6 20 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 6 21 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 22 Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) 5 23 Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 4 24 Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing) 4 25 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 4 26 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 27 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 28 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 29 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 30 Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 3 31 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 3 32 Geoff Straub (Team Downunder) 3 33 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 34 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 3 35 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 3 36 Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont) 3 37 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 3 38 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 39 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 2 40 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 41 Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 42 Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS) 2 43 William Bowman (Lakes Oil) 1 44 Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 1 45 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 1 46 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 1 47 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 48 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 1 49 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 50 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 1 51 Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 1 52 Fraser Northey (SASI) 1

Credit Collect Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 26 pts 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 23 3 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 21 4 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 5 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 18 6 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 7 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 13 8 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 9 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 12 10 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 11 11 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 10 12 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 10 13 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 14 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 8 15 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 16 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 17 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 3 18 Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) 3 19 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 1 20 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 1

Hotondo Homes King of the Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 15 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 7 3 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 4 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 6 5 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 5 6 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 7 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 3 8 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 3 9 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 10 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 2 11 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 1 12 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Crossco Most Aggressive Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 pts 2 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 4 3 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 4 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 5 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drapac Professional Cycling 26:07:56 2 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 0:00:11 3 Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:22 4 Lakes Oil 0:00:26 5 RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling 0:00:28 6 Hot Cycles New Zealand 0:00:34 7 Search2Retain 0:00:45 8 Team Jayco-Honey Shotz 0:03:04 9 Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore 0:03:43 10 Team Downunder 0:05:03 11 GPM Wilson Racing 0:07:27 12 Team Polygon Australia 0:07:45 13 SASI 0:11:46 14 St George Skoda 0:11:54 15 Jayco - VIS 0:15:00 16 Suzuki / Trek 0:22:41 17 Plan B Racing 0:30:53 18 Thiess Degrémont 0:36:26 19 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:37:49 20 John West Cycling 0:45:09 21 Bairnsdale RSL 0:46:35 22 Bunnings Warehouse 1:17:36 23 Parramatta Race Team 1:39:58 24 Seight Custom Cycling Wear 1:44:21