Image 1 of 6 Will Walker (Drapac) wins the Tour of Gippsland's eighth stage (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 6 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) ahead of Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) in the break (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 6 The peloton heads up a climb (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 6 A break of 20 riders punctuated the eighth stage at the Tour of Gippsland (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 6 The peloton gets strung out during Stage 8 of the Tour of Gippsland (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 6 Will Walker (Drapac) during Stage 3 in Moe (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Will Walker (Drapac) just may have completed a fairytale return to competitive racing, winning Stage 8 of the Tour of Gippsland and catapulting himself in the overall lead on Saturday afternoon.

Walker triumphed in the 69.3km road stage having spent most of the race in a breakaway, ahead of Patrick Shaw (Genesys) and Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling). The victory gives Walker a 14 second lead in the general classification with the previous caretaker of the yellow jersey, Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) left chasing the race-winning break over a minute in arrears.

The 26 year-old former Australian Champion and U23 world championship silver medallist announced in February that he had been given the all-clear by doctors to return to competition, having made a premature exit from the sport in 2009 due to tachycardia.

"I'm still not as strong as I could be but I'm smarter," Walker said of his version 2.0-self and he believes he can retain the race lead with one stage left.

"I'd like to make the Drapac team and Lakes Oil proud."

On Friday, Walker earned his first podium in his return, finishing runner up behind Jack Beckinsale (Jayco-Honey Shotz) in the 102km road stage to Dargo.

Splits were always a possibility on this rolling stage, with the situation contained by the peloton's neutral declaration in 2011 and this time around, the riders wasted no time with four riders jumping off the front by the 10km mark. The four soon turned into 10 with Jai Crawford, Pat Shaw (Genesys), Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain), Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore), Ed White (GPM - Wilson Racing), Rhys Pollock, Lachlan Norris, Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) Joe Lewis, Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) , and Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) gaining a 35 second advantage.

Budget Forklifts led the chase and the gap was reduced to 20 seconds with the bunch strung out into single file due to the pace. The team which led the race after day 1 got the desired result with three-time stage winner Luke Davison bridging across to join the breakaway just ahead of the second sprint.

It was becoming clear that the breakaway just might have a chance today with more and more riders making it across the gap, as the selection expanded to 20 riders including Giacoppo, Walker and National Road Series leader, Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts). At its peak, the escape had a 1:40 advantage on the peloton with around 45km of racing down.

The final sprint of the day, forced the leading group to split and with 17km left to race, Giacoppo, Davison and Lapthorne were left behind as the gap was reduced to 54 seconds but the damage had been done with the peloton left to chase and 13 riders left fighting it out to the finish line.

Just one stage remains at the Tour of Gippsland, a 44km criterium in Paynesville on Sunday with Walker now likely to hold on to the overall lead.

Giacoppo holds a one-point lead in the Sprint Championship and a three-point lead in the Criterium Championship. Hill will be crowned Hotondo Homes King of the Mountains with no bonuses available in the classification in tomorrow's criterium. The most aggressive prize is up for grabs however with Lapthorne and JoshTaylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) locked on four points, with Shaw, Alex Carver (Genesys), Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) and Norris all on two points.

RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling rocketed up the team classification on today's penultimate stage and now hold a 51 second lead over Genesys with Drapac a further six seconds back.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1:38:33 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 4 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 5 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 6 Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) 7 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 8 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 9 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 10 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 11 Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 12 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 13 Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 14 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:00:08 15 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:00:12 16 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 17 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:17 18 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:01:08 19 George Tansley (SASI) 20 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 21 Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 22 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 23 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 24 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 25 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 26 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 27 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 28 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 29 David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 30 Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 31 Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda) 32 James Stretch (Team Downunder) 33 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 34 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 35 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 36 Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing) 37 Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder) 38 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks) 39 Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse) 40 Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 41 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 42 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 43 Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont) 44 Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda) 45 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 46 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team) 47 Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 48 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 49 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 50 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 51 Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 52 Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 53 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 54 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 55 Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 56 William Bowman (Lakes Oil) 57 James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL) 58 Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 59 Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS) 60 Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont) 61 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 62 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 63 Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse) 64 Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 65 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda) 66 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 67 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 68 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 69 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 70 Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 71 Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS) 72 Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS) 73 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 74 Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 75 Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 76 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda) 77 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team) 78 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda) 79 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 80 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 81 Sam Crome (SASI) 82 Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team) 83 Andrew Roe (SASI) 84 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 85 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 86 Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL) 87 Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing) 88 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 89 Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont) 90 Brock Roberts (John West Cycling) 91 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 92 Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont) 93 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 94 Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 95 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek) 96 Jacob Restall (Team Downunder) 97 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 98 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 99 Nick Woods (Team Downunder) 100 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 101 Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 102 James Boal (John West Cycling) 103 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 104 Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 105 Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia) 106 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 107 James Butler (John West Cycling) 108 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 109 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 110 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 111 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 112 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 113 Fraser Northey (SASI) 114 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 115 Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL) 116 Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 0:01:25 117 Karl Evans (SASI) 0:01:34 118 Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:01:56 119 Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 120 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:01:58 121 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 122 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 123 Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts) 124 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 125 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:03:47 126 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 127 Geoff Straub (Team Downunder) 128 Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing) 129 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 0:14:36 130 Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:18:51 131 Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling) 0:19:31 132 William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse) 133 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 134 Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil) 135 Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:19:34 136 Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:19:35 137 Trent Morey (Plan B Racing) 138 Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team) 139 Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL) 140 Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 141 Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 142 Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder) DNF Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing) DNF Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) DNS Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) DNS Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) DNS Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)

Intermediate Sprints - m29 Swan Reach Primary School Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) 2 3 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 1

m34 Tambo Upper Town Sign Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 3 pts 2 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) 1

m46 Mossiface CFA Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 1

m56 Bruthen Bakery Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

m66 Tambo Upper Primary School Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 pts 2 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 1

Hill Climbs - m31 House 275 HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 3 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

m37 Riverdell Homestead HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

m64 Wards Rd HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 pts 2 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

m70 House 318 HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 2 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 1

Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 pts

General classification after Stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10:20:22 2 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:00:14 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 0:00:15 4 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:24 5 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:29 6 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 0:00:48 7 Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) 0:00:54 8 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:55 9 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:59 10 Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:01:02 11 Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:01:03 12 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:01:04 13 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:01:09 14 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:10 15 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 0:01:16 16 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:19 17 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:21 18 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:01:34 19 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:01:36 20 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:01:39 21 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:01:48 22 William Bowman (Lakes Oil) 0:01:59 23 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 24 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:02:01 25 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 0:02:05 26 Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:02:07 27 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 0:02:11 28 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 29 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 0:02:12 30 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 0:02:17 31 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 0:02:19 32 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:02:27 33 Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS) 0:02:34 34 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda) 0:02:36 35 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:02:44 36 Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont) 0:02:52 37 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:03:12 38 Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont) 0:03:20 39 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:03:24 40 Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:04:38 41 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 0:04:54 42 David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:05:51 43 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:05:52 44 Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda) 0:06:44 45 Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder) 46 Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS) 47 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:06:49 48 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 0:07:01 49 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:08:18 50 Andrew Roe (SASI) 0:08:31 51 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:08:46 52 Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:09:04 53 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:09:49 54 Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:09:50 55 Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:09:59 56 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:10:54 57 Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:11:35 58 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 0:11:38 59 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:11:59 60 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:12:09 61 James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:12:33 62 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:12:37 63 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda) 0:14:38 64 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:14:50 65 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:15:30 66 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 0:15:57 67 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 0:16:14 68 Sam Crome (SASI) 0:16:17 69 Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:16:47 70 Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:16:49 71 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:17:33 72 Brock Roberts (John West Cycling) 73 Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:18:39 74 Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:18:41 75 Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:18:44 76 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:19:37 77 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 0:19:41 78 Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:20:58 79 Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda) 0:22:19 80 Karl Evans (SASI) 0:22:25 81 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 0:23:41 82 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek) 0:23:48 83 Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS) 0:24:19 84 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:24:42 85 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:25:03 86 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:25:08 87 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda) 0:25:38 88 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 0:26:26 89 Geoff Straub (Team Downunder) 0:26:38 90 Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:27:08 91 Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:27:20 92 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:27:53 93 Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team) 0:27:58 94 Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:28:20 95 James Stretch (Team Downunder) 0:29:03 96 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:29:38 97 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 0:30:05 98 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 0:32:48 99 Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:33:01 100 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team) 0:33:10 101 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 0:33:19 102 Jacob Restall (Team Downunder) 0:33:39 103 Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:34:04 104 Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:34:54 105 Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 0:34:58 106 Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 0:35:52 107 Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont) 0:36:04 108 George Tansley (SASI) 0:37:46 109 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:38:05 110 Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:38:07 111 Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing) 0:38:57 112 Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia) 0:40:51 113 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:41:41 114 Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 0:41:56 115 Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing) 0:42:07 116 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 0:42:16 117 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 0:42:36 118 Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont) 0:43:29 119 Nick Woods (Team Downunder) 0:44:02 120 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team) 0:44:43 121 Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:45:47 122 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:46:20 123 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 0:48:03 124 Trent Morey (Plan B Racing) 0:49:14 125 Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 0:52:40 126 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 0:52:59 127 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:54:07 128 Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:55:26 129 Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil) 0:55:51 130 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:58:42 131 Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 1:03:02 132 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 1:04:12 133 Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 1:06:37 134 Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse) 1:07:25 135 Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL) 1:08:45 136 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 1:09:04 137 Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling) 1:10:19 138 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 1:10:35 139 Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL) 1:19:02 140 William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse) 1:28:25 141 Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder) 1:37:28 142 Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team) 1:59:49

SP AusNet Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 38 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 37 3 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 28 4 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 26 5 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 23 6 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 7 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 15 8 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 15 9 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 15 10 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 12 11 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 12 12 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 11 13 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 11 14 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 15 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 16 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 9 17 Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) 8 18 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 19 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 7 20 Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 6 21 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 6 22 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 23 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 4 24 Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 4 25 Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing) 4 26 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 4 27 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 28 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 29 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 30 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 31 Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 3 32 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 3 33 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 34 Geoff Straub (Team Downunder) 3 35 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 3 36 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 3 37 Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont) 3 38 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 3 39 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 2 40 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 41 Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 42 Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS) 2 43 Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 1 44 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 1 45 William Bowman (Lakes Oil) 1 46 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 1 47 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 48 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 49 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 1 50 Fraser Northey (SASI) 1 51 Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 1

Credit Collect Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 26 pts 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 23 3 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 21 4 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 5 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 18 6 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 7 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 13 8 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 9 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 12 10 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 11 11 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 10 12 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 10 13 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 14 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 8 15 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 16 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 17 Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) 3 18 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 3 19 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 1 20 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 1

Hotondo Homes King of the Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 21 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 14 3 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 10 4 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 5 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 5 6 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 7 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 8 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 4 9 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 3 10 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 2 11 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 12 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 1 13 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Crossco Most Aggressive Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 pts 2 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 4 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 4 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 5 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 6 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling 31:04:03 2 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 0:00:51 3 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:57 4 Search2Retain 0:01:37 5 Team Budget Forklifts 0:02:10 6 Lakes Oil 0:02:14 7 Hot Cycles New Zealand 0:03:30 8 Team Polygon Australia 0:05:25 9 Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore 0:05:31 10 Team Jayco-Honey Shotz 0:06:00 11 Team Downunder 0:07:59 12 GPM Wilson Racing 0:09:15 13 SASI 0:14:42 14 St George Skoda 0:14:50 15 Jayco - VIS 0:17:56 16 Suzuki / Trek 0:25:37 17 Plan B Racing 0:33:49 18 Thiess Degrémont 0:39:22 19 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:40:45 20 John West Cycling 0:48:05 21 Bairnsdale RSL 0:49:31 22 Bunnings Warehouse 1:38:55 23 Parramatta Race Team 1:42:54 24 Seight Custom Cycling Wear 1:47:34