Fred Wright overcomes Shimano Di2 crash mode, avoids late wrong turn to grab Paris-Roubaix top 10

Briton says his next goal will be 'working out how to not be the best of the rest' after career-best finish

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 07 Fred Wright of The United Kingdom and Team Bahrain Victorious competes passing through the Tilloy SarsetRosires cobblestones sector uring the 121st ParisRoubaix 2024 a 2597km one day race from Compiegne to Roubaix UCIWT on April 07 2024 in Roubaix France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
British champion Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) races over the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix en route to ninth place at the 2025 race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Every rider, from the top of the classification to the bottom, has a story to tell at Paris-Roubaix, and it was no different for Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), who sprinted home 4:35 behind winner Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) to secure a career-best ninth-place finish.

The Briton beat the likes of Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) to secure the top-10 spot, had a few tales to tell after crossing the line, including his own Arenberg nightmare.

