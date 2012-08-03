Rudolph wins Sale criterium for Drapac
Giacoppo retains GC lead, but Davison narrows the gap
Stage 5: Sale -
After his third placing on Stage 3, Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac) cracked it for the win on Stage 5 of the Tour of Gippsland on Friday.
Rudolph, 23, a former winner of the Grafton to Inverell claimed the victory in a 14-man bunch sprint following a 30-lap criterium in Sale from Ryan MacAnally and his Budget Forklifts teammates Sam Witmitz.
"It was a long time coming, so I'm very happy to get a win," Rudolph said.
"We decided we would lead it out from the front and then try and hang on for the win.
"It's worked out perfectly."
General classification leader Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) and his rival Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) both finished in the main bunch which had a four-second gap coming into the finish line. Giacoppo had held a 13-second lead on Davison coming into the morning stage, however the triple stage winner was able to claw back some valuable time bonuses on the lap 14 and 18 intermediate sprints. Giacoppo’s lead now stands at eight seconds after he took the minor placings in three sprints.
The Tour of Gippsland continues on Friday afternoon with a 101.9km road race between Maffra and Dargo.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:48:23
|2
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|4
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|5
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|6
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|7
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|8
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|9
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|10
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|11
|Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|12
|Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
|13
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|14
|William Bowman (Lakes Oil)
|15
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:00:04
|16
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|17
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|18
|Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)
|19
|George Tansley (SASI)
|20
|Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|21
|Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|22
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|23
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|24
|Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|25
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|26
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|27
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|28
|Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|29
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|30
|Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|31
|Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
|32
|Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
|33
|Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
|34
|Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|35
|Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
|36
|Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
|37
|Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
|38
|Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling)
|39
|Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
|40
|Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda)
|41
|Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
|42
|Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda)
|43
|Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|44
|James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL)
|45
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|46
|Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
|47
|Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)
|48
|Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team)
|49
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|50
|Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
|51
|Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|52
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|53
|Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|54
|David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|55
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|56
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|57
|Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder)
|58
|Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|59
|Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
|60
|Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing)
|61
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|62
|Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|63
|Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|64
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|65
|Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|66
|William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|67
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
|68
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|69
|Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|70
|Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)
|71
|Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda)
|72
|Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|73
|Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)
|74
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
|75
|James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
|76
|Sam Crome (SASI)
|77
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|78
|Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)
|79
|Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
|80
|Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
|81
|Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)
|82
|Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL)
|83
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|84
|Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|85
|Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|0:00:18
|86
|Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil)
|87
|Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|88
|James Boal (John West Cycling)
|89
|Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
|90
|Karl Evans (SASI)
|91
|Andrew Roe (SASI)
|92
|Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
|93
|Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:00:20
|94
|Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse)
|95
|James Butler (John West Cycling)
|96
|Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|97
|Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|98
|Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team)
|99
|Phil Mundy (SASI)
|100
|Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|101
|Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
|102
|Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont)
|103
|Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont)
|104
|Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
|105
|Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)
|106
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|107
|Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing)
|108
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|109
|Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse)
|110
|Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team)
|111
|Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|112
|Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
|113
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|114
|Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse)
|0:00:27
|115
|Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|116
|Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing)
|117
|Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|118
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
|119
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:33
|120
|Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont)
|121
|Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL)
|122
|Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:00:35
|123
|Fraser Northey (SASI)
|0:00:38
|124
|Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:00:52
|125
|James Stretch (Team Downunder)
|0:01:16
|126
|Nick Woods (Team Downunder)
|127
|Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:01:19
|128
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
|129
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|0:00:04
|130
|Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|131
|Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)
|132
|Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|133
|Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
|134
|Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:01:36
|135
|Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing)
|136
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|137
|Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL)
|138
|Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
|139
|Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:03:12
|140
|Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
|141
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:04:48
|142
|Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|143
|Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)
|144
|Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|145
|Jacob Restall (Team Downunder)
|146
|Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)
|0:06:24
|147
|Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
|148
|Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)
|149
|Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
|150
|Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder)
|151
|Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|0:08:00
|152
|William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse)
|153
|Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|154
|Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|3
|pts
|2
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|2
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|2
|3
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|3
|pts
|2
|Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
|2
|3
|Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
|2
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|3
|pts
|2
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|3
|pts
|2
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|3
|pts
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1.
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|3
|pts
|2.
|Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
|2
|3.
|Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|5:24:40
|2
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:08
|3
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:25
|4
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:29
|5
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|6
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|0:00:31
|7
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|0:00:34
|8
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|9
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:35
|10
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|11
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|0:00:36
|12
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:00:40
|13
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|14
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:43
|15
|Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
|0:00:45
|16
|William Bowman (Lakes Oil)
|0:00:48
|17
|Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|18
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:49
|19
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|20
|Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:50
|21
|Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
|22
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:51
|23
|Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:00:52
|24
|Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
|25
|Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|26
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:54
|27
|Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:00:55
|28
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|29
|Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|30
|Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
|0:00:56
|31
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|0:00:57
|32
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|0:00:58
|33
|Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|34
|Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:59
|35
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
|36
|Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|37
|Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
|38
|Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|39
|Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)
|40
|Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda)
|41
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|42
|Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder)
|43
|Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|44
|Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
|45
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|46
|Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:01:10
|47
|Andrew Roe (SASI)
|0:01:13
|48
|Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)
|0:01:16
|49
|Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|50
|Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
|51
|Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
|52
|Karl Evans (SASI)
|0:01:30
|53
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:01:32
|54
|Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont)
|55
|Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:01:46
|56
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|0:02:50
|57
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:03:14
|58
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:03:16
|59
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:03:27
|60
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:03:34
|61
|Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|0:03:36
|62
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:03:39
|63
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|0:03:41
|64
|Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|0:03:44
|65
|Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)
|66
|Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL)
|67
|Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)
|68
|Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|69
|David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|70
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|0:03:55
|71
|Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:03:56
|72
|Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:03:58
|73
|Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
|74
|Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:04:14
|75
|James Boal (John West Cycling)
|0:04:15
|76
|Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:04:20
|77
|Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse)
|0:04:31
|78
|Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team)
|0:04:34
|79
|James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:04:42
|80
|Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:05:46
|81
|Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:06:26
|82
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:07:32
|83
|Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing)
|0:07:54
|84
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:08:07
|85
|George Tansley (SASI)
|0:08:11
|86
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:08:14
|87
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:08:19
|88
|Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
|0:08:26
|89
|Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|0:08:28
|90
|Sam Crome (SASI)
|0:08:34
|91
|Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda)
|0:08:53
|92
|Phil Mundy (SASI)
|0:09:30
|93
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:09:34
|94
|William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:09:52
|95
|Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:09:55
|96
|Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:10:02
|97
|Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:10:04
|98
|Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)
|0:10:16
|99
|Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:10:24
|100
|Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:10:25
|101
|Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:10:40
|102
|Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)
|0:10:55
|103
|Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
|0:11:04
|104
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
|105
|Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:11:08
|106
|Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse)
|0:12:05
|107
|Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing)
|0:12:08
|108
|Fraser Northey (SASI)
|0:12:11
|109
|Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont)
|0:12:40
|110
|Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)
|0:12:41
|111
|Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:13:10
|112
|Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda)
|0:13:28
|113
|James Stretch (Team Downunder)
|0:13:41
|114
|Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)
|0:13:45
|115
|Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|0:13:58
|116
|Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:14:07
|117
|Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|0:14:08
|118
|Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team)
|0:14:25
|119
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
|0:14:31
|120
|Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:14:39
|121
|James Butler (John West Cycling)
|0:14:41
|122
|Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:14:48
|123
|Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team)
|0:15:04
|124
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:15:08
|125
|Jacob Restall (Team Downunder)
|0:15:28
|126
|Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
|0:16:10
|127
|Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:16:51
|128
|Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:17:37
|129
|Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|0:18:03
|130
|Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|0:18:15
|131
|Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil)
|0:18:43
|132
|Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:19:00
|133
|Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse)
|0:19:20
|134
|Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:19:32
|135
|Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont)
|0:20:05
|136
|Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|0:20:30
|137
|Nick Woods (Team Downunder)
|0:20:38
|138
|William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse)
|0:21:01
|139
|Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)
|0:21:15
|140
|James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
|0:21:47
|141
|Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:22:23
|142
|Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:24:32
|143
|Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:25:47
|144
|Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling)
|0:27:43
|145
|Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|0:28:30
|146
|Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
|0:28:31
|147
|Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:29:23
|148
|Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:31:02
|149
|Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing)
|0:33:11
|150
|Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder)
|0:34:03
|151
|Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:34:46
|152
|Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:34:56
|153
|Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:35:13
|154
|Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)
|0:52:21
|155
|Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing)
|0:57:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|25
|pts
|2
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|23
|3
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|21
|4
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|16
|5
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|14
|6
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|12
|7
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|11
|8
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|11
|9
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|10
|10
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|10
|11
|Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
|9
|12
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|8
|13
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|7
|14
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|7
|15
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|7
|16
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|5
|17
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|5
|18
|Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|4
|19
|Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|4
|20
|Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|4
|21
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|22
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|4
|23
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|4
|24
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|3
|25
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|3
|26
|Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|3
|27
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|28
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|3
|29
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|3
|30
|Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
|3
|31
|Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
|3
|32
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|3
|33
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|3
|34
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|35
|Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|36
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|2
|37
|Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
|2
|38
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|1
|39
|Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|1
|40
|Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|41
|Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
|1
|42
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|43
|Fraser Northey (SASI)
|1
|44
|Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|19
|pts
|2
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|19
|3
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|18
|4
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|18
|5
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|15
|6
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|13
|7
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|12
|8
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|11
|9
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|9
|10
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|8
|11
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|7
|12
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|5
|13
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|4
|14
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|15
|Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
|3
|16
|Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|8
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|5
|3
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|5
|4
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|5
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|6
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|2
|7
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|4
|pts
|2
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|2
|4
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team
|16:16:28
|2
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:03
|4
|Lakes Oil
|0:00:07
|5
|Team Downunder
|0:00:11
|6
|RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling
|7
|Hot Cycles New Zealand
|0:00:15
|8
|Search2Retain
|0:00:18
|9
|St George Skoda
|0:02:29
|10
|GPM Wilson Racing
|0:02:53
|11
|Team Jayco-Honey Shotz
|0:02:56
|12
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:03:07
|13
|Suzuki / Trek
|0:03:14
|14
|Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore
|0:03:20
|15
|Jayco - VIS
|0:03:31
|16
|SASI
|0:03:38
|17
|Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team
|0:06:16
|18
|Plan B Racing
|0:09:12
|19
|John West Cycling
|0:11:00
|20
|Bairnsdale RSL
|0:12:15
|21
|Thiess Degrémont
|0:12:43
|22
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:15:16
|23
|Bunnings Warehouse
|0:22:51
|24
|Parramatta Race Team
|0:31:35
|25
|Seight Custom Cycling Wear
|0:52:05
|26
|Legzzz Racing
|1:40:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|37
|pts
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|34
|3
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|29
|4
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|25
|5
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|25
|6
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|23
|7
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|22
|8
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|18
|9
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|15
|10
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|14
