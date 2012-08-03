Trending

Image 1 of 5

Drapac's Malcolm Rudolph wins stage 5 of the Tour of Gippsland

Drapac's Malcolm Rudolph wins stage 5 of the Tour of Gippsland
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 5

A look of determination from Anthony Giacoppo on the start line in Sale

A look of determination from Anthony Giacoppo on the start line in Sale
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 5

Race leader Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) is presented with the yellow jersey

Race leader Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) is presented with the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 5

The peloton takes on the Sale criterium

The peloton takes on the Sale criterium
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 5

The peloton takes on the Sale criterium

The peloton takes on the Sale criterium
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

After his third placing on Stage 3, Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac) cracked it for the win on Stage 5 of the Tour of Gippsland on Friday.

Rudolph, 23, a former winner of the Grafton to Inverell claimed the victory in a 14-man bunch sprint following a 30-lap criterium in Sale from Ryan MacAnally and his Budget Forklifts teammates Sam Witmitz.

"It was a long time coming, so I'm very happy to get a win," Rudolph said.

"We decided we would lead it out from the front and then try and hang on for the win.

"It's worked out perfectly."

General classification leader Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) and his rival Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) both finished in the main bunch which had a four-second gap coming into the finish line. Giacoppo had held a 13-second lead on Davison coming into the morning stage, however the triple stage winner was able to claw back some valuable time bonuses on the lap 14 and 18 intermediate sprints. Giacoppo’s lead now stands at eight seconds after he took the minor placings in three sprints.

The Tour of Gippsland continues on Friday afternoon with a 101.9km road race between Maffra and Dargo.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:48:23
2Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
3Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
4Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
5Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
6Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
7Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
8William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
9Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
10Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
11Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
12Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
13Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
14William Bowman (Lakes Oil)
15Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:04
16Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
17Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
18Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)
19George Tansley (SASI)
20Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
21Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
22Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
23Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
24Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
25Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
26Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
27Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
28Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
29Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
30Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
31Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
32Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
33Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
34Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
35Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
36Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
37Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
38Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling)
39Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
40Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda)
41Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
42Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda)
43Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
44James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL)
45Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
46Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
47Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)
48Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team)
49Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
50Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
51Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
52Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
53Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
54David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
55Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
56Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
57Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder)
58Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
59Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
60Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing)
61James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
62Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
63Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
64Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
65Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
66William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
67Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
68Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
69Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
70Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)
71Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda)
72Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
73Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)
74Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
75James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
76Sam Crome (SASI)
77Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
78Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)
79Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
80Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
81Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)
82Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL)
83Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
84Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
85Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)0:00:18
86Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil)
87Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
88James Boal (John West Cycling)
89Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
90Karl Evans (SASI)
91Andrew Roe (SASI)
92Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
93Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:00:20
94Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse)
95James Butler (John West Cycling)
96Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
97Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
98Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team)
99Phil Mundy (SASI)
100Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
101Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
102Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont)
103Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont)
104Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
105Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)
106Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
107Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing)
108Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
109Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse)
110Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team)
111Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
112Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
113Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
114Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse)0:00:27
115Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
116Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing)
117Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
118Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
119Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:33
120Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont)
121Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL)
122Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia)0:00:35
123Fraser Northey (SASI)0:00:38
124Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL)0:00:52
125James Stretch (Team Downunder)0:01:16
126Nick Woods (Team Downunder)
127Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:01:19
128Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
129Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)0:00:04
130Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
131Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)
132Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
133Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
134Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL)0:01:36
135Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing)
136Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
137Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL)
138Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
139Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek)0:03:12
140Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
141Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)0:04:48
142Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
143Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)
144Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
145Jacob Restall (Team Downunder)
146Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)0:06:24
147Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
148Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)
149Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
150Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder)
151Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)0:08:00
152William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse)
153Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
154Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)3pts
2Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)1

Lap 10 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)3pts
2Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)2
3Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)1

Lap 14 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)1

Lap 16 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)1

Lap 18 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)2
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Lap 20 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)3pts
2Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)1

Lap 22 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)3pts
2Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)1

Lap 24 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)3pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Lap 26 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)3pts
2.Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)2
3.Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)1

Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2

General classification after Stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)5:24:40
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:08
3William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:25
4Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:29
5Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
6Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:00:31
7Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)0:00:34
8Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
9Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:00:35
10Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
11Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:00:36
12Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:40
13Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
14Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:43
15Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)0:00:45
16William Bowman (Lakes Oil)0:00:48
17Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
18Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:49
19Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
20Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:50
21Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
22Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:51
23Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)0:00:52
24Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
25Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
26James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:00:54
27Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:00:55
28Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
29Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
30Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)0:00:56
31Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)0:00:57
32Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)0:00:58
33Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
34Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:59
35Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
36Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
37Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
38Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
39Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)
40Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda)
41Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
42Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder)
43Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
44Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
45Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
46Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:01:10
47Andrew Roe (SASI)0:01:13
48Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)0:01:16
49Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
50Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
51Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
52Karl Evans (SASI)0:01:30
53Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:32
54Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont)
55Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:01:46
56Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)0:02:50
57Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:03:14
58Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)0:03:16
59Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:03:27
60Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)0:03:34
61Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:03:36
62Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:03:39
63Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)0:03:41
64Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:03:44
65Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)
66Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL)
67Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)
68Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
69David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
70Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)0:03:55
71Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:03:56
72Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)0:03:58
73Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
74Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:04:14
75James Boal (John West Cycling)0:04:15
76Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)0:04:20
77Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse)0:04:31
78Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team)0:04:34
79James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL)0:04:42
80Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)0:05:46
81Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL)0:06:26
82Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:07:32
83Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing)0:07:54
84Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:08:07
85George Tansley (SASI)0:08:11
86Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)0:08:14
87Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:08:19
88Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)0:08:26
89Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:08:28
90Sam Crome (SASI)0:08:34
91Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda)0:08:53
92Phil Mundy (SASI)0:09:30
93Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:09:34
94William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)0:09:52
95Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)0:09:55
96Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:10:02
97Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)0:10:04
98Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)0:10:16
99Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)0:10:24
100Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:10:25
101Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:10:40
102Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)0:10:55
103Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)0:11:04
104Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
105Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)0:11:08
106Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse)0:12:05
107Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing)0:12:08
108Fraser Northey (SASI)0:12:11
109Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont)0:12:40
110Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)0:12:41
111Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing)0:13:10
112Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda)0:13:28
113James Stretch (Team Downunder)0:13:41
114Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)0:13:45
115Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:13:58
116Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:14:07
117Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:14:08
118Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team)0:14:25
119Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)0:14:31
120Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:14:39
121James Butler (John West Cycling)0:14:41
122Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL)0:14:48
123Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team)0:15:04
124Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)0:15:08
125Jacob Restall (Team Downunder)0:15:28
126Tom Donald (Search2Retain)0:16:10
127Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)0:16:51
128Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:17:37
129Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)0:18:03
130Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)0:18:15
131Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil)0:18:43
132Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia)0:19:00
133Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse)0:19:20
134Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:19:32
135Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont)0:20:05
136Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)0:20:30
137Nick Woods (Team Downunder)0:20:38
138William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse)0:21:01
139Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)0:21:15
140James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)0:21:47
141Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:22:23
142Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:24:32
143Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:25:47
144Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling)0:27:43
145Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)0:28:30
146Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)0:28:31
147Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL)0:29:23
148Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)0:31:02
149Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing)0:33:11
150Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder)0:34:03
151Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek)0:34:46
152Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL)0:34:56
153Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)0:35:13
154Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)0:52:21
155Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing)0:57:37

SP AusNet Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)25pts
2Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)23
3William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)21
4Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)16
5Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)14
6Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)12
7Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)11
8Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)11
9Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)10
10Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)10
11Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)9
12Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
13Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)7
14Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
15Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)7
16Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)5
17James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)5
18Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)4
19Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)4
20Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)4
21Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
22Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)4
23Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)4
24Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)3
25Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)3
26Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)3
27Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
28Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)3
29Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)3
30Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)3
31Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)3
32Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)3
33Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)3
34Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
35Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)2
36Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)2
37Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)2
38Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)1
39Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)1
40Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
41Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)1
42Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
43Fraser Northey (SASI)1
44Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)1

Credit Collect Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)19pts
2Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)19
3Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)18
4Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)18
5Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)15
6Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)13
7Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)12
8Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)11
9Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)9
10Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)8
11William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
12Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)5
13Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)4
14Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3
15Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)3
16Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)1

Hotondo Homes King of the Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)8pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)5
3Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)5
4Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
5William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
6Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)2
7Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Crossco Most Aggressive Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)4pts
2Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2
4Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team16:16:28
2Drapac Professional Cycling
3Team Budget Forklifts0:00:03
4Lakes Oil0:00:07
5Team Downunder0:00:11
6RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling
7Hot Cycles New Zealand0:00:15
8Search2Retain0:00:18
9St George Skoda0:02:29
10GPM Wilson Racing0:02:53
11Team Jayco-Honey Shotz0:02:56
12Team Polygon Australia0:03:07
13Suzuki / Trek0:03:14
14Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore0:03:20
15Jayco - VIS0:03:31
16SASI0:03:38
17Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team0:06:16
18Plan B Racing0:09:12
19John West Cycling0:11:00
20Bairnsdale RSL0:12:15
21Thiess Degrémont0:12:43
22African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:15:16
23Bunnings Warehouse0:22:51
24Parramatta Race Team0:31:35
25Seight Custom Cycling Wear0:52:05
26Legzzz Racing1:40:28

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)37pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)34
3Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)29
4Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)25
5Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)25
6Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)23
7Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)22
8Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)18
9Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)15
10Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)14

 

