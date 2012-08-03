Image 1 of 5 Drapac's Malcolm Rudolph wins stage 5 of the Tour of Gippsland (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 5 A look of determination from Anthony Giacoppo on the start line in Sale (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 5 Race leader Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) is presented with the yellow jersey (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 5 The peloton takes on the Sale criterium (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 5 The peloton takes on the Sale criterium (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

After his third placing on Stage 3, Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac) cracked it for the win on Stage 5 of the Tour of Gippsland on Friday.

Rudolph, 23, a former winner of the Grafton to Inverell claimed the victory in a 14-man bunch sprint following a 30-lap criterium in Sale from Ryan MacAnally and his Budget Forklifts teammates Sam Witmitz.

"It was a long time coming, so I'm very happy to get a win," Rudolph said.

"We decided we would lead it out from the front and then try and hang on for the win.

"It's worked out perfectly."

General classification leader Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) and his rival Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) both finished in the main bunch which had a four-second gap coming into the finish line. Giacoppo had held a 13-second lead on Davison coming into the morning stage, however the triple stage winner was able to claw back some valuable time bonuses on the lap 14 and 18 intermediate sprints. Giacoppo’s lead now stands at eight seconds after he took the minor placings in three sprints.

The Tour of Gippsland continues on Friday afternoon with a 101.9km road race between Maffra and Dargo.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:48:23 2 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 5 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 6 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 7 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 8 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 10 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 11 Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 12 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 13 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 14 William Bowman (Lakes Oil) 15 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:04 16 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 17 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 18 Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) 19 George Tansley (SASI) 20 Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 21 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 22 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 23 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 24 Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 25 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 26 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 27 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 28 Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 29 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 30 Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 31 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 32 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 33 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 34 Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 35 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 36 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 37 Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont) 38 Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling) 39 Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts) 40 Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda) 41 Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS) 42 Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda) 43 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 44 James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL) 45 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 46 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 47 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks) 48 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team) 49 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 50 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 51 Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 52 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 53 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 54 David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 55 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 56 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 57 Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder) 58 Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 59 Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS) 60 Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing) 61 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 62 Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 63 Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 64 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 65 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 66 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 67 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 68 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 69 Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 70 Brock Roberts (John West Cycling) 71 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda) 72 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 73 Geoff Straub (Team Downunder) 74 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 75 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 76 Sam Crome (SASI) 77 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 78 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek) 79 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 80 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 81 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda) 82 Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL) 83 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 84 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 85 Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 0:00:18 86 Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil) 87 Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 88 James Boal (John West Cycling) 89 Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 90 Karl Evans (SASI) 91 Andrew Roe (SASI) 92 Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS) 93 Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:00:20 94 Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse) 95 James Butler (John West Cycling) 96 Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 97 Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 98 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team) 99 Phil Mundy (SASI) 100 Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 101 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 102 Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont) 103 Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont) 104 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 105 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda) 106 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 107 Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing) 108 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 109 Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse) 110 Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team) 111 Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 112 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 113 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 114 Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:00:27 115 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 116 Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing) 117 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 118 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 119 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:33 120 Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont) 121 Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL) 122 Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia) 0:00:35 123 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:00:38 124 Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:00:52 125 James Stretch (Team Downunder) 0:01:16 126 Nick Woods (Team Downunder) 127 Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:01:19 128 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 129 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 0:00:04 130 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 131 Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing) 132 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 133 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 134 Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:01:36 135 Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing) 136 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 137 Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL) 138 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 139 Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 0:03:12 140 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 141 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:04:48 142 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 143 Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing) 144 Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 145 Jacob Restall (Team Downunder) 146 Trent Morey (Plan B Racing) 0:06:24 147 Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks) 148 Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team) 149 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 150 Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder) 151 Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 0:08:00 152 William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse) 153 Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 154 Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 6 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 1

Lap 10 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 3 pts 2 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 2 3 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 1

Lap 14 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 1

Lap 16 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 1

Lap 18 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS) 2 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Lap 20 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 1

Lap 22 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 3 pts 2 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 1

Lap 24 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Lap 26 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2. Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont) 2 3. Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 1

Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2

General classification after Stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 5:24:40 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:08 3 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:25 4 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:29 5 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:00:31 7 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 0:00:34 8 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 9 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:00:35 10 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 11 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:00:36 12 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:40 13 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 14 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:43 15 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 0:00:45 16 William Bowman (Lakes Oil) 0:00:48 17 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 18 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:49 19 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 20 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:50 21 Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts) 22 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:51 23 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 0:00:52 24 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 25 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 26 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:00:54 27 Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:00:55 28 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 29 Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 30 Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont) 0:00:56 31 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 0:00:57 32 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 0:00:58 33 Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 34 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:59 35 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 36 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 37 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 38 Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 39 Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) 40 Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda) 41 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 42 Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder) 43 Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 44 Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS) 45 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 46 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:01:10 47 Andrew Roe (SASI) 0:01:13 48 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda) 0:01:16 49 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 50 Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS) 51 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 52 Karl Evans (SASI) 0:01:30 53 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:32 54 Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont) 55 Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:01:46 56 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 0:02:50 57 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:03:14 58 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:03:16 59 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:03:27 60 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:03:34 61 Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:03:36 62 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:03:39 63 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 0:03:41 64 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:03:44 65 Geoff Straub (Team Downunder) 66 Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL) 67 Brock Roberts (John West Cycling) 68 Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 69 David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 70 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 0:03:55 71 Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:03:56 72 Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 0:03:58 73 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 74 Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:04:14 75 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:04:15 76 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:04:20 77 Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:04:31 78 Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team) 0:04:34 79 James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:04:42 80 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:05:46 81 Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:06:26 82 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:07:32 83 Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing) 0:07:54 84 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:08:07 85 George Tansley (SASI) 0:08:11 86 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 0:08:14 87 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:08:19 88 Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS) 0:08:26 89 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:08:28 90 Sam Crome (SASI) 0:08:34 91 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda) 0:08:53 92 Phil Mundy (SASI) 0:09:30 93 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:09:34 94 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 0:09:52 95 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 0:09:55 96 Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:10:02 97 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 0:10:04 98 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda) 0:10:16 99 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek) 0:10:24 100 Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:10:25 101 Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:10:40 102 Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing) 0:10:55 103 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 0:11:04 104 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 105 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 0:11:08 106 Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:12:05 107 Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing) 0:12:08 108 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:12:11 109 Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont) 0:12:40 110 Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing) 0:12:41 111 Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:13:10 112 Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda) 0:13:28 113 James Stretch (Team Downunder) 0:13:41 114 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:13:45 115 Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:13:58 116 Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:14:07 117 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:14:08 118 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team) 0:14:25 119 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 0:14:31 120 Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:14:39 121 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:14:41 122 Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:14:48 123 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team) 0:15:04 124 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:15:08 125 Jacob Restall (Team Downunder) 0:15:28 126 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 0:16:10 127 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 0:16:51 128 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:17:37 129 Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 0:18:03 130 Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 0:18:15 131 Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil) 0:18:43 132 Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia) 0:19:00 133 Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:19:20 134 Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:19:32 135 Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont) 0:20:05 136 Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 0:20:30 137 Nick Woods (Team Downunder) 0:20:38 138 William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:21:01 139 Trent Morey (Plan B Racing) 0:21:15 140 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 0:21:47 141 Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:22:23 142 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:24:32 143 Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:25:47 144 Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling) 0:27:43 145 Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 0:28:30 146 Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:28:31 147 Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:29:23 148 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 0:31:02 149 Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing) 0:33:11 150 Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder) 0:34:03 151 Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 0:34:46 152 Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:34:56 153 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:35:13 154 Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team) 0:52:21 155 Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing) 0:57:37

SP AusNet Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 25 pts 2 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 23 3 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 21 4 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 16 5 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 14 6 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 12 7 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 11 8 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 11 9 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 10 10 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 10 11 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 12 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 13 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 7 14 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 15 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 7 16 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 17 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 5 18 Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 4 19 Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 4 20 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 4 21 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 22 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 23 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 24 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 25 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 3 26 Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 3 27 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 28 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 3 29 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 3 30 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 3 31 Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont) 3 32 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 33 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 3 34 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 35 Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 36 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 2 37 Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS) 2 38 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 1 39 Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 1 40 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 41 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 1 42 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 43 Fraser Northey (SASI) 1 44 Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 1

Credit Collect Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 19 pts 2 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 19 3 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 4 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 18 5 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 15 6 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 7 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 12 8 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 11 9 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 9 10 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 8 11 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 12 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 5 13 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 14 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 15 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 3 16 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 1

Hotondo Homes King of the Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 8 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 5 3 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 5 4 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 5 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 6 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 2 7 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Crossco Most Aggressive Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 4 pts 2 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 4 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 16:16:28 2 Drapac Professional Cycling 3 Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:03 4 Lakes Oil 0:00:07 5 Team Downunder 0:00:11 6 RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling 7 Hot Cycles New Zealand 0:00:15 8 Search2Retain 0:00:18 9 St George Skoda 0:02:29 10 GPM Wilson Racing 0:02:53 11 Team Jayco-Honey Shotz 0:02:56 12 Team Polygon Australia 0:03:07 13 Suzuki / Trek 0:03:14 14 Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore 0:03:20 15 Jayco - VIS 0:03:31 16 SASI 0:03:38 17 Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team 0:06:16 18 Plan B Racing 0:09:12 19 John West Cycling 0:11:00 20 Bairnsdale RSL 0:12:15 21 Thiess Degrémont 0:12:43 22 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:15:16 23 Bunnings Warehouse 0:22:51 24 Parramatta Race Team 0:31:35 25 Seight Custom Cycling Wear 0:52:05 26 Legzzz Racing 1:40:28