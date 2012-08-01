Trending

Budget Forklifts claim 1-2 in opening stage

Image 1 of 7

Luke Davison takes stage one

Luke Davison takes stage one
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 7

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) pulls on the yellow leader's jersey after Stage 1 of the 2012 Tour of Gippsland

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) pulls on the yellow leader's jersey after Stage 1 of the 2012 Tour of Gippsland
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 7

The podium is all smiles after the opening stage

The podium is all smiles after the opening stage
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 7

The peleton line up for the start of stage one

The peleton line up for the start of stage one
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 7

Beautiful San Remo was the setting for the opening stage

Beautiful San Remo was the setting for the opening stage
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 7

The large field string out on stage one

The large field string out on stage one
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 7

Luke Davison puts in a turn of speed.

Luke Davison puts in a turn of speed.
(Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com)

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) came out on top of a bunch sprint which numbered around half of the 162-man field on Wednesday to claim the opening stage of the Tour of Gippsland - the first event of the 2012 Scody Cup and the fourth stop on the Australian National Road Series.

The former triple junior world champion on the track bested teammate Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) and Australian Criterium Champion Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisors) on the 40km waterfront circuit at San Remo, in Victoria.

"I went out early and tried to get some sprint points," Davison said. "Before I knew it, half the field went after the sprints so I tried to stay out of trouble.

Conditions were unusually calm in the coastal town for Stage 1, with strong winds usually buffeting the area.

Davison revealed his intentions early, taking out the day's first intermediate sprint ahead of Alex Smyth (Plan B Racing) and Giacoppo. Budget has won the opening three events of the NRS via Mark O'Brien and aggressively went about continuing their winning trend with Sam Witmitz nabbing two intermediates while Peter Loft also featured in another. GPM Wilson Racing's Josh Taylor earned the Most Agressive award for the stage for his efforts.

Genesys young-gun Alex Carver holds a one-point lead in the SP AusNet Sprint Championship having placed in three intermediate sprints while Davison two second lead courtesy of time bonuses in the general classification heading into Stage 2 on the Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)0:52:43
2Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
4Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
5Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
6Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
7Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
8Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
9Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
10Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
11Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
12Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
13Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
14Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
15Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
16Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
17Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
18Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
19Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
20Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
21Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
22Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
23Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
24Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
25William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
26Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
27Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
28Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
29Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
30Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
31Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
32Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
33Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing)
34David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
35Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
36Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
37William Bowman (Lakes Oil)
38Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
39Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
40Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
41Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
42Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
43Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
44Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
45Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)
46Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder)
47Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
48Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
49Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
50Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
51Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
52Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda)
53Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
54Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
55Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
56Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
57Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
58Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
59Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
60Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
61Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
62James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
63Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team)
64Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
65Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
66Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
67Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)
68Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL)
69Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
70Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)
71Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)
72Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
73Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder)
74William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
75Andrew Roe (SASI)
76Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)0:00:17
77Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont)
78James Boal (John West Cycling)
79Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
80Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
81Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse)
82Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
83Karl Evans (SASI)
84Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)
85Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse)
86Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
87Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
88Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team)
89Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
90Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
91James Stretch (Team Downunder)
92Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
93Jacob Restall (Team Downunder)
94Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)
95George Tansley (SASI)
96Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
97Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
98Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
99Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
100Tyler Spurrell (Croydon Cycleworks)
101Sam Crome (SASI)
102Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont)
103Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
104Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
105James Butler (John West Cycling)
106Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:40
107Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
108Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team)
109Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont)
110Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL)0:00:45
111Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL)0:00:49
112Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)0:00:58
113Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
114James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL)
115William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse)
116Nick Woods (Team Downunder)
117Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:01:35
118James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
119Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
120Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
121Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
122Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil)0:01:43
123Fraser Northey (SASI)
124Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)
125Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse)0:01:52
126Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
127Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
128Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
129Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
130Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
131Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
132Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
133Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)0:02:38
134Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)
135Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
136Phil Mundy (SASI)0:05:16
137Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
138Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda)
139Jamie Nightingale (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
140Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
141Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
142Calum Middleton (Bunnings Warehouse)
143Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:07:54
144Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing)
145Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing)
146James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
147Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
148Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
149Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda)
150Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
151Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
152Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)0:10:32
153Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia)
154Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL)0:13:10
155Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL)
156Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling)
157Dale Scarfe (GPM Wilson Racing)0:15:48
158Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing)
159Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
160Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
161Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)
162Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing)
DNSDavid Stevens (SASI)
DNSNathan Bradshaw (St George Skoda)
DNSDaniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Racing Team)
DNSMichael Phelan (Parramatta Racing Team)
DNSNicholas Schultz (Jayco - VIS)
DNSJordan Elliott (Thiess Degrémont)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)2
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3pts
2Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)2
3Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)1

Lap 10 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)1

Lap 14 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Lap 16 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)2
3Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Lap 18 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)3pts
2Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2pts

General classification after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)0:52:30
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:02
3Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:05
4Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:06
5Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:07
6Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:00:09
7Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)0:00:10
8Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
9Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
10Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
11Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:11
12Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
13William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
14Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
15Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
16Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
17Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
18Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:12
19Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
20Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
21Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:13
22Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
23Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
24Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
25Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
26Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
27Andrew Roe (SASI)
28William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
29Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder)
30Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
31Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)
32Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)
33Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
34Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL)
35Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)
36Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
37Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
38Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
39Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team)
40James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
41Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
42Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
43Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
44Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
45Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
46Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
47Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
48Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
49Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda)
50Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
51Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
52Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
53Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
54Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
55Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder)
56Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)
57Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
58Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
59Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
60Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
61William Bowman (Lakes Oil)
62Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
63Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
64David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
65Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing)
66Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
67Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
68Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
69Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
70Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
71Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
72Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
73Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
74Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
75Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
76Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
77Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
78Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
79Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
80Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
81Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
82Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
83James Butler (John West Cycling)0:00:30
84Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
85Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
86Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont)
87Sam Crome (SASI)
88Tyler Spurrell (Croydon Cycleworks)
89Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
90Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
91Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
92Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
93George Tansley (SASI)
94Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)
95Jacob Restall (Team Downunder)
96Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
97James Stretch (Team Downunder)
98Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
99Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
100Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team)
101Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
102Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
103Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse)
104Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)
105Karl Evans (SASI)
106Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
107Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse)
108Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
109Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
110James Boal (John West Cycling)
111Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont)
112Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
113Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont)0:00:53
114Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team)
115Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
116Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
117Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL)0:00:58
118Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL)0:01:02
119Nick Woods (Team Downunder)0:01:11
120William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse)
121James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL)
122Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
123Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)
124Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:01:47
125Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:01:48
126Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
127Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
128James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
129Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)0:01:56
130Fraser Northey (SASI)
131Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil)
132Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse)0:02:05
133Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:02:51
134Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)
135Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)
136Calum Middleton (Bunnings Warehouse)0:05:29
137Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
138Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
139Jamie Nightingale (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
140Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda)
141Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
142Phil Mundy (SASI)
143Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:08:07
144Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
145Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda)
146Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
147Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
148James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
149Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing)
150Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing)
151Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
152Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia)0:10:45
153Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
154Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling)0:13:23
155Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL)
156Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL)
157Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing)0:16:01
158Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)
159Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
160Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
161Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing)
162Dale Scarfe (GPM Wilson Racing)

SP AusNet Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)7pts
2Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)6
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)5
4Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)3
5Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)3
6Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
7Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3
8Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)2
9Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)2
10Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)2
11William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
12Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)2
13Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
14Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2
15Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
16Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
17Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)1
18Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Credit Collect Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)10pts
2Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)9
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)8
4Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)7
5Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)6
6Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)5
7Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)4
8Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)3
9Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
10Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)1

Crossco Most Aggressive Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2pts

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Budget Forklifts2:38:09
2Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team
3RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling
4Drapac Professional Cycling
5Search2Retain
6GPM Wilson Racing
7Plan B Racing
8Team Downunder
9Suzuki / Trek
10Team Polygon Australia
11Hot Cycles New Zealand
12Lakes Oil
13Team Jayco-Honey Shotz
14Jayco - VIS0:00:17
15SASI
16Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore
17Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team
18African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
19John West Cycling0:00:34
20Thiess Degrémont
21Parramatta Race Team0:00:57
22Bunnings Warehouse0:01:32
23Bairnsdale RSL0:01:34
24St George Skoda0:02:00
25Seight Custom Cycling Wear0:08:11
26Croydon Cycleworks0:09:09
27Legzzz Racing0:39:30

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)12pts
2Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)11
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)10
4Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)9
5Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)8
6Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)7
7Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)6
8Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)5
9Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)4
10Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)3

 

