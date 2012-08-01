Davison upsets Australian Criterium Champion Giacoppo in San Remo
Budget Forklifts claim 1-2 in opening stage
Stage 1: San Remo waterfront -
Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) came out on top of a bunch sprint which numbered around half of the 162-man field on Wednesday to claim the opening stage of the Tour of Gippsland - the first event of the 2012 Scody Cup and the fourth stop on the Australian National Road Series.
The former triple junior world champion on the track bested teammate Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) and Australian Criterium Champion Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisors) on the 40km waterfront circuit at San Remo, in Victoria.
"I went out early and tried to get some sprint points," Davison said. "Before I knew it, half the field went after the sprints so I tried to stay out of trouble.
Conditions were unusually calm in the coastal town for Stage 1, with strong winds usually buffeting the area.
Davison revealed his intentions early, taking out the day's first intermediate sprint ahead of Alex Smyth (Plan B Racing) and Giacoppo. Budget has won the opening three events of the NRS via Mark O'Brien and aggressively went about continuing their winning trend with Sam Witmitz nabbing two intermediates while Peter Loft also featured in another. GPM Wilson Racing's Josh Taylor earned the Most Agressive award for the stage for his efforts.
Genesys young-gun Alex Carver holds a one-point lead in the SP AusNet Sprint Championship having placed in three intermediate sprints while Davison two second lead courtesy of time bonuses in the general classification heading into Stage 2 on the Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:52:43
|2
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|4
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|5
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|6
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|7
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|8
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|9
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|10
|Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
|11
|Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|12
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|13
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|14
|Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|15
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|16
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|17
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|18
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|19
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|20
|Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|21
|Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|22
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|23
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|24
|Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|25
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|26
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|27
|Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
|28
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|29
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|30
|Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
|31
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|32
|Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
|33
|Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing)
|34
|David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|35
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|36
|Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
|37
|William Bowman (Lakes Oil)
|38
|Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|39
|Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|40
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|41
|Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|42
|Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
|43
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|44
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|45
|Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)
|46
|Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder)
|47
|Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|48
|Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|49
|Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
|50
|Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
|51
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|52
|Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda)
|53
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|54
|Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
|55
|Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|56
|Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|57
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|58
|Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
|59
|Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|60
|Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|61
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
|62
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|63
|Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team)
|64
|Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|65
|Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|66
|Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
|67
|Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)
|68
|Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL)
|69
|Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
|70
|Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)
|71
|Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)
|72
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
|73
|Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder)
|74
|William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|75
|Andrew Roe (SASI)
|76
|Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
|0:00:17
|77
|Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont)
|78
|James Boal (John West Cycling)
|79
|Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|80
|Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
|81
|Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse)
|82
|Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
|83
|Karl Evans (SASI)
|84
|Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)
|85
|Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse)
|86
|Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|87
|Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
|88
|Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team)
|89
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
|90
|Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|91
|James Stretch (Team Downunder)
|92
|Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|93
|Jacob Restall (Team Downunder)
|94
|Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)
|95
|George Tansley (SASI)
|96
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|97
|Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
|98
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
|99
|Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|100
|Tyler Spurrell (Croydon Cycleworks)
|101
|Sam Crome (SASI)
|102
|Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont)
|103
|Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|104
|Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|105
|James Butler (John West Cycling)
|106
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:40
|107
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|108
|Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team)
|109
|Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont)
|110
|Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:00:45
|111
|Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:00:49
|112
|Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)
|0:00:58
|113
|Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
|114
|James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL)
|115
|William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse)
|116
|Nick Woods (Team Downunder)
|117
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:01:35
|118
|James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|119
|Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|120
|Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
|121
|Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|122
|Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil)
|0:01:43
|123
|Fraser Northey (SASI)
|124
|Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)
|125
|Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse)
|0:01:52
|126
|Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|127
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|128
|Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|129
|Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
|130
|Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|131
|Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
|132
|Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
|133
|Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)
|0:02:38
|134
|Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)
|135
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|136
|Phil Mundy (SASI)
|0:05:16
|137
|Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|138
|Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda)
|139
|Jamie Nightingale (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|140
|Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|141
|Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|142
|Calum Middleton (Bunnings Warehouse)
|143
|Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:07:54
|144
|Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing)
|145
|Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing)
|146
|James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
|147
|Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|148
|Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
|149
|Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda)
|150
|Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
|151
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|152
|Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|0:10:32
|153
|Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia)
|154
|Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:13:10
|155
|Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL)
|156
|Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling)
|157
|Dale Scarfe (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:15:48
|158
|Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing)
|159
|Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|160
|Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|161
|Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)
|162
|Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing)
|DNS
|David Stevens (SASI)
|DNS
|Nathan Bradshaw (St George Skoda)
|DNS
|Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Racing Team)
|DNS
|Michael Phelan (Parramatta Racing Team)
|DNS
|Nicholas Schultz (Jayco - VIS)
|DNS
|Jordan Elliott (Thiess Degrémont)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|2
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|3
|pts
|2
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|2
|3
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|2
|3
|Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|3
|pts
|2
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|2
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:52:30
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:02
|3
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:05
|4
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:06
|5
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:07
|6
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:09
|7
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|0:00:10
|8
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|9
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|10
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|11
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:00:11
|12
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|13
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|14
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|15
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|16
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|17
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|18
|Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:12
|19
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|20
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|21
|Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:13
|22
|Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
|23
|Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|24
|Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
|25
|Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|26
|Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|27
|Andrew Roe (SASI)
|28
|William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|29
|Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder)
|30
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
|31
|Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)
|32
|Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)
|33
|Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
|34
|Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL)
|35
|Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)
|36
|Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
|37
|Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|38
|Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|39
|Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team)
|40
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|41
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
|42
|Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|43
|Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|44
|Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
|45
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|46
|Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|47
|Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
|48
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|49
|Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda)
|50
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|51
|Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
|52
|Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
|53
|Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|54
|Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|55
|Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder)
|56
|Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)
|57
|Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
|58
|Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|59
|Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|60
|Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|61
|William Bowman (Lakes Oil)
|62
|Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
|63
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|64
|David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|65
|Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing)
|66
|Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
|67
|Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
|68
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|69
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|70
|Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
|71
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|72
|Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|73
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|74
|Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|75
|Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|76
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|77
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|78
|Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|79
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|80
|Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|81
|Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
|82
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|83
|James Butler (John West Cycling)
|0:00:30
|84
|Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|85
|Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|86
|Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont)
|87
|Sam Crome (SASI)
|88
|Tyler Spurrell (Croydon Cycleworks)
|89
|Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|90
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
|91
|Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
|92
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|93
|George Tansley (SASI)
|94
|Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)
|95
|Jacob Restall (Team Downunder)
|96
|Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|97
|James Stretch (Team Downunder)
|98
|Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|99
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
|100
|Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team)
|101
|Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
|102
|Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|103
|Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse)
|104
|Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)
|105
|Karl Evans (SASI)
|106
|Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
|107
|Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse)
|108
|Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
|109
|Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|110
|James Boal (John West Cycling)
|111
|Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont)
|112
|Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
|113
|Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont)
|0:00:53
|114
|Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team)
|115
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|116
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|117
|Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:00:58
|118
|Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:01:02
|119
|Nick Woods (Team Downunder)
|0:01:11
|120
|William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse)
|121
|James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL)
|122
|Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
|123
|Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)
|124
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:01:47
|125
|Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|0:01:48
|126
|Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
|127
|Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|128
|James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|129
|Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)
|0:01:56
|130
|Fraser Northey (SASI)
|131
|Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil)
|132
|Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse)
|0:02:05
|133
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:02:51
|134
|Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)
|135
|Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)
|136
|Calum Middleton (Bunnings Warehouse)
|0:05:29
|137
|Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|138
|Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|139
|Jamie Nightingale (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|140
|Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda)
|141
|Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|142
|Phil Mundy (SASI)
|143
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|0:08:07
|144
|Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
|145
|Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda)
|146
|Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
|147
|Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|148
|James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
|149
|Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing)
|150
|Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing)
|151
|Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|152
|Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:10:45
|153
|Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|154
|Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling)
|0:13:23
|155
|Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL)
|156
|Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL)
|157
|Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing)
|0:16:01
|158
|Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)
|159
|Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|160
|Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|161
|Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing)
|162
|Dale Scarfe (GPM Wilson Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|7
|pts
|2
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|6
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|5
|4
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|5
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|3
|6
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|7
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|3
|8
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|2
|9
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|2
|10
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|11
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|12
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|2
|13
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|14
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|2
|15
|Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|16
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|17
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|1
|18
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|10
|pts
|2
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|9
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|8
|4
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|7
|5
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|6
|6
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|5
|7
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|4
|8
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|3
|9
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|10
|Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|2
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Budget Forklifts
|2:38:09
|2
|Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team
|3
|RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling
|4
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|Search2Retain
|6
|GPM Wilson Racing
|7
|Plan B Racing
|8
|Team Downunder
|9
|Suzuki / Trek
|10
|Team Polygon Australia
|11
|Hot Cycles New Zealand
|12
|Lakes Oil
|13
|Team Jayco-Honey Shotz
|14
|Jayco - VIS
|0:00:17
|15
|SASI
|16
|Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore
|17
|Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team
|18
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|19
|John West Cycling
|0:00:34
|20
|Thiess Degrémont
|21
|Parramatta Race Team
|0:00:57
|22
|Bunnings Warehouse
|0:01:32
|23
|Bairnsdale RSL
|0:01:34
|24
|St George Skoda
|0:02:00
|25
|Seight Custom Cycling Wear
|0:08:11
|26
|Croydon Cycleworks
|0:09:09
|27
|Legzzz Racing
|0:39:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|12
|pts
|2
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|11
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|10
|4
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|9
|5
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|8
|6
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|7
|7
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|6
|8
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|5
|9
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|4
|10
|Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
|3
