Image 1 of 7 Luke Davison takes stage one (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 7 Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) pulls on the yellow leader's jersey after Stage 1 of the 2012 Tour of Gippsland (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 7 The podium is all smiles after the opening stage (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 7 The peleton line up for the start of stage one (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 7 Beautiful San Remo was the setting for the opening stage (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 7 The large field string out on stage one (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 7 Luke Davison puts in a turn of speed. (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com)

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) came out on top of a bunch sprint which numbered around half of the 162-man field on Wednesday to claim the opening stage of the Tour of Gippsland - the first event of the 2012 Scody Cup and the fourth stop on the Australian National Road Series.

Related Articles Davison satisfied with dual stage victories at Tour of Gippsland

The former triple junior world champion on the track bested teammate Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) and Australian Criterium Champion Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisors) on the 40km waterfront circuit at San Remo, in Victoria.

"I went out early and tried to get some sprint points," Davison said. "Before I knew it, half the field went after the sprints so I tried to stay out of trouble.





Conditions were unusually calm in the coastal town for Stage 1, with strong winds usually buffeting the area.

Davison revealed his intentions early, taking out the day's first intermediate sprint ahead of Alex Smyth (Plan B Racing) and Giacoppo. Budget has won the opening three events of the NRS via Mark O'Brien and aggressively went about continuing their winning trend with Sam Witmitz nabbing two intermediates while Peter Loft also featured in another. GPM Wilson Racing's Josh Taylor earned the Most Agressive award for the stage for his efforts.

Genesys young-gun Alex Carver holds a one-point lead in the SP AusNet Sprint Championship having placed in three intermediate sprints while Davison two second lead courtesy of time bonuses in the general classification heading into Stage 2 on the Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:52:43 2 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 5 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 6 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 7 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 8 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 9 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 10 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 11 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 12 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 13 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 14 Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 15 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 16 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 17 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 18 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 19 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 20 Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 21 Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 22 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 23 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 24 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 25 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 26 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 27 Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS) 28 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 29 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 30 Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont) 31 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 32 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 33 Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing) 34 David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 35 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 36 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 37 William Bowman (Lakes Oil) 38 Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 39 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 40 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 41 Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 42 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 43 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 44 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 45 Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) 46 Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder) 47 Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 48 Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 49 Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts) 50 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 51 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 52 Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda) 53 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 54 Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 55 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 56 Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 57 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 58 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 59 Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 60 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 61 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 62 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 63 Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team) 64 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 65 Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 66 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 67 Geoff Straub (Team Downunder) 68 Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL) 69 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 70 Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing) 71 Brock Roberts (John West Cycling) 72 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 73 Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder) 74 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 75 Andrew Roe (SASI) 76 Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS) 0:00:17 77 Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont) 78 James Boal (John West Cycling) 79 Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 80 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 81 Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse) 82 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 83 Karl Evans (SASI) 84 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda) 85 Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse) 86 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 87 Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS) 88 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team) 89 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 90 Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 91 James Stretch (Team Downunder) 92 Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 93 Jacob Restall (Team Downunder) 94 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek) 95 George Tansley (SASI) 96 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 97 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 98 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 99 Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 100 Tyler Spurrell (Croydon Cycleworks) 101 Sam Crome (SASI) 102 Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont) 103 Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 104 Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 105 James Butler (John West Cycling) 106 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:40 107 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 108 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team) 109 Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont) 110 Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:00:45 111 Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:00:49 112 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:00:58 113 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 114 James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL) 115 William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse) 116 Nick Woods (Team Downunder) 117 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:01:35 118 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 119 Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 120 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 121 Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 122 Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil) 0:01:43 123 Fraser Northey (SASI) 124 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda) 125 Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:01:52 126 Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 127 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 128 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 129 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 130 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 131 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 132 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 133 Trent Morey (Plan B Racing) 0:02:38 134 Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing) 135 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 136 Phil Mundy (SASI) 0:05:16 137 Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 138 Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda) 139 Jamie Nightingale (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 140 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 141 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 142 Calum Middleton (Bunnings Warehouse) 143 Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:07:54 144 Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing) 145 Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing) 146 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 147 Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 148 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 149 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda) 150 Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks) 151 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 152 Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 0:10:32 153 Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia) 154 Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:13:10 155 Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL) 156 Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling) 157 Dale Scarfe (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:15:48 158 Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing) 159 Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 160 Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 161 Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team) 162 Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing) DNS David Stevens (SASI) DNS Nathan Bradshaw (St George Skoda) DNS Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Racing Team) DNS Michael Phelan (Parramatta Racing Team) DNS Nicholas Schultz (Jayco - VIS) DNS Jordan Elliott (Thiess Degrémont)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 2 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Lap 6 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 pts 2 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 2 3 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 1

Lap 10 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 1

Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 1

Lap 14 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Lap 16 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 3 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Lap 18 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 3 pts 2 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 pts

General classification after Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:52:30 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:02 3 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:05 4 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:06 5 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:07 6 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:00:09 7 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 0:00:10 8 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 10 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 11 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:11 12 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 14 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 15 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 16 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 17 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 18 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:12 19 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 20 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 21 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:13 22 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 23 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 24 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 25 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 26 Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 27 Andrew Roe (SASI) 28 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 29 Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder) 30 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 31 Brock Roberts (John West Cycling) 32 Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing) 33 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 34 Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL) 35 Geoff Straub (Team Downunder) 36 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 37 Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 38 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 39 Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team) 40 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 41 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 42 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 43 Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 44 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 45 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 46 Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 47 Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 48 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 49 Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda) 50 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 51 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 52 Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts) 53 Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 54 Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 55 Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder) 56 Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) 57 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 58 Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 59 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 60 Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 61 William Bowman (Lakes Oil) 62 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 63 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 64 David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 65 Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing) 66 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 67 Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont) 68 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 69 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 70 Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS) 71 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 72 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 73 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 74 Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 75 Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 76 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 77 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 78 Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 79 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 80 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 81 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 82 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 83 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:00:30 84 Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 85 Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 86 Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont) 87 Sam Crome (SASI) 88 Tyler Spurrell (Croydon Cycleworks) 89 Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 90 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 91 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 92 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 93 George Tansley (SASI) 94 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek) 95 Jacob Restall (Team Downunder) 96 Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 97 James Stretch (Team Downunder) 98 Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 99 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 100 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team) 101 Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS) 102 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 103 Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse) 104 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda) 105 Karl Evans (SASI) 106 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 107 Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse) 108 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 109 Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 110 James Boal (John West Cycling) 111 Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont) 112 Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS) 113 Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont) 0:00:53 114 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team) 115 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 116 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 117 Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:00:58 118 Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:01:02 119 Nick Woods (Team Downunder) 0:01:11 120 William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse) 121 James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL) 122 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 123 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks) 124 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:01:47 125 Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:01:48 126 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 127 Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 128 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 129 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda) 0:01:56 130 Fraser Northey (SASI) 131 Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil) 132 Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:02:05 133 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:02:51 134 Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing) 135 Trent Morey (Plan B Racing) 136 Calum Middleton (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:05:29 137 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 138 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 139 Jamie Nightingale (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 140 Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda) 141 Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 142 Phil Mundy (SASI) 143 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:08:07 144 Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks) 145 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda) 146 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 147 Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 148 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 149 Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing) 150 Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing) 151 Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 152 Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia) 0:10:45 153 Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 154 Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling) 0:13:23 155 Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL) 156 Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL) 157 Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing) 0:16:01 158 Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team) 159 Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 160 Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 161 Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing) 162 Dale Scarfe (GPM Wilson Racing)

SP AusNet Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 7 pts 2 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 6 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 5 4 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 5 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 3 6 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 7 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 8 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 2 9 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 10 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 11 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 12 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 2 13 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 14 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 15 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 16 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 17 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 1 18 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Credit Collect Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 10 pts 2 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 8 4 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 7 5 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 6 6 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 5 7 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 8 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 3 9 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 10 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 1

Crossco Most Aggressive Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 pts

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Budget Forklifts 2:38:09 2 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 3 RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling 4 Drapac Professional Cycling 5 Search2Retain 6 GPM Wilson Racing 7 Plan B Racing 8 Team Downunder 9 Suzuki / Trek 10 Team Polygon Australia 11 Hot Cycles New Zealand 12 Lakes Oil 13 Team Jayco-Honey Shotz 14 Jayco - VIS 0:00:17 15 SASI 16 Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore 17 Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team 18 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 19 John West Cycling 0:00:34 20 Thiess Degrémont 21 Parramatta Race Team 0:00:57 22 Bunnings Warehouse 0:01:32 23 Bairnsdale RSL 0:01:34 24 St George Skoda 0:02:00 25 Seight Custom Cycling Wear 0:08:11 26 Croydon Cycleworks 0:09:09 27 Legzzz Racing 0:39:30