Image 1 of 5 Tour of Gippsland Stage 4 podium: Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore), Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) and Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 5 The peloton during Stage 4 of the Tour of Gippsland (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 5 Pat Shaw (Genesys) leads the bunch on the descent (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 5 The pressure was on during the short road stage to Yinnar at the Tourn of Gippsland (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 5 The fast and furious sprint to the stage 4 finish in Yinnar as a rider from SASI comes off second-best (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) made it three wins from four stages when he won the 54.5km Stage 4 at the Tour of Gippsland between Morwell and Yinnar.

"It’s not a bad tally so far," Davison said of his impressive performance so far. "Hopefully we can get another one or two.”

The sprint victory was not enough to unseat Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) as overall leader with the West Australian rider taking third behind Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore). Giacoppo holds a 13 second lead over Davison, with a further 10 seconds back to Will Walker (Drapac) in his return to the Australian National Road Series following a heart condition.

Giacoppo is confident his team which dominated the Australian domestic calendar in 2011, can hold on to the lead for the rest of the week.

"We’re exactly where we wanted to be," he said. "For the rest of the week, we just need to keep riding how we are now."

A seven kilometre neutral zone kept the peloton in check but once the official start was called, it was full speed ahead to the first KOM of the day after just 14.1km. Climbing specialist Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) took the five points on offer, with Jai Crawford (Genesys) and Walker next best.

With the peloton split by the climb, Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling), Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys) and Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) had clear air when it came to the intermediate sprint. The pressure was on for this short afternoon road stage, so their slight advantage was doomed with the second climb of the stage looming ahead. The comparative speed hump proved too tempting for Giacoppo with Genesys putting the hammer down to once again split the race.

The 3km, 6% third KOM was taken out by Pat Shaw (Genesys) moving to equal terms with Crawford and Hill in the classification. The Orange Army were doing their best to ensure Giacoppo would hold on to the overall lead with Crawford and Shaw doing their best to keep Budget out of the points in the second sprint.

Heading out of Thorpdale, the race was largely downhill with the peloton scattered from the constant battle for time bonuses. Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) and Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) fired off the front of the bunch with 15km to go with the peloton numbering around 50 riders.

Budget took control of the chase and the two escapees were caught but this was not a stage that would be won easily. A group of seven riders attacked with seven kilometres left to race with RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling, Search2Retain, Team Downunder, Drapac and GPM Wilson Racing all represented but their advantage was never more than 150m.

A bunch of 58 riders zeroed in on the line after the break was caught with 2km left to race. Davison once again proving he is in form.

Along with the overall lead, Giacoppo holds a one-point lead in the Scody Cup standings on 33 points.

The Tour of Gippsland continues on Friday with two stages again the order of the day. The morning Stage 5 criterium will be raced around the Sale CBD with 30 laps of 1.2km circuit. Stage 6 will be the longest of the tour so far at 101.9kms between Maffra and Dargo.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 1:18:29 2 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 5 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 6 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 8 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 10 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 11 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 12 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 13 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 14 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 15 Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS) 16 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 17 Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont) 18 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 19 Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 20 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 21 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 22 Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 23 Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 24 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 25 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 26 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 27 Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) 28 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 29 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda) 30 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 31 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 32 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 33 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 34 William Bowman (Lakes Oil) 35 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 36 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 37 Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont) 38 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda) 39 Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS) 40 Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder) 41 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 42 Andrew Roe (SASI) 43 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 44 Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 45 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 46 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 47 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 48 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 49 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 50 Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda) 51 Karl Evans (SASI) 52 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 53 Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL) 54 Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 55 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 56 Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 57 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 58 Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts) 59 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:12 60 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:40 61 Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:02:40 62 Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda) 63 Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 64 James Stretch (Team Downunder) 65 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 66 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:45 67 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 68 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda) 69 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 70 Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 71 Sam Crome (SASI) 72 Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 73 Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 74 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 75 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 76 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 77 Geoff Straub (Team Downunder) 78 Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL) 79 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 80 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 81 David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 82 Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia) 83 Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 84 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 85 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 86 Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS) 87 Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 88 Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse) 89 Jacob Restall (Team Downunder) 90 Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 91 James Boal (John West Cycling) 92 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 93 Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 94 Brock Roberts (John West Cycling) 95 Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team) 96 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 97 Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 98 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek) 99 Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 100 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 101 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 102 James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL) 103 Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing) 104 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 105 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 106 Trent Morey (Plan B Racing) 107 Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing) 108 Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 109 Phil Mundy (SASI) 110 Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing) 111 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 112 Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing) 113 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 114 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 115 Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing) 0:06:55 116 William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse) 117 Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont) 118 Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL) 119 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 120 Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks) 121 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 122 Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 123 George Tansley (SASI) 124 Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:08:46 125 Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:08:56 126 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team) 127 Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling) 128 Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont) 129 Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 130 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 131 Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 132 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 133 Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 134 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 135 Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil) 136 Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 137 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 138 Fraser Northey (SASI) 139 James Butler (John West Cycling) 140 Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 141 Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL) 142 Jamie Nightingale (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 143 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 144 Nick Woods (Team Downunder) 145 Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 146 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 147 Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 148 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team) 149 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 150 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:11:48 151 Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing) 152 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 0:15:11 153 Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:16:18 154 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 155 Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team) 0:19:53 156 Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder) 0:20:01 157 Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing) DNF Dale Scarfe (GPM Wilson Racing) DNS Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) DNS James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) DNS Tyler Spurrell (Croydon Cycleworks) DNS Calum Middleton (Bunnings Warehouse)

Intermediate Sprints - m41 Tennis Courts Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 pts 2 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 1

m60 Thorpdale General Store Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Hill Climbs - m32 McGrath's Track HC3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 3 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2

m45 Narracan Town Sign HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 2 3 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

m54 Blue Letterbox HC3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 5 pts 2 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 3 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2

Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 pts

General classification after Stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4:36:19 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:13 3 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:23 4 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:28 5 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:00:30 6 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:00:32 7 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:00:33 8 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:34 9 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 10 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 11 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:00:36 12 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:39 13 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:41 14 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:00:42 15 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:43 16 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 17 Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:44 18 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:45 19 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 20 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 0:00:46 21 William Bowman (Lakes Oil) 22 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 23 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 24 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 25 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:47 26 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:00:48 27 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:49 28 Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 29 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 0:00:51 30 Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:00:52 31 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 32 Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont) 33 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:53 34 Andrew Roe (SASI) 35 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 36 Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil) 37 Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 38 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 39 Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda) 40 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 41 Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 42 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 43 Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 44 Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder) 45 Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS) 46 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 47 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:01:04 48 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda) 0:01:10 49 Karl Evans (SASI) 50 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 51 Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont) 52 Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS) 53 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 54 Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:01:24 55 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:26 56 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 0:02:28 57 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:03:20 58 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:03:22 59 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:03:28 60 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:03:29 61 Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:03:30 62 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:03:33 63 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 0:03:35 64 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:03:38 65 Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 66 Geoff Straub (Team Downunder) 67 Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL) 68 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 69 Brock Roberts (John West Cycling) 70 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 71 Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 72 David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 73 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 0:03:49 74 Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:03:50 75 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 0:03:52 76 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:03:55 77 Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 78 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:03:58 79 Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:04:09 80 Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team) 0:04:12 81 James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:04:36 82 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:05:41 83 Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:05:51 84 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:07:10 85 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:07:44 86 Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing) 0:07:48 87 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 88 Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing) 0:07:51 89 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:07:56 90 George Tansley (SASI) 0:08:05 91 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 0:08:08 92 Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS) 93 Sam Crome (SASI) 0:08:28 94 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda) 0:08:47 95 Phil Mundy (SASI) 0:09:08 96 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 0:09:26 97 Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:09:42 98 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 0:09:43 99 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 0:09:46 100 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 0:09:49 101 Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 102 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda) 0:09:54 103 Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 0:10:01 104 Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:10:03 105 Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:10:18 106 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek) 107 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 108 Jacob Restall (Team Downunder) 0:10:38 109 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 0:10:46 110 Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing) 0:10:49 111 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:11:31 112 Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:11:32 113 Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:11:43 114 Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing) 0:11:46 115 Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont) 0:12:18 116 James Stretch (Team Downunder) 0:12:23 117 Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 0:12:28 118 William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:12:59 119 Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:13:10 120 Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda) 0:13:22 121 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:13:39 122 Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:13:56 123 Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:14:02 124 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 125 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 126 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:14:19 127 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team) 128 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team) 0:14:42 129 Trent Morey (Plan B Racing) 0:14:49 130 Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:14:52 131 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 0:16:04 132 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 0:16:29 133 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:17:08 134 Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 0:17:55 135 Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil) 0:18:23 136 Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia) 137 Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse) 0:18:51 138 Nick Woods (Team Downunder) 0:19:20 139 Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:19:26 140 Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont) 0:19:30 141 Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear) 0:20:28 142 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 0:21:41 143 Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:22:01 144 Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:22:05 145 Jamie Nightingale (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:23:38 146 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:24:03 147 Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:24:26 148 Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling) 0:27:37 149 Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder) 150 Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:27:45 151 Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 0:31:32 152 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:31:59 153 Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing) 0:32:42 154 Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL) 0:34:02 155 Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team) 0:45:55 156 Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing) 0:49:35

SP AusNet Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 21 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 20 3 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 18 4 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 12 5 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 10 6 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 10 7 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 10 8 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 9 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 7 10 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 11 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 7 12 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 7 13 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 6 14 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 6 15 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 5 16 Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 4 17 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 4 18 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 19 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 20 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 21 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 22 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 3 23 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 3 24 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 25 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 3 26 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 2 27 Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 28 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 2 29 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 30 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 1 31 Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 1 32 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 1 33 Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont) 1 34 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 35 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 36 Fraser Northey (SASI) 1

Credit Collect Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 18 pts 2 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 12 3 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 12 4 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 10 5 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz) 9 6 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 7 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 8 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 7 9 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 10 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 11 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 12 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 13 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 3 14 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 3 15 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 16 Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 1

Hotondo Homes King of the Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 5 3 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 5 4 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 5 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 6 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 7 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 2 8 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Crossco Most Aggressive Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 pts 2 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 3 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 4 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 13:51:15 2 Drapac Professional Cycling 3 Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:07 4 RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling 5 Team Downunder 6 Hot Cycles New Zealand 7 Lakes Oil 8 Search2Retain 0:00:14 9 St George Skoda 0:02:21 10 GPM Wilson Racing 0:02:45 11 Team Jayco-Honey Shotz 0:02:52 12 Team Polygon Australia 0:02:59 13 Suzuki / Trek 0:03:06 14 Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore 0:03:16 15 SASI 16 Jayco - VIS 0:03:23 17 Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team 0:06:08 18 Plan B Racing 0:09:04 19 John West Cycling 0:10:38 20 Bairnsdale RSL 0:11:38 21 Thiess Degrémont 0:12:03 22 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:14:36 23 Bunnings Warehouse 0:21:48 24 Parramatta Race Team 0:30:55 25 Seight Custom Cycling Wear 0:35:51 26 Legzzz Racing 1:31:45