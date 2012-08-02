Davison nabs a third stage at Tour of Gippsland
Giacoppo retains general classification lead
Stage 4: Morwell - Yinnar
Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) made it three wins from four stages when he won the 54.5km Stage 4 at the Tour of Gippsland between Morwell and Yinnar.
"It’s not a bad tally so far," Davison said of his impressive performance so far. "Hopefully we can get another one or two.”
The sprint victory was not enough to unseat Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) as overall leader with the West Australian rider taking third behind Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore). Giacoppo holds a 13 second lead over Davison, with a further 10 seconds back to Will Walker (Drapac) in his return to the Australian National Road Series following a heart condition.
Giacoppo is confident his team which dominated the Australian domestic calendar in 2011, can hold on to the lead for the rest of the week.
"We’re exactly where we wanted to be," he said. "For the rest of the week, we just need to keep riding how we are now."
A seven kilometre neutral zone kept the peloton in check but once the official start was called, it was full speed ahead to the first KOM of the day after just 14.1km. Climbing specialist Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) took the five points on offer, with Jai Crawford (Genesys) and Walker next best.
With the peloton split by the climb, Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling), Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys) and Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) had clear air when it came to the intermediate sprint. The pressure was on for this short afternoon road stage, so their slight advantage was doomed with the second climb of the stage looming ahead. The comparative speed hump proved too tempting for Giacoppo with Genesys putting the hammer down to once again split the race.
The 3km, 6% third KOM was taken out by Pat Shaw (Genesys) moving to equal terms with Crawford and Hill in the classification. The Orange Army were doing their best to ensure Giacoppo would hold on to the overall lead with Crawford and Shaw doing their best to keep Budget out of the points in the second sprint.
Heading out of Thorpdale, the race was largely downhill with the peloton scattered from the constant battle for time bonuses. Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) and Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) fired off the front of the bunch with 15km to go with the peloton numbering around 50 riders.
Budget took control of the chase and the two escapees were caught but this was not a stage that would be won easily. A group of seven riders attacked with seven kilometres left to race with RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling, Search2Retain, Team Downunder, Drapac and GPM Wilson Racing all represented but their advantage was never more than 150m.
A bunch of 58 riders zeroed in on the line after the break was caught with 2km left to race. Davison once again proving he is in form.
Along with the overall lead, Giacoppo holds a one-point lead in the Scody Cup standings on 33 points.
The Tour of Gippsland continues on Friday with two stages again the order of the day. The morning Stage 5 criterium will be raced around the Sale CBD with 30 laps of 1.2km circuit. Stage 6 will be the longest of the tour so far at 101.9kms between Maffra and Dargo.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1:18:29
|2
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|4
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|5
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|6
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|7
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|8
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|9
|Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
|10
|Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
|11
|Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|12
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|13
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|14
|Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|15
|Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
|16
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|17
|Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
|18
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|19
|Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|20
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|21
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|22
|Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|23
|Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|24
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|25
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|26
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|27
|Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)
|28
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|29
|Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda)
|30
|Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
|31
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|32
|Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
|33
|Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|34
|William Bowman (Lakes Oil)
|35
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
|36
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|37
|Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont)
|38
|Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)
|39
|Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
|40
|Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder)
|41
|Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
|42
|Andrew Roe (SASI)
|43
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
|44
|Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|45
|William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|46
|Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|47
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|48
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|49
|Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|50
|Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda)
|51
|Karl Evans (SASI)
|52
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|53
|Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL)
|54
|Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|55
|Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
|56
|Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|57
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|58
|Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
|59
|Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:12
|60
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:40
|61
|Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:02:40
|62
|Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda)
|63
|Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|64
|James Stretch (Team Downunder)
|65
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|66
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:02:45
|67
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|68
|Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)
|69
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|70
|Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|71
|Sam Crome (SASI)
|72
|Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|73
|Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|74
|Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
|75
|Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
|76
|Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|77
|Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)
|78
|Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL)
|79
|Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
|80
|Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
|81
|David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|82
|Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia)
|83
|Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|84
|Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
|85
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|86
|Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
|87
|Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|88
|Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse)
|89
|Jacob Restall (Team Downunder)
|90
|Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|91
|James Boal (John West Cycling)
|92
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|93
|Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|94
|Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)
|95
|Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team)
|96
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|97
|Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|98
|Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)
|99
|Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|100
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|101
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|102
|James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL)
|103
|Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)
|104
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
|105
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|106
|Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)
|107
|Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)
|108
|Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
|109
|Phil Mundy (SASI)
|110
|Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing)
|111
|Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
|112
|Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing)
|113
|Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|114
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|115
|Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing)
|0:06:55
|116
|William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse)
|117
|Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont)
|118
|Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL)
|119
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|120
|Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
|121
|James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
|122
|Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|123
|George Tansley (SASI)
|124
|Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse)
|0:08:46
|125
|Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:08:56
|126
|Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team)
|127
|Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling)
|128
|Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont)
|129
|Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|130
|Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
|131
|Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|132
|Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|133
|Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|134
|Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|135
|Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil)
|136
|Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|137
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
|138
|Fraser Northey (SASI)
|139
|James Butler (John West Cycling)
|140
|Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|141
|Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL)
|142
|Jamie Nightingale (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|143
|Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
|144
|Nick Woods (Team Downunder)
|145
|Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|146
|Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|147
|Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|148
|Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team)
|149
|Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
|150
|Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)
|0:11:48
|151
|Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing)
|152
|Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
|0:15:11
|153
|Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse)
|0:16:18
|154
|Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
|155
|Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)
|0:19:53
|156
|Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder)
|0:20:01
|157
|Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing)
|DNF
|Dale Scarfe (GPM Wilson Racing)
|DNS
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|DNS
|James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Tyler Spurrell (Croydon Cycleworks)
|DNS
|Calum Middleton (Bunnings Warehouse)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|2
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|5
|pts
|2
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|3
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|2
|3
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|5
|pts
|2
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|3
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|2
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|4:36:19
|2
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:13
|3
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:23
|4
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:28
|5
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|0:00:30
|6
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:32
|7
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|0:00:33
|8
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:34
|9
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|10
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|11
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:36
|12
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:39
|13
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:41
|14
|Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:00:42
|15
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:00:43
|16
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|17
|Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:44
|18
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:45
|19
|Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
|20
|Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:00:46
|21
|William Bowman (Lakes Oil)
|22
|Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
|23
|Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|24
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|25
|Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:47
|26
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:48
|27
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:49
|28
|Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|29
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|0:00:51
|30
|Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:00:52
|31
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|32
|Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
|33
|Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:53
|34
|Andrew Roe (SASI)
|35
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
|36
|Gordon McCauley (Lakes Oil)
|37
|Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|38
|Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
|39
|Nick Yallouris (St George Skoda)
|40
|Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|41
|Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|42
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|43
|Johnnie Walker (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|44
|Stuart Mulhern (Team Downunder)
|45
|Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
|46
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|47
|Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:01:04
|48
|Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)
|0:01:10
|49
|Karl Evans (SASI)
|50
|Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|51
|Matthew Nicholson (Thiess Degrémont)
|52
|Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
|53
|Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
|54
|Josh Aldridge (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:01:24
|55
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:01:26
|56
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|0:02:28
|57
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:03:20
|58
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:03:22
|59
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:03:28
|60
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:03:29
|61
|Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|0:03:30
|62
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:03:33
|63
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|0:03:35
|64
|Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|0:03:38
|65
|Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
|66
|Geoff Straub (Team Downunder)
|67
|Vaughan Bowman (Bairnsdale RSL)
|68
|Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|69
|Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)
|70
|Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
|71
|Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|72
|David Edwards (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|73
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|0:03:49
|74
|Dylan Newberry (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:03:50
|75
|Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
|0:03:52
|76
|James Boal (John West Cycling)
|0:03:55
|77
|Luke Dale (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|78
|Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:03:58
|79
|Peter English (Bunnings Warehouse)
|0:04:09
|80
|Luke Williams (Parramatta Racing Team)
|0:04:12
|81
|James Rendall (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:04:36
|82
|Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:05:41
|83
|Lauchlan Stewart (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:05:51
|84
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:07:10
|85
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:07:44
|86
|Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing)
|0:07:48
|87
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|88
|Daniel Furmiston (Plan B Racing)
|0:07:51
|89
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:07:56
|90
|George Tansley (SASI)
|0:08:05
|91
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:08:08
|92
|Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
|93
|Sam Crome (SASI)
|0:08:28
|94
|Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda)
|0:08:47
|95
|Phil Mundy (SASI)
|0:09:08
|96
|Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
|0:09:26
|97
|Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:09:42
|98
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
|0:09:43
|99
|William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:09:46
|100
|Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:09:49
|101
|Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|102
|Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)
|0:09:54
|103
|Liam Hill (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|0:10:01
|104
|Alistair Crameri (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:10:03
|105
|Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:10:18
|106
|Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)
|107
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|108
|Jacob Restall (Team Downunder)
|0:10:38
|109
|Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:10:46
|110
|Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)
|0:10:49
|111
|Fraser Northey (SASI)
|0:11:31
|112
|Nash Kent (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:11:32
|113
|Darcy Woolley (Bunnings Warehouse)
|0:11:43
|114
|Daniel McDonald (Legzzz Racing)
|0:11:46
|115
|Jamie Lacey (Thiess Degrémont)
|0:12:18
|116
|James Stretch (Team Downunder)
|0:12:23
|117
|Ron Purtle (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|0:12:28
|118
|William Raisin-Shaw (Bunnings Warehouse)
|0:12:59
|119
|Jay Bourke (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:13:10
|120
|Mitchell Codner (St George Skoda)
|0:13:22
|121
|Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)
|0:13:39
|122
|Jackson Law (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|0:13:56
|123
|Brendan Schultz (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:14:02
|124
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
|125
|Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|126
|James Butler (John West Cycling)
|0:14:19
|127
|Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team)
|128
|Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Racing Team)
|0:14:42
|129
|Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)
|0:14:49
|130
|Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|0:14:52
|131
|Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
|0:16:04
|132
|Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:16:29
|133
|Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:17:08
|134
|Matt Leonard (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|0:17:55
|135
|Hardy Michel (Lakes Oil)
|0:18:23
|136
|Jack Matthews (Team Polygon Australia)
|137
|Samuel Rix (Bunnings Warehouse)
|0:18:51
|138
|Nick Woods (Team Downunder)
|0:19:20
|139
|Simon Binney (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:19:26
|140
|Clive Silcock (Thiess Degrémont)
|0:19:30
|141
|Wade Edwards (Seight Custom Cycling Wear)
|0:20:28
|142
|James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
|0:21:41
|143
|Billy Sewell (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:22:01
|144
|Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
|0:22:05
|145
|Jamie Nightingale (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:23:38
|146
|Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:24:03
|147
|Jarryd Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:24:26
|148
|Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling)
|0:27:37
|149
|Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder)
|150
|Chris Harper (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:27:45
|151
|Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:31:32
|152
|Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:31:59
|153
|Cru Halliday (Legzzz Racing)
|0:32:42
|154
|Stefan Imberger (Bairnsdale RSL)
|0:34:02
|155
|Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)
|0:45:55
|156
|Kane Macri (Legzzz Racing)
|0:49:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|21
|pts
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|20
|3
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|18
|4
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|12
|5
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|10
|6
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|10
|7
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|10
|8
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|8
|9
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|7
|10
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|7
|11
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|7
|12
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|7
|13
|Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
|6
|14
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|6
|15
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|5
|16
|Tom Bessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|4
|17
|Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|4
|18
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|19
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|4
|20
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|4
|21
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|22
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|3
|23
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|3
|24
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|3
|25
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|3
|26
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|2
|27
|Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|28
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|2
|29
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|2
|30
|Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
|1
|31
|Robbie Hucker (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|1
|32
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|1
|33
|Brodie Talbot (Thiess Degrémont)
|1
|34
|Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|35
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|36
|Fraser Northey (SASI)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|18
|pts
|2
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|12
|3
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|12
|4
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|10
|5
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|9
|6
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|9
|7
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|8
|8
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|7
|9
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|5
|10
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|11
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|4
|12
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|13
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|3
|14
|Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)
|3
|15
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|16
|Dion Smith (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|5
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|5
|3
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|5
|4
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|5
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|6
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|7
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|2
|8
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|pts
|2
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|2
|3
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|4
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team
|13:51:15
|2
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:07
|4
|RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling
|5
|Team Downunder
|6
|Hot Cycles New Zealand
|7
|Lakes Oil
|8
|Search2Retain
|0:00:14
|9
|St George Skoda
|0:02:21
|10
|GPM Wilson Racing
|0:02:45
|11
|Team Jayco-Honey Shotz
|0:02:52
|12
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:02:59
|13
|Suzuki / Trek
|0:03:06
|14
|Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore
|0:03:16
|15
|SASI
|16
|Jayco - VIS
|0:03:23
|17
|Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team
|0:06:08
|18
|Plan B Racing
|0:09:04
|19
|John West Cycling
|0:10:38
|20
|Bairnsdale RSL
|0:11:38
|21
|Thiess Degrémont
|0:12:03
|22
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:14:36
|23
|Bunnings Warehouse
|0:21:48
|24
|Parramatta Race Team
|0:30:55
|25
|Seight Custom Cycling Wear
|0:35:51
|26
|Legzzz Racing
|1:31:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|33
|pts
|2
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|32
|3
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|25
|4
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|22
|5
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|20
|6
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|15
|7
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|14
|8
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|14
|9
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|14
|10
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|11
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy