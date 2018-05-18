Tour of California 2018: Stage 5 highlights – Video
Gaviria gets the better of Ewan and Sagan to win his second stage
While Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco) won the opening stage of the Amgen Women's Race, that man Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step) was at it again in the men's event, winning his second stage in this 2018 Tour Of California, again relegating Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan to the lower steps of the podium.
Stage 5 was animated yet again by an early breakaway, which this time included a bona fide WorldTour rider in Stijn Vandenbergh of AG2R La Mondiale, who joined Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare), Michael Rice (Hagens Berman Axeon), Ruben Companioni and Holowesko-Citadel teammate Fabian Lienhard in the five-man escape.
Inevitably, it was all over for the break in the closing kilometres as Quick-Step and the other sprinters' teams wound things up, but not before Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) succumbed to a mechanical problem and a puncture, respectively, inside the final 10km.
And while neither would feature in the final sprint – Kittel never made it back to the bunch, while Cavendish's lead-out train was caught up in a crash in the last 3km, although the British sprinter didn't fall – it was a thrilling finale that saw Gaviria come out on top, proving that he really is the best sprinter in California this year.
