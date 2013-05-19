Trending

Van Garderen wins Tour of California

Sagan celebrates victory in final stage

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins the final stage of the Tour of California.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The race heads out along the coast.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Dropping back down towards Stinson Beach.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) had a good week to finish second overall.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) nears the finish of his first big stage race win.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Omega Pharma-Quickstep takes up the chase.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) stays tucked in near the front.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Thomas De Gent (Vaconsoleil-DCM) driving the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Jason McCartney (Bissell) takes the lead.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The break makes its way up one of today's steep little hills.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The main field attacks one of today's steep climbs.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Antoine Duchesne (Bontrager) and Jason McCartney (Bissell) try to stay away from the main field.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) takes another stage win in Santa Rosa.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Riders and fans gather after a hard-fought week of racing.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Jason McCartney (Bissell) takes home the most courageous rider jersey after today's big ride.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) takes home the overall prize.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Heading through a tunnel along the route.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The race climbs towards Marin with San Francisco in the distance.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Good crowds at the start today in San Francisco.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The bunch rolls out for the neutral start.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) on the way to the Golden Gate Bridge.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The peloton heads away from the Golden Gate Bridge.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Fans dotted the coastline on the day's route.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Garmin Sharp takes up the chase.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Antoine Duchesne (Bontrager) makes a late race attempt to get away.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The peloton rolls along the Golden Gate Bridge.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The peloton stays strung out along the Golden Gate Bridge.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The peloton makes its way onto the Golden Gate Bridge.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Leaving the start in San Francisco.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
BMC celebrates taking home the best overall team prize.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The final GC podium for the 2013 Tour of California (L-R): Michael Rogers, Tejay van Garderan and Janier Acevedo

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The peloton crossed the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco during the final stage of the 2013 Tour of California

(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) takes out the final stage of the 2013 Tour of California

(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins his 10th stage at the Tour of California

(Image credit: PhotoSport International)

Peter Sagan won stage 8 of the Amgen Tour of California from San Francisco to Santa Rosa Sunday with a virtuoso sprint victory. The result marked his 10th win of the season and his 10th career stage in California. The Cannondale rider was the first to open up his sprint with about 200 meters to go, and the powerful Slovakian held on to beat Daniel Schorn (Team NetApp-Endura) and stage 4 winner Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp).

"The last kilometer was pretty hectic, but my team did a great job bringing me to the front," Sagan said. "They dropped me off with 200m to go. It felt good to get my 10th win. I want to dedicate the win to a Cannondale friend – Alex Shepherd, 11, from Oregon, who has cancer and is also a bike racer."

Tejay van Garderen, who crossed the line in the main field to secure the overall title, said the win was a big relief.

"I got the monkey off my back," van Garderen said. "Everything finally came together. I knew for years I was capable of a ride like this. For it to all fall into place is really special, especially with everything that's happened in the last month and a half for me."

The 24-year-old is in his last year as a young rider for the WorldTour races, but said he doesn't feel young anymore, because he is now a father - his daughter Rylan was born in early April - and in comparison to the other young Americans like the Tour's best U23 rider Lawson Craddock and mountains classification winner Carter Jones. He credited his newfound maturity in making the overall win possible.

"I've been close on a number of occasions, and I was starting to get worried I didn't have what it took to win one. Now I've proven I can, it's a big relief and I can go into every race a little less stressed. Sometimes if you loosen your grip it will come naturally. Hopefully this gets the ball rolling and I can start racking up a bit more," van Garderen said.

Michael Rogers (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) finished second overall, with Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) in third. BMC also picked up the overall team classification.

But the sprint win in Santa Rosa was all about Sagan. Cannondale led the peloton into the closing 10km, reeling in Antoine Duchesne (Bontrager) - the last survivor of an early break - and despite Garmin battling Sagan’s team for control, it was the lime green jerseys that assumed the lead inside the last two kilometres.

Sagan opened his sprint with 200 meters to go but was already clear of Farrar, who had to fight through having been caught too far back.

How It unfolded

A breakaway of three riders - including Vacansoleil's Thomas De Gendt, Bissell Pro Cycling's Jason McCartney and Bontrager's Duchesne - set out for a long day off the front almost immediately after a neutral rollout that took riders over San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Bridge. De Gendt, who had already been in several lengthy breakaways during the week, initiated the moved and was quickly joined by the 37-year-old Bissell rider and the 21-year-old from Bontrager.

The trio cooperated well together and built a gap of 2:30 just 25km into the race. When the field stopped for a nature break, the gap quickly ballooned to 3:30. The gap grew to 4:30 with about 70km remaining, but a concerted chase by the sprinters' teams started cutting into the advantage. De Gendt also suffered from a mechanical, which slowed the breakaway's progress.

"After his mechanical he kind of stopped pulling hard," Duchesne said. "He was really pulling hard in the beginning and doing the most of the work, but after his mechanical – that wasn't his bike and he said that he felt terrible; the seat was too high and stuff like that – so it kind of slowed us down a little."

The lead had fallen below two minutes with 40km remaining and was down to 1:20 just 10km later. The field eased up a little bit after the gap came down below a minute, hoping to let the breakaway dangle in front before reeling the escapees back just before the race entered Santa Rosa for two laps of the 4km, eight-corner finishing circuit in town.

"They were hard to bring back," van Garderen said. "It ended up not being such an easy day."

Cannondale rider Ted King, who was rotating on the front with his teammates in support of Sagan's chances for a sprint, agreed that the three breakaway riders made it tough on the peloton on the last stage of the eight-day race.

"It was a short but super-hard stage today," King said. "The three guys got a pretty significant gap. We were rotating straight away, and we were rotating quickly and the gap was going up. That just meant we had to rotate significantly harder."

As the lead trio approached the outskirts of Santa Rosa, Duchesne attacked the group, dropping De Gendt first and then McCartney. McCartney eventually fought his way back to the leader, while De Gendt faded back to the group.

"I had trouble warming up, but the legs started opening on the last hour," Duchesne said. "Then it was going pretty slow and I saw that the pack was coming up, so I thought I'd give it a try. I was trying to go for the most courageous, but I didn't make it. I was going for that, but that's alright."

The two leaders held out for a while longer but ultimately fell prey to the charging bunch before the group started the final circuits. Cannondale took the lead on the first loop. But Garmin-Sharp set up its train on the front heading into the final lap. Cannondale fought hard to put Sagan back into perfect position. Turning left onto the finishing straight for the final time, the group passed under an overpass for California 101. Sagan surged to the front while Farrar got briefly boxed in.

"A couple guys came from behind as we went under the tunnel, and I didn't react fast enough," Farrar said. "So I got pinched there. Sagan's fast, and you can't make any mistakes against him."

Sagan slipped across the line and posted a familiar arms-aloft salute, while van Garderen cruised in for his first major stage race win since the Circuito Montanes in 2009 when he was a development rider with Rabobank.

Sagan's effort netted him the final points jersey of the race, while Bissell put two riders on the final podium with Carter Jones in the KOM jersey and McCartney winning the jersey for most courageous rider on the day. Bontrager's Lawson Craddock finished as the best young rider.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:04:07
2Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
5Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
6Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
8Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
10Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
11Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
13Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
14Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
15Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
16Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
17Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
18Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
19Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
20Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
21Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
22Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
23Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
24Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
25Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
26Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
27Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
28Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
29Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
30Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
31Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
32Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
33Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
34Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
35Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
37Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
38Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
39Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
40Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
41Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
42Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
43Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
44Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
45Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
46Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
47Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
48Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
49Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
50Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
51Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
52Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
53David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
54Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
55Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:14
56Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:16
57Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
58Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
59James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:19
60Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
61Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
62Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
63Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
64Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
65Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
66Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
67Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
68Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
69Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
70Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
71Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
72Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
73James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
74Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
75Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
76Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
77Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
78David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
79Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
80Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
81Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
82Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
83Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
84Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
85James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
86Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:27
87Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
88Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
89Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:36
90Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
91Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:47
92Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
93Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:00:50
94Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
95Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
96Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:01:01
97Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:01:04
98Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:20
99John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
100José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:22
101Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:25
102Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:28
103Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:52
104Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
105Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
106Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:02
107Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:33
108Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
109Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:43
110Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
111Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:02:45

Intermediate Sprint - Point Reyes Station
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
3Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling15pts
2Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura12
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp10
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
5Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
6Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team5
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
8Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
10Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team3:04:07
2Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
3Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
4Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
5Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
6Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:27
7Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
8Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
9James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
10Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:50
11Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:52
12Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:33
13Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:43
14Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:02:45

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-QuickStep9:12:21
2BMC Racing Team
3Team NetApp-Endura
4Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
5Orica GreenEDGE
6Bissell Pro Cycling
7Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Jamis - Hagens Berman
9Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
10Bontrager Cycling Team
11Radioshack Leopard
125 Hour Energy0:00:16
13Cannondale0:00:19
14Champion System Pro Cycling Team
15Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:00:27
16Garmin-Sharp0:00:46

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team29:43:00
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:47
3Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:26
4Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:32
5Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:33
6Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:03:50
7Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:04:52
8Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:05:24
9Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:33
10Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:52
11Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:06:03
12Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:06:28
13David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:08:58
14Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:11:17
15Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:32
16Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:11:40
17Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:11:51
18Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:12:41
19Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:14:29
20Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:59
21Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:16:23
22Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:51
23Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:19:01
24Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:19:26
25Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:20:11
26Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:20:50
27Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:10
28Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:21:51
29Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:40
30Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:23:19
31Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:23:33
32Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:24:15
33Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:26:11
34Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:26:58
35José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:26:59
36Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:27:23
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:27:46
38Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:27:48
39Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:28:46
40Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:29:41
41Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:30:24
42Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:31:48
43Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:32:24
44Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:32:37
45Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:33:48
46Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:34:10
47Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:34:24
48Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:34:46
49Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:35:58
50James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:36:15
51Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:36:23
52Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:36:27
53Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:36:43
54Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:37:00
55Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:37:15
56Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:38:11
57Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:38:25
58Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:38:37
59Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:39:08
60Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:39:30
61Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:39:59
62Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:40:22
63Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:41:03
64Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:41:42
65Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:42:52
66Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:43:34
67Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:43:47
68Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:44:25
69Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:45:09
70Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:45:28
71Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:46:13
72Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:46:15
73Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:48:41
74Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:48:54
75Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:50:59
76Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:51:24
77Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:51:46
78Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:51:57
79Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:53:22
80Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:53:37
81Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:54:07
82Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:54:34
83Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:54:37
84Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:56:27
85David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:57:18
86Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:58:21
87Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:59:31
88Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura1:00:31
89Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:01:16
90Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team1:01:21
91Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:01:33
92Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:02:04
93Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1:03:02
94Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1:03:18
95Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda1:04:06
96Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1:06:31
97Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:09:04
98John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:09:26
99Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:10:26
100Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1:11:08
101Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura1:12:11
102Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1:12:21
103Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:13:54
104James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team1:14:45
105Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:14:53
106James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1:18:19
107Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:19:54
108Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:22:01
109Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp1:22:04
110Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1:25:12
111Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1:40:07

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling53pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp47
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step31
4Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team29
5Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team28
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge27
7Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies18
8Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard15
9Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda12
10Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
11Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura12
12Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11
13Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling11
14James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda8
15Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team8
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
17Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team7
18Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
19Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
20Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
21Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
22Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
23Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman6
24Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
25Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
26Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp5
27Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
28Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling4
29Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team3
30Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
31Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
32Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
33Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
34Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
35Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard2
36Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura2
37Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1
38Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1
39Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team1
40Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
41Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team1
42Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1
43Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling47pts
2Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman20
3Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard20
4Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies18
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team17
6James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda17
7Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura12
8Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team12
9Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling12
10Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
11Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
12Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team12
13Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team11
14Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman10
15Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura10
16Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda10
17Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard9
18Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
19Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling9
20Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman9
21Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard8
22Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
23Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
24David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura6
25Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
26Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
27Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
28Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team5
29Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team4
30Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
31Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling3
32José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura2
33Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
34Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda1
35Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team29:48:24
2Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:15:26
3Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:18:09
4Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:20:47
5Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:21:34
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:24:17
7Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:30:34
8Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:30:59
9Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:31:36
10Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:31:51
11Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:35:39
12Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:48:13
13Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:49:10
14James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team1:09:21

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team89:21:37
2Radioshack Leopard0:08:09
3Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:12:02
45 Hour Energy0:13:24
5Team NetApp-Endura0:14:43
6Bontrager Cycling Team0:26:10
7Garmin-Sharp0:36:00
8Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:40:25
9Orica GreenEDGE0:43:51
10Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:45:14
11Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:45:51
12Cannondale0:49:36
13Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:53:38
14Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies0:58:56
15Bissell Pro Cycling1:00:55
16Jamis - Hagens Berman1:12:58

