Peter Sagan won stage 8 of the Amgen Tour of California from San Francisco to Santa Rosa Sunday with a virtuoso sprint victory. The result marked his 10th win of the season and his 10th career stage in California. The Cannondale rider was the first to open up his sprint with about 200 meters to go, and the powerful Slovakian held on to beat Daniel Schorn (Team NetApp-Endura) and stage 4 winner Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp).

"The last kilometer was pretty hectic, but my team did a great job bringing me to the front," Sagan said. "They dropped me off with 200m to go. It felt good to get my 10th win. I want to dedicate the win to a Cannondale friend – Alex Shepherd, 11, from Oregon, who has cancer and is also a bike racer."

Tejay van Garderen, who crossed the line in the main field to secure the overall title, said the win was a big relief.

"I got the monkey off my back," van Garderen said. "Everything finally came together. I knew for years I was capable of a ride like this. For it to all fall into place is really special, especially with everything that's happened in the last month and a half for me."

The 24-year-old is in his last year as a young rider for the WorldTour races, but said he doesn't feel young anymore, because he is now a father - his daughter Rylan was born in early April - and in comparison to the other young Americans like the Tour's best U23 rider Lawson Craddock and mountains classification winner Carter Jones. He credited his newfound maturity in making the overall win possible.

"I've been close on a number of occasions, and I was starting to get worried I didn't have what it took to win one. Now I've proven I can, it's a big relief and I can go into every race a little less stressed. Sometimes if you loosen your grip it will come naturally. Hopefully this gets the ball rolling and I can start racking up a bit more," van Garderen said.

Michael Rogers (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) finished second overall, with Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) in third. BMC also picked up the overall team classification.

But the sprint win in Santa Rosa was all about Sagan. Cannondale led the peloton into the closing 10km, reeling in Antoine Duchesne (Bontrager) - the last survivor of an early break - and despite Garmin battling Sagan’s team for control, it was the lime green jerseys that assumed the lead inside the last two kilometres.

Sagan opened his sprint with 200 meters to go but was already clear of Farrar, who had to fight through having been caught too far back.

How It unfolded

A breakaway of three riders - including Vacansoleil's Thomas De Gendt, Bissell Pro Cycling's Jason McCartney and Bontrager's Duchesne - set out for a long day off the front almost immediately after a neutral rollout that took riders over San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Bridge. De Gendt, who had already been in several lengthy breakaways during the week, initiated the moved and was quickly joined by the 37-year-old Bissell rider and the 21-year-old from Bontrager.

The trio cooperated well together and built a gap of 2:30 just 25km into the race. When the field stopped for a nature break, the gap quickly ballooned to 3:30. The gap grew to 4:30 with about 70km remaining, but a concerted chase by the sprinters' teams started cutting into the advantage. De Gendt also suffered from a mechanical, which slowed the breakaway's progress.

"After his mechanical he kind of stopped pulling hard," Duchesne said. "He was really pulling hard in the beginning and doing the most of the work, but after his mechanical – that wasn't his bike and he said that he felt terrible; the seat was too high and stuff like that – so it kind of slowed us down a little."

The lead had fallen below two minutes with 40km remaining and was down to 1:20 just 10km later. The field eased up a little bit after the gap came down below a minute, hoping to let the breakaway dangle in front before reeling the escapees back just before the race entered Santa Rosa for two laps of the 4km, eight-corner finishing circuit in town.

"They were hard to bring back," van Garderen said. "It ended up not being such an easy day."

Cannondale rider Ted King, who was rotating on the front with his teammates in support of Sagan's chances for a sprint, agreed that the three breakaway riders made it tough on the peloton on the last stage of the eight-day race.

"It was a short but super-hard stage today," King said. "The three guys got a pretty significant gap. We were rotating straight away, and we were rotating quickly and the gap was going up. That just meant we had to rotate significantly harder."

As the lead trio approached the outskirts of Santa Rosa, Duchesne attacked the group, dropping De Gendt first and then McCartney. McCartney eventually fought his way back to the leader, while De Gendt faded back to the group.

"I had trouble warming up, but the legs started opening on the last hour," Duchesne said. "Then it was going pretty slow and I saw that the pack was coming up, so I thought I'd give it a try. I was trying to go for the most courageous, but I didn't make it. I was going for that, but that's alright."

The two leaders held out for a while longer but ultimately fell prey to the charging bunch before the group started the final circuits. Cannondale took the lead on the first loop. But Garmin-Sharp set up its train on the front heading into the final lap. Cannondale fought hard to put Sagan back into perfect position. Turning left onto the finishing straight for the final time, the group passed under an overpass for California 101. Sagan surged to the front while Farrar got briefly boxed in.

"A couple guys came from behind as we went under the tunnel, and I didn't react fast enough," Farrar said. "So I got pinched there. Sagan's fast, and you can't make any mistakes against him."

Sagan slipped across the line and posted a familiar arms-aloft salute, while van Garderen cruised in for his first major stage race win since the Circuito Montanes in 2009 when he was a development rider with Rabobank.

Sagan's effort netted him the final points jersey of the race, while Bissell put two riders on the final podium with Carter Jones in the KOM jersey and McCartney winning the jersey for most courageous rider on the day. Bontrager's Lawson Craddock finished as the best young rider.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:04:07 2 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 8 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 11 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 13 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 14 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 15 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 16 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 18 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 19 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 20 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 21 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 22 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 23 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 24 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 26 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 27 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 28 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 29 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 31 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 32 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 33 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 34 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 35 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 37 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 38 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 39 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 40 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 41 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 42 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 43 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 44 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 45 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 46 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 47 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 48 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 49 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 50 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 51 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 52 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 54 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 55 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:14 56 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:16 57 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 58 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 59 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:19 60 Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 61 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 62 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 63 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 64 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 65 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 66 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 67 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 68 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 69 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 70 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 71 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 72 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 73 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 74 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 75 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 76 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 77 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 78 David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 79 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 80 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 81 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 82 Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 83 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 84 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 85 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 86 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:27 87 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 88 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 89 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:36 90 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 91 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:47 92 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 93 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:50 94 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 95 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 96 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:01 97 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:01:04 98 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:20 99 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 100 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:22 101 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:25 102 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:28 103 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:52 104 Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:00 105 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 106 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:02 107 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:33 108 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 109 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:43 110 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 111 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:45

Intermediate Sprint - Point Reyes Station # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 3 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 12 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 10 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 5 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 6 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 8 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 10 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 3:04:07 2 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 4 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:27 7 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 9 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 10 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:50 11 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:52 12 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:33 13 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:43 14 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:45

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 9:12:21 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Team NetApp-Endura 4 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 Orica GreenEDGE 6 Bissell Pro Cycling 7 Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 Jamis - Hagens Berman 9 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 10 Bontrager Cycling Team 11 Radioshack Leopard 12 5 Hour Energy 0:00:16 13 Cannondale 0:00:19 14 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 15 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 0:00:27 16 Garmin-Sharp 0:00:46

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 29:43:00 2 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:47 3 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:03:26 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:32 5 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:33 6 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:50 7 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:04:52 8 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:05:24 9 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:33 10 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:52 11 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:06:03 12 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:06:28 13 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:08:58 14 Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:11:17 15 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:32 16 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:11:40 17 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:11:51 18 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:12:41 19 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:14:29 20 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:59 21 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:16:23 22 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:51 23 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:19:01 24 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:19:26 25 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:20:11 26 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:20:50 27 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:10 28 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:21:51 29 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:40 30 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:23:19 31 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:23:33 32 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:24:15 33 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:26:11 34 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:26:58 35 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:26:59 36 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:27:23 37 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:27:46 38 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:27:48 39 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:28:46 40 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:29:41 41 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:30:24 42 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:31:48 43 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:32:24 44 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:32:37 45 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:33:48 46 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:34:10 47 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:34:24 48 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:34:46 49 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:35:58 50 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:36:15 51 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:36:23 52 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:36:27 53 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:36:43 54 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:37:00 55 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:37:15 56 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:38:11 57 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:38:25 58 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:38:37 59 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:39:08 60 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:39:30 61 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:39:59 62 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:40:22 63 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:41:03 64 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:41:42 65 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:42:52 66 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:43:34 67 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:43:47 68 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:44:25 69 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:45:09 70 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:45:28 71 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:46:13 72 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:46:15 73 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:48:41 74 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:48:54 75 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:50:59 76 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:51:24 77 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:51:46 78 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:51:57 79 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:53:22 80 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:53:37 81 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:54:07 82 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:54:34 83 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:54:37 84 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:56:27 85 David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:57:18 86 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:58:21 87 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:59:31 88 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 1:00:31 89 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:01:16 90 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1:01:21 91 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:01:33 92 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:02:04 93 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1:03:02 94 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1:03:18 95 Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 1:04:06 96 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1:06:31 97 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:09:04 98 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:09:26 99 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:10:26 100 Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1:11:08 101 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 1:12:11 102 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1:12:21 103 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:13:54 104 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 1:14:45 105 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:14:53 106 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1:18:19 107 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:19:54 108 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:22:01 109 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 1:22:04 110 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1:25:12 111 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1:40:07

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 47 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 31 4 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 29 5 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 27 7 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 8 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 15 9 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 12 10 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 11 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 12 12 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 13 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 11 14 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 8 15 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 17 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 7 18 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 19 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 20 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 21 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 22 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 23 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 6 24 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 25 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 26 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 5 27 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 28 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 4 29 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 3 30 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 31 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 32 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 33 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 34 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 35 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 2 36 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 2 37 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1 38 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1 39 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 1 40 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 41 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 1 42 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1 43 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 47 pts 2 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 20 3 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 20 4 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 6 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 17 7 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 12 8 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 12 9 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 12 10 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 11 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 12 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12 13 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 11 14 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 10 15 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 10 16 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 10 17 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 9 18 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 19 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 9 20 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 9 21 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 8 22 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 23 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 24 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 6 25 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 26 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 27 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 28 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 5 29 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 4 30 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 31 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 32 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 2 33 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 34 Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 1 35 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 29:48:24 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:15:26 3 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:18:09 4 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:20:47 5 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:21:34 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:24:17 7 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:30:34 8 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:30:59 9 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:31:36 10 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:31:51 11 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:35:39 12 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:48:13 13 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:49:10 14 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 1:09:21