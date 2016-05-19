Trending

Tour of California stage 4 highlights - Video

Sagan wins 15th career stage, Alaphilippe remains in yellow

The top three from stage 4: Greg Van Avermaet, Peter Sagan and Nathan Haas

Despite the race splitting on numerous occasions on the run in to the stage 4 Laguna Seca speedway finish, it all came back for a sprint finish with Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) claiming his 15th stage at the Tour of California. The world champion beat BMC's Greg Van Avermaet over the line with Nathan Haas, who led out the sprint, holding onto third place.

Race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx Quickstep) finished in the front group and keeps his yellow jersey for anther day.

Click here for the stage 4 race report