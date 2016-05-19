Tour of California stage 4 highlights - Video
Sagan wins 15th career stage, Alaphilippe remains in yellow
Despite the race splitting on numerous occasions on the run in to the stage 4 Laguna Seca speedway finish, it all came back for a sprint finish with Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) claiming his 15th stage at the Tour of California. The world champion beat BMC's Greg Van Avermaet over the line with Nathan Haas, who led out the sprint, holding onto third place.
Race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx Quickstep) finished in the front group and keeps his yellow jersey for anther day.
Click here for the stage 4 race report and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.
