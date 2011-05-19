Trending

Video: Tour of California stage 3 and 4 highlights

Henderson and Horner take a stage each as the race hots up

Stage 3: Henderson brings Team Sky its second victory in California

Related Articles

Henderson brings Team Sky its second victory in California

Henderson auditions for Tour de France in Amgen Tour

Horner conquers Sierra Road for yellow jersey

Horner confident he can win Amgen Tour of California

Greg Henderson (Team Sky) sprinted to a win at the end of the Amgen Tour of California's 196.2km stage 3 from Auburn to Modesto on Tuesday. Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) finished second ahead of world champion Thor Hushovd (Team Garmin-Cervélo).

Stage 4: Horner conquers Sierra Road for yellow jersey

RadioShack's Chris Horner claimed his first ever Amgen Tour of California stage, taking the summit finish on Sierra Road with a solo attack halfway up the final ascent. It is Horner's first victory since his overall win in the 2010 Vuelta al Pais Vasco, and puts the American into the leader's yellow jersey.

 