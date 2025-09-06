Tour of Britain Men: Remco Evenepoel wins queen stage 5 atop The Tumble

Remco Evenepoel celebrates the win on the penultimate stage of the 2025 Tour of Britain

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) returned to winning ways on the Queen stage of the Tour of Britain Men, taking victory atop The Tumble on the penultimate day of action in Wales.

The Belgian was part of a large group that came to the line together on the final climb, with Evenepoel launching his sprint inside the final few hundred metres and charging to the line to secure a first victory since his time trial win at this year's Tour de France.

Visma-Lease A Bike's Thomas Gloag came across the line second, with compatriot Oscar Onley (Team Picnic PostNL) – who looked favourite to take the stage earlier in the climb – rounding out the podium.

Overall leader Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) finished in the lead group, and despite missing out on bonus seconds, remains in the race lead with one final stage remaining.

The peloton racing through the Welsh countryside on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

