Tour of Britain Men: Remco Evenepoel wins queen stage 5 atop The Tumble

Belgian beats Thomas Gloag and Oscar Onley on summit finish as Romain Grégoire defends race lead

THE TUMBLE, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 06: (L-R) Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Thomas Gloag of Great Britain and Team Visma | Lease a Bike during the 21st Tour of Britain 2025, Stage 5 a 133.6km stage from Pontypool to The Tumble on September 06, 2025 in The Tumble, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel celebrates the win on the penultimate stage of the 2025 Tour of Britain (Image credit: Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) returned to winning ways on the Queen stage of the Tour of Britain Men, taking victory atop The Tumble on the penultimate day of action in Wales.

The Belgian was part of a large group that came to the line together on the final climb, with Evenepoel launching his sprint inside the final few hundred metres and charging to the line to secure a first victory since his time trial win at this year's Tour de France.

Visma-Lease A Bike's Thomas Gloag came across the line second, with compatriot Oscar Onley (Team Picnic PostNL) – who looked favourite to take the stage earlier in the climb – rounding out the podium.

Overall leader Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) finished in the lead group, and despite missing out on bonus seconds, remains in the race lead with one final stage remaining.

THE TUMBLE, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 06: (L-R) Oscar Onley of Great Britain, Matteo Vanhuffel of Belgium and Team Picnic PostNL, Thomas Gloag of Great Britain and Team Visma | Lease a Bike, Edoardo Zambanini of Italy and Team Bahrain - Victorious, Thymen Arensman of Netherlands and Team INEOS Grenadiers and a general view of the peloton competing during the 21st Tour of Britain 2025, Stage 5 a 133.6km stage from Pontypool to The Tumble on September 06, 2025 in The Tumble, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The peloton racing through the Welsh countryside on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images)

