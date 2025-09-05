Tour of Britain Men: Romain Grégoire shuts down uphill charge by Julian Alaphilippe to win stage 4

Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) outpaced Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling) on the final 100-metre uphill finish at Burton Dassett Hills and won stage 4 of the Tour of Britain Men.

Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain Victorious) held off Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Decathlon AG2R La Mondaile) for third on the stage.

The 22-year-old stage winner moved into the general classification lead with the victory, taking the leader's green jersey from Visma-Lease a Bike sprinter Olav Kooij, who was not in contention on the final ascent and finished well back in the peloton. Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) remained second overall, two seconds back, while Alaphilippe, the only former Tour of Britain winner in the field, jumped to third overall, four seconds back.

The longest stage of the week saw a four-rider breakaway survived for almost 170km and once on the three finishing circuits around Burton Dassett HIlls Country Park the entire complexion of the race transitioned to who saved enough in the legs for scaling the 7.3% climb to the finish.

Sam Watson (Ineos Grenadiers) led the regrouped peloton on the lower slopes of Burton Dassett Hills. Alaphilippe then made his move on the right side of the narrow lane and Grégoire took the left side. The pair of French riders surged side-by-side for a short distance until Grégoire opened a decisive acceleration, which Alaphilippe could not overtake.

How it unfolded

Crowds at Burton Dassett Hills (Image credit: Getty Images)

Friday's stage of the Tour of Britain Men began in Atherston and headed south for 186.9km to Burton Dassett, a challenging hilltop finish to settle accounts after three circuits.

Six categories climbs dotted the second half of the route, Friz Hill (1.2km at 4.3%) the first to hit with 77km to go. Fant HIll (1.1km at 4.3%) and Sun Rising HIll (900 metres at 9.9%) then led to a trio ascents on the stiff 900-metre ascent of Burton Dassett Hills, the final climb crowning a stage winner.

After the opening 6km, four riders settled in as the break of the day - Rory Townsend (Q36.5 Pro Cycling), Joshua Golliker (EF Education-Aevolo), Victor Vercouillie (Team Flanders-Baloise) and Cedric Beullens (Lotto). They moved along under sunny skies without disruption while behind Soudal-QuickStep and Team Picnic-PostNL did much of the work to keep them from going beyond three minutes.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) looked to struggle at one point, but recovered to remain in the peloton. Meanwhile, fellow Brit Golliker, almost half his age, rode in the break as the virtual GC leader.

Once on the finish circuits, the breakaway looked to lose all steam and any chance to complete the three loops together. With 25km to go their lead was under 30 seconds, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) launching an attack from behind to signal the chasers would make the catch soon. He was joined by teammate AJ August, Pavel Sivakov (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Bauke Mollema (Lidl-Trek) to catch the leaders with just under 20km to go.

The peloton sensed urgency and went to work to bring it all back together with 16km to race as the second pass arrived on Burton Dassett Hills, packed with spectators.

Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility) attacked after the climb with 11km remaining, creating open space behind him, but the peloton not allowing him to sail away. With 6.5km to go, Ethan Hayter (Soudal-QuickStep) went into time trial mode and bridged to Leknessund.

Golliker went to the front of the peloton to drive the pace, the duo at the front back in the main group that was now bunched together across the wide approach to the final climb.

The gold helmet of double Olympic Champion Evenepoel was seen at the front of the race as the road narrowed and barricades appeared to signal the stiff climb. Watson then moved to the front on the ascent, Milan Vader (Q36.5) moving alongside briefly.

The second half of the climb was dominated by Grégoire as an acceleration by compatriot Alaphilippe wasn't enough to keep the 22-year-old from the victory.

Results

