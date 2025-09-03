Tour of Britain Men: Back-to-back wins for Olav Kooij as he sears field on stage 2 and extends overall lead

Tom Crabbé grabs second ahead of Sam Watson in Stowmarket

STOWMARKET, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Olav Kooij of Netherlands and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Green Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 21st Tour of Britain 2025, Stage 2 a 169.3km stage from Stowmarket to Stowmarket on September 03, 2025 in Stowmarket, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
Tour of Britain 2025: Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) sprints to stage 2 victory and retains overall lead (Image credit: Getty Images)
Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) took a second successive victory at the Tour of Britain on stage 2 in Stowmarket, beating Tom Crabbé (Team Flanders–Baloise) into second and Sam Watson (Ineos Grenadiers) into third, following a powerful long sprint.

After a crash within the final 2km took out several riders near the back of the peloton but left the major sprinters unaffected, Bahrain Victorious approached the final straight in the best position. Kooij was seemingly out of position in the final kilometre, and Watson seemed set for a clear sprint

2025 Lloyds Tour of Britain - 03 Sep 2025Cycling - 2025 Lloyds Tour of Britain - Stage 2: Stowmarket to Stowmarket - The pelotonBy: Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com/Shutterstock

The peloton begins Stowmarket stage at Tour of Britain (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The stage saw relentless rain under a grey British summer sky. Starting and ending in Stowmarket, it was tightly controlled from the flag.

An early attack was allowed to move clear – it contained Baptiste Veistroffer (Lotto), Andreas Stokbro Nielsen and Hartthijs de Vries (both Unibet Tietema Rockets), Rafael Reis (Anicolor–Tien 21), and Great Britain duo Ben Wiggins and Josh Charlton.

An early crash between the two Great Britain team riders took out both Wiggins and Charlton, leaving a group of four to form the main breakaway more than 150km out.

Despite the torrential weather, the peloton maintained tight control and averted chaos and crashes, as well as keeping the breakaway strictly within two minutes.

Just within 20km, with less than one minute to the peloton, Stokbro attacked on the main climb of the day - the short Semer Hill. It was purely for the points, as he was reeled in before the squeeze for the sprint finish began in the peloton, and the break was slowly reeled in.

Visma–Lease a Bike controlled the chase, with Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) taking a conspicuous turn at the front of the peloton before the catch 3km from the line. Visma's efforts, though, proved the most effective in preparing Kooij's charge for a second successive win.

STOWMARKET, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Olav Kooij of Netherlands and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at podium as Green Leader Jersey winner during the 21st Tour of Britain 2025, Stage 2 a 169.3km stage from Stowmarket to Stowmarket on September 03, 2025 in Stowmarket, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Olav Kooij of Visma-Lease a Bike celebrates at podium as Green Leader Jersey leader for a second day (Image credit: Getty Images)

