Tour of Britain Men: Back-to-back wins for Olav Kooij as he sears field on stage 2 and extends overall lead
Tom Crabbé grabs second ahead of Sam Watson in Stowmarket
Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) took a second successive victory at the Tour of Britain on stage 2 in Stowmarket, beating Tom Crabbé (Team Flanders–Baloise) into second and Sam Watson (Ineos Grenadiers) into third, following a powerful long sprint.
After a crash within the final 2km took out several riders near the back of the peloton but left the major sprinters unaffected, Bahrain Victorious approached the final straight in the best position. Kooij was seemingly out of position in the final kilometre, and Watson seemed set for a clear sprint
However, the race leader and green jersey holder managed to swing into a solid position in the final corner, opening up a long sprint which led to a considerable sprint victory margin.
Kooij's successive wins are reminiscent of the 2023 edition of the race, where Kooij took victory on the first four stages of the race.
"The rain suits me quite well," Kooij said following the stage finish. "Another stage win after the smart work of the team, I'm really happy with that.
"Compared to yesterday, we used a few more guys to catch the break, so I was a bit more on my own together with Matthew [Brennan].
"I found my own way around to the right wheel, and there was space enough for me to go. When I had the space to go at 200 metres I went and I felt that I was the fastest," he said.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
The stage saw relentless rain under a grey British summer sky. Starting and ending in Stowmarket, it was tightly controlled from the flag.
An early attack was allowed to move clear – it contained Baptiste Veistroffer (Lotto), Andreas Stokbro Nielsen and Hartthijs de Vries (both Unibet Tietema Rockets), Rafael Reis (Anicolor–Tien 21), and Great Britain duo Ben Wiggins and Josh Charlton.
An early crash between the two Great Britain team riders took out both Wiggins and Charlton, leaving a group of four to form the main breakaway more than 150km out.
Despite the torrential weather, the peloton maintained tight control and averted chaos and crashes, as well as keeping the breakaway strictly within two minutes.
Just within 20km, with less than one minute to the peloton, Stokbro attacked on the main climb of the day - the short Semer Hill. It was purely for the points, as he was reeled in before the squeeze for the sprint finish began in the peloton, and the break was slowly reeled in.
Visma–Lease a Bike controlled the chase, with Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) taking a conspicuous turn at the front of the peloton before the catch 3km from the line. Visma's efforts, though, proved the most effective in preparing Kooij's charge for a second successive win.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.
Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España stage 11 LIVE – No stage winner to be given amidst protest problems at finish line in Bilbao157km route starting and finishing in Bilbao features seven categorised climbs
-
Simac Ladies Tour stage 2: Lorena Wiebes wins two in a row, increases overall leadClara Copponi second, Megan Jastrab third, as echelons break apart the peloton into Gennep
-
Continental Gator Hardshell review: The most rugged heavy duty tyre out there, but they need to get with the timesHigh levels of puncture protection are paired with great durability and longevity, but they feel so so sluggish
-
Tour of Britain Men: Back-to-back wins for Olav Kooij as he sears field on stage 2 and extends overall leadTom Crabbé grabs second ahead of Sam Watson in Stowmarket