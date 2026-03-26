Volta a Catalunya stage 4 LIVE: Surprise opportunity for the sprinters thanks to shortened stage

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Evenepoel is in a defiant mood after crashing late on yesterday. He has some painful scrapes but he is still in the GC fight... >>> 'It stopped me yesterday, but not for the week' – Remco Evenepoel fights on at Volta a Catalunya following stage 3 crash (Image credit: Getty Images)

The jerseys: GC - Dorian Godon (Ineos Grenadiers)

Points - Dorian Godon (Ineos Grenadiers)*

KOM - Baptiste Veistroffer (Lotto-Intermarche)

Youth - Antoine l'Hote (Decathlon-CMA CGM) *Worn by Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) had his return to racing cut short after the Tour Down Under champion was caught in a nasty crash and landed in a rocky ditch... >>> Jay Vine's return from injury cut short with crash and abandon on stage 3 of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vingegaard followed Evenepoel's attack and, for the most part, sat on the wheel of his rival. He did give a few turns but stopped working once the time gap dropped from 25 seconds to 13 seconds in the final few kilometres. >>> 'He wasn't happy with me, but that's cycling' – Jonas Vingegaard reflects on tactics and sportsmanship after two-up breakaway with Remco Evenepoel at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) lit up yesterday's finale in the crosswinds along with Jonas Vinegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike). However, with just 300 metres to go, the Olympic champion hit a pothole before the final roundabout and went down hard. Vingegaard sat up and was caught by the peloton with Dorian Godon (Ineos Grenadiers) winning, but the chaos in the GC fight was amazing... >>> Remco Evenepoel crashes at the end of a spectacular final breakaway with Jonas Vingegaard in Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before going further into today, let's relive the action from stage 3 and the chaos of that final 30km! >>> Volta a Catalunya: Dorian Godon wins dramatic stage 3 finish as Remco Evenepoel crashes in closing kilometre (Image credit: Getty Images)

First things first, the news that came out last night that today's summit finish to Vallter 2000 is no longer happening due to an extreme wind warning, here is the statement from the race with the link to our story below... "Due to the activation of a Level 3 VENTCAT warning, with wind gusts of up to 90 km/h forecast at the summit of Vallter, the Volta a Catalunya has been forced to shorten the route of its 4th stage, scheduled for Thursday 26 March. "The stage, starting from Mataró, will finish in the town of Camprodon, shortening the final climb to the resort. With this change, the stage start time is delayed by half an hour to 13:05, with the team presentation in Mataró taking place between 11:55 and 12:55." >>> Thursday's Volta a Catalunya summit stage finish cut short due to high wind warning in weather déjà vu (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hola and welcome to Cyclingnews' live report for stage 4 of the Volta a Catalunya 2026!

The neutral start will be in about half an hour.