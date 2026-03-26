Volta a Catalunya stage 4 LIVE: Surprise opportunity for the sprinters thanks to shortened stage

The original summit finish was stripped out due to a Level 3 VENTCAT warning of 90kph winds with the finish taking place in Camprodon, instead

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The peloton splitting in the crosswinds on stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya 2026 led by Remco Evenepoel and his Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team.
(Image credit: © Getty Images)
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Official start is due to be 13:05 local time.

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Evenepoel is in a defiant mood after crashing late on yesterday. He has some painful scrapes but he is still in the GC fight...

>>> 'It stopped me yesterday, but not for the week' – Remco Evenepoel fights on at Volta a Catalunya following stage 3 crash

VILA-SECA, SPAIN - MARCH 25: (L-R) Remco Evenepoel of Belgium (after being involved in a crash) and Luke Tuckwell of Australia and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe cross the finish line during the 105th Volta a Catalunya 2026, Stage 3 a 159.4km stage from Mont-roig del Camp to Vila-seca / #UCIWT / on March 25, 2026 in Vila-seca, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The jerseys:

VILA-SECA, SPAIN - MARCH 25: Dorian Godon of France and Team INEOS Grenadiers - Green Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Ethan Vernon of Great Britain and Team NSN Cycling during the 105th Volta a Catalunya 2026, Stage 3 a 159.4km stage from Mont-roig del Camp to Vila-seca / #UCIWT / on March 25, 2026 in Vila-seca, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) had his return to racing cut short after the Tour Down Under champion was caught in a nasty crash and landed in a rocky ditch...

VILA-SECA, SPAIN - MARCH 25: Jay Vine of Australia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG reacts after crashing during the 105th Volta a Catalunya 2026, Stage 3 a 159.4km stage from Mont-roig del Camp to Vila-seca / #UCIWT / on March 25, 2026 in Vila-seca, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vingegaard followed Evenepoel's attack and, for the most part, sat on the wheel of his rival. He did give a few turns but stopped working once the time gap dropped from 25 seconds to 13 seconds in the final few kilometres.

>>> 'He wasn't happy with me, but that's cycling' – Jonas Vingegaard reflects on tactics and sportsmanship after two-up breakaway with Remco Evenepoel at Volta a Catalunya

VILA-SECA, SPAIN - MARCH 25: (L-R) Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe and Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike compete in the breakaway during the 105th Volta a Catalunya 2026, Stage 3 a 159.4km stage from Mont-roig del Camp to Vila-seca / #UCIWT / on March 25, 2026 in Vila-seca, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) lit up yesterday's finale in the crosswinds along with Jonas Vinegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike). However, with just 300 metres to go, the Olympic champion hit a pothole before the final roundabout and went down hard. Vingegaard sat up and was caught by the peloton with Dorian Godon (Ineos Grenadiers) winning, but the chaos in the GC fight was amazing...

Volta a Catalunya stage 3: Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard on the attack

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before going further into today, let's relive the action from stage 3 and the chaos of that final 30km!

VILA-SECA, SPAIN - MARCH 25: Dorian Godon of France and Team INEOS Grenadiers - Green Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 105th Volta a Catalunya 2026, Stage 3 a 159.4km stage from Mont-roig del Camp to Vila-seca / #UCIWT / on March 25, 2026 in Vila-seca, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

First things first, the news that came out last night that today's summit finish to Vallter 2000 is no longer happening due to an extreme wind warning, here is the statement from the race with the link to our story below...

"The stage, starting from Mataró, will finish in the town of Camprodon, shortening the final climb to the resort. With this change, the stage start time is delayed by half an hour to 13:05, with the team presentation in Mataró taking place between 11:55 and 12:55."

>>> Thursday's Volta a Catalunya summit stage finish cut short due to high wind warning in weather déjà vu

VALLTER 2000 SETCASES VALL DE CAMPOPRODON SPAIN MARCH 19 A general view of the peloton competing during the 103rd Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2024 Stage 2 a 1865km stage from Mataro to Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall de Campoprodon 2146m UCIWT on March 19 2024 in Setcases Vall de Campoprodon Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hola and welcome to Cyclingnews' live report for stage 4 of the Volta a Catalunya 2026!

The neutral start will be in about half an hour.

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