Tour of Britain: Viviani wins stage 2
Team Sky rider wins in controversial circumstances
Stage 2: Kielder Water & Forest Park - Blyth
Elia Viviani (Team Sky) was declared the winner of stage 2 of the Tour of Britain 45 minutes after a hotly contested sprint in Blyth, with race judges finally deciding to relegate Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) for cutting across the road ahead of the Italian in sight of the finish line.
Related Articles
The Norwegian started his sprint down the middle of the road but changed his line, failing to allow Viviani enough space along the barriers. The Italian protested after crossing the line in second place.
Judges have been forced to rule on several controversial sprints this season, and as in the Tour de France when they kick Peter Sagan out of the race, they carefully watched the television replay of the sprint and eventually decided that Boasson Hagen's move had been excessive.
Viviani was declared the winner with Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) moving up to second and Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) into third.
“Owain put me on Boasson Hagen's wheel in the final which was perfect and what we talked about this morning in our meeting, to be in second or third place going into the sprint," Viviani said after he was declared the winner. "We have a really strong leadout, Tao is the youngest, but he is one of the best talents in British cycling and he has done two days on the front for me.
Thanks to the 10-second time bonus, Viviani also took the overall race lead and so will wear the green jersey during Tuesday's 178km third stage is from Normanby Hall Country Park to Scunthorpe.
A long day out before a controversial finish
The riders faced a long day in the saddle on stage 2, with an 8.7km neutralised sector coming before 211.7km in the rolling roads of the Northeast of England from Kielder Water Forest Park to Blyth on the coast in the longest stage of the race.
The sprinters and their teams were ready to control the racing but the lesser-known British teams were keen to be in the spotlight of the full live television coverage.
A seven-rider break away jumped clear when the flag dropped and formed the move of the day. In there were Lukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi) defending the climber's competition leader's jersey, plus Rory Townsend (Bike Channel-Canyon), Graham Briggs (JLT Condor), Matt Holmes (Madison Genesis), Kamil Gradek (One Pro Cycling), Jacob Scott (An Post ChainReaction) and Silvan Dillier (BMC). Briggs, Scott, and Owsian had all been in the break on stage 1.
The seven in the break fought for each sprint and climb during the stage either hunting a jersey or defending that of a teammate in the peloton. Graham Briggs (JLT Condor) was especially active in both competitions. He did enough to equal the points total of Karol Domagalski (One Pro Cycling) but the Polish rider kept hold of the jersey on the tie breaker. Jacob Scott (An Post) drew level on points with Owsian at the top of climber's competition standings but Owsian kept the jersey after a count-back.
The seven perhaps also fancied their chances of fighting for the stage victory. However Team Sky, Orica-Scott and Dimension Data never let them gain more than five minutes and gradually reeled them, with young riders Rob Power (Orica Scott) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) doing long stints on the front of the peloton.
After several desperate attacks from the breakaway, Holmes attacked alone and it proved to be the start of a rapid downfall, with the gap quickly falling below a minute. Soon after the rest of the break was swept up and so was Holmes after holding on to take the final sprint in Seaton Sluice with 16km to go.
The sprint trains then took over, with Tony Martin doing huge turns for Kristoff and Vasil Kiryienka using his power for Team Sky and Viviani. Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) tried a solo attack with 8.5km, perhaps testing his form and stating his case in the Belgian team selected today for the world road race championships in Norway.
Geraint Thomas helped close the gap on the Belgian for Team Sky with five kilometres to go and the British team stayed on the front. It left them with just a rider to help Viviani in the final kilometre but he was well placed when the sprint started. The Italian went along the barriers, taking the shortest line as Boasson Hagen went down the middle and then moved across.
If the Norwegian had perhaps held his line he would have won. Instead, he could only apologise for his move and accept relegation to the back of the peloton.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|5:16:32
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|9
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|11
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|13
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|15
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|17
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|19
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|21
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|22
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|23
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|24
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|25
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|27
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|28
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|29
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|30
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|31
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|32
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|33
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|34
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|35
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|36
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|37
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|39
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|40
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|41
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|42
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|44
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|47
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|48
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|49
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|50
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|53
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|54
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|55
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|56
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|57
|Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|58
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|59
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|60
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|63
|Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|64
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|65
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|67
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|68
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|69
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|70
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|71
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|73
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|74
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|75
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|76
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|78
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|79
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|80
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|81
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|82
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|83
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|84
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|86
|Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling
|87
|James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
|88
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|89
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|90
|Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|91
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|92
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|93
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|94
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|95
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|96
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
|97
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|98
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|99
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|100
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
|101
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|102
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|103
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|104
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|105
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|106
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|107
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|108
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|110
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:28
|111
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:00:39
|112
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:52
|113
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:07
|114
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:01:17
|115
|Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|116
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:58
|117
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:08:49
|118
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:11:09
|DSQ
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|3
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|12
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|6
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|7
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|9
|8
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|8
|9
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|7
|10
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|12
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|4
|13
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|14
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|2
|15
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|pts
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|3
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|6
|pts
|2
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|5
|3
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|4
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|5
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|6
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|6
|pts
|2
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|5
|3
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|4
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|3
|5
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|6
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|6
|pts
|2
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|5
|3
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|4
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|3
|5
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|6
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|5:16:32
|2
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|6
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|7
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|8
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|10
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|13
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|14
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|15
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|16
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|17
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|19
|James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
|20
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|21
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|22
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|24
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|25
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|26
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|27
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|28
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:28
|29
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:07
|30
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:01:17
|31
|Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|32
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:08:49
|33
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:11:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick Step Floors
|15:49:36
|2
|Team Sky
|3
|Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|4
|Orica - Scott
|5
|Katusha - Alpecin
|6
|Lotto - Soudal
|7
|Great Britain
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|ONE Pro Cycling
|12
|Cannondale - Drapac
|13
|Bardiani - CSF
|14
|JLT Condor
|15
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|16
|CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|17
|Bike Channel - Canyon
|18
|Dimension Data
|19
|Madison - Genesis
|20
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|9:50:35
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:04
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:07
|4
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|0:00:08
|5
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|6
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|7
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:10
|8
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:12
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:14
|10
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|15
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|17
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|18
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|19
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|20
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|21
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|22
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|24
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|26
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|31
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|33
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|34
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|36
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|37
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|38
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|39
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|40
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|41
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|42
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|43
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|44
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|45
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|46
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|48
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|51
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|55
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|56
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|57
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|58
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|59
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|60
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|61
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|62
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|63
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|64
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|65
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|66
|James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
|67
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|68
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:30
|69
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:43
|70
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|0:00:56
|71
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:06
|72
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:58
|73
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:02
|74
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|0:02:04
|75
|Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|76
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|77
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|78
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|79
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
|80
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|81
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:03:21
|82
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:04:11
|83
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:35
|84
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:40
|85
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|86
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|87
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|88
|Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|89
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|90
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|92
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|94
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|95
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|96
|Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling
|97
|Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|98
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|99
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|100
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|101
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|102
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|103
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|104
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|105
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:07:44
|106
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|107
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|108
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:08:23
|109
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:08:38
|110
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:51
|111
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:10:50
|112
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|0:11:19
|113
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|114
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:12:56
|115
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:57
|116
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|0:13:25
|117
|Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:14:14
|118
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:24:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|28
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|27
|3
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|24
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|5
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|6
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|15
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|14
|8
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|9
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|10
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|10
|11
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|9
|12
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|9
|13
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|8
|14
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|15
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|16
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|17
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|18
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|4
|19
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|20
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|2
|21
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|22
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|21
|pts
|2
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|21
|3
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|17
|4
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|11
|5
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|7
|7
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|8
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|6
|9
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|10
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|11
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|12
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|4
|13
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|14
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|2
|15
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|16
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|17
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|18
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|6
|3
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|4
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|5
|5
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|6
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|7
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|8
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1
|10
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|9:50:49
|2
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|4
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|5
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|8
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|11
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|13
|James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
|14
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:50
|15
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|16
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:03:07
|17
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:21
|18
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:06:26
|19
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|20
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|21
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|22
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|23
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|24
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|25
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|26
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|27
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:07:30
|28
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:37
|29
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:10:36
|30
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:12:42
|31
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|0:13:11
|32
|Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:14:00
|33
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:23:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick Step Floors
|29:32:27
|2
|Katusha - Alpecin
|3
|Lotto - Soudal
|4
|Team Sky
|5
|Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|6
|Orica - Scott
|7
|Cannondale - Drapac
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Great Britain
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Movistar Team
|12
|ONE Pro Cycling
|13
|Bardiani - CSF
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:00:29
|15
|JLT Condor
|0:01:50
|16
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|17
|CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|18
|Bike Channel - Canyon
|0:08:16
|19
|Madison - Genesis
|20
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:12:13
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Best power meters for cycling 2019Cyclingnews’ roundup of the best power meters available to buy this year
-
Lizzie Deignan: My previous level isn’t going to be good enough'There’s going to be more pressure for myself' says former world champion
-
Peter Sagan, Julian Alaphilippe, and Remco Evenepoel announced for 2020 Vuelta a San JuanEarly-season Argentinean race includes 15km TT and Alto Colorado finish
-
Wahoo Fitness range overview: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about the latest range of Wahoo Fitness computers, trainers and accessories
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy