Elia Viviani (Team Sky) was declared the winner of stage 2 of the Tour of Britain 45 minutes after a hotly contested sprint in Blyth, with race judges finally deciding to relegate Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) for cutting across the road ahead of the Italian in sight of the finish line.

The Norwegian started his sprint down the middle of the road but changed his line, failing to allow Viviani enough space along the barriers. The Italian protested after crossing the line in second place.

Judges have been forced to rule on several controversial sprints this season, and as in the Tour de France when they kick Peter Sagan out of the race, they carefully watched the television replay of the sprint and eventually decided that Boasson Hagen's move had been excessive.

Viviani was declared the winner with Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) moving up to second and Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) into third.

“Owain put me on Boasson Hagen's wheel in the final which was perfect and what we talked about this morning in our meeting, to be in second or third place going into the sprint," Viviani said after he was declared the winner. "We have a really strong leadout, Tao is the youngest, but he is one of the best talents in British cycling and he has done two days on the front for me.





Thanks to the 10-second time bonus, Viviani also took the overall race lead and so will wear the green jersey during Tuesday's 178km third stage is from Normanby Hall Country Park to Scunthorpe.

A long day out before a controversial finish

The riders faced a long day in the saddle on stage 2, with an 8.7km neutralised sector coming before 211.7km in the rolling roads of the Northeast of England from Kielder Water Forest Park to Blyth on the coast in the longest stage of the race.

The sprinters and their teams were ready to control the racing but the lesser-known British teams were keen to be in the spotlight of the full live television coverage.

A seven-rider break away jumped clear when the flag dropped and formed the move of the day. In there were Lukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi) defending the climber's competition leader's jersey, plus Rory Townsend (Bike Channel-Canyon), Graham Briggs (JLT Condor), Matt Holmes (Madison Genesis), Kamil Gradek (One Pro Cycling), Jacob Scott (An Post ChainReaction) and Silvan Dillier (BMC). Briggs, Scott, and Owsian had all been in the break on stage 1.

The seven in the break fought for each sprint and climb during the stage either hunting a jersey or defending that of a teammate in the peloton. Graham Briggs (JLT Condor) was especially active in both competitions. He did enough to equal the points total of Karol Domagalski (One Pro Cycling) but the Polish rider kept hold of the jersey on the tie breaker. Jacob Scott (An Post) drew level on points with Owsian at the top of climber's competition standings but Owsian kept the jersey after a count-back.

The seven perhaps also fancied their chances of fighting for the stage victory. However Team Sky, Orica-Scott and Dimension Data never let them gain more than five minutes and gradually reeled them, with young riders Rob Power (Orica Scott) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) doing long stints on the front of the peloton.

After several desperate attacks from the breakaway, Holmes attacked alone and it proved to be the start of a rapid downfall, with the gap quickly falling below a minute. Soon after the rest of the break was swept up and so was Holmes after holding on to take the final sprint in Seaton Sluice with 16km to go.

The sprint trains then took over, with Tony Martin doing huge turns for Kristoff and Vasil Kiryienka using his power for Team Sky and Viviani. Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) tried a solo attack with 8.5km, perhaps testing his form and stating his case in the Belgian team selected today for the world road race championships in Norway.

Geraint Thomas helped close the gap on the Belgian for Team Sky with five kilometres to go and the British team stayed on the front. It left them with just a rider to help Viviani in the final kilometre but he was well placed when the sprint started. The Italian went along the barriers, taking the shortest line as Boasson Hagen went down the middle and then moved across.

If the Norwegian had perhaps held his line he would have won. Instead, he could only apologise for his move and accept relegation to the back of the peloton.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 5:16:32 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 6 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 7 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 8 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 9 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 10 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 11 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 12 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 13 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 15 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 16 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 17 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 19 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 21 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 22 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 23 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 24 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 25 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 26 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 27 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 28 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 29 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 30 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 31 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 32 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 33 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 34 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 35 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 36 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 37 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 38 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 39 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 40 Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 41 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 42 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 43 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 44 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 45 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 46 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 47 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 48 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 49 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 50 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 51 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 52 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 53 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 54 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 55 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 56 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 57 Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 58 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 59 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 60 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 63 Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 64 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 65 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 67 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 68 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 70 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 71 Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 72 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 73 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 74 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 75 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 76 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 77 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 78 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 79 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 80 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 81 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 82 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 83 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 84 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 85 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 86 Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling 87 James Knox (GBr) Great Britain 88 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 89 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 90 Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 91 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 92 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 93 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 94 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 95 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 96 Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data 97 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 98 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling 99 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 100 Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling 101 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 102 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 103 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 104 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 105 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 106 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 107 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 108 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 109 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 110 Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:28 111 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:00:39 112 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:52 113 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:07 114 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:01:17 115 Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 116 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:01:58 117 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:08:49 118 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:11:09 DSQ Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 3 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 13 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 12 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 11 6 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 10 7 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 9 8 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 8 9 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 7 10 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 6 11 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 5 12 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 4 13 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 14 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 2 15 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 1

Sprint 1 - Seahouses - km. 118.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 1

Sprint 2 - Warkworth - km. 150.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 2 3 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 1

Sprint 3 - Seaton Sluice - km. 197 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 pts 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 3 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 1

Mountain 1 - Winter's Gibbet - km. 29.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 6 pts 2 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 5 3 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 4 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 3 5 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 6 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 2 - Cragside - km. 57.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 6 pts 2 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 5 3 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 4 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 3 5 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 6 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 3 - Corby's Crags - km. 65.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 6 pts 2 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 5 3 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 4 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 3 5 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 6 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

British riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 5:16:32 2 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 3 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 4 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 5 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 6 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 7 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 8 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 9 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 10 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 12 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 13 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 14 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 15 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 16 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 17 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 18 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 19 James Knox (GBr) Great Britain 20 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 21 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 22 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 24 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 25 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 26 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 27 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 28 Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:28 29 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:07 30 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:01:17 31 Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 32 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:08:49 33 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:11:09

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quick Step Floors 15:49:36 2 Team Sky 3 Team LottoNL - Jumbo 4 Orica - Scott 5 Katusha - Alpecin 6 Lotto - Soudal 7 Great Britain 8 BMC Racing Team 9 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Movistar Team 11 ONE Pro Cycling 12 Cannondale - Drapac 13 Bardiani - CSF 14 JLT Condor 15 An Post - Chain Reaction 16 CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 17 Bike Channel - Canyon 18 Dimension Data 19 Madison - Genesis 20 Cylance Pro Cycling

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 9:50:35 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:04 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:07 4 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 0:00:08 5 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 6 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 7 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:10 8 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:12 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:14 10 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 11 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 12 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 14 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 15 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 17 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 18 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 19 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 20 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 21 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 23 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 24 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 25 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 26 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 27 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 29 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 31 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 32 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 33 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 34 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 35 Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 36 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 37 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 38 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 39 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 40 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 41 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 42 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 43 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 44 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 45 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 46 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 47 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 48 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 49 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 50 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 51 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 55 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 56 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 57 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 58 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 59 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 60 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 61 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 62 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 63 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 64 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 65 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 66 James Knox (GBr) Great Britain 67 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 68 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:30 69 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:43 70 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 0:00:56 71 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:06 72 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:58 73 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:02 74 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 0:02:04 75 Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 76 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 77 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 78 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 79 Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data 80 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 81 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:03:21 82 Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:04:11 83 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:35 84 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:40 85 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 86 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 87 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 88 Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 89 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 90 Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 91 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 92 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 93 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 94 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 95 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 96 Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling 97 Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 98 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 99 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 100 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 101 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 102 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 103 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 104 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 105 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:07:44 106 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 107 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 108 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:08:23 109 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:08:38 110 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:51 111 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:10:50 112 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling 0:11:19 113 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 114 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:12:56 115 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:57 116 Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain 0:13:25 117 Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:14:14 118 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:24:00

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 28 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 27 3 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 24 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 23 5 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 17 6 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 15 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 14 8 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 9 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 10 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 10 11 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 9 12 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 9 13 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 8 14 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 6 15 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 5 16 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 5 17 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 18 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 4 19 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3 20 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 2 21 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 1 22 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 21 pts 2 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 21 3 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 17 4 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 11 5 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 7 7 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 8 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 6 9 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 10 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 11 Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data 4 12 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 4 13 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 14 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 2 15 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 16 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 17 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 18 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 6 pts 2 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 6 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 4 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 5 5 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 6 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 7 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 8 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1 10 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 1

British riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 9:50:49 2 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 3 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 4 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 5 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 6 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 7 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 8 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 11 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 12 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 13 James Knox (GBr) Great Britain 14 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:50 15 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 16 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:03:07 17 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:21 18 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:06:26 19 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 20 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 21 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 22 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 23 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 24 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 25 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 26 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 27 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:07:30 28 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:37 29 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:10:36 30 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:12:42 31 Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain 0:13:11 32 Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:14:00 33 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:23:46