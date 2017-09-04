Trending

Tour of Britain: Viviani wins stage 2

Team Sky rider wins in controversial circumstances

Image 1 of 46

Elia Viviani checking his phone after the stage

Elia Viviani checking his phone after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 46

Swiss champion Silvan Dillier (BMC)

Swiss champion Silvan Dillier (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 46

Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Soudal)

Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 46

Ben Hermans (BMC)

Ben Hermans (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 46

Steele von Hoff (ONE Pro Cycling)

Steele von Hoff (ONE Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 46

European champion Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin)

European champion Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 46

Dan Martin (QuickStep-Floors) in the bunch

Dan Martin (QuickStep-Floors) in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 46

Jay Thompson (Dimension Data)

Jay Thompson (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 46

Bernhard Eisel (Dimension Data)

Bernhard Eisel (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 46

The breakaway builds its advantage

The breakaway builds its advantage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 46

Robert Power (Orica-Scott) riding to sign on

Robert Power (Orica-Scott) riding to sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 46

Dan Martin (QuickStep-Floors)

Dan Martin (QuickStep-Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 46

Elia Viviani objects to Boasson Hagen's sprint

Elia Viviani objects to Boasson Hagen's sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 46

A bidon and gel for the Sky riders via soigneur Marko Dzlao

A bidon and gel for the Sky riders via soigneur Marko Dzlao
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 46

The combativity award went to Matthew Holmes (Madison Genesis)

The combativity award went to Matthew Holmes (Madison Genesis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 46

Chris Lawless (Team GB) remains the best British rider

Chris Lawless (Team GB) remains the best British rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 46

Karol Domagalski (One Pro Cycling) retains his jersey

Karol Domagalski (One Pro Cycling) retains his jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 46

Lukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi) also holds onto his KOM lead

Lukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi) also holds onto his KOM lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 46

Edvald Boasson Hagen heads to the podium as stage winner

Edvald Boasson Hagen heads to the podium as stage winner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 46

Edvald Boasson Hagen on the podium as the stage winner

Edvald Boasson Hagen on the podium as the stage winner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 46

The sprint for the line

The sprint for the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 46

Stage 1 winner Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott)

Stage 1 winner Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 46

Congratulations at Dimension Data for Edvald Boasson Hagen's win

Congratulations at Dimension Data for Edvald Boasson Hagen's win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 46

Edvald Boasson Hagen was also awarded the points jersey

Edvald Boasson Hagen was also awarded the points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 46

Edvald Boasson Hagen was also awarded the leader's jersey

Edvald Boasson Hagen was also awarded the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 46

Jay Thompson (Dimension Data) leads the peloton

Jay Thompson (Dimension Data) leads the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 46

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 46

Stage 2 of the Tour of Britain

Stage 2 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 46

Stage 2 of the Tour of Britain

Stage 2 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 46

Matthew Holmes (Madison Genesis)

Matthew Holmes (Madison Genesis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 46

Silvan Dillier (BMC)

Silvan Dillier (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 46

Stage 2 of the Tour of Britain

Stage 2 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 46

Stage 2 of the Tour of Britain

Stage 2 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 46

Stage 2 of the Tour of Britain

Stage 2 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 46

The final sprint on stage 2 of the Tour of Britain

The final sprint on stage 2 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 46

Caleb Ewan at the Tour of Britain

Caleb Ewan at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 46

Tao Geoghegan Hart on stage 2 of the Tour of Britain

Tao Geoghegan Hart on stage 2 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 46

Orica-Scott in the Tour of Britain peloton

Orica-Scott in the Tour of Britain peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 46

DImension Data at the head of the pack on stage 2 of the Tour of Britain

DImension Data at the head of the pack on stage 2 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 46

The breakaway on stage 2 of the Tour of Britain

The breakaway on stage 2 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 46

Stage 2 of the Tour of Britain

Stage 2 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 46

Orica-Scott ahead of the Tour of Britain's second stage

Orica-Scott ahead of the Tour of Britain's second stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 46

Stage 2 of the Tour of Britain

Stage 2 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 46

Caleb Ewan ahead of the Tour of Britain's second stage

Caleb Ewan ahead of the Tour of Britain's second stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 46

The Tour of Britain peloton on its way to Blyth

The Tour of Britain peloton on its way to Blyth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 46

The sprint at the end of the Tour of Britain's second stage

The sprint at the end of the Tour of Britain's second stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) was declared the winner of stage 2 of the Tour of Britain 45 minutes after a hotly contested sprint in Blyth, with race judges finally deciding to relegate Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) for cutting across the road ahead of the Italian in sight of the finish line.

Related Articles

Phinney disqualified from Tour of Britain

Viviani revs up for Worlds with Tour of Britain win

Boasson Hagen stripped of stage 2 win in Tour of Britain

The Norwegian started his sprint down the middle of the road but changed his line, failing to allow Viviani enough space along the barriers. The Italian protested after crossing the line in second place.

Judges have been forced to rule on several controversial sprints this season, and as in the Tour de France when they kick Peter Sagan out of the race, they carefully watched the television replay of the sprint and eventually decided that Boasson Hagen's move had been excessive.

Viviani was declared the winner with Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) moving up to second and Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) into third.

“Owain put me on Boasson Hagen's wheel in the final which was perfect and what we talked about this morning in our meeting, to be in second or third place going into the sprint," Viviani said after he was declared the winner. "We have a really strong leadout, Tao is the youngest, but he is one of the best talents in British cycling and he has done two days on the front for me.

Thanks to the 10-second time bonus, Viviani also took the overall race lead and so will wear the green jersey during Tuesday's 178km third stage is from Normanby Hall Country Park to Scunthorpe.

A long day out before a controversial finish

The riders faced a long day in the saddle on stage 2, with an 8.7km neutralised sector coming before 211.7km in the rolling roads of the Northeast of England from Kielder Water Forest Park to Blyth on the coast in the longest stage of the race.

The sprinters and their teams were ready to control the racing but the lesser-known British teams were keen to be in the spotlight of the full live television coverage.

A seven-rider break away jumped clear when the flag dropped and formed the move of the day. In there were Lukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi) defending the climber's competition leader's jersey, plus Rory Townsend (Bike Channel-Canyon), Graham Briggs (JLT Condor), Matt Holmes (Madison Genesis), Kamil Gradek (One Pro Cycling), Jacob Scott (An Post ChainReaction) and Silvan Dillier (BMC). Briggs, Scott, and Owsian had all been in the break on stage 1.

The seven in the break fought for each sprint and climb during the stage either hunting a jersey or defending that of a teammate in the peloton. Graham Briggs (JLT Condor) was especially active in both competitions. He did enough to equal the points total of Karol Domagalski (One Pro Cycling) but the Polish rider kept hold of the jersey on the tie breaker. Jacob Scott (An Post) drew level on points with Owsian at the top of climber's competition standings but Owsian kept the jersey after a count-back.

The seven perhaps also fancied their chances of fighting for the stage victory. However Team Sky, Orica-Scott and Dimension Data never let them gain more than five minutes and gradually reeled them, with young riders Rob Power (Orica Scott) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) doing long stints on the front of the peloton.

After several desperate attacks from the breakaway, Holmes attacked alone and it proved to be the start of a rapid downfall, with the gap quickly falling below a minute. Soon after the rest of the break was swept up and so was Holmes after holding on to take the final sprint in Seaton Sluice with 16km to go.

The sprint trains then took over, with Tony Martin doing huge turns for Kristoff and Vasil Kiryienka using his power for Team Sky and Viviani. Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) tried a solo attack with 8.5km, perhaps testing his form and stating his case in the Belgian team selected today for the world road race championships in Norway.

Geraint Thomas helped close the gap on the Belgian for Team Sky with five kilometres to go and the British team stayed on the front. It left them with just a rider to help Viviani in the final kilometre but he was well placed when the sprint started. The Italian went along the barriers, taking the shortest line as Boasson Hagen went down the middle and then moved across.

If the Norwegian had perhaps held his line he would have won. Instead, he could only apologise for his move and accept relegation to the back of the peloton.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky5:16:32
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
3Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
6Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
7Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
8Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
9Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
10Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
11Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
12Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
13Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
15Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
16Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
17Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
19Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
20Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
21Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
22Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
23Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
24Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
25Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
26Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
27Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
28Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
29Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
30Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
31Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
32Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
33James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
34Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
35Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
36Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
37Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
38Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
39Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
40Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
41Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
42James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
43Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
44Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
45Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
46Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
47Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
48Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
49Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
50Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
51Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
52Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
53Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
54Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
55Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
56Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
57Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
58Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
59Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
60Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
61Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
62Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
63Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
64Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
65Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
66Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
67Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
68Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
69Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
70Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
71Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
73James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
74Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
75Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
76Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
77Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
78Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
79Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
80Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
81Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
82Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
83Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
84Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
85Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
86Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling
87James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
88Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
89Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
90Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
91Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
92Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
93Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
94Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
95Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
96Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
97Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
98Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
99Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
100Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
101Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
102Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
103Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
104Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
105Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
106James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
107Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
108Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
109Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
110Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain0:00:28
111Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:00:39
112Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:52
113Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:07
114Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:01:17
115Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
116Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:58
117Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:08:49
118Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:11:09
DSQTaylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky15pts
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
3Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors13
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott12
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin11
6Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors10
7Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team9
8Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott8
9Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal7
10Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team6
11Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors5
12Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data4
13Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
14Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling2
15Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky1

Sprint 1 - Seahouses - km. 118.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling3pts
2Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
3Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor1

Sprint 2 - Warkworth - km. 150.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling2
3Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor1

Sprint 3 - Seaton Sluice - km. 197
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis3pts
2Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
3Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor1

Mountain 1 - Winter's Gibbet - km. 29.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction6pts
2Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon5
3Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
4Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor3
5Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis2
6Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling1

Mountain 2 - Cragside - km. 57.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor6pts
2Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction5
3Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
4Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon3
5Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis2
6Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling1

Mountain 3 - Corby's Crags - km. 65.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor6pts
2Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction5
3Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
4Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon3
5Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis2
6Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

British riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky5:16:32
2Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
3Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
4Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
5Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
6James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
7Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
8James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
9Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
10Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
12Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
13Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
14Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
15Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
16Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
17Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
18Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
19James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
20Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
21Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
22Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
24Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
25Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
26James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
27Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
28Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain0:00:28
29Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:07
30Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:01:17
31Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
32Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:08:49
33Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:11:09

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick Step Floors15:49:36
2Team Sky
3Team LottoNL - Jumbo
4Orica - Scott
5Katusha - Alpecin
6Lotto - Soudal
7Great Britain
8BMC Racing Team
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Movistar Team
11ONE Pro Cycling
12Cannondale - Drapac
13Bardiani - CSF
14JLT Condor
15An Post - Chain Reaction
16CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
17Bike Channel - Canyon
18Dimension Data
19Madison - Genesis
20Cylance Pro Cycling

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky9:50:35
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:04
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:07
4Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling0:00:08
5Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
6Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
7Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:00:10
8Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:12
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:14
10Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
11Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
12Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
14Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
15Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
17Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
18Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
19Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
20Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
21Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
22Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
23Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
24Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
25Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
26Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
28Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
29Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
30Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
31James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
32Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
33Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
34Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
35Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
36Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
37Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
38Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
39Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
40Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
41Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
42Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
43Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
44Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
45Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
46Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
48Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
49Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
50Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
51Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
52Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
53Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
54Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
55Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
56Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
57Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
58Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
59Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
60James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
61Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
62Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
63Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
64Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
65Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
66James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
67Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
68Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:30
69Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:43
70Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott0:00:56
71Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:06
72Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:58
73Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:02
74Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling0:02:04
75Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
76Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
77Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
78Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
79Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
80James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
81Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:03:21
82Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling0:04:11
83Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:35
84Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:40
85James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
86Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
87Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
88Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
89Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
90Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
92Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
93Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
94Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
95Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
96Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling
97Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
98Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
99Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
100Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
101Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
102Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
103Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
104Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
105Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:44
106Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
107Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
108Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:08:23
109Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:08:38
110Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:08:51
111Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:10:50
112Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling0:11:19
113Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
114Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:12:56
115Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:57
116Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain0:13:25
117Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:14:14
118Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:24:00

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky28pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott27
3Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors24
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin23
5Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors17
6Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team15
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data14
8Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
9Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
10Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain10
11Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal9
12Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor9
13Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott8
14Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team6
15Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac5
16Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors5
17Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
18Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data4
19Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3
20Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling2
21Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky1
22Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice21pts
2Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction21
3Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor17
4Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon11
5Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors8
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data7
7Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis6
8Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling6
9Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis6
10Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
11Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data4
12Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon4
13Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3
14Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling2
15Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
16Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
17Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
18Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling6pts
2Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor6
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
4Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling5
5Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
6Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis3
7Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
8Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1
10Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon1

British riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain9:50:49
2Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
3Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
4Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
5James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
6Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
7Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
8Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
10Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
11Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
12Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
13James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
14Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:50
15James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
16Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:03:07
17Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:21
18James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:06:26
19Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
20Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
21Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
22Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
23Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
24Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
25Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
26Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
27Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:07:30
28Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:08:37
29Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:10:36
30Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:12:42
31Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain0:13:11
32Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:14:00
33Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:23:46

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick Step Floors29:32:27
2Katusha - Alpecin
3Lotto - Soudal
4Team Sky
5Team LottoNL - Jumbo
6Orica - Scott
7Cannondale - Drapac
8BMC Racing Team
9Great Britain
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Movistar Team
12ONE Pro Cycling
13Bardiani - CSF
14Dimension Data0:00:29
15JLT Condor0:01:50
16An Post - Chain Reaction
17CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
18Bike Channel - Canyon0:08:16
19Madison - Genesis
20Cylance Pro Cycling0:12:13

 

Latest on Cyclingnews