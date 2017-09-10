Trending

Tour of Britain: Lars Boom wins overall

Boasson Hagen takes final stage in Cardiff

Image 1 of 53

Lars Boom (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Lars Boom (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 53

European champion Alexander Kristoff

European champion Alexander Kristoff
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 53

Lukasz Owsian in the mountains jersey

Lukasz Owsian in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 53

Bradley Wiggins was on hand for the final podium ceremony.

Bradley Wiggins was on hand for the final podium ceremony.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 53

Bradley Wiggins was on hand for the final podium ceremony.

Bradley Wiggins was on hand for the final podium ceremony.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 53

Top sprinter Mark McNally

Top sprinter Mark McNally
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 53

Geraint Thomas was the top British rider at the 2017 Tour of Britain

Geraint Thomas was the top British rider at the 2017 Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 53

Most combative went to Mark Stewart of An Post-Chain Reaction

Most combative went to Mark Stewart of An Post-Chain Reaction
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 53

Edvald Boasson Hagen wins stage 8 in Britain

Edvald Boasson Hagen wins stage 8 in Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 53

Edvald Boasson Hagen holds off the peloton to win stage 8 in Britain

Edvald Boasson Hagen holds off the peloton to win stage 8 in Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 53

Edvald Boasson Hagen holds off the peloton to win stage 8 in Britain

Edvald Boasson Hagen holds off the peloton to win stage 8 in Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 53

Edvald Boasson Hagen holds off the peloton to win stage 8 in Britain

Edvald Boasson Hagen holds off the peloton to win stage 8 in Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 53

Edvald Boasson Hagen holds off the peloton to win stage 8 in Britain

Edvald Boasson Hagen holds off the peloton to win stage 8 in Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 53

European champion Alexander Kristoff in the grey points jersey

European champion Alexander Kristoff in the grey points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 53

Stefan Kung finished 3rd overall in Britain

Stefan Kung finished 3rd overall in Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 53

The peloton in action during the final stage of the 2017 Tour of Britain

The peloton in action during the final stage of the 2017 Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 53

Lars Boom, Stefan Kung and Edvald Boasson Hagen

Lars Boom, Stefan Kung and Edvald Boasson Hagen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 53

The peloton in action during the final stage of the 2017 Tour of Britain

The peloton in action during the final stage of the 2017 Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 53

BMC's Stefan Kung gives an interview after the final stage in Britain

BMC's Stefan Kung gives an interview after the final stage in Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 53

The peloton rolls by big crowds in Cardiff during stage 8 at the Tour of Britain

The peloton rolls by big crowds in Cardiff during stage 8 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 53

The peloton rolls by big crowds in Cardiff during stage 8 at the Tour of Britain

The peloton rolls by big crowds in Cardiff during stage 8 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 53

Ben Hermans and Laurens de Plus finish stage 8 in Britain

Ben Hermans and Laurens de Plus finish stage 8 in Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 53

Tao Geoghegan Hart finishes the final stage at Tour of Britain

Tao Geoghegan Hart finishes the final stage at Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 53

Lars Boom looks happy after the final Tour of Britain stage in Cardiff

Lars Boom looks happy after the final Tour of Britain stage in Cardiff
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 53

2017 Tour of Britain overall winner Lars Boom

2017 Tour of Britain overall winner Lars Boom
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 53

Lars Boom puts on the final green jersey in Britain

Lars Boom puts on the final green jersey in Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 53

Lars Boom and Stefan Kung

Lars Boom and Stefan Kung
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 53

Edvald Boasson Hagen holds off the peloton to win stage 8 in Britain

Edvald Boasson Hagen holds off the peloton to win stage 8 in Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 53

The bunch arrive at the end of the line at 2017 Tour of Britain

The bunch arrive at the end of the line at 2017 Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 53

Graham Briggs was most combative for the race

Graham Briggs was most combative for the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 53

Five stage wins in Britain for Edvald Boasson Hagen

Five stage wins in Britain for Edvald Boasson Hagen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 53

Team Sky's Elia Viviani

Team Sky's Elia Viviani
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 53

Katusha's Tony Martin

Katusha's Tony Martin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 53

Edvald Boasson Hagen on the Tour of Britain podium after winning the final stage

Edvald Boasson Hagen on the Tour of Britain podium after winning the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 53

Alexander Kristoff won the points jersey

Alexander Kristoff won the points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 53

Stefan Kung was third overall

Stefan Kung was third overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 53

Edvald Boasson Hagen, Lars Boom and Stefan Kung celebrate on the Tour of Britain podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Edvald Boasson Hagen, Lars Boom and Stefan Kung celebrate on the Tour of Britain podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 53

Edvald Boasson Hagen, Lars Boom and Stefan Kung celebrate on the Tour of Britain podium

Edvald Boasson Hagen, Lars Boom and Stefan Kung celebrate on the Tour of Britain podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 53

Edvald Boasson Hagen, Lars Boom and Stefan Kung celebrate on the Tour of Britain podium

Edvald Boasson Hagen, Lars Boom and Stefan Kung celebrate on the Tour of Britain podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 53

Caleb Ewan in the bunch during stage 8

Caleb Ewan in the bunch during stage 8
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 53

Quick-Step's Maximiliano Richeze and Fernando Gaviria

Quick-Step's Maximiliano Richeze and Fernando Gaviria
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 53

Katusha riders bunch up in the peloton

Katusha riders bunch up in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 53

The peloton in action during stage 8 at the Tour of Britain

The peloton in action during stage 8 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 53

Team Sky at the head of affairs during stage 8 at the Tour of Britain

Team Sky at the head of affairs during stage 8 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 53

The peloton in action during stage 8 at the Tour of Britain

The peloton in action during stage 8 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 53

The peloton in action during stage 8 at the Tour of Britain

The peloton in action during stage 8 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 53

Dan Martin attacks during stage 8 at the Tour of Britain

Dan Martin attacks during stage 8 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 53

The peloton in action during stage 8 at the Tour of Britain

The peloton in action during stage 8 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 53

Katusha-Alpecin on stage before stage 8

Katusha-Alpecin on stage before stage 8
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 53

Dimension Data riders and Alexander Kristoff

Dimension Data riders and Alexander Kristoff
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 53

Elia Viviani greets fans at the Tour of Britain

Elia Viviani greets fans at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 53

Geraint Thomas greets fans at the Tour of Britain

Geraint Thomas greets fans at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 53

Fans swarm the Team Sky bus at Tour of Britain

Fans swarm the Team Sky bus at Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) won a rain-soaked final stage of the Tour of Britain, taking off in the final kilometres to hold off a reduced peloton. Maximiliano Richeze (Quick Step Floors) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) rounded out the podium, while Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo) defended his overall lead to take his second Tour of Britain title.

It was, surprisingly enough given the profile, another action-packed day of racing, as an early split in the peloton saw many of the GC favourites and top sprinters break away from the bulk of the riders. The intermediate sprints would be the location of much of the day's action as riders - nine within 20 seconds of the race lead - would squabble over the time bonuses on offer.

Through the course of the stage Boasson Hagen, Boom, Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) and Stefan Küng (BMC) hoovered up the bonuses. Boasson Hagen and Kwiatkowski had only managed to gain two seconds on Boom by the final kilometres however, which prompted the Norwegian to go for broke in the final 3km.

He would succeed in holding off the reduced peloton on the technical Cardiff circuit, and gained a further ten bonus seconds, but would have to settle for second overall, eight seconds down on Boom.

"It's really nice after all the work the other guys in the team have done earlier in the week," Boasson Hagen said after the stage. "It's really nice to manage to move up [on GC]."

"We had a plan before the start that if it came to a bunch sprint then I would try to attack in the last 3km," he added. "I stayed with the plan and nobody managed to catch me. I'm really happy about that."

Boom's fantastic time trial performance had given him the race lead, and after two hard stages to finish the race his team's performance was foremost in his mind when asked about how he kept it.

"It was really hard because we lost two guys. Luckily some other guys came back," Boom said of the furious first hour’'s racing. "Then we were there with three other teammates, so we were still quite strong.

"I didn't expect it to be that hard, with the intermediate sprints and some really tough climbs in the beginning. Luckily my legs got better in the final and then I gained some bonus seconds again. It's a great feeling [to win]."

How it unfolded

The Tour of Britain's final stage was greeted by the largest crowds of the race in Worcester, and the peloton was racing from the off. Small groups of riders were coming and going as soon as the flag dropped after the 15km neutralised start.

At the first sprint of the day, 33km into the stage, Boasson Ha-gen stated his intent, taking three bonus seconds to take him within 17 seconds of race leader Boom. Kwiatkowski and Küng took second and third respectively, moving them to 18 and seven seconds back.

Meanwhile the peloton had - surprisingly for a mostly flat stage - split as 35 riders went clear after 38km. Most of the major GC and sprints names made it, but Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) missed out, along with mountain classification leader Jacob Scott (AnPost-Chain Reaction). Scott's lead came under threat as Lukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi-Polkowice) grabbed points over the first two climbs to bring him within striking distance of the classification lead.

By the midpoint of the stage, the lead group had opened up a gap of 7 minutes and growing. With Katusha, Sky and Quick Step Floors driving the move, the chances of them staying away until Cardiff looked increasingly likely as the kilometres ticked down. With three laps of short circuit of 7km to end the stage, the peloton would eventually be prevented from continuing the race (but still classified), having fallen 14 minutes outside the 7 minute time limit.

Boasson Hagen took the second sprint point of the day but Boom was close behind, meaning the Norwegian had only gained one second. At that point, a maximum of 13 bonus seconds remained, and with 16 to make up overhauling Boom looked an implausible task.

Rather inevitably, the rain set in during the last 60km, just in time for the race's final climb, the second category Belmont Hill. Owsian's second place there saw him move up to take the overall lead, giving the CCC Sprandi-Polkowice man a jersey at the last possible moment.

The familiar sight of Tao Geoghegan Hart drove the peloton in pursuit of Mark Stewart (AnPost-Chain Reaction) and Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), who slipped away after the climb. The pair hung out from with a gap of 30 seconds inside the final 30km, later holding a ten second gap on the technical finishing circuit.

With 8km to the finish the duo were eventually caught, while Stewart earned the day's most combative rider award. With many of the big-name sprinters still in the lead group, a bunch sprint and a relatively easy ride for Boom, but the final sprint point of the race saw Kwiatkowski, Küng, Boasson Hagen and Boom off the front, with Boom taking second and Boasson Hagen surprisingly missing out entirely.

The peloton soon brought them back but in the final 3km Boasson Hagen struck out again. This time he would not be caught, and earned the stage win that had previously eluded him.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data4:19:00
2Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
4Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
5Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
6Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
8Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
9Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
10Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
11Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
12Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
13Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
14Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
15Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
16Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
17Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
19Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
20Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
22Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
23Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:06
24Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
25Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
26Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
27Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
28Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
30James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
31Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
32Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
33James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
34Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
35Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
36Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:00:21
37Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:00:36
38Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:51
39Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:01:04
40Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:13
41Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:31
42Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:01:40
43Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:58
44Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
45Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:03:15
46Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:59
47Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
48Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
49Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
50Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
51Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:21:12
52Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
53Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
54Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
55Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
56Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
57Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
58Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
59Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
61Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
62Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
63Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
64Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
65Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
66Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
67Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
68Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
69Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
70Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
71Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
72Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
73Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
74Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
75Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
76Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
77Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
77Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
79Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
80Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
81Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
82Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
83Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
84Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
85Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling
86Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
87Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
88Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
89Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
90Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
91Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
92Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
DNFMark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
DNFAdam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
DNFCaleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
DNFRob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
DNFDylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFPrimoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFGijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFVasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
DNSJames Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
DNSDylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
DNSPatrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
DNSAlessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Finish Line Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data15pts
2Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors14
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin13
4Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott12
5Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor11
6Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
7Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team9
8Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors8
9Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice7
10Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky6
11Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
12Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team4
13Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain3
14Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
15Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1

KOM 1 - British Camp - km 26
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors6pts
2Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team5
3Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
5Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1

KOM 2 - Crossway - km 84.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors6pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors5
3Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
4Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction3
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
6Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1

KOM 3 - Belmont Hill - km 129.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors6pts
2Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
3Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team4
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
5Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1

Sprint 1 - Ledbury - km 33
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data3pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
3Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2 - Usk - km 116
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data3pts
2Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1

Sprint 3 - Cardiff -Second passage - km 172.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3pts
2Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
3Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Best British Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain4:19:00
2Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
4James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:00:06
5Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:00:21
6Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:51
7Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:01:04
8Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:03:15
9Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:21:12
10Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
11Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
12Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
13Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
14Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
15Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
16Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
17Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
18Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
19Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
20Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
21Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
22Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
23Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
24Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
25Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo30:56:24
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:08
3Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
4Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:13
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:18
6Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:24
8Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:25
9Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:00:33
10Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:38
11Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:02
12Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
13Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:04
14Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:05
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
16Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:21
17Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:23
18Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:01:27
19Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling0:01:30
20James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
21Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:42
22Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:44
23Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:52
24Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:01:53
25Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:02:03
26Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor0:02:05
27Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott0:02:20
29James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:02:26
30Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:38
31Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
32Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
33Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:02:49
34Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:52
35Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:03:32
36Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
37Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:59
38Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:04:59
39Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:08:19
40Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:08:43
41Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:08:49
42Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:26
43Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:53
44Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:20
45Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:14:58
46Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:15:41
47Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain0:20:25
48Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:21:48
49Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott0:21:56
50Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling0:22:14
51Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:22:40
52Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:22:45
53Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain0:23:16
54Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:25:11
55Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data0:26:44
56Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:27:29
57Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:22
58Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling0:30:12
59Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:30:22
60Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling0:30:53
61Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor0:31:11
62Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:32:19
63Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:33:11
64Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling0:34:17
65Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:34:41
66Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling0:35:07
67Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:35:31
68Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:35:40
69Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:35:41
70Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis0:36:51
71Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:37:20
72Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction0:38:11
73Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott0:38:35
74Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:38:52
75Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:38:58
76Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:39:09
77Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis0:39:21
78Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:39:28
79Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor0:41:47
80Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis0:43:21
81Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis0:43:37
82Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:43:50
83Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:44:35
84Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:44:42
85Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling0:44:47
86Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:45:14
87Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:45:56
88Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:49:00
89Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:50:27
90Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:52:07
91Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain1:00:15
92Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor1:10:02

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin86pts
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors70
3Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor59
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky57
5Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert56
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data51
7Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team35
8Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal32
9Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team27
10Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors22
11Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors20
12Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo17
13Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
14Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky15
15Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin15
16Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15
17Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
18Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
19Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice13
20Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott13
21Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
22Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
23Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon11
24Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal10
25Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky8
26Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors8
27Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott8
28Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice7
29Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team7
30Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin6
31Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott6
32Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac5
33Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain5
34Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky4
35Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
36Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data4
37Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling3
38Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
39Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling2
40Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott1
41Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain1
42Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data-15
43Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF-15

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice36pts
2Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction34
3Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors25
4Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor25
5Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team15
6Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor11
7Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon11
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data9
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors9
10Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
11Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors6
12Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis6
13Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky6
14Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling6
15Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon6
16James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal4
17Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data4
18Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon4
19Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3
20Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
21Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction3
22Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor3
23Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
24Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
25Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling2
26Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor2
27Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction2
28Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling2
29Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis2
30Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
31Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1
32Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
33Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling1
34Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon1
35Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data1

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16pts
2Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor15
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data7
4Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
5Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon7
6Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor6
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky6
8Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling6
9Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling6
10Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
11Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling5
12Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
13Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
14Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor4
15Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor4
16Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis3
17Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain3
18Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis3
19Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction3
20Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction2
21Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling1
22Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis1
23Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon1

Best British Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky30:56:48
2Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:00:09
3James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:02:02
4Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:02:25
5Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:07:55
6Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:56
7Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain0:20:01
8Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:21:24
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:22:16
10Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain0:22:52
11Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:27:05
12Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor0:30:47
13Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:35:07
14Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:35:16
15Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:35:17
16Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis0:36:27
17Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:36:56
18Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:38:28
19Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor0:41:23
20Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis0:42:57
21Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:43:26
22Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:44:50
23Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:51:43
24Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain0:59:51
25Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor1:09:38

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Lotto.Nl - Jumbo92:49:50
2Team Sky0:00:24
3BMC Racing Team0:01:35
4Katusha - Alpecin0:01:39
5Movistar Team0:02:07
6Quick Step Floors0:03:31
7CCC Sprandi - Polkowice0:05:38
8Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:49
9Orica - Scott0:24:24
10ONE Pro Cycling0:24:30
11Lotto - Soudal0:25:38
12Cannondale - Drapac0:26:04
13Bardiani - CSF0:36:00
14Dimension Data0:48:45
15JLT Condor0:59:05
16Great Britain1:01:56
17An Post - Chain Reaction1:07:56
18Madison - Genesis1:12:37
19Cylance Pro Cycling1:47:40
20Bike Channel - Canyon1:49:33

