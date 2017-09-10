Tour of Britain: Lars Boom wins overall
Boasson Hagen takes final stage in Cardiff
Stage 8: Worcester - Cardiff
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) won a rain-soaked final stage of the Tour of Britain, taking off in the final kilometres to hold off a reduced peloton. Maximiliano Richeze (Quick Step Floors) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) rounded out the podium, while Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo) defended his overall lead to take his second Tour of Britain title.
Related Articles
It was, surprisingly enough given the profile, another action-packed day of racing, as an early split in the peloton saw many of the GC favourites and top sprinters break away from the bulk of the riders. The intermediate sprints would be the location of much of the day's action as riders - nine within 20 seconds of the race lead - would squabble over the time bonuses on offer.
Through the course of the stage Boasson Hagen, Boom, Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) and Stefan Küng (BMC) hoovered up the bonuses. Boasson Hagen and Kwiatkowski had only managed to gain two seconds on Boom by the final kilometres however, which prompted the Norwegian to go for broke in the final 3km.
He would succeed in holding off the reduced peloton on the technical Cardiff circuit, and gained a further ten bonus seconds, but would have to settle for second overall, eight seconds down on Boom.
"It's really nice after all the work the other guys in the team have done earlier in the week," Boasson Hagen said after the stage. "It's really nice to manage to move up [on GC]."
"We had a plan before the start that if it came to a bunch sprint then I would try to attack in the last 3km," he added. "I stayed with the plan and nobody managed to catch me. I'm really happy about that."
Boom's fantastic time trial performance had given him the race lead, and after two hard stages to finish the race his team's performance was foremost in his mind when asked about how he kept it.
"It was really hard because we lost two guys. Luckily some other guys came back," Boom said of the furious first hour’'s racing. "Then we were there with three other teammates, so we were still quite strong.
"I didn't expect it to be that hard, with the intermediate sprints and some really tough climbs in the beginning. Luckily my legs got better in the final and then I gained some bonus seconds again. It's a great feeling [to win]."
How it unfolded
The Tour of Britain's final stage was greeted by the largest crowds of the race in Worcester, and the peloton was racing from the off. Small groups of riders were coming and going as soon as the flag dropped after the 15km neutralised start.
At the first sprint of the day, 33km into the stage, Boasson Ha-gen stated his intent, taking three bonus seconds to take him within 17 seconds of race leader Boom. Kwiatkowski and Küng took second and third respectively, moving them to 18 and seven seconds back.
Meanwhile the peloton had - surprisingly for a mostly flat stage - split as 35 riders went clear after 38km. Most of the major GC and sprints names made it, but Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) missed out, along with mountain classification leader Jacob Scott (AnPost-Chain Reaction). Scott's lead came under threat as Lukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi-Polkowice) grabbed points over the first two climbs to bring him within striking distance of the classification lead.
By the midpoint of the stage, the lead group had opened up a gap of 7 minutes and growing. With Katusha, Sky and Quick Step Floors driving the move, the chances of them staying away until Cardiff looked increasingly likely as the kilometres ticked down. With three laps of short circuit of 7km to end the stage, the peloton would eventually be prevented from continuing the race (but still classified), having fallen 14 minutes outside the 7 minute time limit.
Boasson Hagen took the second sprint point of the day but Boom was close behind, meaning the Norwegian had only gained one second. At that point, a maximum of 13 bonus seconds remained, and with 16 to make up overhauling Boom looked an implausible task.
Rather inevitably, the rain set in during the last 60km, just in time for the race's final climb, the second category Belmont Hill. Owsian's second place there saw him move up to take the overall lead, giving the CCC Sprandi-Polkowice man a jersey at the last possible moment.
The familiar sight of Tao Geoghegan Hart drove the peloton in pursuit of Mark Stewart (AnPost-Chain Reaction) and Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), who slipped away after the climb. The pair hung out from with a gap of 30 seconds inside the final 30km, later holding a ten second gap on the technical finishing circuit.
With 8km to the finish the duo were eventually caught, while Stewart earned the day's most combative rider award. With many of the big-name sprinters still in the lead group, a bunch sprint and a relatively easy ride for Boom, but the final sprint point of the race saw Kwiatkowski, Küng, Boasson Hagen and Boom off the front, with Boom taking second and Boasson Hagen surprisingly missing out entirely.
The peloton soon brought them back but in the final 3km Boasson Hagen struck out again. This time he would not be caught, and earned the stage win that had previously eluded him.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|4:19:00
|2
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|5
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|6
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|11
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|13
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|14
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|19
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|20
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|22
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|23
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:06
|24
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|25
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|27
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|30
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|33
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|34
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|36
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:00:21
|37
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:36
|38
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:51
|39
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:01:04
|40
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:13
|41
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:31
|42
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:40
|43
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:58
|44
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:15
|46
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:59
|47
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|48
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|49
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|50
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|51
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:21:12
|52
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|53
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|54
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|55
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|57
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|58
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
|59
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|61
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|62
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|63
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|64
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|65
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|66
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|67
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|68
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|69
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|70
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|71
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|72
|Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|73
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|74
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|75
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|77
|Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|79
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|80
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|81
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|82
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|83
|Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|84
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|85
|Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling
|86
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|87
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|88
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|89
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|90
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|91
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|92
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|DNF
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|DNF
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|DNF
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|DNS
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|DNS
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNS
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNS
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|15
|pts
|2
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|12
|5
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|11
|6
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|7
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|9
|8
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|9
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|10
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|6
|11
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|12
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|14
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|15
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|pts
|2
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|3
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|4
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|3
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|pts
|2
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|3
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|5
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|3
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|3
|pts
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|pts
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|3
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|4:19:00
|2
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:06
|5
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:00:21
|6
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:51
|7
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:01:04
|8
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:15
|9
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:21:12
|10
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|12
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|13
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|14
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|15
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|16
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|17
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|18
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|19
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|20
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|21
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|22
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|23
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|24
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|25
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30:56:24
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:08
|3
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:13
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:18
|6
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:24
|8
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:25
|9
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:33
|10
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:38
|11
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:02
|12
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:04
|14
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:05
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:21
|17
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:23
|18
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:27
|19
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|0:01:30
|20
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|21
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:42
|22
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:44
|23
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:52
|24
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:53
|25
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:03
|26
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|0:02:05
|27
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|28
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|0:02:20
|29
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:26
|30
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:38
|31
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:02:49
|34
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:52
|35
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:32
|36
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|37
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:59
|38
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:59
|39
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:08:19
|40
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:08:43
|41
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:08:49
|42
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:26
|43
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:53
|44
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:20
|45
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:14:58
|46
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:41
|47
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|0:20:25
|48
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:21:48
|49
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:21:56
|50
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|0:22:14
|51
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:40
|52
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:45
|53
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|0:23:16
|54
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:25:11
|55
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:26:44
|56
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:27:29
|57
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:22
|58
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|0:30:12
|59
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:30:22
|60
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:30:53
|61
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:31:11
|62
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:32:19
|63
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:33:11
|64
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|0:34:17
|65
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:34:41
|66
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:35:07
|67
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:35:31
|68
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:35:40
|69
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:35:41
|70
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:36:51
|71
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:37:20
|72
|Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:38:11
|73
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|0:38:35
|74
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:38:52
|75
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:38:58
|76
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:39:09
|77
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|0:39:21
|78
|Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:39:28
|79
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:41:47
|80
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:43:21
|81
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|0:43:37
|82
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:43:50
|83
|Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:44:35
|84
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:44:42
|85
|Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling
|0:44:47
|86
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:45:14
|87
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:45:56
|88
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:49:00
|89
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:50:27
|90
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:52:07
|91
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|1:00:15
|92
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|1:10:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|86
|pts
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|70
|3
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|59
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|57
|5
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|56
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|51
|7
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|35
|8
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|9
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|27
|10
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|11
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|12
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|17
|13
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|14
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|15
|15
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|16
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|17
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|18
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|19
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|20
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|13
|21
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|22
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|23
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|11
|24
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|10
|25
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|26
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|27
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|8
|28
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|29
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|7
|30
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|31
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|6
|32
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|33
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|34
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|35
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|36
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|4
|37
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|3
|38
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|39
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|2
|40
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1
|41
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|42
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|-15
|43
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|-15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|36
|pts
|2
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|34
|3
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|4
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|25
|5
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|6
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|11
|7
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|11
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|9
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|10
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|11
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|12
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|13
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|6
|14
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|6
|15
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|6
|16
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|4
|17
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|18
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|4
|19
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|20
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|21
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|3
|22
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|23
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|24
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|25
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|2
|26
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|2
|27
|Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|2
|28
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|2
|29
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|2
|30
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|31
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|32
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|33
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|1
|34
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|1
|35
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|pts
|2
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|15
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|7
|4
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|5
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|7
|6
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|6
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|6
|8
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|6
|9
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|6
|10
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|11
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|5
|12
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|13
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|14
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|15
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|16
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|17
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|18
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|3
|19
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|3
|20
|Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|2
|21
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|1
|22
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|23
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|30:56:48
|2
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:09
|3
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:02
|4
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:02:25
|5
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:07:55
|6
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:56
|7
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|0:20:01
|8
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:21:24
|9
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:16
|10
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|0:22:52
|11
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:27:05
|12
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:30:47
|13
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:35:07
|14
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:35:16
|15
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:35:17
|16
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:36:27
|17
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:36:56
|18
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:38:28
|19
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:41:23
|20
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:42:57
|21
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:43:26
|22
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:44:50
|23
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:51:43
|24
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:59:51
|25
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|1:09:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Lotto.Nl - Jumbo
|92:49:50
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:24
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:35
|4
|Katusha - Alpecin
|0:01:39
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:02:07
|6
|Quick Step Floors
|0:03:31
|7
|CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|0:05:38
|8
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:49
|9
|Orica - Scott
|0:24:24
|10
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:24:30
|11
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:25:38
|12
|Cannondale - Drapac
|0:26:04
|13
|Bardiani - CSF
|0:36:00
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:48:45
|15
|JLT Condor
|0:59:05
|16
|Great Britain
|1:01:56
|17
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|1:07:56
|18
|Madison - Genesis
|1:12:37
|19
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|1:47:40
|20
|Bike Channel - Canyon
|1:49:33
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
-
Wattbike Atom hits the USA just in time for winterThe dedicated indoor smart bike finally lands on US soil, more than two years after its original launch
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy