Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) won a rain-soaked final stage of the Tour of Britain, taking off in the final kilometres to hold off a reduced peloton. Maximiliano Richeze (Quick Step Floors) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) rounded out the podium, while Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo) defended his overall lead to take his second Tour of Britain title.

It was, surprisingly enough given the profile, another action-packed day of racing, as an early split in the peloton saw many of the GC favourites and top sprinters break away from the bulk of the riders. The intermediate sprints would be the location of much of the day's action as riders - nine within 20 seconds of the race lead - would squabble over the time bonuses on offer.

Through the course of the stage Boasson Hagen, Boom, Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) and Stefan Küng (BMC) hoovered up the bonuses. Boasson Hagen and Kwiatkowski had only managed to gain two seconds on Boom by the final kilometres however, which prompted the Norwegian to go for broke in the final 3km.

He would succeed in holding off the reduced peloton on the technical Cardiff circuit, and gained a further ten bonus seconds, but would have to settle for second overall, eight seconds down on Boom.

"It's really nice after all the work the other guys in the team have done earlier in the week," Boasson Hagen said after the stage. "It's really nice to manage to move up [on GC]."

"We had a plan before the start that if it came to a bunch sprint then I would try to attack in the last 3km," he added. "I stayed with the plan and nobody managed to catch me. I'm really happy about that."

Boom's fantastic time trial performance had given him the race lead, and after two hard stages to finish the race his team's performance was foremost in his mind when asked about how he kept it.

"It was really hard because we lost two guys. Luckily some other guys came back," Boom said of the furious first hour’'s racing. "Then we were there with three other teammates, so we were still quite strong.

"I didn't expect it to be that hard, with the intermediate sprints and some really tough climbs in the beginning. Luckily my legs got better in the final and then I gained some bonus seconds again. It's a great feeling [to win]."

How it unfolded

The Tour of Britain's final stage was greeted by the largest crowds of the race in Worcester, and the peloton was racing from the off. Small groups of riders were coming and going as soon as the flag dropped after the 15km neutralised start.

At the first sprint of the day, 33km into the stage, Boasson Ha-gen stated his intent, taking three bonus seconds to take him within 17 seconds of race leader Boom. Kwiatkowski and Küng took second and third respectively, moving them to 18 and seven seconds back.

Meanwhile the peloton had - surprisingly for a mostly flat stage - split as 35 riders went clear after 38km. Most of the major GC and sprints names made it, but Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) missed out, along with mountain classification leader Jacob Scott (AnPost-Chain Reaction). Scott's lead came under threat as Lukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi-Polkowice) grabbed points over the first two climbs to bring him within striking distance of the classification lead.

By the midpoint of the stage, the lead group had opened up a gap of 7 minutes and growing. With Katusha, Sky and Quick Step Floors driving the move, the chances of them staying away until Cardiff looked increasingly likely as the kilometres ticked down. With three laps of short circuit of 7km to end the stage, the peloton would eventually be prevented from continuing the race (but still classified), having fallen 14 minutes outside the 7 minute time limit.

Boasson Hagen took the second sprint point of the day but Boom was close behind, meaning the Norwegian had only gained one second. At that point, a maximum of 13 bonus seconds remained, and with 16 to make up overhauling Boom looked an implausible task.

Rather inevitably, the rain set in during the last 60km, just in time for the race's final climb, the second category Belmont Hill. Owsian's second place there saw him move up to take the overall lead, giving the CCC Sprandi-Polkowice man a jersey at the last possible moment.

The familiar sight of Tao Geoghegan Hart drove the peloton in pursuit of Mark Stewart (AnPost-Chain Reaction) and Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), who slipped away after the climb. The pair hung out from with a gap of 30 seconds inside the final 30km, later holding a ten second gap on the technical finishing circuit.

With 8km to the finish the duo were eventually caught, while Stewart earned the day's most combative rider award. With many of the big-name sprinters still in the lead group, a bunch sprint and a relatively easy ride for Boom, but the final sprint point of the race saw Kwiatkowski, Küng, Boasson Hagen and Boom off the front, with Boom taking second and Boasson Hagen surprisingly missing out entirely.

The peloton soon brought them back but in the final 3km Boasson Hagen struck out again. This time he would not be caught, and earned the stage win that had previously eluded him.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 4:19:00 2 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 4 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 5 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 6 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 8 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 9 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 11 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 13 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 14 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 17 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 19 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 20 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 21 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 22 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 23 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:06 24 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 25 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 27 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 28 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 30 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 31 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 32 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 33 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 34 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 36 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:00:21 37 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:36 38 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:51 39 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:01:04 40 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:13 41 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:01:31 42 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:40 43 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:58 44 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:15 46 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:59 47 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 48 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 49 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 50 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 51 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:21:12 52 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 53 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 54 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 55 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 56 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 57 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 58 Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data 59 Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 60 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 61 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 62 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 63 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 64 Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 65 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 66 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 67 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 68 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 69 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 70 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 71 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 72 Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 73 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 74 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 75 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 76 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 77 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 77 Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 79 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 80 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 81 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 82 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 83 Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 84 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 85 Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling 86 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 87 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 88 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 89 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 90 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 91 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 92 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor DNF Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data DNF Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain DNF Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott DNF Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott DNF Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo DNF Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo DNF Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo DNF Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky DNS James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor DNS Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac DNS Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac DNS Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Finish Line Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 15 pts 2 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 14 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 13 4 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 12 5 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 11 6 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 7 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 9 8 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 8 9 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7 10 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 6 11 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 12 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 4 13 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 3 14 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 15 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1

KOM 1 - British Camp - km 26 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 6 pts 2 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 5 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1

KOM 2 - Crossway - km 84.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 6 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 3 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 4 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 3 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 6 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1

KOM 3 - Belmont Hill - km 129.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 6 pts 2 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 3 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 4 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 5 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1

Sprint 1 - Ledbury - km 33 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 3 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 3 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 - Usk - km 116 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 3 pts 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1

Sprint 3 - Cardiff -Second passage - km 172.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 pts 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 3 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Best British Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 4:19:00 2 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 4 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:00:06 5 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:00:21 6 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:51 7 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:01:04 8 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:15 9 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:21:12 10 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 11 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 12 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 13 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 14 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 15 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 16 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 17 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 18 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 19 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 20 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 21 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 22 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 23 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 24 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 25 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30:56:24 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:08 3 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 4 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:13 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:18 6 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:24 8 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:25 9 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:33 10 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:38 11 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:02 12 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:04 14 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:05 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 16 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:21 17 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:23 18 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:27 19 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 0:01:30 20 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 21 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:42 22 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:44 23 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:52 24 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:01:53 25 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:03 26 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 0:02:05 27 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 28 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 0:02:20 29 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:02:26 30 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:38 31 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 32 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 33 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:02:49 34 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:52 35 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:32 36 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 37 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:59 38 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:59 39 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:08:19 40 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:08:43 41 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:08:49 42 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:26 43 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:09:53 44 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:20 45 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:14:58 46 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:15:41 47 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 0:20:25 48 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:21:48 49 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:21:56 50 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 0:22:14 51 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:22:40 52 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:22:45 53 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 0:23:16 54 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:25:11 55 Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:26:44 56 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:27:29 57 Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:22 58 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 0:30:12 59 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:30:22 60 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:30:53 61 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 0:31:11 62 Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:32:19 63 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:33:11 64 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 0:34:17 65 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:34:41 66 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:35:07 67 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:35:31 68 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:35:40 69 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:35:41 70 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:36:51 71 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:37:20 72 Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:38:11 73 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 0:38:35 74 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:38:52 75 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:38:58 76 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:39:09 77 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 0:39:21 78 Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:39:28 79 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 0:41:47 80 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:43:21 81 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 0:43:37 82 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:43:50 83 Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:44:35 84 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:44:42 85 Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling 0:44:47 86 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:45:14 87 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:45:56 88 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:49:00 89 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:50:27 90 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:52:07 91 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 1:00:15 92 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 1:10:02

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 86 pts 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 70 3 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 59 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 57 5 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 56 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 51 7 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 35 8 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 9 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 27 10 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 22 11 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 20 12 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 17 13 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 15 15 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 15 16 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 17 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 18 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 19 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 13 20 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 13 21 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 22 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 23 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 11 24 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 10 25 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 8 26 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 27 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 8 28 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7 29 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 7 30 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6 31 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 6 32 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 5 33 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 5 34 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 4 35 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 36 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 4 37 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 3 38 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 39 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 2 40 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 1 41 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 1 42 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data -15 43 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF -15

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 36 pts 2 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 34 3 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 25 4 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 25 5 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 15 6 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 11 7 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 11 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 9 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 9 10 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 11 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 6 12 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 13 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 6 14 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 6 15 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 6 16 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 4 17 Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data 4 18 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 4 19 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 20 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 21 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 3 22 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 3 23 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 24 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 25 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 2 26 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 2 27 Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 2 28 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 2 29 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 2 30 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 31 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1 32 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 33 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 1 34 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 1 35 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 pts 2 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 15 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 7 4 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 5 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 7 6 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 6 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 6 8 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 6 9 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 6 10 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 11 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 5 12 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 13 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 14 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 4 15 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 4 16 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 17 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 3 18 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 3 19 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 3 20 Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 2 21 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 1 22 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 1 23 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 1

Best British Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 30:56:48 2 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:09 3 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:02:02 4 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:02:25 5 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:07:55 6 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:56 7 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 0:20:01 8 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:21:24 9 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:22:16 10 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 0:22:52 11 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:27:05 12 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 0:30:47 13 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:35:07 14 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:35:16 15 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:35:17 16 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:36:27 17 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:36:56 18 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:38:28 19 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 0:41:23 20 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:42:57 21 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:43:26 22 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:44:50 23 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:51:43 24 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 0:59:51 25 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 1:09:38