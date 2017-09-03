Trending

Tour of Britain: Ewan wins opener in Kelso

Australian pips Boasson Hagen and Viviani in tight sprint

Image 1 of 42

Stage 1 for the Tour of Britain gets underway

Stage 1 for the Tour of Britain gets underway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 42

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) returns to racing at the Tour of Britain

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) returns to racing at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 42

Philippe Gilbert (QuickStep-Floors)

Philippe Gilbert (QuickStep-Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 42

Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep-Floors)

Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep-Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 42

BMC's Ben Hermans returns from injury at the Tour of Britain

BMC's Ben Hermans returns from injury at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 42

Swiss national champion Silvan Diller (BMC)

Swiss national champion Silvan Diller (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 42

Caleb Ewan takes a narrow stage 1 victory at the Tour of Britain.

Caleb Ewan takes a narrow stage 1 victory at the Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 42

Orica-Scott's Luke Durbridge leading the peloton

Orica-Scott's Luke Durbridge leading the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 42

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in the bunch

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 42

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 42

Taylor Phinney is back at the Tour of Britain in 2017

Taylor Phinney is back at the Tour of Britain in 2017
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 42

Caleb Ewan wins with a bike throw

Caleb Ewan wins with a bike throw
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 42

Caleb Ewan won the final stage of race last year and the first stage in 2017

Caleb Ewan won the final stage of race last year and the first stage in 2017
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 42

Stage 1 winner Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott)

Stage 1 winner Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 42

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) in the leader's jersey

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 42

Caleb Ewan pulls on the leader's jersey

Caleb Ewan pulls on the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 42

Caleb Ewan also leads the points classification

Caleb Ewan also leads the points classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 42

KOM leader Lukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

KOM leader Lukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 42

Karol Domagalski (ONE Pro Cycling) leads the sprint jersey

Karol Domagalski (ONE Pro Cycling) leads the sprint jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 42

Best British rider, Chris Lawless (Team GB)

Best British rider, Chris Lawless (Team GB)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 42

Most combative, Karol Domagalski (ONE Pro Cycling)

Most combative, Karol Domagalski (ONE Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 42

Beautiful location for a bike race

Beautiful location for a bike race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 42

Karol Domagalski (ONE Pro Cycling) leading the break

Karol Domagalski (ONE Pro Cycling) leading the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 42

Mark Renshaw (Dimension Data)

Mark Renshaw (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 42

Alex Dowsett (Movistar)

Alex Dowsett (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 42

Polish riders Lukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) and Karol Domagalski (ONE Pro Cycling)

Polish riders Lukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) and Karol Domagalski (ONE Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 42

Samuel Hunter Grove (Cylance Cycling), on disc brakes, was the sole DNF for stage 1

Samuel Hunter Grove (Cylance Cycling), on disc brakes, was the sole DNF for stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 42

The breakaway enjoying the day out in front of the bunch

The breakaway enjoying the day out in front of the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 42

Jacob Scott (An Post) with Connor Swift (Madison Genesis)

Jacob Scott (An Post) with Connor Swift (Madison Genesis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 42

The peloton on the horizon

The peloton on the horizon
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 42

The sprint for the line with Ewan in pole position

The sprint for the line with Ewan in pole position
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 42

A last minute phone check for Russell Downing (JLT Condor)

A last minute phone check for Russell Downing (JLT Condor)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 42

Slovenian national champion Luka Mezgec has been in form but is working in the leadout train at the Tour of Britain for Caleb Ewan

Slovenian national champion Luka Mezgec has been in form but is working in the leadout train at the Tour of Britain for Caleb Ewan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 42

The peloton rolling out of Edinburgh on Sunday morning

The peloton rolling out of Edinburgh on Sunday morning
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 42

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 42

Race director Mick Bennett with stage 1 winner Caleb Ewan of Orica-Scott

Race director Mick Bennett with stage 1 winner Caleb Ewan of Orica-Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 42

Alexander Kristoff ahead of the opening stage of the Tour of Britain

Alexander Kristoff ahead of the opening stage of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 42

Caleb Ewan before stage 1 of the Tour of Britain

Caleb Ewan before stage 1 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 42

Geraint Thomas back in action at the Tour of Britain

Geraint Thomas back in action at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 42

Katusha-Alpecin in the peloton on stage 1 of the Tour of Britain

Katusha-Alpecin in the peloton on stage 1 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 42

Several teams sharing pacing duty at the front of the Tour of Britain peloton

Several teams sharing pacing duty at the front of the Tour of Britain peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 42

Caleb Ewan wins stage 1 of the Tour of Britain.

Caleb Ewan wins stage 1 of the Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) won stage 1 of the Tour of Britain, edging out Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) in a photo finish after a masterful leadout from Luka Mezgec. Elia Viviani (Sky) finished third, barely half a wheel's length further back.

Related Articles

Tour of Britain: Ewan hails 2017 as his best season yet

A flat run-in saw the sprinters' teams battle it out, but despite Sky and Katusha-Alpecin being more visible it was Orica-Scott who got the timing right. The Australian outfit took control in the finale, with Mezgec and Ewan hitting the front just before a technical final kilometre, which included sharp turns, a narrow bridge and a cobbled finishing straight.

Boasson Hagen initially had the jump on Ewan, but the time spent in Mezgec's wheel benefitted the Australian, leaving him enough power to eke out the win.

"When I crossed the line, I was pretty confident that I had got it," Ewan said in the post-race press conference. "It was pretty close but then after the line I saw all the cameras around Eddy and then I started doubting. When it's that close you never really know."

"It was a pretty tricky final because of the tight corner with about 500 metres to go, and then obviously with the cobblestones in the finish, so we definitely wanted to be on the front into the corner, and then have Luka take me to the 200 metre mark.

"I can't complain about the leadout; I just had to sit there and get taken through the really tricky parts."

Taking bonus seconds into account, Ewan now leads the race with a three-second advantage over Boasson Hagen, with breakaway rider and sprint classification leader Karol Domagalski (One Pro Cycling) sitting in third overall a further second back.

How it unfolded

The 14th edition of the modern Tour of Britain opened with a 190km stage from Edinburgh, Scotland's capital, to the border town of Kelso. With three intermediate sprints and three classified climbs on the route, it was no surprise that the 8 riders of the breakaway were keen to get going early.

Within 20 kilometres of the start, the day's break was established, featuring Karol Domagalski (One Pro Cycling), Jacob Scott (AnPost-ChainReaction), Robert Partridge (Bike Channel-Canyon), Connor Swift (Madison-Genesis), Graham Briggs (JLT-Condor), Mark McNally (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Łukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi-Polkowice), and Gorka Izagirre (Movistar).

Almost immediately their advantage ballooned to three minutes, before stabilising at two minutes as the peloton got organised.

Swift won the first climb of the day, also the highest point of the race, but there was more drama on the descent as Domagalski was knocked down by the Madison-Genesis team car. A cut elbow aside, the Pole didn't seem to sustain any major damage, and rejoined the group within ten kilometres.

Meanwhile, back in the peloton Orica-Scott, Sky and Quick Step led the way, with their sprinters Caleb Ewan, Elia Viviani and Fernando Gaviria in mind for the probable sprint finish in Kelso.

After passing through the finish for the first time, the exposed roads of the 79km finishing loop delivered the anticipated crosswinds. Katusha and BMC drove the peloton, briefly splitting the peloton and mopping up six riders from the break of the day.

The last men standing were the two Poles, Domagalski and Owsian, and both were rewarded for their perseverance. Domagalski's red sprints jersey will be a nice pick-me-up after his earlier crash, while Owsian leads the mountains classification.

On the lower slopes of the day's final climb, the two were finally caught by the Quick Step Floors-led peloton. Mark Cavendish was a notable casualty of the fast pace, while up front Fernando Gaviria was chasing down attacks.

With a flat run-in to the finish, a bunch sprint was inevitable as first Katusha and Sky, then Orica-Scott shared the pacemaking at the front of the peloton. Not every team could stay there in the technical final kilometre, however, and it was Orica-Scott who reaped the rewards for doing so.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott4:34:17
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
5Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
6Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
7Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
8Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
10Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
11Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
12Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
14Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
15Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
16Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
17Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
18Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
19Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
20Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
21James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
22Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
23Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
24Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
25Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
26Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
27Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
28Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
29Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
30Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
31Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
32Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
33Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
34Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
35Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
36Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
37Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
38Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
39Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
40Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
41Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
42Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
43Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
44Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
45Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
46Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
47Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
48Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
49Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
50Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
51Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
52Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
53Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
54Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
55Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
56Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
57Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
58Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
59Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
60Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
61James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
62Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
63Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
64Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
65Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
66James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
67Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
68Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
69Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:16
70Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:29
71Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott0:00:41
72James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:50
73Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
74Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
75Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
76Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
77Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
78Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
79Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
80Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
81Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
82Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
83Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling0:03:57
84James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:06:26
85Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
86Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
88Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
89Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
90Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
91Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
92Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
93Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
94Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
95Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
96Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
97Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
98Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
99Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
100Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling
101Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
102Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
103Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
104Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
105Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
106Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
107Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
108Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:07:30
109Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
110Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
111Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
112Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
113Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling0:11:05
114Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
115Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:12:43
116Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
117Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
118Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
119Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
DNFSamuel Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott15pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data14
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky13
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin12
5Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors11
6Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain10
7Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor9
8Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
9Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors7
10Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team6
11Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac5
12Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
13Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3
14Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal2
15Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott1

Sprint 1 - Gifford, km 43.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3pts
2Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling2
3Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon1

Sprint 2 - Coldstream, km 95
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor3pts
2Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
3Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling1

Sprint 3 - Melrose, km 164.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling3pts
2Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1

Mountain 1 - Redstone Rigg, km 52.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis6pts
2Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction5
3Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon4
4Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
5Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor2
6Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling1

Mountain 2 - Scott's View, km 154.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6pts
2Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling5
3Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data4
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data3
5Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
6Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data1

Mountain 3 - Dingleton, km 166.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors6pts
2Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data4
4Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha-Alpecin13:42:51
2Lotto Soudal
3Quick-Step Floors
4Orica-Scott
5Cannondale-Drapac
6BMC Racing Team
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Great Britain
9Team Sky
10Movistar Team
11Team LottoNL-Jumbo
12Bardiani CSF
13One Pro Cycling
14Dimension Data0:00:29
15JLT Condor0:01:50
16CCC Sprandi-Polkowice
17An Post - Chain Reaction
18Bike Channel - Canyon0:08:16
19Madison - Genesis
20Cylance Pro Cycling0:12:13

General classification after stage 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott4:34:07
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:03
3Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling0:00:04
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:00:06
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:10
6Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
7Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
8Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
9Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
11Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
12Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
13Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
15Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
16Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
17Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
18Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
19Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
20Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
21Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
22James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
23Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
24Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
25Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
26Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
27Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
28Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
29Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
30Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
31Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
32Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
33Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
34Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
35Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
36Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
37Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
38Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
39Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
40Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
41Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
42Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
43Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
44Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
45Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
46Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
47Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
48Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
49Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
50Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
51Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
52Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
53Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
54Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
55Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
56Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
57Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
58Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
59Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
60Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
61Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
62James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
63Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
64Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
65Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
66James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
67Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
68Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
69Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:26
70Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:39
71Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott0:00:52
72Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:58
73James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor0:02:00
74Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
75Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
76Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
77Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
78Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
79Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
80Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
81Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
82Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
83Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling0:04:07
84Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:31
85James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:06:36
86Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
87Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
89Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
90Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
92Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
93Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
94Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
95Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
96Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
97Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
98Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
99Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
100Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling
101Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
102Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
103Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
104Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
105Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
106Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
107Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
108Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:07:40
109Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
110Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
111Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
112Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
113Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling0:11:15
114Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
115Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:12:50
116Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:12:52
117Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:53
118Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
119Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott15pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data14
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky13
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin12
5Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors11
6Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain10
7Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor9
8Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
9Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors7
10Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team6
11Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac5
12Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
13Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3
14Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal2
15Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling6pts
2Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
3Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor4
4Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data2
6Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice9pts
2Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors8
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data7
4Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis6
5Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling6
6Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
7Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction5
8Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data4
9Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon4
10Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
12Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor2
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
14Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data1

Best British rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain4:34:17
2Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
3Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
4James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
5Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
6Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
7Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
8Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
10Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
11Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
12James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
13Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
14James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:50
15Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
16Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
17Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
18Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:21
19James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:06:26
20Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
21Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
22Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
23Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
24Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
25Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
26Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
27Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
28Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:07:30
29Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
30Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:12:40
31Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:12:42
32Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:12:43
33Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha-Alpecin13:42:51
2Lotto Soudal
3Quick-Step Floors
4Orica-Scott
5Cannondale-Drapac
6BMC Racing Team
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Great Britain
9Team Sky
10Movistar Team
11Team LottoNL-Jumbo
12Bardiani CSF
13One Pro Cycling
14Dimension Data0:00:29
15JLT Condor0:01:50
16CCC Sprandi-Polkowice
17An Post - Chain Reaction
18Bike Channel - Canyon0:08:16
19Madison - Genesis
20Cylance Pro Cycling0:12:13

Latest on Cyclingnews