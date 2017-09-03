Image 1 of 42 Stage 1 for the Tour of Britain gets underway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 42 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) returns to racing at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 42 Philippe Gilbert (QuickStep-Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 42 Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep-Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 42 BMC's Ben Hermans returns from injury at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 42 Swiss national champion Silvan Diller (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 42 Caleb Ewan takes a narrow stage 1 victory at the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 42 Orica-Scott's Luke Durbridge leading the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 42 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 42 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 42 Taylor Phinney is back at the Tour of Britain in 2017 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 42 Caleb Ewan wins with a bike throw (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 42 Caleb Ewan won the final stage of race last year and the first stage in 2017 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 42 Stage 1 winner Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 42 Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 42 Caleb Ewan pulls on the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 42 Caleb Ewan also leads the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 42 KOM leader Lukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 42 Karol Domagalski (ONE Pro Cycling) leads the sprint jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 42 Best British rider, Chris Lawless (Team GB) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 42 Most combative, Karol Domagalski (ONE Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 42 Beautiful location for a bike race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 42 Karol Domagalski (ONE Pro Cycling) leading the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 42 Mark Renshaw (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 42 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 42 Polish riders Lukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) and Karol Domagalski (ONE Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 42 Samuel Hunter Grove (Cylance Cycling), on disc brakes, was the sole DNF for stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 42 The breakaway enjoying the day out in front of the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 42 Jacob Scott (An Post) with Connor Swift (Madison Genesis) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 42 The peloton on the horizon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 42 The sprint for the line with Ewan in pole position (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 42 A last minute phone check for Russell Downing (JLT Condor) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 42 Slovenian national champion Luka Mezgec has been in form but is working in the leadout train at the Tour of Britain for Caleb Ewan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 42 The peloton rolling out of Edinburgh on Sunday morning (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 42 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 42 Race director Mick Bennett with stage 1 winner Caleb Ewan of Orica-Scott (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 42 Alexander Kristoff ahead of the opening stage of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 42 Caleb Ewan before stage 1 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 42 Geraint Thomas back in action at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 42 Katusha-Alpecin in the peloton on stage 1 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 42 Several teams sharing pacing duty at the front of the Tour of Britain peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 42 Caleb Ewan wins stage 1 of the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) won stage 1 of the Tour of Britain, edging out Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) in a photo finish after a masterful leadout from Luka Mezgec. Elia Viviani (Sky) finished third, barely half a wheel's length further back.

Related Articles Tour of Britain: Ewan hails 2017 as his best season yet

A flat run-in saw the sprinters' teams battle it out, but despite Sky and Katusha-Alpecin being more visible it was Orica-Scott who got the timing right. The Australian outfit took control in the finale, with Mezgec and Ewan hitting the front just before a technical final kilometre, which included sharp turns, a narrow bridge and a cobbled finishing straight.

Boasson Hagen initially had the jump on Ewan, but the time spent in Mezgec's wheel benefitted the Australian, leaving him enough power to eke out the win.

"When I crossed the line, I was pretty confident that I had got it," Ewan said in the post-race press conference. "It was pretty close but then after the line I saw all the cameras around Eddy and then I started doubting. When it's that close you never really know."

"It was a pretty tricky final because of the tight corner with about 500 metres to go, and then obviously with the cobblestones in the finish, so we definitely wanted to be on the front into the corner, and then have Luka take me to the 200 metre mark.

"I can't complain about the leadout; I just had to sit there and get taken through the really tricky parts."

Taking bonus seconds into account, Ewan now leads the race with a three-second advantage over Boasson Hagen, with breakaway rider and sprint classification leader Karol Domagalski (One Pro Cycling) sitting in third overall a further second back.

How it unfolded

The 14th edition of the modern Tour of Britain opened with a 190km stage from Edinburgh, Scotland's capital, to the border town of Kelso. With three intermediate sprints and three classified climbs on the route, it was no surprise that the 8 riders of the breakaway were keen to get going early.

Within 20 kilometres of the start, the day's break was established, featuring Karol Domagalski (One Pro Cycling), Jacob Scott (AnPost-ChainReaction), Robert Partridge (Bike Channel-Canyon), Connor Swift (Madison-Genesis), Graham Briggs (JLT-Condor), Mark McNally (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Łukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi-Polkowice), and Gorka Izagirre (Movistar).

Almost immediately their advantage ballooned to three minutes, before stabilising at two minutes as the peloton got organised.

Swift won the first climb of the day, also the highest point of the race, but there was more drama on the descent as Domagalski was knocked down by the Madison-Genesis team car. A cut elbow aside, the Pole didn't seem to sustain any major damage, and rejoined the group within ten kilometres.

Meanwhile, back in the peloton Orica-Scott, Sky and Quick Step led the way, with their sprinters Caleb Ewan, Elia Viviani and Fernando Gaviria in mind for the probable sprint finish in Kelso.

After passing through the finish for the first time, the exposed roads of the 79km finishing loop delivered the anticipated crosswinds. Katusha and BMC drove the peloton, briefly splitting the peloton and mopping up six riders from the break of the day.

The last men standing were the two Poles, Domagalski and Owsian, and both were rewarded for their perseverance. Domagalski's red sprints jersey will be a nice pick-me-up after his earlier crash, while Owsian leads the mountains classification.

On the lower slopes of the day's final climb, the two were finally caught by the Quick Step Floors-led peloton. Mark Cavendish was a notable casualty of the fast pace, while up front Fernando Gaviria was chasing down attacks.

With a flat run-in to the finish, a bunch sprint was inevitable as first Katusha and Sky, then Orica-Scott shared the pacemaking at the front of the peloton. Not every team could stay there in the technical final kilometre, however, and it was Orica-Scott who reaped the rewards for doing so.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 4:34:17 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 5 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 6 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 7 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 8 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 10 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 11 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 12 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 16 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 17 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 18 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 19 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 21 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 22 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 23 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 24 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 25 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 26 Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 27 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 28 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 29 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 30 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 31 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 32 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 33 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 34 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 35 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 36 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 37 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 38 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 39 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 40 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 41 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 42 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 43 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 44 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 45 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 46 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 47 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 49 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 50 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 51 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 52 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 55 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 56 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 57 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 58 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 59 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 60 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 61 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 62 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 63 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 64 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 65 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 66 James Knox (GBr) Great Britain 67 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 68 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 69 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:16 70 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:29 71 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 0:00:41 72 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:50 73 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 74 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 75 Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data 76 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 77 Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 78 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 79 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 80 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 81 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 82 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 83 Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:03:57 84 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:06:26 85 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 86 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 88 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 89 Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 90 Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 91 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 92 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 93 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 94 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 95 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 96 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 97 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 98 Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 99 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 100 Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling 101 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 102 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 103 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 104 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 105 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 106 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 107 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 108 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:07:30 109 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 110 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 111 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 112 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 113 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling 0:11:05 114 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 115 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:12:43 116 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 117 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 118 Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 119 Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain DNF Samuel Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 15 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 14 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 13 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 12 5 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 11 6 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 10 7 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 9 8 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 9 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 7 10 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 6 11 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 5 12 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 13 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3 14 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2 15 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 1

Sprint 1 - Gifford, km 43.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 2 3 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 1

Sprint 2 - Coldstream, km 95 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 3 pts 2 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 3 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 3 - Melrose, km 164.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 1 - Redstone Rigg, km 52.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 pts 2 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 5 3 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 4 4 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 5 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 2 6 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 2 - Scott's View, km 154.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 pts 2 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 5 3 Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data 4 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 3 5 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 6 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 3 - Dingleton, km 166.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 6 pts 2 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 4 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha-Alpecin 13:42:51 2 Lotto Soudal 3 Quick-Step Floors 4 Orica-Scott 5 Cannondale-Drapac 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 Great Britain 9 Team Sky 10 Movistar Team 11 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 Bardiani CSF 13 One Pro Cycling 14 Dimension Data 0:00:29 15 JLT Condor 0:01:50 16 CCC Sprandi-Polkowice 17 An Post - Chain Reaction 18 Bike Channel - Canyon 0:08:16 19 Madison - Genesis 20 Cylance Pro Cycling 0:12:13

General classification after stage 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 4:34:07 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:03 3 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 0:00:04 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:06 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:10 6 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 7 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 8 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 9 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 11 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 12 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 13 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 15 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 16 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 17 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 18 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 19 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 20 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 22 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 23 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 24 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 25 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 26 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 27 Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 28 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 29 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 31 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 32 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 33 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 34 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 35 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 36 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 37 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 38 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 39 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 40 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 41 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 43 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 44 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 45 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 46 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 47 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 48 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 50 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 51 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 52 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 53 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 56 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 57 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 58 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 59 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 60 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 61 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 62 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 63 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 64 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 65 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 66 James Knox (GBr) Great Britain 67 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 68 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 69 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:26 70 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:39 71 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 0:00:52 72 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:58 73 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 0:02:00 74 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 75 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 76 Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data 77 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 78 Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 79 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 80 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 81 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 82 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 83 Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:04:07 84 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:31 85 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:06:36 86 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 87 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 89 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 90 Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 91 Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 92 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 93 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 94 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 95 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 96 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 97 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 98 Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 99 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 100 Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling 101 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 102 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 103 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 104 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 105 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 106 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 107 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 108 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:07:40 109 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 110 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 111 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 112 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 113 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling 0:11:15 114 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 115 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:12:50 116 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:12:52 117 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:53 118 Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 119 Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 15 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 14 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 13 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 12 5 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 11 6 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 10 7 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 9 8 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 9 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 7 10 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 6 11 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 5 12 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 13 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3 14 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2 15 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 6 pts 2 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 3 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 4 4 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 2 6 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 9 pts 2 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 7 4 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 5 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 6 6 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 5 8 Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data 4 9 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 4 10 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 12 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 2 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 14 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1

Best British rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 4:34:17 2 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 3 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 4 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 5 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 6 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 7 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 8 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 11 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 12 James Knox (GBr) Great Britain 13 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 14 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:50 15 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 16 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 17 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 18 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:21 19 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:06:26 20 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 21 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 22 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 23 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 24 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 25 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 26 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 27 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 28 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:07:30 29 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 30 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:12:40 31 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:12:42 32 Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:12:43 33 Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain