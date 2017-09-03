Tour of Britain: Ewan wins opener in Kelso
Australian pips Boasson Hagen and Viviani in tight sprint
Stage 1: Edinburgh - Kelso
Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) won stage 1 of the Tour of Britain, edging out Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) in a photo finish after a masterful leadout from Luka Mezgec. Elia Viviani (Sky) finished third, barely half a wheel's length further back.
A flat run-in saw the sprinters' teams battle it out, but despite Sky and Katusha-Alpecin being more visible it was Orica-Scott who got the timing right. The Australian outfit took control in the finale, with Mezgec and Ewan hitting the front just before a technical final kilometre, which included sharp turns, a narrow bridge and a cobbled finishing straight.
Boasson Hagen initially had the jump on Ewan, but the time spent in Mezgec's wheel benefitted the Australian, leaving him enough power to eke out the win.
"When I crossed the line, I was pretty confident that I had got it," Ewan said in the post-race press conference. "It was pretty close but then after the line I saw all the cameras around Eddy and then I started doubting. When it's that close you never really know."
"It was a pretty tricky final because of the tight corner with about 500 metres to go, and then obviously with the cobblestones in the finish, so we definitely wanted to be on the front into the corner, and then have Luka take me to the 200 metre mark.
"I can't complain about the leadout; I just had to sit there and get taken through the really tricky parts."
Taking bonus seconds into account, Ewan now leads the race with a three-second advantage over Boasson Hagen, with breakaway rider and sprint classification leader Karol Domagalski (One Pro Cycling) sitting in third overall a further second back.
How it unfolded
The 14th edition of the modern Tour of Britain opened with a 190km stage from Edinburgh, Scotland's capital, to the border town of Kelso. With three intermediate sprints and three classified climbs on the route, it was no surprise that the 8 riders of the breakaway were keen to get going early.
Within 20 kilometres of the start, the day's break was established, featuring Karol Domagalski (One Pro Cycling), Jacob Scott (AnPost-ChainReaction), Robert Partridge (Bike Channel-Canyon), Connor Swift (Madison-Genesis), Graham Briggs (JLT-Condor), Mark McNally (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Łukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi-Polkowice), and Gorka Izagirre (Movistar).
Almost immediately their advantage ballooned to three minutes, before stabilising at two minutes as the peloton got organised.
Swift won the first climb of the day, also the highest point of the race, but there was more drama on the descent as Domagalski was knocked down by the Madison-Genesis team car. A cut elbow aside, the Pole didn't seem to sustain any major damage, and rejoined the group within ten kilometres.
Meanwhile, back in the peloton Orica-Scott, Sky and Quick Step led the way, with their sprinters Caleb Ewan, Elia Viviani and Fernando Gaviria in mind for the probable sprint finish in Kelso.
After passing through the finish for the first time, the exposed roads of the 79km finishing loop delivered the anticipated crosswinds. Katusha and BMC drove the peloton, briefly splitting the peloton and mopping up six riders from the break of the day.
The last men standing were the two Poles, Domagalski and Owsian, and both were rewarded for their perseverance. Domagalski's red sprints jersey will be a nice pick-me-up after his earlier crash, while Owsian leads the mountains classification.
On the lower slopes of the day's final climb, the two were finally caught by the Quick Step Floors-led peloton. Mark Cavendish was a notable casualty of the fast pace, while up front Fernando Gaviria was chasing down attacks.
With a flat run-in to the finish, a bunch sprint was inevitable as first Katusha and Sky, then Orica-Scott shared the pacemaking at the front of the peloton. Not every team could stay there in the technical final kilometre, however, and it was Orica-Scott who reaped the rewards for doing so.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|4:34:17
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|8
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|16
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|17
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|18
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|19
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|21
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|24
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|25
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|26
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|27
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|28
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|30
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|31
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|32
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|33
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|36
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|37
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|38
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|39
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|41
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|42
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|43
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|44
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|46
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|49
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|50
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|51
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|52
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|55
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|56
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|57
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|58
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|59
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|60
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|61
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|62
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|63
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|64
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|65
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|66
|James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
|67
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|68
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|69
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|70
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:29
|71
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|0:00:41
|72
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:50
|73
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|74
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|75
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
|76
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|77
|Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|78
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|79
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|80
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|81
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|82
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|83
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:03:57
|84
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:06:26
|85
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|86
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|88
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|89
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|91
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|92
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|93
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|94
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|95
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|96
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|97
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|98
|Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|99
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|100
|Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling
|101
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|102
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|103
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|104
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|105
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|106
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|107
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:07:30
|109
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|110
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|111
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|112
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|113
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|0:11:05
|114
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|115
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:12:43
|116
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|117
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|118
|Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|119
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Samuel Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|15
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|14
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|13
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|5
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|6
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|10
|7
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|9
|8
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|9
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|10
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|6
|11
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|12
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|13
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|14
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2
|15
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|pts
|2
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|pts
|2
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|pts
|2
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|5
|3
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|4
|4
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|5
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|2
|6
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|pts
|2
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|3
|5
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|6
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|pts
|2
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|4
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha-Alpecin
|13:42:51
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Orica-Scott
|5
|Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Great Britain
|9
|Team Sky
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|Bardiani CSF
|13
|One Pro Cycling
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:00:29
|15
|JLT Condor
|0:01:50
|16
|CCC Sprandi-Polkowice
|17
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|18
|Bike Channel - Canyon
|0:08:16
|19
|Madison - Genesis
|20
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:12:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|4:34:07
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:03
|3
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|0:00:04
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:06
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:10
|6
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|8
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|9
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|17
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|18
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|19
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|20
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|22
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|26
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|27
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|28
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|29
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|31
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|32
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|33
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|34
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|36
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|37
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|38
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|39
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|40
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|43
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|44
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|45
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|47
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|50
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|51
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|52
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|53
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|56
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|57
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|58
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|59
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|60
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|61
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|62
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|63
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|64
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|65
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|66
|James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
|67
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|68
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|69
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:26
|70
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:39
|71
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|0:00:52
|72
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:58
|73
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:02:00
|74
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|75
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|76
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
|77
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|78
|Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|79
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|80
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|81
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|82
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|83
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:04:07
|84
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:31
|85
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:06:36
|86
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|87
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|89
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|90
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|92
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|93
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|94
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|95
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|96
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|97
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|98
|Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|99
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|100
|Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling
|101
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|102
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|103
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|104
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|105
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|106
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|107
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:07:40
|109
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|110
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|111
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|112
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|113
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|0:11:15
|114
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|115
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:12:50
|116
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:12:52
|117
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:53
|118
|Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|119
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|15
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|14
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|13
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|5
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|6
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|10
|7
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|9
|8
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|9
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|10
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|6
|11
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|12
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|13
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|14
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2
|15
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|3
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|4
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|2
|6
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|7
|4
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|5
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|5
|8
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|9
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|4
|10
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|12
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|2
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|14
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|4:34:17
|2
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|4
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|6
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|7
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|8
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|11
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
|13
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|14
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:50
|15
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|16
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|17
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|18
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:21
|19
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:06:26
|20
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|21
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|22
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|23
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|24
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|25
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|26
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|27
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|28
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:07:30
|29
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|30
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:12:40
|31
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:12:42
|32
|Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:12:43
|33
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha-Alpecin
|13:42:51
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Orica-Scott
|5
|Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Great Britain
|9
|Team Sky
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|Bardiani CSF
|13
|One Pro Cycling
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:00:29
|15
|JLT Condor
|0:01:50
|16
|CCC Sprandi-Polkowice
|17
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|18
|Bike Channel - Canyon
|0:08:16
|19
|Madison - Genesis
|20
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:12:13
