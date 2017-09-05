Image 1 of 42 Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 42 The riders assemble for stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 42 Marcel Sieberg was all wrapped up for a wet day in the saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 42 The Canyon race bike of Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 42 Caleb Ewan's set up on his Scott (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 42 A soaked Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 42 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 42 Elia Viviani not looking too happy after the wet stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 42 Caleb Ewan wins the stage in a bike throw (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 42 Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 42 European champion Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 42 Former teammates Zdenek Stybar and Tony Martin chat in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 42 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 42 Mark Cavendish waits to sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 42 Fernando Gaviria after signing on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 42 Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 42 Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 42 Hugh Carthy opted for disc brakes with the wet weather (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 42 Graham Briggs (JLT Condor) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 42 The breakaway trying to increase its advantage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 42 Australian Rob Power working hard for Orica-Scott (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 42 Harry Tanfield (Bike Channel Canyon) was most aggressive (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 42 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 42 Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) staying safe in the rain before taking his second stage win of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 42 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 42 No surprise the riders opted to miss the puddle on this corner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 42 Caleb Ewan moves back into the race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 42 Graham Briggs (JLT Condor) moved into the KOM lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 42 Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 42 Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) sprints to the stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 42 Stage 3 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 42 The sprint on stage 3 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 42 Congratulations for Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 42 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 42 Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) regained the Tour of Britain lead on stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 42 Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 42 Stage 3 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 42 The peloton roll out on stage 3 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 42 Team Katusha ahead of stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 42 Hello, Normanby Hall Country Park! Viviani greets the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 42 Caleb Ewan and Elia Viviani enjoy the weather at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 42 Team Sky set the pace on stage 3 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Tour of Britain saw another close finish on stage 3, as Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) took his second win in three days in Scunthorpe. Norwegian duo Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) rounded out the top-three.

An uphill finish had raised questions about whether today would be one for the puncheurs or another for the fast-men, but with so many top quality sprinters at the race, it would take something special to overcome them.

Indeed, the pace-setting by Team Sky, Dimension Data and Katusha almost came to naught as Philippe Gilbert (Quick Step Floors) made his bid for glory as the peloton hit the incline of the final two kilometers. It was a show of strength that signals his form a few weeks ahead of the World Championships, but he would fall short of the victory by 50 meters.

With Gilbert caught, the race was back in the sprinter's hands, and three emerged with a clear gap over the rest of the peloton. As with stage 1, Ewan had the best line, hugging the barriers to beat Boasson Hagen to the line by a wheel-length.

"I was a bit disappointed after yesterday," Ewan said. "I was boxed in during the sprint so I never got to open up [my sprint]. Luckily the team still backed me 100 per cent, and we rode like we were going for the win straight from the start.

"I didn't know how I would feel [today], and I suffered a little on the climb. When [Philippe] Gilbert went, I had to pretty much go full gas. I was dying in the end and luckily it was enough to hold on."

Ewan, who took the leader's jersey back from Elia Viviani (Team Sky), triumphed in spite of the poor weather conditions that dogged the stage.

"It was a tough stage all day. There was a little bit of wind and rain about I don't go that good in the cold anymore. I'm constantly chasing the sun around so when it gets cold and wet I start to feel not so great."

How it unfolded

On a damp, grey afternoon in North Lincolnshire, the break of the day didn't have much trouble establishing itself. Within ten kilometers an all-British break consisting of Pete Williams (ONE Pro Cycling), Harry Tanfield (Bike Channel-Canyon), Matthew Holmes (Madison-Genesis), Ian Bibby and Graham Briggs (both JLT-Condor) had gone clear.

The five quickly amassed a gap of three minutes before some solid JLT teamwork saw Briggs take the first sprint point of the day, earning the virtual red jersey. He would go on to take the maximum points available at the two remaining sprints, earning him a nine point lead over One Pro Cycling's Karol Domagalski.

Briggs, who hails from nearby Doncaster, also leads the mountain classification having led the break over all the first two of the stage's three classified climbs.

For much of the stage, Sky and Orica-Scott were visible at the front of the peloton, ready for the anticipated uphill sprint finish in Scunthorpe. Heading into the final 30km, Katusha also joined the pace-making efforts as the gap to the breakaway started to fall.

The sun came out just in time for the final run-in to Scunthorpe, with the break fracturing just before the final climb of the day at 15km from the finish. After all his hard work Briggs was understandably the first to go, with Tanfield also falling back.

A final flourish from Bibby saw him take the final mountain points of the day, but with 11km to go the peloton made the catch. There were counter-attacks from Rob Partridge (Bike Channel-Canyon) and Simone Andreetta (Bardiani-CSF) but neither made any headway.

The final kilometers saw a flurry of different teams on the front of the peloton, including a short stint from CCC Sprandi-Polkowice. In the final 5km, it was Dimension Data who took control, as they looked to set up Edvald Boasson Hagen for a win after the disappointment of yesterday's demotion.

Ever the opportunist, Gilbert launched off the front on the uphill drag to the finish, and it looked for a moment as if he would spoil the sprinter's party. But as the road flattened the charging peloton bore down on the Belgian, and he was swallowed up in the final 50 meters.

Then, it was up to the eventual podium trio to battle it out amongst themselves, the class of the field. In another close finish, it was Ewan who prevailed over the two Norwegians.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 4:04:05 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 4 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 5 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 6 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 9 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 10 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 13 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 14 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 17 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 19 Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 20 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 21 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 22 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 23 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 24 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 25 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 26 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 27 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 28 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 29 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 30 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 31 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 32 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 33 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 34 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 35 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 36 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 37 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 38 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 39 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 40 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 42 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 43 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 44 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 45 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 46 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 47 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 48 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 49 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 50 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 51 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 52 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 53 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 54 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 55 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 56 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 57 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 58 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 59 Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 60 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 61 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 62 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 63 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 64 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 65 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 66 Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 67 James Knox (GBr) Great Britain 68 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 69 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 70 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 71 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 72 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 73 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 74 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:00:15 75 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 76 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:30 77 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:48 78 Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 79 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:50 80 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:57 81 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:05 82 Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data 83 Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling 84 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 85 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 86 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 87 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 89 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 90 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 91 Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 92 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 93 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 94 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 95 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 96 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 97 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 0:01:43 98 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 99 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:02:05 100 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 101 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 102 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 103 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 104 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling 105 Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 106 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 107 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 108 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 109 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:02:22 110 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:02:50 111 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:59 112 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:03:23 113 Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain 0:03:52 114 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:03:55 115 Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling 116 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:28 117 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 0:05:50 DNS Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Sprint 1 - Crowle, km. 34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 3 pts 2 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 2 3 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 1

Sprint 2 - Bottesford, km. 79.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 3 pts 2 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 2 3 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 1

Sprint 3 - Scawby, km. 103.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 3 pts 2 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 3 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 15 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 14 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 13 4 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 12 5 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 11 6 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 9 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 9 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 7 10 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 5 12 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 4 13 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 3 14 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 15 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 1 - Greetwell, km. 87.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 4 pts 2 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 3 3 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 4 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 1

Mountain 2 - Wrawby, km. 110.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 4 pts 2 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 3 3 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 2 4 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 1

Mountain 3 - Winterton, km. 162.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 4 pts 2 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 3 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 2 4 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 1

British riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 4:04:05 2 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 3 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 4 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 6 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 7 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 8 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 9 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 10 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 11 James Knox (GBr) Great Britain 12 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 13 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 14 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 15 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:00:15 16 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 17 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:57 18 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:05 19 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 21 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 22 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 23 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 24 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 25 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:43 26 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:05 27 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 28 Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 29 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 30 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:03:23 31 Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain 0:03:52 32 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:03:55 33 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 0:05:50

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha - Alpecin 12:12:15 2 Quick Step Floors 3 Movistar Team 4 Orica - Scott 5 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Team Lotto.Nl - Jumbo 8 Team Sky 9 Cannondale - Drapac 10 Lotto - Soudal 11 ONE Pro Cycling 12 An Post - Chain Reaction 13 Bardiani - CSF 14 Great Britain 0:00:15 15 Bike Channel - Canyon 16 Dimension Data 0:00:50 17 JLT Condor 0:01:05 18 CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 19 Madison - Genesis 20 Cylance Pro Cycling 0:03:10

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 13:54:34 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:06 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:07 4 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 0:00:14 5 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 6 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:16 8 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 9 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:18 10 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:20 11 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 13 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 15 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 16 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 17 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 19 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 20 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 21 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 22 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 23 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24 Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 25 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 26 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 27 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 28 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 29 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 30 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 31 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 32 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 33 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 34 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 35 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 36 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 37 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 38 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 39 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 40 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 41 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 42 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 43 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 44 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 46 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 47 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 48 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 49 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 50 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 51 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 54 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 55 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 56 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 57 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 58 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 59 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 60 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 61 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 62 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 63 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 64 James Knox (GBr) Great Britain 65 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:35 66 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:39 67 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:41 68 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:04 69 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:08 70 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 0:02:10 71 Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 72 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 73 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:02:25 74 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 75 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 0:02:45 76 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:03:15 77 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 78 Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data 79 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 80 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:17 81 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:03:42 82 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:06:46 83 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 84 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 85 Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 86 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:16 87 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:34 88 Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 89 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 0:07:43 90 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:46 91 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:07:48 92 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:51 93 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 94 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 95 Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling 96 Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 97 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 98 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 99 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 100 Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:08:12 101 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 0:08:29 102 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:08:51 103 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 104 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:08:55 105 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:49 106 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:10:51 107 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:11:02 108 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:11:34 109 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:12:18 110 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 0:12:32 111 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling 0:13:30 112 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 113 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:14:17 114 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:15:07 115 Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:16:25 116 Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain 0:17:23 117 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:27:52

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 42 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 37 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 36 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 28 5 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 24 6 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 21 7 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 20 8 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 9 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 15 10 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 11 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 14 12 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 13 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 13 14 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 10 15 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 9 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 17 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 8 18 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 5 19 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 5 20 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 5 21 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 4 22 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 4 23 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 24 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 2 25 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 26 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 1 27 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 25 pts 2 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 22 3 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 21 4 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 12 5 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 11 6 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 10 7 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 7 9 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 10 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 6 11 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 12 Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data 4 13 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 4 14 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 15 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 3 16 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 2 17 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 18 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 2 19 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 20 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 21 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 15 pts 2 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 6 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 4 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 5 5 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 6 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 7 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 4 8 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 3 9 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 10 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1 12 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 1

British riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 13:54:54 2 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 3 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 4 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 5 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 6 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 7 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 9 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 10 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 11 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 12 James Knox (GBr) Great Britain 13 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:15 14 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:02:55 15 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 16 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:03:22 17 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:06:26 18 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 19 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 0:07:23 20 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:26 21 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:07:28 22 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:07:31 23 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 24 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 0:08:09 25 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:08:31 26 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:08:35 27 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:42 28 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 0:12:12 29 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:13:57 30 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:14:47 31 Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:16:05 32 Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain 0:17:03 33 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:27:32