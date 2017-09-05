Tour of Britain: Ewan wins stage 3
Australian regains race lead
Stage 3: Normanby Hall Country Park - Scunthorpe
The Tour of Britain saw another close finish on stage 3, as Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) took his second win in three days in Scunthorpe. Norwegian duo Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) rounded out the top-three.
An uphill finish had raised questions about whether today would be one for the puncheurs or another for the fast-men, but with so many top quality sprinters at the race, it would take something special to overcome them.
Indeed, the pace-setting by Team Sky, Dimension Data and Katusha almost came to naught as Philippe Gilbert (Quick Step Floors) made his bid for glory as the peloton hit the incline of the final two kilometers. It was a show of strength that signals his form a few weeks ahead of the World Championships, but he would fall short of the victory by 50 meters.
With Gilbert caught, the race was back in the sprinter's hands, and three emerged with a clear gap over the rest of the peloton. As with stage 1, Ewan had the best line, hugging the barriers to beat Boasson Hagen to the line by a wheel-length.
"I was a bit disappointed after yesterday," Ewan said. "I was boxed in during the sprint so I never got to open up [my sprint]. Luckily the team still backed me 100 per cent, and we rode like we were going for the win straight from the start.
"I didn't know how I would feel [today], and I suffered a little on the climb. When [Philippe] Gilbert went, I had to pretty much go full gas. I was dying in the end and luckily it was enough to hold on."
Ewan, who took the leader's jersey back from Elia Viviani (Team Sky), triumphed in spite of the poor weather conditions that dogged the stage.
"It was a tough stage all day. There was a little bit of wind and rain about I don't go that good in the cold anymore. I'm constantly chasing the sun around so when it gets cold and wet I start to feel not so great."
How it unfolded
On a damp, grey afternoon in North Lincolnshire, the break of the day didn't have much trouble establishing itself. Within ten kilometers an all-British break consisting of Pete Williams (ONE Pro Cycling), Harry Tanfield (Bike Channel-Canyon), Matthew Holmes (Madison-Genesis), Ian Bibby and Graham Briggs (both JLT-Condor) had gone clear.
The five quickly amassed a gap of three minutes before some solid JLT teamwork saw Briggs take the first sprint point of the day, earning the virtual red jersey. He would go on to take the maximum points available at the two remaining sprints, earning him a nine point lead over One Pro Cycling's Karol Domagalski.
Briggs, who hails from nearby Doncaster, also leads the mountain classification having led the break over all the first two of the stage's three classified climbs.
For much of the stage, Sky and Orica-Scott were visible at the front of the peloton, ready for the anticipated uphill sprint finish in Scunthorpe. Heading into the final 30km, Katusha also joined the pace-making efforts as the gap to the breakaway started to fall.
The sun came out just in time for the final run-in to Scunthorpe, with the break fracturing just before the final climb of the day at 15km from the finish. After all his hard work Briggs was understandably the first to go, with Tanfield also falling back.
A final flourish from Bibby saw him take the final mountain points of the day, but with 11km to go the peloton made the catch. There were counter-attacks from Rob Partridge (Bike Channel-Canyon) and Simone Andreetta (Bardiani-CSF) but neither made any headway.
The final kilometers saw a flurry of different teams on the front of the peloton, including a short stint from CCC Sprandi-Polkowice. In the final 5km, it was Dimension Data who took control, as they looked to set up Edvald Boasson Hagen for a win after the disappointment of yesterday's demotion.
Ever the opportunist, Gilbert launched off the front on the uphill drag to the finish, and it looked for a moment as if he would spoil the sprinter's party. But as the road flattened the charging peloton bore down on the Belgian, and he was swallowed up in the final 50 meters.
Then, it was up to the eventual podium trio to battle it out amongst themselves, the class of the field. In another close finish, it was Ewan who prevailed over the two Norwegians.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|4:04:05
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|5
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|10
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|17
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|20
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|21
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|22
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|23
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|24
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|26
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|27
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|28
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|29
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|30
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|31
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|32
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|34
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|35
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|36
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|39
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|42
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|43
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|44
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|45
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|47
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|48
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|49
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|52
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|53
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|54
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|56
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|57
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|58
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|59
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|61
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|62
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|63
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|64
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|65
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|66
|Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|67
|James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
|68
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|69
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|70
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|71
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|72
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|73
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|74
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:00:15
|75
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|76
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:30
|77
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:48
|78
|Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|79
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:50
|80
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:57
|81
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:05
|82
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
|83
|Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling
|84
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|85
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|86
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|87
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|89
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|90
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|91
|Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|92
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|93
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|94
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|95
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|96
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|97
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|0:01:43
|98
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|99
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:02:05
|100
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|101
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|102
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|103
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|104
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|105
|Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|106
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|107
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|108
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|109
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:02:22
|110
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:02:50
|111
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:59
|112
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:03:23
|113
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|0:03:52
|114
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:03:55
|115
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
|116
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:28
|117
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:05:50
|DNS
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|pts
|2
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|2
|3
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|pts
|2
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|2
|3
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|pts
|2
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|3
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|15
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|14
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|4
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|12
|5
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|6
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|9
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|9
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|12
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|13
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|14
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|pts
|2
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|3
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|4
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|pts
|2
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|3
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|2
|4
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|pts
|2
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|3
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|2
|4
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|4:04:05
|2
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|3
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|4
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|7
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|8
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|10
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|11
|James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
|12
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|13
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|14
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|15
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:00:15
|16
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|17
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:57
|18
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:05
|19
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|21
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|22
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|23
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|24
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|25
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:43
|26
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:05
|27
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|28
|Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|29
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|30
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:03:23
|31
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|0:03:52
|32
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:03:55
|33
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:05:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha - Alpecin
|12:12:15
|2
|Quick Step Floors
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Orica - Scott
|5
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Team Lotto.Nl - Jumbo
|8
|Team Sky
|9
|Cannondale - Drapac
|10
|Lotto - Soudal
|11
|ONE Pro Cycling
|12
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|13
|Bardiani - CSF
|14
|Great Britain
|0:00:15
|15
|Bike Channel - Canyon
|16
|Dimension Data
|0:00:50
|17
|JLT Condor
|0:01:05
|18
|CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|19
|Madison - Genesis
|20
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|13:54:34
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:06
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:07
|4
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|5
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|6
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:16
|8
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:18
|10
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:20
|11
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|13
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|16
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|17
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|23
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|25
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|26
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|27
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|28
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|29
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|30
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|31
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|32
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|33
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|34
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|35
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|36
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|37
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|38
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|39
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|41
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|42
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|43
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|44
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|46
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|49
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|50
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|51
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|54
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|55
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|56
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|57
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|58
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|59
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|60
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|61
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|62
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|63
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|64
|James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
|65
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:35
|66
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:39
|67
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:41
|68
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:04
|69
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:08
|70
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|0:02:10
|71
|Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|72
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|73
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:02:25
|74
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|75
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|0:02:45
|76
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:03:15
|77
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|78
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
|79
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|80
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:17
|81
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:03:42
|82
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:06:46
|83
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|84
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|85
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:16
|87
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:34
|88
|Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|89
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|0:07:43
|90
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:46
|91
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:07:48
|92
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:51
|93
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|94
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|95
|Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling
|96
|Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|97
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|98
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|99
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|100
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:08:12
|101
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:08:29
|102
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:08:51
|103
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|104
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:08:55
|105
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:49
|106
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:10:51
|107
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:11:02
|108
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:11:34
|109
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:12:18
|110
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:12:32
|111
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|0:13:30
|112
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|113
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:14:17
|114
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:15:07
|115
|Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:16:25
|116
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|0:17:23
|117
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:27:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|42
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|37
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|36
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|28
|5
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|24
|6
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|21
|7
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|8
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|9
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|15
|10
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|11
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|12
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|13
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|13
|14
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|10
|15
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|9
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|17
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|8
|18
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|19
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|20
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|21
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|22
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|4
|23
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|24
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|2
|25
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|26
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|27
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|25
|pts
|2
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|22
|3
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|21
|4
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|12
|5
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|11
|6
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|10
|7
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|7
|9
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|10
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|6
|11
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|12
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|13
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|4
|14
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|15
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|3
|16
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|2
|17
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|18
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|2
|19
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|20
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|21
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|15
|pts
|2
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|6
|3
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|4
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|5
|5
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|6
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|7
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|8
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|3
|9
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|10
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1
|12
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|13:54:54
|2
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|3
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|5
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|7
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|11
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|12
|James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
|13
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:15
|14
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:02:55
|15
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|16
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:03:22
|17
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:06:26
|18
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|19
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|0:07:23
|20
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:26
|21
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:07:28
|22
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:07:31
|23
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|24
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:08:09
|25
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:08:31
|26
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:08:35
|27
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:42
|28
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:12:12
|29
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:13:57
|30
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:14:47
|31
|Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:16:05
|32
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|0:17:03
|33
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:27:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha - Alpecin
|41:44:42
|2
|Quick Step Floors
|3
|Lotto - Soudal
|4
|Team Sky
|5
|Team Lotto.Nl - Jumbo
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|Orica - Scott
|8
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Cannondale - Drapac
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|ONE Pro Cycling
|12
|Bardiani - CSF
|13
|Great Britain
|0:00:15
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:01:19
|15
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:01:50
|16
|JLT Condor
|0:02:55
|17
|CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|18
|Bike Channel - Canyon
|0:08:31
|19
|Madison - Genesis
|0:09:21
|20
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:15:23
