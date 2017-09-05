Trending

Tour of Britain: Ewan wins stage 3

Australian regains race lead

Image 1 of 42

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott)

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 42

The riders assemble for stage 3

The riders assemble for stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 42

Marcel Sieberg was all wrapped up for a wet day in the saddle

Marcel Sieberg was all wrapped up for a wet day in the saddle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 42

The Canyon race bike of Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin)

The Canyon race bike of Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 42

Caleb Ewan's set up on his Scott

Caleb Ewan's set up on his Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 42

A soaked Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

A soaked Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 42

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 42

Elia Viviani not looking too happy after the wet stage

Elia Viviani not looking too happy after the wet stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 42

Caleb Ewan wins the stage in a bike throw

Caleb Ewan wins the stage in a bike throw
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 42

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 42

European champion Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin)

European champion Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 42

Former teammates Zdenek Stybar and Tony Martin chat in the bunch

Former teammates Zdenek Stybar and Tony Martin chat in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 42

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 42

Mark Cavendish waits to sign on

Mark Cavendish waits to sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 42

Fernando Gaviria after signing on

Fernando Gaviria after signing on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 42

Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors)

Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 42

Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 42

Hugh Carthy opted for disc brakes with the wet weather

Hugh Carthy opted for disc brakes with the wet weather
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 42

Graham Briggs (JLT Condor)

Graham Briggs (JLT Condor)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 42

The breakaway trying to increase its advantage

The breakaway trying to increase its advantage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 42

Australian Rob Power working hard for Orica-Scott

Australian Rob Power working hard for Orica-Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 42

Harry Tanfield (Bike Channel Canyon) was most aggressive

Harry Tanfield (Bike Channel Canyon) was most aggressive
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 42

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 42

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) staying safe in the rain before taking his second stage win of the race

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) staying safe in the rain before taking his second stage win of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 42

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 42

No surprise the riders opted to miss the puddle on this corner

No surprise the riders opted to miss the puddle on this corner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 42

Caleb Ewan moves back into the race lead

Caleb Ewan moves back into the race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 42

Graham Briggs (JLT Condor) moved into the KOM lead

Graham Briggs (JLT Condor) moved into the KOM lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 42

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott)

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 42

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) sprints to the stage win

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) sprints to the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 42

Stage 3 of the Tour of Britain

Stage 3 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 42

The sprint on stage 3 of the Tour of Britain

The sprint on stage 3 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 42

Congratulations for Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott)

Congratulations for Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 42

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 42

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) regained the Tour of Britain lead on stage 3

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) regained the Tour of Britain lead on stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 42

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 42

Stage 3 of the Tour of Britain

Stage 3 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 42

The peloton roll out on stage 3 of the Tour of Britain

The peloton roll out on stage 3 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 42

Team Katusha ahead of stage 3

Team Katusha ahead of stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 42

Hello, Normanby Hall Country Park! Viviani greets the crowd

Hello, Normanby Hall Country Park! Viviani greets the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 42

Caleb Ewan and Elia Viviani enjoy the weather at the Tour of Britain

Caleb Ewan and Elia Viviani enjoy the weather at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 42

Team Sky set the pace on stage 3 of the Tour of Britain

Team Sky set the pace on stage 3 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Tour of Britain saw another close finish on stage 3, as Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) took his second win in three days in Scunthorpe. Norwegian duo Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) rounded out the top-three.

An uphill finish had raised questions about whether today would be one for the puncheurs or another for the fast-men, but with so many top quality sprinters at the race, it would take something special to overcome them.

Indeed, the pace-setting by Team Sky, Dimension Data and Katusha almost came to naught as Philippe Gilbert (Quick Step Floors) made his bid for glory as the peloton hit the incline of the final two kilometers. It was a show of strength that signals his form a few weeks ahead of the World Championships, but he would fall short of the victory by 50 meters.

With Gilbert caught, the race was back in the sprinter's hands, and three emerged with a clear gap over the rest of the peloton. As with stage 1, Ewan had the best line, hugging the barriers to beat Boasson Hagen to the line by a wheel-length.

"I was a bit disappointed after yesterday," Ewan said. "I was boxed in during the sprint so I never got to open up [my sprint]. Luckily the team still backed me 100 per cent, and we rode like we were going for the win straight from the start.

"I didn't know how I would feel [today], and I suffered a little on the climb. When [Philippe] Gilbert went, I had to pretty much go full gas. I was dying in the end and luckily it was enough to hold on."

Ewan, who took the leader's jersey back from Elia Viviani (Team Sky), triumphed in spite of the poor weather conditions that dogged the stage.

"It was a tough stage all day. There was a little bit of wind and rain about I don't go that good in the cold anymore. I'm constantly chasing the sun around so when it gets cold and wet I start to feel not so great."

How it unfolded

On a damp, grey afternoon in North Lincolnshire, the break of the day didn't have much trouble establishing itself. Within ten kilometers an all-British break consisting of Pete Williams (ONE Pro Cycling), Harry Tanfield (Bike Channel-Canyon), Matthew Holmes (Madison-Genesis), Ian Bibby and Graham Briggs (both JLT-Condor) had gone clear.

The five quickly amassed a gap of three minutes before some solid JLT teamwork saw Briggs take the first sprint point of the day, earning the virtual red jersey. He would go on to take the maximum points available at the two remaining sprints, earning him a nine point lead over One Pro Cycling's Karol Domagalski.

Briggs, who hails from nearby Doncaster, also leads the mountain classification having led the break over all the first two of the stage's three classified climbs.

For much of the stage, Sky and Orica-Scott were visible at the front of the peloton, ready for the anticipated uphill sprint finish in Scunthorpe. Heading into the final 30km, Katusha also joined the pace-making efforts as the gap to the breakaway started to fall.

The sun came out just in time for the final run-in to Scunthorpe, with the break fracturing just before the final climb of the day at 15km from the finish. After all his hard work Briggs was understandably the first to go, with Tanfield also falling back.

A final flourish from Bibby saw him take the final mountain points of the day, but with 11km to go the peloton made the catch. There were counter-attacks from Rob Partridge (Bike Channel-Canyon) and Simone Andreetta (Bardiani-CSF) but neither made any headway.

The final kilometers saw a flurry of different teams on the front of the peloton, including a short stint from CCC Sprandi-Polkowice. In the final 5km, it was Dimension Data who took control, as they looked to set up Edvald Boasson Hagen for a win after the disappointment of yesterday's demotion.

Ever the opportunist, Gilbert launched off the front on the uphill drag to the finish, and it looked for a moment as if he would spoil the sprinter's party. But as the road flattened the charging peloton bore down on the Belgian, and he was swallowed up in the final 50 meters.

Then, it was up to the eventual podium trio to battle it out amongst themselves, the class of the field. In another close finish, it was Ewan who prevailed over the two Norwegians.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott4:04:05
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
4Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
5Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
6Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
9Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
10Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
12Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
13Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
14Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
15Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
17Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
19Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
20Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
21Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
22Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
23Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
24Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
25Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
26Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
27Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
28Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
29Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
30Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
31Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
32Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
33Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
34Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
35Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
36Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
37Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
38Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
39Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
40Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
41Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
42Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
43Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
44Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
45Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
46Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
47Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
48Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
49Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
50James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
51Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
52Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
53James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
54Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
55Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
56Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
57Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
58Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
59Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
61Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
62Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
63Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
64Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
65Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
66Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
67James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
68Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
69Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
70Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
71Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
72James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
73Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
74Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:00:15
75Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
76Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:30
77Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:48
78Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
79Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:50
80Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain0:00:57
81Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:05
82Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
83Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling
84Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
85Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
86Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
87Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
89Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
90Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
91Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
92Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
93Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
94James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
95Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
96Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
97Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott0:01:43
98Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
99Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:02:05
100Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
101Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
102Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
103Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
104Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
105Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
106Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
107Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
108Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
109Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:02:22
110Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:02:50
111Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:59
112Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:03:23
113Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain0:03:52
114Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:03:55
115Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
116Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:28
117Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor0:05:50
DNSWesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Sprint 1 - Crowle, km. 34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor3pts
2Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor2
3Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon1

Sprint 2 - Bottesford, km. 79.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor3pts
2Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor2
3Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon1

Sprint 3 - Scawby, km. 103.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor3pts
2Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis2
3Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott15pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data14
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin13
4Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor12
5Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin11
6Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky9
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors8
9Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team7
10Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
11Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin5
12Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac4
13Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors3
14Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
15Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 1 - Greetwell, km. 87.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor4pts
2Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor3
3Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis2
4Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon1

Mountain 2 - Wrawby, km. 110.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor4pts
2Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor3
3Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon2
4Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis1

Mountain 3 - Winterton, km. 162.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor4pts
2Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis3
3Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling2
4Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction1

British riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain4:04:05
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
3Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
4Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
6Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
7Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
8James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
9Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
10Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
11James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
12Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
13Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
14James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
15Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:00:15
16Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
17Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain0:00:57
18Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:05
19Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
20Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
21Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
22James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
23Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
24Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
25Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain0:01:43
26Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:02:05
27Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
28Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
29Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
30Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:03:23
31Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain0:03:52
32Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:03:55
33Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor0:05:50

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha - Alpecin12:12:15
2Quick Step Floors
3Movistar Team
4Orica - Scott
5Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6BMC Racing Team
7Team Lotto.Nl - Jumbo
8Team Sky
9Cannondale - Drapac
10Lotto - Soudal
11ONE Pro Cycling
12An Post - Chain Reaction
13Bardiani - CSF
14Great Britain0:00:15
15Bike Channel - Canyon
16Dimension Data0:00:50
17JLT Condor0:01:05
18CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
19Madison - Genesis
20Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:10

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott13:54:34
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:00:06
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:07
4Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling0:00:14
5Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
6Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:16
8Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
9Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:18
10Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:00:20
11Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
13Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
15Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
16Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
17Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
18Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
19Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
20Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
22Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
23Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
24Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
25Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
26Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
27Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
28Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
29Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
30Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
31Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
32Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
33Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
34Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
35Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
36Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
37Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
38Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
39James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
40Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
41Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
42Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
43Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
44Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
45Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
46Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
47Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
48Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
49Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
50Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
51Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
52Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
53Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
54Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
55James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
56Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
57Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
58Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
59Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
60Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
61Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
62Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
63Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
64James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
65Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain0:00:35
66Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:39
67Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:41
68Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:04
69Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:08
70Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling0:02:10
71Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
72Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
73Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:02:25
74Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
75Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott0:02:45
76Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:03:15
77Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
78Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
79James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
80Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:17
81Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:03:42
82James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:06:46
83Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
84Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
85Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
86Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:16
87Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:34
88Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
89Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain0:07:43
90Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:46
91Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:07:48
92Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:51
93Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
94Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
95Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling
96Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
97Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
98Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
99Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
100Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling0:08:12
101Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain0:08:29
102Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:08:51
103Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
104Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:08:55
105Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:49
106Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:10:51
107Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:11:02
108Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:11:34
109Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:18
110Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor0:12:32
111Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling0:13:30
112Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
113Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:14:17
114Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:15:07
115Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:16:25
116Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain0:17:23
117Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:27:52

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott42pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky37
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin36
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data28
5Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors24
6Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor21
7Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors20
8Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
9Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team15
10Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert14
11Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin14
12Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
13Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team13
14Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain10
15Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal9
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors8
17Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott8
18Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin5
19Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac5
20Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors5
21Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac4
22Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data4
23Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
24Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling2
25Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
26Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky1
27Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor25pts
2Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction22
3Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice21
4Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis12
5Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon11
6Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor10
7Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors8
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data7
9Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis6
10Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling6
11Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
12Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data4
13Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon4
14Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3
15Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon3
16Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling2
17Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
18Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling2
19Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
20Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
21Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor15pts
2Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling6
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
4Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling5
5Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
6Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis5
7Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor4
8Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon3
9Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
10Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1
12Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon1

British riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain13:54:54
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
3Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
4Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
5James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
6Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
7Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
10Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
11Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
12James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
13Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain0:00:15
14Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:02:55
15James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
16Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:03:22
17James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:06:26
18Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
19Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain0:07:23
20Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:26
21Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:07:28
22Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:07:31
23Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
24Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain0:08:09
25Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:08:31
26Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:08:35
27Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:10:42
28Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor0:12:12
29Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:13:57
30Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:14:47
31Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:16:05
32Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain0:17:03
33Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:27:32

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha - Alpecin41:44:42
2Quick Step Floors
3Lotto - Soudal
4Team Sky
5Team Lotto.Nl - Jumbo
6Movistar Team
7Orica - Scott
8Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Cannondale - Drapac
10BMC Racing Team
11ONE Pro Cycling
12Bardiani - CSF
13Great Britain0:00:15
14Dimension Data0:01:19
15An Post - Chain Reaction0:01:50
16JLT Condor0:02:55
17CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
18Bike Channel - Canyon0:08:31
19Madison - Genesis0:09:21
20Cylance Pro Cycling0:15:23

