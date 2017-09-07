Image 1 of 45 Marcin Bialoblocki (CCC Sprandi-Polkowice) had a fast early ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 45 Floris Gerts (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 45 Zdenek Stybar (QuickStep-Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 Daniele Bennati (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 US champion Joey Rosskopf (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 Spanish champion Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 Hugh Carthy (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 Roger Kluge (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 Senne Leysen (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 Ethan Hayter (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 Jacob Hennessy (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 Kamil Gradek (ONE Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 Lars Boom (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 45 Richard Handley (Madison Genesis) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 45 James Oram (ONE Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 45 Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 45 Irish champion Ryan Mullen (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 45 Paolo Simion (Bardiani-CSF) going full gas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 45 Kyle Murphy went with clip on bars on his disc equipped Cannondale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 45 Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott) set an early fast time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 45 Oliver Wood (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 45 Enzo Wouters (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 45 Former overall winner Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 45 Paddy Bevin (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 45 Caleb Ewan had a day to forget due to mechanicals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 45 Former Dutch champion Lars Boom produced a strong ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 45 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 45 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 45 Lars Boom (LottoNl-Jumbo) claimed the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 45 Elia Viviani (Sky) still leads the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 45 Jacob Scott (An Post CRC) leads the mountains classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 45 Graham Briggs (JLT Condor) leads the sprint classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 45 Geraint Thomas (Sky) is best British rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 45 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 45 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 45 Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 45 Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 45 Stefan Kung (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 45 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 45 Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 45 Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 45 Lars Boom (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 45 Lars Boom (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 45 Lars Boom (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo) took the overall lead at the Tour of Britain, with a decisive victory in the stage five time trial. The Dutchman, who won the race in 2011, beat teammate and European time trial champion Victor Campenaerts into second place by six seconds, while Stefan Küng (BMC) was two seconds further back in third place.

Boom's time of 19:02 was one of the last to be set, and gives him a GC lead of eight seconds over Campenaerts. Seven further riders lie within twenty seconds of the lead, setting up an intriguing race situation going into the final three stages.

For his first win since 2015, it was a commanding one for Boom. He set the fastest time at the 8km checkpoint, clocking 9 minutes exactly. Before Boom's blitz, the quickest riders to the halfway mark were Küng, Alex Dowsett (Movistar) and Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin), setting times a full 18 seconds slower.

The wind, a tailwind from the start along Clacton coast but a headwind on the way back to the finish, was a factor as many riders posted slower times in the second half of the stage. One might have expected Boom to slow considerably during the second half, but he held on for a comfortable victory.

"I know I always go out quite hard," he said after the stage. "So I knew already that with the headwind in the last four kilometres I might drop some seconds, but in the end, I could keep it [my gearing] on 45, 48 so it was quite OK."

"For sure [I'm pleased], especially if you see all the names in the top 10. I'm really happy with it. The week before I came to Britain I had some problems with my stomach, so I was looking for shape but in the end, the feeling was pretty good on the TT bike.

"We have to make a plan for the next few days," Boom said. "It could be difficult with only six riders in the team. It makes racing a bit more tactical I think. But 20 seconds is not much so I don't know yet."

How it unfolded

While the race up to this point had been a sprinter's paradise, stage 5 was all about the wealth of time trialists present. The early pace was set by Marcin Bialoblocki (CCC Sprandi-Polkowice), who posted the first sub-20 minute time of the day.

The Pole clocked in at 19:34, but the opening hour of the day saw something of a time trial hot seat version of musical chairs. A surprise ride from Harry Tanfield (Bike Channel-Canyon) saw him go six seconds faster than Bialoblocki. The 22-year-old is clearly in great form - he had been in the break on stage 3.

Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott) was the next man to go fastest with a time of 19:23, but 20 minutes later, 2015 world time trial champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) obliterated the Australian's time by 14 seconds.

From then on it was just a case of waiting for the other big names to head out and battle for the win. Kiryienka's teammate Geraint Thomas briefly made it a Sky one-two with a time of 19:19 before Campenaerts went on to set a time of 19:08, which would be beaten by only one rider.

By that point, late in the afternoon, the time trial stars were heading out onto the course thick and fast. Jos Van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo), Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), Dowsett, Küng and Martin all came and went, all failing to beat the Belgian who held the provisional lead.

After Boom had blown everybody away, the only remaining intrigue was to see how the sprinters at the top of the GC classification managed to hold up.

The short story is that they didn't. At least, not apart from Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data). The Norwegian put in a respectable time of 19:32 to leave him 19 seconds behind Boom heading into the potentially decisive final stages.

Meanwhile, race leader Elia Viviani (Team Sky) came in 1:23 down on Boom's time. Second overall before the stage, Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) endured a miserable ride as mechanical problems necessitated a bike change on his way to finishing almost four minutes down.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:03 2 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:06 3 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:07 4 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 5 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:11 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:12 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:17 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 9 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:21 10 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 11 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:25 12 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:26 14 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 15 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:29 16 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:30 17 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:32 18 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:40 19 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 20 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 21 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:43 23 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:46 24 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 0:00:48 25 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 26 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:49 27 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:52 28 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:53 29 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:57 30 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 0:01:00 31 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 32 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:02 34 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 35 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:07 36 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 0:01:09 37 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:10 38 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 39 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 0:01:12 40 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:13 41 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:01:19 42 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 43 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:20 44 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 0:01:21 45 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:23 46 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 47 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:25 48 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:26 49 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 50 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:01:28 51 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 52 Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:29 53 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 54 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:01:30 55 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:31 56 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:32 57 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:35 58 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:36 59 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:37 60 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:42 61 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 62 Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 63 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:01:46 64 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:47 65 Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:48 66 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:52 67 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 68 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:53 69 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:01:55 70 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 0:01:57 71 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 0:02:02 72 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 73 James Knox (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:08 74 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 0:02:13 75 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:02:15 76 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 77 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:16 78 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:02:17 79 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:02:19 80 Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:25 81 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:26 82 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:02:28 83 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 84 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:29 85 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 86 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:31 87 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 88 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:02:33 89 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 90 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:35 91 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:02:37 92 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 93 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:02:38 94 Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 95 Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 96 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:02:39 97 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:02:41 98 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:02:45 99 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 100 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 0:02:47 101 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 102 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 103 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:02:49 104 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:50 105 Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:02:53 106 Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain 107 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:55 108 Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling 0:03:07 109 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:03:11 110 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:38 111 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:03:56 112 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling 113 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:03:57 114 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:04

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 pts 2 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 3 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 13 4 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 5 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 10 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 9 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 8 9 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 7 10 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 6 11 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 5 12 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 13 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 3 14 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 2 15 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 1

Intermediate check # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:01 2 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:18 3 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:19 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 7 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:22 8 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:24 10 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:26 11 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:28 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 13 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 14 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:31 15 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:33 16 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 17 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:35 19 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:37 21 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 22 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 23 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 24 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:38 25 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 26 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 27 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 28 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:40 29 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 30 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 31 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 32 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 33 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:42 34 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 35 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 36 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 37 Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:43 39 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 40 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:46 41 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 42 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 43 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 44 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 0:00:47 45 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 46 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 47 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 48 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:00:50 49 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 50 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:51 51 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 52 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:53 53 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 54 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 55 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:55 56 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 57 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:59 58 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 59 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:01 60 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 61 Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:02 62 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 63 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 64 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 65 Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:01:05 66 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 67 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 68 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 0:01:07 69 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 70 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 71 James Knox (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:08 72 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 73 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:10 74 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 75 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:11 76 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 77 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:01:13 78 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 79 Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 80 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 81 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 82 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:14 83 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 84 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:15 85 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 86 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 87 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 89 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:18 90 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 91 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 92 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 0:01:20 93 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:21 94 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 95 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 96 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 97 Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling 0:01:23 98 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 99 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 100 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 101 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 0:01:25 102 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 103 Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:01:28 104 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 105 Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:29 106 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 0:01:34 107 Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:01:36 108 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:38 109 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:01:39 110 Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:01:45 111 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling 0:01:55 112 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 113 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:15 114 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:02:33

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Lotto.Nl - Jumbo 0:57:23 2 Team Sky 0:00:24 3 Katusha - Alpecin 0:01:19 4 BMC Racing Team 0:01:29 5 Movistar Team 0:01:31 6 Orica - Scott 0:01:33 7 Cannondale - Drapac 0:01:40 8 CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 0:02:29 9 ONE Pro Cycling 0:03:04 10 Quick Step Floors 0:03:25 11 Dimension Data 0:03:43 12 Lotto - Soudal 0:04:06 13 Great Britain 0:04:30 14 JLT Condor 0:04:35 15 Madison - Genesis 0:04:52 16 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:59 17 Bike Channel - Canyon 0:05:15 18 An Post - Chain Reaction 0:05:32 19 Bardiani - CSF 0:06:42 20 Cylance Pro Cycling 0:08:18

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 17:57:25 2 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:08 3 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:09 4 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 5 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:13 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:14 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:19 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:23 11 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:27 12 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:28 14 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:31 15 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:42 16 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 17 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:45 20 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:48 21 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:54 22 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:55 24 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 0:00:57 25 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:02 26 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:04 27 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 29 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:05 30 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 0:01:11 31 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:12 32 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 0:01:14 33 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:15 34 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 0:01:17 35 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:01:21 36 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:25 38 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:28 39 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 40 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:01:30 41 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 42 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:31 43 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:01:32 44 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:33 45 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:34 46 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:37 47 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:01:48 48 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:49 49 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:55 50 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:59 51 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:04 52 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 53 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 54 James Knox (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:10 55 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 0:02:15 56 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:31 57 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:33 58 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:02:40 60 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:02:42 61 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:02:47 62 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:57 63 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:15 64 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 0:03:27 65 Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:03:34 66 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:03:38 67 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:03:39 68 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 0:03:45 69 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:46 70 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:50 71 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:31 72 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 73 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:35 74 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 75 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:04:36 76 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 0:04:39 77 Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:45 78 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:06:02 79 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:07:14 80 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:07:48 81 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:07:56 82 Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:57 83 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:08:22 84 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:05 85 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 0:09:30 86 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:33 87 Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:41 88 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:45 89 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:09:48 90 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:02 91 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:10:06 92 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 0:10:17 93 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:10:19 94 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:10:20 95 Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:10:26 96 Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling 0:10:40 97 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 0:10:55 98 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:11:20 99 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:11:22 100 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 0:12:09 101 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:13:02 102 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:21 103 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:25 104 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 0:14:29 105 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:14:31 106 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:15:37 107 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 108 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:15:38 109 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:15:51 110 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:17:17 111 Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:18:45 112 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling 0:19:01 113 Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain 0:19:58 114 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:31:41

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 51 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 49 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 43 4 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 39 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 28 6 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 26 7 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 25 8 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 9 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 24 10 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 20 11 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 17 12 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 13 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 15 14 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 15 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 14 16 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 13 17 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 18 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 13 19 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 20 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 11 21 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 11 22 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 10 23 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 10 24 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 9 25 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 9 26 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 8 27 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 8 28 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 29 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 8 30 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 31 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 7 32 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6 33 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 6 34 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 5 35 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 36 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 4 37 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 4 38 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 4 39 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 40 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 2 41 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 1 42 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 26 pts 2 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 25 3 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 21 4 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 12 5 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 11 6 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 10 7 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 7 9 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 10 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 6 11 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 12 Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data 4 13 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 4 14 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 15 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 3 16 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 3 17 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 18 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 2 19 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 2 20 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 2 21 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 22 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 23 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 24 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 15 pts 2 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 3 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 6 4 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 5 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 5 6 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 7 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 4 8 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 4 9 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 3 10 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 3 11 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 12 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1 14 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 1 15 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 1 16 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 1

British rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 17:57:44 2 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:04 3 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:09 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:56 5 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:01:11 6 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 7 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:01:13 8 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:40 9 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:45 10 James Knox (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:51 11 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:02:23 12 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:02:28 13 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 0:03:26 14 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:05:43 15 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:06:55 16 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:07:29 17 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:07:37 18 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:08:03 19 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:26 20 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:09:29 21 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:09:47 22 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:10:00 23 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 0:10:36 24 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 0:11:50 25 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:12:43 26 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:06 27 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 0:14:10 28 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:15:32 29 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:16:58 30 Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:18:26 31 Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain 0:19:39 32 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:31:22