Boom wins Tour of Britain time trial

Dutchman moves into overall lead

Image 1 of 45

Marcin Bialoblocki (CCC Sprandi-Polkowice) had a fast early ride

Marcin Bialoblocki (CCC Sprandi-Polkowice) had a fast early ride
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 45

Floris Gerts (BMC)

Floris Gerts (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 45

Zdenek Stybar (QuickStep-Floors)

Zdenek Stybar (QuickStep-Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 45

Daniele Bennati (Movistar)

Daniele Bennati (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 45

Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin)

Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 45

US champion Joey Rosskopf (BMC)

US champion Joey Rosskopf (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 45

Spanish champion Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar)

Spanish champion Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 45

Hugh Carthy (Cannondale-Drapac)

Hugh Carthy (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 45

Roger Kluge (Orica-Scott)

Roger Kluge (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 45

Senne Leysen (Lotto Soudal)

Senne Leysen (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 45

Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)

Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 45

Jacob Hennessy (Great Britain)

Jacob Hennessy (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 45

Kamil Gradek (ONE Pro Cycling)

Kamil Gradek (ONE Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 45

Lars Boom (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Lars Boom (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 45

Richard Handley (Madison Genesis)

Richard Handley (Madison Genesis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 45

James Oram (ONE Pro Cycling)

James Oram (ONE Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 45

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 45

Irish champion Ryan Mullen (Cannondale-Drapac)

Irish champion Ryan Mullen (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 45

Paolo Simion (Bardiani-CSF) going full gas

Paolo Simion (Bardiani-CSF) going full gas
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 45

Kyle Murphy went with clip on bars on his disc equipped Cannondale

Kyle Murphy went with clip on bars on his disc equipped Cannondale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 45

Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott) set an early fast time

Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott) set an early fast time
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 45

Oliver Wood (Great Britain)

Oliver Wood (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 45

Enzo Wouters (Lotto Soudal)

Enzo Wouters (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 45

Former overall winner Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac)

Former overall winner Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 45

Paddy Bevin (Cannondale-Drapac)

Paddy Bevin (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 45

Caleb Ewan had a day to forget due to mechanicals

Caleb Ewan had a day to forget due to mechanicals
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 45

Former Dutch champion Lars Boom produced a strong ride

Former Dutch champion Lars Boom produced a strong ride
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 45

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 45

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 45

Lars Boom (LottoNl-Jumbo) claimed the leader's jersey

Lars Boom (LottoNl-Jumbo) claimed the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 45

Elia Viviani (Sky) still leads the points classification

Elia Viviani (Sky) still leads the points classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 45

Jacob Scott (An Post CRC) leads the mountains classification

Jacob Scott (An Post CRC) leads the mountains classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 45

Graham Briggs (JLT Condor) leads the sprint classification

Graham Briggs (JLT Condor) leads the sprint classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 45

Geraint Thomas (Sky) is best British rider

Geraint Thomas (Sky) is best British rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 45

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 45

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 45

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 45

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 45

Stefan Kung (BMC)

Stefan Kung (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 45

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 45

Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 45

Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin)

Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 45

Lars Boom (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Lars Boom (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 45

Lars Boom (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Lars Boom (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 45

Lars Boom (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Lars Boom (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo) took the overall lead at the Tour of Britain, with a decisive victory in the stage five time trial. The Dutchman, who won the race in 2011, beat teammate and European time trial champion Victor Campenaerts into second place by six seconds, while Stefan Küng (BMC) was two seconds further back in third place.

Boom's time of 19:02 was one of the last to be set, and gives him a GC lead of eight seconds over Campenaerts. Seven further riders lie within twenty seconds of the lead, setting up an intriguing race situation going into the final three stages.

For his first win since 2015, it was a commanding one for Boom. He set the fastest time at the 8km checkpoint, clocking 9 minutes exactly. Before Boom's blitz, the quickest riders to the halfway mark were Küng, Alex Dowsett (Movistar) and Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin), setting times a full 18 seconds slower.

The wind, a tailwind from the start along Clacton coast but a headwind on the way back to the finish, was a factor as many riders posted slower times in the second half of the stage. One might have expected Boom to slow considerably during the second half, but he held on for a comfortable victory.

"I know I always go out quite hard," he said after the stage. "So I knew already that with the headwind in the last four kilometres I might drop some seconds, but in the end, I could keep it [my gearing] on 45, 48 so it was quite OK."

"For sure [I'm pleased], especially if you see all the names in the top 10. I'm really happy with it. The week before I came to Britain I had some problems with my stomach, so I was looking for shape but in the end, the feeling was pretty good on the TT bike.

"We have to make a plan for the next few days," Boom said. "It could be difficult with only six riders in the team. It makes racing a bit more tactical I think. But 20 seconds is not much so I don't know yet."

How it unfolded

While the race up to this point had been a sprinter's paradise, stage 5 was all about the wealth of time trialists present. The early pace was set by Marcin Bialoblocki (CCC Sprandi-Polkowice), who posted the first sub-20 minute time of the day.

The Pole clocked in at 19:34, but the opening hour of the day saw something of a time trial hot seat version of musical chairs. A surprise ride from Harry Tanfield (Bike Channel-Canyon) saw him go six seconds faster than Bialoblocki. The 22-year-old is clearly in great form - he had been in the break on stage 3.

Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott) was the next man to go fastest with a time of 19:23, but 20 minutes later, 2015 world time trial champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) obliterated the Australian's time by 14 seconds.

From then on it was just a case of waiting for the other big names to head out and battle for the win. Kiryienka's teammate Geraint Thomas briefly made it a Sky one-two with a time of 19:19 before Campenaerts went on to set a time of 19:08, which would be beaten by only one rider.

By that point, late in the afternoon, the time trial stars were heading out onto the course thick and fast. Jos Van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo), Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), Dowsett, Küng and Martin all came and went, all failing to beat the Belgian who held the provisional lead.

After Boom had blown everybody away, the only remaining intrigue was to see how the sprinters at the top of the GC classification managed to hold up.

The short story is that they didn't. At least, not apart from Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data). The Norwegian put in a respectable time of 19:32 to leave him 19 seconds behind Boom heading into the potentially decisive final stages.

Meanwhile, race leader Elia Viviani (Team Sky) came in 1:23 down on Boom's time. Second overall before the stage, Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) endured a miserable ride as mechanical problems necessitated a bike change on his way to finishing almost four minutes down.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:03
2Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:06
3Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:07
4Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:08
5Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:11
6Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:12
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:17
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
9Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:21
10Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
11Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:25
12Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
13Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:00:26
14Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
15Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:29
16Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:30
17Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:32
18Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:40
19Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
20Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
21Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
22Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:43
23Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:46
24James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:48
25Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
26Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:49
27Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:52
28Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:53
29Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:57
30Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott0:01:00
31Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
32Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
33Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:02
34Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
35Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:07
36James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling0:01:09
37Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:10
38Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
39Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling0:01:12
40Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:13
41Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:01:19
42Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
43Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:20
44Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling0:01:21
45Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:01:23
46Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
47Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:25
48Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:01:26
49Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
50James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:01:28
51Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
52Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:29
53Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
54Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:01:30
55Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:31
56Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:32
57Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:35
58Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:36
59Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain0:01:37
60Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain0:01:42
61Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
62Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
63Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:01:46
64Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:01:47
65Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:48
66Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:52
67Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
68Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:53
69Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:55
70Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis0:01:57
71Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor0:02:02
72Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
73James Knox (GBr) Great Britain0:02:08
74Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott0:02:13
75Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:02:15
76Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
77Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:02:16
78Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:02:17
79Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:02:19
80Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:25
81Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:26
82Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:02:28
83Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
84Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:29
85Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
86Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:31
87Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
88Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis0:02:33
89Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
90Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:35
91Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:02:37
92Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
93Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:02:38
94Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
95Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
96Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling0:02:39
97Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis0:02:41
98Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:02:45
99Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
100Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis0:02:47
101Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
102Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
103Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling0:02:49
104Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:50
105Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:02:53
106Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
107Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:55
108Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling0:03:07
109Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:03:11
110Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:38
111Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:03:56
112Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
113Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:03:57
114Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:04

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15pts
2Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
3Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky13
4Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
5Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11
6Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin10
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky9
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky8
9Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team7
10Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott6
11Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac5
12Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
13Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky3
14Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon2
15Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott1

Intermediate check
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:01
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:18
3Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
4Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:19
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
7Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:22
8Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
9Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:24
10Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:26
11Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:28
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
13Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
14Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:31
15Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:33
16Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
17Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
18Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:35
19Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:37
21Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
22Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
23James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
24Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:38
25Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
26Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
27Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
28Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:40
29Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
30Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
31Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
32Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
33Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:42
34Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
35Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
36James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
37Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:43
39Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
40Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:46
41Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
42Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
43Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
44Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling0:00:47
45Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
46Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
48Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:00:50
49Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
50Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:51
51Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
52Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:00:53
53James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
54Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
55Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:55
56Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
57Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:59
58Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
59Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:01:01
60Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
61Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:02
62Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
63Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
64Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
65Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction0:01:05
66Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
67Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
68Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor0:01:07
69Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
70Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
71James Knox (GBr) Great Britain0:01:08
72Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
73Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:10
74Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
75Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:11
76Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
77Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:01:13
78Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
79Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
80Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
81Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
82Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:14
83Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
84Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:15
85Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
86Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
87Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
89Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:18
90Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
91Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
92Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis0:01:20
93Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:21
94Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
95Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
96Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
97Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling0:01:23
98Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
99Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
100Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
101Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling0:01:25
102Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
103Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:01:28
104Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
105Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain0:01:29
106Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott0:01:34
107Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:01:36
108Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:38
109Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:01:39
110Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:01:45
111Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling0:01:55
112Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
113Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:15
114Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:02:33

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Lotto.Nl - Jumbo0:57:23
2Team Sky0:00:24
3Katusha - Alpecin0:01:19
4BMC Racing Team0:01:29
5Movistar Team0:01:31
6Orica - Scott0:01:33
7Cannondale - Drapac0:01:40
8CCC Sprandi - Polkowice0:02:29
9ONE Pro Cycling0:03:04
10Quick Step Floors0:03:25
11Dimension Data0:03:43
12Lotto - Soudal0:04:06
13Great Britain0:04:30
14JLT Condor0:04:35
15Madison - Genesis0:04:52
16Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:59
17Bike Channel - Canyon0:05:15
18An Post - Chain Reaction0:05:32
19Bardiani - CSF0:06:42
20Cylance Pro Cycling0:08:18

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo17:57:25
2Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:08
3Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:09
4Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
5Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:13
6Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:14
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:19
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
10Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:23
11Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:27
12Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
13Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:00:28
14Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:31
15Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:42
16Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
17Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
18Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
19Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:45
20Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:48
21Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:54
22Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:55
24Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling0:00:57
25Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:02
26Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:04
27Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
28Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
29Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:01:05
30James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling0:01:11
31Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:12
32Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling0:01:14
33Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:15
34Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling0:01:17
35Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:01:21
36Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:01:25
38Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:01:28
39Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
40James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:01:30
41Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
42Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:31
43Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:01:32
44Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:33
45Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:34
46Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:37
47Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:01:48
48Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:01:49
49Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:55
50Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain0:01:59
51Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:02:04
52Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
53Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
54James Knox (GBr) Great Britain0:02:10
55Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott0:02:15
56Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:31
57Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:33
58Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:02:40
60Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis0:02:42
61Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:02:47
62Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:57
63Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:15
64Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott0:03:27
65Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction0:03:34
66Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:03:38
67Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:03:39
68James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor0:03:45
69Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:46
70Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:50
71Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:31
72Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
73Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:35
74Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
75Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:04:36
76Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling0:04:39
77Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:45
78Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:06:02
79Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:07:14
80Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:07:48
81Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:07:56
82Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:57
83Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:08:22
84Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:05
85Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis0:09:30
86Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:33
87Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:41
88Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:45
89Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:09:48
90Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:02
91Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis0:10:06
92Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis0:10:17
93Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:10:19
94Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:10:20
95Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:10:26
96Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling0:10:40
97Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain0:10:55
98Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:20
99Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling0:11:22
100Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain0:12:09
101Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:13:02
102Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:21
103Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:13:25
104Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor0:14:29
105Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:14:31
106Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:37
107Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
108Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:38
109Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:15:51
110Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:17:17
111Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:18:45
112Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling0:19:01
113Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain0:19:58
114Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:31:41

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky51pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin49
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott43
4Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors39
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data28
6Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo26
7Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor25
8Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal24
9Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert24
10Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors20
11Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team17
12Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
13Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin15
14Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
15Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin14
16Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky13
17Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
18Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team13
19Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11
20Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon11
21Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
22Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac10
23Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain10
24Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky9
25Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal9
26Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky8
27Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors8
28Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors8
29Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott8
30Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
31Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team7
32Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin6
33Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott6
34Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac5
35Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
36Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky4
37Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac4
38Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data4
39Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
40Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling2
41Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott1
42Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction26pts
2Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor25
3Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice21
4Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis12
5Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon11
6Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor10
7Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors8
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data7
9Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis6
10Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling6
11Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
12Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data4
13Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon4
14Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3
15Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor3
16Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon3
17Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
18Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling2
19Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling2
20Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis2
21Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
22Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
23Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
24Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor15pts
2Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert14
3Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling6
4Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
5Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling5
6Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis5
7Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor4
8Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor4
9Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis3
10Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon3
11Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
12Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1
14Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis1
15Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction1
16Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon1

British rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky17:57:44
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:04
3Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:00:09
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:56
5James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:01:11
6Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
7Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:01:13
8Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain0:01:40
9Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:45
10James Knox (GBr) Great Britain0:01:51
11Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis0:02:23
12Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:02:28
13James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor0:03:26
14Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:05:43
15Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:06:55
16Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:07:29
17Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:07:37
18Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:08:03
19Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:26
20Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:09:29
21Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis0:09:47
22Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:10:00
23Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain0:10:36
24Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain0:11:50
25Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:12:43
26Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:13:06
27Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor0:14:10
28Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:15:32
29Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:16:58
30Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:18:26
31Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain0:19:39
32Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:31:22

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Lotto.Nl - Jumbo53:52:38
2Team Sky0:00:24
3Katusha - Alpecin0:01:19
4BMC Racing Team0:01:29
5Movistar Team0:01:31
6Orica - Scott0:01:33
7Cannondale - Drapac0:01:40
8ONE Pro Cycling0:03:04
9Quick Step Floors0:03:25
10Lotto - Soudal0:04:06
11Great Britain0:04:45
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:59
13Dimension Data0:05:02
14CCC Sprandi - Polkowice0:05:24
15Bardiani - CSF0:06:42
16An Post - Chain Reaction0:07:22
17JLT Condor0:07:30
18Bike Channel - Canyon0:13:46
19Madison - Genesis0:14:13
20Cylance Pro Cycling0:23:41

