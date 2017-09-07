Boom wins Tour of Britain time trial
Dutchman moves into overall lead
Stage 5: Tendring - Tendring (ITT)
Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo) took the overall lead at the Tour of Britain, with a decisive victory in the stage five time trial. The Dutchman, who won the race in 2011, beat teammate and European time trial champion Victor Campenaerts into second place by six seconds, while Stefan Küng (BMC) was two seconds further back in third place.
Related Articles
Boom's time of 19:02 was one of the last to be set, and gives him a GC lead of eight seconds over Campenaerts. Seven further riders lie within twenty seconds of the lead, setting up an intriguing race situation going into the final three stages.
For his first win since 2015, it was a commanding one for Boom. He set the fastest time at the 8km checkpoint, clocking 9 minutes exactly. Before Boom's blitz, the quickest riders to the halfway mark were Küng, Alex Dowsett (Movistar) and Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin), setting times a full 18 seconds slower.
The wind, a tailwind from the start along Clacton coast but a headwind on the way back to the finish, was a factor as many riders posted slower times in the second half of the stage. One might have expected Boom to slow considerably during the second half, but he held on for a comfortable victory.
"I know I always go out quite hard," he said after the stage. "So I knew already that with the headwind in the last four kilometres I might drop some seconds, but in the end, I could keep it [my gearing] on 45, 48 so it was quite OK."
"For sure [I'm pleased], especially if you see all the names in the top 10. I'm really happy with it. The week before I came to Britain I had some problems with my stomach, so I was looking for shape but in the end, the feeling was pretty good on the TT bike.
"We have to make a plan for the next few days," Boom said. "It could be difficult with only six riders in the team. It makes racing a bit more tactical I think. But 20 seconds is not much so I don't know yet."
How it unfolded
While the race up to this point had been a sprinter's paradise, stage 5 was all about the wealth of time trialists present. The early pace was set by Marcin Bialoblocki (CCC Sprandi-Polkowice), who posted the first sub-20 minute time of the day.
The Pole clocked in at 19:34, but the opening hour of the day saw something of a time trial hot seat version of musical chairs. A surprise ride from Harry Tanfield (Bike Channel-Canyon) saw him go six seconds faster than Bialoblocki. The 22-year-old is clearly in great form - he had been in the break on stage 3.
Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott) was the next man to go fastest with a time of 19:23, but 20 minutes later, 2015 world time trial champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) obliterated the Australian's time by 14 seconds.
From then on it was just a case of waiting for the other big names to head out and battle for the win. Kiryienka's teammate Geraint Thomas briefly made it a Sky one-two with a time of 19:19 before Campenaerts went on to set a time of 19:08, which would be beaten by only one rider.
By that point, late in the afternoon, the time trial stars were heading out onto the course thick and fast. Jos Van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo), Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), Dowsett, Küng and Martin all came and went, all failing to beat the Belgian who held the provisional lead.
After Boom had blown everybody away, the only remaining intrigue was to see how the sprinters at the top of the GC classification managed to hold up.
The short story is that they didn't. At least, not apart from Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data). The Norwegian put in a respectable time of 19:32 to leave him 19 seconds behind Boom heading into the potentially decisive final stages.
Meanwhile, race leader Elia Viviani (Team Sky) came in 1:23 down on Boom's time. Second overall before the stage, Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) endured a miserable ride as mechanical problems necessitated a bike change on his way to finishing almost four minutes down.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:03
|2
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:06
|3
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:07
|4
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:11
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:12
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:17
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|10
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|11
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:25
|12
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:26
|14
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|15
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:29
|16
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:30
|17
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:32
|18
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:40
|19
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|20
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:43
|23
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|24
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:00:48
|25
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:49
|27
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:52
|28
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:53
|29
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:57
|30
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|0:01:00
|31
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|32
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:02
|34
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|35
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:07
|36
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|0:01:09
|37
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:10
|38
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|39
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|0:01:12
|40
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:13
|41
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:01:19
|42
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|43
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:20
|44
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|0:01:21
|45
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:23
|46
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|47
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:25
|48
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:26
|49
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|50
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:28
|51
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|52
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:29
|53
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|54
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:01:30
|55
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:31
|56
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:32
|57
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:35
|58
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:36
|59
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:37
|60
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:42
|61
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|62
|Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|63
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:46
|64
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:47
|65
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:48
|66
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:52
|67
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|68
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:53
|69
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:55
|70
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|0:01:57
|71
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:02:02
|72
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|73
|James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:08
|74
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|0:02:13
|75
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:02:15
|76
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|77
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:16
|78
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:02:17
|79
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:02:19
|80
|Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:25
|81
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:26
|82
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:02:28
|83
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|84
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:29
|85
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:31
|87
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|88
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:02:33
|89
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|90
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:35
|91
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:02:37
|92
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|93
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:02:38
|94
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|95
|Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|96
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:02:39
|97
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:02:41
|98
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:02:45
|99
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|100
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|0:02:47
|101
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|102
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|103
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:02:49
|104
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:50
|105
|Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:02:53
|106
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|107
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:55
|108
|Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling
|0:03:07
|109
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:03:11
|110
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:38
|111
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:03:56
|112
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|113
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:03:57
|114
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|pts
|2
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|3
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|13
|4
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|5
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|9
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|9
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|6
|11
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|12
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|13
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|14
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|2
|15
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:01
|2
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|3
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:19
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|7
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:22
|8
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:24
|10
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:26
|11
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:28
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|14
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:31
|15
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:33
|16
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|19
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:37
|21
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|24
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|25
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|27
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|28
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|29
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|30
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|31
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|32
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:42
|34
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|35
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|36
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|37
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:43
|39
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|40
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:46
|41
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|43
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|44
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|0:00:47
|45
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|46
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|48
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|49
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|50
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:51
|51
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:53
|53
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|54
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|55
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:55
|56
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|57
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:59
|58
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:01
|60
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|61
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:02
|62
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|63
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|64
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|65
|Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:01:05
|66
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|67
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|68
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|0:01:07
|69
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|70
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|71
|James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:08
|72
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|73
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:10
|74
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|75
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:11
|76
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|77
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:01:13
|78
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|79
|Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|80
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|81
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|82
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:14
|83
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|84
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:15
|85
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|86
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|87
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|89
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:18
|90
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|91
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|0:01:20
|93
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:21
|94
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|95
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|96
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling
|0:01:23
|98
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|99
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|100
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|101
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|0:01:25
|102
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|103
|Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:01:28
|104
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|105
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:29
|106
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|0:01:34
|107
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:01:36
|108
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:38
|109
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:01:39
|110
|Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:01:45
|111
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|0:01:55
|112
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|113
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:15
|114
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:02:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Lotto.Nl - Jumbo
|0:57:23
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:24
|3
|Katusha - Alpecin
|0:01:19
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:29
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:01:31
|6
|Orica - Scott
|0:01:33
|7
|Cannondale - Drapac
|0:01:40
|8
|CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|0:02:29
|9
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:03:04
|10
|Quick Step Floors
|0:03:25
|11
|Dimension Data
|0:03:43
|12
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:04:06
|13
|Great Britain
|0:04:30
|14
|JLT Condor
|0:04:35
|15
|Madison - Genesis
|0:04:52
|16
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:59
|17
|Bike Channel - Canyon
|0:05:15
|18
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:05:32
|19
|Bardiani - CSF
|0:06:42
|20
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:08:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|17:57:25
|2
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:08
|3
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:09
|4
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:13
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:14
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:19
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|11
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:27
|12
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:28
|14
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:31
|15
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:42
|16
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|17
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:45
|20
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|21
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:54
|22
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:55
|24
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|0:00:57
|25
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:02
|26
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:04
|27
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:05
|30
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|0:01:11
|31
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:12
|32
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|0:01:14
|33
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:15
|34
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|0:01:17
|35
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:01:21
|36
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:25
|38
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:28
|39
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|40
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:30
|41
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|42
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:31
|43
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:01:32
|44
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:33
|45
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:34
|46
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:37
|47
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:48
|48
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:49
|49
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:55
|50
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:59
|51
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:04
|52
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|53
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|54
|James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:10
|55
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|0:02:15
|56
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:31
|57
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:33
|58
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:02:40
|60
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:02:42
|61
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:02:47
|62
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:57
|63
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:15
|64
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|0:03:27
|65
|Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:03:34
|66
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:03:38
|67
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:03:39
|68
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:03:45
|69
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:46
|70
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:50
|71
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:31
|72
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|73
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:35
|74
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|75
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:04:36
|76
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|0:04:39
|77
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:45
|78
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:06:02
|79
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:07:14
|80
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:07:48
|81
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:07:56
|82
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:57
|83
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:08:22
|84
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:05
|85
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|0:09:30
|86
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:33
|87
|Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:41
|88
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:45
|89
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:09:48
|90
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:02
|91
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:10:06
|92
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|0:10:17
|93
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:10:19
|94
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:10:20
|95
|Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:10:26
|96
|Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling
|0:10:40
|97
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|0:10:55
|98
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:20
|99
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:11:22
|100
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:12:09
|101
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:13:02
|102
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:21
|103
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:25
|104
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:14:29
|105
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:14:31
|106
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:15:37
|107
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|108
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:15:38
|109
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:15:51
|110
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:17:17
|111
|Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:18:45
|112
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|0:19:01
|113
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|0:19:58
|114
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:31:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|51
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|49
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|43
|4
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|39
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|28
|6
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|26
|7
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|25
|8
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|9
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|24
|10
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|11
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|17
|12
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|13
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|14
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|15
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|16
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|13
|17
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|18
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|13
|19
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|20
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|11
|21
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|22
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|23
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|10
|24
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|9
|25
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|9
|26
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|27
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|28
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|29
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|8
|30
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|31
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|7
|32
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|33
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|6
|34
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|35
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|36
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|37
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|38
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|4
|39
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|40
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|2
|41
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1
|42
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|26
|pts
|2
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|25
|3
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|21
|4
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|12
|5
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|11
|6
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|10
|7
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|7
|9
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|10
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|6
|11
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|12
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|13
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|4
|14
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|15
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|16
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|3
|17
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|18
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|2
|19
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|2
|20
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|2
|21
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|22
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|23
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|24
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|15
|pts
|2
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|3
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|6
|4
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|5
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|5
|6
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|7
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|8
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|9
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|3
|10
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|3
|11
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|12
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1
|14
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|15
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|1
|16
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|17:57:44
|2
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:09
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:56
|5
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:11
|6
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:01:13
|8
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:40
|9
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:45
|10
|James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:51
|11
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:02:23
|12
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:02:28
|13
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:03:26
|14
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:05:43
|15
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:06:55
|16
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:07:29
|17
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:07:37
|18
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:08:03
|19
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:26
|20
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:09:29
|21
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:09:47
|22
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:10:00
|23
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|0:10:36
|24
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:11:50
|25
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:12:43
|26
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:06
|27
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:14:10
|28
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:15:32
|29
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:16:58
|30
|Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:18:26
|31
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|0:19:39
|32
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:31:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Lotto.Nl - Jumbo
|53:52:38
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:24
|3
|Katusha - Alpecin
|0:01:19
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:29
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:01:31
|6
|Orica - Scott
|0:01:33
|7
|Cannondale - Drapac
|0:01:40
|8
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:03:04
|9
|Quick Step Floors
|0:03:25
|10
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:04:06
|11
|Great Britain
|0:04:45
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:59
|13
|Dimension Data
|0:05:02
|14
|CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|0:05:24
|15
|Bardiani - CSF
|0:06:42
|16
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:07:22
|17
|JLT Condor
|0:07:30
|18
|Bike Channel - Canyon
|0:13:46
|19
|Madison - Genesis
|0:14:13
|20
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:23:41
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of drop bar bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy