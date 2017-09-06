Image 1 of 46 Fernando Gaviria on the stage 4 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 46 Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 46 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 46 Irish champion Ryan Mullen (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 46 Hugh Carthy (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 46 Elia Viviani chatting at the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 46 Silvan Dillier after another tough day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 46 All smiles from Fernando Gaviria after his stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 46 Alistair Slater was 'most combative' on the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 46 The sprinters approach the line near the finish of stage 4 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 46 The sprinters approach the line near the finish of stage 4 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 46 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 46 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 46 Mark Cavendish finishes stage 4 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 46 Elia Viviani puts on the Tour of Britain's grey points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 46 Jacob Scott in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 46 Graham Briggs in the sprint jersey after stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 46 Best British rider Connor Swift (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 46 The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 46 Floris Gerts (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 46 The breakaway in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 46 The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 46 The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 46 Quick-Step riders celebrate Gaviria's stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 46 Fernando Gaviria wins stage 4 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 46 Fernando Gaviria wins stage 4 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 46 Fernando Gaviria wins stage 4 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 46 Fernando Gaviria wins stage 4 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 46 Fernando Gaviria on the stage 4 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 46 The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 46 Tony Martin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 46 The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 46 Katusha-Alpecin on stage before the start of stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 46 A Quick-Step rider on stage before the start of stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 46 Orica-Scott at sign in before the start of stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 46 The peloton rolls out for the start of stage 4 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 46 Alexander Kristoff before the start of stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 46 Fernando Gaviria before the start of stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 46 Elia Viviani before the start of stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 46 Caleb Ewan before the start of stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 46 Caleb Ewan before the start of stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 46 Elia Viviani before the start of stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 46 Caleb Ewan before the start of stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 46 The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 46 The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 46 Elia Viviani in green (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick Step Floors) put the disappointment of the first three stage of the Tour of Britain behind him to edge to victory on stage four in Newark-On-Trent. Elia Viviani (Sky) took second, also regaining the race lead, while Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) was third.

It was yet another close finish, which is no surprise considering the sprint talent on show at the race. The breakaway had managed to hold on until the 3km mark, which was more out of the ordinary.

In the end, though, it was the familiar sight of the sprinter's teams battling supremacy. Sky, Katusha, Dimension Data, Orica-Scott were among those trading places as the finish neared, but it was Quick-Step Floors who emerged as the most organised and crucially, best-timed outfit.

Zdenek Štybar was the first on the front, followed by expert lead-out man Maximiliano Richeze, who peeled off with 100 metres to go. Gaviria's team had given him the head start needed to hang on and fend off the fast-approaching Elia Viviani on the line.

"Today was a beautiful day for me and for the team because they really helped today," Gaviria said at the post-stage press conference. "This was my first win since the Giro because I had an injury on my left leg, so to come back and win was very good."

"The difference [between today and the first three stages] was that I had better legs today," he added, jokingly.

"When I actually achieve what I set out to do, which is come here to win, I'm relieved because it's what I've achieved after all the hard work I've been doing since the injury," he said, in reference to the hematoma he had sustained in a July training mishap.

How it unfolded

A rainy start in Mansfield meant it was also a fast one for the peloton, and subsequently something of a battle for the breakaway of the day to establish a consistent lead. After 13km a five-man group had earned a small gap, with the group consisting of Mark McNally (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Jacob Scott (AnPost-Chain Reaction), Alistair Slater (JLT-Condor) and the Madison-Genesis teammates Alexandre Blain and Richard Handley.

Five kilometres later, James Lowsley-Williams (Bike Channel-Canyon) and Bryan Lewis (Cylance Pro Cycling) had also attacked from the peloton, languishing around a minute behind the break for almost 30km. However, at that point their adventure came to an end as the UCI Commissaires disqualified both riders from the race; the pair had used the pavement to move up the peloton as they launched their attack.

For much of the day, the break's advantage fluctuated at around the 3:30 mark, while McNally swept up the three sprint points of the day, leaving him level with Graham Briggs, who held on to the red jersey on countback.

Orica-Scott, Katusha and Dimension Data kept things under control at the front of the peloton, though there was some drama just before the day's only climb as several riders ran wide into a parked car. Silvan Dillier (BMC) and Michael Hepburn (Orica-Scott) were among those held up, while Brent Bookwalter (BMC) was forced to abandon the race.

On the climb itself, 40km from the finish, Scott outmaneuvered Slater, who had attacked in an attempt to preserve JLT teammate Briggs' mountain classification lead. The AnPost-Chain Reaction man wears the black jersey tomorrow, albeit with a slim one-point lead.

In a departure from the previous stage finishes, which had seen the peloton absorb the breakaway slightly early, the situation was touch-and-go coming into the final 20km. The leaders still enjoyed a two-minute gap, while 10km later it had been cut in half by a peloton led by Dimension Data, Sky, Orica-Scott, LottoNL-Jumbo, and Katusha.

The gap continued to melt away as the kilometres passed, and the breakaway's dream finally died 3km from the end of the stage. A multitude of teams took to the front, with all the major sprinters represented in the battle for those vital lead positions.

Come the all-important final 300 metres, Quick-Step Floors had wrested control with three riders at the front. All that remained was for their Colombian sprint star to finish the job.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3:43:31 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 8 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 11 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 12 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 13 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 14 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 15 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 16 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 17 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 18 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 19 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 20 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 21 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 22 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 23 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 24 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 25 Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 27 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 28 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 29 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 30 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 31 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 32 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 34 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 35 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 36 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 37 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 38 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 39 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 40 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 41 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 44 Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 45 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 46 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 47 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 48 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 49 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 50 Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 51 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 52 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 53 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 54 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 55 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 56 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 57 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 58 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 59 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 60 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 61 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 62 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 63 Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 65 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 66 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 67 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 68 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 69 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 70 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 71 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 73 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 74 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 75 James Knox (GBr) Great Britain 76 Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 77 Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling 78 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 79 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 80 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 81 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 82 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 83 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 84 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 85 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 86 Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain 87 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 88 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 89 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 90 Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 91 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 92 Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data 93 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 94 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 95 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 96 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 97 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 98 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 99 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 100 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 101 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:36 102 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:01:20 103 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 104 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:25 105 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:48 106 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:01:53 107 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 108 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 109 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 110 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 111 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling 112 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 113 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:02:08 114 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:04:24 DSQ James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon DSQ Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling DNF Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 15 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 14 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 13 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 5 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 11 6 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 7 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 9 8 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 9 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 10 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6 11 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 5 12 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 4 13 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 3 14 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 1

Mountain 1 - Eaton Wood, km. 122.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 4 pts 2 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 3 3 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 2 4 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Sprint 1 - Bilsthorpe, km. 59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 2 3 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 1

Sprint 2 - Ranskill, km. 107.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 2 3 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 1

Sprint 3 - Collingham Village, km. 147.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 2 3 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 1

British riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 3:43:31 2 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 3 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 4 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 5 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 6 Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 7 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 8 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 9 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 10 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 12 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 13 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 14 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 15 James Knox (GBr) Great Britain 16 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 17 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 18 Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain 19 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 20 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 21 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 22 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 23 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 24 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 25 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:25 27 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:48 28 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:53 29 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 30 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 31 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 32 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:04:24

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quick Step Floors 11:10:33 2 Katusha - Alpecin 3 Lotto - Soudal 4 Cannondale - Drapac 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Team Sky 8 Team Lotto.Nl - Jumbo 9 Bike Channel - Canyon 10 Movistar Team 11 ONE Pro Cycling 12 Bardiani - CSF 13 Orica - Scott 14 Dimension Data 15 Great Britain 16 CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 17 Madison - Genesis 18 An Post - Chain Reaction 19 JLT Condor 20 Cylance Pro Cycling

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 17:38:05 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 3 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:06 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:07 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:12 6 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 0:00:14 7 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 8 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 9 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:18 10 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:00:19 11 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:20 12 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 14 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 15 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 16 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 17 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 18 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 19 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 20 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 21 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 22 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 24 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 25 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 26 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 27 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 28 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 29 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 30 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 31 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 32 Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 33 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 34 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 35 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 36 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 37 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 38 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 39 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 40 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 41 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 42 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 43 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 44 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 45 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 46 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 47 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 48 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 50 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 51 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 53 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 54 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 55 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 56 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 57 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 58 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 59 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 60 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 61 James Knox (GBr) Great Britain 62 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 63 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:35 64 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:39 65 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:04 66 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:08 67 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 0:02:10 68 Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 69 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 70 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 0:02:45 71 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:01 72 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 73 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:15 74 Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data 75 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 76 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:17 77 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:03:42 78 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:04:33 79 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:04:44 80 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:05:04 81 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:46 82 Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 83 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 84 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:16 85 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:34 86 Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 87 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:37 88 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:07:48 89 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 90 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:51 91 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 92 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 93 Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling 94 Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 95 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 96 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 97 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:08:51 98 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:08:55 99 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 0:09:36 100 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 0:09:54 101 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:10:43 102 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:49 103 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:12:18 104 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 0:12:32 105 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:12:44 106 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:12:54 107 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:55 108 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:14:17 109 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:15:07 110 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:15:23 111 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling 112 Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:16:25 113 Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain 0:17:23 114 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:29:40

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 51 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 49 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 43 4 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 39 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 28 6 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 26 7 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 25 8 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 9 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 24 10 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 20 11 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 17 12 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 14 13 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 13 14 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 11 15 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 10 16 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 10 17 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 9 18 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 9 19 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 20 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 8 21 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 8 22 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 23 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6 24 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 5 25 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 4 26 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 4 27 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 28 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 2 29 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 30 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 1 31 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 26 pts 2 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 25 3 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 21 4 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 12 5 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 11 6 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 10 7 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 7 9 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 10 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 6 11 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 12 Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data 4 13 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 4 14 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 15 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 3 16 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 3 17 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 2 18 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 19 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 2 20 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 2 21 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 22 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 23 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 24 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 15 pts 2 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 3 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 6 4 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 5 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 5 6 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 7 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 4 8 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 4 9 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 3 10 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 3 11 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 12 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1 14 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 1 15 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 1 16 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 1

British riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 17:38:24 2 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:01 3 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 4 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 5 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 6 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 8 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 9 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 10 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 11 James Knox (GBr) Great Britain 12 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:16 13 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 0:02:56 14 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:03:23 15 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:04:25 16 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:04:45 17 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:06:27 18 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:18 19 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:07:29 20 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:07:32 21 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 22 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:08:36 23 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 0:09:17 24 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 0:09:35 25 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:10:24 26 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 0:12:13 27 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:36 28 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:13:58 29 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:14:48 30 Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:16:06 31 Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain 0:17:04 32 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:29:21