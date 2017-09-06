Tour of Britain: Gaviria wins stage 4
First win since Giro d'Italia for Colombian
Stage 4: Mansfield - Newark-on-Trent
Fernando Gaviria (Quick Step Floors) put the disappointment of the first three stage of the Tour of Britain behind him to edge to victory on stage four in Newark-On-Trent. Elia Viviani (Sky) took second, also regaining the race lead, while Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) was third.
It was yet another close finish, which is no surprise considering the sprint talent on show at the race. The breakaway had managed to hold on until the 3km mark, which was more out of the ordinary.
In the end, though, it was the familiar sight of the sprinter's teams battling supremacy. Sky, Katusha, Dimension Data, Orica-Scott were among those trading places as the finish neared, but it was Quick-Step Floors who emerged as the most organised and crucially, best-timed outfit.
Zdenek Štybar was the first on the front, followed by expert lead-out man Maximiliano Richeze, who peeled off with 100 metres to go. Gaviria's team had given him the head start needed to hang on and fend off the fast-approaching Elia Viviani on the line.
"Today was a beautiful day for me and for the team because they really helped today," Gaviria said at the post-stage press conference. "This was my first win since the Giro because I had an injury on my left leg, so to come back and win was very good."
"The difference [between today and the first three stages] was that I had better legs today," he added, jokingly.
"When I actually achieve what I set out to do, which is come here to win, I'm relieved because it's what I've achieved after all the hard work I've been doing since the injury," he said, in reference to the hematoma he had sustained in a July training mishap.
How it unfolded
A rainy start in Mansfield meant it was also a fast one for the peloton, and subsequently something of a battle for the breakaway of the day to establish a consistent lead. After 13km a five-man group had earned a small gap, with the group consisting of Mark McNally (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Jacob Scott (AnPost-Chain Reaction), Alistair Slater (JLT-Condor) and the Madison-Genesis teammates Alexandre Blain and Richard Handley.
Five kilometres later, James Lowsley-Williams (Bike Channel-Canyon) and Bryan Lewis (Cylance Pro Cycling) had also attacked from the peloton, languishing around a minute behind the break for almost 30km. However, at that point their adventure came to an end as the UCI Commissaires disqualified both riders from the race; the pair had used the pavement to move up the peloton as they launched their attack.
For much of the day, the break's advantage fluctuated at around the 3:30 mark, while McNally swept up the three sprint points of the day, leaving him level with Graham Briggs, who held on to the red jersey on countback.
Orica-Scott, Katusha and Dimension Data kept things under control at the front of the peloton, though there was some drama just before the day's only climb as several riders ran wide into a parked car. Silvan Dillier (BMC) and Michael Hepburn (Orica-Scott) were among those held up, while Brent Bookwalter (BMC) was forced to abandon the race.
On the climb itself, 40km from the finish, Scott outmaneuvered Slater, who had attacked in an attempt to preserve JLT teammate Briggs' mountain classification lead. The AnPost-Chain Reaction man wears the black jersey tomorrow, albeit with a slim one-point lead.
In a departure from the previous stage finishes, which had seen the peloton absorb the breakaway slightly early, the situation was touch-and-go coming into the final 20km. The leaders still enjoyed a two-minute gap, while 10km later it had been cut in half by a peloton led by Dimension Data, Sky, Orica-Scott, LottoNL-Jumbo, and Katusha.
The gap continued to melt away as the kilometres passed, and the breakaway's dream finally died 3km from the end of the stage. A multitude of teams took to the front, with all the major sprinters represented in the battle for those vital lead positions.
Come the all-important final 300 metres, Quick-Step Floors had wrested control with three riders at the front. All that remained was for their Colombian sprint star to finish the job.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3:43:31
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|8
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|13
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|16
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|17
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|18
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|19
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|21
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|23
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|24
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|25
|Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|27
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|30
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|32
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|34
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|35
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|36
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|37
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|38
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|39
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|40
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|41
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|45
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|46
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|47
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|48
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|49
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|51
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|52
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|53
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|54
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|56
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|57
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|58
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|59
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|60
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|61
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|62
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|63
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|65
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|66
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|67
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|68
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|69
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|70
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|71
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|73
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|74
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|75
|James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
|76
|Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|77
|Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling
|78
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|79
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|80
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|81
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|82
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|83
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|84
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|85
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|86
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|87
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|88
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|89
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|90
|Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|91
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|92
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
|93
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|94
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|95
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|96
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|97
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|98
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|99
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|100
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:36
|102
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:20
|103
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:25
|105
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:48
|106
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:01:53
|107
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|108
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|109
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|110
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|111
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|112
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|113
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:02:08
|114
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:04:24
|DSQ
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|DSQ
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|14
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|5
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|6
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|7
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|9
|8
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|9
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|10
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|11
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|12
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|4
|13
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|14
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|2
|15
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|4
|pts
|2
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|3
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|2
|4
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|pts
|2
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|2
|3
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|pts
|2
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|2
|3
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|2
|3
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|3:43:31
|2
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|4
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|5
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|6
|Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|7
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|9
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|13
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|14
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|15
|James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
|16
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|18
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|19
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|20
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|21
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|22
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|23
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|24
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|25
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:25
|27
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:48
|28
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:53
|29
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|30
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|31
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|32
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:04:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick Step Floors
|11:10:33
|2
|Katusha - Alpecin
|3
|Lotto - Soudal
|4
|Cannondale - Drapac
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Team Sky
|8
|Team Lotto.Nl - Jumbo
|9
|Bike Channel - Canyon
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|ONE Pro Cycling
|12
|Bardiani - CSF
|13
|Orica - Scott
|14
|Dimension Data
|15
|Great Britain
|16
|CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|17
|Madison - Genesis
|18
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|19
|JLT Condor
|20
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|17:38:05
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|3
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:06
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:07
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:12
|6
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|7
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|8
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|9
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:18
|10
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:00:19
|11
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:20
|12
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|14
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|17
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|18
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|25
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|27
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|28
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|29
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|30
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|31
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|32
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|33
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|34
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|36
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|37
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|38
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|39
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|42
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|43
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|44
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|45
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|47
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|48
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|50
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|51
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|53
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|54
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|55
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|56
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|57
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|58
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|59
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|60
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|61
|James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
|62
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|63
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:35
|64
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:39
|65
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:04
|66
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:08
|67
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|0:02:10
|68
|Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|69
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|70
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|0:02:45
|71
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:01
|72
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|73
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:15
|74
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
|75
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|76
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:17
|77
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:03:42
|78
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:04:33
|79
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:04:44
|80
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:05:04
|81
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:46
|82
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|84
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:16
|85
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:34
|86
|Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|87
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:37
|88
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:07:48
|89
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|90
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:51
|91
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|92
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|93
|Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling
|94
|Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|95
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|96
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|97
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:08:51
|98
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:08:55
|99
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|0:09:36
|100
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:09:54
|101
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:10:43
|102
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:49
|103
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:12:18
|104
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:12:32
|105
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:12:44
|106
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:12:54
|107
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:55
|108
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:14:17
|109
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:15:07
|110
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:15:23
|111
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|112
|Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:16:25
|113
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|0:17:23
|114
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:29:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|51
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|49
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|43
|4
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|39
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|28
|6
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|26
|7
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|25
|8
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|9
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|24
|10
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|11
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|17
|12
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|13
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|13
|14
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|15
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|10
|16
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|17
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|9
|18
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|9
|19
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|20
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|21
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|8
|22
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|23
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|24
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|25
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|26
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|4
|27
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|28
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|2
|29
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|30
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|31
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|26
|pts
|2
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|25
|3
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|21
|4
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|12
|5
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|11
|6
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|10
|7
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|7
|9
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|10
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|6
|11
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|12
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|13
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|4
|14
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|15
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|16
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|3
|17
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|2
|18
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|19
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|2
|20
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|2
|21
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|22
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|23
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|24
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|15
|pts
|2
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|3
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|6
|4
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|5
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|5
|6
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|7
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|8
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|9
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|3
|10
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|3
|11
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|12
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1
|14
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|15
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|1
|16
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|17:38:24
|2
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:01
|3
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|4
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|9
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|10
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
|12
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:16
|13
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:02:56
|14
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:03:23
|15
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:04:25
|16
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:04:45
|17
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:06:27
|18
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:18
|19
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:07:29
|20
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:07:32
|21
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|22
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:08:36
|23
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|0:09:17
|24
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:09:35
|25
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:10:24
|26
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:12:13
|27
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:36
|28
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:13:58
|29
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:14:48
|30
|Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:16:06
|31
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|0:17:04
|32
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:29:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick Step Floors
|52:55:15
|2
|Katusha - Alpecin
|3
|Lotto - Soudal
|4
|Team Sky
|5
|Team Lotto.Nl - Jumbo
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|Orica - Scott
|8
|Cannondale - Drapac
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|ONE Pro Cycling
|12
|Bardiani - CSF
|13
|Great Britain
|0:00:15
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:01:19
|15
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:01:50
|16
|JLT Condor
|0:02:55
|17
|CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|18
|Bike Channel - Canyon
|0:08:31
|19
|Madison - Genesis
|0:09:21
|20
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:15:23
