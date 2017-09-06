Trending

Tour of Britain: Gaviria wins stage 4

First win since Giro d'Italia for Colombian

Image 1 of 46

Fernando Gaviria on the stage 4 podium

Fernando Gaviria on the stage 4 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 46

Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 46

Alex Dowsett (Movistar)

Alex Dowsett (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 46

Irish champion Ryan Mullen (Cannondale-Drapac)

Irish champion Ryan Mullen (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 46

Hugh Carthy (Cannondale-Drapac)

Hugh Carthy (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 46

Elia Viviani chatting at the team car

Elia Viviani chatting at the team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 46

Silvan Dillier after another tough day

Silvan Dillier after another tough day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 46

All smiles from Fernando Gaviria after his stage win

All smiles from Fernando Gaviria after his stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 46

Alistair Slater was 'most combative' on the stage

Alistair Slater was 'most combative' on the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 46

The sprinters approach the line near the finish of stage 4 at the Tour of Britain

The sprinters approach the line near the finish of stage 4 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 46

The sprinters approach the line near the finish of stage 4 at the Tour of Britain

The sprinters approach the line near the finish of stage 4 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 46

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 46

Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Quick-Step Floors)

Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 46

Mark Cavendish finishes stage 4 at the Tour of Britain

Mark Cavendish finishes stage 4 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 46

Elia Viviani puts on the Tour of Britain's grey points jersey

Elia Viviani puts on the Tour of Britain's grey points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 46

Jacob Scott in the mountains jersey

Jacob Scott in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 46

Graham Briggs in the sprint jersey after stage 4

Graham Briggs in the sprint jersey after stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 46

Best British rider Connor Swift

Best British rider Connor Swift
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 46

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Britain

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 46

Floris Gerts

Floris Gerts
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 46

The breakaway in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Britain

The breakaway in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 46

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Britain

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 46

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Britain

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 46

Quick-Step riders celebrate Gaviria's stage win

Quick-Step riders celebrate Gaviria's stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 46

Fernando Gaviria wins stage 4 at the Tour of Britain

Fernando Gaviria wins stage 4 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 46

Fernando Gaviria wins stage 4 at the Tour of Britain

Fernando Gaviria wins stage 4 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 46

Fernando Gaviria wins stage 4 at the Tour of Britain

Fernando Gaviria wins stage 4 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 46

Fernando Gaviria wins stage 4 at the Tour of Britain

Fernando Gaviria wins stage 4 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 46

Fernando Gaviria on the stage 4 podium

Fernando Gaviria on the stage 4 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 46

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Britain

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 46

Tony Martin (Katusha)

Tony Martin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 46

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Britain

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 46

Katusha-Alpecin on stage before the start of stage 4

Katusha-Alpecin on stage before the start of stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 46

A Quick-Step rider on stage before the start of stage 4

A Quick-Step rider on stage before the start of stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 46

Orica-Scott at sign in before the start of stage 4

Orica-Scott at sign in before the start of stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 46

The peloton rolls out for the start of stage 4 at the Tour of Britain

The peloton rolls out for the start of stage 4 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 46

Alexander Kristoff before the start of stage 4

Alexander Kristoff before the start of stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 46

Fernando Gaviria before the start of stage 4

Fernando Gaviria before the start of stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 46

Elia Viviani before the start of stage 4

Elia Viviani before the start of stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 46

Caleb Ewan before the start of stage 4

Caleb Ewan before the start of stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 46

Caleb Ewan before the start of stage 4

Caleb Ewan before the start of stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 46

Elia Viviani before the start of stage 4

Elia Viviani before the start of stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 46

Caleb Ewan before the start of stage 4

Caleb Ewan before the start of stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 46

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Britain

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 46

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Britain

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 46

Elia Viviani in green

Elia Viviani in green
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick Step Floors) put the disappointment of the first three stage of the Tour of Britain behind him to edge to victory on stage four in Newark-On-Trent. Elia Viviani (Sky) took second, also regaining the race lead, while Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) was third.

Related Articles

Bookwalter out of Tour of Britain after crashing into parked car

Tour of Britain organisers investigating car crash

Gaviria's World Championships prospects brighten with Tour of Britain win

It was yet another close finish, which is no surprise considering the sprint talent on show at the race. The breakaway had managed to hold on until the 3km mark, which was more out of the ordinary.

In the end, though, it was the familiar sight of the sprinter's teams battling supremacy. Sky, Katusha, Dimension Data, Orica-Scott were among those trading places as the finish neared, but it was Quick-Step Floors who emerged as the most organised and crucially, best-timed outfit.

Zdenek Štybar was the first on the front, followed by expert lead-out man Maximiliano Richeze, who peeled off with 100 metres to go. Gaviria's team had given him the head start needed to hang on and fend off the fast-approaching Elia Viviani on the line.

"Today was a beautiful day for me and for the team because they really helped today," Gaviria said at the post-stage press conference. "This was my first win since the Giro because I had an injury on my left leg, so to come back and win was very good."

"The difference [between today and the first three stages] was that I had better legs today," he added, jokingly.

"When I actually achieve what I set out to do, which is come here to win, I'm relieved because it's what I've achieved after all the hard work I've been doing since the injury," he said, in reference to the hematoma he had sustained in a July training mishap.

How it unfolded

A rainy start in Mansfield meant it was also a fast one for the peloton, and subsequently something of a battle for the breakaway of the day to establish a consistent lead. After 13km a five-man group had earned a small gap, with the group consisting of Mark McNally (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Jacob Scott (AnPost-Chain Reaction), Alistair Slater (JLT-Condor) and the Madison-Genesis teammates Alexandre Blain and Richard Handley.

Five kilometres later, James Lowsley-Williams (Bike Channel-Canyon) and Bryan Lewis (Cylance Pro Cycling) had also attacked from the peloton, languishing around a minute behind the break for almost 30km. However, at that point their adventure came to an end as the UCI Commissaires disqualified both riders from the race; the pair had used the pavement to move up the peloton as they launched their attack.

For much of the day, the break's advantage fluctuated at around the 3:30 mark, while McNally swept up the three sprint points of the day, leaving him level with Graham Briggs, who held on to the red jersey on countback.

Orica-Scott, Katusha and Dimension Data kept things under control at the front of the peloton, though there was some drama just before the day's only climb as several riders ran wide into a parked car. Silvan Dillier (BMC) and Michael Hepburn (Orica-Scott) were among those held up, while Brent Bookwalter (BMC) was forced to abandon the race.

On the climb itself, 40km from the finish, Scott outmaneuvered Slater, who had attacked in an attempt to preserve JLT teammate Briggs' mountain classification lead. The AnPost-Chain Reaction man wears the black jersey tomorrow, albeit with a slim one-point lead.

In a departure from the previous stage finishes, which had seen the peloton absorb the breakaway slightly early, the situation was touch-and-go coming into the final 20km. The leaders still enjoyed a two-minute gap, while 10km later it had been cut in half by a peloton led by Dimension Data, Sky, Orica-Scott, LottoNL-Jumbo, and Katusha.

The gap continued to melt away as the kilometres passed, and the breakaway's dream finally died 3km from the end of the stage. A multitude of teams took to the front, with all the major sprinters represented in the battle for those vital lead positions.

Come the all-important final 300 metres, Quick-Step Floors had wrested control with three riders at the front. All that remained was for their Colombian sprint star to finish the job.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors3:43:31
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
5Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
6Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
8Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
11Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
12Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
13Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
14Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
15Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
16Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
17Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
18Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
19Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
20Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
21Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
22Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
23Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
24Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
25Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
27Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
28Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
29Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
30Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
31Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
32Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
33Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
34Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
35Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
36Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
37Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
38Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
39Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
40Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
41Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
42Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
43Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
44Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
45Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
46Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
47Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
48Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
49James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
50Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
51Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
52Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
53Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
54Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
55Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
56Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
57Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
58Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
59James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
60Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
61Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
62Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
63Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
64Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
65Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
66Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
67Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
68Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
69Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
70Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
71Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
72Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
73Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
74Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
75James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
76Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
77Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling
78Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
79Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
80Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
81Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
82Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
83Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
84Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
85Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
86Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
87Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
88Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
89Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
90Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
91Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
92Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
93Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
94Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
95Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
96Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
97James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
98Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
99Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
100Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
101Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:36
102Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:20
103Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
104Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain0:01:25
105Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:48
106Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:01:53
107Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
108Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
109Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
110Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
111Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
112Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
113Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:02:08
114Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:04:24
DSQJames Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
DSQBryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
DNFBrent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors15pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky14
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin13
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
5Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
6Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
7Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon9
8Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
9Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
10Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin6
11Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac5
12Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor4
13Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors3
14Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team2
15Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott1

Mountain 1 - Eaton Wood, km. 122.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction4pts
2Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor3
3Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis2
4Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Sprint 1 - Bilsthorpe, km. 59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3pts
2Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor2
3Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis1

Sprint 2 - Ranskill, km. 107.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3pts
2Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor2
3Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis1

Sprint 3 - Collingham Village, km. 147.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3pts
2Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis2
3Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction1

British riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon3:43:31
2Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
3Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
4Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
5Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
6Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
7Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
8Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
9James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
10Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
12Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
13Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
14Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
15James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
16Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
17Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
18Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
19Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
20Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
21Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
22Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
23James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
24Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
25Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain0:01:25
27Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:48
28Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:53
29Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
30Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
31Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
32Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:04:24

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick Step Floors11:10:33
2Katusha - Alpecin
3Lotto - Soudal
4Cannondale - Drapac
5BMC Racing Team
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Team Sky
8Team Lotto.Nl - Jumbo
9Bike Channel - Canyon
10Movistar Team
11ONE Pro Cycling
12Bardiani - CSF
13Orica - Scott
14Dimension Data
15Great Britain
16CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
17Madison - Genesis
18An Post - Chain Reaction
19JLT Condor
20Cylance Pro Cycling

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky17:38:05
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
3Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:00:06
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:07
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:12
6Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling0:00:14
7Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
8Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
9Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:18
10Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis0:00:19
11Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:20
12Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
14Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
15Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
16Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
17Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
18Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
19Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
20Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
21Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
22Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
24Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
25Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
26Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
27Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
28Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
29Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
30Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
31Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
32Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
33Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
34Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
36Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
37Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
38Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
39Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
40James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
41Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
42Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
43Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
44Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
45Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
46Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
47Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
48Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
49Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
50Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
51Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
52Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
53Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
54James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
55Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
56Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
57Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
58Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
59Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
60Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
61James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
62Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
63Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain0:00:35
64Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:39
65Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:04
66Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:08
67Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling0:02:10
68Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
69Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
70Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott0:02:45
71Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:01
72Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
73Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:15
74Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
75James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
76Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:17
77Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:03:42
78Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:04:33
79Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:04:44
80Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:05:04
81Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:46
82Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
83Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
84Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:16
85Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:34
86Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
87Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:37
88Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:07:48
89Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
90Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:51
91Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
92Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
93Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling
94Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
95Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
96Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
97Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling0:08:51
98Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:08:55
99Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain0:09:36
100Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain0:09:54
101Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:10:43
102Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:49
103Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:18
104Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor0:12:32
105Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:12:44
106Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:12:54
107Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:12:55
108Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:14:17
109Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:15:07
110Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:23
111Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
112Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:16:25
113Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain0:17:23
114Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:29:40

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky51pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin49
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott43
4Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors39
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data28
6Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo26
7Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor25
8Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal24
9Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert24
10Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors20
11Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team17
12Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin14
13Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team13
14Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
15Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain10
16Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac10
17Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal9
18Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon9
19Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors8
20Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors8
21Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott8
22Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
23Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin6
24Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin5
25Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac4
26Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data4
27Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
28Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling2
29Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
30Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky1
31Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction26pts
2Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor25
3Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice21
4Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis12
5Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon11
6Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor10
7Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors8
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data7
9Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis6
10Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling6
11Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
12Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data4
13Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon4
14Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3
15Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor3
16Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon3
17Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling2
18Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
19Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis2
20Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling2
21Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
22Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
23Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
24Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor15pts
2Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert14
3Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling6
4Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
5Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling5
6Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis5
7Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor4
8Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor4
9Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis3
10Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon3
11Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
12Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1
14Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis1
15Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction1
16Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon1

British riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis17:38:24
2Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain0:00:01
3Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
4Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
5James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
6Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
8Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
9Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
10Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
11James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
12Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain0:00:16
13James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor0:02:56
14Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:03:23
15Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:04:25
16Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:04:45
17Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:06:27
18Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:18
19Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:07:29
20Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis0:07:32
21Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
22Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:08:36
23Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain0:09:17
24Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain0:09:35
25Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:10:24
26Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor0:12:13
27Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:12:36
28Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:13:58
29Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:14:48
30Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:16:06
31Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain0:17:04
32Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:29:21

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick Step Floors52:55:15
2Katusha - Alpecin
3Lotto - Soudal
4Team Sky
5Team Lotto.Nl - Jumbo
6Movistar Team
7Orica - Scott
8Cannondale - Drapac
9BMC Racing Team
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11ONE Pro Cycling
12Bardiani - CSF
13Great Britain0:00:15
14Dimension Data0:01:19
15An Post - Chain Reaction0:01:50
16JLT Condor0:02:55
17CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
18Bike Channel - Canyon0:08:31
19Madison - Genesis0:09:21
20Cylance Pro Cycling0:15:23

Latest on Cyclingnews