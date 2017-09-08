Trending

Tour of Britain: Ewan wins in Aldeburgh

Boom continues to lead overall

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) claimed his third victory of the Tour of Britain after a long sprint in Aldeburgh on stage 6. Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) was a distant second while Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) finished third.

The Australian took advantage of another technical finish - this time a sharp downhill turn 500 metres from the finish, which was complicated further by the wet roads.

While Zdenek Štybar (Quick-Step Floors) got his line wrong at the head of the peloton, holding out a foot in order to stay upright, Ewan took a perfect line behind teammate Luka Mezgec and emerged on the wheel of Gaviria's lead-out man, Maximiliano Richeze.

Already, the decisive gap had opened up, and as Richeze took the time to turn back in search of his sprinter, Ewan burst past in his distinctive aero tuck to take the win by a bike length.

"We got information over the radio during the race that the final corner was tight and off-camber as well," Ewan said after the stage. "Obviously we knew it was going to be wet as well so we definitely wanted to be in good position there.

"I was pretty much in perfect position, exactly where I wanted to be, and then one of the Quick-Step guys took a really bad line into the corner and he had unclipped and kind of pushed Luka, my lead-out man, into the barriers a bit. So I lost him through the corner and then I came through the corner on the inside and I decided I'd just go from there. It was a little bit of a longer sprint than I'd hoped for but luckily it paid off."

Ewan was positive about adding to his stage win tally too, targeting the final stage in Cardiff as the location for victory number four.

"I think tomorrow is going to be a bit too hard. There's that climb with under 10km to go and I think the teams that aren't here with a sprinter would really pinpoint that stage," he said. "But then definitely the last stage in Cardiff will be a sprint and I'll go full gas again for that."

The main GC positions, as well as the leadership of the minor classifications, remain unchanged after the stage.

How it unfolded

After a sojourn in Clacton for yesterday's time trial, it was back to normal and yet another flat stage likely to end with a mass sprint. A wet start meant a fast one for the peloton as the riders raced to escape the torrential downpour that emptied over Newmarket immediately after the start.

During the early kilometres, riders clipped off the front of the peloton in dribs and drabs but to no avail until a group of seven earned a gap after 12km.

Enrico Barbin (Bardiani-CSF), James Shaw (Lotto-Soudal), Harry Tanfield (Bike Channel-Canyon), Connor Swift (Madison-Genesis), Hayden McCormick (One Pro Cycling), Regan Gough (AnPost-Chain Reaction) and Jacob Hennessey (Great Britain) were the men who get to know each other out in front during the day's stage.

Their gap quickly jumped out to the two-minute mark, where it would remain for the majority of the day, give or take 30 seconds. This was largely thanks to the work of LottoNL-Jumbo, who were protecting race leader Lars Boom, and Orica-Scott, riding for double stage winner Caleb Ewan. However, the other usual suspects such as Dimension Data and Team Sky also spent time at the head of the peloton.

Given the composition of the breakaway, the three sprint points and single third category climb were virtually meaningless, so far as the competition for the respective jerseys go. Nevertheless, McCormick, Swift, and Hennessey shared the main spoils of the day - perhaps with a raid on the final two stages in mind.

By the time the break made it to the one and only climb of the day with 18km to ride, the peloton had only 1:20 to make up.

Shaw was the first to put in a dig at the front of the break with 8km to go. He succeeded in shedding a handful of companions, but the peloton, headed up by the familiar sight of Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Team Sky) was bearing down fast.

As one might expect, given the nature of the route, the break was eventually caught. With 3km remaining the race was back in the hands of the sprinter's teams, but not before a short attack by Alex Dowsett (Movistar).

After a glance at the road book in the morning, the final corner looked potentially decisive. And so it proved, with the man from Orica-Scott taking advantage of the remnants of the Quick Step Floors train to take his tenth win of the season.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott4:13:06
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
5Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
7Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
9Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
11Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
13Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
14Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
15Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
16Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
17Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
18Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
19Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
20Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
21Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
22Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
23Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
24Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
25Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
26Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
27Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
28Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
29Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
30Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
31Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
32Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
33Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
34Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
35Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
36Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
37Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
38Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
39Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:08
40Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
41Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
42Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
43Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
44Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
45Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
46James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
47Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
48Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
49Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
50Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
51Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
52Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
53Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
54Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
55Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
56Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
57Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
58Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
59Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
60Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
61James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
62Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
63Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
64Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
65Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
66Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
67Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
68Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
69Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
70Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
71Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
72Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:17
73Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:27
74Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:37
75Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
76Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:00:40
77Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
78James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:00:45
79Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott0:00:47
80Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:00:57
81Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction0:01:17
82Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:29
83Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain0:02:34
84Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:51
85Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:03:05
86Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling0:03:08
87Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:03:48
88Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:00
89Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
90Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:05:11
91Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
92Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
93Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
94Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling
95Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
96Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
97Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:13
98Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
99Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
100James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
101Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
102Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
103Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
104Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:06:01
105Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling0:07:36
106Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis0:09:25
107Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
108Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
109Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
110Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
111Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:11:05
DNFOrlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
DNFChristopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
DNFMatthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott15pts
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors14
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin12
5Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert11
6Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor10
7Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data8
9Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac7
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky6
11Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
12Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
13Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
14Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team2
15Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 1 - Snape, km. 168.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal4pts
2Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon3
3Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction2
4Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling1

Sprint 1 - Ixworth, km. 51.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling3pts
2Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction2
3Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon1

Sprint 2 - Stradbroke, km. 89.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis3pts
2Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon2
3Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling1

Sprint 3 - Kesgrave, km. 143.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain3pts
2Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling2
3Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Lotto.Nl - Jumbo12:39:18
2Team Sky
3Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Quick Step Floors
5BMC Racing Team
6CCC Sprandi - Polkowice0:00:08
7Katusha - Alpecin
8Lotto - Soudal
9Orica - Scott
10ONE Pro Cycling
11Bardiani - CSF
12Cannondale - Drapac
13Movistar Team0:00:24
14JLT Condor0:00:44
15Dimension Data0:00:45
16An Post - Chain Reaction0:01:05
17Great Britain0:02:42
18Madison - Genesis0:05:27
19Bike Channel - Canyon0:07:48
20Cylance Pro Cycling0:15:55

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo22:10:31
2Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:08
3Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:09
4Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
5Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:13
6Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:14
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:19
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
10Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:27
11Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:00:28
12Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:31
13Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:39
14Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:50
15Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
16Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
17Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
18Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:53
19Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:54
20Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
21Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:55
22Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:56
23Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling0:00:57
24Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:04
25Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
26Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:01:05
27Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:10
28Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:12
29Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling0:01:16
30James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling0:01:19
31Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:20
32Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:21
33Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:23
34Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling0:01:25
35Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:01:28
36Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
37Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:01:33
38Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:34
39Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:37
40Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:39
41Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:01:40
42Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:41
43Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:01:48
44Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:01:57
45Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:01:58
46Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain0:01:59
47Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:03
48Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor0:02:04
49James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:02:15
50Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
51James Knox (GBr) Great Britain0:02:18
52Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor0:02:21
53Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:33
54Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:02:40
55Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:41
56Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:23
57Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:03:29
58Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:54
59Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:58
60Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott0:04:14
61Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:04:15
62Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:27
63Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling0:04:39
64Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction0:04:49
65Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:53
66Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:22
67Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:38
68Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:06:02
69Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:06:05
70Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:06:34
71Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:06:35
72Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling0:07:39
73Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:07:41
74Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:07:53
75Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis0:07:55
76Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:05
77Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:08
78Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:35
79James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor0:08:58
80Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:05
81Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:48
82Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:49
83Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:53
84Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:09:56
85Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:02
86Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:13
87Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis0:10:25
88Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:10:56
89Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:20
90Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:11:52
91Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:13:59
92Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:14:23
93Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain0:14:40
94Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis0:14:41
95Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:38
96Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:15:39
97Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling0:15:51
98Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:16:17
99Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:16:30
100Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:32
101Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling0:18:58
102Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis0:19:31
103Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor0:19:42
104Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:19:44
105Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain0:20:20
106Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:48
107Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:21:25
108Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:22:28
109Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:28:10
110Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain0:29:23
111Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:41:06

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin61pts
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors53
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky51
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott43
5Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo39
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data36
7Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor35
8Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert35
9Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal24
10Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors20
11Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team19
12Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac17
13Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
14Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
15Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin15
16Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky15
17Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15
18Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
19Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin14
20Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky13
21Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
22Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team13
23Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11
24Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon11
25Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal10
26Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky8
27Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors8
28Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors8
29Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott8
30Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team7
31Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin6
32Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott6
33Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac5
34Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
35Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky4
36Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac4
37Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data4
38Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
39Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
40Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
41Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling2
42Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott1
43Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott1
44Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF-15
45Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data-15

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction26pts
2Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor25
3Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice21
4Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon11
5Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor10
6Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors8
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data7
8Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis6
9Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling6
10Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon6
11Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
12James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal4
13Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data4
14Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon4
15Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3
16Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor3
17Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
18Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling2
19Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction2
20Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling2
21Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis2
22Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
23Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling1
24Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
25Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
26Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor15pts
2Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert14
3Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon7
4Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling6
5Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling6
6Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
7Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling5
8Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor4
9Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor4
10Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis3
11Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain3
12Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis3
13Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
14Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
15Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction2
16Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1
17Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis1
18Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction1
19Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon1

British rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky22:10:50
2Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:00:09
3Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:12
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:04
5Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:01:21
6Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain0:01:40
7James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:01:56
8James Knox (GBr) Great Britain0:01:59
9Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor0:02:02
10Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:05:43
11Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:06:16
12Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:07:22
13Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:07:34
14Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis0:07:36
15James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor0:08:39
16Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:34
17Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:09:37
18Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:10:37
19Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:11:33
20Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:13:40
21Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:14:04
22Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain0:14:21
23Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:16:11
24Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis0:19:12
25Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor0:19:23
26Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain0:20:01
27Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:22:09
28Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:27:51
29Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain0:29:04
30Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:40:47

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Lotto.Nl - Jumbo66:31:56
2Team Sky0:00:24
3Katusha - Alpecin0:01:27
4BMC Racing Team0:01:29
5Orica - Scott0:01:41
6Cannondale - Drapac0:01:48
7Movistar Team0:01:55
8ONE Pro Cycling0:03:12
9Quick Step Floors0:03:25
10Lotto - Soudal0:04:14
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:59
12CCC Sprandi - Polkowice0:05:32
13Dimension Data0:05:47
14Bardiani - CSF0:06:50
15Great Britain0:07:27
16JLT Condor0:08:14
17An Post - Chain Reaction0:08:27
18Madison - Genesis0:19:40
19Bike Channel - Canyon0:21:34
20Cylance Pro Cycling0:39:36

