Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) claimed his third victory of the Tour of Britain after a long sprint in Aldeburgh on stage 6. Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) was a distant second while Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) finished third.

The Australian took advantage of another technical finish - this time a sharp downhill turn 500 metres from the finish, which was complicated further by the wet roads.

While Zdenek Štybar (Quick-Step Floors) got his line wrong at the head of the peloton, holding out a foot in order to stay upright, Ewan took a perfect line behind teammate Luka Mezgec and emerged on the wheel of Gaviria's lead-out man, Maximiliano Richeze.

Already, the decisive gap had opened up, and as Richeze took the time to turn back in search of his sprinter, Ewan burst past in his distinctive aero tuck to take the win by a bike length.

"We got information over the radio during the race that the final corner was tight and off-camber as well," Ewan said after the stage. "Obviously we knew it was going to be wet as well so we definitely wanted to be in good position there.

"I was pretty much in perfect position, exactly where I wanted to be, and then one of the Quick-Step guys took a really bad line into the corner and he had unclipped and kind of pushed Luka, my lead-out man, into the barriers a bit. So I lost him through the corner and then I came through the corner on the inside and I decided I'd just go from there. It was a little bit of a longer sprint than I'd hoped for but luckily it paid off."

Ewan was positive about adding to his stage win tally too, targeting the final stage in Cardiff as the location for victory number four.

"I think tomorrow is going to be a bit too hard. There's that climb with under 10km to go and I think the teams that aren't here with a sprinter would really pinpoint that stage," he said. "But then definitely the last stage in Cardiff will be a sprint and I'll go full gas again for that."

The main GC positions, as well as the leadership of the minor classifications, remain unchanged after the stage.

How it unfolded

After a sojourn in Clacton for yesterday's time trial, it was back to normal and yet another flat stage likely to end with a mass sprint. A wet start meant a fast one for the peloton as the riders raced to escape the torrential downpour that emptied over Newmarket immediately after the start.

During the early kilometres, riders clipped off the front of the peloton in dribs and drabs but to no avail until a group of seven earned a gap after 12km.

Enrico Barbin (Bardiani-CSF), James Shaw (Lotto-Soudal), Harry Tanfield (Bike Channel-Canyon), Connor Swift (Madison-Genesis), Hayden McCormick (One Pro Cycling), Regan Gough (AnPost-Chain Reaction) and Jacob Hennessey (Great Britain) were the men who get to know each other out in front during the day's stage.

Their gap quickly jumped out to the two-minute mark, where it would remain for the majority of the day, give or take 30 seconds. This was largely thanks to the work of LottoNL-Jumbo, who were protecting race leader Lars Boom, and Orica-Scott, riding for double stage winner Caleb Ewan. However, the other usual suspects such as Dimension Data and Team Sky also spent time at the head of the peloton.

Given the composition of the breakaway, the three sprint points and single third category climb were virtually meaningless, so far as the competition for the respective jerseys go. Nevertheless, McCormick, Swift, and Hennessey shared the main spoils of the day - perhaps with a raid on the final two stages in mind.

By the time the break made it to the one and only climb of the day with 18km to ride, the peloton had only 1:20 to make up.

Shaw was the first to put in a dig at the front of the break with 8km to go. He succeeded in shedding a handful of companions, but the peloton, headed up by the familiar sight of Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Team Sky) was bearing down fast.

As one might expect, given the nature of the route, the break was eventually caught. With 3km remaining the race was back in the hands of the sprinter's teams, but not before a short attack by Alex Dowsett (Movistar).

After a glance at the road book in the morning, the final corner looked potentially decisive. And so it proved, with the man from Orica-Scott taking advantage of the remnants of the Quick Step Floors train to take his tenth win of the season.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 4:13:06 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 5 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 7 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 9 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 11 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 13 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 14 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 15 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 16 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 17 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 18 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 19 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 20 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 21 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 22 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 23 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 24 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 25 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 26 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 27 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 28 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 29 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 31 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 32 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 33 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 34 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 35 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 36 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 37 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 38 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 39 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:08 40 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 41 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 42 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 44 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 46 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 47 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 48 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 49 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 50 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 51 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 53 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 54 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 55 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 56 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 57 Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 58 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 59 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 60 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 61 James Knox (GBr) Great Britain 62 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 63 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 64 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 65 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 66 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 67 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 68 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 69 Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data 70 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 71 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 72 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 0:00:17 73 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:00:27 74 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:37 75 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 76 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:00:40 77 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 78 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:00:45 79 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 0:00:47 80 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:00:57 81 Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:01:17 82 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:01:29 83 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:34 84 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:51 85 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:05 86 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:03:08 87 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:03:48 88 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:00 89 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 90 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:05:11 91 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 92 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 93 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 94 Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling 95 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 96 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 97 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:13 98 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 99 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 100 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 101 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 102 Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 103 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 104 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:06:01 105 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:07:36 106 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:09:25 107 Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 108 Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain 109 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 110 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 111 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:11:05 DNF Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling DNF Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain DNF Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 15 pts 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 14 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 12 5 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 6 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 10 7 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 8 9 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 7 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 6 11 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 12 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 13 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 14 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 1 - Snape, km. 168.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 4 pts 2 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 3 3 Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 2 4 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 1 - Ixworth, km. 51.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 2 3 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 1

Sprint 2 - Stradbroke, km. 89.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 pts 2 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 2 3 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 3 - Kesgrave, km. 143.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 3 pts 2 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 2 3 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Lotto.Nl - Jumbo 12:39:18 2 Team Sky 3 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 Quick Step Floors 5 BMC Racing Team 6 CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 0:00:08 7 Katusha - Alpecin 8 Lotto - Soudal 9 Orica - Scott 10 ONE Pro Cycling 11 Bardiani - CSF 12 Cannondale - Drapac 13 Movistar Team 0:00:24 14 JLT Condor 0:00:44 15 Dimension Data 0:00:45 16 An Post - Chain Reaction 0:01:05 17 Great Britain 0:02:42 18 Madison - Genesis 0:05:27 19 Bike Channel - Canyon 0:07:48 20 Cylance Pro Cycling 0:15:55

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 22:10:31 2 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:08 3 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:09 4 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 5 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:13 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:14 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:19 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:27 11 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:28 12 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:31 13 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:39 14 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:50 15 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:51 16 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 17 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:53 19 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:54 20 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 21 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:55 22 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:56 23 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 0:00:57 24 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:04 25 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 26 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:05 27 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:10 28 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:12 29 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 0:01:16 30 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 0:01:19 31 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:20 32 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:21 33 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:23 34 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 0:01:25 35 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:28 36 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 37 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:33 38 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:34 39 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:37 40 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:39 41 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:01:40 42 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:41 43 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:01:48 44 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:57 45 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:58 46 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:59 47 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:03 48 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 0:02:04 49 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:02:15 50 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 51 James Knox (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:18 52 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 0:02:21 53 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:33 54 Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:02:40 55 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:41 56 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:23 57 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:03:29 58 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:54 59 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:58 60 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 0:04:14 61 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:04:15 62 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:27 63 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 0:04:39 64 Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:04:49 65 Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:53 66 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:22 67 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:38 68 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:06:02 69 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:06:05 70 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:06:34 71 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:06:35 72 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:07:39 73 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:07:41 74 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:07:53 75 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:07:55 76 Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:05 77 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:08 78 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:35 79 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 0:08:58 80 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:05 81 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:09:48 82 Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:49 83 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:53 84 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:09:56 85 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:02 86 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:13 87 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 0:10:25 88 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:10:56 89 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:11:20 90 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:11:52 91 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:13:59 92 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:14:23 93 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 0:14:40 94 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 0:14:41 95 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:15:38 96 Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:15:39 97 Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling 0:15:51 98 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:16:17 99 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:16:30 100 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:32 101 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:18:58 102 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:19:31 103 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 0:19:42 104 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:19:44 105 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 0:20:20 106 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:48 107 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:21:25 108 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:22:28 109 Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:28:10 110 Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain 0:29:23 111 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:41:06

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 61 pts 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 53 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 51 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 43 5 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 39 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 36 7 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 35 8 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 35 9 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 10 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 20 11 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 19 12 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 17 13 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 14 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 15 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 15 16 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 15 17 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 18 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 19 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 14 20 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 13 21 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 22 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 13 23 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 24 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 11 25 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 10 26 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 8 27 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 8 28 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 29 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 8 30 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 7 31 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6 32 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 6 33 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 5 34 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 35 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 4 36 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 4 37 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 4 38 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 39 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 40 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 41 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 2 42 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 1 43 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 1 44 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF -15 45 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data -15

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 26 pts 2 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 25 3 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 21 4 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 11 5 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 10 6 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 7 8 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 9 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 6 10 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 6 11 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 12 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 4 13 Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data 4 14 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 4 15 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 16 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 3 17 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 18 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 2 19 Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 2 20 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 2 21 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 2 22 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 23 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 1 24 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 25 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 26 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 15 pts 2 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 3 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 7 4 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 6 5 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 6 6 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 5 8 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 4 9 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 4 10 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 11 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 3 12 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 3 13 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 14 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 15 Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 2 16 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1 17 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 1 18 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 1 19 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 1

British rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 22:10:50 2 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:09 3 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:12 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:04 5 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:01:21 6 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:40 7 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:01:56 8 James Knox (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:59 9 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 0:02:02 10 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:05:43 11 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:06:16 12 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:07:22 13 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:07:34 14 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:07:36 15 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 0:08:39 16 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:34 17 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:09:37 18 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:10:37 19 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:11:33 20 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:13:40 21 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:14:04 22 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 0:14:21 23 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:16:11 24 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:19:12 25 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 0:19:23 26 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 0:20:01 27 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:22:09 28 Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:27:51 29 Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain 0:29:04 30 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:40:47