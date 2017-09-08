Tour of Britain: Ewan wins in Aldeburgh
Boom continues to lead overall
Stage 6: Newmarket - Aldeburgh
Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) claimed his third victory of the Tour of Britain after a long sprint in Aldeburgh on stage 6. Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) was a distant second while Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) finished third.
The Australian took advantage of another technical finish - this time a sharp downhill turn 500 metres from the finish, which was complicated further by the wet roads.
While Zdenek Štybar (Quick-Step Floors) got his line wrong at the head of the peloton, holding out a foot in order to stay upright, Ewan took a perfect line behind teammate Luka Mezgec and emerged on the wheel of Gaviria's lead-out man, Maximiliano Richeze.
Already, the decisive gap had opened up, and as Richeze took the time to turn back in search of his sprinter, Ewan burst past in his distinctive aero tuck to take the win by a bike length.
"We got information over the radio during the race that the final corner was tight and off-camber as well," Ewan said after the stage. "Obviously we knew it was going to be wet as well so we definitely wanted to be in good position there.
"I was pretty much in perfect position, exactly where I wanted to be, and then one of the Quick-Step guys took a really bad line into the corner and he had unclipped and kind of pushed Luka, my lead-out man, into the barriers a bit. So I lost him through the corner and then I came through the corner on the inside and I decided I'd just go from there. It was a little bit of a longer sprint than I'd hoped for but luckily it paid off."
Ewan was positive about adding to his stage win tally too, targeting the final stage in Cardiff as the location for victory number four.
"I think tomorrow is going to be a bit too hard. There's that climb with under 10km to go and I think the teams that aren't here with a sprinter would really pinpoint that stage," he said. "But then definitely the last stage in Cardiff will be a sprint and I'll go full gas again for that."
The main GC positions, as well as the leadership of the minor classifications, remain unchanged after the stage.
How it unfolded
After a sojourn in Clacton for yesterday's time trial, it was back to normal and yet another flat stage likely to end with a mass sprint. A wet start meant a fast one for the peloton as the riders raced to escape the torrential downpour that emptied over Newmarket immediately after the start.
During the early kilometres, riders clipped off the front of the peloton in dribs and drabs but to no avail until a group of seven earned a gap after 12km.
Enrico Barbin (Bardiani-CSF), James Shaw (Lotto-Soudal), Harry Tanfield (Bike Channel-Canyon), Connor Swift (Madison-Genesis), Hayden McCormick (One Pro Cycling), Regan Gough (AnPost-Chain Reaction) and Jacob Hennessey (Great Britain) were the men who get to know each other out in front during the day's stage.
Their gap quickly jumped out to the two-minute mark, where it would remain for the majority of the day, give or take 30 seconds. This was largely thanks to the work of LottoNL-Jumbo, who were protecting race leader Lars Boom, and Orica-Scott, riding for double stage winner Caleb Ewan. However, the other usual suspects such as Dimension Data and Team Sky also spent time at the head of the peloton.
Given the composition of the breakaway, the three sprint points and single third category climb were virtually meaningless, so far as the competition for the respective jerseys go. Nevertheless, McCormick, Swift, and Hennessey shared the main spoils of the day - perhaps with a raid on the final two stages in mind.
By the time the break made it to the one and only climb of the day with 18km to ride, the peloton had only 1:20 to make up.
Shaw was the first to put in a dig at the front of the break with 8km to go. He succeeded in shedding a handful of companions, but the peloton, headed up by the familiar sight of Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Team Sky) was bearing down fast.
As one might expect, given the nature of the route, the break was eventually caught. With 3km remaining the race was back in the hands of the sprinter's teams, but not before a short attack by Alex Dowsett (Movistar).
After a glance at the road book in the morning, the final corner looked potentially decisive. And so it proved, with the man from Orica-Scott taking advantage of the remnants of the Quick Step Floors train to take his tenth win of the season.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|4:13:06
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|7
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|9
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|11
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|17
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|19
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|20
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|21
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|22
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|23
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|24
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|26
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|27
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|28
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|31
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|32
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|33
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|35
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|36
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|37
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|38
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|39
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|40
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|42
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|44
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|47
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|48
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|49
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|50
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|51
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|53
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|54
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|55
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|56
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|57
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|58
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|59
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|60
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|61
|James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
|62
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|63
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|64
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|65
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|66
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|68
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|69
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
|70
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|71
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:00:17
|73
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:00:27
|74
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:37
|75
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|76
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:00:40
|77
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|78
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:45
|79
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|0:00:47
|80
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:00:57
|81
|Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:01:17
|82
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:29
|83
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:34
|84
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:51
|85
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:05
|86
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:03:08
|87
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:03:48
|88
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:00
|89
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|90
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:05:11
|91
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|92
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|93
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|94
|Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling
|95
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|96
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|97
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:13
|98
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|99
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|100
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|101
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|102
|Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|103
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|104
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:06:01
|105
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:07:36
|106
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:09:25
|107
|Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|108
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|109
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|110
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|111
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:11:05
|DNF
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|15
|pts
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|5
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|6
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|10
|7
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|8
|9
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|6
|11
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|12
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|13
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|14
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|2
|15
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|4
|pts
|2
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|3
|3
|Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|2
|4
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|2
|3
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|pts
|2
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|2
|3
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|pts
|2
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Lotto.Nl - Jumbo
|12:39:18
|2
|Team Sky
|3
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Quick Step Floors
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|0:00:08
|7
|Katusha - Alpecin
|8
|Lotto - Soudal
|9
|Orica - Scott
|10
|ONE Pro Cycling
|11
|Bardiani - CSF
|12
|Cannondale - Drapac
|13
|Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|14
|JLT Condor
|0:00:44
|15
|Dimension Data
|0:00:45
|16
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:01:05
|17
|Great Britain
|0:02:42
|18
|Madison - Genesis
|0:05:27
|19
|Bike Channel - Canyon
|0:07:48
|20
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:15:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|22:10:31
|2
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:08
|3
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:09
|4
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:13
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:14
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:19
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:27
|11
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:28
|12
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|13
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:39
|14
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:50
|15
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|16
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:53
|19
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:54
|20
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:55
|22
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:56
|23
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|0:00:57
|24
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:04
|25
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:05
|27
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:10
|28
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:12
|29
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|0:01:16
|30
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|0:01:19
|31
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:20
|32
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:21
|33
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:23
|34
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|0:01:25
|35
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:28
|36
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:33
|38
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:34
|39
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:37
|40
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:39
|41
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:01:40
|42
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:41
|43
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:48
|44
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:57
|45
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:58
|46
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:59
|47
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:03
|48
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|0:02:04
|49
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:15
|50
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|51
|James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:18
|52
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:02:21
|53
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:33
|54
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:02:40
|55
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:41
|56
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:23
|57
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:03:29
|58
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:54
|59
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:58
|60
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|0:04:14
|61
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:04:15
|62
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:27
|63
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|0:04:39
|64
|Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:04:49
|65
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:53
|66
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:22
|67
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:38
|68
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:06:02
|69
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:06:05
|70
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:06:34
|71
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:06:35
|72
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:07:39
|73
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:07:41
|74
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:07:53
|75
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:07:55
|76
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:05
|77
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:08
|78
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:35
|79
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:08:58
|80
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:05
|81
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:48
|82
|Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:49
|83
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:53
|84
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:09:56
|85
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:02
|86
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:13
|87
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|0:10:25
|88
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:10:56
|89
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:20
|90
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:11:52
|91
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:13:59
|92
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:14:23
|93
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:14:40
|94
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|0:14:41
|95
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:15:38
|96
|Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:15:39
|97
|Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling
|0:15:51
|98
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:16:17
|99
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:16:30
|100
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:32
|101
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:18:58
|102
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:19:31
|103
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:19:42
|104
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:19:44
|105
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|0:20:20
|106
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:48
|107
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:21:25
|108
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:22:28
|109
|Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:28:10
|110
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|0:29:23
|111
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:41:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|61
|pts
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|53
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|51
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|43
|5
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|39
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|36
|7
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|35
|8
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|9
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|10
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|11
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|19
|12
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|13
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|14
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|15
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|16
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|15
|17
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|18
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|19
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|20
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|13
|21
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|22
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|13
|23
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|24
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|11
|25
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|10
|26
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|27
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|28
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|29
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|8
|30
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|7
|31
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|32
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|6
|33
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|34
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|35
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|36
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|37
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|4
|38
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|39
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|40
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|41
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|2
|42
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1
|43
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|1
|44
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|-15
|45
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|-15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|26
|pts
|2
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|25
|3
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|21
|4
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|11
|5
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|10
|6
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|7
|8
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|9
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|6
|10
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|6
|11
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|12
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|4
|13
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|14
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|4
|15
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|16
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|17
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|18
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|2
|19
|Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|2
|20
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|2
|21
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|2
|22
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|23
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|1
|24
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|25
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|26
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|15
|pts
|2
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|3
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|7
|4
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|6
|5
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|5
|8
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|9
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|10
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|11
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|12
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|3
|13
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|14
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|15
|Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|2
|16
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1
|17
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|18
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|1
|19
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|22:10:50
|2
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:09
|3
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:04
|5
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:01:21
|6
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:40
|7
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:56
|8
|James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:59
|9
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:02:02
|10
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:05:43
|11
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:06:16
|12
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:07:22
|13
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:07:34
|14
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:07:36
|15
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:08:39
|16
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:34
|17
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:09:37
|18
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:10:37
|19
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:11:33
|20
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:13:40
|21
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:14:04
|22
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:14:21
|23
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:16:11
|24
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:19:12
|25
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:19:23
|26
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|0:20:01
|27
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:22:09
|28
|Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:27:51
|29
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|0:29:04
|30
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:40:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Lotto.Nl - Jumbo
|66:31:56
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:24
|3
|Katusha - Alpecin
|0:01:27
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:29
|5
|Orica - Scott
|0:01:41
|6
|Cannondale - Drapac
|0:01:48
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:01:55
|8
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:03:12
|9
|Quick Step Floors
|0:03:25
|10
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:04:14
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:59
|12
|CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|0:05:32
|13
|Dimension Data
|0:05:47
|14
|Bardiani - CSF
|0:06:50
|15
|Great Britain
|0:07:27
|16
|JLT Condor
|0:08:14
|17
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:08:27
|18
|Madison - Genesis
|0:19:40
|19
|Bike Channel - Canyon
|0:21:34
|20
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:39:36
