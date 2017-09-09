Tour of Britain: Groenewegen wins in Cheltenham
Ewan is second
Stage 7: Hemel Hempstead - Cheltenham
Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) won a wet and wild stage seven of the Tour of Britain. Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) just missed out on yet another win to take second, while Brenton Jones (JLT-Condor) finished third. Groenwegen’s teammate Lars Boom retains the overall lead.
It was the first stage of the race that saw any real attacks outside of the daily breakaway, and with some relatively major hills in the finale, the action started from 80km out. Katusha-Alpecin were perhaps the most active team of the day, sending rider after rider up the road, including Tony Martin, who spent 20km solo at the head of the race before being caught before the day’s final sprint.
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) provided the major threat to Boom’s GC position, attacking on the final climb. His move had looked promising, but the sprinter’s teams behind put paid to it within sight of the flamme rouge.
First Katusha-Alpecin, then Orica-Scott took to the head of the peloton, but what has been the best leadout of the race so far failed to deliver on the damp roads of Cheltenham. Instead it was Groenewegen who got it right, passing Luka Mezgec by the barriers to hold off a fast-approaching Ewan on the line.
“The stage was very hard but I survived and also GC was important for the team,” Groenewegen said at the post-race press conference. “It was a hard day for the team but I survived it.
“It was a little bit of a freestyle sprint so I sprinted from Caleb Ewan’s wheel and Gaviria, but yeah I saw the finish line and I was thought ‘yeah I can hold it,’” he added. “Yeah I think so [it’s my best year]. If you can win a stage in the Tour de France that’s a really good win so yeah it’s a very good year.”
Race leader Lars Boom was pleased with the team’s work on the day, despite the barrage of attacks he withstood.
“With the small breakawy with Boasson Hagen, it was a little bit critical, but I think I went full on the downhill to keep the gap as close as possible,” Boom said. “Then some sprinter’s teams took over and still we won the sprint, so it was a great day.”
How it unfolded
There was a warm start to the penultimate stage of the Tour of Britain in Hemel Hempstead, as the riders prepared to tackle the hilliest stage yet; potentially the decisive stage in sorting the final GC.
LottoNL-Jumbo had 185km up ahead of them during which they’d have to fend off any assaults on Boom’s tenuous eight second lead. Teammate Victor Campanaerts started the day in second, but the likes of Michał Kwiat-kowski, Geraint Thomas (both Team Sky) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) all lay within 20 seconds of Boom.
The fight for the break began as soon as the flag dropped, and several groups came and went before the definitive break of the day was established after 26km. Dexter Gardias (Bike Channel-Canyon), Steele Von Hoff (One Pro Cycling) and Robert Power (Orica-Scott) were the first men to escape, and were soon joined by Jacob Scott (AnPost-Chain Reaction), Lukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi-Polkowice) and Russell Downing (JLT-Condor).
Back in the peloton the pace slowed, with the big teams clearly content with the makeup of the breakaway. The gap quickly grew out to four minutes on the rolling early part of the stage in the Cotswolds, while the early sunshine gave way to showers, which would come and go all day.
Scott took the first of the day’s three climbs ahead of Owsian, further extending his mountain classification lead. Back in the peloton, LottoNL-Jumbo were in control, as Bike Channel-Canyon and CCC Sprandi-Polkowice lay close behind, perhaps attempting to disrupt the chase.
With 120km of the race run and with the hills at the stage’s end fast approaching, Tiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin) had clearly tired of hanging around in the peloton and put in a speculative attack. The 31-year-old quickly built a one minute gap, but looked doomed to remain chasse patate.
As the kilometres ticked by, there was action in the peloton with 50 to go as a small group including Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), Reto Hollenstein (Katusha-Alpecin), Alex Dowsett (Movistar), Ryan Mullen (Cannondale-Garmin) and Silvan Dillier (BMC) clipped away. They gained a 20 second gap, but eventually only succeeded in quickening the peloton’s pace, which brought everything back together.
Katusha-Alpecin were clearly keen to take something from the day, as world time trial champion Tony Martin immediately countered. The already reduced peloton splintered and regrouped as various attempts were made to bridge over to the German, who enjoyed a 20 second lead.
In the valley before the final climb, there looked to be around 60 riders remaining as Sky and Dimension Data did the work. Martin was caught with 13km to go, just before fourth-placed man Stefan Küng (BMC) took three bonus seconds at the final sprint of the day, while Boom took one.
Attacks peppered the final climb of the day, just 10km from the line. Boom had managed to close down the majority, until an attack from Boasson Hagen managed to stick. Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), Laurens De Plus (Quick Step Floors), Dylan Van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) and Dion Smith (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) went with him, until a crash took Van Baarle and De Plus out of the reckoning with 6km to go.
After Boom frantically motioned for help chasing the move, it was Katusha once again who came to the front, ending Boasson Hagen’s GC hopes 2km of the finish. Orica-Scott’s train was the next to go into action, but it was Groenwegen who prospered, just denying Ewan victory number four.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:26:58
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|3
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|7
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|14
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|15
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|16
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|17
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|19
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|20
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|22
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|23
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|24
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|25
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|26
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|27
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|28
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|29
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|30
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|31
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|33
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|34
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|35
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|36
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|38
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|39
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|41
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|42
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|43
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|46
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|47
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|50
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|52
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|53
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|54
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|55
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|56
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|57
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:14
|58
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:26
|59
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:34
|60
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:00:48
|61
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:02
|62
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:01:57
|63
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:33
|64
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|65
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:20
|66
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|0:07:39
|67
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|68
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|69
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|71
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|72
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|73
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|74
|Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling
|75
|Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|76
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|77
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|78
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|79
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|82
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|83
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|84
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:08:22
|85
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|86
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|87
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|88
|Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|89
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|90
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|91
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|92
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:08:36
|93
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:20
|94
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:12:05
|95
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|96
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|97
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|98
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|99
|Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|100
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|101
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|102
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|0:13:04
|103
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:24:18
|104
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|DNS
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNS
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNS
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNS
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|14
|3
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|13
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|5
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|6
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|8
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|9
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|7
|10
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|11
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|12
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|13
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|3
|14
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|15
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|4
|pts
|2
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|3
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|2
|4
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|4
|pts
|2
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|3
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|2
|4
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|3
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|4
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|2
|6
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|pts
|2
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|3
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|pts
|2
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|2
|3
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|26:37:28
|2
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:09
|4
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:10
|5
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:14
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:15
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:20
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:28
|11
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:29
|12
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:32
|13
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:40
|14
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:52
|15
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:54
|17
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:55
|18
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:56
|20
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|21
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|22
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:05
|23
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:11
|25
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:13
|26
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|0:01:20
|27
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:21
|28
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:24
|29
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|0:01:26
|30
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:29
|31
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:38
|33
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:40
|34
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:01:41
|35
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:42
|36
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:48
|37
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:49
|38
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:58
|39
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:59
|40
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:00
|41
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|0:02:01
|42
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|43
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:04
|44
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:16
|45
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|46
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:34
|47
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:42
|48
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:22
|49
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:03:24
|50
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:55
|51
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:18
|52
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:23
|53
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:28
|54
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:07:08
|55
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:07:54
|56
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:06
|57
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:08:45
|58
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|0:08:56
|59
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:06
|60
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:09:37
|61
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:49
|62
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:09:55
|63
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:11
|64
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:11:03
|65
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:38
|66
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:11:55
|67
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:11:56
|68
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:25
|69
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|0:13:01
|70
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:14:15
|71
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:14:24
|72
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:14:25
|73
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:15:35
|74
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:16:04
|75
|Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:16:55
|76
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|0:17:19
|77
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:17:36
|78
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:42
|79
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:44
|80
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:53
|81
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|0:18:05
|82
|Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:12
|83
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:18:36
|84
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|0:20:21
|85
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:20:31
|86
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:22:05
|87
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|0:22:21
|88
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:22:34
|89
|Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:23:19
|90
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:23:26
|91
|Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling
|0:23:31
|92
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:23:58
|93
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:24:10
|94
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:24:40
|95
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:27:23
|96
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:27:44
|97
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:29:11
|98
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:30:38
|99
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:30:51
|100
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:31:04
|101
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:33:17
|102
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:38:59
|103
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|0:41:29
|104
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:48:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|pts
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|62
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|57
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|54
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|51
|6
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|48
|7
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|46
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|36
|9
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|10
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|26
|11
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|23
|12
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|13
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|14
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|15
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|16
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|17
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|15
|18
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|19
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|20
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|21
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|13
|22
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|23
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|24
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|11
|25
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|10
|26
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|27
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|28
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|29
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|30
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|8
|31
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|7
|32
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|33
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|6
|34
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|35
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|36
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|37
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|38
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|4
|39
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|40
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|3
|41
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|42
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|2
|43
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|44
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1
|45
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|46
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|1
|47
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|15
|48
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|34
|pts
|2
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|27
|3
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|25
|4
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|5
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|11
|6
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|11
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|9
|8
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|9
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|10
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|6
|11
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|6
|12
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|13
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|4
|14
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|15
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|16
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|4
|17
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|18
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|19
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|20
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|3
|21
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|22
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|2
|23
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|2
|24
|Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|2
|25
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|2
|26
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|2
|27
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|28
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|29
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|1
|30
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|31
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|1
|32
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|pts
|2
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|15
|3
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|7
|4
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|6
|5
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|6
|7
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|8
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|5
|9
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|10
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|11
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|12
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|13
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|14
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|15
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|16
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|3
|17
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|3
|18
|Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|2
|19
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1
|20
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|1
|21
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|22
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1
|23
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|26:37:48
|2
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:09
|3
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:04
|5
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:01:21
|6
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:40
|7
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:56
|8
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:07:34
|9
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:09:35
|10
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:05
|11
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:13:55
|12
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:14:04
|13
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:14:05
|14
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:15:15
|15
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:15:44
|16
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:17:16
|17
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:18:16
|18
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|0:20:01
|19
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:20:11
|20
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:21:45
|21
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:22:14
|22
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:23:38
|23
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:23:50
|24
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:30:31
|25
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:32:57
|26
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:38:39
|27
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|0:41:09
|28
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:48:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Lotto.Nl - Jumbo
|79:52:50
|2
|Team Sky
|79:53:14
|3
|Katusha - Alpecin
|79:54:17
|4
|Bmc Racing Team
|79:54:19
|5
|Orica - Scott
|79:54:31
|6
|Cannondale - Drapac
|79:54:38
|7
|Movistar Team
|79:54:45
|8
|One Pro Cycling
|79:56:02
|9
|Quick Step Floors
|79:56:15
|10
|Lotto - Soudal
|79:57:04
|11
|Ccc Sprandi - Polkowice
|79:58:22
|12
|Dimension Data
|79:59:11
|13
|Bardiani - Csf
|79:59:40
|14
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|80:00:48
|15
|Jlt Condor
|80:09:31
|16
|Great Britain - GBR
|80:12:22
|17
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|80:17:18
|18
|Madison - Genesis
|80:22:42
|19
|Bike Channel - Canyon
|80:38:47
|20
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|80:54:07
