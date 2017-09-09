Image 1 of 39 Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 7 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 39 Scenery from along the route of stage 7 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 39 Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 39 Scenery along the route of stage 7 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 39 British fans were out in force for stage 7 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 39 Stage 7 most combative Russel Downing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 39 Gerraint Thomas, top British rider after stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 39 Spint leader Mark McNally (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 39 Mountains leader Jacob Scott (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 39 Scenery along the route of stage 7 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 39 Lars Boom on the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 39 Race leader Lars Boom rides among teammates during stage 7 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 39 Race leader Lars Boom rides among teammates during stage 7 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 39 Owain Doull in action during stage 7 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 39 The breakaway in action during stage 7 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 39 Caleb Ewan rides in the bunch during stage 7 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 39 LottoNL-Jumbo control the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 39 Scenery from along the route of stage 7 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 39 Scenery from along the route of stage 7 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 39 European Champion Alexander Kristoff (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 39 Another day in green at the Tour of Britain for Lars Boom (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 39 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 39 BMC Racing's Stefan Kung (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 39 The peloton in action during stage 7 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 39 The peloton in action during stage 7 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 39 The peloton in action during stage 7 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 39 Lars Boom congratulates teammate Dylan Groenwegen after winning stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 39 Geraint Thomas after the stage 7 finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 39 Stage 7 winner Dylan Groenewegen on the Tour of Britain podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 39 The sprinters bear down on the finish during stage 7 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 39 Another day in green at the Tour of Britain for Lars Boom (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 39 Stage 7 winner Dylan Groenewegen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 39 Stage 7 winner Dylan Groenewegen talks with overall leader Lars Boom (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 39 Swiss champion Silvan Diller (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 39 Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 7 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 39 The sprinters bear down on the finish during stage 7 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 39 Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 7 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 39 Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 7 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 39 Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 7 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) won a wet and wild stage seven of the Tour of Britain. Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) just missed out on yet another win to take second, while Brenton Jones (JLT-Condor) finished third. Groenwegen’s teammate Lars Boom retains the overall lead.

It was the first stage of the race that saw any real attacks outside of the daily breakaway, and with some relatively major hills in the finale, the action started from 80km out. Katusha-Alpecin were perhaps the most active team of the day, sending rider after rider up the road, including Tony Martin, who spent 20km solo at the head of the race before being caught before the day’s final sprint.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) provided the major threat to Boom’s GC position, attacking on the final climb. His move had looked promising, but the sprinter’s teams behind put paid to it within sight of the flamme rouge.

First Katusha-Alpecin, then Orica-Scott took to the head of the peloton, but what has been the best leadout of the race so far failed to deliver on the damp roads of Cheltenham. Instead it was Groenewegen who got it right, passing Luka Mezgec by the barriers to hold off a fast-approaching Ewan on the line.

“The stage was very hard but I survived and also GC was important for the team,” Groenewegen said at the post-race press conference. “It was a hard day for the team but I survived it.

“It was a little bit of a freestyle sprint so I sprinted from Caleb Ewan’s wheel and Gaviria, but yeah I saw the finish line and I was thought ‘yeah I can hold it,’” he added. “Yeah I think so [it’s my best year]. If you can win a stage in the Tour de France that’s a really good win so yeah it’s a very good year.”

Race leader Lars Boom was pleased with the team’s work on the day, despite the barrage of attacks he withstood.

“With the small breakawy with Boasson Hagen, it was a little bit critical, but I think I went full on the downhill to keep the gap as close as possible,” Boom said. “Then some sprinter’s teams took over and still we won the sprint, so it was a great day.”

How it unfolded

There was a warm start to the penultimate stage of the Tour of Britain in Hemel Hempstead, as the riders prepared to tackle the hilliest stage yet; potentially the decisive stage in sorting the final GC.

LottoNL-Jumbo had 185km up ahead of them during which they’d have to fend off any assaults on Boom’s tenuous eight second lead. Teammate Victor Campanaerts started the day in second, but the likes of Michał Kwiat-kowski, Geraint Thomas (both Team Sky) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) all lay within 20 seconds of Boom.

The fight for the break began as soon as the flag dropped, and several groups came and went before the definitive break of the day was established after 26km. Dexter Gardias (Bike Channel-Canyon), Steele Von Hoff (One Pro Cycling) and Robert Power (Orica-Scott) were the first men to escape, and were soon joined by Jacob Scott (AnPost-Chain Reaction), Lukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi-Polkowice) and Russell Downing (JLT-Condor).

Back in the peloton the pace slowed, with the big teams clearly content with the makeup of the breakaway. The gap quickly grew out to four minutes on the rolling early part of the stage in the Cotswolds, while the early sunshine gave way to showers, which would come and go all day.

Scott took the first of the day’s three climbs ahead of Owsian, further extending his mountain classification lead. Back in the peloton, LottoNL-Jumbo were in control, as Bike Channel-Canyon and CCC Sprandi-Polkowice lay close behind, perhaps attempting to disrupt the chase.

With 120km of the race run and with the hills at the stage’s end fast approaching, Tiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin) had clearly tired of hanging around in the peloton and put in a speculative attack. The 31-year-old quickly built a one minute gap, but looked doomed to remain chasse patate.

As the kilometres ticked by, there was action in the peloton with 50 to go as a small group including Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), Reto Hollenstein (Katusha-Alpecin), Alex Dowsett (Movistar), Ryan Mullen (Cannondale-Garmin) and Silvan Dillier (BMC) clipped away. They gained a 20 second gap, but eventually only succeeded in quickening the peloton’s pace, which brought everything back together.

Katusha-Alpecin were clearly keen to take something from the day, as world time trial champion Tony Martin immediately countered. The already reduced peloton splintered and regrouped as various attempts were made to bridge over to the German, who enjoyed a 20 second lead.

In the valley before the final climb, there looked to be around 60 riders remaining as Sky and Dimension Data did the work. Martin was caught with 13km to go, just before fourth-placed man Stefan Küng (BMC) took three bonus seconds at the final sprint of the day, while Boom took one.

Attacks peppered the final climb of the day, just 10km from the line. Boom had managed to close down the majority, until an attack from Boasson Hagen managed to stick. Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), Laurens De Plus (Quick Step Floors), Dylan Van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) and Dion Smith (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) went with him, until a crash took Van Baarle and De Plus out of the reckoning with 6km to go.

After Boom frantically motioned for help chasing the move, it was Katusha once again who came to the front, ending Boasson Hagen’s GC hopes 2km of the finish. Orica-Scott’s train was the next to go into action, but it was Groenwegen who prospered, just denying Ewan victory number four.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:26:58 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 3 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 5 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 7 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 8 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 10 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 13 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 14 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 15 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 16 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 17 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 19 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 20 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 21 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 22 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 23 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 24 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 25 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 26 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 27 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 28 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 29 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 30 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 31 Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 33 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 34 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 35 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 36 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 37 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 38 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 39 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 41 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 42 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 43 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 45 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 46 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 47 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 48 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 50 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 52 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 53 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 54 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 55 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 56 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 57 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:14 58 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:26 59 Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:34 60 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 0:00:48 61 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:01:02 62 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:01:57 63 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:33 64 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 65 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:20 66 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 0:07:39 67 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 68 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 69 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 70 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 71 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 72 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 73 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 74 Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling 75 Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 76 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 77 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 78 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 79 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 80 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 81 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 82 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 83 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 84 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:08:22 85 Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 86 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 87 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 88 Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 89 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 90 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 91 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 92 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:08:36 93 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:20 94 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:12:05 95 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 96 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 97 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 98 Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain 99 Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 100 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 101 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 102 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 0:13:04 103 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 0:24:18 104 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain DNF James Knox (GBr) Great Britain DNF Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction DNF Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon DNS Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin DNS Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNS Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNS Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team

Finish Line Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 14 3 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 13 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 12 5 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 6 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 10 7 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 9 8 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 9 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 7 10 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 11 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 12 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 13 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 3 14 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 2 15 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 4 pts 2 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 3 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 2 4 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 4 pts 2 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 3 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 2 4 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 1

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 3 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 4 4 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 2 6 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 3 pts 2 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 3 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 3 pts 2 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 2 3 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1

General Classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 26:37:28 2 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 3 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:09 4 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:10 5 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:14 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:15 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:20 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:28 11 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:29 12 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:32 13 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:40 14 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:52 15 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:54 17 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:55 18 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 19 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:56 20 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:57 21 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 0:00:58 22 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:05 23 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 24 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:11 25 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:13 26 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 0:01:20 27 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:21 28 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:24 29 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 0:01:26 30 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:29 31 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 32 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:38 33 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:40 34 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:01:41 35 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:42 36 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:48 37 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:01:49 38 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:58 39 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:59 40 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:00 41 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 0:02:01 42 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 43 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:04 44 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:02:16 45 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 46 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:34 47 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:42 48 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:22 49 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:03:24 50 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:55 51 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:18 52 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:23 53 Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:28 54 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:07:08 55 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:07:54 56 Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:06 57 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:08:45 58 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 0:08:56 59 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:06 60 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:09:37 61 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:09:49 62 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 0:09:55 63 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:10:11 64 Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:11:03 65 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:38 66 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:11:55 67 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:11:56 68 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:25 69 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 0:13:01 70 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:14:15 71 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:14:24 72 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:14:25 73 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:15:35 74 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:16:04 75 Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:16:55 76 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 0:17:19 77 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:17:36 78 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:42 79 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:44 80 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:53 81 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 0:18:05 82 Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:18:12 83 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:18:36 84 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 0:20:21 85 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 0:20:31 86 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:22:05 87 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 0:22:21 88 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:22:34 89 Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:23:19 90 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:23:26 91 Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling 0:23:31 92 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:23:58 93 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:24:10 94 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:24:40 95 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:27:23 96 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:27:44 97 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:29:11 98 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:30:38 99 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:30:51 100 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:31:04 101 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 0:33:17 102 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 0:38:59 103 Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain 0:41:29 104 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:48:46

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 73 pts 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 62 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 57 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 54 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 51 6 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 48 7 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 46 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 36 9 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 10 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 26 11 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 23 12 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 20 13 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 17 14 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 15 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 16 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 15 17 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 15 18 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 19 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 20 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 21 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 13 22 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 23 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 24 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 11 25 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 10 26 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 8 27 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 8 28 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 29 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 30 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 8 31 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 7 32 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6 33 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 6 34 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 5 35 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 4 36 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 37 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 4 38 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 4 39 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 40 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 3 41 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 42 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 2 43 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 2 44 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 1 45 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 1 46 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 1 47 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 15 48 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15

Mountains Classifiction # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 34 pts 2 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 27 3 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 25 4 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 13 5 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 11 6 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 11 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 9 8 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 6 9 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 10 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 6 11 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 6 12 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 13 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 4 14 Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data 4 15 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 4 16 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 4 17 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 18 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 19 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 3 20 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 3 21 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 22 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 2 23 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 2 24 Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 2 25 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 2 26 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 2 27 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 28 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 29 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 1 30 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 31 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 1 32 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 pts 2 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 15 3 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 7 4 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 6 5 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 6 6 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 6 7 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 8 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 5 9 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 10 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 4 11 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 4 12 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 13 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 14 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 3 15 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 16 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 3 17 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 3 18 Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 2 19 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1 20 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 1 21 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 1 22 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 1 23 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 1

Best British Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 26:37:48 2 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:09 3 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:12 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:04 5 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:01:21 6 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:40 7 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:01:56 8 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:07:34 9 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 0:09:35 10 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:05 11 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:13:55 12 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:14:04 13 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:14:05 14 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:15:15 15 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:15:44 16 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:17:16 17 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:18:16 18 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 0:20:01 19 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 0:20:11 20 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:21:45 21 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:22:14 22 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:23:38 23 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:23:50 24 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:30:31 25 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 0:32:57 26 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 0:38:39 27 Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain 0:41:09 28 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:48:26