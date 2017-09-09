Trending

Tour of Britain: Groenewegen wins in Cheltenham

Ewan is second

Image 1 of 39

Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 7 at the Tour of Britain

Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 7 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 39

Scenery from along the route of stage 7 at the Tour of Britain

Scenery from along the route of stage 7 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 39

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott)

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 39

Scenery along the route of stage 7 at the Tour of Britain

Scenery along the route of stage 7 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 39

British fans were out in force for stage 7 at the Tour of Britain

British fans were out in force for stage 7 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 39

Stage 7 most combative Russel Downing

Stage 7 most combative Russel Downing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 39

Gerraint Thomas, top British rider after stage 7

Gerraint Thomas, top British rider after stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 39

Spint leader Mark McNally

Spint leader Mark McNally
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 39

Mountains leader Jacob Scott

Mountains leader Jacob Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 39

Scenery along the route of stage 7 at the Tour of Britain

Scenery along the route of stage 7 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 39

Lars Boom on the front

Lars Boom on the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 39

Race leader Lars Boom rides among teammates during stage 7 at the Tour of Britain

Race leader Lars Boom rides among teammates during stage 7 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 39

Race leader Lars Boom rides among teammates during stage 7 at the Tour of Britain

Race leader Lars Boom rides among teammates during stage 7 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 39

Owain Doull in action during stage 7 at the Tour of Britain

Owain Doull in action during stage 7 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 39

The breakaway in action during stage 7 at the Tour of Britain

The breakaway in action during stage 7 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 39

Caleb Ewan rides in the bunch during stage 7 at the Tour of Britain

Caleb Ewan rides in the bunch during stage 7 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 39

LottoNL-Jumbo control the peloton

LottoNL-Jumbo control the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 39

Scenery from along the route of stage 7 at the Tour of Britain

Scenery from along the route of stage 7 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 39

Scenery from along the route of stage 7 at the Tour of Britain

Scenery from along the route of stage 7 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 39

European Champion Alexander Kristoff

European Champion Alexander Kristoff
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 39

Another day in green at the Tour of Britain for Lars Boom

Another day in green at the Tour of Britain for Lars Boom
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 39

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 39

BMC Racing's Stefan Kung

BMC Racing's Stefan Kung
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 39

The peloton in action during stage 7 at the Tour of Britain

The peloton in action during stage 7 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 39

The peloton in action during stage 7 at the Tour of Britain

The peloton in action during stage 7 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 39

The peloton in action during stage 7 at the Tour of Britain

The peloton in action during stage 7 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 39

Lars Boom congratulates teammate Dylan Groenwegen after winning stage 7

Lars Boom congratulates teammate Dylan Groenwegen after winning stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 39

Geraint Thomas after the stage 7 finish

Geraint Thomas after the stage 7 finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 39

Stage 7 winner Dylan Groenewegen on the Tour of Britain podium

Stage 7 winner Dylan Groenewegen on the Tour of Britain podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 39

The sprinters bear down on the finish during stage 7 at the Tour of Britain

The sprinters bear down on the finish during stage 7 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 39

Another day in green at the Tour of Britain for Lars Boom

Another day in green at the Tour of Britain for Lars Boom
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 39

Stage 7 winner Dylan Groenewegen

Stage 7 winner Dylan Groenewegen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 39

Stage 7 winner Dylan Groenewegen talks with overall leader Lars Boom

Stage 7 winner Dylan Groenewegen talks with overall leader Lars Boom
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 39

Swiss champion Silvan Diller (BMC Racing)

Swiss champion Silvan Diller (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 39

Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 7 at the Tour of Britain

Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 7 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 39

The sprinters bear down on the finish during stage 7 at the Tour of Britain

The sprinters bear down on the finish during stage 7 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 39

Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 7 at the Tour of Britain

Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 7 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 39

Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 7 at the Tour of Britain

Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 7 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 39

Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 7 at the Tour of Britain

Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 7 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) won a wet and wild stage seven of the Tour of Britain. Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) just missed out on yet another win to take second, while Brenton Jones (JLT-Condor) finished third. Groenwegen’s teammate Lars Boom retains the overall lead.

It was the first stage of the race that saw any real attacks outside of the daily breakaway, and with some relatively major hills in the finale, the action started from 80km out. Katusha-Alpecin were perhaps the most active team of the day, sending rider after rider up the road, including Tony Martin, who spent 20km solo at the head of the race before being caught before the day’s final sprint.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) provided the major threat to Boom’s GC position, attacking on the final climb. His move had looked promising, but the sprinter’s teams behind put paid to it within sight of the flamme rouge.

First Katusha-Alpecin, then Orica-Scott took to the head of the peloton, but what has been the best leadout of the race so far failed to deliver on the damp roads of Cheltenham. Instead it was Groenewegen who got it right, passing Luka Mezgec by the barriers to hold off a fast-approaching Ewan on the line.

“The stage was very hard but I survived and also GC was important for the team,” Groenewegen said at the post-race press conference. “It was a hard day for the team but I survived it.

“It was a little bit of a freestyle sprint so I sprinted from Caleb Ewan’s wheel and Gaviria, but yeah I saw the finish line and I was thought ‘yeah I can hold it,’” he added. “Yeah I think so [it’s my best year]. If you can win a stage in the Tour de France that’s a really good win so yeah it’s a very good year.”

Race leader Lars Boom was pleased with the team’s work on the day, despite the barrage of attacks he withstood.

“With the small breakawy with Boasson Hagen, it was a little bit critical, but I think I went full on the downhill to keep the gap as close as possible,” Boom said. “Then some sprinter’s teams took over and still we won the sprint, so it was a great day.”

How it unfolded

There was a warm start to the penultimate stage of the Tour of Britain in Hemel Hempstead, as the riders prepared to tackle the hilliest stage yet; potentially the decisive stage in sorting the final GC.

LottoNL-Jumbo had 185km up ahead of them during which they’d have to fend off any assaults on Boom’s tenuous eight second lead. Teammate Victor Campanaerts started the day in second, but the likes of Michał Kwiat-kowski, Geraint Thomas (both Team Sky) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) all lay within 20 seconds of Boom.

The fight for the break began as soon as the flag dropped, and several groups came and went before the definitive break of the day was established after 26km. Dexter Gardias (Bike Channel-Canyon), Steele Von Hoff (One Pro Cycling) and Robert Power (Orica-Scott) were the first men to escape, and were soon joined by Jacob Scott (AnPost-Chain Reaction), Lukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi-Polkowice) and Russell Downing (JLT-Condor).

Back in the peloton the pace slowed, with the big teams clearly content with the makeup of the breakaway. The gap quickly grew out to four minutes on the rolling early part of the stage in the Cotswolds, while the early sunshine gave way to showers, which would come and go all day.

Scott took the first of the day’s three climbs ahead of Owsian, further extending his mountain classification lead. Back in the peloton, LottoNL-Jumbo were in control, as Bike Channel-Canyon and CCC Sprandi-Polkowice lay close behind, perhaps attempting to disrupt the chase.

With 120km of the race run and with the hills at the stage’s end fast approaching, Tiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin) had clearly tired of hanging around in the peloton and put in a speculative attack. The 31-year-old quickly built a one minute gap, but looked doomed to remain chasse patate.

As the kilometres ticked by, there was action in the peloton with 50 to go as a small group including Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), Reto Hollenstein (Katusha-Alpecin), Alex Dowsett (Movistar), Ryan Mullen (Cannondale-Garmin) and Silvan Dillier (BMC) clipped away. They gained a 20 second gap, but eventually only succeeded in quickening the peloton’s pace, which brought everything back together.

Katusha-Alpecin were clearly keen to take something from the day, as world time trial champion Tony Martin immediately countered. The already reduced peloton splintered and regrouped as various attempts were made to bridge over to the German, who enjoyed a 20 second lead.

In the valley before the final climb, there looked to be around 60 riders remaining as Sky and Dimension Data did the work. Martin was caught with 13km to go, just before fourth-placed man Stefan Küng (BMC) took three bonus seconds at the final sprint of the day, while Boom took one.

Attacks peppered the final climb of the day, just 10km from the line. Boom had managed to close down the majority, until an attack from Boasson Hagen managed to stick. Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), Laurens De Plus (Quick Step Floors), Dylan Van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) and Dion Smith (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) went with him, until a crash took Van Baarle and De Plus out of the reckoning with 6km to go.

After Boom frantically motioned for help chasing the move, it was Katusha once again who came to the front, ending Boasson Hagen’s GC hopes 2km of the finish. Orica-Scott’s train was the next to go into action, but it was Groenwegen who prospered, just denying Ewan victory number four.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:26:58
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
3Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
5Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
7Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
8Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
10Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
11Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
12Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
13Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
14Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
15Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
16Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
17Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
18Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
19Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
20Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
21Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
22Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
23Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
24Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
25Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
26Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
27Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
28Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
29Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
30Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
31Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
33Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
34Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
35Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
36Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
37Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
38Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
39Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
40Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
41Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
42Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
43Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
44Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
45James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
46Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
47James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
48Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
49Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
50Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
51Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
52Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
53Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
54Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
55Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
56Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
57Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:00:14
58Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:26
59Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:34
60Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:48
61Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:02
62Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling0:01:57
63Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:33
64Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
65Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:20
66Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis0:07:39
67Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
68Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
69Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
71Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
72Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
73Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
74Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling
75Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
76Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
77Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
78Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
79Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
80Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
81Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
82Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
83Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
84Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:08:22
85Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
86Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
87Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
88Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
89Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
90Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
91Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
92Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:08:36
93Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:20
94Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:12:05
95Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
96Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
97Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
98Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
99Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
100Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
101Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
102Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott0:13:04
103James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor0:24:18
104Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
DNFJames Knox (GBr) Great Britain
DNFDamien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
DNFChris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
DNSMads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
DNSXandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNSGiulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNSRory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team

Finish Line Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott14
3Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor13
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin12
5Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert11
6Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team10
7Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors9
8Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
9Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team7
10Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
11Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
12Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
13Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling3
14Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain2
15Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction4pts
2Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
3Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor2
4Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction4pts
2Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
3Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott2
4Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon1

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team6pts
2Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors5
3Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac4
4Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data2
6Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor3pts
2Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
3Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor3pts
2Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction2
3Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
3Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1

General Classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo26:37:28
2Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:08
3Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:09
4Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:10
5Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:14
6Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:15
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:20
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
10Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:28
11Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:00:29
12Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:32
13Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:40
14Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:52
15Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
16Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:54
17Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:55
18Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
19Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:56
20Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:57
21Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling0:00:58
22Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:05
23Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
24Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:11
25Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:13
26James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling0:01:20
27Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:21
28Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:24
29Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling0:01:26
30Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:01:29
31Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
32Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:38
33Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:40
34Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:01:41
35Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:42
36Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:01:48
37Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:01:49
38Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:01:58
39Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:01:59
40Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain0:02:00
41Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor0:02:01
42Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
43Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:04
44James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:02:16
45Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
46Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:34
47Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:42
48Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:22
49Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:03:24
50Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:55
51Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:18
52Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:23
53Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:28
54Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:07:08
55Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:07:54
56Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:06
57Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:08:45
58Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling0:08:56
59Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:06
60Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling0:09:37
61Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:49
62Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor0:09:55
63Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:10:11
64Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:11:03
65Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:38
66Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:11:55
67Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:11:56
68Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:25
69Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling0:13:01
70Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:14:15
71Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:14:24
72Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:14:25
73Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis0:15:35
74Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:16:04
75Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction0:16:55
76Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott0:17:19
77Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:17:36
78Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:42
79Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:44
80Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:53
81Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis0:18:05
82Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:18:12
83Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:18:36
84Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain0:20:21
85Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor0:20:31
86Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis0:22:05
87Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis0:22:21
88Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:22:34
89Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:23:19
90Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:23:26
91Andres Diaz (Ven) Cylance Cycling0:23:31
92Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:23:58
93Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:24:10
94Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:24:40
95Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:27:23
96Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:27:44
97Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:29:11
98Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:30:38
99Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:30:51
100Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling0:31:04
101James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor0:33:17
102Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain0:38:59
103Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain0:41:29
104Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:48:46

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin73pts
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors62
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott57
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo54
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky51
6Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor48
7Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert46
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data36
9Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal32
10Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team26
11Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team23
12Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors20
13Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac17
14Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
15Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
16Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin15
17Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky15
18Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15
19Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
20Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
21Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky13
22Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11
23Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
24Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon11
25Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal10
26Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky8
27Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors8
28Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
29Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors8
30Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott8
31Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team7
32Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin6
33Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott6
34Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac5
35Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky4
36Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
37Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac4
38Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data4
39Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
40Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling3
41Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
42Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling2
43Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain2
44Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott1
45Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain1
46Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott1
47Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data15
48Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF15

Mountains Classifiction
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction34pts
2Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice27
3Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor25
4Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors13
5Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor11
6Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon11
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data9
8Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team6
9Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis6
10Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling6
11Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon6
12Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
13James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal4
14Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data4
15Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac4
16Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon4
17Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3
18Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
19Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor3
20Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott3
21Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
22Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling2
23Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor2
24Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction2
25Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling2
26Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis2
27Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
28Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
29Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling1
30Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
31Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon1
32Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data1

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16pts
2Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor15
3Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon7
4Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor6
5Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling6
6Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling6
7Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
8Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling5
9Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
10Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor4
11Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor4
12Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
13Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis3
14Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain3
15Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
16Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis3
17Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction3
18Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction2
19Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1
20Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling1
21Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis1
22Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott1
23Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon1

Best British Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky26:37:48
2Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:00:09
3Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:12
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:04
5Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:01:21
6Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain0:01:40
7James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:01:56
8Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:07:34
9Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor0:09:35
10Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:05
11Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:13:55
12Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:14:04
13Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:14:05
14Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis0:15:15
15Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:15:44
16Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:17:16
17Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:18:16
18Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain0:20:01
19Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor0:20:11
20Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis0:21:45
21Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:22:14
22Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:23:38
23Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:23:50
24Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:30:31
25James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor0:32:57
26Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain0:38:39
27Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain0:41:09
28Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:48:26

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Lotto.Nl - Jumbo79:52:50
2Team Sky79:53:14
3Katusha - Alpecin79:54:17
4Bmc Racing Team79:54:19
5Orica - Scott79:54:31
6Cannondale - Drapac79:54:38
7Movistar Team79:54:45
8One Pro Cycling79:56:02
9Quick Step Floors79:56:15
10Lotto - Soudal79:57:04
11Ccc Sprandi - Polkowice79:58:22
12Dimension Data79:59:11
13Bardiani - Csf79:59:40
14Wanty - Groupe Gobert80:00:48
15Jlt Condor80:09:31
16Great Britain - GBR80:12:22
17An Post - Chain Reaction80:17:18
18Madison - Genesis80:22:42
19Bike Channel - Canyon80:38:47
20Cylance Pro Cycling80:54:07

