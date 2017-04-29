Tour of Britain past winners
Champions 2004-2016
Previous Winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2016
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|2015
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka
|2014
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|2013
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|2012
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|2011
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|2010
|Michael Albasini (Sui) HTC-Columbia
|2009
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Columbia-HTC
|2008
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Agritubel
|2007
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Agritubel
|2006
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Team CSC
|2005
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quick Step-Innergetic
|2004
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Chocolade Jacques
