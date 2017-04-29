Trending

Tour of Britain past winners

Champions 2004-2016

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) won the Tour of Britain 2016

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Previous Winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2016Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
2015Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka
2014Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
2013Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
2012Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
2011Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
2010Michael Albasini (Sui) HTC-Columbia
2009Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Columbia-HTC
2008Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Agritubel
2007Romain Feillu (Fra) Agritubel
2006Martin Pedersen (Den) Team CSC
2005Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quick Step-Innergetic
2004Mauricio Ardila (Col) Chocolade Jacques

