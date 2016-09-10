Tour of Britain: Stage 7b highlights - Video
Rohan Dennis wins with a late attack, but Cummings holds onto race lead
Rohan Dennis (BMC) staged a late attack on a difficult approach to the Tour of Britain's stage 7b in Bristol, winning the stage by six seconds and moving into second overall behind race leader Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data).
Cummings holds a 26 second lead heading into the London finale on Sunday, with Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in third at 38 seconds.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy