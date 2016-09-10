Tour of Britain: Stage 7b highlights - Video

Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Rohan Dennis (BMC) staged a late attack on a difficult approach to the Tour of Britain's stage 7b in Bristol, winning the stage by six seconds and moving into second overall behind race leader Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data).

Cummings holds a 26 second lead heading into the London finale on Sunday, with Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in third at 38 seconds.