Tour of Britain: Stage 7a highlights - Video

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) celebrates his stage win in Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Related Articles Tony Martin wins Tour of Britain time trial

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) claimed his first time trial victory of the season, outside of his national championships, on stage 7a of the Tour of Britain. The German champion topped Rohan Dennis (BMC) by three seconds, with Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in third.

Race leader Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) was fourth and thus held onto the overall lead, with Dumoulin moving into second overall at 38 seconds. Dennis is in third, tied on time with the Dutch time trial champion.