Tour of Britain: Stage 7a highlights - Video
Martin wins rainy time trial in Bristol
Related Articles
Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) claimed his first time trial victory of the season, outside of his national championships, on stage 7a of the Tour of Britain. The German champion topped Rohan Dennis (BMC) by three seconds, with Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in third.
Race leader Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) was fourth and thus held onto the overall lead, with Dumoulin moving into second overall at 38 seconds. Dennis is in third, tied on time with the Dutch time trial champion.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy