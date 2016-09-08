Tour of Britain stage 5 highlights - Video
Watch Jack Bauer win the breakaway sprint in Bath
Jack Bauer (Cannondale-Drapac) won a tactical breakaway sprint to secure the stage 5 win at the Tour of Britain in Bath. His companions were left with the remaining podium places: Amael Moinard (BMC) in second and Erick Rowsell (Madison-Genesis) in third, while Javier Moreno (Movistar) was swept up by the bunch sprint behind.
Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) took the field sprint for fourth.
Julien Vermote (Etixx - QuickStep) continues to lead the overall classification by six seconds ahead of Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) and 1:03 ahead of Ben Swift (Team Sky).
Watch the Tour of Britain stage 5 highlights video above.
