2016 Tour of Britain stage 1 highlights - Video

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) posts a victory salute at Tour of Britain stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

German national champion Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) won a sprint marred finish into Castle Douglas ahead of Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) and Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Alpecin) to claim the first leader's jersey of the Tour of Britain. Dimension Data's Mark Cavendish, Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Elia Viviani (Team Sky) were among the fast men to fall with the later suffering a completely broken bike.

Stage 1 of the race started in Glasgow with the 124-rider strong peloton with 161.6km to cover before the expected sprint finish. A five-rider breakaway animated the stage with a maximum lead of five minutes before the sprint teams took up the chase in earnest. Peter Williams (ONE Pro Cycling) and Jasper Bovenhuis (An Post-Chainreaction) were rewarded for their time in the breakaway with classification jerseys before they were swept up inside the final 10km with Dimension Data working for Cavendish.

