Tour of Britain: Kwiatkowski loses yellow after miscalculation
Race is not over yet, says Polish rider
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
It should have been a straightforward day in the saddle for Michal Kwiatkowski and his Omega Pharma-QuickStep team on stage 6 of the Tour of Britain. Instead, the race leader saw his yellow jersey ripped from his shoulders by Alex Dowsett (Movistar) after the team failed to reel in the break of the day.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy