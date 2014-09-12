Trending

Tour of Britain: Kwiatkowski loses yellow after miscalculation

Race is not over yet, says Polish rider

Image 1 of 3

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in yellow at the Tour of Britain.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in yellow at the Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 2 of 3

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the leader's yellow jersey

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the leader's yellow jersey
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 3 of 3

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) at the Tour of Britain.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) at the Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

It should have been a straightforward day in the saddle for Michal Kwiatkowski and his Omega Pharma-QuickStep team on stage 6 of the Tour of Britain. Instead, the race leader saw his yellow jersey ripped from his shoulders by Alex Dowsett (Movistar) after the team failed to reel in the break of the day.

Related Articles

Kwiatkowski happy with form at Tour of Britain

Kwiatkowski wins stage 4 in Tour of Britain

Tour of Britain: Keeping yellow jersey will be tough, says Kwiatkowski

Brändle claims second successive win at Tour of Britain