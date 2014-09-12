Tour of Britain: Brändle orchestrates second consecutive stage win

Trending

One stage victory just wasn’t enough for Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling). The Austrian rider perfectly orchestrated his second during stage 6, just 24 hours after his first at the Tour of Britain. For a rider who often spends his time working for others, two in as many days came as quite the shock.

“I was coming to the Tour of Britain wanting to do a good race, now I have two stage wins. It’s unbelievable for me that they let us go today,” said Brändle.