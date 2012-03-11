Image 1 of 9 A large crowd gathered at the end of stage 2. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 2 of 9 Thumbs up on the podium at the Tour de Taiwan. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 3 of 9 Stage two of the Tour de Taiwan gets underway. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 4 of 9 Stage two brought the peloton down along the coast. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 5 of 9 Kam Po Wong (Hong Kong) wins stage 2 of the Tour de Taiwan. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 6 of 9 Takashi Miyazawa (Saxo Bank) on the podium. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 7 of 9 Takashi Miyazawa (Saxo Bank) is in first place overall after stage two. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 8 of 9 Chun Kai Feng (Action Cycling Team) celebrates on the podium. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 9 of 9 Takashi Miyazawa (Saxo Bank) leads the race overall. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)

It’s anniversary time at the 24th Tour de Taiwan. Two days ahead of turning 39, Hong Kong’s cycling legend Wong Kam Po confirmed his status as Asia’s top cyclist only three weeks after claiming the continental title for road race in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Stage 2 gave Saxo Bank’s Takashi Miyazawa the possibility to send a message of happiness back home exactly one year after the tragic earthquake devastated Japan. Citing March 11, the 2010 national champion who carried his country’s flag on the start line and in the morning breakaway of Milan-San Remo last year broke into tears as he commented on his new role of race leader at the Tour de Taiwan. He took the command with six seconds of an advantage over Drapac’s Rhys Pollock and Wong.

“Team Saxo Bank came here to win stages and GC,” Miyazawa said. “My first job is to work for our sprinters Jonathan [Cantwell] and [Lucas] Sebastian [Haedo] but when I get a chance, I try my luck in a breakaway in order to win a stage. That’s how yesterday and today I ended up at the front and I’m now in the lead. I’m very happy to be in yellow. I don’t know how I can go in tomorrow’s uphill finish. However, it’s the right day to bring good news to Japan. I don’t forget what happened exactly one year ago.”

Miyazawa was highly emotional when he pronounced those words. So was Wong as he mentioned his possible retirement sometimes this year. “Yes I feel a little bit old for racing and I’m almost at the end of my cycling career,” said the Hong Kong star, who already has four participations at the Olympic Games under his belt (Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000, Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008). London might be the end of the road for him, as Hong Kong has qualified one rider for the road race and possibly one more for the omnium on the track. So it gives the 2007 world champion for scratch race in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, two options to ride his fifth and final Olympics.

“But I might as well give way to younger riders,” he said. “If I do the Olympics, I’ll probably retire the day after. If I don’t, I might even retire before July because I’m pushed to move into coaching as soon as possible.”

Wong made history for Asian cycling when he won stage 4 of the 2000 Le Tour de Langkawi in Malaysia and became the first Asian to do so at the race that was once the highest ranked on the continent. He dropped the likes of Russian Giro d’Italia winner Evgeni Berzin off his wheel to claim victory at the top of the Cameron Highlands. “This was my first big international win”, admitted the man who has since been recognized as Asia’s most successful cyclist due to his versatility on the track and on the road, as much in sprinting as in climbing.

The 2006 and 2010 Asian Games champion has for sure won much more bike races than the Japanese who have completed the recent Grand Tours (Yukiya Arashiro, Fumiyuki Beppu and Yokihiro Doi).

“I’m not sure if I’m Asia’s most successful cyclist ever,” moderated a very humble Wong. “Cycling has developed in Asia only lately. There is still a big gap with Europe. What I have achieved matters less than what’s coming up in the next few decades. The best Asian cyclist ever will be the one who will show the best sporting spirit.”

When he travelled from Hong Kong to Taiwan to take part in his first stage race of the 2012 season, Wong joked with his team-mates. “Keep me covered and unseen for the first three days of racing, I want to wait for my birthday to win stage 4,” he told them. He was obviously happy to have anticipated the time set for celebration. “A large group of riders (48) made the selection in the main hill of the day,” he said. “The wind on the sea side after the last climb with 25 km to go made it easier to split the group. We got a 30 seconds lead and the uphill finish suited my sprinting abilities at perfection.”

Wong outsprinted veteran 38-year-old former German champion Dirk Muller from Nutrixxion and Drapac’s flying Dutchman Floris Goesinnen in New Taipei City on the north coast of Taiwan.



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team 2:58:37 2 Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 3 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 4 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 6 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:00:05 7 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:00:07 8 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:42 9 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 10 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 11 Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo 12 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor Sharp 13 Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo 14 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling 15 Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 16 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 17 Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 19 Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor Sharp 20 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 21 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 22 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 23 Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 24 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 25 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 26 Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 27 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 28 Kristain House (GBr) Rapha Condor Sharp 29 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling 30 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor Sharp 31 Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 32 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida 33 Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 34 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 35 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 36 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team 37 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 38 Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National 39 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 40 Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 41 Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 42 Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 43 Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 44 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 45 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling 46 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 47 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team 48 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team 49 Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:51 50 Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:02:09 51 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:02:10 52 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 53 Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 54 Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National 0:02:41 55 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 56 Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 57 Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National 58 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 59 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 60 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 61 Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 62 Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida 63 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team 64 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team 65 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 66 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 67 Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National 68 Alexey Markov (Rus) Rusvelo 69 Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National 70 Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team 71 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 72 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 73 Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida 74 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 75 Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team 76 Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling 77 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team 78 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 79 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Rusvelo 80 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 81 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:03:54 82 Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida 0:09:05 83 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 84 Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 85 Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida 86 Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO 87 Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor Sharp 88 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 89 Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO 90 Steven Wong (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:12:31 DNF Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Rusvelo DNF Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team DNF Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University Cross Team DNS Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling