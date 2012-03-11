Trending

Wong Kam Po wins at Tour de Taiwan

Miyazawa moves into overall lead

Image 1 of 9

A large crowd gathered at the end of stage 2.

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 2 of 9

Thumbs up on the podium at the Tour de Taiwan.

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 3 of 9

Stage two of the Tour de Taiwan gets underway.

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 4 of 9

Stage two brought the peloton down along the coast.

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 5 of 9

Kam Po Wong (Hong Kong) wins stage 2 of the Tour de Taiwan.

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 6 of 9

Takashi Miyazawa (Saxo Bank) on the podium.

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 7 of 9

Takashi Miyazawa (Saxo Bank) is in first place overall after stage two.

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 8 of 9

Chun Kai Feng (Action Cycling Team) celebrates on the podium.

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 9 of 9

Takashi Miyazawa (Saxo Bank) leads the race overall.

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)

It’s anniversary time at the 24th Tour de Taiwan. Two days ahead of turning 39, Hong Kong’s cycling legend Wong Kam Po confirmed his status as Asia’s top cyclist only three weeks after claiming the continental title for road race in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Stage 2 gave Saxo Bank’s Takashi Miyazawa the possibility to send a message of happiness back home exactly one year after the tragic earthquake devastated Japan. Citing March 11, the 2010 national champion who carried his country’s flag on the start line and in the morning breakaway of Milan-San Remo last year broke into tears as he commented on his new role of race leader at the Tour de Taiwan. He took the command with six seconds of an advantage over Drapac’s Rhys Pollock and Wong.

“Team Saxo Bank came here to win stages and GC,” Miyazawa said. “My first job is to work for our sprinters Jonathan [Cantwell] and [Lucas] Sebastian [Haedo] but when I get a chance, I try my luck in a breakaway in order to win a stage. That’s how yesterday and today I ended up at the front and I’m now in the lead. I’m very happy to be in yellow. I don’t know how I can go in tomorrow’s uphill finish. However, it’s the right day to bring good news to Japan. I don’t forget what happened exactly one year ago.”

Miyazawa was highly emotional when he pronounced those words. So was Wong as he mentioned his possible retirement sometimes this year. “Yes I feel a little bit old for racing and I’m almost at the end of my cycling career,” said the Hong Kong star, who already has four participations at the Olympic Games under his belt (Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000, Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008). London might be the end of the road for him, as Hong Kong has qualified one rider for the road race and possibly one more for the omnium on the track. So it gives the 2007 world champion for scratch race in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, two options to ride his fifth and final Olympics.

“But I might as well give way to younger riders,” he said. “If I do the Olympics, I’ll probably retire the day after. If I don’t, I might even retire before July because I’m pushed to move into coaching as soon as possible.”

Wong made history for Asian cycling when he won stage 4 of the 2000 Le Tour de Langkawi in Malaysia and became the first Asian to do so at the race that was once the highest ranked on the continent. He dropped the likes of Russian Giro d’Italia winner Evgeni Berzin off his wheel to claim victory at the top of the Cameron Highlands. “This was my first big international win”, admitted the man who has since been recognized as Asia’s most successful cyclist due to his versatility on the track and on the road, as much in sprinting as in climbing.

The 2006 and 2010 Asian Games champion has for sure won much more bike races than the Japanese who have completed the recent Grand Tours (Yukiya Arashiro, Fumiyuki Beppu and Yokihiro Doi).

“I’m not sure if I’m Asia’s most successful cyclist ever,” moderated a very humble Wong. “Cycling has developed in Asia only lately. There is still a big gap with Europe. What I have achieved matters less than what’s coming up in the next few decades. The best Asian cyclist ever will be the one who will show the best sporting spirit.”

When he travelled from Hong Kong to Taiwan to take part in his first stage race of the 2012 season, Wong joked with his team-mates. “Keep me covered and unseen for the first three days of racing, I want to wait for my birthday to win stage 4,” he told them. He was obviously happy to have anticipated the time set for celebration. “A large group of riders (48) made the selection in the main hill of the day,” he said. “The wind on the sea side after the last climb with 25 km to go made it easier to split the group. We got a 30 seconds lead and the uphill finish suited my sprinting abilities at perfection.”

Wong outsprinted veteran 38-year-old former German champion Dirk Muller from Nutrixxion and Drapac’s flying Dutchman Floris Goesinnen in New Taipei City on the north coast of Taiwan.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team2:58:37
2Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
3Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
4Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
5Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
6Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:00:05
7Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team0:00:07
8Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:42
9Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
10Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
11Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
12Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor Sharp
13Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
14Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling
15Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
16Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
17Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
18Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
19Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor Sharp
20Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
21Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
22Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
23Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
24Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
25Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
26Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
27Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
28Kristain House (GBr) Rapha Condor Sharp
29Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling
30Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor Sharp
31Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
32Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida
33Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
34Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
35Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
36Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team
37Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
38Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National
39Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
40Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
41Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
42Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
43Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
44Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
45Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
46Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
47Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team
48Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team
49Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:51
50Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:02:09
51Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:10
52Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
53Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
54Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National0:02:41
55Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
56Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
57Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National
58Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
59Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
60Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
61Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
62Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida
63Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team
64Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team
65Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
66Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
67Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National
68Alexey Markov (Rus) Rusvelo
69Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National
70Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team
71Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
72Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
73Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida
74Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
75Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
76Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling
77Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team
78Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
79Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Rusvelo
80Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
81Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:03:54
82Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida0:09:05
83Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
84Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
85Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida
86Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO
87Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor Sharp
88Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
89Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO
90Steven Wong (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:12:31
DNFIvan Kovalev (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFHossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
DNFYong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University Cross Team
DNSCharles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank4:05:49
2Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:00:06
3Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
4Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:00:10
5Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team0:00:12
6Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
7Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:35
8Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
9Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida0:00:40
10Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:00:56
11Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
12Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team0:00:57
13Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:58
14Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
15Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor Sharp
16Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
17Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
18Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
19Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
20Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
21Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
22Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling
23Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor Sharp
24Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
25Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
26Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
27Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
28Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
29Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
30Kristain House (GBr) Rapha Condor Sharp
31Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
32Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
33Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
34Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
35Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
36Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National
37Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
38Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
39Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
40Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
41Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
42Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team
43Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor Sharp
44Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team
45Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:07
46Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:09
47Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:18
48Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:32
49Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:02:25
50Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:26
51Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
52Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
53Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team0:02:52
54Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:55
55Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:02:57
56Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
57Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National
58Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
59Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
60Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
61Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling
62Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team
63Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team
64Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National
65Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida
66Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team
67Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
68Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
69Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National
70Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
71Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida
72Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National
73Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
74Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Rusvelo
75Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
76Alexey Markov (Rus) Rusvelo
77Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team
78Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:04:10
79Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor Sharp0:09:21
80Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO
81Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
82Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
83Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida
84Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida
85Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
86Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:09:28
87Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:12:29
88Steven Wong (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:12:47
89Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO0:14:28
90Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO0:20:52

 

