Wong Kam Po wins at Tour de Taiwan
Miyazawa moves into overall lead
Stage 2: New Taipei City -
It’s anniversary time at the 24th Tour de Taiwan. Two days ahead of turning 39, Hong Kong’s cycling legend Wong Kam Po confirmed his status as Asia’s top cyclist only three weeks after claiming the continental title for road race in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Stage 2 gave Saxo Bank’s Takashi Miyazawa the possibility to send a message of happiness back home exactly one year after the tragic earthquake devastated Japan. Citing March 11, the 2010 national champion who carried his country’s flag on the start line and in the morning breakaway of Milan-San Remo last year broke into tears as he commented on his new role of race leader at the Tour de Taiwan. He took the command with six seconds of an advantage over Drapac’s Rhys Pollock and Wong.
“Team Saxo Bank came here to win stages and GC,” Miyazawa said. “My first job is to work for our sprinters Jonathan [Cantwell] and [Lucas] Sebastian [Haedo] but when I get a chance, I try my luck in a breakaway in order to win a stage. That’s how yesterday and today I ended up at the front and I’m now in the lead. I’m very happy to be in yellow. I don’t know how I can go in tomorrow’s uphill finish. However, it’s the right day to bring good news to Japan. I don’t forget what happened exactly one year ago.”
Miyazawa was highly emotional when he pronounced those words. So was Wong as he mentioned his possible retirement sometimes this year. “Yes I feel a little bit old for racing and I’m almost at the end of my cycling career,” said the Hong Kong star, who already has four participations at the Olympic Games under his belt (Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000, Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008). London might be the end of the road for him, as Hong Kong has qualified one rider for the road race and possibly one more for the omnium on the track. So it gives the 2007 world champion for scratch race in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, two options to ride his fifth and final Olympics.
“But I might as well give way to younger riders,” he said. “If I do the Olympics, I’ll probably retire the day after. If I don’t, I might even retire before July because I’m pushed to move into coaching as soon as possible.”
Wong made history for Asian cycling when he won stage 4 of the 2000 Le Tour de Langkawi in Malaysia and became the first Asian to do so at the race that was once the highest ranked on the continent. He dropped the likes of Russian Giro d’Italia winner Evgeni Berzin off his wheel to claim victory at the top of the Cameron Highlands. “This was my first big international win”, admitted the man who has since been recognized as Asia’s most successful cyclist due to his versatility on the track and on the road, as much in sprinting as in climbing.
The 2006 and 2010 Asian Games champion has for sure won much more bike races than the Japanese who have completed the recent Grand Tours (Yukiya Arashiro, Fumiyuki Beppu and Yokihiro Doi).
“I’m not sure if I’m Asia’s most successful cyclist ever,” moderated a very humble Wong. “Cycling has developed in Asia only lately. There is still a big gap with Europe. What I have achieved matters less than what’s coming up in the next few decades. The best Asian cyclist ever will be the one who will show the best sporting spirit.”
When he travelled from Hong Kong to Taiwan to take part in his first stage race of the 2012 season, Wong joked with his team-mates. “Keep me covered and unseen for the first three days of racing, I want to wait for my birthday to win stage 4,” he told them. He was obviously happy to have anticipated the time set for celebration. “A large group of riders (48) made the selection in the main hill of the day,” he said. “The wind on the sea side after the last climb with 25 km to go made it easier to split the group. We got a 30 seconds lead and the uphill finish suited my sprinting abilities at perfection.”
Wong outsprinted veteran 38-year-old former German champion Dirk Muller from Nutrixxion and Drapac’s flying Dutchman Floris Goesinnen in New Taipei City on the north coast of Taiwan.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|2:58:37
|2
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|3
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|4
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:05
|7
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:00:07
|8
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:42
|9
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|11
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
|12
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor Sharp
|13
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
|14
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|15
|Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|16
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|17
|Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|19
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor Sharp
|20
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|21
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|22
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|23
|Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|24
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|25
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|26
|Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|28
|Kristain House (GBr) Rapha Condor Sharp
|29
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling
|30
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor Sharp
|31
|Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|32
|Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida
|33
|Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|34
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|35
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|36
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team
|37
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|38
|Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National
|39
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|41
|Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|42
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|43
|Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|44
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|46
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|47
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team
|48
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|49
|Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:51
|50
|Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:02:09
|51
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:10
|52
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|53
|Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|54
|Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National
|0:02:41
|55
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|56
|Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|57
|Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National
|58
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|59
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|60
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|62
|Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida
|63
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|64
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team
|65
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|66
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|67
|Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National
|68
|Alexey Markov (Rus) Rusvelo
|69
|Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National
|70
|Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team
|71
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|72
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|73
|Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida
|74
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|75
|Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|76
|Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling
|77
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|78
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|79
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Rusvelo
|80
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|81
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:03:54
|82
|Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida
|0:09:05
|83
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|84
|Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|85
|Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida
|86
|Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO
|87
|Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor Sharp
|88
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|89
|Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO
|90
|Steven Wong (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:31
|DNF
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|DNF
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University Cross Team
|DNS
|Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|4:05:49
|2
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:06
|3
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|4
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:00:10
|5
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:00:12
|6
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|7
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:35
|8
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|9
|Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida
|0:00:40
|10
|Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:00:56
|11
|Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|12
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:00:57
|13
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:58
|14
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor Sharp
|16
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
|17
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|19
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
|20
|Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|21
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|22
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|23
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor Sharp
|24
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|25
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|26
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|27
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|28
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|29
|Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Kristain House (GBr) Rapha Condor Sharp
|31
|Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|32
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|33
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|34
|Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|35
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|36
|Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National
|37
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|39
|Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|40
|Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|41
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|42
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team
|43
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor Sharp
|44
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|45
|Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:01:07
|46
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:09
|47
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|48
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:01:32
|49
|Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|50
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:26
|51
|Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|52
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|53
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|54
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:55
|55
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|56
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National
|58
|Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|59
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|60
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|61
|Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling
|62
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|63
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team
|64
|Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National
|65
|Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida
|66
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|67
|Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|68
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|69
|Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National
|70
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|71
|Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida
|72
|Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National
|73
|Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|74
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Rusvelo
|75
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|76
|Alexey Markov (Rus) Rusvelo
|77
|Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team
|78
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:04:10
|79
|Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:09:21
|80
|Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO
|81
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|82
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|83
|Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida
|84
|Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida
|85
|Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|86
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:09:28
|87
|Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:12:29
|88
|Steven Wong (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:47
|89
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|0:14:28
|90
|Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO
|0:20:52
