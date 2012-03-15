Trending

Nino Corredor wins at Guanzling

Pollock in overall lead with one day to go

Image 1 of 15

A win with style for Victor Nino ahead of Yusuke Hatanaka

A win with style for Victor Nino ahead of Yusuke Hatanaka
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 2 of 15

Tainan city salutes the Tour de Taiwan

Tainan city salutes the Tour de Taiwan
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 3 of 15

Wong Kam Po looks carefully at the final stage

Wong Kam Po looks carefully at the final stage
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 4 of 15

Jersey wearers for the last stage: Lee Rodgers (points), Feng Chun Kai (mountain), Rhys Pollock GC) and Wang Kam Po (best Asian rider)

Jersey wearers for the last stage: Lee Rodgers (points), Feng Chun Kai (mountain), Rhys Pollock GC) and Wang Kam Po (best Asian rider)
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 5 of 15

Feng Chun Kai secured the polka dot jersey with one day to go

Feng Chun Kai secured the polka dot jersey with one day to go
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 6 of 15

Victor Nino finds excellence in Taiwan

Victor Nino finds excellence in Taiwan
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 7 of 15

Victor Nino has fans in Taiwan

Victor Nino has fans in Taiwan
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 8 of 15

No picture please, says Lee Rodgers

No picture please, says Lee Rodgers
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 9 of 15

Fair play flight for intermediate sprints between Jang Chang Jae and Feng Chun Kai

Fair play flight for intermediate sprints between Jang Chang Jae and Feng Chun Kai
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 10 of 15

Yellow jersey Rhys Pollock escorted by his Drapac team

Yellow jersey Rhys Pollock escorted by his Drapac team
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 11 of 15

Welcome to Taiwan

Welcome to Taiwan
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 12 of 15

Taiwan is a cyclists friendly country with lots of bike paths

Taiwan is a cyclists friendly country with lots of bike paths
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 13 of 15

Alizera Naghi makes Anuar Manan suffer, Lee Rodgers follows

Alizera Naghi makes Anuar Manan suffer, Lee Rodgers follows
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 14 of 15

The Tour de Taiwan peloton

The Tour de Taiwan peloton
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 15 of 15

Victor Nino will keep a great memory of his first visit to Taiwan

Victor Nino will keep a great memory of his first visit to Taiwan
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)

Following his third place overall at Le Tour de Langkawi, Colombia's Victor Niño overcame illness to drop everyone on the steep uphill finish of stage 6 of the Tour de Taiwan at Guanziling Toong Mao resort, where he led Japan's Yusuke Hatanaka and Malaysia's Adiq Othman Hussainie across the line. A courageous Rhys Pollock retained the lead on a terrain that certainly didn't suit his physique. With one day to go, the respected Drapac team road captain eyes the first stage race victory of his career on Friday in Kaohsiung.

For both Niño and Pollock, the success was a surprise. "This morning in my bed, I felt ill," the 39-year-old Colombian said. "I was so tired that I had no morale. I thought I wasn't going to start. Once I got on my bike, I was better and then, I went to the front with 1km to go, where my teammates from Azad University had told me it would become hilly. I attacked with 700 metres to go because I had nothing to lose."

"I probably jumped 100m too late," said runner-up Hatanaka regretfully. "It's a good result for me and for the Japanese national team as well because we were three up the front and we increased our lead in the teams' classification, but my main feeling is still one of huge disappointment. I thought I could come across to Niño and pass him. What a pity."

"Niño was definitely too strong on the steepest part of the hill," said Hussainie, who moved into the top 10 overall, proving that he is one of Asia's most promising young prospects at the age of 20. "It's a pretty good result today," said the Champion System team recruit, who will make a move to racing in Europe with the China-registered Pro Continental team.

The local revelation of the Tour de Taiwan, Feng Chun Kai (Action Cycling Team), also gave a strong indication about his international future as he maintained his position in the top 10 overall (seventh) as well as his lead in the King of the Mountain competition. Once again, he performed strongly in the small group fighting for the final victory. "I hope to get more starts at stage races on the Asia Tour," Feng, 23, said.

"I believe that I'll be able to win the Tour de Taiwan in the future. I know that races in Europe are contested at a very high speed, but if I get a chance to go there, I'm prepared to restart my career from scratch."

Fifteen years his senior, Hong Kong's Wang Kam Po said, "Feng had the potential to succeed in cycling. He deserves to get more support from sponsors and associations."

"Feng is one of these riders who can do everything," said RTS Racing's Lee Rodgers who is competing at home as he lives in Taichung. "The Tour de Taiwan is my favourite Tour, including those I've just taken part in before: Tour of Qatar, Tour of Oman, Le Tour de Langkawi. Cycling is my hobby, not my job, so should I win the points competition here, it'll be awesome."

"The race is not over yet," said Wang as a warning. "Tomorrow, I have three chances to get the time bonus I need to get the yellow jersey."

Pollock remembered that in the past, his Drapac team went into the last stage with a lead of six seconds and lost the yellow jersey on the last day. "It's never over," said the Australian. "Kam Po is an extremely high-quality rider. We'll pay a lot of attention."

Sprinters Jonathan Cantwell from Saxo Bank and Roberto Ferrari from Androni also have the intention of keeping the overall rankings unchanged on the final day of the Tour de Taiwan in Kaohsiung.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team3:10:33
2Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team
3Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
4Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:08
5Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:00:10
6Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
7Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
8Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
9Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
10Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
11Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
12Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
13Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team
14Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
15Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
16Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
17Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
18Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team0:00:21
19Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
20Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:28
21Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
22Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
23Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team0:00:38
24Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
25Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling
26Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team
27Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
28Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling
29Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:43
30Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
31Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:00:50
32Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling0:00:53
33Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
34Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:00:58
35Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
36Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:01:02
37Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
38Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team0:01:05
39Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
40Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team0:01:10
41Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:01:19
42Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team0:01:22
43Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:01:24
44Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO0:01:34
45Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:01:38
46Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
47Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:01:43
48Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
49Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank0:01:50
50Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:01:54
51Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:01:55
52Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team0:02:03
53Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team0:02:18
54Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team0:02:20
55Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
56Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
57Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:02:24
58Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:02:32
59Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team0:02:50
60Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:55
61Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:02:57
62Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team0:03:12
63Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:03:24
64Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO0:03:31
65Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:03:38
66Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo0:03:43
67Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:03:49
68Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team0:03:57
69Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo0:04:04
70Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team0:04:24
71Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team
72Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team0:04:28
73Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:04:35
74Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:04:41
75Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:05:05
76Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
77Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO
78Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:05:33
79Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:05:53
80Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:05:55
81Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
82Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:58
83Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:07:58
84Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:08:06
85Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling0:11:24

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team5pts
2Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team3
3Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
4Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team5pts
3Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
2Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team2
4Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team1

KoM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team6pts
2Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team4
3Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
4Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Japan National Team9:32:10
2Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
3Androni Giocattoli0:00:32
4Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:50
5Drapac Cycling0:01:15
6Terengganu Cycling Team0:01:42
7Chinese Taipei National0:01:50
8Jelly Belly Cycling
9Rapha Condor Sharp0:02:28
10Team Saxo Bank0:02:31
11Hong Kong Team0:02:37
12Azad University Cross Team0:03:09
13Action Cycling Team0:03:16
14Team Senter - Merida0:03:29
15Rusvelo0:04:45
16RTS Racing Team0:04:46
17Nutrixxion Abus0:05:37
18Genesys Wealth Advisers0:05:42
19KSPO0:09:39

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling16:22:26
2Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team0:00:02
3Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:00:06
4Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team0:00:08
5Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:17
6Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:00:30
7Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:32
8Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team0:00:34
9Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team0:00:38
10Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:44
11Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:52
12Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:00:54
13Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
14Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
15Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
16Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
17Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team0:01:04
18Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:07
19Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:08
20Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:12
21Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:01:22
22Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team
23Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:27
24Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
25Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:01:36
26Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:01:37
27Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:01:46
28Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank0:02:00
29Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:02:01
30Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling0:02:20
31Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling0:02:21
32Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:02:26
33Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:51
34Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team0:03:15
35Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
36Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team0:03:21
37Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:04:07
38Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:04:14
39Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team0:04:28
40Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:04:37
41Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team0:05:08
42Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:11
43Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team0:05:14
44Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:05:19
45Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:06:01
46Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:06:12
47Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:06:18
48Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team0:06:20
49Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:06:22
50Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:06:35
51Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team0:07:13
52Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling0:07:22
53Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:07:34
54Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team0:08:49
55Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team0:08:59
56Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team0:09:11
57Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:09:29
58Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:11:15
59Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team0:11:19
60Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO0:11:23
61Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo0:11:32
62Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:11:54
63Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team0:11:56
64Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team0:12:05
65Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:12:21
66Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team0:12:35
67Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team0:13:37
68Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:14:27
69Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:14:30
70Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:15:05
71Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:15:19
72Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:15:43
73Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:15:56
74Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:16:03
75Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo0:16:09
76Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling0:16:49
77Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo0:16:56
78Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:17:08
79Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:18:10
80Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:18:59
81Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:19:34
82Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:20:32
83Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO0:20:44
84Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:14
85Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO0:09:18

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team23pts
2Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team23
3Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team18
4Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank11
5Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida9
6Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team8
7Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team7
8Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team7
9Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team5
10Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus4
11Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank4
12Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling3
13Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling3
14Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers3
15Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team3
16Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
17Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team2
18Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team1
19Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus1
20Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team19pts
2Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team16
3Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team15
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli11
5Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team10
6Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers9
7Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team9
8Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team8
9Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank6
10Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo6
11Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team5
12Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp5
13Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team4
14Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team4
15Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida3
16Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team2
17Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp2
18Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida2
19Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2
20Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team2
21Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1
22Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo1
23Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling1
24Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Japan National Team49:09:15
2Androni Giocattoli0:00:36
3Drapac Cycling0:01:04
4Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:11
5Team Saxo Bank0:02:50
6Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:03:04
7Hong Kong Team0:05:28
8Nutrixxion Abus0:06:29
9Rapha Condor Sharp0:06:51
10Jelly Belly Cycling0:07:00
11Genesys Wealth Advisers0:07:12
12Terengganu Cycling Team0:07:24
13Azad University Cross Team0:07:25
14Chinese Taipei National0:07:47
15Action Cycling Team0:08:50
16Team Senter - Merida0:10:39
17RTS Racing Team0:10:49
18Rusvelo0:18:48
19KSPO0:23:51

 

