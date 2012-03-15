Image 1 of 15 A win with style for Victor Nino ahead of Yusuke Hatanaka (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 2 of 15 Tainan city salutes the Tour de Taiwan (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 3 of 15 Wong Kam Po looks carefully at the final stage (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 4 of 15 Jersey wearers for the last stage: Lee Rodgers (points), Feng Chun Kai (mountain), Rhys Pollock GC) and Wang Kam Po (best Asian rider) (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 5 of 15 Feng Chun Kai secured the polka dot jersey with one day to go (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 6 of 15 Victor Nino finds excellence in Taiwan (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 7 of 15 Victor Nino has fans in Taiwan (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 8 of 15 No picture please, says Lee Rodgers (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 9 of 15 Fair play flight for intermediate sprints between Jang Chang Jae and Feng Chun Kai (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 10 of 15 Yellow jersey Rhys Pollock escorted by his Drapac team (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 11 of 15 Welcome to Taiwan (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 12 of 15 Taiwan is a cyclists friendly country with lots of bike paths (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 13 of 15 Alizera Naghi makes Anuar Manan suffer, Lee Rodgers follows (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 14 of 15 The Tour de Taiwan peloton (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 15 of 15 Victor Nino will keep a great memory of his first visit to Taiwan (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)

Following his third place overall at Le Tour de Langkawi, Colombia's Victor Niño overcame illness to drop everyone on the steep uphill finish of stage 6 of the Tour de Taiwan at Guanziling Toong Mao resort, where he led Japan's Yusuke Hatanaka and Malaysia's Adiq Othman Hussainie across the line. A courageous Rhys Pollock retained the lead on a terrain that certainly didn't suit his physique. With one day to go, the respected Drapac team road captain eyes the first stage race victory of his career on Friday in Kaohsiung.

For both Niño and Pollock, the success was a surprise. "This morning in my bed, I felt ill," the 39-year-old Colombian said. "I was so tired that I had no morale. I thought I wasn't going to start. Once I got on my bike, I was better and then, I went to the front with 1km to go, where my teammates from Azad University had told me it would become hilly. I attacked with 700 metres to go because I had nothing to lose."

"I probably jumped 100m too late," said runner-up Hatanaka regretfully. "It's a good result for me and for the Japanese national team as well because we were three up the front and we increased our lead in the teams' classification, but my main feeling is still one of huge disappointment. I thought I could come across to Niño and pass him. What a pity."

"Niño was definitely too strong on the steepest part of the hill," said Hussainie, who moved into the top 10 overall, proving that he is one of Asia's most promising young prospects at the age of 20. "It's a pretty good result today," said the Champion System team recruit, who will make a move to racing in Europe with the China-registered Pro Continental team.

The local revelation of the Tour de Taiwan, Feng Chun Kai (Action Cycling Team), also gave a strong indication about his international future as he maintained his position in the top 10 overall (seventh) as well as his lead in the King of the Mountain competition. Once again, he performed strongly in the small group fighting for the final victory. "I hope to get more starts at stage races on the Asia Tour," Feng, 23, said.

"I believe that I'll be able to win the Tour de Taiwan in the future. I know that races in Europe are contested at a very high speed, but if I get a chance to go there, I'm prepared to restart my career from scratch."

Fifteen years his senior, Hong Kong's Wang Kam Po said, "Feng had the potential to succeed in cycling. He deserves to get more support from sponsors and associations."

"Feng is one of these riders who can do everything," said RTS Racing's Lee Rodgers who is competing at home as he lives in Taichung. "The Tour de Taiwan is my favourite Tour, including those I've just taken part in before: Tour of Qatar, Tour of Oman, Le Tour de Langkawi. Cycling is my hobby, not my job, so should I win the points competition here, it'll be awesome."

"The race is not over yet," said Wang as a warning. "Tomorrow, I have three chances to get the time bonus I need to get the yellow jersey."

Pollock remembered that in the past, his Drapac team went into the last stage with a lead of six seconds and lost the yellow jersey on the last day. "It's never over," said the Australian. "Kam Po is an extremely high-quality rider. We'll pay a lot of attention."

Sprinters Jonathan Cantwell from Saxo Bank and Roberto Ferrari from Androni also have the intention of keeping the overall rankings unchanged on the final day of the Tour de Taiwan in Kaohsiung.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 3:10:33 2 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team 3 Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 4 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:08 5 Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:00:10 6 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 8 Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 9 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 10 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 11 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team 12 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 13 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team 14 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling 15 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 16 Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 17 Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 18 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:00:21 19 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 20 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:28 21 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 22 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 23 Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 0:00:38 24 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 25 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling 26 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team 27 Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 28 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling 29 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:43 30 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 31 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:00:50 32 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:00:53 33 Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 34 Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:00:58 35 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 36 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:01:02 37 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 38 Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 0:01:05 39 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 40 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:01:10 41 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:01:19 42 Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 0:01:22 43 Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:01:24 44 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 0:01:34 45 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:01:38 46 Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 47 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:01:43 48 Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 49 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:50 50 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:01:54 51 Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:01:55 52 Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:02:03 53 Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 0:02:18 54 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team 0:02:20 55 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 56 Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 57 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:02:24 58 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:32 59 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:02:50 60 Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:55 61 Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:02:57 62 Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 0:03:12 63 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:03:24 64 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 0:03:31 65 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:03:38 66 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 0:03:43 67 Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:03:49 68 Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:03:57 69 Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo 0:04:04 70 Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team 0:04:24 71 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team 72 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 0:04:28 73 Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:04:35 74 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:41 75 Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:05:05 76 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 77 Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO 78 Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:05:33 79 Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:05:53 80 Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:05:55 81 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 82 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:58 83 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:07:58 84 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:08:06 85 Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling 0:11:24

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 5 pts 2 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 3 3 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 5 pts 3 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 2 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 2 4 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 1

KoM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 6 pts 2 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team 4 3 Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Japan National Team 9:32:10 2 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 3 Androni Giocattoli 0:00:32 4 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:50 5 Drapac Cycling 0:01:15 6 Terengganu Cycling Team 0:01:42 7 Chinese Taipei National 0:01:50 8 Jelly Belly Cycling 9 Rapha Condor Sharp 0:02:28 10 Team Saxo Bank 0:02:31 11 Hong Kong Team 0:02:37 12 Azad University Cross Team 0:03:09 13 Action Cycling Team 0:03:16 14 Team Senter - Merida 0:03:29 15 Rusvelo 0:04:45 16 RTS Racing Team 0:04:46 17 Nutrixxion Abus 0:05:37 18 Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:05:42 19 KSPO 0:09:39

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling 16:22:26 2 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team 0:00:02 3 Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:00:06 4 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:00:08 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:17 6 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:00:30 7 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:32 8 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 0:00:34 9 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:00:38 10 Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:44 11 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:52 12 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:00:54 13 Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 14 Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 16 Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 17 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:01:04 18 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:07 19 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:08 20 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:01:12 21 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:01:22 22 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team 23 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:27 24 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:32 25 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:36 26 Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:01:37 27 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:01:46 28 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:00 29 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:02:01 30 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:02:20 31 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:02:21 32 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:02:26 33 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:02:51 34 Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 0:03:15 35 Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 36 Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 0:03:21 37 Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:04:07 38 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:04:14 39 Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 0:04:28 40 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:37 41 Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 0:05:08 42 Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:11 43 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:05:14 44 Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:05:19 45 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:06:01 46 Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:06:12 47 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:06:18 48 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team 0:06:20 49 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:06:22 50 Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:06:35 51 Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 0:07:13 52 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 0:07:22 53 Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:07:34 54 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 0:08:49 55 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team 0:08:59 56 Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team 0:09:11 57 Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:09:29 58 Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:11:15 59 Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:11:19 60 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 0:11:23 61 Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo 0:11:32 62 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:11:54 63 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:11:56 64 Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 0:12:05 65 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:21 66 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:12:35 67 Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:13:37 68 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:14:27 69 Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:14:30 70 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:15:05 71 Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:15:19 72 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:15:43 73 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:15:56 74 Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:16:03 75 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 0:16:09 76 Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling 0:16:49 77 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 0:16:56 78 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:17:08 79 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:18:10 80 Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:18:59 81 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:19:34 82 Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:20:32 83 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 0:20:44 84 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:14 85 Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO 0:09:18

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 23 pts 2 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 23 3 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 18 4 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 11 5 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 9 6 Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 8 7 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 7 8 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 7 9 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 5 10 Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 4 11 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 4 12 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling 3 13 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling 3 14 Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 3 15 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 3 16 Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 17 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team 2 18 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team 1 19 Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 1 20 Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 19 pts 2 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 16 3 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 15 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 11 5 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 10 6 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 9 7 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 9 8 Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 6 10 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 6 11 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 5 12 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 5 13 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team 4 14 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 15 Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 3 16 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 2 17 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 2 18 Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 2 19 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2 20 Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 2 21 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1 22 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 1 23 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling 1 24 Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 1