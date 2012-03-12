Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 2 of 11 The Tour of Taiwan heads out of Tapei (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 3 of 11 The intermediate sprint was hotly contested (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 4 of 11 Lee Rodgers (RTS) (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 5 of 11 Sinichi Fukushima and Lee Rodgers in the move (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 6 of 11 It was a cold day and the peloton stayed together (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 7 of 11 Takashi MIyazawa in the race leader's jersey (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 8 of 11 Feng Chun Kai on the attack (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 9 of 11 Wong Kam Po is the best asian rider after stage 3 (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 10 of 11 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisors) wins stage 3 in Taiwan (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 11 of 11 Anthony Giacoppo powers to another stage victory in Taiwan (Image credit: PhotoSport International)

Australia’s Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) has scored his second stage win in three days at the 2012 Tour de Taiwan as he outsprinted Italy's Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) at the top of Kanpanzan in Taoyuan County. His compatriot Rhys Pollock (Drapac Cycling) took over from Saxo Bank’s Takashi Miyazawa in the lead of the overall classification.

Once breakaway veterans Shinichi Fukushima (Terengganu Cycling Team) and Lee Rodgers (RTS Racing), got caught with 6km to go, the most notable action was the gap created by Cameron Wurf (Champion System) at the real top of the final climb, which was located 500 metres before the finishing line.

“I thought I got it”, regretted the former Australian rower who got caught and crashed with only 25 metres to go on the barricades behind Saufi (Terengganu). However, his compatriot Giacoppo had made the break in the downhill. Even Ferrari couldn’t come across to him despite his famous natural speed.

“Coming into the finish, one of my team-mates rode right at the front and another one tried to go away”, Giacoppo explained. The Genesys team protected the winner of stage one but had bigger plans for former U23 national champion Ben Dyball. However, the 10km climb to Kanpanzan didn’t create as much of a selection as expected, so it came down to a sprint finish for almost forty riders.

“I don’t really know myself as a rider yet”, Giacoppo admitted. “After stage one in Taipei, people said that all I can win is criteriums, so to win a mountain top finish here - I couldn’t be happier.” He was delighted to realize that the runner up was no less than Ferrari who got three top 5 at the Giro d’Italia last year.

“It’s always good to beat such a renowned rider. It’s a confidence booster for sure. We as a team came here to try and get stage wins. The GC is not over yet but our goal remains the stage wins.”

As Miyazawa finished in the second group, the yellow jersey is now on the shoulders of another Australian, Rhys Pollock, who holds the same time as stage two winner Wang Kam Po. “It wasn’t a goal as such to get into the lead today”, he noted two days ahead of his 32nd birthday.

“We rode fairly easy after the first climb. Luckily, the final climb wasn’t steep. I’m definitely not a climber. My team-mates Adam Semple and Darren Lapthorne are stronger in the hills than I am. Being aggressive during those three days has put me in yellow jersey. It’s not ideal to have the lead with the same time as somebody else but we take it as it is.

“All the riders classified within thirty seconds at the top of the overall classification still have a chance to win the Tour de Taiwan”, confirmed Wang who moved into the lead in the best Asian rider classification. “I believe that European and Australian riders will become stronger than us Asians in the second half of the race.”



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 3:11:06 2 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 6 Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 7 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling 9 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 11 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 12 Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 13 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling 14 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team 15 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 16 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team 17 Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 19 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 20 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling 21 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team 22 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 23 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 24 Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 25 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team 26 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team 27 Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 28 Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 29 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 30 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 31 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 32 Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:12 33 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 34 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 35 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:26 36 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 37 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling 38 Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 39 Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 40 Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 41 Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 42 Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 0:00:41 43 Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 44 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 45 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:00:44 46 Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:00:48 47 Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 48 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team 49 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team 50 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team 51 Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 52 Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 53 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 54 Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 0:00:53 55 Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team 0:01:03 56 Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:01:17 57 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:01:18 58 Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 59 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 60 Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 61 Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 62 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:27 63 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 0:01:41 64 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 0:01:49 65 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 0:02:09 66 Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling 67 Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 68 Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo 69 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 70 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:02:14 71 Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:02:24 72 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:03:20 73 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:03:38 74 Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:04:02 75 Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:04:24 76 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:04:32 77 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:04:33 78 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 79 Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:05:10 80 Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO 0:06:08 81 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:06:33 82 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 83 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 84 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 85 Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO 86 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 87 Steven Wong (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:11:47 88 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:13:57 89 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 0:14:20

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 5 pts 2 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 3 3 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 4 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 5 pts 2 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 3 3 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 4 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 1

Climb 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 6 3 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 5 4 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 3 5 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 2 6 Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

Climb 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 8 pts 2 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 3 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 5 4 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 3 5 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 2 6 Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Androni Giocattoli 9:33:18 2 Drapac Cycling 3 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 Japanese National Team 5 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 6 Team Saxo Bank 0:00:26 7 Genesys Wealth Advisers 8 Nutrixxion Abus 0:00:48 9 Honk Kong National Team 10 Taipei National Team 0:00:52 11 Terengganu Cycling Team 0:01:29 12 Team Senter - Merida 0:01:40 13 Azad University Cross Team 0:01:41 14 Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:51 15 Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:02:09 16 Action Cycling Team 0:02:36 17 KSPO 0:03:58 18 RTS Racing Team 0:04:56 19 Rusvelo 0:08:42

General classification after stage three # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling 7:17:01 2 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team 3 Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:00:04 4 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:00:06 5 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 6 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:18 7 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:19 8 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:00:29 9 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:46 10 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:00:51 11 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:52 12 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 13 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 14 Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 15 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling 16 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 17 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 19 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 20 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 21 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling 22 Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 23 Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 24 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 25 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 26 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 27 Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 28 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team 29 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 30 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team 31 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:00:57 32 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:03 33 Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:04 34 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 35 Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:01:16 36 Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 0:01:18 37 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:36 38 Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:01:38 39 Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 0:01:40 40 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:52 41 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:02:10 42 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:02:16 43 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:19 44 Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 0:02:51 45 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 46 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:03:01 47 Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 0:03:13 48 Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 0:03:17 49 Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 50 Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:03:32 51 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 52 Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 53 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team 0:03:39 54 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team 55 Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 56 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team 57 Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team 0:03:54 58 Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:04:08 59 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:04:09 60 Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 61 Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 62 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:04:12 63 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 0:04:32 64 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 0:05:00 65 Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling 66 Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo 67 Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:05:03 68 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:05:21 69 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:06:51 70 Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:07:29 71 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:09:17 72 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:22 73 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:09:24 74 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 75 Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:10:03 76 Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:10:33 77 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:10:37 78 Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:11:24 79 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:11:36 80 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:12:53 81 Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:13:39 82 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:13:48 83 Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:14:47 84 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 0:15:12 85 Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO 0:15:48 86 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 0:16:11 87 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:16:48 88 Steven Wong (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:24:28 89 Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO 0:26:54

Points classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 12 3 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 11 4 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 7 5 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 5 6 Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 4 7 Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 3 8 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 3 9 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 3 10 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 11 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team 2 12 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team 1 13 Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 1 14 Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 1 15 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

KOM classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 13 pts 2 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 9 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 8 4 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 8 5 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 7 6 Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 6 7 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 8 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 6 9 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 5 10 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 3 11 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 3 12 Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 2 13 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 2 14 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 2 15 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling 1