Tour de Taiwan: Giacoppo too good in Kanpanzan

Second stage for Australian in tough finish

Image 1 of 11

(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 2 of 11

The Tour of Taiwan heads out of Tapei

The Tour of Taiwan heads out of Tapei
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 3 of 11

The intermediate sprint was hotly contested

The intermediate sprint was hotly contested
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 4 of 11

Lee Rodgers (RTS)

Lee Rodgers (RTS)
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 5 of 11

Sinichi Fukushima and Lee Rodgers in the move

Sinichi Fukushima and Lee Rodgers in the move
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 6 of 11

It was a cold day and the peloton stayed together

It was a cold day and the peloton stayed together
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 7 of 11

Takashi MIyazawa in the race leader's jersey

Takashi MIyazawa in the race leader's jersey
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 8 of 11

Feng Chun Kai on the attack

Feng Chun Kai on the attack
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 9 of 11

Wong Kam Po is the best asian rider after stage 3

Wong Kam Po is the best asian rider after stage 3
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 10 of 11

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisors) wins stage 3 in Taiwan

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisors) wins stage 3 in Taiwan
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 11 of 11

Anthony Giacoppo powers to another stage victory in Taiwan

Anthony Giacoppo powers to another stage victory in Taiwan
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)

Australia’s Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) has scored his second stage win in three days at the 2012 Tour de Taiwan as he outsprinted Italy's Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) at the top of Kanpanzan in Taoyuan County. His compatriot Rhys Pollock (Drapac Cycling) took over from Saxo Bank’s Takashi Miyazawa in the lead of the overall classification.

Once breakaway veterans Shinichi Fukushima (Terengganu Cycling Team) and Lee Rodgers (RTS Racing), got caught with 6km to go, the most notable action was the gap created by Cameron Wurf (Champion System) at the real top of the final climb, which was located 500 metres before the finishing line.

“I thought I got it”, regretted the former Australian rower who got caught and crashed with only 25 metres to go on the barricades behind Saufi (Terengganu). However, his compatriot Giacoppo had made the break in the downhill. Even Ferrari couldn’t come across to him despite his famous natural speed.

“Coming into the finish, one of my team-mates rode right at the front and another one tried to go away”, Giacoppo explained. The Genesys team protected the winner of stage one but had bigger plans for former U23 national champion Ben Dyball. However, the 10km climb to Kanpanzan didn’t create as much of a selection as expected, so it came down to a sprint finish for almost forty riders.

“I don’t really know myself as a rider yet”, Giacoppo admitted. “After stage one in Taipei, people said that all I can win is criteriums, so to win a mountain top finish here - I couldn’t be happier.” He was delighted to realize that the runner up was no less than Ferrari who got three top 5 at the Giro d’Italia last year.

“It’s always good to beat such a renowned rider. It’s a confidence booster for sure. We as a team came here to try and get stage wins. The GC is not over yet but our goal remains the stage wins.”

As Miyazawa finished in the second group, the yellow jersey is now on the shoulders of another Australian, Rhys Pollock, who holds the same time as stage two winner Wang Kam Po. “It wasn’t a goal as such to get into the lead today”, he noted two days ahead of his 32nd birthday.

“We rode fairly easy after the first climb. Luckily, the final climb wasn’t steep. I’m definitely not a climber. My team-mates Adam Semple and Darren Lapthorne are stronger in the hills than I am. Being aggressive during those three days has put me in yellow jersey. It’s not ideal to have the lead with the same time as somebody else but we take it as it is.

“All the riders classified within thirty seconds at the top of the overall classification still have a chance to win the Tour de Taiwan”, confirmed Wang who moved into the lead in the best Asian rider classification. “I believe that European and Australian riders will become stronger than us Asians in the second half of the race.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers3:11:06
2Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
3Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
4Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
5Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
6Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
7Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
8Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling
9Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
10Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
11Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
12Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
13Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
14Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
15Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
16Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team
17Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
18Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
19Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
20Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
21Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team
22Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
23Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
24Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
25Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team
26Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team
27Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
28Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
29Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
30Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
31Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
32Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:12
33Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
34Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
35Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank0:00:26
36Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
37Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling
38Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
39Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
40Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
41Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
42Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team0:00:41
43Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
44Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
45Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling0:00:44
46Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:00:48
47Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
48Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team
49Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team
50Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team
51Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
52Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
53Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
54Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team0:00:53
55Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team0:01:03
56Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team0:01:17
57Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:01:18
58Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
59Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
60Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
61Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
62Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:01:27
63Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team0:01:41
64Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO0:01:49
65Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO0:02:09
66Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling
67Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
68Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo
69Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
70Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:02:14
71Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:02:24
72Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:03:20
73Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:03:38
74Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:04:02
75Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:04:24
76Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:04:32
77Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team0:04:33
78Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
79Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:05:10
80Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO0:06:08
81Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team0:06:33
82Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
83Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
84Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
85Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO
86Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
87Steven Wong (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:11:47
88Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:13:57
89Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo0:14:20

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida5pts
2Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank3
3Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team2
4Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team5pts
2Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team3
3Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team2
4Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team1

Climb 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team8pts
2Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team6
3Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team5
4Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team3
5Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team2
6Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Climb 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers8pts
2Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
3Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team5
4Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank3
5Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp2
6Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli9:33:18
2Drapac Cycling
3Tabriz Petrochemical Team
4Japanese National Team
5Champion System Pro Cycling Team
6Team Saxo Bank0:00:26
7Genesys Wealth Advisers
8Nutrixxion Abus0:00:48
9Honk Kong National Team
10Taipei National Team0:00:52
11Terengganu Cycling Team0:01:29
12Team Senter - Merida0:01:40
13Azad University Cross Team0:01:41
14Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:51
15Rapha Condor - Sharp0:02:09
16Action Cycling Team0:02:36
17KSPO0:03:58
18RTS Racing Team0:04:56
19Rusvelo0:08:42

General classification after stage three
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling7:17:01
2Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
3Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:00:04
4Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team0:00:06
5Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
6Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank0:00:18
7Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:19
8Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:00:29
9Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:46
10Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team0:00:51
11Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:52
12Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
13Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
14Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
15Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling
16Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
17Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
18Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
19Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
20Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
21Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
22Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
23Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
24Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
25Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
26Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
27Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
28Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team
29Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
30Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team
31Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:00:57
32Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:03
33Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:04
34Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
35Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:16
36Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team0:01:18
37Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:36
38Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:01:38
39Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team0:01:40
40Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:52
41Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:02:10
42Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:16
43Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:02:19
44Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team0:02:51
45Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
46Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:03:01
47Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team0:03:13
48Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team0:03:17
49Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
50Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:03:32
51Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
52Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
53Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team0:03:39
54Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team
55Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
56Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team
57Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team0:03:54
58Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team0:04:08
59Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:04:09
60Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
61Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
62Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:04:12
63Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team0:04:32
64Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO0:05:00
65Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling
66Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo
67Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:05:03
68Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:05:21
69Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team0:06:51
70Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:07:29
71Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team0:09:17
72Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:09:22
73Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:09:24
74Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
75Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team0:10:03
76Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:10:33
77Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:10:37
78Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:11:24
79Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:11:36
80Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:12:53
81Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:13:39
82Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:13:48
83Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:14:47
84Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo0:15:12
85Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO0:15:48
86Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO0:16:11
87Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:16:48
88Steven Wong (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:24:28
89Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO0:26:54

Points classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team20pts
2Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team12
3Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank11
4Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida7
5Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team5
6Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus4
7Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers3
8Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team3
9Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team3
10Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
11Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team2
12Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team1
13Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus1
14Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team1
15Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

KOM classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team13pts
2Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team9
3Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers8
4Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team8
5Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team7
6Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team6
7Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
8Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team6
9Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team5
10Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team3
11Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank3
12Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida2
13Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team2
14Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp2
15Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling1

Team classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Cycling21:52:09
2Japan National Team0:00:44
3Androni Giocattoli0:00:48
4Team Saxo Bank0:01:03
5Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:30
6Nutrixxion Abus0:01:36
7Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:43
8Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:58
9Hong Kong National Team0:03:35
10Rapha Condor - Sharp0:03:39
11Azad University Cross Team0:04:39
12Action Cycling Team0:05:22
13Jelly Belly Cycling0:05:54
14Taipei National Team0:06:20
15RTS Racing Team0:06:26
16Terengganu Cycling Team
17Team Senter - Merida0:06:57
18KSPO0:11:25
19Rusvelo0:12:11

 

