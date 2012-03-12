Tour de Taiwan: Giacoppo too good in Kanpanzan
Second stage for Australian in tough finish
Stage 3: Taoyuan County - Kanpanzan
Australia’s Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) has scored his second stage win in three days at the 2012 Tour de Taiwan as he outsprinted Italy's Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) at the top of Kanpanzan in Taoyuan County. His compatriot Rhys Pollock (Drapac Cycling) took over from Saxo Bank’s Takashi Miyazawa in the lead of the overall classification.
Once breakaway veterans Shinichi Fukushima (Terengganu Cycling Team) and Lee Rodgers (RTS Racing), got caught with 6km to go, the most notable action was the gap created by Cameron Wurf (Champion System) at the real top of the final climb, which was located 500 metres before the finishing line.
“I thought I got it”, regretted the former Australian rower who got caught and crashed with only 25 metres to go on the barricades behind Saufi (Terengganu). However, his compatriot Giacoppo had made the break in the downhill. Even Ferrari couldn’t come across to him despite his famous natural speed.
“Coming into the finish, one of my team-mates rode right at the front and another one tried to go away”, Giacoppo explained. The Genesys team protected the winner of stage one but had bigger plans for former U23 national champion Ben Dyball. However, the 10km climb to Kanpanzan didn’t create as much of a selection as expected, so it came down to a sprint finish for almost forty riders.
“I don’t really know myself as a rider yet”, Giacoppo admitted. “After stage one in Taipei, people said that all I can win is criteriums, so to win a mountain top finish here - I couldn’t be happier.” He was delighted to realize that the runner up was no less than Ferrari who got three top 5 at the Giro d’Italia last year.
“It’s always good to beat such a renowned rider. It’s a confidence booster for sure. We as a team came here to try and get stage wins. The GC is not over yet but our goal remains the stage wins.”
As Miyazawa finished in the second group, the yellow jersey is now on the shoulders of another Australian, Rhys Pollock, who holds the same time as stage two winner Wang Kam Po. “It wasn’t a goal as such to get into the lead today”, he noted two days ahead of his 32nd birthday.
“We rode fairly easy after the first climb. Luckily, the final climb wasn’t steep. I’m definitely not a climber. My team-mates Adam Semple and Darren Lapthorne are stronger in the hills than I am. Being aggressive during those three days has put me in yellow jersey. It’s not ideal to have the lead with the same time as somebody else but we take it as it is.
“All the riders classified within thirty seconds at the top of the overall classification still have a chance to win the Tour de Taiwan”, confirmed Wang who moved into the lead in the best Asian rider classification. “I believe that European and Australian riders will become stronger than us Asians in the second half of the race.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|3:11:06
|2
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|4
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|6
|Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|9
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|11
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|12
|Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|13
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|14
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|15
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|16
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team
|17
|Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|19
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|20
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|21
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team
|22
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|23
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|24
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|25
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team
|26
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|27
|Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|28
|Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|29
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|30
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|32
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:12
|33
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|34
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|35
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:26
|36
|Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|37
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling
|38
|Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|39
|Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|40
|Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|41
|Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|42
|Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|0:00:41
|43
|Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|44
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|45
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:00:44
|46
|Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:00:48
|47
|Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|48
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|49
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|50
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team
|51
|Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|52
|Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|53
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|0:00:53
|55
|Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|0:01:03
|56
|Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:01:17
|57
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|58
|Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|59
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|60
|Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|61
|Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|62
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:27
|63
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|0:01:41
|64
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|0:01:49
|65
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|0:02:09
|66
|Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling
|67
|Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|68
|Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo
|69
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|70
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:02:14
|71
|Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|72
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:03:20
|73
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:03:38
|74
|Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:04:02
|75
|Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:04:24
|76
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:04:32
|77
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:04:33
|78
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|79
|Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:05:10
|80
|Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO
|0:06:08
|81
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:06:33
|82
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|83
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|84
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|85
|Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO
|86
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|87
|Steven Wong (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:47
|88
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:57
|89
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:14:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|5
|pts
|2
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|3
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|6
|3
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|3
|5
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|2
|6
|Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|8
|pts
|2
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|3
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|5
|4
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|5
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|2
|6
|Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|9:33:18
|2
|Drapac Cycling
|3
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|4
|Japanese National Team
|5
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:26
|7
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|8
|Nutrixxion Abus
|0:00:48
|9
|Honk Kong National Team
|10
|Taipei National Team
|0:00:52
|11
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|12
|Team Senter - Merida
|0:01:40
|13
|Azad University Cross Team
|0:01:41
|14
|Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:01:51
|15
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:02:09
|16
|Action Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|17
|KSPO
|0:03:58
|18
|RTS Racing Team
|0:04:56
|19
|Rusvelo
|0:08:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|7:17:01
|2
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|3
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:00:04
|4
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|6
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:18
|7
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:19
|8
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|9
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:46
|10
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:00:51
|11
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:52
|12
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|13
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|14
|Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|15
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|16
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|17
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|20
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|21
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|22
|Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|23
|Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|25
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|26
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|28
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team
|29
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|30
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|31
|Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|0:00:57
|32
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:03
|33
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:04
|34
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|35
|Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:01:16
|36
|Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|0:01:18
|37
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:01:36
|38
|Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:01:38
|39
|Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|0:01:40
|40
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:01:52
|41
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:02:10
|42
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:16
|43
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:19
|44
|Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|0:02:51
|45
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|46
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:03:01
|47
|Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|0:03:13
|48
|Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|0:03:17
|49
|Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|50
|Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|51
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|52
|Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|53
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|0:03:39
|54
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team
|55
|Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|56
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|57
|Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|0:03:54
|58
|Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:04:08
|59
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:04:09
|60
|Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|61
|Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|62
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:04:12
|63
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|0:04:32
|64
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|0:05:00
|65
|Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling
|66
|Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo
|67
|Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:05:03
|68
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:05:21
|69
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:06:51
|70
|Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:07:29
|71
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:09:17
|72
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:22
|73
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:09:24
|74
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|75
|Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:10:03
|76
|Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|0:10:33
|77
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:10:37
|78
|Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|0:11:24
|79
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:11:36
|80
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:12:53
|81
|Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:13:39
|82
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:13:48
|83
|Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:14:47
|84
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:15:12
|85
|Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO
|0:15:48
|86
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|0:16:11
|87
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:48
|88
|Steven Wong (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:28
|89
|Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO
|0:26:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|4
|Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|7
|5
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|5
|6
|Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|4
|7
|Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|3
|8
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|11
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team
|2
|12
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team
|1
|13
|Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|1
|14
|Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|1
|15
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|13
|pts
|2
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|9
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|8
|4
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|7
|6
|Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|6
|7
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|8
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|6
|9
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|5
|10
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|3
|11
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|12
|Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|2
|13
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|2
|14
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|2
|15
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Drapac Cycling
|21:52:09
|2
|Japan National Team
|0:00:44
|3
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:48
|4
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:03
|5
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|6
|Nutrixxion Abus
|0:01:36
|7
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:01:43
|8
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:58
|9
|Hong Kong National Team
|0:03:35
|10
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:03:39
|11
|Azad University Cross Team
|0:04:39
|12
|Action Cycling Team
|0:05:22
|13
|Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:05:54
|14
|Taipei National Team
|0:06:20
|15
|RTS Racing Team
|0:06:26
|16
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|17
|Team Senter - Merida
|0:06:57
|18
|KSPO
|0:11:25
|19
|Rusvelo
|0:12:11
