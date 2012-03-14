Trending

Ferrari speeds to victory in stage five of the Tour de Taiwan

Pollock retains overall lead

Image 1 of 20

Pollock sits in on stage 5

Pollock sits in on stage 5
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 2 of 20

Ferrari motors to the line ahead of Haedo

Ferrari motors to the line ahead of Haedo
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 3 of 20

Lee Rodgers on the attack again on stage 5

Lee Rodgers on the attack again on stage 5
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 4 of 20

Sinichi Fukushima made another breakaway

Sinichi Fukushima made another breakaway
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 5 of 20

It was Rodgers and Fukushima on the move on stage 5

It was Rodgers and Fukushima on the move on stage 5
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 6 of 20

The Chang Hua temple provides a cultural backdrop for the Taiwan peloton

The Chang Hua temple provides a cultural backdrop for the Taiwan peloton
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 7 of 20

First win of the year for Roberto Ferrari of Androni Giocattoli

First win of the year for Roberto Ferrari of Androni Giocattoli
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 8 of 20

Abbas Tanha Saeidi (Azad) attacked the finale

Abbas Tanha Saeidi (Azad) attacked the finale
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 9 of 20

Rodgers solo after Tanha Saeidi had a flat tire

Rodgers solo after Tanha Saeidi had a flat tire
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 10 of 20

Lee Rodgers (RTS) off the front in Taiwan

Lee Rodgers (RTS) off the front in Taiwan
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 11 of 20

Rhys Pollock in yellow at the Tour de Taiwan

Rhys Pollock in yellow at the Tour de Taiwan
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 12 of 20

Taiwan puts a smile on the face of Roberto Ferrari

Taiwan puts a smile on the face of Roberto Ferrari
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 13 of 20

It was a happy birthday for yellow jersey holder Rhys Pollock

It was a happy birthday for yellow jersey holder Rhys Pollock
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 14 of 20

Celebration time for Roberto Ferrari

Celebration time for Roberto Ferrari
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 15 of 20

Lee Rodgers and Iranian national champion Abbas Saeiditanha insisted at the front

Lee Rodgers and Iranian national champion Abbas Saeiditanha insisted at the front
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 16 of 20

Local hero Feng Chun Kai from Action Cycling Team chasing points for the KOM competition

Local hero Feng Chun Kai from Action Cycling Team chasing points for the KOM competition
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 17 of 20

Early attack by Feng Chun Kai, Lee Rodgers, Abbas Saeiditanha and Jang Chang Jae

Early attack by Feng Chun Kai, Lee Rodgers, Abbas Saeiditanha and Jang Chang Jae
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 18 of 20

Stage five kicking off above Changhua

Stage five kicking off above Changhua
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 19 of 20

Pre race entertainment in front of the statue of Buddha in Changhua

Pre race entertainment in front of the statue of Buddha in Changhua
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 20 of 20

Two stages to go for points competition leader Feng Chun Kai, race leader Rhys Pollock and Best Asian rider Wang Kam Po

Two stages to go for points competition leader Feng Chun Kai, race leader Rhys Pollock and Best Asian rider Wang Kam Po
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)

Following a period of doubt about his wellbeing, Roberto Ferrari found himself relieved at the end of stage five at the 2012 Tour de Taiwan as he sprinted to victory in the uphill finish in Changhua. The Androni Giocattoli sprinter, who turned 29 on the eve of the Tour, swept around Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) and Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Saxo Bank) to claim his first victory since stage three of the 2011 Tour of San Luis.

Related Articles

Langkawi momentum the key to Drapac success in Taiwan

Pollock and Giacoppo shake up world order in Taiwan

After a productive Giro d’Italia that saw him finish in the top five of the bunch sprints on five occasions, he was struck down with glandular fever. “This was a parenthesis in my career,” he recalled. “I’ve almost lost a year and I’m starting everything from scratch again.” He went back to San Luis in January this year but wasn’t feeling good at all. Androni team manager Gianni Savio sent him to Taiwan to test his capacity to line up for the Giro again in May.

“To say that I’m ready for the Giro now is a big call,” Ferrari commented. “My form is good now. It’s important to arrive at a stage race and be competitive from the start. I came here to deliver results. Unfortunately, in the past two stages, I only managed to come second, that’s certainly not what a sprinter likes. But today, the finale suited my characteristics much more. The hill required a lot of strength. It had to be the shortest possible sprint. I calculated my efforts pretty well to come out at the last moment.

“I’m getting better and I hope this is the beginning of a nice season here in Taiwan,” Ferrari added. Asked if he felt ready for a hat-trick in the style of Andrea Guardini at the last stage race of the Asia Tour, Le Tour de Langkawi in Malaysia, he answered: “Tomorrow’s stage finish seems the hardest of the whole week of racing. It’ll possibly put the GC contenders in action. Above all, my next target is the last stage on Friday in Kaohsiung.”

Overall race leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac), who celebrated his 32nd birthday in the yellow jersey, said: “Tomorrow’s finish looks very tough. It’s a little bit of an unknown quantity. With no disrespect to [runner up] Wang Kam Po, my biggest threat is [former German national champion] Dirk Muller. He’s capable of attacking uphill and riding solo to the finish.”

The Australian was relieved to not have lost any time in the uphill finish of Changhua, where he came 29th - only five places behind Wang. “I knew this race could be lost by seconds if I didn’t have a good position at the bottom. It was good to stay in the mix with the same time as the stage winner.”

No gap was recorded between the first 54 riders at the top of the long uphill finish, which also enabled local boy Feng Chun Kai (Action Cycling Team) to keep his seventh position overall while chasing points along the way for both the mountains classification and the points competition that he leads. “The polka dot jersey remains my main goal,” said the 23-year-old from Miaoli.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:14:30
2Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
3Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
4Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
5Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
6Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
7Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
8Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
9Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
10Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team
11Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team
12Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
13Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team
14Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
15Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
16Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team
17Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
18Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
19Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
20Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
21Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
22Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
23Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
24Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
25Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
26Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
27Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
28Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
29Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
30Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
31Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
32Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
33Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
34Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
35Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
36Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
37Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
38Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team
39Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
40Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
41Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
42Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling
43Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
44Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
45Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
46Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
47Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
48Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
49Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling
50Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
51Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
52Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
53Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
54Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
55Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling0:00:22
56Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
57Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp
58Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
59Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team
60Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team0:00:27
61Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
62Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:00:29
63Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team
64Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO0:00:37
65Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:00:40
66Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
67Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
68Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
69Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
70Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:45
71Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO0:00:54
72Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
73Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team0:01:05
74Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
75Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
76Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling0:01:29
77Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:33
78Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
79Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:45
80Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:01:47
81Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
82Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:49
83Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
84Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo0:01:51
85Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team0:04:12

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team5pts
2Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team3
3Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team2
4Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team5pts
2Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team3
3Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida2
4Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1

KOM 1 - Cat. 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team6pts
2Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team4
3Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team2
4Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team1

KOM 2 - Cat. 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3pts
2Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2
3Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo Bank9:43:30
2Japan National Team
3Champion System Pro Cycling Team
4Androni Giocattoli
5Nutrixxion Abus
6RTS Racing Team
7Terengganu Cycling Team
8Genesys Wealth Advisers
9Taipei National Team
10Action Cycling Team
11Azad University Cross Team
12Tabriz Petrochemical Team
13Jelly Belly Cycling
14Hong Kong National Team0:00:22
15Rapha Condor - Sharp
16Drapac Cycling
17Team Senter - Merida0:00:29
18KSPO0:01:31
19Rusvelo0:01:33

General classification after stage five
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling13:11:43
2Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team0:00:02
3Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:00:06
4Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team0:00:08
5Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:17
6Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank0:00:20
7Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:00:30
8Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:32
9Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:44
10Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:50
11Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
12Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team
13Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:54
14Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
15Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
16Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
17Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
18Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
19Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
20Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
21Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
22Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
23Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
24Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team
25Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team
26Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
27Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
28Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:00:58
29Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:14
30Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:01:33
31Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:38
32Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:01:40
33Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:49
34Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:52
35Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team0:02:03
36Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:02:15
37Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:18
38Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team0:02:20
39Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:26
40Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:02:33
41Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team0:02:53
42Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:03:19
43Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:03:34
44Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
45Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team0:03:40
46Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team0:04:00
47Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team0:04:10
48Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team0:04:11
49Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team0:04:14
50Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team0:04:34
51Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:04:38
52Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:04:39
53Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team0:04:57
54Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:05:04
55Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team0:05:07
56Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:05:31
57Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:33
58Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling0:05:57
59Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling0:06:34
60Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:07:05
61Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team0:07:32
62Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo0:07:38
63Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:09:05
64Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team0:09:16
65Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:09:36
66Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team0:09:57
67Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:09:58
68Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO0:09:59
69Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:11:43
70Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team0:11:44
71Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:11:46
72Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:12:17
73Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team0:12:35
74Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:12:51
75Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo0:13:23
76Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:13:39
77Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:13:54
78Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:14:45
79Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:14:49
80Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo0:15:14
81Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:15:20
82Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:15:31
83Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO0:17:23
84Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:18:21
85Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO0:28:23

Points classification after stage five
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team23pts
2Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team18
3Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team13
4Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank11
5Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida9
6Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team8
7Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team5
8Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus4
9Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank4
10Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling3
11Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers3
12Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling3
13Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team3
14Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
15Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team2
16Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
17Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team1
18Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus1
19Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team1

Mountains classification after stage five
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team19pts
2Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team16
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli11
4Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team10
5Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers9
6Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team9
7Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team9
8Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank6
9Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team6
10Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo6
11Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team5
12Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp5
13Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team4
14Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida3
15Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp2
16Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team2
17Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2
18Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida2
19Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team2
20Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo1
21Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling1
22Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team1

Team classification after stage five
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Japanese National Team39:37:05
2Androni Giocattoli0:00:04
3Drapac Cycling0:00:11
4Team Saxo Bank0:00:19
5Champion System0:00:46
6Nutrixxion Abus0:00:52
7Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:30
8Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:14
9Hong Kong National Team0:03:13
10Azad University Cross Team0:04:16
11Rapha Condor - Sharp0:04:45
12Jelly Belly Cycling0:05:10
13Action Cycling Team0:05:34
14Terengganu Cycling Team0:05:42
15Taipei National Team0:05:57
16RTS Racing Team0:06:03
17Team Senter - Merida0:07:10
18Rusvelo0:14:03
19KSPO0:14:12

Latest on Cyclingnews