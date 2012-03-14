Ferrari speeds to victory in stage five of the Tour de Taiwan
Pollock retains overall lead
Stage 5: Chang Hua City - Chang Hua City
Following a period of doubt about his wellbeing, Roberto Ferrari found himself relieved at the end of stage five at the 2012 Tour de Taiwan as he sprinted to victory in the uphill finish in Changhua. The Androni Giocattoli sprinter, who turned 29 on the eve of the Tour, swept around Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) and Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Saxo Bank) to claim his first victory since stage three of the 2011 Tour of San Luis.
After a productive Giro d’Italia that saw him finish in the top five of the bunch sprints on five occasions, he was struck down with glandular fever. “This was a parenthesis in my career,” he recalled. “I’ve almost lost a year and I’m starting everything from scratch again.” He went back to San Luis in January this year but wasn’t feeling good at all. Androni team manager Gianni Savio sent him to Taiwan to test his capacity to line up for the Giro again in May.
“To say that I’m ready for the Giro now is a big call,” Ferrari commented. “My form is good now. It’s important to arrive at a stage race and be competitive from the start. I came here to deliver results. Unfortunately, in the past two stages, I only managed to come second, that’s certainly not what a sprinter likes. But today, the finale suited my characteristics much more. The hill required a lot of strength. It had to be the shortest possible sprint. I calculated my efforts pretty well to come out at the last moment.
“I’m getting better and I hope this is the beginning of a nice season here in Taiwan,” Ferrari added. Asked if he felt ready for a hat-trick in the style of Andrea Guardini at the last stage race of the Asia Tour, Le Tour de Langkawi in Malaysia, he answered: “Tomorrow’s stage finish seems the hardest of the whole week of racing. It’ll possibly put the GC contenders in action. Above all, my next target is the last stage on Friday in Kaohsiung.”
Overall race leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac), who celebrated his 32nd birthday in the yellow jersey, said: “Tomorrow’s finish looks very tough. It’s a little bit of an unknown quantity. With no disrespect to [runner up] Wang Kam Po, my biggest threat is [former German national champion] Dirk Muller. He’s capable of attacking uphill and riding solo to the finish.”
The Australian was relieved to not have lost any time in the uphill finish of Changhua, where he came 29th - only five places behind Wang. “I knew this race could be lost by seconds if I didn’t have a good position at the bottom. It was good to stay in the mix with the same time as the stage winner.”
No gap was recorded between the first 54 riders at the top of the long uphill finish, which also enabled local boy Feng Chun Kai (Action Cycling Team) to keep his seventh position overall while chasing points along the way for both the mountains classification and the points competition that he leads. “The polka dot jersey remains my main goal,” said the 23-year-old from Miaoli.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3:14:30
|2
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|4
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|7
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|8
|Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team
|11
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|12
|Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|13
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team
|14
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|15
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|16
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team
|17
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|19
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|20
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|21
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|22
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|24
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|25
|Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|26
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|27
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|28
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|29
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|30
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|31
|Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|32
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|33
|Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|34
|Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|35
|Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|36
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|37
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|38
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team
|39
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|40
|Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|41
|Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|42
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|43
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|44
|Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|45
|Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|46
|Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|47
|Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|48
|Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|49
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling
|50
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|51
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|52
|Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|53
|Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|54
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|55
|Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:22
|56
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|57
|Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|58
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|59
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|60
|Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|0:00:27
|61
|Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|62
|Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|0:00:29
|63
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|64
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|0:00:37
|65
|Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|0:00:40
|66
|Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|67
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|68
|Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|69
|Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|70
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|71
|Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO
|0:00:54
|72
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|73
|Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:01:05
|74
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|75
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|0:01:29
|77
|Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:33
|78
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|79
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:45
|80
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:01:47
|81
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|82
|Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:01:49
|83
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|84
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:51
|85
|Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|0:04:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|3
|3
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|3
|3
|Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|2
|4
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|4
|3
|Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|2
|4
|Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|pts
|2
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Saxo Bank
|9:43:30
|2
|Japan National Team
|3
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Androni Giocattoli
|5
|Nutrixxion Abus
|6
|RTS Racing Team
|7
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|8
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|9
|Taipei National Team
|10
|Action Cycling Team
|11
|Azad University Cross Team
|12
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|13
|Jelly Belly Cycling
|14
|Hong Kong National Team
|0:00:22
|15
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|16
|Drapac Cycling
|17
|Team Senter - Merida
|0:00:29
|18
|KSPO
|0:01:31
|19
|Rusvelo
|0:01:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|13:11:43
|2
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:00:06
|4
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:17
|6
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:20
|7
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|8
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:32
|9
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:44
|10
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:50
|11
|Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|12
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team
|13
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:54
|14
|Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|15
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|17
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|18
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|19
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|20
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|22
|Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|23
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|24
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team
|25
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|26
|Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|27
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|28
|Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|0:00:58
|29
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|30
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:01:33
|31
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:01:38
|32
|Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:01:40
|33
|Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:01:49
|34
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:01:52
|35
|Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|0:02:03
|36
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:15
|37
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:18
|38
|Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|0:02:20
|39
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:26
|40
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:02:33
|41
|Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|0:02:53
|42
|Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|0:03:19
|43
|Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|44
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|45
|Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|0:03:40
|46
|Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|0:04:00
|47
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|0:04:10
|48
|Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|0:04:11
|49
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:04:14
|50
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|0:04:34
|51
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:04:38
|52
|Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:04:39
|53
|Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|0:04:57
|54
|Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|0:05:04
|55
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|0:05:07
|56
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:05:31
|57
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:33
|58
|Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling
|0:05:57
|59
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|0:06:34
|60
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:07:05
|61
|Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:07:32
|62
|Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:07:38
|63
|Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:09:05
|64
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:09:16
|65
|Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:09:36
|66
|Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|0:09:57
|67
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:09:58
|68
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|0:09:59
|69
|Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|0:11:43
|70
|Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:11:44
|71
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:11:46
|72
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:12:17
|73
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:12:35
|74
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:12:51
|75
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:13:23
|76
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:39
|77
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:13:54
|78
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:14:45
|79
|Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|0:14:49
|80
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:15:14
|81
|Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:15:20
|82
|Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:15:31
|83
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|0:17:23
|84
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:21
|85
|Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO
|0:28:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|23
|pts
|2
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|18
|3
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|13
|4
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|5
|Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|9
|6
|Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|8
|7
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|4
|9
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|10
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|3
|11
|Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|3
|12
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling
|3
|13
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team
|2
|16
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|17
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team
|1
|18
|Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|1
|19
|Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|19
|pts
|2
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|16
|3
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|4
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|10
|5
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|9
|6
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|9
|7
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|9
|8
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|9
|Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|6
|10
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|6
|11
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|5
|12
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|5
|13
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|4
|14
|Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|3
|15
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|2
|16
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|2
|17
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|18
|Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|2
|19
|Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|2
|20
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|1
|21
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling
|1
|22
|Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Japanese National Team
|39:37:05
|2
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:04
|3
|Drapac Cycling
|0:00:11
|4
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:19
|5
|Champion System
|0:00:46
|6
|Nutrixxion Abus
|0:00:52
|7
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:01:30
|8
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:14
|9
|Hong Kong National Team
|0:03:13
|10
|Azad University Cross Team
|0:04:16
|11
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:04:45
|12
|Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:05:10
|13
|Action Cycling Team
|0:05:34
|14
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:05:42
|15
|Taipei National Team
|0:05:57
|16
|RTS Racing Team
|0:06:03
|17
|Team Senter - Merida
|0:07:10
|18
|Rusvelo
|0:14:03
|19
|KSPO
|0:14:12
