Following a period of doubt about his wellbeing, Roberto Ferrari found himself relieved at the end of stage five at the 2012 Tour de Taiwan as he sprinted to victory in the uphill finish in Changhua. The Androni Giocattoli sprinter, who turned 29 on the eve of the Tour, swept around Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) and Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Saxo Bank) to claim his first victory since stage three of the 2011 Tour of San Luis.

After a productive Giro d’Italia that saw him finish in the top five of the bunch sprints on five occasions, he was struck down with glandular fever. “This was a parenthesis in my career,” he recalled. “I’ve almost lost a year and I’m starting everything from scratch again.” He went back to San Luis in January this year but wasn’t feeling good at all. Androni team manager Gianni Savio sent him to Taiwan to test his capacity to line up for the Giro again in May.

“To say that I’m ready for the Giro now is a big call,” Ferrari commented. “My form is good now. It’s important to arrive at a stage race and be competitive from the start. I came here to deliver results. Unfortunately, in the past two stages, I only managed to come second, that’s certainly not what a sprinter likes. But today, the finale suited my characteristics much more. The hill required a lot of strength. It had to be the shortest possible sprint. I calculated my efforts pretty well to come out at the last moment.

“I’m getting better and I hope this is the beginning of a nice season here in Taiwan,” Ferrari added. Asked if he felt ready for a hat-trick in the style of Andrea Guardini at the last stage race of the Asia Tour, Le Tour de Langkawi in Malaysia, he answered: “Tomorrow’s stage finish seems the hardest of the whole week of racing. It’ll possibly put the GC contenders in action. Above all, my next target is the last stage on Friday in Kaohsiung.”

Overall race leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac), who celebrated his 32nd birthday in the yellow jersey, said: “Tomorrow’s finish looks very tough. It’s a little bit of an unknown quantity. With no disrespect to [runner up] Wang Kam Po, my biggest threat is [former German national champion] Dirk Muller. He’s capable of attacking uphill and riding solo to the finish.”

The Australian was relieved to not have lost any time in the uphill finish of Changhua, where he came 29th - only five places behind Wang. “I knew this race could be lost by seconds if I didn’t have a good position at the bottom. It was good to stay in the mix with the same time as the stage winner.”

No gap was recorded between the first 54 riders at the top of the long uphill finish, which also enabled local boy Feng Chun Kai (Action Cycling Team) to keep his seventh position overall while chasing points along the way for both the mountains classification and the points competition that he leads. “The polka dot jersey remains my main goal,” said the 23-year-old from Miaoli.



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3:14:30 2 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 4 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 7 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 8 Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 9 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 10 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team 11 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team 12 Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 13 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team 14 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 15 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 16 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team 17 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 18 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 19 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 20 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 21 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 22 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 23 Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 24 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team 25 Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 26 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 27 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 28 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 29 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling 30 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 31 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 32 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 33 Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 34 Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 35 Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 36 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 37 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 38 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team 39 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 40 Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 41 Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 42 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling 43 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 44 Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 45 Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 46 Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 47 Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 48 Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 49 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling 50 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 51 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 52 Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 53 Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 54 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 55 Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling 0:00:22 56 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 57 Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp 58 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 59 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team 60 Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 0:00:27 61 Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 62 Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:00:29 63 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team 64 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 0:00:37 65 Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:00:40 66 Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team 67 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 68 Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 69 Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 70 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:45 71 Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO 0:00:54 72 Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 73 Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:01:05 74 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 75 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 76 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 0:01:29 77 Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:33 78 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 79 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:45 80 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:01:47 81 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 82 Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:01:49 83 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 84 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:51 85 Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 0:04:12

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 5 pts 2 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 3 3 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 2 4 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 5 pts 2 Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 3 3 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 2 4 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1

KOM 1 - Cat. 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 4 3 Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 2 4 Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 1

KOM 2 - Cat. 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 pts 2 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Saxo Bank 9:43:30 2 Japan National Team 3 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 Androni Giocattoli 5 Nutrixxion Abus 6 RTS Racing Team 7 Terengganu Cycling Team 8 Genesys Wealth Advisers 9 Taipei National Team 10 Action Cycling Team 11 Azad University Cross Team 12 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 13 Jelly Belly Cycling 14 Hong Kong National Team 0:00:22 15 Rapha Condor - Sharp 16 Drapac Cycling 17 Team Senter - Merida 0:00:29 18 KSPO 0:01:31 19 Rusvelo 0:01:33

General classification after stage five # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling 13:11:43 2 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team 0:00:02 3 Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:00:06 4 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:00:08 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:17 6 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:20 7 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:00:30 8 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:32 9 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:44 10 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:50 11 Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 12 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team 13 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:00:54 14 Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 15 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 16 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 17 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 18 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 19 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 20 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 21 Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 22 Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 23 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 24 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team 25 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team 26 Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 27 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 28 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:00:58 29 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:14 30 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:01:33 31 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:38 32 Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:01:40 33 Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:01:49 34 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:52 35 Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 0:02:03 36 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:15 37 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:02:18 38 Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 0:02:20 39 Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:26 40 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:02:33 41 Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 0:02:53 42 Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:03:19 43 Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:03:34 44 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 45 Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 0:03:40 46 Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 0:04:00 47 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team 0:04:10 48 Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 0:04:11 49 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:04:14 50 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 0:04:34 51 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:04:38 52 Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:04:39 53 Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team 0:04:57 54 Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:05:04 55 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team 0:05:07 56 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:05:31 57 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:33 58 Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling 0:05:57 59 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 0:06:34 60 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:07:05 61 Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:07:32 62 Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo 0:07:38 63 Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:09:05 64 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:09:16 65 Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:09:36 66 Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 0:09:57 67 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:09:58 68 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 0:09:59 69 Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:11:43 70 Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:11:44 71 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:11:46 72 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:12:17 73 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:12:35 74 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:12:51 75 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 0:13:23 76 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:39 77 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:13:54 78 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:14:45 79 Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:14:49 80 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 0:15:14 81 Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:15:20 82 Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:15:31 83 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 0:17:23 84 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:18:21 85 Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO 0:28:23

Points classification after stage five # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 23 pts 2 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 18 3 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 13 4 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 11 5 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 9 6 Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 8 7 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 5 8 Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 4 9 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 4 10 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling 3 11 Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 3 12 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling 3 13 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 3 14 Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team 2 16 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 17 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team 1 18 Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 1 19 Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 1

Mountains classification after stage five # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 19 pts 2 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 16 3 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 11 4 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 10 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 9 6 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 9 7 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 9 8 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 6 9 Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 6 10 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 6 11 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 5 12 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 5 13 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 14 Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 3 15 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 2 16 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 2 17 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2 18 Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 2 19 Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 2 20 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 1 21 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling 1 22 Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 1